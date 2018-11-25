Matchups: SNF and MNF

Sunday, November 25, 2018

Sunday Night Football



Green Bay @ Minnesota

Team Totals: Vikings 25.5, Packers 22.5



Packers-Vikings is a must-win game for both teams to avoid falling into unrecoverable NFC North holes. Coming off a predictably uneven Week 11 at Soldier Field, Kirk Cousins returns to Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium dome to face a Packers defense yielding a 29.8-point average across five road games with a “low” of 27 allowed. Cousins torched Green Bay for 425 yards and four TDs when these teams met at Lambeau in Week 2, posting season highs in passer rating (118.8) and yards per attempt (8.9). A top-12 QB1 in 7-of-10 starts, Cousins is a high-floor, high-ceiling play in this potential shootout indoors. Matchups for everyone in the Vikings’ offense improve with difference-making Packers DT Mike Daniels (foot) on the shelf. … This is get-right spot for Dalvin Cook after last week’s ten-total-yard dud; Green Bay has been pummeled for 126/637/5 (5.06 YPC) rushing by enemy backs in its last five games. Despite his poor Week 11 bottom line, Cook dominated touches (12) and snaps (88%) over Latavius Murray (4, 9%) and is quietly locked into RB1-level usage. Cook should be started with confidence on Sunday night.



Cousins’ Week 11 target distribution: Stefon Diggs 18; Adam Thielen 12; Kyle Rudolph 5; Cook and Laquon Treadwell 3; Aldrick Robinson 2. … Diggs has drawn double-digit targets in seven of his last eight games and ransacked the Packers (9/128/2) in these clubs’ Week 2 date. … The last four slot receivers to face Green Bay all met or beat expectations, namely Doug Baldwin (7/52/1), Danny Amendola (7/72/0), Julian Edelman (6/71/0), and Robert Woods (5/70/0). This is a plus draw for Thielen, who is coming off back-to-back uncharacteristically sluggish games. Thielen shredded Green Bay (12/131/1) in Week 2. … Lightly targeted and averaging an anemic 10.1 yards per catch, Rudolph is a touchdown-or-bust tight end who hasn’t been scoring touchdowns. Rudolph has finished below 45 yards in six straight games.



Aaron Rodgers has disappointed more often than not against the Vikings since Mike Zimmer became coach, logging yardage/TD/INT totals of 281/1/0 – 347/4/0 – 213/1/1 – 291/1/1 – 212/2/0 – 209/2/0 in their last six meetings. This year, five straight quarterbacks to face Minnesota have logged QB16 fantasy scores or worse. In a classic bounce-back spot for the Vikings back home following last week’s primetime road loss to Chicago, Rodgers is a high-variance fantasy play with a high ceiling but low floor. … Amid passing-game inconsistencies, Green Bay’s rushing attack has been its most reliable source of offense. That trend will be put to the test at Minnesota, which limits enemy backs to 3.63 yards per carry and has allowed just five all-purpose touchdowns to running backs in ten games. The Vikings do allow the NFL’s ninth-most receiving yards per game to Aaron Jones’ position (51.5), helpful since Jones set career highs in routes (27), catches (5), and receiving yards (63) in last week’s loss to Seattle. With touch counts of 16 – 18 – 16 in Weeks 9-11, Jones is a fade-matchup, bet-on-talent RB2 start on Sunday Night Football.

Rodgers’ Weeks 8-11 target distribution: Davante Adams 35; Marquez Valdes-Scantling 21; Jones 17; Equanimeous St. Brown 13; Jimmy Graham 12; Randall Cobb 11; Lance Kendricks 5; Jamaal Williams 3; Robert Tonyan 1. … Cobb (hamstring) resumed practicing this week and appears to be on track to play, which would move Valdes-Scantling back to outside receiver across from Adams. As Cobb hasn’t topped 40 yards or scored a touchdown since Week 1, he would be very difficult to trust in his first game back from a recurring hamstring injury in a potentially limited role. … Despite Xavier Rhodes’ coverage, Adams eked out 5/54/1 and 8/64/1 receiving lines in his last two meetings with Minnesota and remains a confident WR1 play in a game where Green Bay will likely have to lean on the pass to move the ball. … Graham will try to play through a fractured thumb, apparently donning a splint. The good news is the Vikings have struggled to contain Zach Ertz (10/110/1), Graham himself, (6/95/0), George Kittle (5/90/0), Ricky Seals-Jones (5/69/0), and Chris Herndon (4/42/1). … Valdes-Scantling was barely seen until the final few drives of Week 11 despite playing 48-of-49 snaps. It was Green Bay’s lowest play count all year, and Adams hogged 12 of Rodgers’ 30 attempts. MVS’ role still seems secure, but back-to-back games below 50 yards raise doubts about his reliability in what’s been a frustratingly uneven passing game.



Score Prediction: Vikings 28, Packers 21



Monday Night Football



Tennessee @ Houston

Team Totals: Texans 24, Titans 18



The Texans have put limitations on Deshaun Watson in an effort to keep him out of harm’s way after a hit- and sack-filled first half of the season. Watson’s rushing usage has been much less inconsistent, and he hasn’t attempted more than 25 passes in a game since Week 5. Houston may need more out of Watson on Monday Night Football, though; Tennessee’s stout run defense has limited running backs to 141/474/4 (3.36 YPC) rushing over its last six games, while the Texans may be without starting OGs Senio Kelemete (ankle) and Zach Fulton (shoulder). Despite recent box-score ups and downs, Watson’s sky-high ceiling makes him difficult to ever leave on a fantasy bench. … Although Lamar Miller’s matchup is difficult and his run blocking suspect, sheer volume keeps him RB2 playable as a home-favorite feature back coming off a 23-touch effort in last week’s win over Washington. Miller’s Week 11 playing-time clip (73%) was his highest since Week 3. Miller now has 17 or more touches in four of his last five games.



Watson’s Week 11 target distribution: Keke Coutee 9; DeAndre Hopkins 6; Miller 5; Jordan Akins 2; Jordan Thomas and Demaryius Thomas 1. … Coutee’s return turned Demaryius into a ghost against the Redskins. Since the Texans scripted three first-quarter targets for Demaryius in Week 9 – prior to their Week 10 bye – he has drawn one target in the last seven quarters and is catch-less during that span. The Texans will surely try to get Thomas re-involved, but he’s in low-floor territory as a complementary piece in a low-volume passing game. … Coutee led the Texans in Week 11 targets and receiving (5/77/0), but reliability should not be expected with the team sure to make a greater emphasis of getting Thomas the ball. Coutee’s nine targets were well above expectation in a game where Josh Norman chased Hopkins, funneling more action than usual inside. Coutee is a fringe WR3 play against Tennessee. … In T.Y. Hilton (9/155/2), Tyrell Williams (4/118/1), Michael Crabtree (6/93/1), Josh Gordon (4/81/0), and Amari Cooper (5/56/1), Tennessee has coughed up at least one fantasy-viable stat line to a perimeter wideout in five straight weeks. Hopkins runs 80% of his routes outside and is easily the best fantasy play on either side in this game. … The Texans’ three-man tight end rotation of Akins, Thomas, and Ryan Griffin is safe to avoid. The Titans are allowing the NFL’s second-fewest yards per game to tight ends (33.8).



The Titans seem confident Marcus Mariota will play despite exiting last week’s game with what the medical staff apparently diagnosed as a neck stinger, unrelated to Mariota’s previous throwing-arm nerve issues which prevented him from gripping the football firmly. It’s great news for the Titans, but starting Mariota in a fantasy league considering his ongoing and recurring health concerns would require quite a leap of faith. The Texans allow the NFL’s fourth-fewest points per game (20.5), including 16.2 PPG over their last six. Six straight quarterbacks to face Houston have finished QB18 or worse in weekly fantasy scoring. … Neither Titans running back has a plus Week 12 draw; Houston holds enemy backs to 3.51 yards per carry and the NFL’s eighth-fewest receiving yards per game (36.0). Although the blowout nature of last week’s loss to the Colts negatively skewed his usage, Dion Lewis entered Week 11 with touch counts of 19 – 23 – 22 over his previous three games and remains RB2 playable regardless of opponent. Derrick Henry is always a touchdown-dependent flex option and nearly got Mariota picked on a dropped screen pass last week. The Texans have allowed the NFL’s seventh-fewest rushing TDs to enemy backs (5).



Mariota’s Weeks 9-11 target distribution: Corey Davis 22; Jonnu Smith 9; Lewis and Cameron Batson 7; Tajae Sharpe 6; Henry and Taywan Taylor 2. … Davis busted in Week 11 along with the rest of the Titans’ offense. Although his quarterback’s health is a significant Week 12 concern, Davis is a prime bounce-back candidate with a stranglehold on No. 1 wideout targets facing a Texans defense whose primary weakness is at outside corner. Davis remains a WR3 play only with fewer than 65 yards in 8-of-10 games. … Slot man Sharpe cleared 35 yards for just the second time all year in last week’s loss to Indianapolis, managing 5/37/1 receiving on seven targets. Stud Texans slot CB Aaron Colvin (ankle) is due back this week, damaging Sharpe’s on-paper matchup, while Taylor’s (foot) return would cut into Sharpe’s volume and send Batson back to the bench. … Coming off a career-high eight targets against the Colts, Smith also happens to catch Week 12’s best pass-catcher matchup on the Titans. Tight ends facing Houston have caught 53-of-67 targets (79%) for 600 yards (8.9 YPA) and five touchdowns, while the Texans coughed up Jeff Heuerman (10/83/1) and Jordan Reed’s (7/71/1) season-best games in back-to-back weeks.



Score Prediction: Texans 23, Titans 21