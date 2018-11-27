NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Raymond Summerlin

Waiver Wire: Week 13

Tuesday, November 27, 2018


Welcome to the 13th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. Unfortunately, the injuries finally showed up in Week 12. Melvin Gordon is going to miss weeks if not the rest of the fantasy season with an MCL sprain, Marlon Mack suffered a concussion, Kenyan Drake is dealing with a shoulder injury, DeSean Jackson saw a specialist on Monday because of his thumb issue, Evan Engram sat out the entire game after injuring his hamstring in pregame warmups, and Andy Dalton, Marvin Jones, Jack Doyle, and Jeff Heuerman were sent to injured reserve on Monday. To top it all off, Todd Gurley suffered some kind of ankle injury before the bye, and Leonard Fournette was suspended one game for getting into a fight on Sunday. Needless to say, there is a lot to parse this week on the wire.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets in shallow leagues, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worth monitoring, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

With the must-win weeks upon us, the drop list can be simplified to any player, within reason, who is not going to be in the starting lineup this week. Of course, stashing players like Malcolm Brown makes sense if bench space is available, but do not be afraid to cut a bench stash to pick up someone with less upside who will actually help get a win this week. As for some specific names, Alex Collins can be cut in a roster crunch after being inactive on Sunday, but the Ravens’ schedule at least makes him an intriguing stash to see what happens. The same is true of Royce Freeman.

Quarterbacks
1. Jameis Winston
2. Lamar Jackson
3. Marcus Mariota
4. Case Keenum

Running Backs
Austin Ekeler is rostered in 70 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.
T.J. Yeldon is rostered in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 add if available.
1. Carlos Hyde
2. Nyheim Hines
3. LeGarrette Blount
4. Rex Burkhead
5. Frank Gore
6. Jordan Wilkins
7. Justin Jackson
8. Malcolm Brown

Wide Receivers
1. Chris Godwin
2. Josh Doctson
3. Antonio Callaway
4. David Moore
5. Christian Kirk
6. Mike Williams
7. Adam Humphries
8. Bruce Ellington
9. Dante Pettis

Tight Ends
1. Jonnu Smith
2. Chris Herndon
3. C.J. Uzomah

Defense/Special Teams
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Seattle Seahawks
3. Green Bay Packers

Kickers
1. Brett Maher
2. Josh Lambo
3. Brandon McManus

QUARTERBACKS
1. Jameis Winston, Bucs – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues
As always, an in-game benching remains a concern, but Winston played his best game of the season the last time out and gets a great matchup against a struggling Panthers defense. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns against Carolina in Week 9. Winston could easily do something similar.

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues
As of publishing, it remains unclear if Jackson will get another start or if the Ravens will turn back to Joe Flacco. There is little question, however, about Jackson’s fantasy prospects if he keeps the starting job. Going up against a burnable Falcons defense, Jackson will be a QB1 if he gets the start.

3. Marcus Mariota, Titans – Rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues
Coming off a dreadful game he left early in Week 11, Mariota completed 22-of-23 passes for 303 yards and two scores against the Texans on Monday night. Those up-and-down swings have been a staple of the Titans’ season to this point, but Mariota has now played well in three of his last four games and has a good matchup at home against the Jets this week.

4. Case Keenum, Broncos – Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues
Keenum has not flashed much ceiling as of late, but he does get an absolutely golden matchup this week against a Bengals team which was just shredded for four touchdowns by Baker Mayfield. As desperation options go, Keenum is a pretty good bet this week.

Week 14: Dak Prescott faces off against the Eagles. If Mitchell Trubisky is healthy, he will be in a good spot against the Rams.
Week 15: Prescott’s good run continues with the Colts. If he is still the starter, Lamar Jackson will get a matchup with the Bucs. It would be a gutsy play in the semi-finals, but Derek Carr gets the Bengals.
Week 16: Prescott’s great playoff run finishes off against the Bucs. Baker Mayfield gets another matchup with the Bengals.
Week 17: The Tampa Bay starter will be in a great spot against the Falcons. Colt McCoy will finish his season with the Eagles.

Watch List: Dak Prescott has a great schedule down the stretch and will be usable in those games, but the Saints have been playing mostly shut-down defense of late…Colt McCoy had a decent fantasy game against the Cowboys, and he gets a great matchup against the Eagles. There are worse desperation options…Josh Allen is going to pop for some good fantasy games when he gets it going on the ground, but his floor is dangerously low…Blake Bortles had a big game against the Colts a couple weeks ago, so perhaps Cody Kessler can find some success. This situation is probably best avoided, though.


Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com.
