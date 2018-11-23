NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Silva's Week 12 Matchups

Friday, November 23, 2018


1:00 PM ET Games

Oakland @ Baltimore
Team Totals: Ravens 26.5, Raiders 16

Lamar Jackson’s first NFL start was a success based on outcome and game-plan execution. In Baltimore’s critical AFC North win, John Harbaugh’s team opened with 13 straight run plays and went on to impose its will, shredding Cincinnati for 265 rushing yards on a 54-to-19 run-to-pass ratio with Jackson as the 27-carry focal point. Robert Griffin III played one snap. Jackson’s lone mistake came on a third-quarter scramble where he threw late into traffic after juking Carlos Dunlap, and got picked off. Not only is Oakland coming cross country for this 1pm ET game, but DC Paul Guenther coordinates the NFL’s slowest defense, which permits a league-high 6.6 yards per play and the NFL’s third-most points per game (29.3). Jackson’s high-volume rushing usage and dynamic playmaking ability lock him in as a high-floor, high-ceiling play in this best-case-scenario matchup. Anything in the air is a cherry on top. … With Alex Collins demoted for Week 11 ineffectiveness and ongoing foot problems, the Ravens turned to UDFA rookie Gus Edwards in the Alfred Morris grinder role to Jackson’s RG3. At 6’1/229, Edwards used his big body and sneaky speed (4.52) to torment Cincinnati’s front for a breakout 17/115/1 rushing line and tacked on a two-point conversion following his 11-yard second-half TD. Javorius Allen played a season-low six snaps. Ty Montgomery didn’t even touch the ball on offense. Despite this plus draw, Collins would be a leap-of-faith flex play with touchdown dependency. Albeit not quite trustworthy based on his limited resume, Edwards looks like the clear-cut favorite for Week 12 touches in Baltimore. The Raiders’ swiss-cheese run defense got drilled for 30/154/0 (5.13 YPC) rushing by Cardinals backs last week, even as David Johnson’s 57-yard fourth-quarter touchdown was negated by holding.

Jackson’s Week 11 target distribution: Willie Snead 8; Nick Boyle 4; Michael Crabtree 3; John Brown, Mark Andrews, and Chris Moore 1. … Baltimore’s run-dominated offense with Jackson under center lowers the floor and ceiling of all pass catchers. … Snead led the Ravens in Week 11 targets, catches (5), and receiving yards (51), but he hasn’t scored a touchdown or topped 60 yards since Week 1. Snead does catch a plus Week 12 draw against an Oakland defense that has given up at- or above-expectation stat lines to fellow slot WRs Emmanuel Sanders (4/96/0), Doug Baldwin (6/91/0), Keenan Allen (8/90/0, 6/57/1), Albert Wilson (2/74/1), Richie James/Kendrick Bourne (4/66/1), Cooper Kupp (5/59/1), Jarvis Landry (4/34/1), and Larry Fitzgerald (2/23/2). For what it’s worth, Snead was spotted in the second half of last week’s win screaming at OC Marty Mornhinweg on the sideline. … Crabtree has fewer than 70 yards in 16 of his last 17 games. … As the Ravens don’t yet trust Jackson to engineer a vertical passing attack, just two of the rookie’s 31 throws have traveled 20-plus yards downfield this season. On top of Baltimore’s pass-volume reduction, less aggressiveness bodes poorly for Brown due to his team-high 17.3-yard Average Depth of Target. Brown will be a low-floor, shot-play-dependent WR4 until/unless Joe Flacco (hip) returns. … The Ravens’ three-man tight end rotation remains a situation to avoid. Boyle led the unit in Week 11 targets but ran only 11 routes, one more than Andrews. Hayden Hurst is the No. 3.

This is a major letdown spot for Oakland following last week’s unwanted win at Arizona facing a Ravens team with still-existent playoff aspirations in a 1pm ET east-coast game. Baltimore is the best D/ST play on the Week 12 board; Derek Carr has taken three-plus sacks in seven of his last eight starts, including 15 over the past three weeks. As Carr’s efficiency drops sharply with bodies around him, it’s notable that Baltimore ranks No. 9 in tackle-for-loss percentage (24.8%) and top ten in sack rate (7.5%), showing a persistent ability to penetrate backfields. … After Jon Gruden initially informed CBS’ broadcast crew Doug Martin was benched because he “wanted to see the younger guys,” Gruden revealed in his post-game presser that Martin’s ankle “had to be shot up” at halftime of last week’s win over Arizona. Martin is cleared to play this week, however, turning the Raiders' backfield into a three-way RBBC with Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington rotating in. This is a near-worst-case-scenario matchup. Stymieing enemy backs for 3.47 yards per carry and just six all-purpose touchdowns in ten games, Baltimore also allows an NFL-low 28.3 receiving yards per game to running backs. Compared by Gruden to Charlie Garner, Richard is the lone playable Raiders back with flex viability in PPR leagues.

Carr’s target distribution since Oakland’s Week 7 bye: Richard and Jared Cook 22; Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts 16; Martin and Jordy Nelson 8; Marcell Ateman, Martavis Bryant, and Derek Carrier 5. … Cook whipped Cardinals CB Jamar Taylor for a 23-yard TD on last week’s first drive, then gained eight yards the rest of the game on his lowest playing-time clip all year (57%). As the Raiders are making personnel decisions designed to decrease their win probability, Cook’s snaps have fallen in five straight weeks. The good news is that wideout injuries have left Cook with minimal target competition, and he catches a favorable matchup in Week 12. Attacking Baltimore with tight ends has been highly profitable; in Weeks 4-10, enemy tight ends caught 39-of-52 targets (75%) for 502 yards (9.7 YPA) against the Ravens. … With LaFell (Achilles’), Bryant (PCL), and Dwayne Harris (chest) sidelined, and Nelson (knee, quad) banged up, Oakland’s three-receiver set will be made up of some combination of Jordy, slot man Roberts, UDFA rookie Ateman, and preseason star Keon Hatcher. The Ravens allow the NFL’s second-fewest yards per game to wideout units (137.4).

Score Prediction: Ravens 24, Raiders 3

Cleveland @ Cincinnati
Team Totals: Bengals 25.5, Browns 22.5

Upgraded from doubtful last week to questionable this week, A.J. Green’s (toe) possible return would give Andy Dalton a puncher’s chance at Week 12 fantasy viability after Dalton scraped by with 153- and 211-yard performances in Green’s two-game absence, struggling to move an offense painfully short on playmakers. The Browns’ defense sprung leaks before its Week 11 bye, yielding top-12 scores to three of its previous four quarterbacks faced while dealing with myriad back-seven injuries. Dalton lacks QB1 and DFS-caliber upside, but he will be a two-quarterback-league starter if Green plays. If not, Cleveland’s D/ST will be one of fantasy’s most-underrated plays on the Week 12 board. … Victimized by Week 10’s blowout loss to New Orleans and last week’s brutal matchup in Baltimore, Joe Mixon’s Week 12 outlook is brighter as a home-favorite lead runner facing a Browns defense that has yielded 4.62 yards per carry and 13 TDs in ten games to running backs. Only six teams give up more receiving yards per game (53.8) to Mixon’s position. One concern for Mixon’s ceiling is Giovani Bernard’s increased usage, last week siphoning six touches to Mixon’s 15 and playing 47% of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps. Mixon’s 62% playing-time clip was his smallest all year excluding Week 2, which Mixon left early with a knee injury. Mixon is a strong RB2 play, but Gio could prevent him from re-ascending to RB1 heights.

Coach Marvin Lewis said Friday that A.J. Green (toe) will attempt to practice on Saturday and play in Sunday’s game. His return isn’t necessarily a bad thing for Tyler Boyd, who became the focus of defensive attention with Green on the shelf, taking a major hit in efficiency and actually averaging fewer targets per game. Green will also attract impressive rookie CB Denzel Ward’s coverage. Boyd is a confident WR3 play with WR2 upside against the Browns. … If Green plays, he will be a boom-bust WR2 at less than full health facing off with Ward. … John Ross flashed the talent that made him a top-ten pick in last year’s draft on last week’s 22-yard touchdown in Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey’s coverage. Unfortunately, Ross has been a touchdown-or-bust dart throw all year with 52 yards or fewer in every game. … Tight ends have caught 36-of-47 targets (77%) for 346 yards (7.4 YPA) with three TDs against the Browns over their last four games. More worrisome than C.J. Uzomah’s matchup is his usage with just one game above five targets all season. Ultimately, Uzomah is a touchdown-or-bust streamer.

The Browns’ offense found its groove under interim OC Freddie Kitchens before last week’s bye. In two games with Kitchens calling plays, Baker Mayfield is 46-of-62 passing (74%) for 625 yards (10.1 YPA), five touchdowns, and one pick with just two sacks taken in an offense that couldn’t figure out how to pass protect under ex-OC Todd Haley. 9-of-10 quarterbacks to face Cincinnati have top-12 fantasy results, largely due to the Bengals’ inability to rush the passer, ranking bottom three in pressure rate (23.2%) and bottom eight in sacks (23). A cherry on top is Cincinnati’s allowance of a league-high 30 QB rushing yards per game and fifth most (20.3) even if you exclude Lamar Jackson’s 117 yards. … Nick Chubb’s touch counts are 20 – 23 – 23 in his last three games head of Sunday’s date with a swinging-gate Bengals defense that has allowed 5.13 yards per carry and 15 TDs in 10 games to enemy backs. Last week, Ravens backs combined for 25/140/2 (5.60 YPC) rushing versus Cincinnati in UDFA rookie Gus Edwards’ breakout game. In Cleveland’s Week 10 win over Atlanta, Chubb broke the longest run play in Browns history on a 92-yard touchdown sprint late in the first half. He looked every bit like old Ravens RB Jamal Lewis on the run. … Duke Johnson’s touch counts are 10 – 7 on Kitchens’ watch with receiving lines of 9/78/2 – 4/31/1, pushing Johnson back into every-week PPR-flex contention. Cincinnati allows the NFL’s 11th-most catches (5.8) and eighth-most receiving yards (52.3) to running backs. Only the Chiefs (6) have yielded more receiving touchdowns (5) to Johnson’s position.

Mayfield’s target distribution with Kitchens as OC: Johnson 13; Jarvis Landry 12; Breshad Perriman 8; Antonio Callaway 7; David Njoku 6; Rashard Higgins 5. … Landry was held to 50 yards or fewer in four of the last five games, lending credence to skeptics of the Browns’ decision to pay him like a true No. 1 receiver. With target counts of 6 – 6 for box-score results of 6/50/0 - 2/22/0 in Kitchens’ two games calling plays, Landry should be viewed as more WR3 than WR2 until he picks it up. Perriman has more Air Yards (146) than Landry (134) on Kitchens’ watch. … In Cleveland’s two pre-bye games, pass routes were distributed as follows among Browns wideouts: Landry 66; Callaway 47; Higgins 36; Perriman 27; Damion Ratley 16. Against Cincinnati, I’d rank Cleveland’s receivers in that exact same order from a fantasy-playability standpoint. … Njoku combined for 43 routes in Weeks 9-10, managing stat lines of 4/53/0 and 1/18/0. The good news is the Bengals allow the NFL’s fourth-most catches (5.9) and sixth-most yards (65.8) per game to tight ends. The bad news is Njoku’s falling usage moves him onto the TE1 fringe. Njoku has still cleared 50 yards and/or scored a touchdown in five of Mayfield’s seven starts and is noticeably underpriced in DFS.

Score Prediction: Browns 27, Bengals 23

New England @ NY Jets
Team Totals: Patriots 28.5, Jets 18.5

Josh McCown will get the Week 12 quarterback nod with Sam Darnold (foot) still sidelined. McCown was awful in Gang Green’s pre-bye Week 10 loss to the Bills, throwing two picks and leading one touchdown drive as New York got stomped 41-10. Nevertheless, this matchup gives McCown two-QB-league viability with Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa on track to play coming off the open date. Five of the last six quarterbacks to face New England tallied top-12 fantasy results, and this game offers sneaky shootout potential with the Jets’ defense showing very little resistance. … The Jets’ pre-bye backfield distribution was skewed by the blowout nature of the game, but there are indications Gang Green may be moving toward a three-man RBBC of Isaiah Crowell, Elijah McGuire, and Trenton Cannon. This week’s matchup is certainly favorable; New England allows a cool 4.27 yards per carry and the NFL’s fifth-most receiving yards per game to running backs (57.2). Unfortunately, shared usage renders Crowell a touchdown-or-bust flex option, McGuire a PPR-specific flex, and Cannon a mere Dynasty league stash.

McCown’s Week 10 target distribution: Quincy Enunwa 8; McGuire 6; Jermaine Kearse 5; Cannon and Chris Herndon 4; Crowell 2; Rishard Matthews 1. … Robby Anderson’s expected return from his high ankle sprain puts him in boom-bust WR3 contention, although he is also the likeliest Jet to be shadowed by Stephon Gilmore. Anderson’s health is hardly assured, and he has cleared 50 yards in just one game all year. … Despite leading the Jets in targets in McCown’s first start, Enunwa had 18 scoreless yards to show for it. Enunwa has moved from slot to outside receiver with Kearse taking over inside, and his skill set is a questionable fit on the perimeter, while Anderson will poach some volume. … Kearse remains scoreless on the season. … Herndon is a low-end streamer as the Jets’ lead tight end but still sharing time with Jordan Leggett and blocker Eric Tomlinson. New England does pose a favorable draw, allowing the NFL’s 11th-most yards per game (61.0) and an AFC-high seven TDs to tight ends.

His supporting cast back to full strength coming off New England’s Week 11 bye, Tom Brady should theoretically be able to drop Week 12 hammers on a weak Jets defense that got picked apart by Matt Barkley before its own off week. But Brady is not without concerns. Gang Green blitzes at the sixth-highest frequency in the league (31%), while Brady has the NFL’s lowest passer rating versus the blitz (59.6). The Patriots have played their worst football on the road with double-digit losses to Tennessee, Detroit, and Jacksonville, and they let Buffalo hang around for three-plus quarters at New Era Field. I don’t think Brady is a bad fantasy play, but I personally am starting Lamar Jackson over him this week. … The Jets’ run defense has fallen apart, surrendering a 146/666/5 (4.56 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs in Weeks 5-11. James White is capable of exploiting New York’s blitz-heavy tendencies on screen plays, and this sets up nicely as a bounce-back game for Sony Michel, who hasn’t been a fantasy factor since reinjuring his knee in Week 6. White is an every-week RB2 with RB1 upside in PPR leagues. Michel is a boom-bust RB2/flex.

Sidelined since Week 8, Rob Gronkowski (back) is tentatively set for Week 12 return against a Jets defense that has faced minimal tight end talent on the year. Scoreless since Week 1, Gronkowski is still a top-five tight end play whenever he dresses. … Gang Green always poses a plus draw for wide receivers, having allowed the NFL’s second-most catches (15.0) and third-most yards per game (185.9) to wideout groups. Averaging 8.6 targets over his last five games, Josh Gordon is a locked-in WR2 play with WR1 upside. … The Jets have been especially vulnerable to slot receivers, where Dede Westbrook (9/130/0), Adam Thielen (9/110/1), Jarvis Landry (8/103/0), Zay Jones (8/93/1), Golden Tate (7/79/1), Emmanuel Sanders (9/72/0), Chester Rogers (4/55/1), and Anthony Miller (3/37/1) have all beaten expectations against Gang Green. This game sets up beautifully for Julian Edelman, who runs 70% of his routes inside. … Chris Hogan hasn’t caught a pass since Week 8.

Score Prediction: Patriots 28, Jets 23


