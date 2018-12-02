Week 13 Live Blog

Sunday, December 2, 2018

Week Thirteen is here and that signals the end of the fantasy football regular season in most leagues. Let's get those wins and make the playoffs! I'll be here all day long to track the touchdowns, big plays and more!

(2:31PM) At the half, let's look at the top FF scorers on the day...

QB- Jameis Winston, Deshaun Watson, Ryan Tannehill

RB- Christian McCaffrey, Phillip Lindsay, Kenyan Drake

WR- Chris Godwin, Davante Adams, DeVante Parker

TE- Jordan Thomas, Adam Shaheen, Eric Ebron

(2:28PM) INJURY: A little good news on an ugly Week 13 Sunday...WRs Mike Evans and Davante Adams were both able to return after briefly leaving their respective games with an injury.

(2:27PM) The Colts are making the Jacksonville defense look elite again. The Colts haven't scored, making multiple first-half mistakes. QB Andrew Luck has thrown for just 89 yards and RB Marlon Mack has totaled only 22 yards at the break.

(2:23PM) INJURY: Packers WR Davante Adams was tackled awkwardly after a seven-yard catch and needed help to leave the field.

(2;21PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Dolphins have regained the lead as QB Ryan Tannehill connected with RB Kenyan Drake on a three-yard scoring pass. Drake has just 28 total yard in the game.

(2:18PM) TOUCHDOWN: There was a debate in the fantasy community about which secondary WR to use with Bucs WR DeSean Jackson out of action. WR Adam Humphries (4/32/1) scored earlier but now it was WR Chris Godwin's turn. He caught a 13-yarders, giving him a 3/71/1 line for the game.

(2:16PM) TOUCHDOWN: Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay has broken the scoreless tie with the Bengals, running up for the middle for a six-yard score. Lindsay now has 11 carries in the game for 57 yards.

(2:12PM) Last week, Giants WR Odell Beckham complained about the Giants' game plan. This week, QB Eli Manning has sent him six targets already. Unfortunately, OBJ has only come down with one reception so far. This might be the game we see Manning benched.

(2:10PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bears have scored on a big boy touchdown! DT Akiem Hicks ran the ball and scored on a fourth-down one-yard run.

(2:08PM) TOUCHDOWN: Just a quick update, the earlier touchdown run from Cardinals rookie RB Chase Edmonds was overruled but Edmonds clearly got in following the officials' decision. The Cards have tied the game.

(2:05PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Rams have finally broken through for a touchdown. QB Jared Goff connected with WR Robert Woods (2/27/1) for the eight-yard score. The lead the Lions 10-3.

(2:04PM) TOUCHDOWN: Cardinals rookie RB Chase Edmonds carried the ball up the middle and then was carried by his teammates into the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown.

(2:01PM) INJURY: Bucs WR Mike Evans just hauled in a 16-yard catch but was slow to get up and slowly walked to the sidelines.

(1:53PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Packers have taken the lead over Arizona as QB Aaron Rodgers found WR Davante Adams for a 13-yard score. Adams has a 2/29/1 line early in the second quarter.

(1:52PM) INJURY: More bad news...the Bengals have quickly ruled out their star WR AJ Green, who was carted off the field with his head in his hands. There is a real chance Green and Olsen are out for the year.

(1:50PM) TOUCHDOWN: Bills WR Zay Jones did not catch a pass last week but he just hauled in a touchdown pass from QB Josh Allen, tying the Dolphins with seven points each.

(1:49PM) INJURY: The Panthers have already ruled out TE Greg Olsen for the remainder of the game with a foot injury. He was carted to the locker room. This is tough news.

(1:47PM) INJURY: Bengals WR AJ Green, making his return to the field after missing time with a toe injury, is down on the field in obvious pain and pointing to his foot. Not good.

(1:44PM) With veteran WR DeSean Jackson out today, second-year WR Chris Godwin is getting some extra run. He just hauled in a 48-yard catch from QB Jameis Winston.

(1:43PM) INJURY: Panthers TE Greg Olsen limped off the field in noticeable pain. It is unclear the nature of the injury but the immediate concern is for his foot, which cost him multiple games in the past two seasons.

(1:38PM) The Packers and Cardinals are scoreless through one quarter. Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers has just 20 passing yards while RB Aaron Jones has seven carries for 29 yards.

(1:35PM) The Rams offense is off to a slow start, scoring just three points through the first quarter. RB Todd Gurley has 37 total yards while the WRs Brandin Cooks (2/23) and Robert Woods (1/19) have chipped in but the team hasn't found the paint yet.

(1:34PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bears have tied up the game on a touchdown pass from QB Chase Daniel to TE Adam Shaheen, his first of the season. Shaheen missed most of the year with an injury but is now starting to steal looks from starting TE Trey Burton.

(1:29PM) INJURY: Broncos stud slot CB Chris Harris was carted to the locker room with an injury. This is terrible news for Denver but could open the door for Bengals WR Tyler Boyd to have a big game.

(1:28PM) TOUCHDOWN: QB Deshaun Watson has led his Texans to a score, hitting TE Jordan Thomas for an 11-yard touchdown and giving Houston a 10-0 lead.

(1:26PM) TOUCHDOWN: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey got his team into the red zone with a 53-yard run and then finished off the drive by catching in an eight-yard score from QB Cam Newton, getting on the board against the Bucs.

(1:23PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Ravens gave rookie QB Lamar Jackson his third straight start and he's found the end zone. Jackson ran an option play, threatening to pitch it to RB Ty Montgomery, but he ran it in himself for a 15-yard score.

(1:20PM) The Houston Texans are picking up where they left off last week. RB Lamar Miller already has 20 rushing yards, while WRs Demaryius Thomas (2/23) and DeAndre Hopkins (2/19) have caught every pass thrown their way. QB Deshaun Watson has completed all four pass attempts so far.

(1:12PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Dolphins like having QB Ryan Tannehill back on the field. Their starter just found WR DeVante Parker for an 18-yard touchdown on the team's opening possession, taking the lead over Buffalo.

(1:10PM) TOUCHDOWN: QB Jameis Winston led the Buccaneers on an early scoring drive, concluding with a three-yard pass to WR Adam Humphries. Winston passed for 39 yards and ran for 24 more on the opening drive.

(1:06PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bears started QB Chase Daniel for the second straight week but things did not get off to a good start. Daniel was picked off by Alec Ogletree who returned it for the score and the early Giants lead.