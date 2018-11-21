WR/TE Grind Down: Week 12

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

NFL Sunday is almost here, and below are some players I have identified at the wide receiver and tight end position that I hold in high regard this weekend. There are elite players in here and also value plays to make them fit. Now, let’s dig in and find some players that can win us some money on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Wide Receivers

Top Plays

Odell Beckham (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

Beckham has scored three touchdowns in his last two games, and he's gotten you the 100+ yard bonus in five of the 10 weeks he’s played so far this season. OBJ averages 10.6 targets per game, which ranks him in the top five in the NFL, and he’s only had two weeks in which those targets didn’t hit double digits. Basically, week in and week out he’s a consistent stud performer at wide receiver, and this week looks like a phenomenal matchup. This Philadelphia Eagles secondary is signing guys off the street right now to come in and play due to the fact that they’re suffering from so many injuries. At 13.5 yards per reception, Beckham can be a big playmaker, and it only takes one play against this beat up secondary to make you feel very comfortable in cash games. If he hits two splash plays against this secondary, your GPP teams are on their way to the top.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Keenan Allen (vs. Arizona Cardinals)

Last week was supposed to be a tough matchup against Denver, a defense that featured the best slot cover man in all of football. Keenan Allen promptly recorded nine receptions, 89 yards and a touchdown in that matchup. Now Allen has a game against an Arizona secondary that features a great outside cornerback, Patrick Peterson, but is susceptible in the slot (where Allen runs most of his routes). Coming off of a loss, I would expect the Chargers to be very prepared and avoid another letdown in this matchup against Arizona.

Others to Target: Antonio Brown, Mike Evans

Value WRs

Doug Baldwin (vs. Carolina Panthers)

In the last game against Green Bay, Doug Baldwin finally received double-digit targets for the first time all season long. He recorded seven receptions and one touchdown against Green Bay on Thursday night. Now he gets the benefit of a few extra days rest heading into this matchup against Carolina in a must-win game for Seattle. Baldwin lines up in the slot approximately 69% of the time for Seattle. That means he should spend the majority of the day in the coverage of Captain Munnerlyn. So far this season teams have targeted Munnerlyn 40 times (fourth most from the slot this season) and recorded 27 receptions in his coverage, totaling 233 yards. Baldwin finally seems to be turning the corner on his early-season injury and now gets a solid matchup in a game in which Seattle is likely to be forced to throw the ball.

Others to Target: Devin Funchess, D.J. Moore

Tight Ends

Top Plays

George Kittle (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kittle has recorded more yards after the catch than any other player in the NFL this year, with the exception of standout running back Saquon Barkley. The difference in the two is that Barkley has an average depth of target of .5, which means he’s right at the line of scrimmage every pass he catches. Kittle on the other hand has an ADOT of 6.3. He gets downfield, catches the ball and then runs for more yards after that catch than any other player in football besides the New York Giants running back. It’s an astounding accomplishment for a tight end. His 7.1 targets per game are third amongst all tight ends, and as shown by the stats above he has been more productive on a per target basis than any other player at this position. This game projects to be a shootout, so it's a pristine matchup for Kittle.

Others to Target: Zach Ertz, Greg Olsen

Value TEs

Jeff Heuerman (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

If you’re looking to save money and possibly even “punt” the tight end position, remember the name Jeff Heuerman. The Broncos tight end has been getting much more work since the Demaryius Thomas trade. He’s received 21 targets over the last three games and now gets a solid matchup against Pittsburgh. His quarterback is showing a lot of trust in the young tight end and he’s near rock-bottom salary across all the sites this weekend. With the heavy slate of games on Thanksgiving Day and more bye weeks coming this week, the TE player pool is once again very shallow. On slates like these, it’s sometimes a good idea to take the cheapest option possible at this position, and even if that player doesn’t do well, just try and fade a big game out of the few remaining options at the top end at this position.