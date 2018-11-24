Weather: Week 12 Forecasts

Saturday, November 24, 2018

With a three-game Thanksgiving slate and both the Rams and Chiefs on bye, this will be another smaller slate of games. This group of games also only features two contests with a total of 50 or more, a rare sight this season. Before setting or creating your lineups be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet, and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings to maximize your chances of winning.

Wet Weather Watch





Cleveland at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): Bengals HC Marvin Lewis believes start wideout A.J. Green will play this week but it’s by no means a lock. Without him, the Bengals offense has been severely crippled. This is the only game that could feature some potential issues with weather. 51-degree temperatures won’t be an issue, but rain is expected during the game and 9 MPH winds are another factor. The rain isn’t expected to be a downpour, so all fantasy options should remain in your starting lineup. Be sure to check on the weather prior to game time.

Worry-Free Weather





Seattle at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): Russell Wilson and the Seahawks travel to Carolina to play in a dreaded cross-country 1:00 clock game that west coast teams historically struggle with. Weather won’t play a factor in this one with 50-degree temperatures, mostly cloudy skies and 3 MPH winds expected.

Jacksonville at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): This game features the lowest total of the week and rightfully so between two stronger defenses and bottom-5 passing offenses. Weather won’t impact this one as 38-degree temperatures with overcast skies and 7 MPH winds are expected.

Oakland at Baltimore (1:00 PM ET): The tanking Raiders accidentally got a win last weekend against the Cardinals last week but will now travel across the country to take on the Ravens. Their defense should present problems for the struggling Raiders offense. 50-degree temperatures and clear skies are nothing to worry about, but 9 MPH winds could be an issue if they end up closer to 15 MPH prior to game time.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): The Buccaneers will host the 49ers this week as three-point favorites with Jameis Winston at the helm. Weather shouldn’t be an issue in Tampa with 72-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and a 5 MPH breeze is expected.

NY Giants at Philadelphia (1:00 PM ET): The Eagles offense hasn’t played at the same level as last year but now get to play the Giants. 10 MPH winds could become an issue if they increase, otherwise fire up all fantasy options in this one as 48-degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies won’t be an issue.

New England at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): New England has struggled on the road this season, losing three games to teams who currently have a record of .500 or below. Still, the Patriots are 10-point road favorites against the Josh McCown-led Jets. 11 MPH winds could become a problem but all fantasy starters should remain in the lineup with unimposing 51-degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

Arizona at LA Chargers (4:05 PM ET): After an embarrassing loss to the Raiders last week the Cardinals will be forced to take on the playoff-bound Chargers on the road. 70-degree temperatures and 2 MPH winds won’t make an impact on this one.

Pittsburgh at Denver (4:25 PM ET): Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers travel to Denver and take on the Broncos as three-point road favorites. 40-degree temperatures and clear skies shouldn’t be an issue meaning you can start all fantasy options as usual.

Tennessee at Houston (8:15 PM ET, Monday): The Monday night game should be an interesting divisional matchup between the Titans and Texans. A win for the Titans would set them just one game back of the Texans for the division lead.





Home Teams are Dome Teams





Two games will be played indoors this week including a divisional matchup between the Vikings and Packers.

Miami at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)





Green Bay at Minnesota (8:20 PM ET)