NFL DFS Must Plays: Week 12

Friday, November 23, 2018

As we head into the weekend, be sure to check out all the content rolling onto the Rotoworld Daily page. Here’s a list of articles looking at the NFL DFS Week 12 slate. I will be updating as new columns are added, so consider this section as the DFS Table of Contents.

Now onto the NFL DFS Must Plays for Week 12!

Just a reminder, this column includes only Sunday afternoon games, as that’s considered the main slate on DFS sites. Games on Monday and Sunday night do not factor into this analysis.

PLATINUM: Build your lineup around these guys

Odell Beckham Jr. – WR - New York Giants (at Philadelphia)

Beckham has been brilliant over the second-half of the season, averaging a steady 6-107-1 line over his past four. His solid floor/ceiling potential becomes even more of a priority when considering how this main slate has less options due to byes and Thursday games. The matchup is pretty great too, facing a reeling Philadelphia defense that has now allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers after getting shredded at New Orleans last Sunday. This is an excellent situation to bank on OBJ in your DFS lineups.

GOLD: Next wave to consider in terms of priority

Nick Chubb – RB - Cleveland (at Cincinnati)

There are so many things to like about Chubb this weekend: 1) He’s still moderately priced despite coming off an outstanding 34.4 FP performance in his last game. 2) Chubb has the best matchup on the board against a Cincinnati team that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs. 3) The volume is there, as the rookie has notched 20+ touches in four straight. 4) The opportunity cost on this slate is much lower without the likes of Elliott, Kamara, Gurley, Hunt, or others warranting DFS attention.

Mike Evans – WR - Tampa Bay (vs San Francisco)

Jameis Winston is back under center for Tampa Bay, which could result in a fantasy upgrade for his favorite wide receiver. In addition to that, the Buccaneers will be without tight end O.J. Howard, which could funnel more targets towards Evans. Even though Peyton Barber had a decent outing last Sunday, most of Tampa’s offensive production will continue to come through the air. A home matchup vs San Francisco makes for a nice fantasy landing spot for Winston, Evans, and company.

SILVER: Good options that narrowly rank ahead of similar players

Jameis Winston – QB - Tampa Bay (vs San Francisco)

I’m a believer in Jameis Winston, as he’ll be looking at plenty of volume in a decent home matchup vs San Francisco. He makes for a fine stacking option with several of his pass catchers as well – Mike Evans mentioned earlier & Cameron Brate later in the article. Winston has been up-and-down in the starting role this season, occasionally flexing strong upside. Interceptions have plagued him, but the 49ers defense only has two picks on the season. This is a nice draw for Jamies.

Marlon Mack – RB - Indianapolis (vs Miami)

Mack is still economically priced despite tallying 31, 28, and 13 fantasy points in three of his past four games. Game flow will be on his side as Indianapolis checks in as nine point home favorites vs Miami. In addition to that, the Dolphins have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Putting it all together, it’s not hard to envision a breakout performance for Mack on Sunday.

Josh Gordon – WR - New England (at NY Jets)

Gordon continues to settle in for the Patriots, and he has now seen double-digit targets in back-to-back games. His big play potential coupled with adequate volume makes for a nice streaming WR2/3 in daily fantasy formats. Facing a Jets team that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers helps too. Of course, Tom Brady (questionable) would need to be playing in order to have confidence in Gordon as a DFS option. If Brady ends up missing this game, I’ll look to pivot towards Emmanuel Sanders for a similar price.

BRONZE: Not 100% necessities, but they mix well into a quality lineup

Gus Edwards – RB - Baltimore (vs Oakland)

Gus Edwards came out of nowhere to pile up 19.5 fantasy points with an efficient 17-115-1 line vs Cincinnati last Sunday. It appears that the Ravens love using him alongside QB Lamar Jackson, which should continue to be the case this week. Stepping in as 10 point favorites vs Oakland (5th most fantasy points allowed to RBs) certainly helps as well. Edwards makes for a nice, cheap FLEX option to provide salary relief with respectable upside.

Cameron Brate – TE - Tampa Bay (vs San Francisco)

Speaking of salary relief, Cameron Brate is an excellent source of it this weekend. As mentioned earlier, O.J. Howard is out, meaning Brate should slide into the full-time tight end role for the pass-happy Buccaneers. His price is way too low considering an increase in snaps and targets, and you’d be wise to take advantage for DFS purposes.

PARTICIPATION RIBBONS: Fell just short of a featured spot

Melvin Gordon – RB – LA Chargers (vs Arizona)

Andrew Luck – QB - Indianapolis (vs Miami)

James Conner - RB - Pittsburgh (at Denver)

T.Y. Hilton – WR - Indianapolis (vs Miami)

Julian Edelman – WR - New England (at New York Jets)

George Kittle – TE – San Francisco (at Tampa Bay)

Emmanuel Sanders – WR – Denver (vs Pittsburgh)