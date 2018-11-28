Week 12: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Observations: With Geronimo Allison (groin, IR) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) in and out of the lineup the past four games, Aaron Jones has buoyed his pass-catching chops into the sixth-most routes run (88) among running backs. In turn, he’s seen an increased number of five targets per game and the second-most red zone targets (2) on the team since Week 9. Jamaal Williams has been unable to help, seeing two useless targets on 33 routes in that stretch. While this offense as a whole may be a mess, Jones is arguably a matchup-proof RB2 with no competition behind him.

Observations: As noted in Thursday's Thanksgiving Injury Report, 95th-percentile SPARQ athlete Zach Zenner was getting the call in place of Kerryon Johnson (knee), but would still have to overcome the fallacy of sharp coaching to get on the field over Matt Patricia -favorite LeGarrette Blount . Blount inevitably was handed season-highs in snaps (33, 50%), carries (19), and routes run (10). Zenner meanwhile played four meaningless snaps. If game script stays even remotely neutral, Sunday actually makes for a great matchup on paper for Blount against the Rams' No. 29 rush defense DVOA. Kenny Golladay , who's accounted for a league-high 60% of Detroit's air yards without Marvin Jones (knee, IR) the past three weeks, is a stone lock in any format against PFF's No. 169 CB (among 195 qualifiers) Marcus Peters .

Observations: Geoff Swaim (wrist) was playing a whopping 89% of snaps prior to injury, so it was at least possible heading into Thursday that one of his three fill-ins become a usage-based option in deeper leagues for the foreseeable future. Keyword: possible. Rookie Dalton Schultz played 42 snaps (60%) against Washington, but blocked on 32. Blake Jarwin led the group with 24 routes, but saw an empty two targets. And of course, Rico Gathers played his life-long commitment of 15 snaps, staying inline to block on 12 of them. The thought that one of the three could provide value without Swaim faded away as quickly as Jason Garrett ’s CFL interviews.

Observations: Taquan Mizzell has only averaged 6.2 snaps the past four games, but that’s been enough to crater Jordan Howard ’s questionable floor and take Tarik Cohen off the field. Cohen, for example, only played 37.9% of Chicago’s offensive snaps on Thanksgiving, but finished as Week 12’s PPR RB13 due in part to Chase Daniel tossing the fifth-highest target rate to running backs (35%) on the week. Howard’s run 48 routes ahead of Mizzell’s 19 since Week 9, but obviously can’t realistically be used over other RB2s in his range on one target per game. Cohen remains the back to own (and start in high implied totals) once Mitchell Trubisky returns.

Observations: Torrey Smith (knee) was active Sunday but failed to take back his typical starting role. The Panthers stuck with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel as the their starting wideouts, seeing both run 29 routes on an equivalent 54 snaps, respectively. Smith wasn’t targeted on 13 snaps. Devin Funchess (back) could return Sunday and muck up this situation, but for the time being it appears Carolina prefers to continue utilizing their two best receivers (what a concept!), keeping the explosive Moore as a WR3/FLEX down the stretch.

Observations: Everyone (including yours truly) assumed the Saints would match top corner Marshon Lattimore on Julio Jones throughout the evening. Instead New Orleans assigned former No. 10 overall pick and deadline acquisition Eli Apple to Julio, allowing Lattimore to work from the slot (where he’s historically performed worse) against Calvin Ridley . Ridley still got his by posterizing DFS MVP CB P.J. Williams for pay dirt inside the 5. Despite Ridley’s standout 149 air yards, though, his on-field usage ultimately didn’t budge. He still ran as many routes as Mohamed Sanu (45) on the night. The rookie remains a dicey WR3 ROS since nearly half of his production this year has come in two games against the Saints (15/249/4).

Observations: Larry Fitzgerald has scored four touchdowns on a team-high 23% target share since OC Byron Leftwich took over play-calling duties. Having said that, it’s worth noting he’s eclipsed 50 yards just once since Week 1, and we’re now suddenly approaching what’s historically been his worst month for production over the past five seasons. The ageless one has averaged 14.5 fantasy points in September > 15.4 in October > 16.0 in November > and a drastically reduced 11.9 in December since 2014. Just something to take into consideration since it’s now of utmost importance to access actionable usage for must-win fantasy playoff scenarios.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Week 12 AFC Targets and Touches can be reviewed here.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (8, 12, BYE, 10, 4, 2), Christian Kirk (6, 7, BYE, 6, 4, 6), Ricky Seals-Jones (4, 4, BYE, 9, 3, 2), David Johnson (3, 4, BYE, 9, 3, 3)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (36, 109, BYE, 60, 57, 15), Christian Kirk (102, 83, BYE, 54, 22, 63), David Johnson (6, -13, BYE, 21, -11, -3), Ricky Seals-Jones (35, 20, BYE, 91, 6, 12)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (40, 102, BYE, 50, 23, 30), Christian Kirk (57, 42, BYE, 8, 77, 41), Ricky Seals-Jones (12, 12, BYE, 51, 5, 5), David Johnson (31, 41, BYE, 85, 17, 16)

Carries: David Johnson (14, 16, BYE, 21, 25, 17), Chase Edmonds (5, 2, BYE, 2, 5, 5)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (0, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (2, 3, BYE, 1, 2, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 1), Christian Kirk (0, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (2, 0, BYE, 4, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (1-3, 1-55-1, BYE, 2-42, 3-20-1, 2-20), Budda Baker (3-15, 0-0, BYE, 4-65-1, X, X), Bene Benwikere (3-42-1, 3-25, BYE, 6-55, 5-67, 2-27-1), David Amerson (X, X, X, X, X, 2-18-1)

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (12, BYE, 10, 11, 9, 14), Mohamed Sanu (2, BYE, 5, 8, 6, 4), Austin Hooper (4, BYE, 3, 11, 8, 5), Tevin Coleman (2, BYE, 7, 5, 3, 4), Calvin Ridley (6, BYE, 9, 5, 4, 13), Ito Smith (2, BYE, 2, 5, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (122, BYE, 129, 105, 189, 162), Mohamed Sanu (6, BYE, 31, 26, 74, 64), Austin Hooper (59, BYE, 11, 49, 35, 19), Calvin Ridley (30, BYE, 72, 31, 37, 149), Tevin Coleman (9, BYE, 2, 5, -10, -3), Ito Smith (5, BYE, -3, -3, 9, -5)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (104, BYE, 121, 107, 118, 147), Tevin Coleman (32, BYE, 68, 19, 27, 17), Austin Hooper (48, BYE, 41, 56, 27, 31), Mohamed Sanu (21, BYE, 45, 47, 56, 74), Calvin Ridley (43, BYE, 71, 37, 32, 93), Ito Smith (29, BYE, 4, 15, 12, 7)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (11, BYE, 13, 11, 8, 8), Ito Smith (7, BYE, 10, 4, 6, 4)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, BYE, 0, 3, 0, 3), Austin Hooper (2, BYE, 0, 4, 1, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 2), Ito Smith (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (2, BYE, 4, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (4, BYE, 1, 0, 2, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, BYE, 1, 5, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (5-70, BYE, 3-21, 3-53, 2-19, 2-24-1), Brian Poole (1- -8, BYE, 4-40, 0-0, 2-24, 1-6), Robert Alford (7-224-1, BYE, X, 3-59-1, 3-46, 1-5)

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (6, 6, 6, 5, 8, 11), Devin Funchess (11, 3, 5, 5, 8, X), Torrey Smith (6, X, X, X, X, 0), Greg Olsen (5, 4, 6, 6, 3, 4), D.J. Moore (5, 6, 2, 5, 8, 9), Curtis Samuel (1, 3, 4, 4, 7, 2)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (128, 27, 56, 49, 133, X), Torrey Smith (56, X, X, X, X, 0), D.J. Moore (34, 64, 37, 10, 66, 66), Greg Olsen (42, 46, 49, 59, 24, 33), Christian McCaffrey (-13, 8, -4, 4, 22, -10), Curtis Samuel (14, 22, 34, 10, 91, 16)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (51, 11, 78, 61, 57, 112), Devin Funchess (62, 27, 44, 32, 39, X), Greg Olsen (5, 56, 76, 40, 9, 11), Torrey Smith (61, X, X, X, X, 0), D.J. Moore (29, 90, 16, 20, 157, 91), Curtis Samuel (16, 28, 25, 18, 55, 17)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (7, 14, 17, 14, 13, 17), Cam Newton (7, 10, 11, 2, 2, 8)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (2, 1, 1, 0, 1, X), Christian McCaffrey (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 4), Greg Olsen (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 2), D.J. Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Torrey Smith (0, X, X, X, X, 0), Curtis Samuel (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (0, 4, 6, 1, 3, 9), Cam Newton (1, 3, 2, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (5-65-1, 7-74-1, 1-16, 3-90-1, 6-93-1, 3-72), Donte Jackson (1-22, 2-13, 7-115-1, 4-51-1, 3-24, X), Captain Munnerlyn (5-15, 3-28, 6-48-1, 2-14, 1-8, 7-127), Corn Elder (X, X, X, X, X, 2-54-1)

Observations: Torrey Smith (knee) was active Sunday but failed to take back his typical starting role. The Panthers stuck with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel as the their starting wideouts, seeing both run 29 routes on an equivalent 54 snaps, respectively. Smith wasn’t targeted on 13 snaps. Devin Funchess (back) could return Sunday and muck up this situation, but for the time being it appears Carolina prefers to continue utilizing their two best receivers (what a concept!), keeping the explosive Moore as a WR3/FLEX down the stretch.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (5, X, X, 8, 7, 4), Tarik Cohen (12, 3, 2, 7, 4, 8), Taylor Gabriel (4, 6, 5, 3, 9, 8), Trey Burton (11, 4, 3, 4, 1, 7), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Anthony Miller (7, 7, 6, 6, 3, 4)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (69, X, X, 116, 86, 90), Trey Burton (105, 2, 47, 27, 1, 35), Taylor Gabriel (31, 91, 44, 149, 90, 51), Anthony Miller (124, 80, 62, 85, 50, 44), Tarik Cohen (52, 9, 15, 2, -1, 37), Jordan Howard (5, 2, 0, 4, 0, 1)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (4, X, X, 133, 39, 37), Taylor Gabriel (26, 52, 45, 0, 52, 49), Tarik Cohen (69, 70, 8, 29, 23, 45), Anthony Miller (35, 37, 49, 122, 25, 41), Jordan Howard (9, 0, 0, 11, 2, 2), Trey Burton (126, 18, 28, 40, 9, 28)

Carries: Jordan Howard (12, 22, 14, 11, 18, 7), Mitchell Trubisky (6, 6, 1, 3, 10, X), Tarik Cohen (6, 5, 6, 7, 7, 3)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, X, X, 1, 0, 0), Anthony Miller (1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (2, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Tarik Cohen (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 4, 3, 0, 0, 0), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0, 1, 2, 1, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (2-54, 3-32, 4-32, 7-90, 9-88-2, 2-4), Kyle Fuller (4-41, 1-29, 1-0, 3-49-1, 10-80, 6-50), Bryce Callahan (4-41-1, 2-23, 1-4, 3-16, 1-11, 7-62)

Observations: Taquan Mizzell has only averaged 6.2 snaps the past four games, but that’s been enough to crater Jordan Howard’s questionable floor and take Tarik Cohen off the field. Cohen, for example, only played 37.9% of Chicago’s offensive snaps on Thanksgiving, but finished as Week 12’s PPR RB13 due in part to Chase Daniel tossing the fifth-highest target rate to running backs (35%) on the week. Howard’s run 48 routes ahead of Mizzell’s 19 since Week 9, but obviously can’t realistically be used over other RB2s in his range on one target per game. Cohen remains the back to own (and start in high implied totals) once Mitchell Trubisky returns.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (X, BYE, 8, 10, 5, 9), Michael Gallup (5, BYE, 6, 3, 5, 6), Ezekiel Elliott (6, BYE, 5, 7, 8, 6), Cole Beasley (8, BYE, 4, 5, 7, 2), Allen Hurns (6, BYE, 1, 2, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (X, BYE, 78, 119, 36, 60), Michael Gallup (101, BYE, 84, 14, 107, 72), Cole Beasley (72, BYE, 29, 34, 44, 8), Allen Hurns (66, BYE, 18, 25, 0, 7), Ezekiel Elliott (18, BYE, -17, -3, 14, -7)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (X, BYE, 58, 75, 36, 180), Michael Gallup (81, BYE, 51, 34, 10, 19), Ezekiel Elliott (9, BYE, 51, 36, 79, 22), Cole Beasley (56, BYE, 16, 37, 51, 5), Allen Hurns (74, BYE, 23, 40, 0, 7)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15, BYE, 17, 19, 23, 26), Dak Prescott (6, BYE, 2, 6, 4, 6)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (X, BYE, 4, 2, 1, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (0, BYE, 2, 2, 0, 2), Cole Beasley (0, BYE, 1, 0, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (0, BYE, 1, 0 ,0, 0), Allen Hurns (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, BYE, 4, 5, 2, 3), Dak Prescott (1, BYE, 1, 3, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-15, BYE, 3-55-1, 5-46, 5-54, 4-30-1), Byron Jones (1-15, BYE, 2-29, 3-39, 6-22, 3-31), Chidobe Awuzie (2-36, BYE, 5-52, 4-33-1, 4-64-1, 2-24)

Observations: Geoff Swaim (wrist) was playing a whopping 89% of snaps prior to injury, so it was at least possible heading into Thursday that one of his three fill-ins become a usage-based option in deeper leagues for the foreseeable future. Keyword: possible. Rookie Dalton Schultz played 42 snaps (60%) against Washington, but blocked on 32. Blake Jarwin led the group with 24 routes, but saw an empty two targets. And of course, Rico Gathers played his life-long commitment of 15 snaps, staying inline to block on 12 of them. The thought that one of the three could provide value without Swaim faded away as quickly as Jason Garrett’s CFL interviews.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (2, 1, 4, 13, 14, 8), Theo Riddick (X, X, 8, 7, 7, 7), Kerryon Johnson (3, 8, 5, 7, 2, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, 9, 7)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (16, 7, 52, 178, 182, 66), Theo Riddick (X, X, -9, -1, -4, 3), Kerryon Johnson (-1, -1, 10, -9, -8, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, 32, 22)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (37, 12, 46, 78, 113, 90), Kerryon Johnson (21, 69, 7, 38, 10, X), Theo Riddick (X, X, 36, 60, 30, 48), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, 52, 28)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (19, 8, 12, 14, 15, X), LeGarrette Blount (10, 3, 5, 6, 7, 19), Theo Riddick (X, X, 0, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (1, 1, 1, 0, X, X), Theo Riddick (X, X, 1, 1, 0, 1), Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 1), Kerryon Johnson (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, X)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (3, 0, 0, 2, 0, 6), Kerryon Johnson (6, 0, 1, 4, 3, X), Theo Riddick (X, X, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (3-37-1, 2-16, 3-18, X, 4-54-1, 4-43), Nevin Lawson (3-39, 1-24-1, 3-11-1, 5-75-1, 7-54, 5-62-1), Teez Tabor (5-69-1, 4-97-1, 4-69, 1-15, 2-25-1, 5-32)

Observations: As noted in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Injury Report, 95th-percentile SPARQ athlete Zach Zenner was getting the call in place of Kerryon Johnson (knee), but would still have to overcome the fallacy of sharp coaching to get on the field over Matt Patricia-favorite LeGarrette Blount. Blount inevitably was handed season-highs in snaps (33, 50%), carries (19), and routes run (10). Zenner meanwhile played four meaningless snaps. If game script stays even remotely neutral, Sunday actually makes for a great matchup on paper for Blount against the Rams’ No. 29 rush defense DVOA. Kenny Golladay, who’s accounted for a league-high 60% of Detroit’s air yards without Marvin Jones (knee, IR) the past three weeks, is a stone lock in any format against PFF’s No. 169 CB (among 195 qualifiers) Marcus Peters.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (BYE, 7, 9, 7, 12, 8), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (BYE, 5, 6, 7, 3, 2), Jimmy Graham (BYE, 4, 6, 1, 1, 4), Randall Cobb (BYE, 5, 6, X, X, X), Aaron Jones (BYE, 2, 4, 5, 6, 5), Equanimeous St. Brown (BYE, 2, 4, 3, 4, 5)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (BYE, 112, 64, 93, 195, 59), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (BYE, 38, 127, 35, 16, 10), Jimmy Graham (BYE, 53, 62, 14, 0, 40), Randall Cobb (BYE, 22, 33, X, X, X), Aaron Jones (BYE, -3, 1, -2, 11, 7), Equanimeous St. Brown (BYE, 22, 70, 31, 52, 51)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (BYE, 133, 40, 57, 166, 69), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (BYE, 45, 101, 44, 8, 3), Jimmy Graham (BYE, 21, 55, 14, 13, 34), Randall Cobb (BYE, 40, 24, X, X, X), Aaron Jones (BYE, 0, 10, 27, 63, 21), Equanimeous St. Brown (BYE, 31, 4, 3, 16, 53)

Carries: Aaron Jones (BYE, 12, 14, 15, 11, 17), Jamaal Williams (BYE, 4, 7, 3, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (BYE, 0, 2, 3, 0, 2), Randall Cobb (BYE, 0, 1, X, X, X), Jimmy Graham (BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (BYE, 0, 2, 3, 3, 2), Jamaal Williams (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (BYE, 3-53, 1-16, X, X, X), Bashaud Breeland (BYE, X, 7-95, 2-27, 3-12, X), Jaire Alexander (BYE, 4-80, 2-15, 0-0, 4-41, 4-88), Josh Jackson (BYE, 0-0, 2-11, 7-92, 3-22-1, 3-27), Tramon Williams (BYE, 2-49-1, 1-55-1, X, 2-48, 6-52-2)

Observations: With Geronimo Allison (groin, IR) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) in and out of the lineup the past four games, Aaron Jones has buoyed his pass-catching chops into the sixth-most routes run (88) among running backs. In turn, he’s seen an increased number of five targets per game and the second-most red zone targets (2) on the team since Week 9. Jamaal Williams has been unable to help, seeing two useless targets on 33 routes in that stretch. While this offense as a whole may be a mess, Jones is arguably a matchup-proof RB2 with no competition behind him.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (10, 7, 7, 9, 5, 11), Brandin Cooks (6, 5, 8, 8, 12, 12), Todd Gurley (5, 5, 7, 7, 4, 3), Josh Reynolds (2, 1, 5, 0, 0, 8), Gerald Everett (4, 2, 2, 5, 2, 4), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 1, 4, 3, 7)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (98, 83, 94, 85, 77, 167), Brandin Cooks (121, 103, 173, 130, 74, 154), Josh Reynolds (1, 12, 40, 0, 0, 83), Todd Gurley (-1, -10, 36, 5, -11, 0), Gerald Everett (26, 3, 8, 28, 15, 40), Tyler Higbee (0, 18, 3, 43, 21, 25)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (53, 64, 74, 114, 100, 107), Todd Gurley (17, 23, 81, 11, 40, 39), Robert Woods (109, 78, 70, 71, 89, 72), Josh Reynolds (-2, 19, 42, 0, 0, 80), Gerald Everett (24, -5, 22, 48, 15, 49), Tyler Higbee (0, 0, 6, 40, 25, 63)

Carries: Todd Gurley (28, 15, 25, 13, 16, 12)

RZ Targets: Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Todd Gurley (3, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 2, 0, 1, 2, 1), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Gerald Everett (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 6, 5, 3, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (2-16, 0-0, 7-149, 7-146-1, 3-22, 4-53), Nickell Robey-Coleman (0-0, 2-16-1, 3-13, 1-11, 0-0, 2-14-2), Troy Hill (8-179-1, 3-29, 3-72-1, 1-4, 3-37-1, 6-78-1), Sam Shields (1-13, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 9-191-2)

Observations: Bye.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (10, 7, 7, BYE, 12, 9), Stefon Diggs (14, 11, X, BYE, 18, 11), Dalvin Cook (X, X, 4, BYE, 3, 3), Laquon Treadwell (3, 5, 2, BYE, 3, 3), Kyle Rudolph (4, 7, 2, BYE, 5, 7), Latavius Murray (2, 6, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Aldrick Robinson (3, 2, 3, BYE, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (98, 77, 44, BYE, 118, 75), Stefon Diggs (134, 67, X, BYE, 147, 76), Laquon Treadwell (8, 49, 10, BYE, 28, 9), Kyle Rudolph (44, 40, 41, BYE, 51, 47), Dalvin Cook (X, X, -13, BYE, -5, -11), Latavius Murray (2, 13, 2, BYE, 0, 0), Aldrick Robinson (79, 12, 55, BYE, 20, 22)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (110, 103, 22, BYE, 66, 125), Stefon Diggs (34, 119, X, BYE, 126, 77), Dalvin Cook (X, X, 20, BYE, -2, 47), Kyle Rudolph (16, 39, 28, BYE, 13, 63), Laquon Treadwell (11, 25, 37, BYE, 7, 6), Latavius Murray (14, 39, 16, BYE, 0, 0), Aldrick Robinson (34, 19, 20, BYE, 24, 11)

Carries: Latavius Murray (15, 13, 10, BYE, 4, 11), Dalvin Cook (X, X, 10, BYE, 9, 10)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (2, 2, 2, BYE, 0, 1), Stefon Diggs (2, 2, X, BYE, 2, 2), Kyle Rudolph (2, 3, 0, BYE, 3, 0), Laquon Treadwell (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Aldrick Robinson (0, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Latavius Murray (1, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (3, 2, 3, BYE, 1, 0), Dalvin Cook (X, X, 0, BYE, 2, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (1-25, X, 4-37, BYE, 3-29, 6-38-1), Trae Waynes (1-4, 4-37, 3-30, BYE, 4-38, 5-68), Mackensie Alexander (2-21, 0-0, 5-28, BYE, 1-9, 1-10), Holton Hill (2-19, 1-6, 1-11, BYE, 1-18-1, 0-0)

Observations: Only one week after hoarding 88% of Minnesota’s offensive snaps, Dalvin Cook fell back to the 59% mark in Week 12. He ultimately out-touched Latavius Murray 13-11 due to his passing game usage (3/47/1) on 22 routes out of the backfield, but Murray actually out-carried Cook on the ground 11-10. The bruising vet wasn’t targeted on his 12 routes. Cook’s floor still remains high since he’s soaked up 6-of-8 backfield targets (with No. 3 Ameer Abdullah claiming the outlying two) in Minnesota’s last two games. The off-chance he plays a sub-80% snap rate is simply a bonus.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (9, 6, 15, 8, 4, 6), Alvin Kamara (2, 8, 5, 5, 1, 1), Tre'Quan Smith (6, 4, 3, 0, 13, X), Mark Ingram (2, 3, 2, 3, 0, 2)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (45, 85, 97, 41, 58, 77), Alvin Kamara (-5, -10, 14, 7, 24, 4), Tre'Quan Smith (68, 20, 51, 0, 157, X), Mark Ingram (9, -2, 2, 6, 0, 6)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (69, 81, 211, 70, 92, 38), Alvin Kamara (11, 31, 34, 46, 37, 9), Tre'Quan Smith (44, 18, 23, 0, 157, X), Mark Ingram (10, 29, 3, 58, 0, 14)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (17, 13, 19, 12, 13, 14), Mark Ingram (12, 13, 9. 13, 16, 11)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (2, 0, 1, 5, 0, 0), Alvin Kamara (0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 1), Tre’Quan Smith (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, X)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (5, 3, 3, 5, 1, 3), Mark Ingram (2, 0, 2, 1, 6, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (3-28-1, 4-52, 5-114, 0-0, 2-8, 3-75), Eli Apple (X, 8-79, 7-144-1, 2-13-1, 2-27, 10-109), P.J. Williams (2-25, 8-114-2, 6-54, 2-59, 3-25, 7-103-1)

Observations: Rather than utilize one receiver in place of rookie Tre’Quan Smith (foot) last Thursday, the Saints deployed three wideouts evenly. Michael Thomas disappointed with 4/38 due to a routing game script, but did run 25 routes on 52 snaps. Keith Kirkwood ran 17 routes and scored on three targets. Tommylee Lewis (14 routes) and Austin Carr (8) saw one target each, but somehow joined in on hitting pay dirt, too. If Smith is out again, no one receiver stands out behind Thomas usage-wise unless you’re simply digging for cheap one-game DFS fliers.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (10, 11, 11, 11, 4, 9), Saquon Barkley (12, 10, 10, 5, 3, 8), Evan Engram (X, 4, 9, 5, 2, 0), Sterling Shepard (7, 8, 8, 3, 2, 6), Wayne Gallman (5, 0, 0, 1, 2, 2), Rhett Ellison (2, 1, X, 1, 1, 6)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (68, 150, 131, 164, 62, 167), Sterling Shepard (51, 132, 93, 9, 22, 61), Evan Engram (X, 15, 22, 64, 17, 0), Wayne Gallman (2, 0, 0, 3, -1, -9), Saquon Barkley (6, -31, 16, 14, 27, 10), Rhett Ellison (9, 0, X, 1, 2, 76)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (44, 143, 136, 73, 74, 85), Sterling Shepard (37, 167, 34, 9, 22, 37), Saquon Barkley (99, 51, 73, 33, 10, 41), Evan Engram (X, 16, 25, 46, 66, 0), Wayne Gallman (25, 0, 0, 0, 24, -2), Rhett Ellison (11, 0, X, 6, 12, 77)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (13, 14, 13, 20, 27, 13), Wayne Gallman (4, 0, 1, 2, 2, 5)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (2, 4, 1, 4, 1, 1), Saquon Barkley (3, 0, 2, 1, 1, 2), Evan Engram (X, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Sterling Shepard (3, 3, 1, 1, 0, 1), Wayne Gallman (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (1, 3, 1, 6, 8, 3), Wayne Gallman (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (4-24-2, 7-113-1, 3-25, 3-25, 6-88-1, 3-31), B.W. Webb (5-66, 1-36, 1-9, 5-48, 5-68, 1-11), Grant Haley (X, X, 2-16, 2-0, 3-60-1, 2-22)

Observations: Evan Engram reportedly pulled a hamstring in warmups, but it wasn’t announced until the first quarter was already underway. While he stayed ‘questionable’ to return (inevitably sitting for the entire game), Rhett Ellison pasted a 4/77 receiving line on 54-of-61 snaps (89%) as the team’s primary tight end. Blocking TE Scott Simonson (18, 30%) was basically a sitting duck, running just seven routes to Ellison’s 29. If Engram’s out again, Ellison qualifies as a season-long streamer despite his tough matchup against Chicago’s stingy secondary.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (11, 6, BYE, 16, 3, 8), Alshon Jeffery (10, 5, BYE, 8, 5, 3), Nelson Agholor (7, 6, BYE, 7, 2, 1), Dallas Goedert (5, 1, BYE, 0, 1, 4), Corey Clement (2, 1, BYE, 2, 2, 2), Wendell Smallwood (2, 3, BYE, 3 ,0, 0), Josh Adams (0, 1, BYE, 0, 6, 1), Golden Tate (X, X, BYE, 4, 8, 8)

Air Yards: Zach Ertz (152, 33, BYE, 117, 19, 56), Alshon Jeffery (123, 35, BYE, 97, 38, 18), Nelson Agholor (8, 70, BYE, 123, 80, 8), Dallas Goedert (29, 23, BYE, 0, 27, 15), Wendell Smallwood (-5, -9, BYE, -1, 0, 0), Corey Clement (-3, -6, BYE, -16, -14, -4), Josh Adams (0, -4, BYE, 0, -6, 1), Golden Tate (X, X, BYE, 49, 107, 52)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (138, 26, BYE, 145, 15, 91), Alshon Jeffery (88, 35, BYE, 48, 33, 39), Nelson Agholor (20, 49, BYE, 83, 0, 12), Corey Clement (16, -1, BYE, -5, 4, 31), Dallas Goedert (43, 32, BYE, 0, 0, 33), Wendell Smallwood (5, 42, BYE, 30, 0, 0), Josh Adams (0, 1, BYE, 0, 19, 0), Golden Tate (X, X, BYE, 19, 48, 30)

Carries: Josh Adams (4, 9, BYE, 7, 7, 22), Wendell Smallwood (9, 8, BYE, 2, 1, 0), Corey Clement (8, 4, BYE, 5, 2, 5)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (1, 1, BYE, 3, 0, 1), Nelson Agholor (0, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Dallas Goedert (2, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Alshon Jeffery (2, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Corey Clement (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Golden Tate (X, X, BYE, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Adams (1, 1, BYE, 2, 0, 6), Corey Clement (1, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (X, X, BYE, X, 3-42, X), Dexter McDougle (1-9, 6-77, BYE, 8-105, 0-0, X), Rasul Douglas (X, 2-43, BYE, 8-105, 6-107-1, X), Cre’Von LeBlanc (X, X, BYE, X, 2-24-1, 2-48), De’Vante Bausby (X, X, BYE, X, 1-11, 5-79)

Observations: Josh Adams handled 22 carries Sunday, which was not only his personal season-high, but the highest mark of any Eagles back this season. He played 40-of-65 offensive snaps (61.5%), too, clearly distancing himself with 78 total snaps the past two weeks. Note that Corey Clement has logged 38 snaps ahead of Wendell Smallwood (5) in that stint. As the only runner to get any amount of touches inside the red zone (including two carries inside the 5) since being anointed over Clement, Adams is suddenly a weekly viable RB2 (barring Darren Sproles’ sudden return). Additionally start looking elsewhere for receivers if you own Alshon Jeffery as his target share has plummeted from 24% to 15% with Golden Tate running from the slot the past three weeks (as noted by NFL.com's Graham Barfield).

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (8, 8, 4, 10, BYE, 12), Pierre Garcon (1, X, 5, X, BYE, X), Matt Breida (0, 0, 1, 4, BYE, 4), Kendrick Bourne (1, 10, 2, 7, BYE, 3), Marquise Goodwin (5, 4, 4, 5, BYE, X), Dante Pettis (X, 1, 0, 6, BYE, 7)

Air Yards: George Kittle (73, 29, 17, 44, BYE, 98), Marquise Goodwin (80, 73, 37, 55, BYE, X), Pierre Garcon (5, X, 70, X, BYE, X), Kendrick Bourne (28, 84, 6, 99, BYE, 22), Matt Breida (0, 0, -5, 35, BYE, 7), Dante Pettis (X, 14, 0, 19, BYE, 105)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (98, 57, 108, 83, BYE, 48), Marquise Goodwin (24, 55, 11, 69, BYE, X), Pierre Garcon (5, X, 56, X, BYE, X), Kendrick Bourne (0, 71, 6, 33, BYE, 27), Matt Breida (0, 0, 3, 31, BYE, 34), Dante Pettis (X, 0, 0, 12, BYE, 77)

Carries: Matt Breida (5, 16, 12, 17, BYE, 14)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (0, X, 0, X, BYE, X), George Kittle (2, 1, 1, 1, BYE, 0), Matt Breida (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0), Marquise Goodwin (1, 0, 1, 0, BYE, X), Kendrick Bourne (1, 1, 2, 1, BYE, 1), Dante Pettis (X, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 1)

RZ Carries: Matt Breida (3, 2, 2, 3, BYE, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (X, 4-81, 2-12, 2-10, BYE, 5-113), Ahkello Witherspoon (2-42-1, 5-26, 3-45, 1-11, BYE, 4-23), K’Waun Williams (3-20, 1-11, 2-23, 2-6, BYE, 3-20), Jimmie Ward (X, 1-20, X, X, BYE, X)

Observations: Time will tell how this week’s injury report will shake out, but San Francisco looked to Dante Pettis (58 snaps, 91%), Kendrick Bourne (56, 88%), and Richie James (31, 48%) in three-wide sets with both Pierre Garcon (knee) and Marquise Goodwin (personal) inactive Sunday. Pettis makes for a terrific speculative add as long as Garcon remains sidelined just in case the Niners suddenly start involving their elite route-running second-round pick to close out the year. With Alfred Morris healthy-scratched, Jeff Wilson came from nowhere with seven carries on 25 snaps (39%). Matt Breida (31, 48%) remains the clear-cut back to own in San Francisco.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (BYE, 3, 4, 5, 10, 7), Tyler Lockett (BYE, 2, 4, 6, 5, 5), David Moore (BYE, 4, 7, 3, 8, 5), Ed Dickson (BYE, 2, 1, 1, 1, 2), Chris Carson (BYE, 2, 0, X, 0, 2), Rashaad Penny (BYE, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (BYE, 1, 8, 6, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (BYE, 31, 18, 73, 65, 73), Doug Baldwin (BYE, 23, 40, 18, 92, 55), David Moore (BYE, 86, 94, 51, 134, 108), Ed Dickson (BYE, 23, 6, 16, 9, 7), Rashaad Penny (BYE, 0, -1, 0, 0, 0), Chris Carson (BYE, 12, 0, X, 0, 0), Mike Davis (BYE, 2, -9, 10, 8, 13)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (BYE, 34, 22, 67, 71, 107), Doug Baldwin (BYE, 26, 77, 39, 52, 39), David Moore (BYE, 97, 16, 16, 57, 103), Ed Dickson (BYE, 54, 0, 24, 15, 13), Rashaad Penny (BYE, 0, 13, 0, 0, 0), Chris Carson (BYE, 19, 0, X, 0, 8), Mike Davis (BYE, 2, 45, 22, 24, 0)

Carries: Chris Carson (BYE, 25, 8, X, 17, 16), Mike Davis (BYE, 10, 15, 11, 4, 4), Rashaad Penny (BYE, 0, 4, 12, 8, 4), Russell Wilson (BYE, 2, 5, 9, 5, 3)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Doug Baldwin (BYE, 1, 0, 1, 3, 1), David Moore (BYE, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Chris Carson (BYE, 1, 0, X, 0, 1), Ed Dickson (X, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Mike Davis (BYE, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (BYE, 4, 1, X. 2, 3), Mike Davis (BYE, 2, 1, 1, 0, 3), Rashaad Penny (BYE, 0, 0, 2, 3, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (BYE, 5-57, 2-42-2, 3-40, 4-77, 4-37), Shaquill Griffin (BYE, 2-19, 2-66, 2-38, 2-68, 1-7-1), Justin Coleman (BYE, 5-45, 1-16, 7-98-1, 3-22, 3-21)

Observations: Presumably back to full health, Chris Carson has dominated Seattle’s backfield usage with 35 touches on 47.2% of snaps over the last two games. Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny have logged 27 snaps each in that stint, with the rookie just slightly out-touching Davis 12-10. Either way, it’s been made clear time and time again that Carson’s the team’s lead back (and a high-floor RB2) when healthy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (11, 13, 10, 6, 7, 8), Chris Godwin (6, 7, 3, 7, 3, 4), DeSean Jackson (5, 8, 4, 8, 7, 8), Adam Humphries (8, 10, 8, 3, 5, 6), Cameron Brate (4, 2, 3, 3, 3, 4), Peyton Barber (2, 0, 3, 1, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (168, 212, 127, 115, 100, 115), DeSean Jackson (78, 183, 101, 121, 126, 131), Chris Godwin (56, 88, 36, 92, 25, 24), Adam Humphries (96, 85, 29, 38, 41, 21), Cameron Brate (30, 20, 14, 24, 14, 45), Peyton Barber (5, 0, -3, 0, 4, 4)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (107, 179, 16, 51, 120, 116), DeSean Jackson (25, 68, 32, 67, 38, 19), Chris Godwin (59, 32, 40, 103, 50, 42), Adam Humphries (37, 76, 82, 53, 60, 54), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 9, 5, 4, 16), Cameron Brate (23, 13, 15, 14, 16, 26)

Carries: Peyton Barber (11, 19, 11, 13, 18, 18)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Evans (1, 4, 0, 1, 1, 0), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), DeSean Jackson (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 2, 2, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (0, 1, 0, 2, 5, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (1-6, 2-32, 4-40-1, 2-25, 2-50, 3-47-1), M.J. Stewart (4-24, 5-77, X, X, X, X), Brent Grimes (2-26, 2-19, 2-39, 1-24, 1-10, 1-8)

Observations: DeSean Jackson accrued a team-high 131 air yards with Jameis Winston back at the helm, but the real story is his ailing thumb. Jackson will reportedly see a specialist to seek a second opinion on it. Second-year pro Chris Godwin has only played two games without Jackson since being drafted, but notably posted receiving lines of 3/98 and 7/111/1 on 18 total targets in those outings. With Mike Evans likely battling Panthers top corner James Bradberry’s shadow coverage all day, there’s legitimate eruption potential for both Godwin and Adam Humphries, the latter who’s quietly accrued an 18.2% target share from Winston (and should feast in the slot).

Washington Redskins

Targets: Jordan Reed (4, 12, 6, 6, 11, 8), Josh Doctson (6, 5, 6, 4, 7, 10), Chris Thompson (X, 3, X, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (1, 2, 1, 3, 2, 2), Maurice Harris (3, 2, 12, 5, 4, 5), Trey Quinn (X, X, X, X, 4, 6), Vernon Davis (0, 3, 7, 1, 0, 4)

Air Yards: Jordan Reed (37, 71, 52, 38, 70, 74), Josh Doctson (35, 53, 38, 46, 132, 84), Chris Thompson (X, 4, X, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (1, 2, 1, -2, 0, -8), Maurice Harris (10, 6, 106, 41, 79, 60), Trey Quinn (X, X, X, X, 33, 40), Vernon Davis (0, 7, 81, 40, 40, 77)

Receiving Yards: Jordan Reed (43, 38, 34, 51, 71, 75), Josh Doctson (20, 42, 49, 31, 32, 66), Chris Thompson (X, 9, X, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (0, 8, 7, 16, 1, 9), Maurice Harris (22, 20, 124, 52, 13, 0), Trey Quinn (X, X, X, X, 49, 26), Vernon Davis (0, 21, 62, 0, 0, 73)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (24, 26, 9, 19, 16, 12), Chris Thompson (X, 3, X, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Jordan Reed (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Josh Doctson (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 1), Chris Thompson (X, 0, X, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Maurice Harris (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Vernon Davis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Quinn (X, X, X, X, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (2, 2, 1, 1, 3, 0), Chris Thompson (X, 0, X, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (5-63, 3-26, 5-83-1, 0-0, 3-39-1, 5-47), Greg Stroman (4-69-1, 4-78, 0-0, 6-73, 1-40, X), Fabian Moreau (3-45, 4-39, 4-61-1, 5-109, 0-0, 3-105-1), Quinton Dunbar (X, X, 4-42, X, X, 5-88-1)

Observations: Mr. Irrelevant 2018 Trey Quinn has run only six fewer routes (72) than Jordan Reed (78) since being activated from IR. Colt McCoy fell right in line with Alex Smith, targeting his tight ends at the third-highest rate (32%) in Week 12, but Philly’s lincoln log secondary has permitted the second-most fantasy points per game (27.9) to wide receivers, making Quinn’s 7.3 aDOT the more appealing high-floor option this week. Josh Doctson also qualifies as a sneaky boom-or-bust WR3 after quietly leading the Skins in both air yards (84) and targets (10) with McCoy under center.