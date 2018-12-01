Injury Report: Week 13

Saturday, December 1, 2018

Week 13 of the fantasy football season is finally here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 13 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.

As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also tweet last-minute thoughts at @notJDaigle.

Early Games

Ravens @ Falcons

*Joe Flacco (hip) is doubtful, meaning Lamar Jackson is expected to make the first road start of his professional career. Coach John Harbaugh oddly noted Flacco may be “an option”, though, since he hadn’t experienced a setback following consecutive practices. Still, the full quote from Harbaugh is clearly one-sided: "This will be [Jackson’s] first road game, and I look forward to seeing it. But I don’t have any concerns. I’m not worried about the way he’s going to handle it at all. I’m excited to see how he handles it." Gus Edwards (ankle, questionable) and Alex Collins (ankle, questionable) may have the same status, but Edwards was a full participant on Friday whereas Collins wasn’t able to practice at all. The Ravens could also reportedly add pass-catcher Kenneth Dixon to the active roster, basically ensuring they go into Sunday with four active backs no matter what. Edwards is still the likeliest candidate to lead their backfield in carries and goal line work (pending health) and in turn remains a strong RB2 if Collins is out. The latter would likely siphon those fruitful goal line carries from Edwards if active.

*Stud MLB Deion Jones (foot) is reportedly a “full go” for Sunday. Not only that, but this line has quietly shifted from the Falcons opening as home dogs (+2) to suddenly being favored by 1.5. If anything, Jones’ presence immediately shores up Atlanta’s leaky coverage against running backs.

Broncos @ Bengals

*Jeff Heuerman’s (ribs/lung, injured reserve) absence may seem insignificant, but it opens up nearly every tight end route run since Jake Butt (torn ACL) was placed on injured reserve. In fact, over the last two weeks alone, Heuerman has trumped Matt ‘The Boss’ Lacosse with 23 more routes run (42 to 19). Now Lacosse will likely stay glued to the field against a Bengals defense that’s allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. He’s a strong streaming/minimum DFS cash game option this week.

*Not only will the Bengals likely be without LT Cordy Glenn (back, doubtful), the team is also missing fill-in LT Jake Fisher (back, injured reserve) following his spot-start in Week 12. Stud rookie RE Bradley Chubb should have a field day on Jeff Driskel’s blind side against washed third-stringer Andre Smith.

Rams @ Lions

*Todd Gurley suffered an ankle injury mid-game prior to the team’s bye week, but there’s absolutely nothing to worry about. He’s ranked atop his position, per usual. Rams should also get back Aqib Talib (ankle) this week, though it’s a legitimate question mark what kind of shape he’ll be in returning from a 10-week hiatus.

*Both Kerryon Johnson (knee) and FB Nick Bellore (ankle) are out, leaving the Lions with LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick, and Zach Zenner. Matt Patricia-favorite Blount notably led the group in snaps (33, 50%) and carries (19) on Thanksgiving and should again be leaned on against the Rams’ porous No. 29 rush defense DVOA. Cash game interest Bruce Ellington (back) is questionable following a limited week of practice, but he should be fine for this one. He arguably has the best matchup amongst Detroit’s wideouts in the slot, but it's obviously still Kenny Golladay who holds the key to unlocking team-highs across the board.

Cardinals @ Packers

*Chad Williams (ankle, questionable) is expected back, which would remove J.J. Nelson from three-wide sets. This offense has struggled to support one player, let alone two receivers, so neither are viable options, anyhow.

*Randall Cobb (hamstring, questionable) was limited throughout the week and remains a true question mark for Sunday. Marquez Valdes-Scantling continues to work as the team's primary No. 2 without Cobb, but has seen just five targets and 2/11 receiving the past two weeks. If Cobb musters the strength to suit up, he'll still be nothing more than a WR5.

Browns @ Texans

*Browns S Damarious Randall (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday.

*Coach Bill O'Brien said Keke Coutee (questionable, hamstring) will be a game-time decision. He himself is merely a FLEX option if he suits up, but his presence would ultimately impact Demaryius Thomas' usage, as well.

Colts @ Jaguars

*Without Jack Doyle (kidney, injured reserve) and Mo Alie-Cox (calf), I would be genuinely shocked if Eric Ebron didn’t play every single snap. He even overtook Doyle’s role last week despite both being healthy, out-snapping the latter 49-38. You don’t need me to tell you he’s one of the best tight end options this week. Assuming Marlon Mack (concussion, questionable) is cleared after two consecutive days of full practices, Nyheim Hines is no longer a viable option. If Mack is surprisingly ruled out, note Hines averaged 7.2 carries and 8.5 targets on 63% of snaps in four games without his teammate earlier this year.

*Jalen Ramsey (knee) didn’t practice all week but still got slapped with the questionable tag. If he can’t go, it’s obviously a boost worth an entire tier for T.Y. Hilton — especially with backup CBs Tre Herndon (ankle, questionable) and Quenton Meeks (knee, questionable) ailing. The last time we saw Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon without Leonard Fournette (suspended) in Week 8, Yeldon out-snapped Hyde 37-28 and saw a team-high nine targets. It again shapes up as a better matchup for Yeldon out of the backfield given Indy’s run-stuffing No. 6 rush defense DVOA. Yeldon saw four targets in Cody Kessler’s only mop-up work with Jacksonville back in Week 7, too. Hyde is fine in DFS cash games since he costs next to nothing, but he still has one of the lowest ceilings for a potential 15-touch back.

Bills @ Dolphins

*Not sure it matters, but just know Charles Clay (hamstring) is questionable.

*Danny Amendola (knee, doubtful) isn’t expected to play, which could leave the Dolphins with only two receivers, pending DeVante Parker’s availability (shoulder, questionable). This matchup is best-suited for Kenyan Drake (shoulder, in) on paper, but even that’s a roll of the dice given that his 96 yards and two scores last week came on 13 touches behind Frank Gore’s 15.

Bears @ Giants

*Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder, doubtful) reportedly threw on Friday, but still isn’t expected to play. In other words, downgrade all of Chicago’s receivers for one more week. Tarik Cohen finished as Week 12’s PPR RB13 due in part to Chase Daniel tossing the fifth-highest target rate to running backs (35%), so he’s a fine RB3/FLEX again.

*We won’t have to wait until mid-way through the first quarter to hear that Evan Engram’s (hamstring, out) been ruled out this week. The Giants are obviously slated with a tough matchup, but Rhett Ellison qualifies as a viable season-long streamer since he was in on 54-of-61 snaps (89%) as the team’s primary tight end without Engram Sunday.

Panthers @ Buccaneers

*Devin Funchess (back, probable) is likely back this week, presumably pushing Curtis Samuel out of the starting lineup. Without Funchess Sunday, D.J. Moore and Samuel mirrored each other in a team-high share of snaps (54) and routes run (29). Torrey Smith didn’t see a single target on his 13 snaps. But with Funchess likely in, this cast has suddenly become much larger than it was only two weeks ago. Moore should still receive enough on-field usage to qualify as a weekly WR3/FLEX down the stretch. Whomever gets the reps should have a field day against this Bucs defense that could be without starters Brent Grimes (knee, questionable), CB Carlton Davis (knee, out), S Justin Evans (toe, questionable), LB Lavonte David (knee, questionable), and CB M.J. Stewart (leg, out).

*DeSean Jackson (thumb, out) went for a second opinion on his thumb, returned to practice with a brace, then was promptly ruled out since, you know, he couldn’t catch. Second-year pro Chris Godwin has only played two games without Jackson since being drafted, but notably posted receiving lines of 3/98 and 7/111/1 on 18 total targets in those outings. With Mike Evans likely battling Panthers top corner James Bradberry’s shadow coverage all day, there’s legitimate eruption potential for both Godwin and Adam Humphries, the latter who’s quietly accrued an 18.2% target share from Winston (and should feast in the slot).

Afternoon Games

Chiefs @ Raiders

*The Chiefs waived Kareem Hunt Friday afternoon, vacating 88% of the team’s backfield carries and 55.5% of running back targets. Kansas City has been more than comfortable using Spencer Ware in two- and four-minute drills throughout the year, so he’ll presumably get the first crack at this entire backfield to himself. Having run 98 routes to Damien Williams’ 24 so far this season, Ware’s passing-catching chops also means he has the safest floor of this bunch. It’s hard to imagine him failing in any format Sunday. Chris Conley has played 118 snaps (90%) with Sammy Watkins (foot, out) in and out of the lineup the past two games and will again get WR2 treatment this week. You can do worse if desperate for a FLEX option.

*Martavis Bryant (knee, questionable) is a question mark despite failing to practice at any point throughout the week. He was only averaging 11.6 routes per game post-Amari Cooper trade.

Jets @ Titans

*Sam Darnold (foot, questionable) practiced all week, but coach Todd Bowles refused to name his starting quarterback until Sunday. If Josh McCown gets the nod, Jermaine Kearse is a sneaky deep league play as he’s accrued a team-high 21% target share and five targets inside the 20 with the vet under center the past two games.

*The Titans are a full go for Sunday.

Vikings @ Patriots

*Stefon Diggs (knee, probable) was held out mid-week but upgraded to limited participation on Friday. Although he’s historically struggled when banged up, you’re starting him if he’s active. Xavier Rhodes (leg, questionable) has struggled of late even though he’s been out there, and I would expect the same Sunday. Coach Mike Zimmer hinted as much when he said Rhodes “often looks like he’s hurt but then he’s able to go.”

*The Pats did us all a favor and removed everyone from the injury report, including Rex Burkhead (who practiced in full on Friday). Only Dwayne Allen (knee) insignificantly remains out.

49ers @ Seahawks

*Pierre Garcon (knee) and Marquise Goodwin (personal) are both out again, leaving Nick Mullens to throw to second-rounder Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne, and Richie James against Seattle’s No. 10 pass defense DVOA. Pettis played 58 snaps (91%) last week and is a fine PPR FLEX if you’re desperate for receiver help.

*Doug Baldwin (groin) was removed from the Hawks’ injury report, which makes the second time in the past three games he’ll be fully cleared. The last time he was fully healthy was Week 11 when he recorded a season-high 10 targets and scored his first (and only) touchdown of the year.

Sunday Night

Chargers @ Steelers

*Melvin Gordon (knee) has already been ruled out, setting the stage for Austin Ekeler to single-handedly push his owners into the fantasy playoffs. Without Gordon in Week 7, Ekeler ran 23 routes and handled 85% of backfield touches on 42 snaps (95%). He’s already averaged 0.48 fantasy points per snap in a backup role, but will now have an immense opportunity to dominate full-time. Rookie Justin Jackson handled 7 carries on 13 snaps once Gordon exited Sunday, but is strictly a deep-league stash right now.

*Vance McDonald (hip) got in a full practice on Thursday and was removed from the team’s injury report.

Monday Night

Redskins @ Eagles

*LT Trent Williams (ribs), Samaje Perine (knee, calf), Jamison Crowder (ankle), and Chris Thompson (rib) should all be considered questionable heading into Monday night. Their statuses will be resolved Saturday afternoon.

*Darren Sproles (hamstring) won’t go away, and it’s slightly concerning for Josh Adams’ newfound role. Doug Pederson notably leaned on the 35-year-old vet for every running back target and 50% of the team’s red zone rushes in his only three quarters of action this season. Still, Adams has been in on 78 snaps over Corey Clement (38) and Wendell Smallwood (5) the past two games and should remain the team’s heavily-used starter. Sproles is merely a strong option in thin DFS slates at this point since he’ll likely take on Clement’s pass-catching role.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @notJDaigle on Twitter.