Dynasty First Down: Week 12

Christian McCaffrey, RB CAR

In Week Twelve against the Seahawks, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey rushed for 125 yards and caught seven passes for a total of 112 yards. This was only the thirty-fourth time this has been accomplished and only the third time this decade. RBs Todd Gurley and Arian Foster previously hit the mark. McCaffrey also scored twice, giving him nine touchdowns in the past five games. Even after a successful rookie season, there was doubt in the dynasty community about McCaffrey’s role and potential as a ball carrier. Entering the season, McCaffrey seemed to be lost in the depth of the past two rookie RB classes, reaching an ADP peak of 14 overall. His on-field performance has been a pleasant surprise, including seven RB1 performances. In fact, McCaffrey’s “worst” game this season was his Week One RB21 game in which he totaled 95 yards from scrimmage. That has boosted McCaffrey solidly in the top 12 overall and he currently ranks ninth overall per the most recent dynasty ADP.



