Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

Baker Mayfield's Hot Streak

Monday, November 26, 2018


Baker Mayfield woke up feeling dangerous before the Browns’ Week 10 upset of the Falcons. Would the mood remain following a bye week? If Mayfield was dangerous before, he was indestructible on Sunday. Facing a Bengals defense advised by former Browns coach Hue Jackson, Mayfield turned the difficulty level down to “beginner” in the first half, completing 17-of-22 passes for 245 yards and three scores as the Browns rampaged to a 28-7 halftime lead.


The Browns’ path of destruction was so comprehensive that Mayfield was called on to attempt just four throws after the break. Of course, one of them found the end zone, giving Mayfield his first four-score start as a pro. This was one game after he had his first three-score effort. Freed from the backwards offense of Hue and Todd Haley, Mayfield is completing 73.8 percent of his passes under new OC Freddie Kitchens while averaging 8.76 yards per attempt. He has posted nine touchdowns compared to only one interception.


Mayfield has done all this despite No. 1 receiver Jarvis Landry catching just nine balls for 102 yards in the process. Like Andrew Luck or Jared Goff, Mayfield is distributing, declining to lock onto any one wideout while spreading the ball around to whomever happens to be open. His seven scores over the past two weeks have come with no one pass catcher drawing more than five looks in a game. That’s remarkable.




As Mayfield has stuffed the stat sheet, he has also taken command of the huddle. Speaking after Sunday’s beatdown, Mayfield had the chilliest of words for Jackson, who was wearing a headset on the Bengals’ sideline less than one month after getting let go by the Browns. "Left Cleveland, goes down to Cincinnati," Mayfield said of his failed tutor. "I don't know. That's just somebody that's in our locker room asking for us to play for him and then goes to a different team we play twice a year. Everybody can have their spin on it, but that's how I feel."


I’m not here to tell you that’s the correct take. Jackson has a right to work. But they are the words of a quarterback who is already as fearless in the NFL as he was in college. Mayfield’s ascension is going to continue apace down the stretch of a season that is already the Browns’ best since 2014.

 

Five Week 12 Storylines


Already battling knee and hamstring issues, Melvin Gordon suffers new knee injury vs. Cardinals. With the Chargers winning 28-10 early in the third quarter, they dialed up a trick play reverse. The result was a Robert Nkemdiche leg whip that sent Gordon to the trainer’s table. Although the initial signs were worrying, Gordon ended up escaping with “just” an MCL sprain. “Just” in this case because with only five weeks of the regular season left, even a minor issue could sideline Gordon for the bulk of the remaining schedule. At the very least, he will miss Sunday night’s game against the Steelers. That leaves Austin Ekeler to lead a committee that should also feature seventh-round rookie Justin Jackson. Ekeler is a plug-and-play RB2 for Week 13 with Jackson offering FLEX appeal.   


Andy Dalton injures throwing thumb against Browns. Diving after a bad snap, Dalton found a way to add injury to insult in a game where the Bengals were never competitive. It’s the second time in four seasons Dalton has had a throwing thumb issue, but unlike 2015’s, this one is not a long-term injury. It could still hold Dalton out for Week 13, a prospect the Bengals may not find all that troubling after Jeff Driskel put a few good plays on film during garbage time. Driskel will not be a better option than Dalton either now or in the future, but the Bengals are near a franchise breaking point. It’s possible neither Dalton nor coach Marvin Lewis are long for Cincinnati. Now 31, Dalton has been who he is going to be since 2011.    


Lamar Jackson posts first passing score, improves to 2-0 in #QBWinz. Jackson was far from perfect against the Raiders. He tossed a pair of tipped-ball interceptions and had some game management struggles. He was still good enough for coach John Harbaugh to refuse to commit to Joe Flacco (hip) if he’s healthy for Week 13. "I'm not going to get into any of that, for a lot of reasons," Harbaugh said. Whatever the reasons, anything other than “Joe is our quarterback” leaves the door open. Flacco could resume practicing as early as Wednesday, but with Harbaugh seemingly coaching for his job, is he really going to go away from his electrifying rookie? Jackson’s 190 yards rushing over the past two weeks are the most ever for a Super Bowl-era quarterback in his first two starts. The Ravens are probably going to see where this bus takes them. If Jackson indeed gets another game under center, it will be versus the Falcons’ barely-there defense.  


Evan Engram plays zero snaps against the Eagles. Engram tweaked his hamstring in pre-game warmups, but the Giants did not bother to tell anybody until the first quarter. By then it was too late for fantasy owners to make lineup changes. Averaging just three catches for 37 yards, Engram wasn’t going to be winning any weeks, anyways, but his big, fat zero surely lost a few. Engram’s shaky blocking was already dialing back his snaps in the G-Men’s run-first offense. Now injured again with an uncertain outlook for Week 13, Engram is safely droppable if you are in desperation mode trying to make the playoffs. Even if Engram gets cleared to suit up this week, he would be facing the Bears’ league-best defense.  


Rob Gronkowski scores touchdown in return. Gronk’s first target was a third down hospital ball from Tom Brady on the Patriots’ opening possession. His second was a 34-yard reception where he split two-deep coverage for his first score since Week 1. As has been the case all year, Gronk appeared unusually lumbering in the open field, but he still changed the Patriots’ offense by both occupying defensive attention and giving Brady a 6-foot-6 target to toss jump balls to. Neither Brady nor Gronk have looked quite the same in 2018. There’s still been nothing to suggest an active Gronk will be anything other than a top-five TE1.    


12
