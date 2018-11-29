NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Patrick Daugherty

Week 13 Rankings

Thursday, November 29, 2018


Fresh off becoming just the 31st player in NFL history to total 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game, Christian McCaffrey has found the end zone nine times over his past five contests. He is averaging 124.1 yards from scrimmage and 4.94 yards per carry. In other words, he is looking like the player he was at Stanford, the running back the Panthers were hoping they would get when they made McCaffrey the No. 8 overall pick of last year’s draft.


This is not someone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to slow down. The Bucs are coughing up 4.68 yards per rush and are one of just four teams to allow at least 14 ground scores. The Bucs have also surrendered 553 aerial yards to opposing backs, 11th most in football. McCaffrey wasn’t quite ready as a rookie. It’s the league who has not been ready for him as a sophomore.  


Week 13 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Patrick Mahomes at OAK -
2 Cam Newton at TB -
3 Jared Goff at DET -
4 Andrew Luck at JAC -
5 Jameis Winston vs. CAR -
6 Ben Roethlisberger vs. LAC -
7 Drew Brees at DAL -
8 Aaron Rodgers vs. ARZ -
9 Russell Wilson vs. SF -
10 Lamar Jackson at ATL -
11 Deshaun Watson vs. CLE -
12 Kirk Cousins at NE -
13 Philip Rivers at PIT -
14 Matt Ryan vs. BAL -
15 Dak Prescott vs. NO -
16 Carson Wentz vs. WAS -
17 Tom Brady vs. MIN -
18 Baker Mayfield at HOU -
19 Marcus Mariota vs. NYJ -
20 Matthew Stafford vs. LAR -
21 Colt McCoy at PHI -
22 Case Keenum at CIN -
23 Chase Daniel at NYG -
24 Ryan Tannehill vs. BUF -
25 Eli Manning vs. CHI -
26 Derek Carr vs. KC -
27 Cody Kessler vs. IND -
28 Josh Allen at MIA -
29 Jeff Driskel vs. DEN -
30 Josh McCown at TEN Questionable (back)
31 Nick Mullens at SEA -
32 Josh Rosen at GB -


QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes is on pace for 54 touchdowns, which would put him just one short of Peyton Manning’s single-season record. His 5,277 yards would be third most all time. … Cam Newton is completing 69.6 percent of his passes, which would be a new career best by a whopping 7.9 percent. Newton had previously completed more than 60 percent of his throws in just 2-of-7 seasons. What can Norval Turner do for you? Newton has a top-three matchup in the Bucs. … Jared Goff has thrown for three or more touchdowns in three of his past four starts. The Lions try to limit the opposing team’s possession but are bottom five in both completion percentage against (69.2) and yards per attempt (8.6). It will be full steam ahead for the Rams coming off their bye. … Andrew Luck has thrown for at least three touchdowns in eight-straight starts and now gets a listing Jags defense that could be without Jalen Ramsey (knee). Even with Ramsey in the lineup three weeks ago, Luck completed 21-of-29 passes for 285 yards and three scores.


Jameis Winston finally had a turnover-free game in Week 12 as the Bucs rolled past the 49ers. He is averaging a mammoth 337 yards across four starts. Somewhat quietly, the Panthers come to town with one of the league’s worst defenses. … Ben Roethlisberger is returning home following a rollercoaster two-game road trip where he posted a 3:5 TD:INT ratio. 14 of Roethlisberger’s 24 scores have come in Pittsburgh even though he’s played one more game on the road. Allowing the third-fewest quarterback fantasy points, the Chargers will continue to rotate Joey Bosa in for more snaps. It is worth noting that the Bolts’ defense has benefitted from an extraordinarily-soft schedule. … Via The Worksheet: The Cowboys are the only team yet to allow more than two passing touchdowns in a game. Throw in Drew Brees’ typical home/road splits — 20 of his 29 scores have come at home — and a bit of a Week 13 fantasy hedge is required. … On pace to take the third-most sacks of his career (49), Aaron Rodgers is also throwing the ball away more than ever. Pass protection issues and a lack of trust in his young receiver corps are to blame. Rodgers’ main fantasy concern for Week 13 is the Pack’s likely commitment to the run against the Cardinals’ awful ground defense.


Russell Wilson is averaging 32 passes over his past four games after managing just 22 in the four before that. Even if the Seahawks end up running over the undermanned 49ers on the ground, Wilson has managed two scores in all but one start. … Lamar Jackson took to the air more in Week 12 and ended up throwing his first two interceptions. He still finished with 11/71/1 on the ground. Jackson’s running is the ultimate fantasy lifehack. The Falcons are yet another mouthwatering matchup for the Ravens’ Konami Code rookie. … Deshaun Watson entered Week 6 averaging 324 passing yards but has seen that number fall to 198 in the six games since. Thankfully, he has totaled a respectable 13 touchdowns in the process. The Browns do not shut down the skies. … Coming off his first three-touchdown game in seven starts, Kirk Cousins has an attackable foe in the Patriots, who are coughing up the seventh-most quarterback fantasy points. … Philip Rivers is in the midst of a dominant campaign but is merely the QB12 by average fantasy points. That’s mostly because he is averaging a modest 31 attempts after that number was 36 in 2017. Rivers will need to get closer to the latter in Pittsburgh.


Matt Ryan’s 335 yards per game lead the league, though he has only five scores over his past three starts. The Ravens are a forbidding matchup but have sprung some leaks through the air of late, allowing big games to Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton within the past month. Being at home will help Matty Ice. … The QB12 by average points over the past three weeks, Dak Prescott will have a high ceiling in a potential shootout but a low floor versus the Saints’ improving defense. … Mired in a funk, Carson Wentz gets a QB2 hedge in a week with a ton of good quarterback options. … Continuing to look more limited physically, Tom Brady has only three touchdowns over his past four starts. Part of that has been some ground-game vulturing, but Brady is unlikely to get back on the warpath against a Vikings D permitting the fifth-fewest quarterback fantasy points. Rob Gronkowski’s healthy return still enhances Brady’s outlook for the stretch run. … Baker Mayfield has looked like the offensive rookie of the year since the Browns’ staff shakeup. Limiting his Week 13 two-QB league appeal is a matchup with the Texans’ pass-limiting defense. It is worth noting that Marcus Mariota just completed 22-of-23 throws against the Texans on Monday Night Football.


Whatever Matt Patricia is doing, it has made Matthew Stafford one of the worst quarterbacks in football over the past month. Stafford’s only Week 13 hope is forced volume in a game with a 55 over/under where the Lions are 10-point home underdogs. … Colt McCoy should not hurt for work versus an Eagles defense getting stung for the fifth-most passing yards. … The Bengals have arguably overtaken the Bucs for the title of “League’s Worst Defense,” but Case Keenum has only five multi-score performances all season. He averaged just 201 yards in back-to-back upsets of the Chargers and Steelers. … It Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) returns, it will be to a middle-of-the-road matchup with the Giants. Chase Daniel put on a game managing clinic in Week 12 but would struggle for QB2 value in New York. … The Dolphins do not trust Ryan Tannehill to throw, and the Bills are surrendering the fewest quarterback fantasy points. … Cody Kessler is probably better than Blake Bortles. Even with Leonard Fournette suspended, his main duty will be handing the ball off. … Jeff Driskel was decent in Week 12 but was never decent in college for the University of Florida. He was better as a fifth-year senior for Louisiana Tech.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

  


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com.
