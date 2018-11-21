NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Patrick Daugherty

Week 12 Rankings

Wednesday, November 21, 2018


Andrew Luck has thrown for at least three touchdowns in four-straight starts, becoming just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to do so. If he can make it eight against the Dolphins, he will join Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only players with such a streak.


Matt Burke’s defense is going to do all it can to make it happen. Hollowed out by injury and lacking a pass rush, the Dolphins are allowing 8.1 yards every time the opposing quarterback passes the ball. Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers have both recently conducted target practice against Adam Gase’s club. At home with a newly-energized T.Y. Hilton, Luck is a top-three play for Week 12.


Week 12 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Drew Brees vs. ATL -
2 Matt Ryan at NO -
3 Andrew Luck vs. MIA -
4 Cam Newton vs. SEA -
5 Jameis Winston vs. SF -
6 Carson Wentz vs. NYG -
7 Aaron Rodgers at MIN -
8 Ben Roethlisberger at DEN -
9 Kirk Cousins vs. GB -
10 Tom Brady at NYJ Questionable (knee)
11 Deshaun Watson vs. TEN -
12 Russell Wilson at CAR -
13 Lamar Jackson vs. OAK -
14 Baker Mayfield at CIN -
15 Philip Rivers vs. ARZ -
16 Dak Prescott vs. WAS -
17 Nick Mullens at TB -
18 Eli Manning at PHI -
19 Andy Dalton vs. CLE -
20 Matthew Stafford vs. CHI -
21 Case Keenum vs. PIT -
22 Ryan Tannehill at IND Questionable (shoulder)
23 Colt McCoy at DAL -
24 Marcus Mariota at HOU Questionable (neck)
25 Josh McCown vs. NE -
26 Blake Bortles at BUF -
27 Chase Daniel at DET -
28 Josh Rosen at LAC -
29 Derek Carr at BAL -
30 Josh Allen vs. JAC Questionable (elbow)


QB Notes: With Patrick Mahomes on bye, someone else finally gets a week at the top. Drew Brees is the no-brainer choice. Coming off a complete and utter throttling of the Eagles, Brees is averaging 351 yards at home to go along with a 78.9 completion percentage and 16:0 TD:INT ratio. Nutty. The Falcons, meanwhile, are surrendering the second-most quarterback fantasy points. Thoughts and prayers. … Opposing Brees will be Matt Ryan, who is having almost as good of a year. Ryan will put the “actually, the Saints’ defense is good now” meme to its second-stiffest test since New Orleans' Week 6 bye. Ryan gutted the Saints for 374 yards and five scores in Week 3. … Coming off his most prolific passing effort of the season, Cam Newton has a home date with a Seahawks defense that has remained stout amidst its personnel turnover. Keeping Newton in the top five is his consistency (at least two scores every game since Week 2) and rushing threat. The recent co-emergence of big-play threats D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel has served to up Newton’s already-considerable ceiling.


The Bucs are on pace for an NFL-record 5,776 passing yards. It does not matter who is under center. A terrible defense and barely-there running game ensures that the Bucs’ quarterback will be running the air raid all afternoon. Jameis Winston has a delightful matchup in a 49ers defense sporting a 21:2 TD:INT ratio. … Carson Wentz had been one of the league’s hottest players before last Sunday’s meltdown in New Orleans. He will bounce back against a Giants D that’s tallied the league’s second-fewest sacks (11). … Averaging the second-most yards of his career (307.3), Aaron Rodgers has a tough but hardly stay-away matchup in the Vikings. There is really no such thing for the best player of his generation, one who has had 10 days to rest up. … Opposing Rodgers will be Kirk Cousins, who has a modest nine passing touchdowns over his past six starts. The Packers’ defense has solid rate stats but has been slipping since its Week 7 bye thanks in part to a biblical wave of injuries to its safety group. Cousins will hit his floor with a decent chance at ceiling.


Ben Roethlisberger survived one of his annual meltdown games for a QB4 finish in Jacksonville. Week 12 opponent Denver has been victimized by three-straight bombing campaigns from Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Philip Rivers. … Tom Brady entered the Patriots’ Week 11 bye in one of the quitest stretches of his entire career. He totaled one score against the Bills, Packers and Titans. Although Brady is inarguably in physical decline, his slump has seemed fluky more than anything else. The Jets are a perfect get-right spot for a well-rested GOAT.Deshaun Watson is averaging 211 passing yards to go along with a 3:2 TD:INT ratio in two games without Will Fuller. The Titans allow receiver production but have coughed up the fifth-fewest QB fantasy points. Watson owners will be hoping for a floor day. … Russell Wilson enters Week 12 second only to Patrick Mahomes in touchdown percentage. We keep saying it’s not sustainable, but it is not difficult to envision Wilson’s passes ending up in the end zone 2-3 times against a Panthers defense that’s served up the fourth-most aerial scores (23).


For his first NFL start, Lamar Jackson tallied the most quarterback rushes (27) in a game since 1950. The Ravens then spent the week insisting they love Jackson as a passer. Whatever formula they employ against the sad-sack Raiders, Jackson will have week-winning upside as the most intriguing dual-threat since rookie-year Robert Griffin III. … Baker Mayfield looked like a new player under OC Freddie Kitchens in the two games before the Browns’ Week 11 bye. Mayfield comes off his breather to face a Bengals D getting dismantled for the most enemy quarterback fantasy points. … Although highly efficient, Philip Rivers has not broken through for a three-score game since Week 4. Despite the Cardinals’ troubles, they have been elite against the pass, permitting the second-fewest QB fantasy points. … Dak Prescott has solidified his QB2 floor with four rushing touchdowns over his past five games. … Living a charmed NFL life so far, Nick Mullens gets one more mouthwatering matchup in the Bucs before a Week 13 date with the Seahawks. … It will be the tale of two Eli Mannings in Week 12. On the one hand, the Eagles’ fearsome pass rush. On the other, their awful secondary. Hopefully Eli can split the difference.


Missing Marvin Jones and Kerryon Johnson against the league’s best defense, Matthew Stafford has vanishingly-little Thanksgiving day upside. … Ryan Tannehill returns from injury to a depleted receiver corps. He is also not 100 percent healthy. Do with that what you will in two-quarterback leagues. … Colt McCoy is worse than Alex Smith but more daring. Just about every quarterback is. Coach Jay Gruden has taken the air out of the ball this season, but McCoy is one of his favorite humans. He will pop off for a random 300-yard game or two down the stretch. The Cowboys are an unlikely spot. … If Marcus Mariota returns from his latest injury against the Texans, it will be versus a defense allowing the third-fewest quarterback fantasy points. … Josh McCown was a mega bust in his Week 10 spot start. He’s expected to once again be missing No. 1 weapon Robby Anderson against the Patriots. … Blake Bortles is closer than ever to his second official benching after last week’s de facto benching. … Chase Daniel has one of the weakest arms you will ever see in the NFL. Expect check down after check down in Detroit. … At least so far, Josh Allen has been even worse than expected.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


