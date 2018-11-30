Week 13 Best Bets Preview

Friday, November 30, 2018

Rich Hribar and Raymond Summerlin bring you their best bets every Friday of the NFL season as well as a preview of Sunday Night Football. The preview is free, but the bets can only be found in the Rotoworld Season Pass. Don’t miss out on the action.





Rich: 32-26-1 season record (last week: 2-2)

Raymond: 27-30-2 season record (last week: 0-3)



All lines taken from the VI Consensus at VegasInsider.com Friday morning.





Sunday Night Football – Chargers @ Steelers (-3.5) – 51.5-point total



Rich: The Vikings aren’t on Sunday Night this week? Are we sure? How about the Cowboys? Kidding aside, it’s nice to see some fresh teams capping off a Sunday. Both of these teams enter Week 13 with just three losses, while they share two of them, with both losing games to the Chiefs and Broncos.

The Steelers’ recent success on prime time has been something of note for a few years running. The Steelers are 12-1 over the past 13 games under the lights, going 6-1 at home over that span. That one loss did come this season to the Ravens in Week 4, but then we saw them simply annihilate the Panthers at home under the lights by 31 points.

I don’t believe that type of game happens here, but I do believe the Steelers’ resume is slightly better than that of the Chargers and I buy their defensive turnaround a touch more than that of the Chargers. The Chargers are 7-1 over their past eight games, but have wins over the Cardinals, Raiders (x2), Seahawks, Titans, Browns and 49ers. Outside of Seattle on the road, none of those wins is of note and not one came against a team with a great passing game.

The Steelers have won six of their past seven and although they have wins against the Jaguars, Browns and Bengals over that stretch, they also have a road win at Baltimore and have faced Cam Newton and Matt Ryan over that span -teams that rank 10th and 11th in scoring this season- beating those two teams by a combined 93-38.

Perhaps the Chargers prove their turnaround is real and they stop this Pittsburgh passing game, but I’m buying into the Steelers prime time home magic holding up here while the loss of Melvin Gordon is a tangible loss for the Chargers, even if he is a running back.

Pick: Steelers -3.5





Ray: Ice cold does not seem frigid enough to describe my current run, which has reached the point of absurdity. My only hope is someone has made a lot of money fading me the last five weeks. Shooters shoot, though, so I will keep making picks.



The Sunday night matchup is another intriguing one between two teams which had recent win streaks snapped by the Broncos of all outfits. The Chargers lost to them at home two weeks ago, and the Steelers came up short last week in Denver. In spite of those missteps, both of these teams are playoff-quality units which have a real chance to make a run and little to separate them. That means I am not looking to bet this game, but the half-point hook does make the Chargers the more appealing side for pick ‘em.

Read the rest of the article in the Rotoworld Season Pass...