The NFL Week 13 Worksheet

Week 13 is here, and for the majority of seasonal leagues, this is the final chance for teams to secure a playoff spot. If you’ve been unfortunate this season in your leagues, there’s always DFS to keep the fantasy juices flowing. We’re finally through all of the bye weeks, so look for things to tighten up here in the article as we cut out some of the fringe options along the way.
For those that are new here, the goal of this article is to provide a top-down, statistical snapshot for each game each week, running down weekly point spreads, team totals, play calling splits, and statistical bullet points on the players and teams involved. Although we’re focusing strictly on PPR league scoring here as a baseline, there’s more than enough to spread around across formats and daily leagues. The reason we’re operating under a PPR umbrella is it allows us to cover a larger portion of the players involved in action weekly.
As the author, it’s imperative that I note that this is an expectations-based column over a linear start/sit forum. The labels for each subset of players for each game is simply the vehicle for those expectations and have a different context for each player. Players that are high performers week-to-week are held to different standards than a secondary option in an offense. Every player runs into down weeks, and we’re trying to identify those moments, even for the star players you’re going to ride through thick and thin moments that don’t tally many low points during the season. That said, we’re still embracing some of the elements that will go along with a start/sit column as a byproduct of those expectations. I encourage that you use the game by game tables and data points here in conjunction with the Start/Sit column posted weekly by Nick Mensio, Pat Daugherty’s rankings in the Goal Line Stand, Evan Silva’s Matchup’s column, Ray Summerlin's Waiver Wired and most importantly, your own information and thought process. Remember, you control your own team. If you are curious as to my personal weekly rankings, they can be found each and every week in the Season Pass section.
All lines are taken from VegasInsider on Tuesday nights
Saints @ Cowboys
|New Orleans
|Rank
|@
|Dallas
|Rank
|-7.5
|
|Spread
|7.5
|
|30.3
|
|Implied Total
|22.8
|
|37.2
|1
|Points/Gm
|21.3
|23
|23.3
|15
|Points All./Gm
|19.4
|3
|66.0
|9
|Plays/Gm
|66.7
|23
|59.2
|3
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|61.5
|13
|47.9%
|2
|Rush%
|44.8%
|6
|52.1%
|31
|Pass%
|55.2%
|27
|34.4%
|3
|Opp. Rush %
|41.3%
|19
|65.6%
|30
|Opp. Pass %
|58.7%
|14
- New Orleans has won five straight games by double digits, one shy of their longest streak in franchise history set in 2009.
- The Saints have allowed opposing teams to score on just 19.4 percent (6-of-31) of their drives the past three weeks, the lowest rate in the league.
- New Orleans has allowed 282 total yards per game over that span after allowing 387.8 per game prior.
- The Saints rank first in the league in rushing yardage differential per game (59.9 yards) while the Cowboys rank third (40.8).
- The Saints face the fewest rushing attempts per game (20.4) while Dallas faces 25.4 per game (16th).
- New Orleans leads the league in red zone touchdowns scored (38). Dallas has allowed 15 red zone touchdowns defensively, tied for second in the league.
- The Saints have scored on 71.7 percent (33-of-46) of their possessions on the road this season, the highest rate in the league. League average outside of them is 36.1 percent.
- New Orleans is second in the league in sack rate offensively (2.9 percent) while Dallas ranks 31st (10.1 percent).
Trust (spike starting production)
- Drew Brees: He has three or more touchdown passes in four consecutive games, but Dallas is the only team in the league that has yet to allow more than two touchdown passes in any game this season. That said, the Saints have had the league’s most efficient scoring offense this season and that has even carried over on the road. He’s just too hot to not consider as a top-10 option at this stage.
- Alvin Kamara: He has just two passing targets total over the past two weeks, but still has 98 or more yards from scrimmage in each of his past four games. The lid on his passing use won’t hold forever and the Cowboys are 22nd in receptions allowed per game (6.0) to opposing backfields.
- Ezekiel Elliott: He’s averaging 26.8 touches for 160.8 yards over the past four weeks. The Saints face the lowest amount of rushing volume in the league, but Elliott’s workload is tough to push away with game script and Elliott quietly has 22 receptions on 26 targets over that same four game span.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Michael Thomas: He had his lowest scoring game of the season in a game in which Brees threw just 22 passes. That was a reminder just how much he has lived off historic efficiency since he has hit 100 yards just once over the past eight games while averaging just 7.1 targets per game over that span. Dallas has allowed the fewest points in the league to boundary wideouts this seasn, so look for Thomas to do his damage in the slot, where he's run at least one third his routes in eahc of the past four games.
- Amari Cooper: He already has posted a 22-349-3 line in four games with Dallas on 32 targets after notching a 22-280-1 line on 32 targets with Oakland through a little over five games played. The most important part is that his target volume has remained stable, receiving at least 25 percent of the Dallas targets in three of his four games since joining the team. The Saints have turned things around defensively, but as evidence of the 314 yards on 23 catches they allowed to Atlanta wideouts last week, they can still be hit for usable games from receviers.
Bust (underperformance)
- Dak Prescott: His efficiency is way up since the Cowboys added Cooper. Prescott has completed 70 percent of his passes for 7.8 yards per pass attempt over the past four games after completing 62.1 percent for 6.9 yards per attempt prior. Still, that has translated to two strong QB1 games and two games in the back half of scoring. Prescott has a rushing touchdown in five of his past six games which can elevate any type of game, but the Saints defense should no longer be taken lightly, allowing just three touchdown passes over the past three weeks with six interceptions.
- Mark Ingram: We’re in a tough spot with Ingram because he’s a touchdown dependent option that plays for the league’s most efficient offense in creating scoring opportunities per drive. In his three games with a score, Ingram has been the RB9, RB10 and RB5. In his four games without a score, he’s been the average RB38 with a high of RB28. This shouldn’t be a game where the Saints run a ton of play volume, leaving Ingram as a lower-end RB2 that needs that touchdown.
- Tre’Quan Smith: On track to return to the lineup, we typically circle Smith when the Saints are at home and have shootout potential. Dallas has allowed just eight touchdowns to opposing wideouts, tied for third in the league.
Bears @ Giants
|Chicago
|Rank
|@
|NY Giants
|Rank
|-4.5
|
|Spread
|4.5
|
|24.8
|
|Implied Total
|20.3
|
|28.8
|5
|Points/Gm
|21.5
|22
|19.2
|2
|Points All./Gm
|26.2
|25
|60.3
|19
|Plays/Gm
|55.0
|27
|63.9
|22
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.5
|19
|44.6%
|7
|Rush%
|33.4%
|30
|55.4%
|26
|Pass%
|66.6%
|3
|35.3%
|4
|Opp. Rush %
|43.9%
|27
|64.7%
|29
|Opp. Pass %
|56.1%
|6
- Chicago is the only team in the league to run an offensive play with the lead in every game this season.
- The Giants have run an offensive play with the lead in just four games this season, tied with the Jets for the fewest in the league.
- The Bears allow 2.5 red zone opportunities per game, the fewest in the league.
- Eli Manning leads the league in third down completion percentage (74 percent) yet ranks 17th in first down rate on third down pass attempts (41.4 percent).
- The Bears allow the league's lowest rate of completions to gain 10 or more yards (40.2 percent) and rate to gain 20 or more yards (10.4 percent). League averages in each percentage are 46.3 percent and 14.9 percent.
- Jordan Howard has 32.3 percent of the Bears offensive touches, but only 16.1 percent of their yardage, the largest gap in rate of touches to yardage gained for any running back in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Saquon Barkley: His worst game on the season produced 94 total yards. The Bears still boast one of the league’s stingiest run defenses on the season, allowing 106.2 total yards per game (third) to opposing backs, but we saw LeGarrette Blount put up 103 yards and two scores against them a week ago. Hopefully the Giants just remember Barkley is on the team in the second half this week.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Odell Beckham: He’s had four, four and five catches over his past three games and we aren’t placing faith in Eli here, but the Bears have allowed Kenny Golladay (5-90 and 6-78-1), Stefon Diggs (13-126-1) and Adam Thielen (7-66) to have solid games over the past three weeks despite Chicago allowing just four top-12 scoring weeks to wideouts on the season.
- Tarik Cohen: He matched a team lead with eight targets under Daniel a week ago and has double-digit touches in six of his past eight games.
- Jordan Howard: You can still hold your nose and sell the matchup and game script here since the Giants have allowed 5.1 yards per carry to backs since dealing Damon Harrison and have allowed a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games. 64 percent of the touchdowns allowed by the Giants have gone to opposing backs, the highest rate in the league. The problem here is Howard is coming off a season-low eight touches and is averaging just 53.1 total yards per game since posting 107 yards in Week 1, so you still have to treat him as only a lower-end option.
- Taylor Gabriel: He has paced the team with 17 targets over the past two weeks with seven catches in each game, but that was after all but disappearing for the previous four weeks. Gabriel still has potential for a low target floor, making him a lower-end WR3.
- Trey Burton: Burton has now averaged 24.6 yards on 2.8 catches per game over the past five games. The silver lining is he still leads the team with four targets inside of the 10-yard line over that span while the rest if the team has just five total and his seven targets a week ago were the second -most he’s received on the season. Burton is not a set-and-forget option by any means, but he keeps his hat in the ring as a lower TE1 for his scoring ability and state of the posiiton.
Bust (underperformance)
- Anthony Miller: He has scored in half of his games this season but has three or fewer receptions in 7-of-10 games, leaving us a touchdown or bust option against a Giants defense that has allowed seven receiving touchdowns to opposing wideouts, tied for the fewest in the league.
- Allen Robinson: The theme with the Bears passing game is that all of their wideouts are going to be frustrating week to week. Robinson has posted fewer than 40 yards in four of his past six games while the Giants have allowed just two 100-yard receiving games on the season. Robinson is a boom-or-bust WR3 that has carried more bust to this stage.
- Chase Daniel: Entering the week treating him as the starter once again until we hear otherwise. Daniel was a solid mid-QB2 in his start a week ago against Detroit. The Giants aren’t a team to run from, but they are markedly better versus the pass than the Lions, ranking seventh in passing points allowed per game (14.1).
- Eli Manning: He has had positive streaming moments in selective spots, but this isn’t one. The Bears have allowed just four top-12 scoring weeks and rank fifth in passing points allowed per game (13.5).
- Sterling Shepard: He’s had 37 yards or fewer in five of his past six games with four or fewer catches in six of his past seven.
- Evan Engram: After playing zero snaps last week and clearing 50 yards just twice on the season, we can hang it up on Engram if you already haven't until he’s healthy and more involved in the offense.
Cardinals @ Packers
|Arizona
|Rank
|@
|Green Bay
|Rank
|14
|
|Spread
|-14
|
|15.3
|
|Implied Total
|29.3
|
|14.1
|32
|Points/Gm
|24.0
|17
|26.6
|27
|Points All./Gm
|24.3
|16
|55.3
|32
|Plays/Gm
|51.3
|18
|67.5
|29
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|64.1
|24
|40.3%
|19
|Rush%
|33.8%
|28
|59.7%
|14
|Pass%
|66.2%
|5
|47.6%
|31
|Opp. Rush %
|43.4%
|25
|52.4%
|2
|Opp. Pass %
|56.6%
|8
- Arizona has the largest gap in in play disparity (-13.2 plays per game) than their opponents this season.
- Aaron Jones has faced eight or more defenders in the box on just 8.9 percent of his carries, trailing only Todd Gurley (8.6 percent) for the lowest rate among backs with over 100 carries on the season.
- 50 percent of the offensive touchdowns allowed by Arizona have been rushing, the highest rate in the league.
- The Cardinals rank last in the league in rushing yardage differential (-67.5 yards) and in passing yardage differential (-64.6) per game.
- Arizona's 23 scoring drives are last in the league. The next closest team (Buffalo) has 32 scoring drives.
- The Packers have allowed a touchdown on just 14.0 percent (8-of-57) of their opponent's drives at home this season, the lowest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Aaron Jones: He’s done nothing but produce and see his opportunity rise since the bye week. Jones leads all backs in fantasy points per rushing attempt and is coming off a season-high 20 touches last week. This week, he gets one of the best matchups as a large home favorite. The Cardinals are facing a league-high 33.5 backfield touches per game and are allowing a league-high 176.9 total yards per game to the running back position.
- Davante Adams: He’s been held to fewer than 70 yards receiving in three of his past four games and once again runs into a team with a high-caliber cornerback, but Adams has remained a touchdown machine through all bad matchups, accounted for 50 percent of the Green Bay receiving scores, the highest rate in the league. As mentioned with Rodgers, the Cardinals have started to give up some passing scores of late, with an opposing wideout scoring multiple times in two of their past three games.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Aaron Rodgers: He has averaged just 31.2 pass attempts per game since the bye week after 42.3 per game prior and has been the QB15 or lower in three of those five games. His passing volume shouldn’t be leaned on here, but the Cardinals have gotten a touch leaky in pass defense over the past three weeks, allowing multiple touchdowns in each game while allowing 18.7 passing points per game over that span.
- David Johnson: I expressed caution on Johnson being back to his old self last week after games against the Chiefs and Raiders and the pessimism was warranted as his passing game use is still underwhelming. Johnson now has a game with nine targets surrounding a total of 10 targets in his other three games since the change up in Byron Leftwich calling plays. That said, while he may still be matchup dependent to hit his ceiling, he still managed 19 touches a week ago and has accounted for 51.2 percent of his team's offensive touches, the highest share in the league.
Bust (underperformance)
- Jimmy Graham: He has just nine catches on 16 targets over his past five games with one touchdown over his past seven games played. Playing through a broken thumb, he cannot be relied upon.
- Larry Fitzgerald: He has four catches over the past two games, but three have gone for touchdowns. He’s now scored in four of his past five games, but he’s also had 50 or fewer yards now in nine of his past 10 games. Once he fails to score again, his floor will revert to WR4 status.
- Josh Rosen: He’s been the average QB24 over his eight starts.
Colts @ Jaguars
|Indianapolis
|Rank
|@
|Jacksonville
|Rank
|-4
|
|Spread
|4
|
|25.8
|
|Implied Total
|21.8
|
|29.5
|4
|Points/Gm
|17.9
|28
|24.8
|18
|Points All./Gm
|22.1
|9
|59.0
|6
|Plays/Gm
|68.3
|7
|63.8
|21
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|60.4
|6
|38.0%
|22
|Rush%
|40.6%
|18
|62.0%
|11
|Pass%
|59.4%
|15
|42.2%
|21
|Opp. Rush %
|45.5%
|29
|57.8%
|12
|Opp. Pass %
|54.5%
|4
- Andrew Luck has scored over 20 fantasy points in eight consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league.
- Luck has thrown three or more touchdown passes in eight consecutive games, matching the franchise record set by Peyton Manning in 2004.
- Luck has thrown at least one touchdown pass now in 34 consecutive games, the longest active streak and eight-longest streak in league history.
- Luck has thrown 25 red zone passing touchdowns, tied with Patrick Mahomes for the most in the league.
- The Jaguars rank 20th in yards allowed per completion (11.0 yards) after ranking fourth in 2017 (9.7 yards).
- The Jaguars have run the ball 56.6 percent of their offensive plays since Leonard Fournette returned to the lineup, third in the league and lead the league with 38.7 rushing attempts per game over that span.
- The Jaguars have scored a touchdown on just 14.7 percent (10-of-68) of their drives at home this season, 31st in the league.
- Jacksonville averages just 1.6 red zone opportunities per game at home, fewest in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Andrew Luck: The consistency speaks for itself and eventually he won’t hit his lofty touchdown marks in a week, but the Jaguars are a team that is packing it up this season and Luck just went 21-of-29 for 285 yards and three scores against this defense two weeks ago.
- Eric Ebron: He’s averaged 5.2 receptions on 10 targets per game in the five games that Jack Doyle was absent this season and is tied for league lead with 11 touchdown receptions. Colts tight ends lead the league in red zone targets (28), receptions (19) and receiving yards (159).
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- T.Y. Hilton: He has 26.5 percent of the team targets over the past three weeks and has had back to back 100-yard games for the first time since 2016. Hilton hasn’t hit 100-yard versus the Jaguars since 2015 and has just eight catches versus them over his past three meetings but managed a 3-77 line two weeks ago and the passing volume could spike a bit here with the Colts potentially not having Marlon Mack on the field.
- T.J. Yeldon: Yeldon will surely play behind Hyde in the rushing game, but this should set up as a passing game through matchup and potential game script. Yeldon caught 4-of-5 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown from Kessler when he played in Week 7 and caught five passes versus the Colts for 51 yards in Week 10. Indianapolis is allowing 7.3 receptions per game to backfields, 31st in the league.
Bust (underperformance)
- Colts RBs: Assuming Marlon Mack is held out, the Colts will turn to a combination of Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines once again. Hines carries some appeal as a stop gap option through receiving output, but neither are above pedestrian FLEX status splitting opportunities with the Jaguars ranking fifth in yards from scrimmage allowed to opposing backfields.
- Cody Kessler: Kessler is the kind of dink-and-dunker that can have an efficient passing game here against the all-zone pass defense of the Colts. Kessler has a career 64.5 percent completion rate on 248 NFL passes while the Colts are allowing opposing passers to complete 71.8 percent of their passes, 31st in the league. They’ve also allowed 17 or more points to six of the past eight quarterbacks they’ve faced. The problem for Kessler here is that the Jaguars are circling the drain and they just another offensive lineman this week for the season in Andrew Norwell. At the end of the day, Kessler is an intriguing QB2 dart in leagues that start two passers, but cannot be trusted in 12-team lineups on a full week given his surrounding team conditions.
- Jaguars WRs: In his Week 7 game action, Kessler targeted Donte Moncrief six times while targeting D.J. Chark five times and Dede Westbrook four times. Jaguar wideouts combined to catch just nine passes when these teams met in Week 10 while opposing wideouts have been targeted just 48.7 percent of the time against the Colts, the lowest rate in the league.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Carlos Hyde: With Leonard Fournette suspended, Hyde will get the opportunity to lead this backfield in the running game. Hyde has out-carried T.J. Yeldon 18-8 over the past two weeks and 4-1 after Fournette left the game last week. The downside is that Hyde offers almost no receiving upside and the Colts have allowed just 3.4 YPC to backs over their past three games and haven’t allowed a back to rush for more than 72 yards in a game since Week 7, leaving Hyde as a shaky RB3 option attached to an underdog working through a quarterback change.
Browns @ Texans
|Cleveland
|Rank
|@
|Houston
|Rank
|5
|
|Spread
|-5
|
|20.0
|
|Implied Total
|25.0
|
|23.0
|18
|Points/Gm
|24.8
|14
|25.7
|22
|Points All./Gm
|20.2
|5
|60.3
|3
|Plays/Gm
|60.3
|12
|71.8
|32
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|64.7
|25
|41.9%
|15
|Rush%
|47.8%
|3
|58.1%
|18
|Pass%
|52.3%
|30
|38.5%
|10
|Opp. Rush %
|39.9%
|14
|61.5%
|23
|Opp. Pass %
|60.1%
|19
- Baker Mayfield is the first Browns quarterback to throw multiple touchdown passes in five consecutive games in the same season since Frank Ryan in 1967.
- Jarvis Landry averages just 5.7 yards per target, ahead of only Jermaine Kearse (4.6 yards).
- Since taking over as the starting running back in Week 7, Nick Chubb's 115 touches are tied for fourth in the league.
- Since Week 4, the Texans have allowed opponents to score a touchdown on 16.7 percent (16-of-96) of their drives, second in the league.
- Houston runs 63.1 percent of the time on first down outside of the fourth quarter, the highest rate in the league.
- Deshaun Watson has thrown 25 or fewer pass attempts in six straight games. No other quarterbacks has a longer streak than three such games on the season.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- DeAndre Hopkins: He’s averaging just 7.5 targets per game over the past six weeks with Houston taking the air out of the ball and has been a WR1 in just two of those weeks. Still, he’s held a great floor, scoring 12 or more points in every game this season.
- Deshaun Watson: He’s still shackled by maintaining hyper-efficiency in the touchdown department with Houston controlling games, but Watson has been efficienct all around as he is averaging 9.5 yards per pass attempt over the past four games.
- Lamar Miller: He’s been a top-20 back in four of his past five games and is a home favorite against a Browns defense allowing 165.5 yards from scrimmage to backfields (27th). The only minor rub with Miller is that Alfred Blue remains a presence here, totaling 14 or more touches in three of the past four weeks.
- Baker Mayfield: He’s been on a roll in exploiting soft matchups, finishing as the QB13 or higher in four of his past five games. This matchup isn’t as strong as the bottom-dwelling ones he’s run into over that span, but Houston is still giving up enough to opposing passers, surrendering 17.2 passing points per game, 22nd in the league.
- Nick Chubb: He has at least 18 touches in all five of his starts with 23 or more over his past three games. The only shade here is being a road dog against a Houston run defense that ranks 10th in rushing yardage allowed per game (80.9 yards) and third in yards per carry (3.43) to opposing backfields. But Chubb has added at least three receptions in each of his past two games.
- David Njoku: His overall volume is still a concern as he has 6, 0, 5, 1 and 5 targets over his past five games, but he has still managed to post at least 50-yards receiving in six of his past eight games while Houston has allowed opposing tight ends to catch 26-of-34 targets for 340 yards and three touchdowns over their past three games.
Bust (underperformance)
- Demaryius Thomas: Even with Keke Coutee aggravating his hamstring injury, it’s tough to chase his two touchdowns from a week ago when they came on just five targets and were paired with just 38 yards.
- Duke Johnson: After 10 touches in his first game after the coaching shakeup, Johnson has totaled just 10 touches since. Game script has been in the Browns favor those weeks, so there’s a chance for his role to expand, but you’re counting on a touchdown and nailing his usage when there are more predictable receiving-back options on the board.
- Jarvis Landry: With Mayfield at his best, Landry has fallen off the fantasy radar. His target volume has taken a hit, catching just 11-of-17 targets over the past three games as the Browns have spread the ball around more. With fewer than 50 yards receiving in 6-of-8 starts by Mayfield, Landry is relegated to back-end WR3 status at this point.
Panthers @ Buccaneers
|Carolina
|Rank
|@
|Tampa Bay
|Rank
|-3.5
|
|Spread
|3.5
|
|30.0
|
|Implied Total
|26.5
|
|26.1
|10
|Points/Gm
|26.7
|9
|25.6
|20
|Points All./Gm
|30.7
|31
|56.7
|26
|Plays/Gm
|68.3
|2
|61.5
|12
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|61.0
|8
|43.0%
|11
|Rush%
|36.7%
|26
|57.0%
|22
|Pass%
|63.4%
|7
|38.2%
|9
|Opp. Rush %
|40.8%
|18
|61.8%
|24
|Opp. Pass %
|59.2%
|15
- The Panthers have allowed opponents to score on 60.7 percent (17-of-28) of drives during their three-game losing streak, ahead of only the Bengals (63.3 percent) over that span.
- The Buccaneers average 2.6 offensive touchdowns per game at home (15th) as opposed to 3.7 per game on the road (third).
- Tampa Bay allows 2.2 touchdowns per game at home (15th) as opposed to 4.8 per game on the road (32nd).
- 26.5 percent of the Panthers yardage on the road this season has come via rushing (23rd) as opposed to 45.8 percent at home (first).
- Christian McCaffrey leads the league with 18 touches inside of the 10-yard line since Week 8.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 24 touchdowns inside of the 10-yard line this season, the most in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Christian McCaffrey: He’s a tear now that he’s getting the money touches over Newton near the goal line. McCaffrey has multiple touchdowns in four of his past five games, including 157 total yards and two scores against this Bucs defense in Week 9.
- Cam Newton: The Bucs have had some solid home splits this season, but a lot of that has been induced by opponent, facing Nick Foles, Alex smith and Nick Mullens in three of their five home games so far. In the other two, they allowed Ben Roethlisberger (24 points) and Baker Mayfield (20.9 points) to have top-10 weeks. Newton has bene a top-10 scorer in six of his past seven games.
- Jameis Winston: He played a clean game last week and was the QB8. The Tampa Bay quarterback has now been a top-10 fantasy scorer in 7-of-8 games they’ve played an entire game and the Panthers have allowed a touchdown pass on 22.3 percent of possessions to the opposition, 30th in the league.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- D.J. Moore: He has 21.1 percent and 30 percent of the team targets over the past two weeks with at least seven catches in each game. Even if Devin Funchess is back, a changing of the guard is in place for Moore to maintain his increased usage. We were in a similar spot in Week 9 when Moore only received two targets against the Bucs, but that game appears to be in the rear-view.
- Greg Olsen: He’s another tight end where the volume really hasn’t been there, receiving just 5.0 targets per game since returning to the lineup in Week 6. He’s had more than four catches just once on the season, but that six-catch game came against this Tampa Bay team that has allowed a league-high nine TE1 weeks on the season.
- Mike Evans: He’s gotten on track once again after I questioned his volatility, catching six passes in each of the past two games for 120 and 116 yards. That now gives him six or more catches in eight games on the season, which is tied for third in the league. The Panthers managed to hold Evans to 10 yards on 10 targets when these teams played in Week 9, but only two of those passes were deemed as catchable.
- Chris Godwin: Going to cautiously approach DeSean Jackson’s hand injury on the doubtful side of things to start the week, which will elevate Godwin to an intriguing option. In the three games that either Mike Evans or Jackson missed last year, Godwin had 25.1 percent of the Tampa Bay targets (28 total), turning them into 15 receptions for 277 yards and a touchdown while finishing as the WR35, WR21 and WR7 in scoring those weeks.
- Adam Humphries: He’s still more of a bettable option than Godwin, receiving 18.4 percent of the targets from Winston on the season. Humphries has at least 50 receiving yards in five straight games, including an 8-82-2 game against Carolina in Week 9.
- Cameron Brate: He found the paint last weekend and Carolina is 27th in receptions allowed per game (5.9) to opposing tight ends, but it’s worth noting that Brate has lines of 3-13, 3-37 and 3-26-1 over his past three games with O.J. Howard out of the lineup and Winston under center, making his floor a bit unreliable and touchdown dependent.
Bust (underperformance)
- Peyton Barber: With Barber we’ve had a lot of success just playing the overall matchup and probability of finding the end zone. This week, he’s an underdog against a Carolina team far worse against the pass than run, ranking 10th in rushing points allowed per game to opposing backfields.
Bills @ Dolphins
|Buffalo
|Rank
|@
|Miami
|Rank
|5
|
|Spread
|-5
|
|17.5
|
|Implied Total
|22.5
|
|14.6
|31
|Points/Gm
|20.3
|25
|24.7
|17
|Points All./Gm
|25.7
|23
|69.3
|20
|Plays/Gm
|57.3
|31
|61.5
|11
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.4
|18
|46.2%
|5
|Rush%
|42.2%
|14
|53.8%
|28
|Pass%
|57.8%
|19
|43.1%
|23
|Opp. Rush %
|45.6%
|30
|57.0%
|10
|Opp. Pass %
|54.4%
|3
- Buffalo is allowing just 28.1 yards from scrimmage per possession for fantasy purposes, the fewest in the league.
- Ryan Tannehill has finished as the average QB18 in nine career games against the Bills while throwing for one or fewer touchdown passes in four of his past six games against Buffalo.
- The Bills are the only team in the league with more rushing touchdowns (nine) than passing touchdowns (seven) on the season.
- Josh Allen leads the league in percentage of deep throws (27.4 percent) over 15 yards downfield.
- Allen has completed just 11-of-43 (25.6 percent) of those passes, the lowest rate for all qualifying quarterbacks.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- LeSean McCoy: McCoy has a lot in place to like this week outside of being a road underdog. He’s averaging 20.3 touches per game over his past six games played while running into a Miami defense allowing 17.1 rushing points per game to backfields (28th) and has allowed at least 96 yards from scrimmage to the lead back in seven of their past eight games.
- Kenyan Drake: He had 96 yards and two touchdowns last week and of course was once again out-touched by Frank Gore 15-13. As a home favorite we should expect Gore to once again be involved more than we’d like, but Drake has all four of the Miami rushing touchdowns while 42.7 percent of the fantasy points allowed by the Bills to skill positions have been scored by running backs.
Bust (underperformance)
- Josh Allen: the two games in which Allen has rushed double-digit times, he’s been the QB4 each week. If the Bills committed to using his legs, he’s someone that has upside. Unfortunately, his rushing volume hasn’t been predictable as he has 13 carries over his three games between those weeks while he’s thrown for just 153 yards per game in his starts.
- Ryan Tannehill: He returned last week as the QB18 while his history against the Bills has been poor and the Bills themselves are a capable pass defense, ranking first in passing points allowed per game (12.0).
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Frank Gore: He’s averaging 14.5 touches per game over the past eight weeks, but they have largely been the football version of empty calories as he has yet to rush for a touchdown and is averaging fewer than a full reception per game. Still, he’s a home favorite and we know he’s a good bet to get more touches than Drake based on the season so far.
Broncos @ Bengals
|Denver
|Rank
|@
|Cincinnati
|Rank
|-3.5
|
|Spread
|3.5
|
|23.0
|
|Implied Total
|19.5
|
|22.9
|19
|Points/Gm
|25.1
|13
|22.9
|13
|Points All./Gm
|31.5
|32
|56.3
|22
|Plays/Gm
|54.7
|30
|65.4
|26
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|70.9
|31
|38.6%
|21
|Rush%
|34.3%
|27
|61.4%
|12
|Pass%
|65.7%
|6
|40.1%
|15
|Opp. Rush %
|44.0%
|28
|59.9%
|18
|Opp. Pass %
|56.0%
|5
- Bengals games feature 56.6 combined points per game (fifth in the league), but Cincinnati has scored just 44.3 percent of the points in their games, 27th in the league.
- The Bengals are now the only team in the league that has allowed opponents to score on over half of their possessions this season at 50.9 percent.
- Opposing teams have scored on 59.6 percent (31-of-52) of their possessions over the past five games versus the Bengals, the highest rate in the league.
- The Bengals have allowed a touchdown on 42.3 percent of those possessions (32nd) and have forced just 11 punts over that span (32nd).
- Phillip Lindsay leads all running backs in rushing yards before contact (3.2 yards) per carry.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Phillip Lindsay: He has a rushing touchdown in four of his past five games and has had 106 and 110 total yards since Royce Freeman has returned to the lineup, out-touching him 29-14 in those games. The Bengals have been a travesty defensively against opposing backs, ranking 31st in rushing points allowed (17.9) and 29th in receiving points allowed (14.3) per game while allowing a back to score in every game since Week 1 with multiple touchdowns to the position in five of their past six games.
- Case Keenum: The only minor point of concern with Keenum is that Denver has rushed for as many touchdowns (14) this season as passing scores, but his is easily the top streaming option of the week for those in need of a quarterback. The only starting quarterbacks that haven’t been top-13 scorers against the Bengals this season have been Ryan Tannehill and Jameis Winston and the Bengals still allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the QB13 in a half that week.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Emmanuel Sanders: He had his first week inside of the top-30 since Week 7 on a season-high 42.9 percent of the team targets. All of the big games the Bengals have allowed this season to wideouts have gone to boundary options, but Sanders is the lead target for an offense in a strong passing spot.
- Joe Mixon: He is coming off a season-high 155 yards from scrimmage and seven catches for 66 yards, but he is more of an RB2 this week than someone to expect a high-ceiling game from this week. Denver has shored up their rush defense, allowing just 51.5 rushing yards and 3.1 YPC to opposing backs over the past six games with no rushing touchdowns, so that receiving work with him staying on the field will be paramount for Mixon this weekend.
Bust (underperformance)
- Tyler Boyd: The Broncos have been burned by outside options this season, but Boyd is running 73 percent of his routes on the interior, where he’ll match up with Chris Harris. That and the transition to Jeff Driskel dampens Boyd’s prospects as being someone you have to jam into lineups.
- Jeff Driskel: Making his first career start, Driskel offers some athleticism and rushing appeal, but we have a lot of those types in play this week. Throwing for just 5.3 yards per attempt in relief of Andy Dalton last week, he’s a tough chase. He’s deeper than the bench plays we typically recommend, but just to make note, Driskel targeted Auden Tate seven times after entering the game last week.
- John Ross: He has taken up the mantle that was once passed from Tyler Lockett to Tyrell Williams, scoring in each of the past three games, but catching just 7-of-20 targets for 97 yards in those games.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Courtland Sutton: He’s had three or fewer receptions in every game this season and has had just 14.6 percent of the targets since Demaryius Thomas was traded. It may never come together for Sutton this year, but this week he gets a much better draw than the strong of tough games since that trade. Sutton runs 80 percent of his routes on the outside and the Bengals are a plus matchup all over the board, ranking 25th in points allowed to boundary wideouts.
- C.J. Uzomah: It’s doubtful you have to back to the Uzomah well again this week after weeks of disappointment, but Driskel has now thrown 36 passes this season and 10 have gone to Uzomah. The Broncos allowed Pittsburgh tight ends to catch 8-10 targets for 85 yards last week and Chargers tight ends to catch 7-11 for 107 yards and a score the week prior.
- Matt LaCosse: The last Denver tight end standing, LaCosse had four targets and a touchdown on 12 routes last week. With Jeff Heuerman now out for the year, LaCosse is a deep play that could be the primary red zone threat as Heuerman was leading Denver with 13 red zone targets and six targets inside of the 10-yard line on the season.
Ravens @ Falcons
|Baltimore
|Rank
|@
|Atlanta
|Rank
|-2
|
|Spread
|2
|
|25.5
|
|Implied Total
|23.5
|
|24.6
|15
|Points/Gm
|25.5
|11
|18.0
|1
|Points All./Gm
|27.9
|29
|66.7
|1
|Plays/Gm
|65.7
|13
|62.4
|14
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|62.5
|17
|41.8%
|16
|Rush%
|33.1%
|32
|58.2%
|17
|Pass%
|67.0%
|1
|38.1%
|8
|Opp. Rush %
|39.0%
|12
|62.0%
|25
|Opp. Pass %
|61.1%
|21
- Baltimore is allowing a league-low 4.7 yards per play while Atlanta is allowing 6.3 yards per play (30th).
- The Falcons are 31st in third down conversion rate defensively (51.5 percent) while the Ravens are second (34.6 percent).
- The Ravens have rushed the ball over 40 times in back-to-back games for the first time since 2012.
- Lamar Jackson's 2.54 fantasy points per possession trail only Patrick Mahomes (2.64 points per drive) for all quarterbacks with double-digit possessions on the season.
- Just 20.8 percent of the Atlanta offensive yardage has come via rushing, the lowest rate in the league.
- 25.9 percent of the Atlanta rushing attempts have failed to gain yardage, the highest rate in the league.
- Julio Jones' six straight games with 100-yards receiving is the longest streak of his career and an Atlanta franchise record.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Lamar Jackson: He’s had 15.7 and 20.2 fantasy points over his two starts and last week lost two possessions to DST touchdowns. He’s run into two stellar matchups at home against the Bengals and Raiders and gets another plus paper play, albeit on the road. Atlanta is 30th in passing points allowed per game (19.2), but even more advantageous to Jackson is they’ve allowed the seventh most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks and three rushing touchdowns to the position.
- Julio Jones: All good streaks come to and end eventually and this may be the spot. The Ravens haven’t any lead receiver this season to have more than 71 yards in a game and they’ve faced A.J. Green, Antonio Brown twice, and Michael Thomas this season. Baltimore still has allowed six touchdowns to opposing lead options to keep the lights on and we know the targets are still going to find Jones as he’s been targeted on 28.1 percent of his routes, the highest rate in the league.
- Matt Ryan: He’s averaging a career-high 334.8 passing yards per game with at least 285 passing yards in nine straight games. That has given Ryan a high floor, but he’s been higher than QB11 in just one of his past five games. That said, the Ravens have allowed QB1 games in three of their past four games to Cam Newton (27.9 points), Ben Roethlisberger (25.2) and Andy Dalton (19.3) outside of facing Derek Carr last week.
- Gus Edwards: He’s exploited two healthy workloads and great matchups over the past two weeks with 115 and 118 yards rushing. Atlanta is 22nd in rushing points allowed per game (15.3) to backfields, but where we typically like to exploit them is in the passing game where they are allowing 16.5 points per game to backs (31st). That’s the one gray cloud for Edwards, who has not been targeted in either of the past two games. He’s a good bet for solid yardage, but a potential zero in passing game that needs a touchdown to elevate that yardage.
- Austin Hooper: He’s cleared 50 yards just once over the past five weeks, but the Ravens have funneled opportunities to tight ends given their good boundary defense. Opposing tight ends have accounted for 29.2 percent of the receiving yardage against the Ravens, the highest rate in the league and they have 25.6 percent of the receptions (30th) against Baltimore.
Bust (underperformance)
- Tevin Coleman: He’s had just 11 touches in each of the past two games and this is not a matchup where we should expect him to turn a low volume of opportunity into production. The Ravens are allowing just 95.7 yards per game to backfields, second in the league and have allowed just two backs to post more than 77 yards in a game versus them on the season.
- Calvin Ridley: He is coming off a season-high 13 targets a week ago, but we like to target Ridley in games when we can point chase with the Falcons because we need a score from him. In his five games with a touchdown, Ridley has been the average WR13 as opposed to the average WR63 in his six games without a touchdown with a high scoring week of WR45.
- BAL WRs: In two games with Jackson under center, Ravens wideouts have combined to catch 13-of-27 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Rams @ Lions
|LA Rams
|Rank
|@
|Detroit
|Rank
|-10
|
|Spread
|10
|
|32.3
|
|Implied Total
|22.3
|
|35.4
|3
|Points/Gm
|21.6
|21
|25.6
|21
|Points All./Gm
|26.0
|24
|66.0
|8
|Plays/Gm
|66.7
|15
|59.8
|5
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|57.7
|1
|43.7%
|9
|Rush%
|36.9%
|25
|56.3%
|24
|Pass%
|63.1%
|8
|38.8%
|11
|Opp. Rush %
|43.3%
|24
|61.3%
|22
|Opp. Pass %
|56.7%
|
- Since acquiring Damon Harrison, the Lions are allowing 76.6 rushing yards per game and 3.8 YPC to opposing backfields after allowing 116.1 rushing yards and 6.0 YPC to opposing backs.
- Over that span, the Lions have allowed 22.1 fantasy points and 270.8 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks after allowing just one opposing passer to finish higher than QB14 through seven games.
- Jared Goff leads the league in percentage of completions to gain 10 or more yards (60.9 percent) while ranking second in rate to gain 20 or more yards (22.1 percent). League averages in each percentage are 46.3 percent and 14.9 percent.
- The Rams have had just 12 three and out drives all season, the fewest in the league.
- The Rams average 5.6 red zone opportunities per game on the road, the most in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Todd Gurley: He’s scored in every game but one this season and while the Lions have gotten stronger results from their run defense, they have allowed an individual back to catch six or more passes in three straight games and the Rams create the most red zone scoring drives in the league.
- Jared Goff: He’s thrown for at least 295 yards and multiple scores in each of his past four games. With the Lions fixing their early season run defense, it’s now shifted focus to their terrible pass defense and funneled points over to quarterback play. Detroit ranks 29th in completion rate (69.2 percent), 30th in yards per attempt (8.6 Y/A) and 28th in passing points allowed per game (18.3) to passers.
- Brandin Cooks: He’s gone over 100-yards in each of his past three games with 40 targets over that four-game stretch mentioned with Goff above. Although he plays primarily outside, Cooks also isn’t the type of wideout that opposing teams try to shadow because of his speed.
- Kenny Golladay: He leads all wideouts in targets (35) over the past three weeks while trailing only Julio Jones in air yards over that span since Marvin Jones was lost. With the Lions likely to be point chasing, his target total should once again push for the most in Week 13 while the Rams have allowed an average of 6.9 catches for 123.3 yards per game to opposing lead receivers over their past eight games with six touchdowns.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Robert Woods: He ran a season-high 67.3 percent of his routes from the slot in Week 11 and matched a season-high with 11 targets. Woods has been one of the league’s steadiest receiving options despite not showing an elite ceiling. Even though he has just one WR1 scoring week on the season, Woods has been a top-20 wideout in five of his past eight games with a low of WR34 over that span.
- Theo Riddick: An obvious point-chasing spot, Riddick has been the RB22-RB28 in each of his past four games with at least seven targets in each of those games. He remains a low-touchdown potential option, but a safe-floor, stop from bleeding out FLEX.
Bust (underperformance)
- Matthew Stafford: The Rams have allowed 13 touchdown passes over their past three games and a top-5 scorer in each of those weeks. The problem with Stafford is that outside of Golladay, this offense has little to nothing to aid his potential volume here. Over his past four games, Stafford is averaging just 6.1 yards per pass attempt. I would entertain Stafford in 2QB play and DFS as a swing or miss play, but he’s still a hard option to back in 12-team seasonal formats as he has been the average QB19 over his past nine games.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Josh Reynolds: He’s had 13.9 percent and 16.3 percent of the team targets over his past two games without Cooper Kupp but leads the team with five red zone targets in those two games. It’s doubtful the Rams throw 49 times here like they did versus the Chiefs to boost Reynolds’ targets up, but his scoring upside keeps him in play as third receiving option.
- Bruce Ellington: There’s not much sizzle to his opportunities as Ellington has just 80 receiving yards over his two games with the Lions, but he has six catches in each game with 21.3 percent of the team targets. He’s sort of the wide receiving version of Theo Riddick if you need the make a play on opportunity only.
- LeGarrette Blount: Assuming we still won’t have Kerryon Johnson this week, Blount had 20 touches for 103 yards and two touchdowns against the league’s best defense on Thanksgiving. That may be a one off since the script here could go sour in a hurry, but the Rams run defense has been exploitable, ranking 27th in yards per carry surrendered to backs (4.9 YPC) while remaining middling in rushing points allowed per game (14.1, 17th).
Chiefs @ Raiders
|Kansas City
|Rank
|@
|Oakland
|Rank
|-15
|
|Spread
|15
|
|35.3
|
|Implied Total
|20.3
|
|36.7
|2
|Points/Gm
|17.0
|30
|26.7
|28
|Points All./Gm
|29.7
|30
|61.0
|24
|Plays/Gm
|62.3
|21
|69.5
|30
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|59.6
|4
|39.4%
|20
|Rush%
|37.9%
|23
|60.6%
|13
|Pass%
|62.1%
|10
|34.1%
|2
|Opp. Rush %
|51.7%
|32
|65.9%
|31
|Opp. Pass %
|48.3%
|1
- Oakland is allowing 34.2 points per game at home this season, the most in the league.
- Oakland is the only team in the league to trail with the ball in the second half of every game this season.
- Kansas City leads the league in passing play differential (+2.03 yards) than their opponents while Oakland ranks last (-1.97 yards).
- Patrick Mahomes has the highest passer rating in the league (142.4) from a clean pocket as opposed to a 61.9 rating when under pressure (25th) per Pro Football Focus. His -80.5 differential in the largest gap in the league.
- The Raiders are last in the league in pressure rate at 15.9 percent of opposing dropbacks.
- The 10 sacks by the Raiders are the fewest through 11 games of a season since 2009.
- Mahomes has thrown a touchdown pass on 34.5 percent of his drives this season, the highest rate in the league.
- The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass on 22.5 percent of opponent's possessions, 31st in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Patrick Mahomes: Not much needs to be added to what is above.
- Kareem Hunt: Remember when Hunt only had 66 receiving yards on five catches through five games? He’s averaging 3.5 catches for 52 yards per game since six receiving touchdowns. The Raiders have allowed 118 yards to Gus Edwards and 154 yards to David Johnson over their past two games and have allowed 100-yards from scrimmage to eight backs on the season.
- Tyreek Hill: He’s been hot, catching 31-of-45 targets with seven touchdowns over his past five games. Three of those with multiple scores and over 100-yards receiving. He did have an outrageous 35.7 percent and 30.4 percent target share the past two games with Watkins sidelined, but it’s all systems go for your Chiefs starters.
- Travis Kelce: He’s had five or more receptions in 10 straight games, the second-longest streak in franchise history.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Sammy Watkins: He will have played only five snaps over the past 27 days by the time Sunday rolls around, so he’s going to presumably be healthy enough to get back on track. If he’s back on the field, he was a WR3 or better in six of his past eight complete games. If he's still not right, Chris Conley is back in play as a WR3 option.
- Jared Cook: He’s averaging just 2.8 catches for 33.8 yards per game over the past four weeks but has found the end zone in back to back games. He’s the only Raiders receiver we can consider using considering his position and the Chiefs allowed three top-10 scoring tight ends over their two games prior the bye.
Bust (underperformance)
- Derek Carr: He has been higher than QB19 just once in eight career games versus the Chiefs and has thrown just three touchdown passes over his past four games playing with the oldest and slowest wide receiving unit in the league.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Doug Martin: Things aren’t his fault as he’s averaging 77 yards on 14 touches per game in hos five weeks as the starter with 4.8 yards per carry. The problem is Oakland hanging around long enough to keep him in the game. 47 of Martin’s 70 touches over that span have come in the first half of games with just one lone touch in the fourth quarter in those games. The Chiefs are 31st in total yardage allowed to backfields per game (174.7 yards).
Jets @ Titans
|NY Jets
|Rank
|@
|Tennessee
|Rank
|10.5
|
|Spread
|-10.5
|
|15.3
|
|Implied Total
|25.8
|
|20.1
|26
|Points/Gm
|17.7
|29
|25.5
|19
|Points All./Gm
|20.3
|6
|60.0
|25
|Plays/Gm
|58.0
|28
|66.9
|28
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|61.4
|10
|41.0%
|17
|Rush%
|47.7%
|4
|59.0%
|16
|Pass%
|52.3%
|29
|43.5%
|26
|Opp. Rush %
|43.0%
|22
|56.5%
|7
|Opp. Pass %
|57.0%
|11
- The Jets average just 2.5 red zone opportunities per game (28th) and have converted just 40.7 percent (11-of-27) for touchdowns, the lowest rate in the league.
- The Titans allow 2.8 red zone opportunities per game (fourth) and allow opponents to convert 48.4 percent (15-of-31) for touchdowns, fifth in the league.
- The Jets have allowed opponents to score a touchdown on just 15.3 percent (9-of-59) of their drives on the road this season, the lowest rate in the league.
- Tennessee averages 4.6 yards per play on first down, the fewest in the league.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Marcus Mariota: He’s been the QB7 or higher in each of his past three full games played with multiple touchdowns in each game. The Jets have allowed just four quarterbacks to finish in the top half of weekly scoring on the season but have allowed Tom Brady (9.1 Y/A) and Matt Barkley (9.3 Y/A) to have efficient passing games without major fantasy points.
- Corey Davis: His best moments have been hard to sustain week to week, but over his past three games that Mariota has finished, he’s been the WR26, WR5 and WR5. 66.9 percent of the receptions allowed by the Jets have gone to the wide receiver position, the highest rate in the league.
Bust (underperformance)
- Josh McCown: The Jets are still unsure on Sam Darnold’s availability, so we’re moving forward with McCown as the starter once again. He’s been the QB30 and QB21 in his two starts.
- Jets WRs: McCown has targeted Jermaine Kearse a team-high 17 times while under center if you feel the need to play anyone from this unit.
- Isaiah Crowell: He’s now rushed 63 times for 192 yards in six games since rushing for 219 yards in Week 5.
- Jonnu Smith: He's scored in three of his past four games, but has more than three targets in just one game this season.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Derrick Henry/Dion Lewis: Lewis has rushed 37 times for 89 yards (2.4 YPC) over the past three weeks while Henry has rushed 28 times for 134 yards (4.8 YPC) in those games. The Jets have been blasted on the ground the past two games, allowing the Patriots backfield to rush 30 times for 206 yards and a touchdown after allowing the Bills to rush 40 times for 182 yards a two scores the week prior. Are the Titans a team that we can count on to exploit a good rushing matchup? The season to date suggests no, but for those thin, we have a huge home favorite with a modest team total. Desperate owners may have to look this way for an RB3 option.
- Chris Herndon: If there’s a Jets player you’re going to actually consider given the position, Herndon has been the TE13 or higher in four of his past six games, catching 21-of-27 targets over that span. He comes along with marginal yardage upside (44.5 yards per game over that span) but has the most receiving touchdowns on the team over that stretch with three. The Titans are the only team in the league that has not allowed a touchdown to an opposing tight end, which makes Herndon more of a flier.
Vikings @ Patriots
|Minnesota
|Rank
|@
|New England
|Rank
|6
|
|Spread
|-6
|
|21.3
|
|Implied Total
|27.3
|
|24.1
|16
|Points/Gm
|27.9
|8
|22.4
|10
|Points All./Gm
|22.6
|12
|59.0
|10
|Plays/Gm
|67.0
|5
|61.2
|9
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|65.7
|27
|33.6%
|29
|Rush%
|42.6%
|12
|66.4%
|4
|Pass%
|57.4%
|21
|41.5%
|20
|Opp. Rush %
|36.9%
|5
|58.5%
|13
|Opp. Pass %
|63.1%
|28
- New England averages 4.2 offensive touchdowns per game at home this season, fifth in the league.
- The Vikings have allowed a touchdown on just 16.1 percent of their opponent's drives, the lowest rate in the league.
- The Vikings have allowed a passing touchdown on just 11.3 percent of their opponent's possessions, the lowest rate in the league.
- Just 16.4 percent of the yardage produced by the Vikings on the road has come via rushing, the lowest rate in the league.
- Adam Thielen leads the league in targets (36), receptions (25) and first downs (21) on third down this season.
- Since returning to the lineup in Week 5, Julian Edelman ranks 10th in targets (61), seventh in receptions (44), 15th in receiving yards (510) among wide receivers while ranking 13th in fantasy points scored.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Adam Thielen: After seeing his 100-yard streak end in Week 9 and then his touchdown streak end in Week 11, Thielen went and restarted both at once a week ago. He runs into a prime paper matchup against the Patriots, who rank 30th in points allowed to opposing slot receivers per game (25.1), including 6-91-1 to Jets wideouts inside a week ago.
- Stefon Diggs: He has double-digit targets in four straight games and in eight of his past nine. He has eight or more catches in seven of his past nine games to go along with all those targets.
- Kirk Cousins: Cousins has started to finally turn his environment into some fantasy-friendly points towards the top of the position. Cousins has now been a QB1 in three of his past four games after a three-game slide in which he was the QB16 or lower. New England has allowed a QB1 in five of their past seven games with the only exceptions being Derek Anderson and Josh McCown.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Rob Gronkowski: He played 98.6 percent of the snaps returning to the lineup and scored his first touchdown since Week 1. The Vikings have not faced a tough slate of opposing tight ends this season but have allowed TE1 games to the ones they have in George Kittle (5-90), Zach Ertz (10-110-1), Jimmy Graham pre-injury (6-95), Chris Herndon (4-42-1) and Ricky Seals-Jones (5-69).
- Julian Edelman: He’s been a WR2 or better in six straight games and a top-30 scorer in all seven games since returning the lineup. The Vikings rank a middling 18th in points allowed to slot wideouts, but they rank third in points allowed to boundary wideouts, which is a stark contrast.
- Josh Gordon: He’s given just one game with a high ceiling, but he’s been a solid option, finishing as a WR3 or better in five of his past seven games despite scoring just one touchdown over that span. With Xavier Rhodes nursing a hamstring injury, Gordon’s matchup becomes one where he can still afford a look at maintaining that WR3 output despite the strong seasonal numbers the Vikings have against receivers on the perimeter.
- Dalvin Cook: He’s now rushed 65 times for 228 yards on the season with no touchdowns rushing and that includes a 70-yard run. Outside of that splash play, this rushing game has done nothing with him. To make matters worse, the Patriots have only allowed four rushing touchdowns to backs this season. The positive news is that he has at least 40 receiving yards in three of his five full games played and the Patriots are 24th in receiving production allowed per game (12.8) to backfields, but the touchdown and yardage upside just has yet to reveal itself here.
Bust (underperformance)
- Tom Brady: He hasn’t been higher than QB16 since Week 7 while Minnesota has allowed multiple touchdown passes in just two games this season, the fewest in the league. The Patriots are going to score points in this one if Vegas is right and I don’t see them running the ball well, but it’s hard to suggest that Brady is a locked-in QB1 given his recent games and the tough Vikings defense.
- Sony Michel: He’s a home favorite that has scored a touchdown in four of his past five full games, but we’ve still also yet to see Michel run successfully versus an even above average run defense. The Vikings have not allowed a 100-yard rusher on the season and just backs have reached 70 yards on the ground in a game versus them this season while allowing just three rushing touchdowns to backs.
- James White: We’ve started to see the floor for White as touchdown regression has crept into the fold. White has just six catches over the past two weeks and the Vikings are 11th in receptions allowed to opposing backfields. They have faced a few strong receiving backs over the past month in Tarik Cohen (3-23), Theo Riddick (7-36) and Alvin Kamara (7-31-1), meaning White may not rebound from the RB37 and RB36 weeks he’s had the past two games and we still have no clue where the return of Rex Burkhead fits into things.
49ers @ Seahawks
|San Francisco
|Rank
|@
|Seattle
|Rank
|10
|
|Spread
|-10
|
|18.0
|
|Implied Total
|28.0
|
|21.7
|20
|Points/Gm
|25.1
|12
|26.6
|26
|Points All./Gm
|22.1
|8
|60.7
|17
|Plays/Gm
|64.7
|16
|64.0
|23
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|58.5
|2
|44.3%
|8
|Rush%
|50.6%
|1
|55.7%
|25
|Pass%
|49.4%
|32
|40.2%
|16
|Opp. Rush %
|39.4%
|13
|59.8%
|17
|Opp. Pass %
|60.7%
|20
- The Seahawks have won nine consecutive games against the 49ers, their longest winning streak versus San Francisco in franchise history.
- Seattle has run the ball on 61.8 percent of their first down plays, the highest rate in the league.
- Russell Wilson leads the league in touchdown passes on throws 15-plus yards downfield (11), which account for 44 percent of his touchdown total, the highest rate in the league.
- Tyler Lockett's six touchdown receptions on those throws are tied with Antonio Brown for the league lead and his 71.4 percent (10-of-14) conversion rate of targets on deep passes trail only Michael Thomas (78.6 percent) on the season.
- Of all players with over 100 rushing attempts on the season, Matt Breida leads the league in rate of runs to gain 10 or more yards (20.5 percent) while only Todd Gurley (29) and Ezekiel Elliott (31) have had more carries go for double-digit yardage than Breida's 26 carries on the season.
- 65.6 percent of Breida's rushing yardage has come on those runs, the highest rate in the league.
- 16.5 percent of the rushing attempts against Seattle have gained 10 or more yards (30th), while 56.2 percent of their rushing yardage allowed comes from those carries (29th).
Trust (spike starting production)
- Russell Wilson: He has multiple touchdown passes in every game but one on the season and even though he’s not likely to press 30 pass attempts here, he can remain efficient against a 49ers defense that ranks 29th in passing points allowed per game (18.5) and 27th in passing points allowed per attempt.
- Matt Breida: He’s notched 132 and 140 yards from scrimmage over his past two games, rushing 31 times for 207 yards over those games. We know San Francisco is unlikely to abandon the run regardless of game script while Seattle has allowed over 100-yards from scrimmage to four straight lead backs.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Chris Carson: He has been an RB2 or better in five of his past six full games played with a rushing touchdown in each of his past three full games. The 49ers have not allowed an opposing back to have more than 67 yards rushing since Week 4, but we’re getting Carson as a home favorite in a game we anticipate them being run heavy in.
- George Kittle: Even his down weeks are good for TE1 games. The Seahawks have not allowed more than three catches to a tight end since Week 3, but Kittle is leaps and bounds the best one they have faced this season and has received 22 targets the past two games.
- Tyler Lockett: He’s benefited the most in pairing up Wilson’s efficiency with his own, which has made him the safest week to week option in this passing game. Lockett has exactly five receptions in three straight games with a touchdown in seven of his past nine games. The 49ers have been dreadful guarding anyone away from Richard Sherman this season, someone Lockett will avoid roughly 70 percent of the time.
- Doug Baldwin: He also has five or more catches in each of the past three games, but just hasn’t had the downfield or touchdown production Lockett has had. Baldwin has 41 or fewer yards in five of the eight games he’s played since returning to the lineup, but he has received 25 percent of the team targets the past three games after just 18.2 percent over his first five games back.
Bust (underperformance)
- Nick Mullens: The shine from his Thursday Night success has been removed as he’s progressively played worse in each of the past two weeks, finishing as the QB24 and the QB28.
- David Moore: Moore will find Sherman the most on Sunday and Moore is already a touchdown or nothing option. In his five games with a score, Moore has been the average WR23 while the average WR95 the other six games.
Chargers @ Steelers
|LA Chargers
|Rank
|@
|Pittsburgh
|Rank
|3.5
|
|Spread
|-3.5
|
|24.0
|
|Implied Total
|27.5
|
|27.9
|7
|Points/Gm
|28.7
|6
|19.9
|4
|Points All./Gm
|22.6
|11
|63.7
|29
|Plays/Gm
|64.7
|4
|60.8
|7
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.7
|20
|43.4%
|10
|Rush%
|33.3%
|31
|56.6%
|23
|Pass%
|66.7%
|2
|40.2%
|17
|Opp. Rush %
|38.0%
|7
|59.8%
|16
|Opp. Pass %
|62.1%
|26
- The Chargers are first in the league in offensive play differential than their opponent (+1.34) while the Steelers rank second (+1.13).
- The Steelers average 4.2 offensive touchdowns per game at home (second in the league) while averaging just 2.8 per game on the road.
- The Chargers are allowing 18.5 points per game on the road, the fewest in the league.
- The Steelers have converted 87.5 percent (30-of-35) of their red zone possessions at home into touchdowns, the highest rate in the league.
- The Chargers lead the league in differential of 20-plus yard plays (+19) than their opponent.
- Melvin Gordon had accounted for 27.6 percent of the Chargers' offensive yardage on the season, the sixth-highest rate for any running back.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Ben Roethlisberger: He’s thrown for over 300-yards in four of his past five games and we get him at home in a primetime matchup, where he’s found a lot of success in the past. The Chargers have not faced a strong slate of passing attacks but have allowed QB1 scoring weeks to all of the tangible options they have come across in Russell Wilson (19.5 points), Jared Goff (25.6) and Patrick Mahomes (28.3 points). Two of those games came early in the season and they have picked up Joey Bosa back, but I would have optimism that Big Ben will be productive here.
- Keenan Allen: He’s paying off for those who stayed the course. Over the past four weeks, Allen is the WR5 overall, ranking third of all wide receivers in catches (28), and seventh in yards (342) with three touchdowns. The Steelers have been susceptible to slot receiver play, ranking 28th in production per game allowed to slot wideouts, where Allen runs 54 percent of his routes.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Antonio Brown: He was making his production on his touchdown streak holding steady as he’s averaging 6.5 receptions and 79.5 yards per game, which would be his lowest totals in a season since 2012. Of course, those are still strong numbers and a testament to how high he’s set his own bar. The Chargers allow the fewest receptions (3.1) and yardage (45.1 yards) per game to opposing lead wideouts, but their opposing slate of wideouts has not been strong at all and still have allowed WR1 weeks to both Tyreek Hill (7-169-2) and Robert Woods (10-104-2) early in the season before hitting this soft stretch of lead targets.
- James Conner: He’s had 17 or fewer touches in three straight games and has rushed for just 47.7 yards per game over that span, which has kept him in lower-RB2 land. He still had 95 total yards last week outside of his costly fumble and left a touchown catch on the floor the week prior against the Jaguars, so his back-to-back down weeks had a bit of self-infliction factored in. The Chargers are 13th in rushing yardage allowed per game (85.1 yards) but are 21st in total yards allowed per game (146.9 yards) to opposing backfields.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: It’s wild to think about how last week was Smith-Schuster’s first game playing at age 22, but his career gotten off to an amazing start. His six 100-yard games are tied for third in the league this season and the Steelers have now begun to feature him more on the boundary while getting Ryan Switzer on the field more. Smith-Shuster has run 53 percent and 24 percent of his routes from the slot the past two games after 78.3 percent prior. The Chargers have allowed just four top-24 scoring wideouts on the season, but as mentioned with Brown, this is first real test they’ve had since Week 3 versus the Rams wideouts, who caught 21-of-25 targets for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
- Philip Rivers: He still has his streak of multiple touchdown passes in every game this season going and we’ve hardly seen him pressed for volume like we should expect here. The last two times the Chargers were forced to play fully contested games, Rivers has been the QB8 and the QB9 with 306 and 401 passing yards in those games. The Steelers have not allowed a QB1 since Week 4 and unlike the Chargers, have faced at least a couple of good fantasy options along that ride in Cam Newton (QB19) and Matt Ryan (QB19) at home.
- Austin Ekeler: The last time that Melvin Gordon missed time, Ekeler handled 17-of-20 running back touches, it just happened to come in a game in which the Chargers ran a season-low 44 plays. Last week in the second half, Ekeler has just three carries compared to seven for Justin Jackson, but those touches came in a blowout. Either way, we’re expecting Ekeler to have increased usage and be the primary receiving back for an offense that has thrown the ball 101 times to their backs through 11 games. In the rushing game, the Steelers have gotten a bit vulnerable the past two weeks with Stephon Tuitt out of the lineup, allowing 127 rushing yards to Denver backs last week and 162 the week prior to the Jacksonville backfield.
Bust (underperformance)
- Vance McDonald: He left last week’s game with a hip injury and has had three or fewer receptions in five of the past seven games, allowing us to let his injury status clear up.
Washington @ Eagles
|Washington
|Rank
|@
|Philadelphia
|Rank
|6.5
|
|Spread
|-6.5
|
|18.8
|
|Implied Total
|25.3
|
|20.0
|27
|Points/Gm
|20.9
|24
|20.8
|7
|Points All./Gm
|23.0
|14
|63.0
|14
|Plays/Gm
|56.7
|11
|62.4
|16
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|62.4
|15
|42.5%
|13
|Rush%
|37.2%
|24
|57.5%
|20
|Pass%
|62.8%
|9
|37.8%
|6
|Opp. Rush %
|34.0%
|1
|62.2%
|27
|Opp. Pass %
|66.0%
|32
- Since their Week 9 bye, the Eagles have scored a touchdown on just 5-of-31 possessions (16.1 percent) over their past three games, 27th in the league.
- Alshon Jeffery has received just 15.6 percent of the team targets over the past four games after receiving 24.6 percent through his first four games back in the lineup.
- Josh Adams has played 29 percent, 30.6 percent, 54.9 percent and 61.5 percent of the snaps over his past four games.
- Over that span, Adams has received 40 percent, 38.9 percent, 66.7 percent and 75.9 percent of the backfield touches.
- Washington is 0-5 when allowing more than 17 points this season.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Zach Ertz: He has been a top-3 scoring tight end in seven games this season and a top-10 option in every game but one as he’s pacing to break the record for most receptions by a tight end in a season (110) held by Jason Witten in 2012.
- Josh Adams: He handled 22 carries in his first game as the true lead back, matching the most carries any back has gotten in a game for the Eagles under Doug Pederson. We’re getting him as a home favorite once again against a Washington defense that has allowed 119 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry to opposing backfields over their past four games. The only negative to Adams is he was not targeted in the passing game last week, but he led the Eagles backfield with 14 routes run.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Carson Wentz: He’s laid back-to-back duds, but I’m still hanging on to him being startable this week at home. Washington has allowed a top-12 quarterback in six of their past nine games while ranking 22nd in passing yardage allowed per game (279.7) to passers.
- Jordan Reed: He’s averaging 8.6 targets per game over his past five games and has set a new season-high in receiving yardage in each of the past two weeks. The Eagles are eighth in yardage allowed per game (40.6 yards) to opposing tight ends, but Reeds current volume has him back among the mid-TE1 options.
Bust (underperformance)
- Colt McCoy: He was the QB22 a week ago but was damaged by three turnovers. That said, we’re catching him once again as a rod underdog on a full slate of games, making it hard to consider him more than a lower-end QB2.
- Adrian Peterson: We have a case of a terrible running game running into a rush defense that has fallen apart. It’s still hard to side with Peterson and the Washington offense here as road dogs when Peterson has rushed 56 times for 171 yards (3.1 YPC) over the past four games and has 41 receiving yards over his past seven games.
- Alshon Jeffery: He hasn’t been inside of the top-40 since Week 7 and since Golden Tate was added, Jeffery has just 11 catches for 120 yards on 16 targets. This isn’t the worst spot to chase a rebound as Washington has allowed the opposing lead wideout to score in three of the past four games, but Jeffery is strictly a step of blind faith given his recently depressed usage.
- Golden Tate: He has 11 catches for 97 yards since joining the Eagles and their offensive flow has all but dried up with him on the field as they have forced him 16 targets the past two weeks with little to show for it. Eventually he may make a big play, but it is not something we can pursue at the moment.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Josh Doctson: He’s received a team-high 15 targets with McCoy under center (31.3 percent). That is still a small sample size of volume and his 66 yards last week were a season-high, but with the Eagles secondary being in the current state it is in, Doctson can be considered as a WR3 option.