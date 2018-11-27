Week 12: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Observations: Fournette’s upcoming absence (suspension) leaves 90 carries (including six inside the 5) for Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon to soak up. When both were active without Fournette in Week 8, reminder that Yeldon out-snapped Hyde 37-28 and saw a team-high nine targets. It again shapes up as a better matchup for Yeldon out of the backfield given Indy’s run-stuffing No. 6 rush defense DVOA. It’s a small sample, but Yeldon saw four targets in Cody Kessler ’s only mop-up work with Jacksonville back in Week 7. Much like Driskel, Kessler profiles as a matchup-based QB2 in deeper leagues this week.

Observations: Prior to Sunday, Eric Ebron was averaging only three targets and 13.4 routes run in five games with Jack Doyle in the lineup. That role was altered drastically against the Dolphins as Ebron out-snapped Doyle 49-38 and tied T.Y. Hilton with a team-high 34 routes run. With Doyle (kidney) now out for the foreseeable future, reminder that Ebron was fantasy’s TE5 behind Travis Kelce , Zach Ertz , George Kittle , and Trey Burton in the six games the former missed. He’s arguably a stronger option than Gronk to close out the year.

Observations: Six games of data typically makes a trend, so it’s worth nothing no team has recorded a higher run play rate (55%) than Houston in their last six games. Watson actually hasn’t sniffed 26 passing attempts in that span, yet still somehow ranks No. 6 among quarterbacks in fantasy points per dropback (0.62). DeAndre Hopkins has proven time and time again he can thrive in a whiddled target tree, but there’s obviously warranted concern about Demaryius Thomas ’ value on four targets per game alongside Keke Coutee (when healthy).

Observations: Even with Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker both active Sunday, Phillip Lindsay handled 14 carries on a season-high 63.2% of Denver’s offensive snaps. Freeman got six carries on 15 snaps (26.3%). Warren Sharp’s dynamic Strength of Schedule projects the Broncos to face the tenth-easiest slate of run defenses the rest of the way, making a Lindsay a hot commodity and low-end RB1 if his additional on-field usage sticks. Jeff Heuerman ’s absence quietly vacates a team-high eight targets inside the 10, seemingly boosting Emmanuel Sanders ’ and Courtland Sutton ’s value down the stretch, too.

Observations: Jarvis Landry still leads the Browns in target share (19%) since OC Freddie Kitchen took over play-calling duties, but the team’s target tree has since grown exponentially. Whereas the $75-million receiver was once seeing 11.8 targets per game under Hue Jackson , he’s averaged just 5.7 in Cleveland’s last three contests with Duke Johnson (5), Antonio Callaway (4), Breshad Perriman (3), and Rashard Higgins (2.6) peripherally involved on lower passing volume. Landry’s obviously no longer a safe option given his drastic decrease in targets. That role has instead suddenly been gifted to Nick Chubb who, along with Leonard Fournette , has averaged a league-high 23.3 rushing attempts since Week 9.

Observations: Expect something that resembles the Ravens’ offense when Jeff Driskel replaces Andy Dalton (thumb, injured reserve) for the rest of the year. A superior rushing quarterback with below-average arm strength, Driskel’s presence is actually a positive for Joe Mixon as long as Cincy can stay in neutral gamescripts. Unfortunately, the Bengals may find it tough to actually keep close with their competition since they boast the league’s No. 27 overall defense DVOA. As for their passing game, Driskel was the worst case scenario for both Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green (pending health). He’s still a 2-QB No. 2 given the sneaky high-floor stemming from his legs.

Observations: Kelvin Benjamin ’s snap rate (50.7% > 39.7%) and routes run (18 > 14) have both quietly plummeted in Buffalo’s last two games despite Terrelle Pryor no longer being in the picture. UDFA Robert Foster , on the other hand, has experienced an increase in offensive snaps (45.2% > 56.9%) in that time. The rookie has virtually been everything the team initially wanted out of Benjamin, including becoming a 26-aDOT downfield threat that actually hauls in passes (as shown by his 5/199/1 receiving line in his newfound role). He’s a lottery ticket stash in deeper leagues if you’re dealing with receiver injuries, or a boom-or-bust thin-slate DFS flier down the stretch.

Observations: Alex Collins (back) was surprisingly inactive Sunday, leaving UDFA Gus Edwards , trade deadline acquisition Ty Montgomery , and Javorius Allen as the team’s three active backs. As the only runner that even remotely profiles as a three-down rusher amongst that trio, Edwards inevitably led the group with 23 carries on 43 snaps (61%). Ravens have utilized a league-high 67% run play rate with Lamar Jackson under center, making Edwards a useful commodity even when Collins returns. Montgomery is clearly second in the pecking order if Collins were to miss further time, having recorded 11 touches on 28 snaps (40%). Allen (one snap) doesn’t need to be rostered anywhere.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (9, 9, 5, 7, 3, 6), John Brown (3, 7, 7, 6, 1, 7), Willie Snead (10, 7, 11, 8, 8, 0), Javorius Allen (8, 3, 5, 5, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 4, 2, 1, 0, X), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, X, 0, 3)

Air Yards: John Brown (53, 90, 108, 38, 14, 70), Michael Crabtree (142, 121, 104, 85, 38, 72), Willie Snead (123, 57, 96, 32, 58, 0), Javorius Allen (-5, -5, 38, -6, 0, 0), Alex Collins (8, 0, 7, 3, 1, 0), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, X, 0, 3)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (28, 134, 28, 15, 23, 25), Michael Crabtree (93, 66, 31, 32, 7, 21), Willie Snead (60, 23, 54, 58, 51, 0), Javorius Allen (44, 18, 18, 8, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 10, 14, 4, 0, X), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, X, 0, 13)

Carries: Alex Collins (19, 11, 11, 9, 7, X), Gus Edwards (2, 2, 1, 0, 17, 23), Lamar Jackson (1, 3, 3, 5, 27, 11), Javorius Allen (1, 3, 0, 1, 1, 1), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, X, 1, 8)

RZ Targets: John Brown (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 2), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Willie Snead (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1, 2, 4, 3, X), Gus Edwards (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 5), Lamar Jackson (0, 1, 0, 1, 6, 1), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (1-17, 2-12, 1-19, 4-80, 1-32, 4-76), Tavon Young (1-18, 2-9, 1- -2, 5-37-1, 2-37, X), Jimmy Smith (2-40, 5-84-1, 5-58, 3-27, 2-10, 2-20)

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (5, 7, 9, 3, BYE, 2), Zay Jones (5, 8, 6, 11, BYE, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 8, 4, 1, BYE, 1), Charles Clay (5, 6, 0, X, BYE, X), Chris Ivory (6, 2, 4, X, BYE, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, X, 4, BYE, 3)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (81, 131, 128, 49, BYE, 52), Zay Jones (34, 81, 13, 124, BYE, 15), Charles Clay (41, 70, 0, X, BYE, X), LeSean McCoy (0, 24, -1, 1, BYE, -5), Chris Ivory (4, -3, -10, X, BYE, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, X, 106, BYE, 50)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (27, 55, 18, 93, BYE, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (71, 45, 40, 0, BYE, 32), Charles Clay (14, 36, 0, X, BYE, X), LeSean McCoy (0, 82, 19, 5, BYE, 7), Chris Ivory (21, 11, 20, X, BYE, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, X, 105, BYE, 94)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (2, 12, 10, 26, BYE, 17), Josh Allen (X, X, X, X, BYE, 13), Chris Ivory (16, 6, 7, X, BYE, 3)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1, BYE, ), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X, BYE, ), Zay Jones (1, 3, 1, 0, 1, 2, BYE, ), Robert Foster1 (X, X, X, 1, BYE, 0)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen1 (X, X, X, X, BYE, 3), LeSean McCoy1 (0, 0, 1, 5, BYE, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, X, BYE, )

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (1-8, 2-15, 0-0, 2-8, BYE, 0-0), Taron Johnson (5-24-1, 1-4, 1-7, 1-0, BYE, 2-16), Levi Wallace (X, X, X, 0-0, BYE, 1-29)

Observations: Kelvin Benjamin’s snap rate (50.7% > 39.7%) and routes run (18 > 14) have both quietly plummeted in Buffalo’s last two games despite Terrelle Pryor no longer being in the picture. UDFA Robert Foster, on the other hand, has experienced an increase in offensive snaps (45.2% > 56.9%) in that time. The rookie has virtually been everything the team initially wanted out of Benjamin, including becoming a 26-aDOT downfield threat that actually hauls in passes (as shown by his 5/199/1 receiving line in his newfound role). He’s a lottery ticket stash in deeper leagues if you’re dealing with receiver injuries, or a boom-or-bust thin-slate DFS flier down the stretch.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (14, 7, BYE, X, X, X), Tyler Boyd (4, 10, BYE, 4, 11, 8), Joe Mixon (5, 4, BYE, 2, 3, 7), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 3, 4, 1), John Ross (1, X, BYE, 6, 7, 7), C.J. Uzomah (2, 4, BYE, 4, 5, 13)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (158, 125, BYE, X, X, X), Tyler Boyd (28, 82, BYE, 18, 142, 65), John Ross (47, X, BYE, 98, 96, 115), C.J. Uzomah (12, 31, BYE, 29, 53, 60), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 6, 0, 7), Joe Mixon (-21, 2, BYE, 1, -1, 6)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (85, 117, BYE, X, X, X), Joe Mixon (1, 15, BYE, 24, 38, 66), Tyler Boyd (138, 76, BYE, 65, 71, 85), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 30, 20, 12), C.J. Uzomah (13, 0, BYE, 23, 41, 39), John Ross (0, X, BYE, 39, 27, 31)

Carries: Joe Mixon (13, 21, BYE, 11, 12, 14), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 2, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 1, BYE, X, X, X), John Ross (0, X, BYE, 1, 0, 2), Joe Mixon (1, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 2), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (1, 1, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (1, 3, BYE, 1, 2, 0), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (1-9, 4-119-1, BYE, 4-24-1, 0-0, 2-13), Dre Kirkpatrick (2-63, 5-67, BYE, 1-2, 0-0, X), Darqueze Dennard (X, X, BYE, X, 3-25, 1-14)

Observations: Expect something that resembles the Ravens’ offense when Jeff Driskel replaces Andy Dalton (thumb, injured reserve) for the rest of the year. A superior rushing quarterback with below-average arm strength, Driskel’s presence is actually a positive for Joe Mixon as long as Cincy can stay in neutral gamescripts. Unfortunately, the Bengals may find it tough to actually keep close with their competition since they boast the league’s No. 27 overall defense DVOA. As for their passing game, Driskel was the worst case scenario for both Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green (pending health). He’s still a 2-QB No. 2 given the sneaky high-floor stemming from his legs.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (15, 12, 7, 5, BYE, 5), David Njoku (6, 0, 5, 1, BYE, 5), Rashard Higgins (X, X, 4, 1, BYE, 3), Duke Johnson (4, 3, 9, 4, BYE, 2), Antonio Callaway (2, 6, 5, 2, BYE, 5), Nick Chubb (2, 3, 1, 3, BYE, 3), Breshad Perriman (1, 1, 6, 2, BYE, 1)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (185, 100, 72, 62, BYE, 42), David Njoku (56, 0, 51, 15, BYE, 21), Rashard Higgins (X, X, 29, 28, BYE, 42), Antonio Callaway (21, 33, 76, 25, BYE, 100), Duke Johnson (5, -5, 9, 1, BYE, 27), Nick Chubb (14, 10, 2, 11, BYE, 9), Breshad Perriman (2, 16, 122, 24, BYE, 4)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (97, 39, 50, 22, BYE, 30), Rashard Higgins (X, X, 19, 28, BYE, 24), Antonio Callaway (14, 36, 51, 39, BYE, 62), David Njoku (0, 53, 31, 18, BYE, 63), Duke Johnson (73, 23, 16, 78, BYE, 23), Nick Chubb (0, 10, 5, 33, BYE, 44), Breshad Perriman (6, 0, 36, 33, BYE, 6)

Carries: Nick Chubb (18, 18, 22, 20, BYE, 28), Duke Johnson (1, 2, 1, 3, BYE, 2)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (4, 2, 0, 1, BYE, 0), Antonio Callaway (0, 1, 0, 0, BYE, 2), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 2, 1, BYE, 1), Rashard Higgins (X, X, 0, 0, BYE, 0), David Njoku (1, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 1), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 2)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (3, 2, 5, 1, BYE, 4), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 0, 1, BYE, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (4-36, 5-37-1, 1-8, 4-46, BYE, 3-23), T.J. Carrie (5-58, 4-37, 2-45, 5-43, BYE, 4-26), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (1-29, 3-17, 6-70, 7-68, BYE, 4-32)

Observations: Jarvis Landry still leads the Browns in target share (19%) since OC Freddie Kitchen took over play-calling duties, but the team’s target tree has since grown exponentially. Whereas the $75-million receiver was once seeing 11.8 targets per game under Hue Jackson, he’s averaged just 5.7 in Cleveland’s last three contests with Duke Johnson (5), Antonio Callaway (4), Breshad Perriman (3), and Rashard Higgins (2.6) peripherally involved on lower passing volume. Landry’s obviously no longer a safe option given his drastic decrease in targets. That role has instead suddenly been gifted to Nick Chubb who, along with Leonard Fournette, has averaged a league-high 23.3 rushing attempts since Week 9.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (7, 4, 9, BYE, 6, 12), Courtland Sutton (3, 4, 5, BYE, 6, 4), Phillip Lindsay (1, 3, 3, BYE, 5, 0), Devontae Booker (1, 4, 4, BYE, 1, 2), Royce Freeman (0, X, X, BYE, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (106, 52, 50, BYE, 39, 171), Courtland Sutton (72, 78, 67, BYE, 72, 31), Phillip Lindsay (-6, -11, -9, BYE, -10, 0), Royce Freeman (0, X, X, BYE, -2, 0), Devontae Booker (-2, -3, 1, BYE, 3, 13)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (102, 57, 47, BYE, 56, 86), Courtland Sutton (28, 78, 57, BYE, 78, 14), Phillip Lindsay (6, 17, 24, BYE, 27, 0), Devontae Booker (-1, 23, 9, BYE, 4, 6), Royce Freeman (0, X, X, BYE, 7, 0)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (14, 18, 17, BYE, 11, 14), Royce Freeman (13, X, X, BYE, 7, 6), Devontae Booker (0, 9, 3, BYE, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 5), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (2, 2, 1, BYE, 4, 1), Royce Freeman (1, X, X, BYE, 5, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 1, BYE, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (5-44, 1-6, 3-29, BYE, 7-96-1, 7-55), Bradley Roby (3-17, 7-111-1, X, BYE, 1-19, 9-167-1), Tramaine Brock (1-21, 0-0, 4-76, BYE, 1-29, 2-4)

Observations: Even with Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker both active Sunday, Phillip Lindsay handled 14 carries on a season-high 63.2% of Denver’s offensive snaps. Freeman got six carries on 15 snaps (26.3%). Warren Sharp’s dynamic Strength of Schedule projects the Broncos to face the tenth-easiest slate of run defenses the rest of the way, making a Lindsay a hot commodity and low-end RB1 if his additional on-field usage sticks. Jeff Heuerman’s absence quietly vacates a team-high eight targets inside the 10, seemingly boosting Emmanuel Sanders’ and Courtland Sutton’s value down the stretch, too.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (8, 7, 12, BYE, 6, 6), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, 3, BYE, 0, 5), Lamar Miller (3, 2, 2, BYE, 5, 1), Keke Coutee (3, X, X, BYE, 9, 2), Alfred Blue (3, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (93, 74, 76, BYE, 58, 117), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, 25, BYE, 0, 32), Lamar Miller (-11, 3, -2, BYE, -6, -2), Keke Coutee (12, X, X, BYE, 50, 8), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 2)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (50, 82, 105, BYE, 56, 74), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, 61, BYE, 0, 38), Lamar Miller (-1, 0, 27, BYE, 22, 5), Keke Coutee (3, X, X, BYE, 77, 14), Alfred Blue (17, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 13)

Carries: Lamar Miller (22, 18, 12, BYE, 20, 12), Deshaun Watson (7, 1, 6, BYE, 3, 9), Alfred Blue (8, 15, 15, BYE, 8, 13)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (2, 2, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (0, X, X, BYE, 2, 0), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, 0, BYE, 0, 2), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (2, 4, 2, BYE, 3, 1), Deshaun Watson (0, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 1), Alfred Blue (0, 2, 1, BYE, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (0-0, X, X, BYE, 2-8, UNAVAILABLE), Kareem Jackson (6-51, 5-61, 6-54, BYE, 4-68, UNAVAILABLE), Shareece Wright (X, X, 3-45, BYE, 3-28, UNAVAILABLE)

Observations: Six games of data typically makes a trend, so it’s worth nothing no team has recorded a higher run play rate (55%) than Houston in their last six games. Watson actually hasn’t sniffed 26 passing attempts in that span, yet still somehow ranks No. 6 among quarterbacks in fantasy points per dropback (0.62). DeAndre Hopkins has proven time and time again he can thrive in a whiddled target tree, but there’s obviously warranted concern about Demaryius Thomas’ value on four targets per game alongside Keke Coutee (when healthy).

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (7, 3, BYE, 3, 0, 7), Chester Rogers (4, 0, BYE, 1, 2, 4), T.Y. Hilton (4, 5, BYE, 7, 9, 10), Jack Doyle (X, 7, BYE, 3, 4, 4), Nyheim Hines (2, 2, BYE, 4, 3, 2), Marlon Mack (3, 4, BYE, 2, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (59, 26, BYE, 38, 0, 53), Chester Rogers (25, 0, BYE, 12, -4, 51), T.Y. Hilton (24, 55, BYE, 71, 110, 119), Jack Doyle (X, 43, BYE, 19, 21, 7), Nyheim Hines (-3, -1, BYE, 11, 19, -3), Marlon Mack (-8, 2, BYE, -2, 3, 1)

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (31, 37, BYE, 69, 0, 45), Chester Rogers (40, 0, BYE, 0, 9, 49), T.Y. Hilton (25, 34, BYE, 77, 155, 185), Jack Doyle (X, 70, BYE, 36, 43, 16), Nyheim Hines (-5, 7, BYE, 19, 20, 22), Marlon Mack (33, 17, BYE, 9, 8, 11)

Carries: Marlon Mack (19, 25, BYE, 12, 16, 15), Nyheim Hines (5, 11, BYE, 3, 5, 9), Jordan Wilkins (0, 6, 2, BYE, 1, 4)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (0, 1, BYE, 2, 1, 2), Chester Rogers (0, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0), T.Y. Hilton (2, 3, BYE, 1, 1, 0), Jack Doyle (X, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (5, 5, BYE, 0, 3, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 5, BYE, 2, 2, 3), Jordan Wilkins (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (5-52, 2-17-1, BYE, 9-74, 10-83-1, 3-9), Pierre Desir (1-14, 3-39, BYE, 0-0, 3-44, 3-83-1), Quincy Wilson (2-39, 1-2, BYE, 5-59, 2-24, 0-0)

Observations: Prior to Sunday, Eric Ebron was averaging only three targets and 13.4 routes run in five games with Jack Doyle in the lineup. That role was altered drastically against the Dolphins as Ebron out-snapped Doyle 49-38 and tied T.Y. Hilton with a team-high 34 routes run. With Doyle (kidney) now out for the foreseeable future, reminder that Ebron was fantasy’s TE5 behind Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, George Kittle, and Trey Burton in the six games the former missed. He’s arguably a stronger option than Gronk to close out the year.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (4, 6, BYE, 10, 4, 4), Donte Moncrief (10, 7, BYE, 4, 2, 4), Keelan Cole (7, 3, BYE, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (7, 9, BYE, 6, 3, 4), Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, 5, 2, 3), James O’Shaughnessy (X, X, BYE, 6, 2, 0), D.J. Chark (7, 5, BYE, 2, 5, X)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (64, 90, BYE, 53, 27, 44), Keelan Cole (72, 22, BYE, 0, 0, 4), Dede Westbrook (13, 31, BYE, 43, 59, 77), T.J. Yeldon (6, -1, BYE, -6, -3, 10), Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, -14, 11, -12), James O’Shaughnessy (X, X, BYE, 21, 29, 21), D.J. Chark (51, 30, BYE, 18, 28, X)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (21, 18, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (17, 31, BYE, 30, 19, 44), Donte Moncrief (76, 54, BYE, 98, 11, 29), T.J. Yeldon (40, 83, BYE, 51, 9, 17), Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, 56, 46, 13), James O’Shaughnessy (X, X, BYE, 46, 4, 0), D.J. Chark (31, 41, BYE, 0, 15, X)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, 24, 28, 18), T.J. Yeldon (12, 2, BYE, 3, 5, 3), Carlos Hyde (X, 6, BYE, 3, 8, 10)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (2, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (1, 3, BYE, 4, 0, 1), D.J. Chark (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, X), Carlos Hyde (X, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, 5, 2, 4), T.J. Yeldon (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Carlos Hyde (X, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (3-50-1, 3-31, BYE, 3-53, 8-158-1, 1-32), D.J. Hayden (X, X, BYE, 3-28, 7-52, 1-6), A.J. Bouye (6-68, X, BYE, X, 4-58, 1-19), Tyler Patmon (1-3, X, BYE, 1-6, X, X)

Observations: Fournette’s upcoming absence (suspension) leaves 90 carries (including six inside the 5) for Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon to soak up. When both were active without Fournette in Week 8, reminder that Yeldon out-snapped Hyde 37-28 and saw a team-high nine targets. It again shapes up as a better matchup for Yeldon out of the backfield given Indy’s run-stuffing No. 6 rush defense DVOA. It’s a small sample, but Yeldon saw four targets in Cody Kessler’s only mop-up work with Jacksonville back in Week 7. Much like Driskel, Kessler profiles as a matchup-based QB2 in deeper leagues this week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (7, 12, 10, 4, 10, 14), Travis Kelce (8, 9, 5, 10, 7, 15), Sammy Watkins (8, 4, 7, 9, X, 1), Kareem Hunt (2, 6, 6, 6, 2, 4), Spencer Ware (1, 3, 3, 0, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (177, 125, 44, 70, 104, 200), Travis Kelce (69, 30, 99, 81, 23, 126), Sammy Watkins (22, 137, 87, 56, X, -1), Spencer Ware (1, 14, 0, -9, -6, 0), Kareem Hunt (35, 6, 10, -1, 9, 11)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (61, 142, 68, 70, 117, 215), Sammy Watkins (78, 18, 74, 107, X, 4), Travis Kelce (100, 61, 95, 79, 46, 127), Kareem Hunt (7, 105, 55, 36, 25, 41), Spencer Ware (13, 9, 30, 0, 7, 0)

Carries: Kareem Hunt (22, 10, 15, 16, 16, 14), Patrick Mahomes (4, 2, 4, 2, 4, 6), Spencer Ware (1, 2, 8, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2), Sammy Watkins (2, 1, 1, 2, X, 0), Tyreek Hill (1, 2, 2, 0, 2, 0), Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 4, 1, 1, 0), Spencer Ware (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 3, 2, 2, 2, 2), Patrick Mahomes (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 3), Spencer Ware (1, 1, 4, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (3-37, 2-33, 2-57, 7-81, 1-1, 3-52), Orlando Scandrick (5-42, 6-69, 0-0, 3-18, 2-10, 6-76-2), Kendall Fuller (3-66-1, 2-39, 5-54, 2-18, 4-33, 3-49)

Observations: Bye.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Melvin Gordon (X, BYE, 4, 6, 6, 2), Keenan Allen (5, BYE, 10, 9, 12, 7), Mike Williams (3, BYE, 3, 0, 3, 4), Austin Ekeler (7, BYE, 2, 0, 2, 11), Tyrell Williams (4, BYE, 3, 6, 6, 0), Travis Benjamin (1, BYE, 1, 0, 3, 3), Antonio Gates (3, BYE, 0, 2, 7, 1)

Air Yards: Keenan Allen (47, BYE, 140, 108, 73, 44), Mike Williams (60, BYE, 71, 0, 48, 22), Tyrell Williams (77, BYE, 46, 78, 57, 0), Travis Benjamin (13, BYE, 15, 0, 125, 41), Austin Ekeler (-11, BYE, -5, 0, -5, -5), Antonio Gates (16, BYE, 0, 24, 59, 0), Melvin Gordon (X, BYE, -4, 9, -6, -17)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (72, BYE, 124, 57, 89, 72), Melvin Gordon (X, BYE, 10, 72, 87, 5), Austin Ekeler (26, BYE, 13, 0, 40, 68), Mike Williams (55, BYE, 30, 0, 56, 25), Antonio Gates (11, BYE, 0, 18, 80, 18), Tyrell Williams (118, BYE, 23, 46, 22, 0), Travis Benjamin (13, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 47)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (X, BYE, 16, 18, 18, 10), Austin Ekeler (12, BYE, 3, 3, 6, 5), Justin Jackson (2, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 7)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (X, BYE, 0, 2, 0, 1), Austin Ekeler (0, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), Keenan Allen (0, BYE, 1, 1, 2, 2), Tyrell Williams (0, BYE, 0, 2, 0, 0), Mike Williams (0, BYE, 3, 0, 0, 2), Antonio Gates (0, BYE, 1, 1, 3, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1),

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (X, BYE, 1, 2, 0, 2), Austin Ekeler (2, BYE, 2, 0, 0, 2), Justin Jackson (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (5-40, BYE, 2-16, 6-42, 3-47, 2-15), Trevor Williams (2-26, BYE, X, X, X, X), Casey Hayward Jr. (1-5, BYE, 2-14-1, 2-23, 2-69, 1-9), Michael Davis (0-0, BYE, 7-94, 3-27, 2-6, 3-36-1)

Observations: Melvin Gordon was in on 27 snaps (39%) before spraining his MCL. Unfortunately, Austin Ekeler’s usage from Sunday doesn’t tell us much since he was only utilized once the Chargers led 35-10. Without Gordon in Week 7, though, Ekeler ran 23 routes and handled 85% of backfield touches on 42 snaps (95%). He’s already averaged 0.48 fantasy points per snap in a backup role, but will now have an immense opportunity to dominate full-time. For deeper leagues, note rookie Justin Jackson handled 7 carries on 13 snaps once Gordon exited. He’s worth stashing as a potential dart (with the expectation he won’t do much) in the off-chance the Chargers decide to integrate both backs moving forward.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Kenny Stills (3, X, 1, 3, BYE, 4), Kenyan Drake (8, 2, 6, 2, BYE, 6), Danny Amendola (7, 6, 7, 10, BYE, 1), Mike Gesicki (3, 5, 1, 1, BYE, 1), Frank Gore (1, 2, 1, 3, BYE, 2), DeVante Parker (X, 9, 2, 11, BYE, 3)

Air Yards: Kenny Stills (X, 7, 18, 26, BYE, 58), Danny Amendola (72, 74, 66, 52, BYE, 8), DeVante Parker (X, 136, 18, 112, BYE, 6), Mike Gesicki (20, 42, 30, 0, BYE, 7), Kenyan Drake (75, 26, 13, 5, BYE, -3), Frank Gore (4, -3, -3, 5, BYE, 4)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (35, 5, X, 19, BYE, 6), Danny Amendola (84, 43, 47, 72, BYE, 13), DeVante Parker (X, 134, 8, 43, BYE, 10), Kenyan Drake (15, 37, 26, 11, BYE, 64), Frank Gore (4, 5, 6, 12, BYE, 10), Mike Gesicki (44, 14, 0, 5, BYE, 5)

Carries: Frank Gore (10, 12, 20, 13, BYE, 14), Kenyan Drake (6, 12, 3, 8, BYE, 8)

RZ Targets: DeVante Parker (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0), Mike Gesicki (1, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Kenny Stills (1, X, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Kenyan Drake (2, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Frank Gore (0, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Danny Amendola (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 0, 2, BYE, 1), Frank Gore (1, 0, 1, 2, BYE, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (1-5, 1-6, 1-11, 1-0, BYE, 3-62), Bobby McCain (4-41, 4-57-1, 3-35, 6-35-1, BYE, 5-33), Xavien Howard (3-32, 3-23-1, 3-31, 3-52-1, BYE, 2-15)

Observations: Kenyan Drake was arguably fantasy’s most surprising stud on Sunday, totaling 96 yards and two scores. But Miami’s backfield usage still favored Frank Gore, who logged 15 touches on 29 snaps (55%). Drake got 24 snaps and 13 touches. It’s been made clear the Dolphins and coach Adam Gase want to stick with Gore on early downs, meaning Drake will continue having to get there on fewer touches than the 15-year vet each and every week.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (10, 13, 7, 8, BYE, 5), Rob Gronkowski (X, 8, X, X, BYE, 7), Chris Hogan (7, 2, 1, 1, BYE, 2), Sony Michel (1, X, X, 0, BYE, 2), Josh Gordon (7, 6, 10, 12, BYE, 5), Julian Edelman (8, 10, 10, 12, BYE, 5)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (40, 34, 1, 7, BYE, 53), Rob Gronkowski (X, 121, X, X, BYE, 100), James White (22, 23, -4, 3, BYE, 2), Sony Michel (0, X, X, 0, BYE, 0), Josh Gordon (96, 84, 169, 195, BYE, 54), Julian Edelman (53, 80, 66, 76, BYE, 33)

Receiving Yards: Rob Gronkowski (X, 43, X, X, BYE, 56), James White (57, 79, 72, 31, BYE, 5), Chris Hogan (63, 49, 0, 0, BYE, 47), Sony Michel (13, X, X, 0, BYE, 12), Josh Gordon (100, 42, 130, 81, BYE, 70), Julian Edelman (36, 104, 71, 104, BYE, 84)

Carries: Sony Michel (4, X, X, 11, BYE, 21), James White (11, 8, 12, 1, BYE, 9), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 10, 11, 4, BYE, 5)

RZ Targets: James White (2, 1, 2, 1, BYE, 2), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Rob Gronkowski (X, 1, X, X, BYE, 3), Josh Gordon (1, 0, 2, 0, BYE, 0), Julian Edelman (3, 1, 2, 1, BYE, 1)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (0, X, X, 2, BYE, 4), James White (1, 2, 6, 0, BYE, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson1 (0, 2, 3, 0, BYE, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (1-8, 2-45, 2-15, 6-98-1, BYE, 1-17), Jonathan Jones (5-67-1, 1-14, 6-52-1, 0-0, BYE, 4-57-1), Jason McCourty (3-73, 5-57, 3-60, 1-10, BYE, 2-44)

Observations: The last we saw Rex Burkhead (neck), he played only seven snaps behind Sony Michel and James White before exiting. Given Michel’s nonexistent passing game usage, Burkhead figures to take more on-field reps away from White rather than the rookie, especially on third down. He’s worth stashing as a high-upside option just in case he’s utilized as the team’s goal line back when fully healthy.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (X, X, 4, 8, BYE, 4), Robby Anderson (10, X, 6, X, BYE, 5), Isaiah Crowell (3, 1, 2, 2, BYE, 4), Jermaine Kearse (2, 10, 9, 5, BYE, 12), Chris Herndon (7, 2, 4, 4, BYE, 8), Elijah McGuire (X, X, 5, 6, BYE, 3)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (X, X, 32, 28, BYE, 51), Robby Anderson (66, X, 85, X, BYE, 99), Isaiah Crowell (-3, 1, -5, -3, BYE, -3), Jermaine Kearse (24, 88, 123, 32, BYE, 142), Chris Herndon (75, 25, 45, 39, BYE, 32), Elijah McGuire (X, X, 19, 20, BYE, 14)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (X, X, 40, 18, BYE, 73), Robby Anderson (44, X, 32, X, BYE, 22), Isaiah Crowell (21, 13, 11, 18, BYE, 30), Jermaine Kearse (0, 30, 20, 16, BYE, 66), Chris Herndon (42, 16, 62, 34, BYE, 57), Elijah McGuire (X, X, 37, 27, BYE, 7)

Carries: Isaiah Crowell (11, 13, 13, 7, BYE, 6), Elijah McGuire (X, X, 7, 6, BYE, 6)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (X, X, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Jermaine Kearse (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 4), Chris Herndon (2, 1, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Robby Anderson (0, X, 0, X, BYE, 1)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 1, 0, 1, BYE, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (3-35, 3-51, 0-0, 2-57, BYE, 3-81-1), Trumaine Johnson (X, X, X, 5-94, BYE, 5-39), Buster Skrine (X, 2-18-1, 4-21, 6-69-1, BYE, 1-16)

Observations: Elijah McGuire’s averaged a 55.4% snap rate since being activated from injured reserve, but still can’t manage to separate from Isaiah Crowell touch-wise. McGuire, for example, has handled 18 carries in that span, whereas Crowell has received 26. It’s Jermaine Kearse who’s surged the past two games with Josh McCown, though, accruing a team-high 21% target share and five targets inside the 20. Unfortunately, Kearse isn’t usable (even in DFS) if Sam Darnold (foot) returns Sunday.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (2, 5, 2, 9, 6, 5), Jalen Richard (8, 8, 4, 6, 4, 4), Jordy Nelson (3, 4, 3, 1, X, 1), Seth Roberts (6, 4, 2, 3, 7, 3), Doug Martin (1, 2, 2, 3, 1, 4), Marcell Ateman (X, X, X, X, 5, 10)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (0, 61, 7, 93, 77, 30), Jordy Nelson (25, 58, 36, 2, X, 32), Seth Roberts (7, 36, 9, 26, 43, 60), Jalen Richard (-6, 8, 1, 19, 20, 7), Doug Martin (8, 7, 2, -1, 4, 2), Marcell Ateman (X, X, X, X, 43, 100)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (10, 74, 20, 52, 31, 32), Jalen Richard (48, 50, 45, 52, 32, 15), Jordy Nelson (6, 14, 16, 0, X, 0), Seth Roberts (31, 42, 18, 39, 38, 54), Doug Martin (8, 17, 20, 31, 6, 21), Marcell Ateman (X, X, X, X, 50, 16)

Carries: Doug Martin (0, 13, 11, 15, 10, 11), Jalen Richard (2, 2, 2, 3, 11, 1), DeAndre Washington (X, 1, 5, 0, 12, 3)

RZ Targets: Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, X, 0), Jared Cook (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Seth Roberts (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Doug Martin (0, 4, 0, 3, 0, 2), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (X, 0, 0, 0, 6, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Leon Hall (3-13, 1-0, 3-85, 0-0, 1-8, X), Rashaan Melvin (1-10-1, X, X, 2-7, 3-16-1, 2-85), Daryl Worley (4-100, 4-42, 2-31-1, 2-42-1, 1-12, 1-8-1)

Observations: Not only did seventh-round rookie Marcell Ateman lead the Raiders in air yards Sunday, he did so on a team-high 10 targets. The rookie has now quietly amassed 33% of Oakland’s air yards on a 29% target share since being inserted into the lineup by default two weeks ago. With Nelson clearly on his last leg and no real competition behind him, Ateman has suddenly become a low-floor FLEX option for receiver-needy teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (13, 6, 8, 11, 13, 13), JuJu Smith-Schuster (4, 10, 6, 9, 10, 17), James Conner (4, 7, 6, 9, 9, 4), Jesse James (2, 7, 3, 3, 0, 4), Vance McDonald (2, 8, 3, 6, 6, 5)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (64, 113, 117, 59, 209, 99), JuJu Smith-Schuster (159, 58, 78, 45, 70, 149), Jesse James (14, 22, 6, 2, 0, 25), Vance McDonald (20, 28, 40, 6, 21, 34), James Conner (-8, -1, -13, 0, 45, -12)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (34, 111, 33, 78, 104, 189), Antonio Brown (101, 105, 74, 42, 117, 67), Jesse James (26, 9, 32, 53, 0, 35), James Conner (75, 18, 66, 56, 24, 42), Vance McDonald (6, 68, 47, 25, 27, 27)

Carries: James Conner (21, 19, 24, 24, 9, 13)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (2, 1, 1, 2, 1, 2), Antonio Brown (4, 0, 1, 3, 1, 2), Vance McDonald (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), James Conner (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Jesse James (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: James Conner (5, 4, 4, 4, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Mike Hilton (2-7, 2-10, 2-7, 4-18, 2-19, 0-0), Joe Haden (4-39, 5-43, 7-69, 1-2, 1-10, 5-73-1), Coty Sensabaugh (1-13, 1-1-1, 0-0, 4-45, 0-0, 1-10-1)

Observations: Jesse James and Vance McDonald appear forever attached at the hip. It didn’t seem that way prior to Sunday since McDonald had actually ran 58 routes (and hit pay dirt twice) to James’ 16 in the two games prior, but Week 12 saw James somehow run six more routes than his counterpart (31 to 25). McDonald remains a low-end TE1 if only for the putrid landscape of the position.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (7, BYE, 10, 10, 4, 4), Dion Lewis (6, BYE, 4, 2, 2, 7), Jonnu Smith (3, BYE, 2, 3, 8, 2), Tajae Sharpe (9, BYE, 1, 3, 7, 0), Taywan Taylor (2, BYE, 2, X, X, X)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (18, BYE, 97, 148, 45, 76), Tajae Sharpe (88, BYE, 0, 56, 45, 0), Taywan Taylor (27, BYE, 23, X, X, X), Jonnu Smith (12, BYE, 15, 14, 43, 2), Dion Lewis (-7, BYE, -13, 3, -3, -1)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (10, BYE, 56, 125, 30, 96), Dion Lewis (64, BYE, 60, 11, 8, 33), Taywan Taylor (8, BYE, 24, X, X, X), Tajae Sharpe (101, BYE, 0, 0, 37, 0), Jonnu Smith (11, BYE, 33, 45, 44, 63)

Carries: Dion Lewis (13, BYE, 19, 20, 10, 7), Derrick Henry (12, BYE, 6, 11, 9, 8), Marcus Mariota (7, BYE, 10, 2, 4, 6)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (3, BYE, 2, 3, 0, 0), Tajae Sharpe (2, BYE, 0, 1, 1, 0), Taywan Taylor (0, BYE, 1, X, X, X), Dion Lewis (0, BYE, 2, 0, 0, 2), Jonnu Smith (2, BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (3, BYE, 4, 6, 0, 1), Derrick Henry (3, BYE, 1, 6, 0, 0), Marcus Mariota (2, BYE, 4, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree’ Jackson (4-67, BYE, 4-46, 4-48, 10-172-2, UNAVAILABLE), Malcolm Butler (2-30, BYE, 8-108-2, 2-11, 3-30, UNAVAILABLE), Logan Ryan (4-106-1, BYE, 2-12, 3-42, 3-21-1, UNAVAILABLE)

Observations: Titans OC Matt LaFleur said mid-week that Derrick Henry had earned more carries with his recent play. Henry ultimately handled an unimpressive (albeit a team-high) eight totes Monday night. What did standout was his 49.1% snap rate, which was only the second time Henry’s played 43% of snaps on offense all year. That sudden uptick in his usage obviously took away from Dion Lewis, who stayed involved in Tennessee’s passing game (seven targets) but played ‘only’ 52.7% of snaps -- his second-lowest mark of the season. Lewis’ role out of the backfield won’t go away, so he still has the higher floor. But this suddenly makes Henry viable as something more than a touchdown-based RB4.