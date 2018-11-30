Dose: Cowboys Stop Saints

Friday, November 30, 2018

Dallas- 13

New Orleans- 10

The home team Cowboys did what they always do. The slowed down the game, relied on the running game and played shut down defense. The only surprising thing was they were able to do this against the league’s top-scoring team, New Orleans. The Saints entered this game averaging over 37 points per game with a season-low of 21 points. Not only is the 10 points a season-worst, but it is also the fewest points scored by the Saints in three years. New Orleans hadn’t lost since Week One but didn’t have an answer for the Dallas defense.

Dallas got a touchdown from RB Ezekiel Elliott on a 16-yard pass from QB Dak Prescott in the first half. They added a pair of field goals and shut out the Saints, leading 13-0 at the half. The Saints had an answer after intermission, putting together a pair of scoring drives, including a 30-yard passing score from QB Drew Brees to WR Keith Kirkwood.

Both quarterbacks made mistakes late in the game as Prescott lost a fumble in the red zone. That turnover gave the Saints all the hope they needed for a comeback win but just two plays later, Brees threw a rare interception on an attempted throwaway pass.

The normally high-powered New Orleans offense did very little, which comes at a terrible time for fantasy players making a push for the playoffs. Brees finished with 127 yards and one touchdown while RB Alvin Kamara rushed 11 times for 36 yards. He did match that 36 yards as a receiver, catching eight passes. WR Michael Thomas looked out of sorts all game long, catching five balls for 40 yards. That makes two weeks in a row the team’s leading receiver has been held under 50 yards. TE Dan Arnold led the team with 45 receiving yards on Thanksgiving. RB Mark Ingram totaled 28 yards on nine touches.

Prescott passed for 248 yards and a touchdown with WRs Michael Gallup (5/76) and Amari Cooper (8/75) serving as the top targets. Elliott had another big game, totaling 136 yards and a receiving touchdown. Elliott continues his impressive stint as a receiver, hauling in all six balls thrown his way.

This win puts Dallas in great shape to win a weak NFC East while the Saints fall behind the Rams in their quest for the top overall seed in the NFC.

Top Stories

Although he was able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday, the Chicago Bears ruled out starting QB Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) for the team’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Trubisky also missed the team’s Thanksgiving Day game, a win over the Lions. Backup QB Chase Daniel will once again draw the start.

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs missed a second straight practice with a knee injury. Giving a veteran a day off in the middle of the week is very normal but two consecutive days should raise some red flags for fantasy owners. Watch those Friday practice reports very closely, though Diggs did suggest he expects to play. We’ve seen some surprising injury-related decisions from the Vikes this season.

Quick Hits

The Bengals signed OT Andre Smith, who was waived by the Cardinals earlier in the week. ... In a corresponding move, Cincinnati placed OT Jake Fisher (back) on the injured reserve list, ending his season. ... Rams HC Sean McVay suggested RB Todd Gurley would be his “normal self” for the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Lions. ... Colts RB Marlon Mack was cleared from concussion protocol and got in a full practice session. ... Dolphins WR Kenny Stills voiced his frustration with his recent usage. Stills has only six receptions in the past five games after a promising start to the season. ... Former Bills QB Nathan Peterman will get a workout with the Denver Broncos next week. Yes, seriously. ... It was reported that the Philadelphia Eagles offered a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Jets WR Robby Anderson, but New York passed. The Eagles have been unable to fill their deep-threat WR role. ... Chargers OC Ken Whisenhunt is interviewing for the head coaching role at Georgia Tech, his alma mater. ... 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin remained sidelined due to a personal matter.

Injury Update

Rookie QB Sam Darnold (foot) said he is hopeful he can play this week. ... Giants TE Evan Engram (hamstring) missed another practice, a good sign he misses this week’s game against Chicago. ... Jaguars rookie WR D.J. Chark (quad) missed practice. ... Panthers WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) got in a full practice…Dolphins veteran WR Danny Amendola (knee) missed another practice after leaving the team’s Week 12 game early. ... Lions rookie RB Kerryon Johnson did not practice as he continues to deal with a knee injury. We shouldn’t expect to see him in action this week. ... WR Sammy Watkins (foot) missed another practice, which is a concern coming off a bye week. Don’t plan on using Sammy in your fantasy lineups this weekend. ... Redskins RB Adrian Peterson (shoulder) did not practice, though is still expected to play this week…Jets WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle) got in a full practice. ... Redskins HC Jay Gruden suggested RB Chris Thompson (ribs) would be “fine” to play this week. ... Colts TE Eric Ebron (back) practiced in full. ... Several players managed to get in a limited practice. Among them were: WR Devin Funchess (back), WR Robby Anderson (ankle), QB Joe Flacco (hip), RB Gus Edwards (ankle), RB Alex Collins (foot), WR T.Y. Hilton (groin), WR DeSean Jackson (thumb), WR A.J. Green (toe), QB Sam Darnold (foot), QB Josh McCown (hand/back), TE Charles Clay (hamstring), WR Emmanuel Sanders (heel), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), WR Bruce Ellington (back), RB Peyton Barber (ankle/shoulder), TE Jimmy Graham (thumb/knee), WR Randall Cobb (hamstring), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring), WR Adam Thielen (calf), WR Calvin Ridley (elbow/ankle), WR Tyrell Williams (quad), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), WR Doug Baldwin (groin), RB Matt Breida (ankle) and WR Pierre Garcon (knee).