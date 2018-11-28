Dose: Ravens Riding Hot Hand

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

This was possibly the slowest Tuesday of the NFL season to date. In loosely-related fantasy news, the Redskins rather shockingly claimed ILB Reuben Foster off waivers from the 49ers after he was let go over the weekend following yet another accusation of domestic violence. He was arrested at the 49ers’ team hotel this past weekend ahead of their Week 12 road game at Tampa Bay.



Washington is taking a flier on Foster, placing him on the Commissioner’s Exempt list while the legal issues all get sorted out. Foster was the 31st pick in last year’s draft, has been a fine player when on the field, but has had a number of issues off it, including three arrests. It was eventually found that Foster’s accuser was lying in the first domestic accusation, but where there’s smoke there is typically fire. A guy doesn’t just keep getting accused of DV unless something is not right. It’s on the Redskins now. His addition won’t have an impact on fantasy matchups down the stretch, so we ultimately aren’t all that concerned with it at the moment. We can all wholly agree that domestic violence is wrong, and it should not be taken lightly. Foster deserves whatever he gets and more if found guilty.



Fantasy footballers do care about this nugget, however. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Ravens plan to give Lamar Jackson a third consecutive start under center against the Falcons this week. Joe Flacco (hip) hasn’t been cleared to play yet and will need at least a full week of practice in order to play after missing the last three-plus weeks of practice and games. Jackson has guided the Ravens to a 2-0 record the last two weeks, jumpstarting once-dying playoff hopes. Jackson is averaging just 164 passing yards in two starts, but has 190 yards on the ground with two total scores. His insertion has keyed the Ravens’ preferred plan of attack as a run-heavy team, and Gus Edwards has back-to-back 100-yard rushing games as well. Jackson will be a locked-in QB1 if he gets the nod in Atlanta. Games in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium typically tend to turn into shootouts on the fast track. Jackson should shine on turf against a Falcons defense that has hemorrhaged points all year. No quarterback outside of Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, and Jared Goff has the upside of Jackson. He’ll again be in the mix as the top play on daily fantasy sites for Week 13.





Keke Coutee injured his hamstring ... again ... on Monday night against the Titans. It’s at least the fourth time since he was drafted in April that he’s pulled a hammy. Guy needs to do something new with his warmup routine. The early word out of Houston, though, is that Coutee is expected to play this week against the Browns. We’ll see. It’s a short week, and the rookie clearly isn’t right. Either way, Coutee isn’t a fantasy option in this low-volume passing offense with Demaryius Thomas likely to keep on trending upward behind alpha dog DeAndre Hopkins. Coutee can be dropped.



Quick Slants



The Rams designated star CB Aqib Talib (ankle) to return from I.R., and he’s hopeful to play this week against the Lions when first eligible to be activated. The Rams have three weeks to make a call. We assume Talib will play as soon as he’s ready with L.A. chasing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. … Panthers WR/PR Damiere Byrd is done for the year with a broken arm. … D’Onta Foreman (Achilles’, PUP) is “not all the way back yet,” and still needs time. He may never get activated this year. … Vance McDonald is battling a hip issue that is expected to limit him in practice this week. McDonald is 10th among TEs in targets per game over the last four weeks at 5.25. … Broncos promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway from the practice squad, replacing Jeff Heuerman after he was sent to I.R. … Former Jets bust Christian Hackenberg was selected by Mike Singletary’s Memphis Express in the second round of the AAF quarterback draft on Tuesday night. The eight-team AAF league starts on February 9. … Tre’Quan Smith (foot) remained limited in Monday’s practice. He should be good for Thursday night against Dallas after missing Thanksgiving against the Falcons. … Eric Berry (heel) intends to practice this week. He’s yet to do so this season and has obviously not played. Berry’s return to anywhere close to his old form would be a huge boost to the Super Bowl-hopeful Chiefs.