Rankings vs DFS Pricing Plays

Saturday, November 24, 2018

As usual, the goal of this article is simple. At the end of the week, we’re taking our weekly composite staff rankings from our Season Pass section and comparing those rankings as it pertains to players we see as starting caliber options to the pricing across the two major DFS sites in hopes of discovering some value. It’s as easy as that. Thanksgiving always wrecks this article. Since we had six teams already play on the Thursday slate, that leaves us with a much shallower player pool that is tighter in line with ranks since we always remove the Thursday players. Because of that, we’re going with a condensed outlook this week only, so apologies in advance.

Nick Mullens - QB17

FanDuel: QB46 ($6,000)

FanDuel has Mullens priced among quarterbacks not even playing this week. He’s had one great start (22.1 points) and one shaky one (12.1 points), but his matchup this week lines up similarly as his first. Tampa Bay has allowed a QB1 in 8-of-10 games this season with the exceptions being Alex Smith and Nick Foles (who still had 334 passing yards). He’s not a ceiling play, but one that is disrespected in terms of pricing.

Gus Edwards – RB21

FanDuel: RB32 ($5,300)

Edwards played 49 snaps and had 17 touches after playing 31 snaps and having 16 touches all season before last weekend. He made those touches count as he totaled 115 yards with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. The Ravens could have four running backs active, which would cloud Edwards’ outlook, but Alex Collins has missed practice this week with a foot injury and the Ravens have shown little interest of using Javorious Allen or Ty Montgomery in the rushing game. If Edwards’ usage spills over into this week, he has a layout against an Oakland defense that is allowing a league-high 131 yards rushing per game to opposing backfields.

Josh Adams – RB22

FanDuel: RB23 ($5,700) DraftKings: RB31 ($3,800)

Adams played a season-high 55 percent of the offensive snaps last week and ran a season-high 16 pass routes last week as handled 10-of-15 touches in the Eagles backfield. He hasn’t wasted his touches either, Adams has carried 23 times for 161 yards (7.0 YPC) over his past three games. The Giants have allowed 15 touchdowns to opposing running backs, 29th in the league. trading Damon Harrison, the Giants are also allowing 152.3 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry after allowing 113.8 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry prior.

Stefon Diggs – WR9

FanDuel: WR12 ($7,300)

Wide receiver is the tightest it has been all season compared to ranks, so we have to cut some corners close. Diggs isn’t on the main slate but is a slightly underpriced option for those playing the Sunday-Monday games. Diggs has double-digit receptions in each of his past two games and is fond of facing the Packers. Diggs has scored in four straight games against the Packers, including a 9-128-2 line when these teams met back in Week 2.

Adam Humphries – WR34

DraftKings: WR46 ($4,000)

Humphries is ranked lower on DraftKings despite offering scoring that is better suited for his overall production for fantasy purposes. Humphries also gets Jameis Winston back under center, which is good for his bottom line. Humphries has been targeted by Winston 18.9 percent of the time (second on the team) compared to 10.6 percent of the time from Ryan Fitzpatrick (fifth). The matchup also lines up in Humphries’ favor as the 49ers allow 18.5 PPR points per game to opposing slot wide receivers, 18th in the league.

Cameron Brate – TE9

FanDuel: TE31 ($4,400)

Staying in the same passing game, Brate gets a boost this week with O.J. Howard being placed on injured reserve. Howard’s absence leaves 11.7 percent of the Tampa Bay target share to be funneled into Brate’s direction. The matchup isn’t stellar as the 49ers rank 11th in points allowed to opposing tight ends, but the pricing and scoring upside paired with the increased volume make Brate an easy target at a weak fantasy position.