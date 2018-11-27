NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Week 12: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 27, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (9, 9, 5, 7, 3, 6), John Brown (3, 7, 7, 6, 1, 7), Willie Snead (10, 7, 11, 8, 8, 0), Javorius Allen (8, 3, 5, 5, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 4, 2, 1, 0, X), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, X, 0, 3)

 

Air Yards: John Brown (53, 90, 108, 38, 14, 70), Michael Crabtree (142, 121, 104, 85, 38, 72), Willie Snead (123, 57, 96, 32, 58, 0), Javorius Allen (-5, -5, 38, -6, 0, 0), Alex Collins (8, 0, 7, 3, 1, 0), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, X, 0, 3)

 

Receiving Yards: John Brown (28, 134, 28, 15, 23, 25), Michael Crabtree (93, 66, 31, 32, 7, 21), Willie Snead (60, 23, 54, 58, 51, 0), Javorius Allen (44, 18, 18, 8, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 10, 14, 4, 0, X), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, X, 0, 13)

 

Carries: Alex Collins (19, 11, 11, 9, 7, X), Gus Edwards (2, 2, 1, 0, 17, 23), Lamar Jackson (1, 3, 3, 5, 27, 11), Javorius Allen (1, 3, 0, 1, 1, 1), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, X, 1, 8)

 

RZ Targets: John Brown (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 2), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Willie Snead (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1, 2, 4, 3, X), Gus Edwards (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 5), Lamar Jackson (0, 1, 0, 1, 6, 1), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (1-17, 2-12, 1-19, 4-80, 1-32, 4-76), Tavon Young (1-18, 2-9, 1- -2, 5-37-1, 2-37, X), Jimmy Smith (2-40, 5-84-1, 5-58, 3-27, 2-10, 2-20)

 

Observations: Alex Collins (back) was surprisingly inactive Sunday, leaving UDFA Gus Edwards, trade deadline acquisition Ty Montgomery, and Javorius Allen as the team’s three active backs. As the only runner that even remotely profiles as a three-down rusher amongst that trio, Edwards inevitably led the group with 23 carries on 43 snaps (61%). Ravens have utilized a league-high 67% run play rate with Lamar Jackson under center, making Edwards a useful commodity even when Collins returns. Montgomery is clearly second in the pecking order if Collins were to miss further time, having recorded 11 touches on 28 snaps (40%). Allen (one snap) doesn’t need to be rostered anywhere.

 

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (5, 7, 9, 3, BYE, 2), Zay Jones (5, 8, 6, 11, BYE, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 8, 4, 1, BYE, 1), Charles Clay (5, 6, 0, X, BYE, X), Chris Ivory (6, 2, 4, X, BYE, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, X, 4, BYE, 3)

 

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (81, 131, 128, 49, BYE, 52), Zay Jones (34, 81, 13, 124, BYE, 15), Charles Clay (41, 70, 0, X, BYE, X), LeSean McCoy (0, 24, -1, 1, BYE, -5), Chris Ivory (4, -3, -10, X, BYE, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, X, 106, BYE, 50)

 

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (27, 55, 18, 93, BYE, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (71, 45, 40, 0, BYE, 32), Charles Clay (14, 36, 0, X, BYE, X), LeSean McCoy (0, 82, 19, 5, BYE, 7), Chris Ivory (21, 11, 20, X, BYE, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, X, 105, BYE, 94)

 

Carries: LeSean McCoy (2, 12, 10, 26, BYE, 17), Josh Allen (X, X, X, X, BYE, 13), Chris Ivory (16, 6, 7, X, BYE, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1, BYE, ), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X, BYE, ), Zay Jones (1, 3, 1, 0, 1, 2, BYE, ), Robert Foster1 (X, X, X, 1, BYE, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Josh Allen1 (X, X, X, X, BYE, 3), LeSean McCoy1 (0, 0, 1, 5, BYE, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, X, BYE, )

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (1-8, 2-15, 0-0, 2-8, BYE, 0-0), Taron Johnson (5-24-1, 1-4, 1-7, 1-0, BYE, 2-16), Levi Wallace (X, X, X, 0-0, BYE, 1-29)

 

Observations: Kelvin Benjamin’s snap rate (50.7% > 39.7%) and routes run (18 > 14) have both quietly plummeted in Buffalo’s last two games despite Terrelle Pryor no longer being in the picture. UDFA Robert Foster, on the other hand, has experienced an increase in offensive snaps (45.2% > 56.9%) in that time. The rookie has virtually been everything the team initially wanted out of Benjamin, including becoming a 26-aDOT downfield threat that actually hauls in passes (as shown by his 5/199/1 receiving line in his newfound role). He’s a lottery ticket stash in deeper leagues if you’re dealing with receiver injuries, or a boom-or-bust thin-slate DFS flier down the stretch.

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (14, 7, BYE, X, X, X), Tyler Boyd (4, 10, BYE, 4, 11, 8), Joe Mixon (5, 4, BYE, 2, 3, 7), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 3, 4, 1), John Ross (1, X, BYE, 6, 7, 7), C.J. Uzomah (2, 4, BYE, 4, 5, 13)

 

Air Yards: A.J. Green (158, 125, BYE, X, X, X), Tyler Boyd (28, 82, BYE, 18, 142, 65), John Ross (47, X, BYE, 98, 96, 115), C.J. Uzomah (12, 31, BYE, 29, 53, 60), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 6, 0, 7), Joe Mixon (-21, 2, BYE, 1, -1, 6)

 

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (85, 117, BYE, X, X, X), Joe Mixon (1, 15, BYE, 24, 38, 66), Tyler Boyd (138, 76, BYE, 65, 71, 85), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 30, 20, 12), C.J. Uzomah (13, 0, BYE, 23, 41, 39), John Ross (0, X, BYE, 39, 27, 31)

 

Carries: Joe Mixon (13, 21, BYE, 11, 12, 14), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 2, 2, 1)

 

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 1, BYE, X, X, X), John Ross (0, X, BYE, 1, 0, 2), Joe Mixon (1, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 2), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (1, 1, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 0, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (1, 3, BYE, 1, 2, 0), Giovani Bernard (X, X, BYE, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (1-9, 4-119-1, BYE, 4-24-1, 0-0, 2-13), Dre Kirkpatrick (2-63, 5-67, BYE, 1-2, 0-0, X), Darqueze Dennard (X, X, BYE, X, 3-25, 1-14)

 

Observations: Expect something that resembles the Ravens’ offense when Jeff Driskel replaces Andy Dalton (thumb, injured reserve) for the rest of the year. A superior rushing quarterback with below-average arm strength, Driskel’s presence is actually a positive for Joe Mixon as long as Cincy can stay in neutral gamescripts. Unfortunately, the Bengals may find it tough to actually keep close with their competition since they boast the league’s No. 27 overall defense DVOA. As for their passing game, Driskel was the worst case scenario for both Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green (pending health). He’s still a 2-QB No. 2 given the sneaky high-floor stemming from his legs.

 

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (15, 12, 7, 5, BYE, 5), David Njoku (6, 0, 5, 1, BYE, 5), Rashard Higgins (X, X, 4, 1, BYE, 3), Duke Johnson (4, 3, 9, 4, BYE, 2), Antonio Callaway (2, 6, 5, 2, BYE, 5), Nick Chubb (2, 3, 1, 3, BYE, 3), Breshad Perriman (1, 1, 6, 2, BYE, 1)

 

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (185, 100, 72, 62, BYE, 42), David Njoku (56, 0, 51, 15, BYE, 21), Rashard Higgins (X, X, 29, 28, BYE, 42), Antonio Callaway (21, 33, 76, 25, BYE, 100), Duke Johnson (5, -5, 9, 1, BYE, 27), Nick Chubb (14, 10, 2, 11, BYE, 9), Breshad Perriman (2, 16, 122, 24, BYE, 4)

 

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (97, 39, 50, 22, BYE, 30), Rashard Higgins (X, X, 19, 28, BYE, 24), Antonio Callaway (14, 36, 51, 39, BYE, 62), David Njoku (0, 53, 31, 18, BYE, 63), Duke Johnson (73, 23, 16, 78, BYE, 23), Nick Chubb (0, 10, 5, 33, BYE, 44), Breshad Perriman (6, 0, 36, 33, BYE, 6)

 

Carries: Nick Chubb (18, 18, 22, 20, BYE, 28), Duke Johnson (1, 2, 1, 3, BYE, 2)

 

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (4, 2, 0, 1, BYE, 0), Antonio Callaway (0, 1, 0, 0, BYE, 2), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 2, 1, BYE, 1), Rashard Higgins (X, X, 0, 0, BYE, 0), David Njoku (1, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 1), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (3, 2, 5, 1, BYE, 4), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 0, 1, BYE, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (4-36, 5-37-1, 1-8, 4-46, BYE, 3-23), T.J. Carrie (5-58, 4-37, 2-45, 5-43, BYE, 4-26), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (1-29, 3-17, 6-70, 7-68, BYE, 4-32)

 

Observations: Jarvis Landry still leads the Browns in target share (19%) since OC Freddie Kitchen took over play-calling duties, but the team’s target tree has since grown exponentially. Whereas the $75-million receiver was once seeing 11.8 targets per game under Hue Jackson, he’s averaged just 5.7 in Cleveland’s last three contests with Duke Johnson (5), Antonio Callaway (4), Breshad Perriman (3), and Rashard Higgins (2.6) peripherally involved on lower passing volume. Landry’s obviously no longer a safe option given his drastic decrease in targets. That role has instead suddenly been gifted to Nick Chubb who, along with Leonard Fournette, has averaged a league-high 23.3 rushing attempts since Week 9.

 

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (7, 4, 9, BYE, 6, 12), Courtland Sutton (3, 4, 5, BYE, 6, 4), Phillip Lindsay (1, 3, 3, BYE, 5, 0), Devontae Booker (1, 4, 4, BYE, 1, 2), Royce Freeman (0, X, X, BYE, 1, 0)   

 

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (106, 52, 50, BYE, 39, 171), Courtland Sutton (72, 78, 67, BYE, 72, 31), Phillip Lindsay (-6, -11, -9, BYE, -10, 0), Royce Freeman (0, X, X, BYE, -2, 0), Devontae Booker (-2, -3, 1, BYE, 3, 13)

 

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (102, 57, 47, BYE, 56, 86), Courtland Sutton (28, 78, 57, BYE, 78, 14), Phillip Lindsay (6, 17, 24, BYE, 27, 0), Devontae Booker (-1, 23, 9, BYE, 4, 6), Royce Freeman (0, X, X, BYE, 7, 0)

 

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (14, 18, 17, BYE, 11, 14), Royce Freeman (13, X, X, BYE, 7, 6), Devontae Booker (0, 9, 3, BYE, 0, 0)

 

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 5), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (2, 2, 1, BYE, 4, 1), Royce Freeman (1, X, X, BYE, 5, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 1, BYE, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (5-44, 1-6, 3-29, BYE, 7-96-1, 7-55), Bradley Roby (3-17, 7-111-1, X, BYE, 1-19, 9-167-1), Tramaine Brock (1-21, 0-0, 4-76, BYE, 1-29, 2-4)

 

Observations: Even with Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker both active Sunday, Phillip Lindsay handled 14 carries on a season-high 63.2% of Denver’s offensive snaps. Freeman got six carries on 15 snaps (26.3%). Warren Sharp’s dynamic Strength of Schedule projects the Broncos to face the tenth-easiest slate of run defenses the rest of the way, making a Lindsay a hot commodity and low-end RB1 if his additional on-field usage sticks. Jeff Heuerman’s absence quietly vacates a team-high eight targets inside the 10, seemingly boosting Emmanuel Sanders’ and Courtland Sutton’s value down the stretch, too.

 

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (8, 7, 12, BYE, 6, 6), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, 3, BYE, 0, 5), Lamar Miller (3, 2, 2, BYE, 5, 1), Keke Coutee (3, X, X, BYE, 9, 2), Alfred Blue (3, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

 

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (93, 74, 76, BYE, 58, 117), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, 25, BYE, 0, 32), Lamar Miller (-11, 3, -2, BYE, -6, -2), Keke Coutee (12, X, X, BYE, 50, 8), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 2)

 

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (50, 82, 105, BYE, 56, 74), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, 61, BYE, 0, 38), Lamar Miller (-1, 0, 27, BYE, 22, 5), Keke Coutee (3, X, X, BYE, 77, 14), Alfred Blue (17, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 13)

 

Carries: Lamar Miller (22, 18, 12, BYE, 20, 12), Deshaun Watson (7, 1, 6, BYE, 3, 9), Alfred Blue (8, 15, 15, BYE, 8, 13)

 

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (2, 2, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (0, X, X, BYE, 2, 0), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, 0, BYE, 0, 2), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (2, 4, 2, BYE, 3, 1), Deshaun Watson (0, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 1), Alfred Blue (0, 2, 1, BYE, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (0-0, X, X, BYE, 2-8, UNAVAILABLE), Kareem Jackson (6-51, 5-61, 6-54, BYE, 4-68, UNAVAILABLE), Shareece Wright (X, X, 3-45, BYE, 3-28, UNAVAILABLE)

 

Observations: Six games of data typically makes a trend, so it’s worth nothing no team has recorded a higher run play rate (55%) than Houston in their last six games. Watson actually hasn’t sniffed 26 passing attempts in that span, yet still somehow ranks No. 6 among quarterbacks in fantasy points per dropback (0.62). DeAndre Hopkins has proven time and time again he can thrive in a whiddled target tree, but there’s obviously warranted concern about Demaryius Thomas’ value on four targets per game alongside Keke Coutee (when healthy).

 

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (7, 3, BYE, 3, 0, 7), Chester Rogers (4, 0, BYE, 1, 2, 4), T.Y. Hilton (4, 5, BYE, 7, 9, 10), Jack Doyle (X, 7, BYE, 3, 4, 4), Nyheim Hines (2, 2, BYE, 4, 3, 2), Marlon Mack (3, 4, BYE, 2, 2, 2)

 

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (59, 26, BYE, 38, 0, 53), Chester Rogers (25, 0, BYE, 12, -4, 51), T.Y. Hilton (24, 55, BYE, 71, 110, 119), Jack Doyle (X, 43, BYE, 19, 21, 7), Nyheim Hines (-3, -1, BYE, 11, 19, -3), Marlon Mack (-8, 2, BYE, -2, 3, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (31, 37, BYE, 69, 0, 45), Chester Rogers (40, 0, BYE, 0, 9, 49), T.Y. Hilton (25, 34, BYE, 77, 155, 185), Jack Doyle (X, 70, BYE, 36, 43, 16), Nyheim Hines (-5, 7, BYE, 19, 20, 22), Marlon Mack (33, 17, BYE, 9, 8, 11)

 

Carries: Marlon Mack (19, 25, BYE, 12, 16, 15), Nyheim Hines (5, 11, BYE, 3, 5, 9), Jordan Wilkins (0, 6, 2, BYE, 1, 4)

 

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (0, 1, BYE, 2, 1, 2), Chester Rogers (0, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0), T.Y. Hilton (2, 3, BYE, 1, 1, 0), Jack Doyle (X, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (5, 5, BYE, 0, 3, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 5, BYE, 2, 2, 3), Jordan Wilkins (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (5-52, 2-17-1, BYE, 9-74, 10-83-1, 3-9), Pierre Desir (1-14, 3-39, BYE, 0-0, 3-44, 3-83-1), Quincy Wilson (2-39, 1-2, BYE, 5-59, 2-24, 0-0)

 

Observations: Prior to Sunday, Eric Ebron was averaging only three targets and 13.4 routes run in five games with Jack Doyle in the lineup. That role was altered drastically against the Dolphins as Ebron out-snapped Doyle 49-38 and tied T.Y. Hilton with a team-high 34 routes run. With Doyle (kidney) now out for the foreseeable future, reminder that Ebron was fantasy’s TE5 behind Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, George Kittle, and Trey Burton in the six games the former missed. He’s arguably a stronger option than Gronk to close out the year.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (4, 6, BYE, 10, 4, 4), Donte Moncrief (10, 7, BYE, 4, 2, 4), Keelan Cole (7, 3, BYE, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (7, 9, BYE, 6, 3, 4), Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, 5, 2, 3), James O’Shaughnessy (X, X, BYE, 6, 2, 0), D.J. Chark (7, 5, BYE, 2, 5, X)

 

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (64, 90, BYE, 53, 27, 44), Keelan Cole (72, 22, BYE, 0, 0, 4), Dede Westbrook (13, 31, BYE, 43, 59, 77), T.J. Yeldon (6, -1, BYE, -6, -3, 10), Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, -14, 11, -12), James O’Shaughnessy (X, X, BYE, 21, 29, 21), D.J. Chark (51, 30, BYE, 18, 28, X)

 

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (21, 18, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (17, 31, BYE, 30, 19, 44), Donte Moncrief (76, 54, BYE, 98, 11, 29), T.J. Yeldon (40, 83, BYE, 51, 9, 17), Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, 56, 46, 13), James O’Shaughnessy (X, X, BYE, 46, 4, 0), D.J. Chark (31, 41, BYE, 0, 15, X)

 

Carries: Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, 24, 28, 18), T.J. Yeldon (12, 2, BYE, 3, 5, 3), Carlos Hyde (X, 6, BYE, 3, 8, 10)

 

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (2, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (1, 3, BYE, 4, 0, 1), D.J. Chark (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, X), Carlos Hyde (X, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, 1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (X, X, BYE, 5, 2, 4), T.J. Yeldon (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Carlos Hyde (X, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (3-50-1, 3-31, BYE, 3-53, 8-158-1, 1-32), D.J. Hayden (X, X, BYE, 3-28, 7-52, 1-6), A.J. Bouye (6-68, X, BYE, X, 4-58, 1-19), Tyler Patmon (1-3, X, BYE, 1-6, X, X)

 

Observations: Fournette’s upcoming absence (suspension) leaves 90 carries (including six inside the 5) for Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon to soak up. When both were active without Fournette in Week 8, reminder that Yeldon out-snapped Hyde 37-28 and saw a team-high nine targets. It again shapes up as a better matchup for Yeldon out of the backfield given Indy’s run-stuffing No. 6 rush defense DVOA. It’s a small sample, but Yeldon saw four targets in Cody Kessler’s only mop-up work with Jacksonville back in Week 7. Much like Driskel, Kessler profiles as a matchup-based QB2 in deeper leagues this week.


You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


