Week 12: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, November 28, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

 

Week 12 AFC Targets and Touches can be reviewed here.

 

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (8, 12, BYE, 10, 4, 2), Christian Kirk (6, 7, BYE, 6, 4, 6), Ricky Seals-Jones (4, 4, BYE, 9, 3, 2), David Johnson (3, 4, BYE, 9, 3, 3)

 

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (36, 109, BYE, 60, 57, 15), Christian Kirk (102, 83, BYE, 54, 22, 63), David Johnson (6, -13, BYE, 21, -11, -3), Ricky Seals-Jones (35, 20, BYE, 91, 6, 12)

 

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (40, 102, BYE, 50, 23, 30), Christian Kirk (57, 42, BYE, 8, 77, 41), Ricky Seals-Jones (12, 12, BYE, 51, 5, 5), David Johnson (31, 41, BYE, 85, 17, 16)

 

Carries: David Johnson (14, 16, BYE, 21, 25, 17), Chase Edmonds (5, 2, BYE, 2, 5, 5)

 

RZ Targets: David Johnson (0, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (2, 3, BYE, 1, 2, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 1), Christian Kirk (0, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: David Johnson (2, 0, BYE, 4, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (1-3, 1-55-1, BYE, 2-42, 3-20-1, 2-20), Budda Baker (3-15, 0-0, BYE, 4-65-1, X, X), Bene Benwikere (3-42-1, 3-25, BYE, 6-55, 5-67, 2-27-1), David Amerson (X, X, X, X, X, 2-18-1)

 

Observations: Larry Fitzgerald has scored four touchdowns on a team-high 23% target share since OC Byron Leftwich took over play-calling duties. Having said that, it’s worth noting he’s eclipsed 50 yards just once since Week 1, and we’re now suddenly approaching what’s historically been his worst month for production over the past five seasons. The ageless one has averaged 14.5 fantasy points in September > 15.4 in October > 16.0 in November > and a drastically reduced 11.9 in December since 2014. Just something to take into consideration since it’s now of utmost importance to access actionable usage for must-win fantasy playoff scenarios.

 

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (12, BYE, 10, 11, 9, 14), Mohamed Sanu (2, BYE, 5, 8, 6, 4), Austin Hooper (4, BYE, 3, 11, 8, 5), Tevin Coleman (2, BYE, 7, 5, 3, 4), Calvin Ridley (6, BYE, 9, 5, 4, 13), Ito Smith (2, BYE, 2, 5, 2, 2)

 

Air Yards: Julio Jones (122, BYE, 129, 105, 189, 162), Mohamed Sanu (6, BYE, 31, 26, 74, 64), Austin Hooper (59, BYE, 11, 49, 35, 19), Calvin Ridley (30, BYE, 72, 31, 37, 149), Tevin Coleman (9, BYE, 2, 5, -10, -3), Ito Smith (5, BYE, -3, -3, 9, -5)

 

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (104, BYE, 121, 107, 118, 147), Tevin Coleman (32, BYE, 68, 19, 27, 17), Austin Hooper (48, BYE, 41, 56, 27, 31), Mohamed Sanu (21, BYE, 45, 47, 56, 74), Calvin Ridley (43, BYE, 71, 37, 32, 93), Ito Smith (29, BYE, 4, 15, 12, 7)

 

Carries: Tevin Coleman (11, BYE, 13, 11, 8, 8), Ito Smith (7, BYE, 10, 4, 6, 4)

 

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, BYE, 0, 3, 0, 3), Austin Hooper (2, BYE, 0, 4, 1, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 2), Ito Smith (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (2, BYE, 4, 1, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (4, BYE, 1, 0, 2, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, BYE, 1, 5, 0, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (5-70, BYE, 3-21, 3-53, 2-19, 2-24-1), Brian Poole (1- -8, BYE, 4-40, 0-0, 2-24, 1-6), Robert Alford (7-224-1, BYE, X, 3-59-1, 3-46, 1-5)

 

Observations: Everyone (including yours truly) assumed the Saints would match top corner Marshon Lattimore on Julio Jones throughout the evening. Instead New Orleans assigned former No. 10 overall pick and deadline acquisition Eli Apple to Julio, allowing Lattimore to work from the slot (where he’s historically performed worse) against Calvin Ridley. Ridley still got his by posterizing DFS MVP CB P.J. Williams for pay dirt inside the 5. Despite Ridley’s standout 149 air yards, though, his on-field usage ultimately didn’t budge. He still ran as many routes as Mohamed Sanu (45) on the night. The rookie remains a dicey WR3 ROS since nearly half of his production this year has come in two games against the Saints (15/249/4).

 

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (6, 6, 6, 5, 8, 11), Devin Funchess (11, 3, 5, 5, 8, X), Torrey Smith (6, X, X, X, X, 0), Greg Olsen (5, 4, 6, 6, 3, 4), D.J. Moore (5, 6, 2, 5, 8, 9), Curtis Samuel (1, 3, 4, 4, 7, 2)

 

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (128, 27, 56, 49, 133, X), Torrey Smith (56, X, X, X, X, 0), D.J. Moore (34, 64, 37, 10, 66, 66), Greg Olsen (42, 46, 49, 59, 24, 33), Christian McCaffrey (-13, 8, -4, 4, 22, -10), Curtis Samuel (14, 22, 34, 10, 91, 16)

 

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (51, 11, 78, 61, 57, 112), Devin Funchess (62, 27, 44, 32, 39, X), Greg Olsen (5, 56, 76, 40, 9, 11), Torrey Smith (61, X, X, X, X, 0), D.J. Moore (29, 90, 16, 20, 157, 91), Curtis Samuel (16, 28, 25, 18, 55, 17)

 

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (7, 14, 17, 14, 13, 17), Cam Newton (7, 10, 11, 2, 2, 8)

 

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (2, 1, 1, 0, 1, X), Christian McCaffrey (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 4), Greg Olsen (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 2), D.J. Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Torrey Smith (0, X, X, X, X, 0), Curtis Samuel (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (0, 4, 6, 1, 3, 9), Cam Newton (1, 3, 2, 0, 0, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (5-65-1, 7-74-1, 1-16, 3-90-1, 6-93-1, 3-72), Donte Jackson (1-22, 2-13, 7-115-1, 4-51-1, 3-24, X), Captain Munnerlyn (5-15, 3-28, 6-48-1, 2-14, 1-8, 7-127), Corn Elder (X, X, X, X, X, 2-54-1)

 

Observations: Torrey Smith (knee) was active Sunday but failed to take back his typical starting role. The Panthers stuck with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel as the their starting wideouts, seeing both run 29 routes on an equivalent 54 snaps, respectively. Smith wasn’t targeted on 13 snaps. Devin Funchess (back) could return Sunday and muck up this situation, but for the time being it appears Carolina prefers to continue utilizing their two best receivers (what a concept!), keeping the explosive Moore as a WR3/FLEX down the stretch.

 

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (5, X, X, 8, 7, 4), Tarik Cohen (12, 3, 2, 7, 4, 8), Taylor Gabriel (4, 6, 5, 3, 9, 8), Trey Burton (11, 4, 3, 4, 1, 7), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Anthony Miller (7, 7, 6, 6, 3, 4)    

 

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (69, X, X, 116, 86, 90), Trey Burton (105, 2, 47, 27, 1, 35), Taylor Gabriel (31, 91, 44, 149, 90, 51), Anthony Miller (124, 80, 62, 85, 50, 44), Tarik Cohen (52, 9, 15, 2, -1, 37), Jordan Howard (5, 2, 0, 4, 0, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (4, X, X, 133, 39, 37), Taylor Gabriel (26, 52, 45, 0, 52, 49), Tarik Cohen (69, 70, 8, 29, 23, 45), Anthony Miller (35, 37, 49, 122, 25, 41), Jordan Howard (9, 0, 0, 11, 2, 2), Trey Burton (126, 18, 28, 40, 9, 28)

 

Carries: Jordan Howard (12, 22, 14, 11, 18, 7), Mitchell Trubisky (6, 6, 1, 3, 10, X), Tarik Cohen (6, 5, 6, 7, 7, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, X, X, 1, 0, 0), Anthony Miller (1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (2, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Tarik Cohen (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 4, 3, 0, 0, 0), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0, 1, 2, 1, X)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (2-54, 3-32, 4-32, 7-90, 9-88-2, 2-4), Kyle Fuller (4-41, 1-29, 1-0, 3-49-1, 10-80, 6-50), Bryce Callahan (4-41-1, 2-23, 1-4, 3-16, 1-11, 7-62)

 

Observations: Taquan Mizzell has only averaged 6.2 snaps the past four games, but that’s been enough to crater Jordan Howard’s questionable floor and take Tarik Cohen off the field. Cohen, for example, only played 37.9% of Chicago’s offensive snaps on Thanksgiving, but finished as Week 12’s PPR RB13 due in part to Chase Daniel tossing the fifth-highest target rate to running backs (35%) on the week. Howard’s run 48 routes ahead of Mizzell’s 19 since Week 9, but obviously can’t realistically be used over other RB2s in his range on one target per game. Cohen remains the back to own (and start in high implied totals) once Mitchell Trubisky returns.

 

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (X, BYE, 8, 10, 5, 9), Michael Gallup (5, BYE, 6, 3, 5, 6), Ezekiel Elliott (6, BYE, 5, 7, 8, 6), Cole Beasley (8, BYE, 4, 5, 7, 2), Allen Hurns (6, BYE, 1, 2, 0, 1)

 

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (X, BYE, 78, 119, 36, 60), Michael Gallup (101, BYE, 84, 14, 107, 72), Cole Beasley (72, BYE, 29, 34, 44, 8), Allen Hurns (66, BYE, 18, 25, 0, 7), Ezekiel Elliott (18, BYE, -17, -3, 14, -7)

 

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (X, BYE, 58, 75, 36, 180), Michael Gallup (81, BYE, 51, 34, 10, 19), Ezekiel Elliott (9, BYE, 51, 36, 79, 22), Cole Beasley (56, BYE, 16, 37, 51, 5), Allen Hurns (74, BYE, 23, 40, 0, 7)

 

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15, BYE, 17, 19, 23, 26), Dak Prescott (6, BYE, 2, 6, 4, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (X, BYE, 4, 2, 1, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (0, BYE, 2, 2, 0, 2), Cole Beasley (0, BYE, 1, 0, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (0, BYE, 1, 0 ,0, 0), Allen Hurns (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, BYE, 4, 5, 2, 3), Dak Prescott (1, BYE, 1, 3, 1, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-15, BYE, 3-55-1, 5-46, 5-54, 4-30-1), Byron Jones (1-15, BYE, 2-29, 3-39, 6-22, 3-31), Chidobe Awuzie (2-36, BYE, 5-52, 4-33-1, 4-64-1, 2-24)

 

Observations: Geoff Swaim (wrist) was playing a whopping 89% of snaps prior to injury, so it was at least possible heading into Thursday that one of his three fill-ins become a usage-based option in deeper leagues for the foreseeable future. Keyword: possible. Rookie Dalton Schultz played 42 snaps (60%) against Washington, but blocked on 32. Blake Jarwin led the group with 24 routes, but saw an empty two targets. And of course, Rico Gathers played his life-long commitment of 15 snaps, staying inline to block on 12 of them. The thought that one of the three could provide value without Swaim faded away as quickly as Jason Garrett’s CFL interviews.

 

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (2, 1, 4, 13, 14, 8), Theo Riddick (X, X, 8, 7, 7, 7), Kerryon Johnson (3, 8, 5, 7, 2, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, 9, 7)   

 

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (16, 7, 52, 178, 182, 66), Theo Riddick (X, X, -9, -1, -4, 3), Kerryon Johnson (-1, -1, 10, -9, -8, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, 32, 22)   

 

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (37, 12, 46, 78, 113, 90), Kerryon Johnson (21, 69, 7, 38, 10, X), Theo Riddick (X, X, 36, 60, 30, 48), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, 52, 28)     

 

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (19, 8, 12, 14, 15, X), LeGarrette Blount (10, 3, 5, 6, 7, 19), Theo Riddick (X, X, 0, 0, 1, 2)

 

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (1, 1, 1, 0, X, X), Theo Riddick (X, X, 1, 1, 0, 1), Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 1), Kerryon Johnson (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, X)

 

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (3, 0, 0, 2, 0, 6), Kerryon Johnson (6, 0, 1, 4, 3, X), Theo Riddick (X, X, 0, 0, 1, 1)  

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (3-37-1, 2-16, 3-18, X, 4-54-1, 4-43), Nevin Lawson (3-39, 1-24-1, 3-11-1, 5-75-1, 7-54, 5-62-1), Teez Tabor (5-69-1, 4-97-1, 4-69, 1-15, 2-25-1, 5-32)

 

Observations: As noted in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Injury Report, 95th-percentile SPARQ athlete Zach Zenner was getting the call in place of Kerryon Johnson (knee), but would still have to overcome the fallacy of sharp coaching to get on the field over Matt Patricia-favorite LeGarrette Blount. Blount inevitably was handed season-highs in snaps (33, 50%), carries (19), and routes run (10). Zenner meanwhile played four meaningless snaps. If game script stays even remotely neutral, Sunday actually makes for a great matchup on paper for Blount against the Rams’ No. 29 rush defense DVOA. Kenny Golladay, who’s accounted for a league-high 60% of Detroit’s air yards without Marvin Jones (knee, IR) the past three weeks, is a stone lock in any format against PFF’s No. 169 CB (among 195 qualifiers) Marcus Peters.

 

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (BYE, 7, 9, 7, 12, 8), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (BYE, 5, 6, 7, 3, 2), Jimmy Graham (BYE, 4, 6, 1, 1, 4), Randall Cobb (BYE, 5, 6, X, X, X), Aaron Jones (BYE, 2, 4, 5, 6, 5), Equanimeous St. Brown (BYE, 2, 4, 3, 4, 5)

 

Air Yards: Davante Adams (BYE, 112, 64, 93, 195, 59), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (BYE, 38, 127, 35, 16, 10), Jimmy Graham (BYE, 53, 62, 14, 0, 40), Randall Cobb (BYE, 22, 33, X, X, X), Aaron Jones (BYE, -3, 1, -2, 11, 7), Equanimeous St. Brown (BYE, 22, 70, 31, 52, 51)

 

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (BYE, 133, 40, 57, 166, 69), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (BYE, 45, 101, 44, 8, 3), Jimmy Graham (BYE, 21, 55, 14, 13, 34), Randall Cobb (BYE, 40, 24, X, X, X), Aaron Jones (BYE, 0, 10, 27, 63, 21), Equanimeous St. Brown (BYE, 31, 4, 3, 16, 53)

 

Carries: Aaron Jones (BYE, 12, 14, 15, 11, 17), Jamaal Williams (BYE, 4, 7, 3, 1, 1)

 

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (BYE, 0, 2, 3, 0, 2), Randall Cobb (BYE, 0, 1, X, X, X), Jimmy Graham (BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (BYE, 0, 2, 3, 3, 2), Jamaal Williams (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (BYE, 3-53, 1-16, X, X, X), Bashaud Breeland (BYE, X, 7-95, 2-27, 3-12, X), Jaire Alexander (BYE, 4-80, 2-15, 0-0, 4-41, 4-88), Josh Jackson (BYE, 0-0, 2-11, 7-92, 3-22-1, 3-27), Tramon Williams (BYE, 2-49-1, 1-55-1, X, 2-48, 6-52-2)

 

Observations: With Geronimo Allison (groin, IR) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) in and out of the lineup the past four games, Aaron Jones has buoyed his pass-catching chops into the sixth-most routes run (88) among running backs. In turn, he’s seen an increased number of five targets per game and the second-most red zone targets (2) on the team since Week 9. Jamaal Williams has been unable to help, seeing two useless targets on 33 routes in that stretch. While this offense as a whole may be a mess, Jones is arguably a matchup-proof RB2 with no competition behind him.

 

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (10, 7, 7, 9, 5, 11), Brandin Cooks (6, 5, 8, 8, 12, 12), Todd Gurley (5, 5, 7, 7, 4, 3), Josh Reynolds (2, 1, 5, 0, 0, 8), Gerald Everett (4, 2, 2, 5, 2, 4), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 1, 4, 3, 7)

 

Air Yards: Robert Woods (98, 83, 94, 85, 77, 167), Brandin Cooks (121, 103, 173, 130, 74, 154), Josh Reynolds (1, 12, 40, 0, 0, 83), Todd Gurley (-1, -10, 36, 5, -11, 0), Gerald Everett (26, 3, 8, 28, 15, 40), Tyler Higbee (0, 18, 3, 43, 21, 25)

 

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (53, 64, 74, 114, 100, 107), Todd Gurley (17, 23, 81, 11, 40, 39), Robert Woods (109, 78, 70, 71, 89, 72), Josh Reynolds (-2, 19, 42, 0, 0, 80), Gerald Everett (24, -5, 22, 48, 15, 49), Tyler Higbee (0, 0, 6, 40, 25, 63)

 

Carries: Todd Gurley (28, 15, 25, 13, 16, 12)

 

RZ Targets: Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Todd Gurley (3, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 2, 0, 1, 2, 1), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Gerald Everett (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 6, 5, 3, 1, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (2-16, 0-0, 7-149, 7-146-1, 3-22, 4-53), Nickell Robey-Coleman (0-0, 2-16-1, 3-13, 1-11, 0-0, 2-14-2), Troy Hill (8-179-1, 3-29, 3-72-1, 1-4, 3-37-1, 6-78-1), Sam Shields (1-13, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 9-191-2)

 

Observations: Bye.


12
