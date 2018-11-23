Week 12 Best Bets Preview

Friday, November 23, 2018

Rich: 30-24-1 season record (last week: 3-1)

Raymond: 27-27-2 season record (last week: 1-4)



All lines taken from the VI Consensus at VegasInsider.com Friday morning.



Sunday Night Football – Packers @ Vikings (-3.5) – 47.5-point total



Rich: I was just thinking that it’s been awhile since the Vikings played on Sunday Night. Here we are again with the Vikings as they play their third Sunday Night game over a four-game span. The first two didn’t go so well as not only did the Vikings lose both of the previous two Sunday Night games, they also failed to cover in either.

The Vikings have still failed to beat a team with a winning record on the season, but the Packers have yet to win a game on the road this season and are 1-3-1 against the spread on the road as opposed to 5-0-1 straight up at home and 4-2 ATS at home.

Heads up, these teams are 4-4-1 against each other since Mike Zimmer joined the Vikings in 2014, but Minnesota is 4-1-1 against the Packers over the past six meetings in this rivalry while the Vikings are 4-2 ATS in those games.

At the end of the day, I don’t trust this Vikings team at all to give more than three points while I definitely don’t trust this Packers team on the road this season. If you forced me to make a pic, I would lean towards taking the hook with Green Bay, but this is not a game on my radar this weekend.





Ray: The now weeks-long slide continued last Sunday, and with the sting of .500’s slap still lingering on my cheek, it is tough to be confident in anything at this point. Still, I will solider on. First up is the matchup between the Packers and Sunday-night staple Vikings, who are 3.5-point home favorites.



The Packers are right on the cusp of a situation I like to play; a short-road underdog coming off a road loss. Teams in that situation are 45-24-3 against the spread (65.2 percent) since 2008, and teams coming off close losses are slightly better than that. Minnesota, however, is also coming off a close road loss to the Bears last Sunday night. More importantly, it is tough to know if either of these teams are actually any good. They both look like they should be on paper, but neither has been able to make a real mark against a good team.



When two nebulous teams face off, the best bet is usually to stay away, and that is what I am going to do. For pick ‘em purposes, I would take the Packers plus the points.

Read the rest of the article in the Rotoworld Season Pass...