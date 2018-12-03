NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Dose: Week 13 Review

Monday, December 3, 2018


Baltimore- 26

Atlanta- 16

 

For the third straight game, the Ravens used the strength of their defense and the running ability of rookie QB Lamar Jackson to get the win, keeping them in the playoff hunt. The Ravens defense scored on a strip/sack of Falcons QB Matt Ryan and held the quarterback to only 131 passing yards for the game. The Falcons running game wasn’t any better as RBs Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith combined to rush 13 times for 30 yards. Falcons WR Julio Jones caught only two passes for 18 yards, his lowest yardage in a game since Week Three of the 2016 season. Given the limited offensive output, it is no surprise that WRs Calvin Ridley (3/22) and Mohamed Sanu (3/37) also disappointed. TE Austin Hooper led the team with 44 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

 

Jackson showed his limitations in the passing game, throwing for 125 scoreless yards but he also added 75 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Jackson left the game for a time in the second half to be checked for a concussion but was cleared to return. Rookie RB Gus Edwards couldn’t continue his 100-yard game streak but did lead the team with 82 rushing yards. RB Kenneth Dixon returned to the field from the injured reserve list and totaled 43 yards while the team played without RB Alex Collins, who was placed on the IR list. With Jackson in the field, it is impossible to trust any Baltimore pass-catchers but rookie TE Mark Andrews (3/47) did lead the team in receiving for the second straight week. With Jackson making plays and the team winning, the Ravens' coaching staff has a huge decision to make this week as veteran QB Joe Flacco is expected to be healthy enough to play. 

 

Denver- 24

Cincinnati- 10

 

Things went from bad to worse for the Cincinnati Bengals, who lost QB Andy Dalton last week with a thumb injury. In this game, the Bengals welcomed WR A.J. Green back after a three-game absence only to see him go down again with a foot injury. Green needed to be carted off the field and was spotted with his head in his hands in despair. Last week, Cincy was quick to send Dalton to the season-ending injured reserve list and we could see the same for Green as the Bengals clearly know the season is all but over. Pre-game rumors put HC Marvin Lewis on the hot seat, which should be no surprise given he was nearly fired following last season.

 

The Broncos leaned heavily on rookie RB Phillip Lindsay, who set a new career-high with 157 rushing yards and scored twice, including a 65-yarder. WR Emmanuel Sanders flopped with only 19 yards on four catches while rookie WR Courtland Sutton posted a 4/85/1 line. 

 

QB Jeff Driskel made his first start for the Bengals and passed for 236 yards and a touchdown, often looking for WR Tyler Boyd, who caught six passes for 97 yards. RB Joe Mixon totaled 95 scoreless yards. 

 

Los Angeles Rams- 30

Detroit- 16

 

The Rams got off to a sluggish start in this game, facing the Lions in Detroit. By the end though, they had a comfortable win and became the first team to clinch their division. The Rams passing game was held in check early and never truly hit their stride but did enough to get the win, thanks in part to mistakes by the Lions. QB Jared Goff passed for a modest 207 yards and one touchdown while WR Brandin Cooks became the first player in NFL history to record three 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career with three separate franchises. Cooks caught four passes for 62 yards while WR Robert Woods (5/67/1) led the team. RB Todd Gurley finished with 165 total yards and two scores. He almost settled for one touchdown though as Gurley gave himself up near the goal line late in the game instead of taking it in for the easy touchdown. A couple of plays later, Gurley was in and the Rams had a comfortable lead.

 

The Lions played without RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) as well as recently IRed WR Marvin Jones (knee) and their offense struggled. QB Matthew Stafford was viewed as a solid fantasy option this week as he’d likely be forced to throw the ball a ton to keep up with the Rams. Stafford ended with 245 passing yards and one touchdown, yet another game outside of the top 12 fantasy QBs for the week. WR Kenny Golladay caught only three passes for 50 yards while TE Levine Toilolo actually led the team with 90 yards on four grabs. 

 

Arizona- 20

Green Bay- 17

 

Many fantasy players and NFL fans questioned the betting line in this game, which saw the home team Packers favored by as much as two touchdowns against the Cardinals. The Cardinals have struggled this season, were on the road and are still working through the kinks of a new offensive play caller. All of those things make Arizona’s win even more impressive. Prior to the game, reports suggested the Cardinals could be playing with HC Steve Wilks’ job on the line. Instead, on QB Aaron Rodgers’ birthday, it was longtime Packers HC Mike McCarthy who is now out of a job. Green Bay had a chance to send the game to overtime, but K Mason Crosby missed a 49-yard field goal as time expired. Most had assumed even before this game that McCarthy would be out of a job but the timing, axing a Super Bowl-winning head coach with a month left in the season, was a shocker. The Packers named OC Joe Philbin as the interim head coach. 

 

The Packers offense was an overall disappointment in this game with Rodgers throwing for 233 yards and a touchdown while RB Aaron Jones saw his recent hot streak come crashing to a halt. He finished with 52 total yards and a touchdown and basically split snaps down the middle with backup RB Jamaal Williams. Jones’ usage has been a point of frustration from fans and fantasy players when it comes to McCarthy. His departure could signal good things to come for Jones. WR Davante Adams led the team with 93 yards on eight catches, along with a touchdown. TE Jimmy Graham caught eight balls for 50 yards and WR Randall Cobb (3/25) returned to the field after missing multiple games with a hamstring injury. 

 

The Cardinals rookies led the way in this game with WR Christian Kirk caught three passes for 54 yards and RB Chase Edmonds rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie QB Josh Rosen continued to struggle to post big numbers, passing for a scoreless 149 yards. RB David Johnson totaled 72 yards from scrimmage while WR Larry Fitzgerald posted a 3/48 line. 

 

 

Houston- 29

Cleveland- 13

 

One of the hottest teams in the NFL stayed that way as the Texans won their ninth straight game, cruising over the Jekyll and Hyde Browns. The Texans defense carried them early as Browns QB Baker Mayfield tossed three first-half interceptions and Houston built a 23-0 halftime lead. Even as the Browns attempted a second-half comeback, the mistakes continued. WR Antonio Callaway had a long touchdown pass called back due to a holding penalty and then a couple plays later, Callaway was walking into the end zone when he had the ball stripped from his hands. It was recovered by the Texans.

 

This was yet another team effort by the Texans, who lost three straight to open the season before beginning their current winning streak. QB Deshaun Watson threw for 224 passing yards and one touchdown and RB Lamar Miller rushed for 103 yards, the fifth time in his past six games he’s eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage. WR DeAndre Hopkins caught seven passes for 91 yards while veteran WR Demaryius Thomas flopped with a 3/32 line. 

 

Along with his trio of picks, Mayfield ended with 397 passing yards and a touchdown as Cleveland was in catch up mode all game long. WR Jarvis Landry had his best statistical performance in weeks, catching six of nine targets for 103 yards. RB Nick Chubb only saw nine carries but ended with a respectable 72 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. TE David Njoku had a disappointing eight yards on three receptions. 

 

Jacksonville- 6

Indianapolis- 0

 

No one expected this. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who benched QB Blake Bortles in favor of QB Cody Kessler after another frustrating loss last week, shut out the high-powered Colts and came away with a 6-0 win, ending their nearly two month long losing streak. Of course, the Jags became known for their defense, but it has struggled this season. 

 

As you can tell from the score, there was little to see here for fantasy players. Kessler passed for 150 scoreless yards while RB Carlos Hyde totaled 37 yards. The Jags played without starting RB Leonard Fournette, who was suspended for one game after last week’s scuffle with the Bills. RB T.J. Yeldon totaled 65 yards from scrimmage, leading the team in receiving. 

 

QB Andrew Luck threw for 248 yards and no touchdowns, the first time he hasn’t thrown a scoring pass in a game since Week 15 of the 2014 season. As expected with TE Jack Doyle done for the year, TE Eric Ebron was targeted early and often, ending with 16 looks, catching 10 of those for 81 yards. WR T.Y. Hilton caught eight balls for 77 yards while rookie RB Nyheim Hines posted a 9/50 line as a receiver. RB Marlon Mack got nothing going, rushing for only 27 yards. 

 

Miami- 21

Buffalo- 17

 

A pair of commonly disrespected quarterbacks had big statistical games as the Dolphins came from behind to defeat the Bills. The two teams traded scores throughout the game until the Bills fell just short late in the game. Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill tossed three touchdown passes, the second time he’s done that this season. WRs Kenny Stills (4/37/1) and DeVante Parker (4/43/1) have each struggled through most of the season but came up big in this game and RB Kenyan Drake continues to be featured as the team’s primary offensive weapons anytime Tannehill is on the field. Drake only totaled 44 yards from scrimmage in the game but that was enough to lead the team in rushing and he also caught a scoring pass from Tannehill. 

 

Fantasy players have gotten caught up in the rushing ability of Ravens rookie QB Lamar Jackson and might not have noticed what fellow rookie QB Josh Allen has done. A week after he led the team with 99 rushing yards, which helped make him a top-five fantasy quarterback for the week, Allen bested that with 135 rushing yards on just nine carries. Entering Monday Night Football, Allen is the QB2 for the week. It is time to start taking Allen seriously as a fantasy option. 

 

A lot of Allen’s rushing upside comes thanks to the continued struggles of veteran RB LeSean McCoy, who rushed 15 times for only 52 yards. That gives McCoy 478 rushing yards on the season compared to 234 in the past two weeks for his quarterback. WR Zay Jones has shown a massive ceiling along with a low-level floor when it comes to his fantasy numbers. Jones was the WR7 overall in Week 10 only to fail to even record a catch last week. He was back to “good Zay” this week, catching four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He nearly added a third late in the game. 

 

New York Giants- 30

Chicago- 27

 

In a week in which reports suggested Giants veteran QB Eli Manning could return as the team’s 2019 starter, the team also made rookie QB Kyle Lauletta active for the first time this season. That sparked rumors that Manning could be on a short leash in this game. The Giants got out to an early lead thanks to their defense and we never saw the rookie. The teams traded scores much of the game but it looked like the victory was safe when the Giants took a 10-point lead with under two minutes. It was not. The Bears accomplished what so many teams try when they kicked the field goal, recovered their own onside kick and then scored to the touchdown to send it to overtime. A Giants field goal in overtime held up and New York won their third game over the past four.

 

The Giants and Bears each made good use of their best playmaker in multiple ways. Bears RB Tarik Cohen was set new career-highs with 14 targets, 12 receptions and 156 receiving yards. He also added 30 rushing yards and most importantly, the game-tying touchdown as he threw the ball to WR Anthony Miller. The Giants also let their best player throw the ball when WR Odell Beckham threw his second touchdown pass of the season, a 49-yarder to WR Russell Shepard. Both OBJ TD passes have traveled at least 49 yards, making him one of 17 “passers” to do that this season. Beckham also caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown, though he needed nine targets to hit these numbers.

 

Manning finished with 170 passing yards and one touchdown, along with an interception. RB Saquon Barkley had another huge game, which we’ve already come to expect. He rushed for 125 yards and add three grabs for 21 yards but didn’t find the end zone for the first time in three weeks. The Giants played without TE Evan Engram, who sat out after injuring his hamstring in Week 12 pre-game warmups. 

 

The Bears were missing their QB Mitchell Trubisky once again but the play of backup QB Chase Daniel really shined a light on the offensive game plan and mind of HC Matt Nagy. Daniel passed for 285 yards and a touchdown but did throw two picks. The Bears tried to establish the run, giving RB Jordan Howard 16 carries, which he turned into 76 scoreless yards. WR Allen Robinson caught five passes for 79 yards while TE Trey Burton failed to haul in his only target of the game, giving fantasy players an untimely goose egg. 

 


