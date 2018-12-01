Weather: Week 13 Forecasts

Saturday, December 1, 2018

With bye weeks over and a full slate ahead of us we have a ton to break down before fantasy playoffs start in most leagues. The weather has been largely a non-issue this season but don’t let that dissuade you from double-checking this week. Before we dive into this week’s weather, be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet, and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings to maximize your chances of winning.

Wind Worries





Arizona at Green Bay (1:00 PM ET): Josh Rosen and the Cardinals head into this cross-country early start as 14-point underdogs against the Packers. Vegas is already expecting this to be an uphill battle for Arizona and the weather may make it worse. 18 MPH winds are expected and will certainly affect both Josh Rosen and Aaron Rodgers. I wouldn’t start anyone on the Cardinals offense beyond David Johnson. I would still start Aaron Rodgers but Packers WR Davante Adams is expected to draw a heavy dose of Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson and shouldn’t excite you for daily fantasy purposes. In addition to stronger winds, it is expected to be 32 degrees and snowing. The forecast calls for just a light snow at the moment but it could be worse by the time game time rolls around. Before starting anyone in this game double check the weather in Green Bay as it could be a game to avoid.

Denver at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): The wheels are falling off for the Bengals who now have to start QB Jeff Driskel. They will be forced to play against a strong Denver pass-rush that won’t make his life easy. Both quarterbacks will also have to deal with 14 MPH winds, a speed that is right on the threshold of affecting a quarterback play. 15 MPH is the number research has shown to statistically lower their yards per attempt and completion percentage. At the moment all fantasy options can be started, but proceed with caution and check back in on the weather prior to game time.

NT Jets at Tennessee (4:05 PM ET): The Titans opened as whopping 10-point favorites at home against the struggling Jets this week. 66-degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies won’t make an impact in this one, but 14 MPH winds might. Like the Denver-Cincinnati matchup, it’s important to check on the weather prior to game time. Any fringe pass-game options, especially downfield threats, should be downgraded if it’s over the 15 MPH threshold.

Carolina at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): The Panthers' overrated secondary now has to travel to Tampa Bay and take on the deep-ball extravaganza Buccaneers. As Ben Gretch (@YardsPerGretch) pointed out on twitter the Bucs lead the league in air yards by over 1000. A lot of this has to do with the work of OC Todd Monken and his schemes. Hopefully, the weather won’t get in the way here as 13 MPH winds are expected. It’s something I’m monitoring but still starting the plethora of strong fantasy options in this matchup.

Worry-Free Weather





Chicago at NY Giants (1:00 PM ET): The Bears will travel to New York and take on the Giants without QB Mitchell Trubisky. Despite starting Chase Daniel, they are still 3.5-point favorites. Weather doesn’t look like it will be a factor in this one with 52-degree temperatures, 4 MPH winds, and a light rain expected.

Buffalo at Miami (1:00 PM ET): One of the least exciting games of the week won’t be made any worse by the weather. 82-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and 10 MPH winds won’t make an impact in this one, meaning you can start any deep-league option you were planning on.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): The Jaguars head into this matchup in a peculiar situation with the firing of their OC Nathaniel Hackett, suspension of RB Leonard Fournette, and benching of QB Blake Bortles. On the other hand, the Colts are really finding their groove and head into this game on a five-game win streak. 75-degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies won’t be an issue in this one.

Kansas City at Oakland (4:05 PM ET): What happens when an unstoppable force meets the league’s most movable object? We are about to find out this weekend when the Chiefs take on the Raiders. 51-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies and 2 MPH winds won’t be a factor in this one.

Minnesota at New England (4:25 PM ET): The Patriots host a Vikings team that needs to keep winning in order to pull off a wild-card spot. Light rain shouldn’t stand in their way and 52 degree temperatures with a 7 MPH breeze won’t be an issue. Fire up all fantasy options as usual in this one.

San Francisco at Seattle (4:25 PM ET): Seattle hosts the Nick Mullens-led 49ers as 10-point favorites and will try to climb into one of the NFC’s remaining wild card spots. Weather won’t be an issue as 40 degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies and 2 MPH winds are expected.

LA Chargers at Pittsburgh (8:20 PM ET): The Steelers host the Chargers as 3.5-point home favorites in this one. Heinz field is expected to be in good condition as 50 degree temperatures, clear skies, and a 6 MPH breeze is expected. All fantasy options should be started as usual.

Washington at Philadelphia (8:15 PM ET, Monday): After Alex Smith’s gruesome season-ending injury the Redskins were forced to turn to Colt McCoy. He threw three interceptions in his first start this season but was certainly more aggressive than Alex Smith. He will have an easier matchup against the Eagles injury-riddled secondary this week. 48 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies are expected. 10 MPH winds could become an issue but aren’t anything to worry about at the moment.

