Week 11: NFC Targets & Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Editor’s Note: Due to holiday turnaround, the Week 11 edition of Targets/Touches will feature limited observations. Targets/Touches will be released at its usual date with full observations in Week 12. Check out RotoPat's Ranks, Silva's Matchups, Mensio's Start/Sit, Reebs' Worksheet, and the special Wednesday edition of Daigle's Last Minute Decisions for all Thanksgiving (and other Week 12) forward-thinking analysis.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (8, 8, 12, BYE, 10, 4), Christian Kirk (7, 6, 7, BYE, 6, 4), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 4, 4, BYE, 9, 3), David Johnson (5, 3, 4, BYE, 9, 3)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (63, 36, 109, BYE, 60, 57), Christian Kirk (56, 102, 83, BYE, 54, 22), David Johnson (-8, 6, -13, BYE, 21, -11), Ricky Seals-Jones (60, 35, 20, BYE, 91, 6)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (39, 40, 102, BYE, 50, 23), Christian Kirk (77, 57, 42, BYE, 8, 77), Ricky Seals-Jones (69, 12, 12, BYE, 51, 5), David Johnson (15, 31, 41, BYE, 85, 17)

Carries: David Johnson (18, 14, 16, BYE, 21, 25), Chase Edmonds (1, 5, 2, BYE, 2, 5)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (1, 0, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 2, 3, BYE, 1, 2), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Christian Kirk (1, 0, 1, BYE, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (5, 2, 0, BYE, 4, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (4-42, 1-3, 1-55-1, BYE, 2-42, 3-20-1), Budda Baker (6-55, 3-15, 0-0, BYE, 4-65-1, X), Bene Benwikere (5-61, 3-42-1, 3-25, BYE, 6-55, 5-67)

Observations: It initially looked as if Ricky Seals-Jones' timeshare with incumbent vet Jermaine Gresham was a thing of the past once new OC Byron Leftwich took over. That ugly role unfortunately reared its head again Sunday as RSJ was in on just 21 snaps (39%) behind Gresham's 39. RSJ had quietly run 73 routes on Josh Rosen's 89 dropbacks in the previous two games, though, so it's not outlandish to think this one instance was simply a blip on the radar. There's merit to sticking with the young tight end, whether it be in season-long as a streamer in place of Travis Kelce or cheap DFS cash game option, as the Cardinals attempt to match the Chargers point-for-point in Week 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (14, 12, BYE, 10, 11, 9), Mohamed Sanu (2, 2, BYE, 5, 8, 6), Austin Hooper (10, 4, BYE, 3, 11, 8), Tevin Coleman (2, 2, BYE, 7, 5, 3), Calvin Ridley (3, 6, BYE, 9, 5, 4), Ito Smith (2, 2, BYE, 2, 5, 2)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (187, 122, BYE, 129, 105, 189), Mohamed Sanu (21, 6, BYE, 31, 26, 74), Austin Hooper (62, 59, BYE, 11, 49, 35), Calvin Ridley (38, 30, BYE, 72, 31, 37), Tevin Coleman (21, 9, BYE, 2, 5, -10), Ito Smith (-1, 5, BYE, -3, -3, 9)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (143, 104, BYE, 121, 107, 118), Tevin Coleman (6, 32, BYE, 68, 19, 27), Austin Hooper (71, 48, BYE, 41, 56, 27), Mohamed Sanu (46, 21, BYE, 45, 47, 56), Calvin Ridley (47, 43, BYE, 71, 37, 32), Ito Smith (-1, 29, BYE, 4, 15, 12)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (10, 11, BYE, 13, 11, 8), Ito Smith (11, 7, BYE, 10, 4, 6)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 0, BYE, 0, 3, 0), Austin Hooper (0, 2, BYE, 0, 4, 1), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Ito Smith (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 2, BYE, 4, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (1, 4, BYE, 1, 0, 2), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, BYE, 1, 5, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (5-86, 5-70, BYE, 3-21, 3-53, 2-19), Brian Poole (5-96-1, 1- -8, BYE, 4-40, 0-0, 2-24), Robert Alford (5-68, 7-224-1, BYE, X, 3-59-1, 3-46)

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (8, 6, 6, 6, 5, 8), Devin Funchess (8, 11, 3, 5, 5, 8), Torrey Smith (5, 6, X, X, X, X), Greg Olsen (7, 5, 4, 6, 6, 3), D.J. Moore (5, 5, 6, 2, 5, 8)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (111, 128, 27, 56, 49, 133), Torrey Smith (40, 56, X, X, X, X), D.J. Moore (45, 34, 64, 37, 10, 66), Greg Olsen (47, 42, 46, 49, 59, 24), Christian McCaffrey (34, -13, 8, -4, 4, 22)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (46, 51, 11, 78, 61, 57), Devin Funchess (74, 62, 27, 44, 32, 39), Greg Olsen (48, 5, 56, 76, 40, 9), Torrey Smith (43, 61, X, X, X, X), D.J. Moore (59, 29, 90, 16, 20, 157)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (8 ,7, 14, 17, 14, 13), Cam Newton (9, 7, 10, 11, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Greg Olsen (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), D.J. Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Torrey Smith (2, 0, X, X, X, X)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 4, 6, 1, 3), Cam Newton (1, 1, 3, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (4-26, 5-65-1, 7-74-1, 1-16, 3-90-1, 6-93-1), Donte Jackson (1-6, 1-22, 2-13, 7-115-1, 4-51-1, 3-24), Captain Munnerlyn (3-15, 5-15, 3-28, 6-48-1, 2-14, 1-8)

Observations: Sunday was essentially D.J. Moore's offiicial breakout, posterizing the Lions' makeshift secondary for 157 yards on 33 routes run. Moore's averaged an 80% snap rate and 30 routes -- second only to Devin Funcess (32.7) on the team -- over the last four games, but note those marks have come without speedster and default No. 2 Torrey Smith (knee). Once/If Smith returns, he ultimately adds another body to what will then sneakily be a large cast of receivers (Jarius Wright and Curtis Samuel included). It's something to monitor if you're benefitting from Moore's involvement as the fantasy playoffs draw near.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (6, 5, X, X, 8, 7), Tarik Cohen (9, 12, 3, 2, 7, 4), Taylor Gabriel (5, 4, 6, 5, 3, 9), Trey Burton (4, 11, 4, 3, 4, 1), Jordan Howard (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (4, 7, 7, 6, 6, 3)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (69, 69, X, X, 116, 86), Trey Burton (3, 105, 2, 47, 27, 1), Taylor Gabriel (90, 31, 91, 44, 149, 90), Anthony Miller (99, 124, 80, 62, 85, 50), Tarik Cohen (55, 52, 9, 15, 2, -1), Jordan Howard (3, 5, 2, 0, 4, 0)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (64, 4, X, X, 133, 39), Taylor Gabriel (110, 26, 52, 45, 0, 52), Tarik Cohen (90, 69, 70, 8, 29, 23), Anthony Miller (29, 35, 37, 49, 122, 25), Jordan Howard (0, 9, 0, 0, 11, 2), Trey Burton (23, 126, 18, 28, 40, 9)

Carries: Jordan Howard (14, 12, 22, 14, 11, 18), Mitchell Trubisky (8, 6, 6, 1, 3, 10), Tarik Cohen (5, 6, 5, 6, 7, 7)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 1, X, X, 1, 0), Anthony Miller (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tarik Cohen (2, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 3, 4, 3, 0, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (0-0, 2-54, 3-32, 4-32, 7-90, 9-88-2), Kyle Fuller (7-147-1, 4-41, 1-29, 1-0, 3-49-1, 10-80), Bryce Callahan (6-40, 4-41-1, 2-23, 1-4, 3-16, 1-11)

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (X, X, BYE, 8, 10, 5), Michael Gallup (2, 5, BYE, 6, 3, 5), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 6, BYE, 5, 7, 8), Cole Beasley (11, 8, BYE, 4, 5, 7), Allen Hurns (5, 6, BYE, 1, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (X, X, BYE, 78, 119, 36), Michael Gallup (41, 101, BYE, 84, 14, 107), Cole Beasley (79, 72, BYE, 29, 34, 44), Allen Hurns (75, 66, BYE, 18, 25, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 18, BYE, -17, -3, 14)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (X, X, BYE, 58, 75, 36), Michael Gallup (27, 81, BYE, 51, 34, 10), Ezekiel Elliott (11, 9, BYE, 51, 36, 79), Cole Beasley (101, 56, BYE, 16, 37, 51), Allen Hurns (0, 74, BYE, 23, 40, 0)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (24, 15, BYE, 17, 19, 23), Dak Prescott (11, 6, BYE, 2, 6, 4)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (X, X, BYE, 4, 2, 1), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 0, BYE, 2, 2, 0), Cole Beasley (3, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 1), Michael Gallup (1, 0, BYE, 1, 0 ,0), Allen Hurns (2, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 0, BYE, 4, 5, 2), Dak Prescott (1, 1, BYE, 1, 3, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-17, 1-15, BYE, 3-55-1, 5-46, 5-54), Byron Jones (0-0, 1-15, BYE, 2-29, 3-39, 6-22), Chidobe Awuzie (0-0, 2-36, BYE, 5-52, 4-33-1, 4-64-1)

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (BYE, 2, 1, 4, 13, 14), Marvin Jones (BYE, 4, 10, 8, 7, X), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, 8, 7, 7), Kerryon Johnson (BYE, 3, 8, 5, 7, 2), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, X, 9)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (BYE, 16, 7, 52, 178, 182), Marvin Jones (BYE, 44, 186, 73, 104, X), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, -9, -1, -4), Kerryon Johnson (BYE, -1, -1, 10, -9, -8), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, X, 32)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (BYE, 37, 12, 46, 78, 113), Marvin Jones (BYE, 29, 117, 66, 55, X), Kerryon Johnson (BYE, 21, 69, 7, 38, 10), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, 36, 60, 30), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, X, 52)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (BYE, 19, 8, 12, 14, 15), LeGarrette Blount (BYE, 10, 3, 5, 6, 7), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (BYE, 1, 1, 1, 0, X), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, 1, 1, 0), Kenny Golladay (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Kerryon Johnson (BYE, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (BYE, 3, 0, 0, 2, 0), Kerryon Johnson (BYE, 6, 0, 1, 4, 3), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (BYE, 3-37-1, 2-16, 3-18, X, 4-54-1), Nevin Lawson (BYE, 3-39, 1-24-1, 3-11-1, 5-75-1, 7-54), Teez Tabor (BYE, 5-69-1, 4-97-1, 4-69, 1-15, 2-25-1)

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (16, BYE, 7, 9, 7, 12), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6, BYE, 5, 6, 7, 3), Jimmy Graham (9, BYE, 4, 6, 1, 1), Randall Cobb (X, BYE, 5, 6, X, X), Aaron Jones (1, BYE, 2, 4, 5, 6), Equanimeous St. Brown (1, BYE, 2, 4, 3, 4)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (176, BYE, 112, 64, 93, 195), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (67, BYE, 38, 127, 35, 16), Jimmy Graham (77, BYE, 53, 62, 14, 0), Randall Cobb (X, BYE, 22, 33, X, X), Aaron Jones (2, BYE, -3, 1, -2, 11), Equanimeous St. Brown (19, BYE, 22, 70, 31, 52)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (132, BYE, 133, 40, 57, 166), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (103, BYE, 45, 101, 44, 8), Jimmy Graham (104, BYE, 21, 55, 14, 13), Randall Cobb (X, BYE, 40, 24, X, X), Aaron Jones (0, BYE, 0, 10, 27, 63), Equanimeous St. Brown (19, BYE, 31, 4, 3, 16)

Carries: Aaron Jones (8, BYE, 12, 14, 15, 11), Jamaal Williams (6, BYE, 4, 7, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (4, BYE, 0, 2, 3, 0), Randall Cobb (X, BYE, 0, 1, X, X), Jimmy Graham (1, BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (3, BYE, 0, 2, 3, 3), Jamaal Williams (1, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (1-17, BYE, 3-53, 1-16, X, X), Bashaud Breeland (X, BYE, X, 7-95, 2-27, 3-12), Jaire Alexander (X, BYE, 4-80, 2-15, 0-0, 4-41), Josh Jackson (0-0, BYE, 0-0, 2-11, 7-92, 3-22-1)

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (10, 7, 7, 9, 5, 11), Brandin Cooks (6, 5, 8, 8, 12, 12), Todd Gurley (5, 5, 7, 7, 4, 3), Josh Reynolds (2, 1, 5, 0, 0, 8), Gerald Everett (4, 2, 2, 5, 2, 4), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 1, 4, 3, 7)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (98, 83, 94, 85, 77, 167), Brandin Cooks (121, 103, 173, 130, 74, 154), Josh Reynolds (1, 12, 40, 0, 0, 83), Todd Gurley (-1, -10, 36, 5, -11, 0), Gerald Everett (26, 3, 8, 28, 15, 40), Tyler Higbee (0, 18, 3, 43, 21, 25)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (53, 64, 74, 114, 100, 107), Todd Gurley (17, 23, 81, 11, 40, 39), Robert Woods (109, 78, 70, 71, 89, 72), Josh Reynolds (-2, 19, 42, 0, 0, 80), Gerald Everett (24, -5, 22, 48, 15, 49), Tyler Higbee (0, 0, 6, 40, 25, 63)

Carries: Todd Gurley (28, 15, 25, 13, 16, 12)

RZ Targets: Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Todd Gurley (3, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 2, 0, 1, 2, 1), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Gerald Everett (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 6, 5, 3, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (2-16, 0-0, 7-149, 7-146-1, 3-22, 4-53), Nickell Robey-Coleman (0-0, 2-16-1, 3-13, 1-11, 0-0, 2-14-2), Troy Hill (8-179-1, 3-29, 3-72-1, 1-4, 3-37-1, 6-78-1), Sam Shields (1-13, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 9-191-2)

Observations: Josh Reynolds was the direct beneficiary in place of Cooper Kupp (torn ACL), seeing two targets inside the 10 and 6/80/1 receiving on the second-most routes run (51) for Los Angeles. The big takeaway, though, was Tyler Higbee's (24) and Gerald Everett's (18) season-high marks in routes run. It's no coincidence they were heavily involved with a collective nine targets and 112 air yards only one week after Kupp was officially lost for the year. If desperate for a tight end (and aren't we all), there's suddenly a reason to pick to take a flier on the more athletic Everett in hopes his red zone usage in the league's most explosive offense continues after the bye.