Week 12 Live Blog

Sunday, November 25, 2018

We're already three games deep into the Week Twelve slate thanks to the Thanksgiving holiday schedule. Hopefully, your fantasy week is off to a good start.

(1:15PM) TOUCHDOWN: It had to be reviewed after being initially called a fumble and touchback, but Raiders veteran RB Doug Martin got his touchdown on the Raiders opening drive.

(1:11PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Browns leaned heavily on their backfield on their first drive and that paid off as they got a short touchdown run from rookie RB Nick Chubb to take the lead over in-state rival Cincinnati.

(1:09PM) TOUCHDOWN: The first score of the day comes from the Giants and rookie RB Saquon Barkley, who took a short pass from QB Eli Manning and went 13 yards for the score. Barkley had 44 yards from scrimmage on the opening drive.

(1:07PM) The Browns are in the red zone thanks to another 23-yard completion to a running back, this one going to RB Duke Johnson.

(1:06PM) Expect a lot of points from the 49ers and Buccaneers today as both defenses have struggled. San Francisco RB Matt Breida took his first carry of the game 33 yards down the sideline.

(1:04PM) The Browns began their game with a screen pass to RB Nick Chubb, who took it 23 yards for a big gain.

(1:00PM) Today marks the return of QB Ryan Tannehill, QB Josh Allen and TE Rob Gronkowski to their respective teams after missing multiple games with injuries.

(12:49PM) Players who are OUT for today's games include: WR A.J. Green, WR Devin Funchess and a surprise, RB Alex Collins. With Collins out of the Ravens lineup, rookie RB Gus Edwards should see a full workload and is an attractive fantasy option against the Raiders.

(12:47PM) Some players who are IN today: QB Tom Brady, WR Doug Baldwin, TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Sony Michel, TE David Njoku, WR Torrey Smith, WR Robby Anderson and WR DeSean Jackson