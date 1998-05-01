NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Silva's Week 13 Matchups

Thursday, November 29, 2018


1:00 PM ET Games

Baltimore @ Atlanta
Team Totals: Falcons 25, Ravens 23

Fast falling out of the NFC playoff race with three straight losses, Atlanta hosts Baltimore in desperate need of a win. Matt Ryan has flashed matchup-proof scoring ability with top-12 fantasy results in eight of his last ten starts, including top-eight numbers in 5-of-7 home games. As three of the last four passers to face Baltimore finished with top-ten scores, this matchup may not be as difficult as it looks on paper. Ryan averages 2.4 more yards per pass attempt at home than on the road, and Baltimore has played just one road game since Week 6. Ryan is a fringe QB1 and contrarian DFS-tournament option. … With 14 or fewer touches in six of his last seven games, Tevin Coleman is a low-end RB2/flex play against a Ravens defense that has permitted 80 yards from scrimmage to just two enemy running backs all year. … Ito Smith is no longer a flex option with touch counts of 8 – 8 – 6 over the last three weeks. If the Falcons are going to pull off this victory, it seems likelier to happen on Ryan and the passing game’s back.

Ryan’s post-bye target distribution: Julio Jones 44; Calvin Ridley 31; Austin Hooper 27; Mohamed Sanu 23; Coleman 19; Smith 11. … Julio enters Week 13 on a white-hot tear with 100-plus yards in six straight games. As Jones runs a team-high 51% of his routes at right cornerbacks, he will encounter Ravens RCB Jimmy Smith the most among Atlanta’s pass catchers. Smith has disappointed since returning from his early-season suspension, allowing 19-of-26 targets (73.1%) against him to be completed for 239 yards (9.2 YPA) and two touchdowns (PFF) over the last six games. … Ridley cleared 75 yards for the second time all season in last week’s loss to New Orleans and has finished below 55 yards in six of his last eight games. Always a volatile WR3 play, Ridley will primarily do Week 13 battle with Ravens second-year LCB Marlon Humphrey, who has outplayed Smith this year. … With Julio and Ridley as Atlanta’s clear Nos. 1 and 2 passing-game options, Sanu and Hooper wage a weekly battle for No. 3 treatment. Particularly with Ravens SS Tony Jefferson (ankle) on the shelf, Hooper’s Week 13 matchup stands out as superior.

Lamar Jackson will make his first-career away-game start on the fast track beneath Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz dome facing a Falcons defense that has surrendered the NFL’s seventh-most QB rushing yards. His fantasy game built on dual-threat dynamism, Jackson has finishes of QB13 and QB12 under his belt even as we haven’t seen his ceiling maximized yet. Jackson attempted only 19 passes and didn’t account for a single touchdown in his first game. Last week, he threw two interceptions on tipped passes and lost a 60-yard deep-ball connection with John Brown to a holding flag on RT Orlando Brown. Jackson remains a high-floor, high-ceiling QB1 play against an Atlanta team yielding the NFL’s fourth-most points (27.9) and fifth-most yards (396.7) per game. … Baltimore’s first running back to rush for 100-plus yards in back-to-back games since Justin Forsett in 2015, Gus Edwards seized Baltimore’s lead back job with rushing lines of 17/115/1 and 23/118/0 in Weeks 11-12. There are causes for Week 13 pause, however. The Ravens are underdogs on the road, and Edwards has one target all season. Ty Montgomery shined by turning 11 touches into 64 yards last week, and he is a far superior passing-game option. Alex Collins (ankle) could be active this week. Some beat writers have suggested Kenneth Dixon (knee) may be brought off the I.R./return list. Edwards offers decent upside as an RB2 play, but his floor is concerningly low in this spot.

Jackson’s Weeks 11-12 target distribution: Michael Crabtree 9; Willie Snead and John Brown 8; Nick Boyle 6; Hayden Hurst 4; Montgomery 3; Chris Moore and Mark Andrews 2; Edwards 0. … Crabtree’s stat lines through two Jackson starts are 1/7/0 and 3/21/1. Crabtree was targeted on Jackson’s second Week 12 pick in the near-left corner of the end zone, but the pass was underthrown and volleyed to Raiders CB Gareon Conley. Crabtree did hit pay dirt in the second half, beating Daryl Worley from eight yards out. … Snead drew eight targets in Jackson’s first start, and zero in his second. Get used to this kind of inconsistency on the NFL’s run-heaviest team. … Brown was targeted once in Week 11 and seven times last week. His box-score results are 1/23/0 and 1/25/0, losing the aforementioned bomb to a flag and dropping a pass. … Jackson’s biggest passing gain so far came on last week’s 74-yard play-action connection with Andrews. It was Andrews’ lone target. Continue to avoid the Ravens’ three-man TEBC.

Score Prediction: Ravens 28, Falcons 27

Denver @ Cincinnati
Team Totals: Broncos 25, Bengals 20

New Bengals QB Jeff Driskel lost his starting job at the University of Florida to “Treon Harris,” resurfaced at Louisiana Tech, played well enough to get drafted in the 2016 sixth round by the 49ers, got cut, and spent the last two-plus seasons in Cincinnati’s system. Long an erratic passer, Driskel’s calling cards are size and mobility at 6-foot-4, 234 with 4.56 speed. Driskel was sharp in the last two preseasons, though, completing 52-of-79 throws (65.8%) for 612 yards (7.75 YPA) and a 3:1 TD-to-INT ratio, adding a fourth score on the ground. Driskel has hit pay dirt twice as a runner on 61 snaps this year. As Cincy is dealing with myriad offensive line injuries and Week 13 opponent Denver ranks top eight in both sacks (33) and QB hits (69), Driskel is entering an unideal environment for his first NFL start. Nevertheless, A.J. Green’s (toe) return combined with Driskel’s dual threat and non-embarrassing to-date play give him two-QB-league and long-shot DFS-tournament appeal. … Even as Driskel played over half of last week’s game, Joe Mixon stayed the course with four-week highs in touches (21) and snaps (72%) and ran 32 routes, his most all year. Mixon’s 155 total yards were also a season high. Denver doesn’t remotely pose a run-defense matchup to fear, yielding a rushing line of 188/986/4 (5.24 (YPC) to enemy backs in its last eight games. As Driskel doesn’t downgrade his outlook by any means, Mixon is a fringe RB1 in this plus draw.

Driskel’s 2018 target distribution: C.J. Uzomah 10; Auden Tate 7; Tyler Boyd and John Ross 5; Mixon and Cody Core 4; Giovani Bernard 1. … Playing with a different quarterback and probably not yet 100%, A.J. Green is best approached as a boom-bust WR2 in his return from a four-week toe injury. His matchup is gorgeous, though; perimeter WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (13/189/1), Robby Anderson (3/123/2), Robert Woods (7/109/0), Sammy Watkins (8/107/2), and DeAndre Hopkins (10/105/1) have given the Broncos’ secondary the most recent fits. Bradley Roby has been a full-on disaster as Denver’s “top” cover man on the outside. … Uzomah has exceeded 45 yards once all year, but his second-team practice connection with Driskel gives Uzomah low-end streamer life. The Broncos allow the NFL’s seventh-most yards per game to tight ends (65.9), including an 8/85/0 receiving line on ten targets to Steelers TEs last week. … Boyd’s Week 13 draw is concerning versus shutdown slot CB Chris Harris. Driskel hit Boyd for a 28-yard touchdown in last week’s second half, but Boyd is a fade-matchup WR3 at best with Green back to hog targets. … Ross has topped 40 yards twice all year and is scoring TDs at a wildly regression-bound clip.

The Bengals’ defense went 17 straight offensive possessions without forcing a punt before doing so in last week’s third quarter. Indeed, this is a defense to attack aggressively with league highs allowed in points (31.5) and total yards (439.6) per game. … Despite Royce Freeman’s (ankle) return two games ago, Phillip Lindsay has deservedly remained Denver’s offensive focus with 29 touches to Freeman’s 14 and 216 yards with three scores to Freeman’s 47 yards with one TD. In the last three weeks, Cincinnati was pasted for 93/460/5 (4.95 YPC) rushing by enemy backs. On the year, the Bengals have given up a league-high 17 all-purpose TDs to Lindsay’s position. … Cincinnati’s defense is bad enough that even Case Keenum may offer streamer value. 10-of-11 quarterbacks to face the Bengals have top-13 fantasy results with the sole exception of Ryan Tannehill, who played with an injured throwing shoulder against them back in Week 5. Only the Bucs (26) have allowed more touchdown passes than the Bengals (25).

Keenum’s Weeks 9-12 target distribution: Emmanuel Sanders 27; Jeff Heuerman 18; Courtland Sutton 15; Lindsay 8; Devontae Booker and Matt LaCosse 7; Tim Patrick 5; DaeSean Hamilton 3. … Sanders has commanding team leads in targets (27) and Air Yards (260) in the three games since Demaryius Thomas was traded and is popping as Week 13’s No. 1 buy-low player in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. Seeing WR1-caliiber usage, Sanders now catches a Bengals secondary allowing the NFL’s fifth-most yards per game to wide receiver groups (182.1). Price permitting, Sanders deserves to be a DFS staple in Week 13. … Heuerman’s year-ending rib/lung injuries give LaCosse legitimate TE1 streamer appeal coming off last week’s 3/34/1 receiving line on four targets in limited work. Allowing the NFL’s second-most fantasy points to tight ends, the Bengals got torched for a perfect 6/69/2 receiving line on six targets by Browns tight ends last week. LaCosse is a respectable athlete with 4.71 speed at 6-foot-6, 257 and has always been regarded as a better receiver than blocker. … Although box-score results have remained elusive for Sutton, his 170 Air Yards rank second on the team since Thomas was dealt. Sutton’s 11.3-yard Average Depth of Target is nearly a full yard higher than Sanders’ 10.4, and Cincinnati has permitted the NFL’s third-most completions of 20-plus yards (45). Sutton is a volatile WR4 with DFS-tournament upside.

Score Prediction: Bengals 24, Broncos 23

LA Rams @ Detroit
Team Totals: Rams 32.5, Lions 22.5

The Lions host the Rams with one win – by one point – since Week 7 while attempting to nurse back to health a broken offense averaging a pitiful 16.2 points over its last five games. As Matthew Stafford’s weaponry has eroded and he’s managed one top-12 fantasy score through 11 starts, Stafford’s Week 13 fantasy appeal would be driven entirely by this game’s domed environment and shootout potential versus the high-flying Rams. Los Angeles has also been torched for a 25:6 TD-to-INT ratio over its last nine games, good for an average of 2.78 passing scores allowed. … Kerryon Johnson (knee) will miss at least one more game, forcing LeGarrette Blount back into lead-rushing duties after his 20-touch, 103-yard, two score Thanksgiving eruption against the Bears. The Rams are vulnerable on the ground, giving up 4.92 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns in 11 games to running backs. Blount’s floor is painfully low due to his near-nonexistent receiving role, however, and Detroit is a two-score underdog in a game that could get out of hand quickly. Ultimately, Blount is best approached as a boom-bust RB2/flex play with touchdown dependency. … Riddick’s target counts are 8 – 7 – 7 – 7 since the Golden Tate trade, good for catch totals of 7 – 6 – 5 – 7. Riddick is PPR flex-play viable and would benefit if the Lions do fall behind.

Stafford’s Weeks 11-12 target distribution: Kenny Golladay 22; Bruce Ellington 16; Riddick 14; Michael Roberts 6; Andy Jones 3; Kerryon Johnson, T.J. Jones, and Luke Willson 2; Blount and Levine Toilolo 1. … Golladay will remain a rest-of-season target monster with Golden Tate gone to Philadelphia and Marvin Jones (knee) on injured reserve, especially exciting in this likely high-scoring game and plus draw. The Rams’ secondary has been lit on fire by Tyreek Hill (10/215/2), Michael Thomas (12/211/1), Davante Adams (5/133/0), Chris Conley (7/74/2), Tyler Lockett (5/67/1), and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2/45/1) over its last four games. Aqib Talib’s return will eventually help, but he is a 32-year-old corner returning from a severe ankle injury. Golladay has 36 targets over the last three games. … The rest of Detroit’s pass catchers are mere dart throws. Slot man Ellington offers mild PPR appeal with consecutive six-catch games under his belt since signing off the street on November 6. … Roberts is the last Lion worth mentioning. He drew six targets on Thanksgiving, including two for near touchdowns. Roberts’ 15 routes run were more than fellow TEs Willson (10) and Toilolo (10). The Rams have given up above-expectation games recently to tight ends Travis Kelce (10/127/1), George Kittle (5/98/1), and Ben Watson (3/62/1).

Jared Goff visits Detroit coming off Los Angeles’ Week 12 bye following Week 11’s 105-point eruption win over Kansas City. Carved by popgun-armed backup Chase Daniel for 230 yards and two touchdowns on Thanksgiving – even as Daniel missed several big-play opportunities in the downfield passing game -- the Lions pose minimal defensive resistance with a 24:4 TD-to-INT ratio and the NFL’s third-most yards per pass attempt (8.6) allowed. Matt Patricia’s club generates the league’s third-lowest pressure rate (24%), letting enemy quarterbacks stand tall in clean pockets and securing Goff as a high-floor, high-ceiling QB1. … Detroit’s run defense has stiffened since trading for NT Damon Harrison, limiting enemy backs to 99/382/3 (3.86 YPC) rushing over its last five games after coughing up 5.99 yards per carry to Todd Gurley’s position in the season’s initial six weeks. To keep Gurley rolling, savvy coach Sean McVay should explore copying the wheel-route-heavy approach Matt Nagy took against the Lions in Week 12. Tarik Cohen, Taquan Mizzell, and Jordan Howard combined for 10/68/2 receiving on 13 targets and could’ve had more had Daniel not missed Cohen for another would-be early-game wheel-route score.

Goff’s target distribution sans Cooper Kupp (ACL): Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks 25; Gurley 15; Josh Reynolds 14; Tyler Higbee 9; Gerald Everett 8. … It’s unclear which Rams wideout will draw Darius Slay’s shadow coverage, if any. As a smallish speedster with lightning quicks, Cooks poses the toughest draw for Slay from a man-coverage standpoint. With fantasy results of 4/64/1 - 3/74/0 - 8/107/0 in Kupp’s three missed games, Cooks is a WR2 with WR1 upside regardless of Slay’s whereabouts. In his career, Cooks has averaged 0.59 touchdowns per game indoors versus 0.38 TDs outdoors. … Running nearly 70% of his routes inside, Woods is the likeliest Rams receiver to avoid Slay, who plays 90% of his snaps on the perimeter. Woods has cleared 70 yards in ten straight games with stat lines of 5/78/0 - 5/70/0 - 4/72/1 in Kupp’s missed games. … Reynolds set season highs in routes run (55) and snaps (98%) with Kupp shelved in Los Angeles’ pre-bye win over Kansas City, tallying receiving lines of 3/42/2 and 6/80/1 in Kupp’s last two absences. Reynolds is a WR3 play with WR2 upside as a frequent scoring-position target for Goff and full-time wideout in the Rams’ high-octane attack. … Although Everett scored twice and Higbee set season highs across the board (6/63/0) against the Chiefs, they continued to be deployed as rotational players. Higbee ran more routes (25) than Everett (18), and Everett played only 28% of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps. The Lions allow the NFL’s 11th-fewest receptions per game to tight ends (4.0).

Score Prediction: Rams 31, Lions 24


Evan Silva
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

