Week 11: NFC Targets & Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.
All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.
The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.
Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.
Editor’s Note: Due to holiday turnaround, the Week 11 edition of Targets/Touches will feature limited observations. Targets/Touches will be released at its usual date with full observations in Week 12. Check out RotoPat's Ranks, Silva's Matchups, Mensio's Start/Sit, Reebs' Worksheet, and the special Wednesday edition of Daigle's Last Minute Decisions for all Thanksgiving (and other Week 12) forward-thinking analysis.
Arizona Cardinals
Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (8, 8, 12, BYE, 10, 4), Christian Kirk (7, 6, 7, BYE, 6, 4), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 4, 4, BYE, 9, 3), David Johnson (5, 3, 4, BYE, 9, 3)
Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (63, 36, 109, BYE, 60, 57), Christian Kirk (56, 102, 83, BYE, 54, 22), David Johnson (-8, 6, -13, BYE, 21, -11), Ricky Seals-Jones (60, 35, 20, BYE, 91, 6)
Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (39, 40, 102, BYE, 50, 23), Christian Kirk (77, 57, 42, BYE, 8, 77), Ricky Seals-Jones (69, 12, 12, BYE, 51, 5), David Johnson (15, 31, 41, BYE, 85, 17)
Carries: David Johnson (18, 14, 16, BYE, 21, 25), Chase Edmonds (1, 5, 2, BYE, 2, 5)
RZ Targets: David Johnson (1, 0, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 2, 3, BYE, 1, 2), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Christian Kirk (1, 0, 1, BYE, 1, 1)
RZ Carries: David Johnson (5, 2, 0, BYE, 4, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (4-42, 1-3, 1-55-1, BYE, 2-42, 3-20-1), Budda Baker (6-55, 3-15, 0-0, BYE, 4-65-1, X), Bene Benwikere (5-61, 3-42-1, 3-25, BYE, 6-55, 5-67)
Observations: It initially looked as if Ricky Seals-Jones' timeshare with incumbent vet Jermaine Gresham was a thing of the past once new OC Byron Leftwich took over. That ugly role unfortunately reared its head again Sunday as RSJ was in on just 21 snaps (39%) behind Gresham's 39. RSJ had quietly run 73 routes on Josh Rosen's 89 dropbacks in the previous two games, though, so it's not outlandish to think this one instance was simply a blip on the radar. There's merit to sticking with the young tight end, whether it be in season-long as a streamer in place of Travis Kelce or cheap DFS cash game option, as the Cardinals attempt to match the Chargers point-for-point in Week 12.
Atlanta Falcons
Targets: Julio Jones (14, 12, BYE, 10, 11, 9), Mohamed Sanu (2, 2, BYE, 5, 8, 6), Austin Hooper (10, 4, BYE, 3, 11, 8), Tevin Coleman (2, 2, BYE, 7, 5, 3), Calvin Ridley (3, 6, BYE, 9, 5, 4), Ito Smith (2, 2, BYE, 2, 5, 2)
Air Yards: Julio Jones (187, 122, BYE, 129, 105, 189), Mohamed Sanu (21, 6, BYE, 31, 26, 74), Austin Hooper (62, 59, BYE, 11, 49, 35), Calvin Ridley (38, 30, BYE, 72, 31, 37), Tevin Coleman (21, 9, BYE, 2, 5, -10), Ito Smith (-1, 5, BYE, -3, -3, 9)
Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (143, 104, BYE, 121, 107, 118), Tevin Coleman (6, 32, BYE, 68, 19, 27), Austin Hooper (71, 48, BYE, 41, 56, 27), Mohamed Sanu (46, 21, BYE, 45, 47, 56), Calvin Ridley (47, 43, BYE, 71, 37, 32), Ito Smith (-1, 29, BYE, 4, 15, 12)
Carries: Tevin Coleman (10, 11, BYE, 13, 11, 8), Ito Smith (11, 7, BYE, 10, 4, 6)
RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 0, BYE, 0, 3, 0), Austin Hooper (0, 2, BYE, 0, 4, 1), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Ito Smith (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 2, BYE, 4, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Ito Smith (1, 4, BYE, 1, 0, 2), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, BYE, 1, 5, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (5-86, 5-70, BYE, 3-21, 3-53, 2-19), Brian Poole (5-96-1, 1- -8, BYE, 4-40, 0-0, 2-24), Robert Alford (5-68, 7-224-1, BYE, X, 3-59-1, 3-46)
Observations: No observations.
Carolina Panthers
Targets: Christian McCaffrey (8, 6, 6, 6, 5, 8), Devin Funchess (8, 11, 3, 5, 5, 8), Torrey Smith (5, 6, X, X, X, X), Greg Olsen (7, 5, 4, 6, 6, 3), D.J. Moore (5, 5, 6, 2, 5, 8)
Air Yards: Devin Funchess (111, 128, 27, 56, 49, 133), Torrey Smith (40, 56, X, X, X, X), D.J. Moore (45, 34, 64, 37, 10, 66), Greg Olsen (47, 42, 46, 49, 59, 24), Christian McCaffrey (34, -13, 8, -4, 4, 22)
Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (46, 51, 11, 78, 61, 57), Devin Funchess (74, 62, 27, 44, 32, 39), Greg Olsen (48, 5, 56, 76, 40, 9), Torrey Smith (43, 61, X, X, X, X), D.J. Moore (59, 29, 90, 16, 20, 157)
Carries: Christian McCaffrey (8 ,7, 14, 17, 14, 13), Cam Newton (9, 7, 10, 11, 2, 2)
RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Greg Olsen (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), D.J. Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Torrey Smith (2, 0, X, X, X, X)
RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 4, 6, 1, 3), Cam Newton (1, 1, 3, 2, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (4-26, 5-65-1, 7-74-1, 1-16, 3-90-1, 6-93-1), Donte Jackson (1-6, 1-22, 2-13, 7-115-1, 4-51-1, 3-24), Captain Munnerlyn (3-15, 5-15, 3-28, 6-48-1, 2-14, 1-8)
Observations: Sunday was essentially D.J. Moore's offiicial breakout, posterizing the Lions' makeshift secondary for 157 yards on 33 routes run. Moore's averaged an 80% snap rate and 30 routes -- second only to Devin Funcess (32.7) on the team -- over the last four games, but note those marks have come without speedster and default No. 2 Torrey Smith (knee). Once/If Smith returns, he ultimately adds another body to what will then sneakily be a large cast of receivers (Jarius Wright and Curtis Samuel included). It's something to monitor if you're benefitting from Moore's involvement as the fantasy playoffs draw near.
Chicago Bears
Targets: Allen Robinson (6, 5, X, X, 8, 7), Tarik Cohen (9, 12, 3, 2, 7, 4), Taylor Gabriel (5, 4, 6, 5, 3, 9), Trey Burton (4, 11, 4, 3, 4, 1), Jordan Howard (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (4, 7, 7, 6, 6, 3)
Air Yards: Allen Robinson (69, 69, X, X, 116, 86), Trey Burton (3, 105, 2, 47, 27, 1), Taylor Gabriel (90, 31, 91, 44, 149, 90), Anthony Miller (99, 124, 80, 62, 85, 50), Tarik Cohen (55, 52, 9, 15, 2, -1), Jordan Howard (3, 5, 2, 0, 4, 0)
Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (64, 4, X, X, 133, 39), Taylor Gabriel (110, 26, 52, 45, 0, 52), Tarik Cohen (90, 69, 70, 8, 29, 23), Anthony Miller (29, 35, 37, 49, 122, 25), Jordan Howard (0, 9, 0, 0, 11, 2), Trey Burton (23, 126, 18, 28, 40, 9)
Carries: Jordan Howard (14, 12, 22, 14, 11, 18), Mitchell Trubisky (8, 6, 6, 1, 3, 10), Tarik Cohen (5, 6, 5, 6, 7, 7)
RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 1, X, X, 1, 0), Anthony Miller (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tarik Cohen (2, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 3, 4, 3, 0, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (0-0, 2-54, 3-32, 4-32, 7-90, 9-88-2), Kyle Fuller (7-147-1, 4-41, 1-29, 1-0, 3-49-1, 10-80), Bryce Callahan (6-40, 4-41-1, 2-23, 1-4, 3-16, 1-11)
Observations: No observations.
Dallas Cowboys
Targets: Amari Cooper (X, X, BYE, 8, 10, 5), Michael Gallup (2, 5, BYE, 6, 3, 5), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 6, BYE, 5, 7, 8), Cole Beasley (11, 8, BYE, 4, 5, 7), Allen Hurns (5, 6, BYE, 1, 2, 0)
Air Yards: Amari Cooper (X, X, BYE, 78, 119, 36), Michael Gallup (41, 101, BYE, 84, 14, 107), Cole Beasley (79, 72, BYE, 29, 34, 44), Allen Hurns (75, 66, BYE, 18, 25, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 18, BYE, -17, -3, 14)
Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (X, X, BYE, 58, 75, 36), Michael Gallup (27, 81, BYE, 51, 34, 10), Ezekiel Elliott (11, 9, BYE, 51, 36, 79), Cole Beasley (101, 56, BYE, 16, 37, 51), Allen Hurns (0, 74, BYE, 23, 40, 0)
Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (24, 15, BYE, 17, 19, 23), Dak Prescott (11, 6, BYE, 2, 6, 4)
RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (X, X, BYE, 4, 2, 1), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 0, BYE, 2, 2, 0), Cole Beasley (3, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 1), Michael Gallup (1, 0, BYE, 1, 0 ,0), Allen Hurns (2, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 0, BYE, 4, 5, 2), Dak Prescott (1, 1, BYE, 1, 3, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-17, 1-15, BYE, 3-55-1, 5-46, 5-54), Byron Jones (0-0, 1-15, BYE, 2-29, 3-39, 6-22), Chidobe Awuzie (0-0, 2-36, BYE, 5-52, 4-33-1, 4-64-1)
Observations: No observations.
Detroit Lions
Targets: Kenny Golladay (BYE, 2, 1, 4, 13, 14), Marvin Jones (BYE, 4, 10, 8, 7, X), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, 8, 7, 7), Kerryon Johnson (BYE, 3, 8, 5, 7, 2), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, X, 9)
Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (BYE, 16, 7, 52, 178, 182), Marvin Jones (BYE, 44, 186, 73, 104, X), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, -9, -1, -4), Kerryon Johnson (BYE, -1, -1, 10, -9, -8), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, X, 32)
Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (BYE, 37, 12, 46, 78, 113), Marvin Jones (BYE, 29, 117, 66, 55, X), Kerryon Johnson (BYE, 21, 69, 7, 38, 10), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, 36, 60, 30), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, X, X, 52)
Carries: Kerryon Johnson (BYE, 19, 8, 12, 14, 15), LeGarrette Blount (BYE, 10, 3, 5, 6, 7), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, 0, 0, 1)
RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (BYE, 1, 1, 1, 0, X), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, 1, 1, 0), Kenny Golladay (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Kerryon Johnson (BYE, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (BYE, 3, 0, 0, 2, 0), Kerryon Johnson (BYE, 6, 0, 1, 4, 3), Theo Riddick (BYE, X, X, 0, 0, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (BYE, 3-37-1, 2-16, 3-18, X, 4-54-1), Nevin Lawson (BYE, 3-39, 1-24-1, 3-11-1, 5-75-1, 7-54), Teez Tabor (BYE, 5-69-1, 4-97-1, 4-69, 1-15, 2-25-1)
Observations: No observations.
Green Bay Packers
Targets: Davante Adams (16, BYE, 7, 9, 7, 12), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6, BYE, 5, 6, 7, 3), Jimmy Graham (9, BYE, 4, 6, 1, 1), Randall Cobb (X, BYE, 5, 6, X, X), Aaron Jones (1, BYE, 2, 4, 5, 6), Equanimeous St. Brown (1, BYE, 2, 4, 3, 4)
Air Yards: Davante Adams (176, BYE, 112, 64, 93, 195), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (67, BYE, 38, 127, 35, 16), Jimmy Graham (77, BYE, 53, 62, 14, 0), Randall Cobb (X, BYE, 22, 33, X, X), Aaron Jones (2, BYE, -3, 1, -2, 11), Equanimeous St. Brown (19, BYE, 22, 70, 31, 52)
Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (132, BYE, 133, 40, 57, 166), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (103, BYE, 45, 101, 44, 8), Jimmy Graham (104, BYE, 21, 55, 14, 13), Randall Cobb (X, BYE, 40, 24, X, X), Aaron Jones (0, BYE, 0, 10, 27, 63), Equanimeous St. Brown (19, BYE, 31, 4, 3, 16)
Carries: Aaron Jones (8, BYE, 12, 14, 15, 11), Jamaal Williams (6, BYE, 4, 7, 3, 1)
RZ Targets: Davante Adams (4, BYE, 0, 2, 3, 0), Randall Cobb (X, BYE, 0, 1, X, X), Jimmy Graham (1, BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1)
RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (3, BYE, 0, 2, 3, 3), Jamaal Williams (1, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (1-17, BYE, 3-53, 1-16, X, X), Bashaud Breeland (X, BYE, X, 7-95, 2-27, 3-12), Jaire Alexander (X, BYE, 4-80, 2-15, 0-0, 4-41), Josh Jackson (0-0, BYE, 0-0, 2-11, 7-92, 3-22-1)
Observations: No observations.
Los Angeles Rams
Targets: Robert Woods (10, 7, 7, 9, 5, 11), Brandin Cooks (6, 5, 8, 8, 12, 12), Todd Gurley (5, 5, 7, 7, 4, 3), Josh Reynolds (2, 1, 5, 0, 0, 8), Gerald Everett (4, 2, 2, 5, 2, 4), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 1, 4, 3, 7)
Air Yards: Robert Woods (98, 83, 94, 85, 77, 167), Brandin Cooks (121, 103, 173, 130, 74, 154), Josh Reynolds (1, 12, 40, 0, 0, 83), Todd Gurley (-1, -10, 36, 5, -11, 0), Gerald Everett (26, 3, 8, 28, 15, 40), Tyler Higbee (0, 18, 3, 43, 21, 25)
Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (53, 64, 74, 114, 100, 107), Todd Gurley (17, 23, 81, 11, 40, 39), Robert Woods (109, 78, 70, 71, 89, 72), Josh Reynolds (-2, 19, 42, 0, 0, 80), Gerald Everett (24, -5, 22, 48, 15, 49), Tyler Higbee (0, 0, 6, 40, 25, 63)
Carries: Todd Gurley (28, 15, 25, 13, 16, 12)
RZ Targets: Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Todd Gurley (3, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 2, 0, 1, 2, 1), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Gerald Everett (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 6, 5, 3, 1, 3)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (2-16, 0-0, 7-149, 7-146-1, 3-22, 4-53), Nickell Robey-Coleman (0-0, 2-16-1, 3-13, 1-11, 0-0, 2-14-2), Troy Hill (8-179-1, 3-29, 3-72-1, 1-4, 3-37-1, 6-78-1), Sam Shields (1-13, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 9-191-2)
Observations: Josh Reynolds was the direct beneficiary in place of Cooper Kupp (torn ACL), seeing two targets inside the 10 and 6/80/1 receiving on the second-most routes run (51) for Los Angeles. The big takeaway, though, was Tyler Higbee's (24) and Gerald Everett's (18) season-high marks in routes run. It's no coincidence they were heavily involved with a collective nine targets and 112 air yards only one week after Kupp was officially lost for the year. If desperate for a tight end (and aren't we all), there's suddenly a reason to pick to take a flier on the more athletic Everett in hopes his red zone usage in the league's most explosive offense continues after the bye.
Minnesota Vikings
Targets: Adam Thielen (15, 10, 7, 7, BYE, 12), Stefon Diggs (5, 14, 11, X, BYE, 18), Dalvin Cook (X, X, X, 4, BYE, 3), Laquon Treadwell (4, 3, 5, 2, BYE, 3), Kyle Rudolph (4, 4, 7, 2, BYE, 5), Latavius Murray (2, 2, 6, 1, BYE, 0), Aldrick Robinson (0, 3, 2, 3, BYE, 2)
Air Yards: Adam Thielen (119, 98, 77, 44, BYE, 118), Stefon Diggs (32, 134, 67, X, BYE, 147), Laquon Treadwell (14, 8, 49, 10, BYE, 28), Kyle Rudolph (16, 44, 40, 41, BYE, 51), Dalvin Cook (X, X, X, -13, BYE, -5), Latavius Murray (4, 2, 13, 2, BYE, 0), Aldrick Robinson (-3, 79, 12, 55, BYE, 20)
Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (123, 110, 103, 22, BYE, 66), Stefon Diggs (33, 34, 119, X, BYE, 126), Dalvin Cook (X, X, X, 20, BYE, -2), Kyle Rudolph (37, 16, 39, 28, BYE, 13), Laquon Treadwell (38, 11, 25, 37, BYE, 7), Latavius Murray (3, 14, 39, 16, BYE, 0), Aldrick Robinson (0, 34, 19, 20, BYE, 24)
Carries: Latavius Murray (24, 15, 13, 10, BYE, 4), Dalvin Cook (X, X, X, 10, BYE, 9)
RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (2, 2, 2, 2, BYE, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 2, 2, X, BYE, 2), Kyle Rudolph (0, 2, 3, 0, BYE, 3), Laquon Treadwell (1, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Aldrick Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 1, 1, 0, BYE, 0)
RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (1, 3, 2, 3, BYE, 1), Dalvin Cook (X, X, X, 0, BYE, 2)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (3-23, 1-25, X, 4-37, BYE, 3-29), Trae Waynes (2-12, 1-4, 4-37, 3-30, BYE, 4-38), Mackensie Alexander (7-77, 2-21, 0-0, 5-28, BYE, 1-9), Holton Hill (0-0, 2-19, 1-6, 1-11, BYE, 1-18-1)
Observations: No observations.
New Orleans Saints
Targets: Michael Thomas (BYE, 9, 6, 15, 8, 4), Alvin Kamara (BYE, 2, 8, 5, 5, 1), Tre'Quan Smith (BYE, 6, 4, 3, 0, 13), Mark Ingram (BYE, 2, 3, 2, 3, 0)
Air Yards: Michael Thomas (BYE, 45, 85, 97, 41, 58), Alvin Kamara (BYE, -5, -10, 14, 7, 24), Tre'Quan Smith (BYE, 68, 20, 51, 0, 157), Mark Ingram (BYE, 9, -2, 2, 6, 0)
Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (BYE, 69, 81, 211, 70, 92), Alvin Kamara (BYE, 11, 31, 34, 46, 37), Tre'Quan Smith (BYE, 44, 18, 23, 0, 157), Mark Ingram (BYE, 10, 29, 3, 58, 0)
Carries: Alvin Kamara (BYE, 17, 13, 19, 12, 13), Mark Ingram (BYE, 12, 13, 9. 13, 16)
RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (BYE, 2, 0, 1, 5, 0), Alvin Kamara (BYE, 0, 2, 2, 1, 0), Tre’Quan Smith (BYE, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2)
RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (BYE, 5, 3, 3, 5, 1), Mark Ingram (BYE, 2, 0, 2, 1, 6)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (BYE, 3-28-1, 4-52, 5-114, 0-0, 2-8), Eli Apple (X, X, 8-79, 7-144-1, 2-13-1, 2-27), P.J. Williams (BYE, 2-25, 8-114-2, 6-54, 2-59, 3-25)
Observations: No observations.
New York Giants
Targets: Odell Beckham (14, 10, 11, 11, 11, 4), Saquon Barkley (4, 12, 10, 10, 5, 3), Evan Engram (X, X, 4, 9, 5, 2), Sterling Shepard (7, 7, 8, 8, 3, 2), Wayne Gallman (0, 5, 0, 0, 1, 2)
Air Yards: Odell Beckham (196, 68, 150, 131, 164, 62), Sterling Shepard (67, 51, 132, 93, 9, 22), Evan Engram (X, X, 15, 22, 64, 17), Wayne Gallman (0, 2, 0, 0, 3, -1), Saquon Barkley (31, 6, -31, 16, 14, 27)
Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (131, 44, 143, 136, 73, 74), Sterling Shepard (75, 37, 167, 34, 9, 22), Saquon Barkley (81, 99, 51, 73, 33, 10), Evan Engram (X, X, 16, 25, 46, 66), Wayne Gallman (0, 25, 0, 0, 0, 24)
Carries: Saquon Barkley (15, 13, 14, 13, 20, 27), Wayne Gallman (0, 4, 0, 1, 2, 2)
RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (2, 2, 4, 1, 4, 1), Saquon Barkley (1, 3, 0, 2, 1, 1), Evan Engram (X, X, 2, 1, 1, 0), Sterling Shepard (0, 3, 3, 1, 1, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (1, 1, 3, 1, 6, 8), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (4-83-2, 4-24-2, 7-113-1, 3-25, 3-25, 6-88-1), B.W. Webb (2-3, 5-66, 1-36, 1-9, 5-48, 5-68), Grant Haley (X, X, X, 2-16, 2-0, 3-60-1)
Observations: Don't let the boxscore fool you. Evan Engram nearly posted a season-high amount of receiving yards, but did so on the back of one 54-yard bomb. He actually played a treachorously low 17 snaps (32%), running as many routes (8) as run-blocker Rhett Ellison. Ellison inevitably played 40 snaps ahead of Scott Simonson's 18. Engram is a tremendous DFS tourney option in Week 12 given his presumably low ownership in a matchup against the Eagles' disastrous secondary, but season-long players should start looking for help on the wire just in case three tight ends becomes the norm for New York moving forward.
Philadelphia Eagles
Targets: Zach Ertz (9, 11, 6, BYE, 16, 3), Alshon Jeffery (12, 10, 5, BYE, 8, 5), Nelson Agholor (5, 7, 6, BYE, 7, 2), Dallas Goedert (1, 5, 1, BYE, 0, 1), Corey Clement (3, 2, 1, BYE, 2, 2), Wendell Smallwood (2, 2, 3, BYE, 3 ,0), Josh Adams (0, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 6), Golden Tate (X, X, X, BYE, 4, 8)
Air Yards: Zach Ertz (54, 152, 33, BYE, 117, 19), Alshon Jeffery (109, 123, 35, BYE, 97, 38), Nelson Agholor (61, 8, 70, BYE, 123, 80), Dallas Goedert (5, 29, 23, BYE, 0, 27), Wendell Smallwood (-3, -5, -9, BYE, -1, 0), Corey Clement (-13, -3, -6, BYE, -16, -14), Josh Adams (0, 0, -4, BYE, 0, -6), Golden Tate (X, X, X, BYE, 49, 107)
Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (43, 138, 26, BYE, 145, 15), Alshon Jeffery (74, 88, 35, BYE, 48, 33), Nelson Agholor (91, 20, 49, BYE, 83, 0), Corey Clement (26, 16, -1, BYE, -5, 4), Dallas Goedert (7, 43, 32, BYE, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 5, 42, BYE, 30, 0), Josh Adams (0, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 19), Golden Tate (X, X, X, BYE, 19, 48)
Carries: Josh Adams (0, 4, 9, BYE, 7, 7), Wendell Smallwood (18, 9, 8, BYE, 2, 1), Corey Clement 11, 8, 4, BYE, 5, 2)
RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (0, 0, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Zach Ertz (4, 1, 1, BYE, 3, 0), Dallas Goedert (0, 2, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Alshon Jeffery (3, 2, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Corey Clement (1, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Golden Tate (X, X, X, BYE, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Corey Clement (2, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (5, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Josh Adams (0, 1, 1, BYE, 2, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (2-20, X, X, BYE, X, 3-42), Dexter McDougle (0-0, 0-0, 1-9, 6-77, BYE, 8-105, 0-0), Rasul Douglas (X, X, 2-43, BYE, 8-105, 6-107-1)
Observations: No observations.
San Francisco 49ers
Targets: George Kittle (7, 6, 8, 8, 4, 10), Pierre Garcon (12, 6, 1, X, 5, X), Matt Breida (3, 1, 0, 0, 1, 4), Kendrick Bourne (7, 3, 1, 10, 2, 7), Marquise Goodwin (X, 5, 5, 4, 4, 5), Alfred Morris (5, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)
Air Yards: George Kittle (21, 8, 73, 29, 17, 44), Marquise Goodwin (X, 123, 80, 73, 37, 55), Pierre Garcon (95, 10, 5, X, 70, X), Kendrick Bourne (21, 18, 28, 84, 6, 99), Matt Breida (-1, 18, 0, 0, -5, 35), Alfred Morris (6, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2)
Receiving Yards: George Kittle (83, 30, 98, 57, 108, 83), Marquise Goodwin (X, 126, 24, 55, 11, 69), Pierre Garcon (47, 37, 5, X, 56, X), Kendrick Bourne (33, 22, 0, 71, 6, 33), Matt Breida (32, 5, 0, 0, 3, 31), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 5, 0, 0, 0)
Carries: Matt Breida (8, 14, 5, 16, 12, 17), Alfred Morris (18, 0, 9, 6, 7, 9)
RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (0, 0, 0, X, 0, X), George Kittle (1, 0, 2, 1, 1, 1), Matt Breida (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marquise Goodwin (X, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Kendrick Bourne (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 1)
RZ Carries: Matt Breida (1, 1, 3, 2, 2, 3), Alfred Morris (3, 0, 1, 0, 6, 3)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (0-0, 1-10, X, 4-81, 2-12, 2-10), Ahkello Witherspoon (3-31, 0-0, 2-42-1, 5-26, 3-45, 1-11), K’Waun Williams (1-20, 1-13, 3-20, 1-11, 2-23, 2-6), Jimmie Ward (0-0, 4-122, X, 1-20, X, X)
Observations: Bye.
Seattle Seahawks
Targets: Doug Baldwin (8, BYE, 3, 4, 5, 10), Tyler Lockett (4, BYE, 2, 4, 6, 5), David Moore (3, BYE, 4, 7, 3, 8), Ed Dickson (X, X, 2, 1, 1, 1), Chris Carson (0, BYE, 2, 0, X, 0), Rashaad Penny (2, BYE, 0, 3, 0, 0), Mike Davis (3, BYE, 1, 8, 6, 2)
Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (4, BYE, 31, 18, 73, 65), Doug Baldwin (126, BYE, 23, 40, 18, 92), David Moore (72, BYE, 86, 94, 51, 134), Ed Dickson (X, BYE, 23, 6, 16, 9), Rashaad Penny (-4, BYE, 0, -1, 0, 0), Chris Carson (0, BYE, 12, 0, X, 0), Mike Davis (3, BYE, 2, -9, 10, 8)
Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (13, BYE, 34, 22, 67, 71), Doug Baldwin (91, BYE, 26, 77, 39, 52), David Moore (47, BYE, 97, 16, 16, 57), Ed Dickson (X, X, 54, 0, 24, 15), Rashaad Penny (27, BYE, 0, 13, 0, 0), Chris Carson (0, BYE, 19, 0, X, 0), Mike Davis (5, BYE, 2, 45, 22, 24)
Carries: Chris Carson (14, BYE, 25, 8, X, 17), Mike Davis (6, BYE, 10, 15, 11, 4), Rashaad Penny (9, BYE, 0, 4, 12, 8), Russell Wilson (6, BYE, 2, 5, 9, 5)
RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (3, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1), Doug Baldwin (1, BYE, 1, 0, 1, 3), David Moore (1, BYE, 1, 2, 0, 1), Chris Carson (0, BYE, 1, 0, X, 0), Ed Dickson (X, X, 1, 1, 0, 1), Mike Davis (0, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Chris Carson (4, BYE, 4, 1, X. 2), Mike Davis (0, BYE, 2, 1, 1, 0), Rashaad Penny (0, BYE, 0, 0, 2, 3)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (2-5, BYE, 5-57, 2-42-2, 3-40, 4-77), Shaquill Griffin (2-8, BYE, 2-19, 2-66, 2-38, 2-68), Justin Coleman (7-42, BYE, 5-45, 1-16, 7-98-1, 3-22)
Observations: No observations.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Targets: Mike Evans (5, 11, 13, 10, 6, 7), Chris Godwin (9, 6, 7, 3, 7, 3), DeSean Jackson (9, 5, 8, 4, 8, 7), Adam Humphries (4, 8, 10, 8, 3, 5), Cameron Brate (1, 4, 2, 3, 3, 3), Peyton Barber (4, 2, 0, 3, 1, 2)
Air Yards: Mike Evans (64, 168, 212, 127, 115, 100), DeSean Jackson (180, 78, 183, 101, 121, 126), Chris Godwin (100, 56, 88, 36, 92, 25), Adam Humphries (44, 96, 85, 29, 38, 41), Cameron Brate (14, 30, 20, 14, 24, 14), Peyton Barber (8, 5, 0, -3, 0, 4)
Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (58, 107, 179, 16, 51, 120), DeSean Jackson (77, 25, 68, 32, 67, 38), Chris Godwin (56, 59, 32, 40, 103, 50), Adam Humphries (82, 37, 76, 82, 53, 60), Peyton Barber (24, 0, 0, 9, 5, 4), Cameron Brate (15, 23, 13, 15, 14, 16)
Carries: Peyton Barber (13, 11, 19, 11, 13, 18)
RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Mike Evans (1, 1, 4, 0, 1, 1), Cameron Brate (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Peyton Barber (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeSean Jackson (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 2, 2, 1, 1)
RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (4, 0, 1, 0, 2, 5)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (0-0, 1-6, 2-32, 4-40-1, 2-25, 2-50), M.J. Stewart (2-46-1, 4-24, 5-77, X, X, X), Brent Grimes (6-80, 2-26, 2-19, 2-39, 1-24, 1-10)
Observations: Jameis Winston being back in our lives means that Adam Humphries returns, too. The latter has quietly amassed an 18.7% target share from Winston, second only to Mike Evans (20%). With Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, though, Humphries' opportunities were diminished to just 26 targets on 246 attempts -- a paltry 10.5% target share. Humphries is almost certain to stay on the field permanently, too, given that he's run the second-most routes in the league (245) since Winston's first start back in Week 6. He and Cameron Brate are in line for an immediate uptick in usage without O.J. Howard (foot/ankle, injured reserve), making both starting-caliber players at their respective positions ROS.
Washington Redskins
Targets: Jordan Reed (9, 4, 12, 6, 6, 11), Josh Doctson (6, 6, 5, 6, 4, 7), Chris Thompson (X, X, 3, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (3, 1, 2, 1, 3, 2), Maurice Harris (4, 3, 2, 12, 5, 4), Trey Quinn (X, X, X, X, X, 4)
Air Yards: Jordan Reed (55, 37, 71, 52, 38, 70), Josh Doctson (131, 35, 53, 38, 46, 132), Chris Thompson (X, X, 4, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (1, 1, 2, 1, -2, 0), Maurice Harris (21, 10, 6, 106, 41, 79), Trey Quinn (X, X, X, X, X, 33)
Receiving Yards: Jordan Reed (36, 43, 38, 34, 51, 71), Josh Doctson (X, 20, 42, 49, 31, 32), Chris Thompson (X, X, 9, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (36, 0, 8, 7, 16, 1), Maurice Harris (13, 22, 20, 124, 52, 13), Trey Quinn (X, X, X, X, X, 49)
Carries: Adrian Peterson (17, 24, 26, 9, 19, 16), Chris Thompson (X, X, 3, X, X, X)
RZ Targets: Jordan Reed (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Josh Doctson (1, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Chris Thompson (X, X, 0, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Maurice Harris (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (4, 2, 2, 1, 1, 3), Chris Thompson (X, X, 0, X, X, X)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (4-44, 5-63, 3-26, 5-83-1, 0-0, 3-39-1), Greg Stroman (X, 4-69-1, 4-78, 0-0, 6-73, 1-40), Fabian Moreau (3-32, 3-45, 4-39, 4-61-1, 5-109, 0-0), Danny Johnson (X, 1-6, X, 4-56-1, 5-79, 0-0)
Observations: No observations.