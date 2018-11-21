The NFL Week 12 Worksheet

Happy Thanksgiving! Week 12 is here, and we’re really closing in on making our final push towards the fantasy postseason. Hopefully everyone is setting up a playoff run, but if you’ve been unfortunate this season in your leagues, there’s always DFS to keep the fantasy juices flowing. This is our final bye week, with some studs off as the Chiefs and Rams are resting. Also, don’t forget to set those lineups prior to Thursday morning.
For those that are new here, the goal of this article is to provide a top-down, statistical snapshot for each game each week, running down weekly point spreads, team totals, play calling splits, and statistical bullet points on the players and teams involved. Although we’re focusing strictly on PPR league scoring here as a baseline, there’s more than enough to spread around across formats and daily leagues. The reason we’re operating under a PPR umbrella is it allows us to cover a larger portion of the players involved in action weekly.
As the author, it’s imperative that I note that this is an expectations-based column over a linear start/sit forum. The labels for each subset of players for each game is simply the vehicle for those expectations and have a different context for each player. Players that are high performers week-to-week are held to different standards than a secondary option in an offense. Every player runs into down weeks, and we’re trying to identify those moments, even for the star players you’re going to ride through thick and thin moments that don’t tally many low points during the season. That said, we’re still embracing some of the elements that will go along with a start/sit column as a byproduct of those expectations. I encourage that you use the game by game tables and data points here in conjunction with the Start/Sit column posted weekly by Nick Mensio, Pat Daugherty’s rankings in the Goal Line Stand, Evan Silva’s Matchup’s column, Ray Summerlin's Waiver Wired and most importantly, your own information and thought process. Remember, you control your own team. If you are curious as to my personal weekly rankings, they can be found each and every week in the Season Pass section.
All lines are taken from VegasInsider on Tuesday nights
Bears @ Lions
|Chicago
|Rank
|@
|Detroit
|Rank
|-3
|
|Spread
|3
|
|24.0
|
|Implied Total
|21.0
|
|29.4
|6
|Points/Gm
|22.2
|20
|19.5
|4
|Points All./Gm
|26.3
|26
|63.2
|20
|Plays/Gm
|64.0
|14
|63.9
|22
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|57.8
|1
|46.2%
|5
|Rush%
|36.9%
|24
|53.8%
|28
|Pass%
|63.1%
|9
|35.1%
|3
|Opp. Rush %
|45.0%
|29
|65.0%
|30
|Opp. Pass %
|55.0%
|4
- The Bears have scored 24 or more points in seven consecutive games for the first time since the 1995 season, matching their second-longest such streak in franchise history.
- Mitchell Trubisky has faced four top-10 defenses in passing points per game allowed and has been the average QB23 in those weeks. He has faced six defenses outside and has been the average QB6 in those games.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the league in passing points allowed per game (18.4).
- Opposing teams have scored on just 28.8 percent of their possessions versus the Bears, the lowest rate in the league.
- The Lions average -1.83 yards per play on first down than their opponents, the largest margin in the league. They rank 30th in yards per play on first down on offense (4.8 yards) while ranking 29th in yards per play allowed (6.6 yards).
- Chicago has allowed the fewest runs of 10 or more yards (15) and fewest runs of five or more yards (63) in the league.
- The Bears are allowing a league-low 10.8 percent of completions to gain 20 or more yards. The Lions rank 31st in the league at 19.1 percent, ahead of only the Raiders (21.1 percent).
- Kenny Golladay was targeted on a season-high 36.8 percent of his routes in Week 11.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Kenny Golladay: He now has 13 and 14 targets over the past two games, which leads the league over that span. It also has led him to lead the league in air yards over that span as he has amassed 35 percent of the Detroit targets and a gaudy 64 percent of their air yards in those games. With Marvin Jones likely sidelined once again, Golladay will have another game to be force fed high-volume.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Mitchell Trubisky: He would’ve been listed above, but his shoulder injury and potential availability are now in question. Trubisky has been one of the more matchup dependent fantasy options this season and this week he gets a soft one that he recently exploited for 36 fantasy points just two weeks ago. Detroit ranks 28th in completion rate (68.6 percent), 31st in touchdown rate (7.6 percent) and 32nd in yards per attempt (8.9 Y/A) allowed to opposing passers on the season. If Chase Daniel starts, he is more of a floor-play 2QB option in a good matchup.
- Tarik Cohen: He’s fallen back into RB3 territory over the past three weeks as he’s had just 13, 44 and 50 yards in each of those games, but Detroit has allowed six receptions to an individual passing-game back in each of their past two games, including six to Cohen two weeks ago.
- Allen Robinson: The Bears passing game is slightly dinged if Daniel gets the start, but it doesn’t move anyone off the board. Robinson is always going to carry volatility given that he’s averaging just 6.2 targets per game over his past six games played. We can’t expect him to walk into another 6-133-2 line that he had two weeks ago against this Lions defense with Darius Slay out, but Slay hasn’t been a world beater this season, allowing five touchdowns in his coverage, tied for the fourth most in the league.
- Anthony Miller: He’s been a WR3 or better in four straight games while the Lions are 25th in points per game allowed to receivers out of the slot, including a 5-122-1 line to Miller two weeks ago.
- Trey Burton: He has just 10 catches on 12 targets over his past four games which he’s turned into just 95 yards. That leaves him vulnerable for a low floor, but such is the case for all the tight end company he keeps in the lower-end portion of TE1 ranks.
Bust (underperformance)
- Matthew Stafford: There’s not much to see here at this stage as he’s continuously floated around the middle of the pack in weekly scoring throughout the bye season. Stafford hasn’t finished higher than QB14 since Week 2.
- Jordan Howard: He’s still in play as a lower-end RB2 since he can find the end zone and stack touches as a favorite, but he’s averaging just 57.3 yards from scrimmage per game over the past nine weeks and was able to tally just 32 total yards versus this Lions defense at home two weeks ago.
- LeGarrette Blount: An underdog that doesn’t catch passes against a Bears defense that has allowed one running back all season to reach 60 yards on the ground. Blount has 21 carries for 16 yards over his past four games, opening the door for Zach Zenner to potential squeeze into some touches.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Theo Riddick: It is not going to be sexy, nor is it going to come along with a higher ceiling, but Riddick has been a top-30 scorer in each of the past three games and has paced the position with 18 receptions over that span. 62.8 percent of the fantasy points that the Bears allow to the running back position has come through passing, the highest share in the league since they are so good versus the run. Tack on that Kerryon Johnson also had 13 targets over that same span, and Riddick is a low-ceiling stopgap in Week 12.
- Bruce Ellington: With all of the injuries to the Lions passing game, Ellington has been thrust into tangible targets. He received nine a week ago, which he turned into six catches for 52 yards. With Jones likely out once again, Ellington should find his way to a similar target total.
Washington @ Dallas
|Washington
|Rank
|@
|Dallas
|Rank
|7.5
|
|Spread
|-7.5
|
|16.5
|
|Implied Total
|24.0
|
|19.7
|27
|Points/Gm
|20.3
|25
|19.8
|5
|Points All./Gm
|19.0
|3
|64.3
|13
|Plays/Gm
|61.0
|25
|61.7
|12
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|61.5
|11
|43.4%
|10
|Rush%
|44.3%
|8
|56.6%
|23
|Pass%
|55.7%
|25
|36.5%
|5
|Opp. Rush %
|42.1%
|22
|63.5%
|28
|Opp. Pass %
|57.9%
|11
- The Cowboys average +1.25 more yards per rushing play than their opponents, the most in the league.
- Dallas is allowing 5.0 yards per play at home, fifth in the league.
- Washington is allowing 16.2 points per game on the road, the fewest in the league.
- After allowing 80.1 rushing yards per game through seven games, Washington is allowing 132 per game over the past three weeks.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Ezekiel Elliott: Washington held Elliott to a season-low 33 yards rushing when these teams met in Week 7, but their run defense has gone a slide since that game and have allowed over 100-yards from scrimmage to a running back in three straight games. Elliott is finding his stride, posting 112, 187 and 201 total yards over the past three games.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Jordan Reed: He found the end zone for the first time since Week 1 and while his overall production isn’t intoxicating, it is still serviceable among his peers at the tight end position. Reed has averaged 7.8 targets per game over the past four weeks, tied for third among all tight ends. Dallas’ tight end numbers are skewed by the monster game that Zach Ertz had in Week 10, but they have allowed three other TE1 scoring weeks on the season outside of that game.
- Amari Cooper: We're apparently completely out of the woods with the Cooper -Coaster this season, but his share of the Dallas targets (23 percent) and air yards (34 percent) are still a marked improvement over the totals (14 and 24 percent) he held while active in Oakland. The Dallas passing game may not allow for him to have a high weekly ceiling, however.
Bust (underperformance)
- Dak Prescott: He was in a prime spot last week and couldn’t deliver, reminding us that he’s no sure thing. He has a rushing touchdown in four of his past five games, but he’s still not running a lot as he has just 25 yards on the ground over the past three weeks. If you don’t get the rushing production, it’s hard for him to get over the QB2 hump. With all but two teams in play this week, there are just more attractive backup options to pursue.
- Adrian Peterson: He’s had at least 16 touches in six straight games, but he has rushed 44 times for 136 yards (3.1 YPC) over the past three games with Washington’s battered offensive line. He carries some scoring upside if Washington gets into position like he did last week, but that’s all he has going for him as he has 33, 69 and 51 total yards in those games with 17 receiving yards total.
- Colt McCoy: The last time that McCoy started a game was in 2014. He is capable of producing a solid floor game, but we’ve seen the plan for the Washington offense this season. Washington ranks 23rd in passing rate and has multiple passing scores in just three games this season.
- WAS WRs: McCoy targeted Josh Doctson on five of his 10 pass attempts in relief a week ago, but Doctson and this receiving unit are strictly only deep sigs if you’re playing the Thanksgiving slate in DFS. Doctson has yet to reach 50 yards in a game this season. Rookie Trey Quinn came off injured reserve to run 36 pass routes and push Maurice Harris to the outside, putting him in a spot to stack volume paired with the intermediate passing acumen of McCoy.
Falcons @ Saints
|Atlanta
|Rank
|@
|New Orleans
|Rank
|13
|
|Spread
|-13
|
|23.3
|
|Implied Total
|36.3
|
|26.3
|9
|Points/Gm
|37.8
|1
|27.6
|29
|Points All./Gm
|23.9
|15
|63.9
|15
|Plays/Gm
|66.3
|6
|63.3
|18
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|58.2
|2
|34.1%
|29
|Rush%
|47.2%
|3
|65.9%
|4
|Pass%
|52.8%
|30
|37.4%
|7
|Opp. Rush %
|35.7%
|4
|62.6%
|26
|Opp. Pass %
|64.3%
|29
- The Saints Week 12 implied is the highest implied total for a team since the 2013 Broncos in Week 6 (39.8 points).
- New Orleans is just the fourth team to ever score 45 or more points in three consecutive games and the first since the 2007 Patriots.
- The Saints have scored on 24-of-29 (82.8 percent) possessions over the past three weeks with a touchdown on 18 (62.1 percent) of those drives.
- Opposing teams have scored a touchdown on 34 percent of their drives versus the Falcons, the second-highest rate in the league.
- 78.3 percent of the yardage gained against the Saints this season has come via passing, the highest rate in the league.
- Michael Thomas averages 8.2 catches for 107.8 yards per game with three touchdowns over five career games versus the Falcons.
- The Falcons have allowed three or more touchdown passes in six games this season, the most in the league.
- 29.2 percent of Alvin Kamara's targets have come from inside of the red zone, the highest rate in the league.
- Opposing teams target their running backs 27.2 percent of the time versus Atlanta, the highest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Drew Brees: He has been bonkers the past three games, averaging 10.7 yards per pass attempt while throwing 11 touchdown passes (with at least three in each game). Atlanta has been a prime target of ours all season, ranking 31st in passing points allowed per game (18.7).
- Michael Thomas: He’s now secured 90.1 percent (82-of-91) of his targets on the season and nearly has as many touchdowns (eight) as incompletions thrown in his direction.
- Alvin Kamara: He’s gone over 100-yards from scrimmage in each of his past three games and is drawing an Atlanta defense allowing a league-high 8.5 completions per game to backfields and 161/5 yards from scrimmage per game to the position (26th).
- Julio Jones: The touchdown regression dam has been broken. Jones has scored in three straight games for the first time since the 2014 season. He is averaging a league-high 115.8 yards per game with five straight games of over 100-yards and has at least 96 receiving yards in four straight games versus the Saints.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Mark Ingram: I have to wave the white flag on Ingram as we just have to believe in the upside of this offense supporting him being able to keep up weekly RB2 production even if his efficiency per touch from the past two weeks can’t hold. This is also a prime spot for backfield appeal as the Falcons are giving up 33.1 points per game the running back position, the most in the league.
- Tre’Quan Smith: He was targeted on 43.3 percent of his routes last week after failing to record a target the week prior, but we always mention that the spots you want to take shots on him is in these high-total home games. In his past three games in New Orleans, Smith has been the WR5, WR32 and the WR2. He has missed practices early int he week, so make sure to check on his availability in the middle of Thursday.
- Matt Ryan: This is not the same New Orleans defense that he hung 374 passing yards and five touchdowns on in Week 3. Ryan also has finished higher than QB12 in just one of his four road games this season while the Saints have nuked Andy Dalton (QB27) and Carson Wentz (QB29) over the past two weeks. That alone is enough to move Ryan down to the lower-end of the QB1 pool, but he is still averaging 304 passing yards per game on the road and this game still has high shootout potential if the Saints defense takes even a small step back.
- Tevin Coleman: He’s still not getting fed enough touches (12.6 per game over his past six games) but has started to flash some big-play ability as he’s averaging 6.9 yards per touch over his past four games, including 5.6 yards per carry. The Saints have allowed a rushing touchdown in seven straight games, the longest streak in the league.
- Calvin Ridley: He’s been higher than WR45 in just one of his past six games and has averaged 46 receiving yards per game over his past seven. Of course, he did have a 7-146-3 line against the Saints in Week 3 and all three of those scores came against guys still playing heavily in this secondary, which will be enough to keep the lights on as a boom-or-bust WR3 option.
Bust (underperformance)
- Austin Hooper: He’s been a TE1 in just one of his past four games as his deal with the devil may be dead. He did still have eight targets last week, giving him eight or more targets in four of his past six games. The Saints have been stout versus tight ends, though, not allowing any TE1 scoring weeks yet on the season and have allowed just one touchdown to the position on the year.
- Mohamed Sanu: He’s scored in three of six career games against the Saints with the Falcons, but he hasn’t had double-digit points in a game since Week 6.
- Ito Smith: He has single-digit touches in three of his past four games with just 26 yards from scrimmage or fewer in four of his past six games.
Giants @ Eagles
|NY Giants
|Rank
|@
|Philadelphia
|Rank
|5.5
|
|Spread
|-5.5
|
|21.0
|
|Implied Total
|26.5
|
|19.7
|26
|Points/Gm
|22.0
|21
|25.3
|20
|Points All./Gm
|20.3
|6
|61.2
|24
|Plays/Gm
|67.1
|5
|63.4
|20
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|62.2
|14
|31.2%
|32
|Rush%
|37.1%
|20
|68.8%
|1
|Pass%
|62.9%
|13
|43.4%
|27
|Opp. Rush %
|31.8%
|1
|56.6%
|6
|Opp. Pass %
|68.2%
|32
- The game total has gone over in six consecutive meetings between these teams with a combined average of 53.3 points scored in those games.
- The Eagles are allowing 3.9 red zone possessions per game, 31st in the league. They allowed 2.5 per game in 2017, third in the league.
- Saquon Barkley's nine games of 100-yards from scrimmage leads the league and is tied for the most such games through 10 games of a player's career with Eric Dickerson.
- After allowing 66.4 rushing yards per game through five games, the Eagles have allowed 136.4 rushing yards per game over their past five.
- Odell Beckham has averaged 109 yards per game over the past four weeks, second among all wide receivers.
- The Eagles have allowed an average of 222.2 yards from scrimmage per game to opposing wide receivers over that same span, the most in the league.
- Since trading Damon Harrison, the Giants are allowing 152.3 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry after allowing 113.8 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry prior.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Saquon Barkley: He’s had over 20 points in every game but one as well as hitting 100-yards in each game but one. The Eagles run defense and defense in general has taken a step back while Barkley’s use is a sure thing.
- Odell Beckham: He didn’t hit when these teams met earlier in the season, but Beckham has five touchdown catches over his past six games and the Eagles secondary has lost Ronald Darby and the health of Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones will be in question entering the week.
- Carson Wentz: Wentz was playing lights out prior to last week, so I’m willing to throw away his garbage performance to variance and credit the Saints rather than believe that it is the beginning of a trend. Prior to that point, Wentz was a top-5 scoring quarterback since returning to the lineup and the Giants have allowed big passing days in three of their past five games, with the exceptions being Alex Smith and Nick Mullens. Over that span, they allowed the Bucs QBs to pass for 366 yards, 379 yards to Matt Ryan and a 278-yard, three touchdown game to Wentz himself in Week 6.
- Zach Ertz: The same for Ertz, who had been the most stable weekly option at the tight end position prior to the Eagles offensive debacle last week. Despite his down week, Ertz still is pacing the position in targets (10.3) and receptions (7.7) per game.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Eli Manning: As mentioned last week, Manning has come through with a stable floor in these spots this season, hitting for 17-plus points in three of his past four games while the Eagles have allowed a top-12 scoring quarterback in four straight games.
- Alshon Jeffery: He has received just 16.8 percent of the team targets over his past three games after 24.7 percent over his first four games back in the lineup. That volume dip has kept him at WR40 or lower in each of those games. That keeps him in lower-end WR2 territory, but he did have two touchdowns when these teams last played and Janoris Jenkins has now allowed seven touchdowns in his coverage, tied for the most in the league.
- Sterling Shepard: The volume just hasn’t been there as he has just five targets over his past two games and has scored just once over his past six games. But the Eagles secondary is such bad shape that you still take a shot on him as they allowed touchdowns to three different Saints receivers last weekend and may funnel coverage to Beckham in the same manner they did to Michael Thomas a week ago.
Bust (underperformance)
- Evan Engram: He ran a season-low eight pass routes last week and now has more than two receptions in just 3-of-7 games played this season.
- Golden Tate: His usage increased as he ran 27 pass routes last week as opposed to 15 in his first game with the Eagles. He also received a team-high eight targets. Still, he was not a usable fantasy option and those targets came in a game where both Ertz and Jeffery combined for eight targets. Tate has not had more than 50-yards receiving in a game since Week 4.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Josh Adams: He played a season-high 55 percent of the offensive snaps last week and ran a season-high 16 pass routes to give him a little bit more of a floor. He still takes a small step of faith since he's never had more than 10 touches in a game and the Eagles could easily delegate opportnities once again, but the Giants have allowed 15 touchdowns to opposing running backs, 29th in the league, which has him on the RB2 radar.
Jaguars @ Bills
|Jacksonville
|Rank
|@
|Buffalo
|Rank
|-4
|
|Spread
|4
|
|27.8
|
|Implied Total
|23.8
|
|17.8
|29
|Points/Gm
|13.7
|32
|22.1
|10
|Points All./Gm
|25.1
|19
|66.0
|8
|Plays/Gm
|63.4
|17
|61.1
|7
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|61.1
|6
|35.9%
|26
|Rush%
|44.6%
|8
|64.1%
|7
|Pass%
|55.4%
|25
|46.6%
|29
|Opp. Rush %
|41.2%
|21
|53.5%
|4
|Opp. Pass %
|58.8%
|12
- The Bills allow 19.2 passing yards per drive, the fewest in the league. The Jaguars allow 20.5 per drive, third in the league.
- Since Leonard Fournette returned to the lineup, the Jaguars have run the ball 46.6 percent and 64.2 percent of their offensive snaps, their two highest run rates this season.
- The average Bills touchdown pass is scored from 6.9 yards out, the lowest in the league.
- The average touchdown pass length scored against the Bills is 9.1 yards, the lowest in the league.
- 47.9 percent of the Bills offensive possessions have come with them trailing by double-digit points, the highest rate in the league. League average outside of them is 20.0 percent.
- The Bills have scored on a touchdown on 4-of-45 possessions (8.9 percent) at home this season, the lowest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Leonard Fournette: He leads the league in touches (59) since returning to the lineup and has turned them into 109 and 141 yards from scrimmage while the game script sets up for the Jaguars to keep riding their running game.
Bust (underperformance)
- Blake Bortles: He threw just 18 passes last week and we may see a similar number here if the Jaguars control the game. To tack on, the Bills are also strong against the pass, ranking third in passing points allowed per attempt while allowing a league-low 216.6 passing yards per game.
- Jaguars WRs: We can only take true shots on this group when we’re expecting something out of Bortles himself.
- LeSean McCoy: He has 94 or more total yards in four of his past six games, but also has a game with 29 total yards peppered in to remind us of the floor this offense has. The Jaguars defense looked back last weekend and they have allowed the second-fewest points per game to opposing backfields this season, leaving McCoy as more of a FLEX option than a locked-in RB2.
- Josh Allen: He has finished higher than QB28 on just one of his games played.
Seahawks @ Panthers
|Seattle
|Rank
|@
|Carolina
|Rank
|3
|
|Spread
|-3
|
|22.3
|
|Implied Total
|25.3
|
|24.3
|15
|Points/Gm
|26.8
|9
|21.3
|9
|Points All./Gm
|25.8
|24
|62.7
|20
|Plays/Gm
|61.6
|23
|59.8
|5
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|61.2
|8
|51.1%
|1
|Rush%
|44.0%
|11
|48.9%
|32
|Pass%
|56.0%
|22
|39.6%
|15
|Opp. Rush %
|37.0%
|8
|60.4%
|18
|Opp. Pass %
|63.0%
|25
- Carolina is allowing opponents to convert 81.5 percent (22-of-27) of their red zone possessions for touchdowns, ahead of only the Buccaneers (88.9 percent), but allow just 2.7 red zone possessions per game, third in the league.
- Seattle has lowest passing rate (48.7 percent) in neutral game situations (within seven points outside of the 4th quarter) while Carolina has the second-lowest at 49.8 percent.
- Carolina averages 165.6 rushing yards per game at home, the most in the league.
- The Seahawks have rushed for over 150 yards as a team in seven straight games. Their longest streak in franchise history and the longest in a season since the 2004 Falcons.
- 89.1 percent of Chris Carson's rushing attempts have gained positive yardage, the highest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Christian McCaffrey: He has 157, 138 and 110 total yards over his past three games while Seattle has allowed over 100 yards from scrimmage to seven of the lead backs they have faced on the season, including in each of their past three games.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Cam Newton: He extended his streak to nine straight games of multiple touchdown passes. The only slight sliver of concern here is that the pacing of both of these teams won’t allow high ceilings for many of the fantasy friendly options since both of these teams are out to do the same things offensively in neutral game script. Newton also has more than five rushing points in just one of his past seven games.
- Chris Carson: The backfield is still his when he’s active as he had 17 touches last week compared to eight for Rashaad Penny and six for Mike Davis. Those players remain in the mix, but Carson has now been an RB2 or better in four of his past five full games played.
- Russell Wilson: He’s thrown multiple touchdowns in six straight games but has been more of a high-floor play at his position due to Seattle remaining so run-centric on offense. Wilson has not finished lower than QB13 over his past six games but has been higher than QB7 just once over that span. You can still chase Wilson’s efficiency as the Panthers have allowed a touchdown pass on 22.3 percent of possessions, 31st in the league.
- Doug Baldwin: Coming off a season-high 10 targets and his first touchdown of the season, Baldwin has been a WR3 or better in four of his past five games. The Panthers have allowed Bruce Ellington (6-52), JuJu Smith-Schuster (3-90-1), Adam Humphries (8-82-2) and Willie Snead (5-54) all to have tangible games primarily out of the slot over their past four games.
- Tyler Lockett: He’s still in play for touchdown chasers, but his target share has dropped to 15.4 percent over his past five games after 19.7 percent over the opening five games, leaving him as a touchdown-or-bust WR3 option.
- Greg Olsen: He had just three targets last week but has now scored in four of his past five games. Seattle has allowed more than three receptions to just two tight ends on the season, but Olsen remains in the lower-TE1 mix given the state of the position and his scoring opportunities.
Bust (underperformance)
- Devin Funchess: 12 catches for 142 yards over his past four games while the Panthers are incorporating more players into the passing tree.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- D.J. Moore: There’s going to volatility in the first-rounders performance, and we can’t strictly rely on matchups either as evidence of his game against Tampa Bay two weeks ago. But he’s played an average of 80 percent of the team snaps per game over the past four weeks and offers the most upside in terms of ability after the catch in this offense if you need to take another cut.
Raiders @ Ravens
|Oakland
|Rank
|@
|Baltimore
|Rank
|11
|
|Spread
|-11
|
|15.8
|
|Implied Total
|26.8
|
|16.3
|30
|Points/Gm
|23.7
|17
|30.2
|30
|Points All./Gm
|17.8
|2
|62.1
|22
|Plays/Gm
|71.0
|1
|59.4
|4
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|64.0
|22
|37.0%
|21
|Rush%
|36.2%
|25
|63.0%
|12
|Pass%
|63.9%
|8
|49.5%
|32
|Opp. Rush %
|39.2%
|10
|50.5%
|1
|Opp. Pass %
|60.8%
|23
- The Raiders average 13.0 points per game on the road, the fewest in the league.
- The Ravens have allowed opponents to score on 25.9 percent of their drives in Baltimore, the lowest rate in the league.
- Baltimore is allowing a league-low .287 points per play while Oakland ranks 31st (.499).
- Baltimore is first in yards per play allowed (4.8) while Oakland is last (6.6 yards).
- Opponents run the ball 52.6 percent of the time versus the Raiders at home this season, the highest rate in the league.
- The Ravens ran the ball 72 percent of the time in Week 11, the highest rate for a team in a game this season.
- Lamar Jackson's 27 rushing attempts in Week 11 were the most by a quarterback in an NFL game since the 1970 merger.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Lamar Jackson: We still need to wait and see if he gets the call once again, but he was the QB13 last week without a touchdown of any kind. Three of his rushing attempts last week were kneel downs, but for some context on how high of a number 24 rushes is for a player with his talent level is, Mike Vick’s career-high in rushing attempts was 15. Jackson also has a matchup lining up for him that is positive once again. Jackson was 10-12 passing from a clean pocket last week for 110 yards while the Raiders get the least amount of pressure in the league on opposing passers.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Jared Cook: He’s had four or fewer catches in five straight games but is no doubt the best offensive player this roster has at the moment while opposing tight ends have accounted for 28.4 percent of the receiving yardage allowed by Baltimore, the highest rate in the league.
- Jalen Richard: He may not quite be the new Charlie Garner, but Richard has at least been bankable, finishing as a top-30 scorer in six consecutive games and is coming off a season-high 11 rushing attempts.
Bust (underperformance)
- BAL WRs: Willie Snead has become the safest guy in the room as he has at least 50 yards in six of his past seven games, but he hasn’t had more than 60 yards on the season yet. John Brown and Michael Crabtree are only options in chasing a splash play since this is a passing game that was leading the league in pass attempts per game under Joe Flacco and just posted the most run-heavy performance for a team this season.
- Derek Carr: He’s only had two startable games on the season and both came in high-scoring shootouts. Baltimore ranks first in yards per attempt (6.2 Y/A) and second in passing yardage (223.5 yards) allowed per game to passers.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Gus Edwards: He played 49 snaps and had 17 touches after playing 31 snaps and having 16 touches all season before last weekend. He made those touches count as he totaled 115 yards with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. The Ravens having four running backs active will make Edwards a sketchy FLEX option that requires a leap of faith, but if his usage spills over into this week, he has a layout against an Oakland defense that is allowing a league-high 131 yards rushing per game to opposing backfields.
49ers @ Buccaneers
|San Francisco
|Rank
|@
|Tampa Bay
|Rank
|-3
|
|Spread
|3
|
|22.8
|
|Implied Total
|19.8
|
|23.0
|18
|Points/Gm
|25.8
|12
|26.6
|27
|Points All./Gm
|32.3
|32
|63.3
|19
|Plays/Gm
|68.3
|2
|63.4
|18
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|62.0
|11
|44.7%
|7
|Rush%
|35.0%
|28
|55.3%
|26
|Pass%
|65.0%
|5
|39.8%
|17
|Opp. Rush %
|39.3%
|11
|60.3%
|16
|Opp. Pass %
|60.8%
|22
- Tampa Bay ranks 32nd in passing points allowed per attempt (.647) while San Francisco ranks 29th (.514).
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over multiple times in nine consecutive games, the longest streak in the same season since Washington in 2011 (14 games).
- Tampa Bay has five games with four or more turnovers, the most for a team through 10 games of a season since 1997.
- The 49ers have forced a turnover on just 4.5 percent (5-of-110) of opponent's possessions, the lowest rate in the league.
- The average Tampa Bay road game features an average of 70.5 combined points scored (the most in the league). Their average home game features 43.3 combined points (23rd).
- San Francisco allows the most red zone possessions per game (4.0).
- 49ers running backs have 43 red zone carries this season, trailing only the Saints (56) and Rams (64).
- The Buccaneers have allowed 13 red zone rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the most in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- George Kittle: Kittle’s 535 yards after the catch this season leads all tight ends and wide receivers this season and if you just used those yards, he’s still fifth among all tight ends in receiving. Kittle has accounted for 31.2 percent of the San Francisco receiving yardage, the highest share in the league. Tampa Bay ranks 31st in receiving yardage per game (74.7 yards) allowed to tight ends.
- Jameis Winston: I know you’d rather wash your hands from this quarterback situation entirely since we’re in the hot hand stage of whether or not the starter can make it through a game, but the volume and production are too high to ignore in such a strong matchup. The 49ers rank 28th in passing points allowed per game (18.3) and are 27th in touchdown rate (5.9 percent) surrendered.
- Matt Breida: Finally healthy, he’s coming off a season-high 20 touches for 132 yards and two touchdowns prior to the bye week. He also had four targets in the passing game, which matched his most in a game this season. The Bucs have allowed a league-high 17 touchdowns to the running back position.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Mike Evans: It’s been all or nothing with Evans over the past seven weeks, but he’ll run roughly half of his routes away from the coverage of Richard Sherman which has been a huge positive for getting fed targets when teams play the 49ers. The 49ers rank 26th in points allowed per game to wideouts on the left side as opposed to seventh in the league for wideouts on the right side.
- Cameron Brate: With O.J. Howard done for the year, Brate will assume Howard’s vacated 11.7 percent target share and carry touchdown upside that will warrant starting tight end attention.
- Peyton Barber: Barber’s only three games as an RB2 or better this season have come with a touchdown, so he always carry some trepidation and the 49ers have allowed just one running back (Melvin Gordon) to rush for at least 70 yards in a game this season. That said, it’s not often we’re going to get Barber as a home favorite, giving him consideration as a lower-end RB2 this week.
- Nick Mullens: He’s had one great start and one lousy one, but his matchup this week lines up similarly as his first. Tampa Bay has allowed a QB1 in 8-of-10 games this season with the exceptions being Alex Smith and Nick Foles (who still had 334 passing yards). Mullens is worth a look in 2QB leagues, but the two things that hurt him this week are him being on the road and only two teams on bye, making it a packed house of streaming options.
Bust (underperformance)
- Chris Godwin: Playing through injury last week, he ran a season-low 11 pass routes and hasn’t found the end zone since Week 6.
- DeSean Jackson: There’s always volume and upside to be had with Jackson, but he’s averaging just 7.2 yards per targets from Winston this season compared to 14.5 yards per target with Fitzpatrick under center. You’re asking for a lot on little as Jackson has four or fewer catches in 7-of-10 games.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Adam Humphries: With Winston back under center, Humphries gets a boost back into play. Humphries has been targeted by Winston 18.9 percent of the time compared to 10.6 percent of the time from Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 49ers are also last in the league in points allowed to slot receviers.
- Marquise Goodwin: He’s been targeted just nine times by Mullens in two games, so he takes an extreme leap of faith, but if not now, when will you ever consider him again? The only two lead wideouts not to post top-24 scoring weeks against the Bucs have been Devin Funchess and Allen Robinson.
Browns @ Bengals
|Cleveland
|Rank
|@
|Cincinnati
|Rank
|4
|
|Spread
|-4
|
|19.3
|
|Implied Total
|22.3
|
|21.8
|22
|Points/Gm
|26.1
|11
|26.3
|25
|Points All./Gm
|32.0
|31
|68.2
|3
|Plays/Gm
|58.2
|29
|72.3
|32
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|71.6
|31
|40.5%
|17
|Rush%
|35.3%
|27
|59.5%
|16
|Pass%
|64.7%
|6
|39.3%
|12
|Opp. Rush %
|39.6%
|16
|60.7%
|21
|Opp. Pass %
|60.4%
|17
- The Browns have lost 25 consecutive games on the road, one shy of the all-time record set by the Lions from 2007-2010.
- Cleveland has lost seven consecutive games versus the Bengals, the longest streak in their rivalry.
- The Bengals run -14.1 fewer plays per game than their opponent, the largest differential in the league.
- The Bengals average -120.1 fewer yards per game than their opponent, the largest differential in the league.
- Opposing teams have scored on 50.9 percent of their possessions versus the Bengals, the highest rate in the league.
- 37.7 percent of the drives against the Bengals end inside of the red zone, the highest rate in the league.
- 69.5 percent of Nick Chubb's rushing yardage has come on gains of 10 or more yards, the highest rate in the league.
- Since taking over as the starting running back in Week 7, only Kareem Hunt has more runs of 10-plus yards (14) than Nick Chubb (13).
- The Bengals have allowed 42 runs of 10 or more yards, 30th in the league.
- Cleveland has allowed 51 runs of 10 or more yards, the most in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Nick Chubb: He’s had at least 18 touches in all four of his starts and the Bengals have been handing over touchdowns on the ground and to backfields. Over their past five games, the Bengals have allowed eight rushing touchdowns and 11 touchdowns total to backs while allowing 188 yards form scrimmage to backfields per game over that span.
- Joe Mixon: He’s had just 13 and 15 touches the past two weeks and hasn’t had more than 16 touches in any loss this season. After games against the Saints and Ravens, he gets a much better outlook here as a home favorite against a Browns defense that is 26tth in the league in rushing yardage allowed per game to backfields (110.5 yards) and has allowed 12 rushing touchdowns to the position, ahead of only Tampa Bay (13).
- Baker Mayfield: He’s hit in all of the spots when we’ve wanted to reach into the cookie jar over the past month, posting 22.6 points versus the Falcons, 17.9 points versus the Chiefs and 20.9 points against the Bucs. The Bengals are 30th in passing points allowed per game (18.4) and 31st in passing yardage allowed (306.1 yards) per game.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Jarvis Landry: He’s averaging just 46 yards per game over his past seven games but has still managed double-digit points in five of those games. He still can’t be trusted to be more than a floor-WR3, but the Bengals are 27th in points allowed to opposing slot receivers on the season.
- Tyler Boyd: He’s been the WR35 and the WR33 in his two games with A.J. Green out of the lineup and we have to wait on Green being officially active this week. The good news is that while he’s still managed to have a WR3 floor, Boyd also received 29.7 percent of the Cincinnati targets last week.
- Duke Johnson: He’s scored in each of his past two games since Freddie Kitchens took over play-calling duties and he gets his third really strong matchup in a row for his skillset. The Bengals are 22nd in receptions allowed per game (5.8) to backs and have allowed five receiving touchdowns to the position, tied for the third-most in the league.
Bust (underperformance)
- Andy Dalton: He’s averaged just 6.5 yards per pass attempt in his two games with Green sidelined while completing just 55.3 percent of his passes. Seven of the nine passers to play the Browns since Week 1 have finished under their seasonal average heading into their game versus the Browns.
- A.J. Green: He tested out his injured toe pregame last week, so he may be able to give a shot this week. Coming off injury, expectations will be in the WR2 range than a locked in WR1.
- John Ross: He’s on the Tyler Lockett plan here as he has just four catches for 66 yards over the past two weeks total on 13 targets but has found the end zone in each game. They are just better options to chase a touchdown from.
- David Njoku: His talent and matchup have him as an upside play, but there’s marginal confidence to be had in making an objective case for Njoku outside of the Bengals being bad. He has just 8.9 percent of the Cleveland targets over the past four games with six total targets since the coaching change. The Bengals are 29th in receptions allowed per game (6.1) to opposing tight ends. Hopefully Cleveland comes out of the bye week with a pan to reestablish Njoku in the offense.
Patriots @ Jets
|New England
|Rank
|@
|NY Jets
|Rank
|-9.5
|
|Spread
|9.5
|
|27.8
|
|Implied Total
|18.3
|
|28.0
|7
|Points/Gm
|20.8
|23
|23.6
|14
|Points All./Gm
|25.4
|21
|66.7
|7
|Plays/Gm
|60.6
|27
|66.1
|27
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|66.9
|28
|41.5%
|15
|Rush%
|42.7%
|13
|58.5%
|18
|Pass%
|57.3%
|20
|38.1%
|9
|Opp. Rush %
|42.5%
|23
|61.9%
|24
|Opp. Pass %
|57.6%
|
- The Jets have scored a touchdown on just 4-of-53 (7.5 percent) possessions over their past four games, the lowest rate in the league over that span.
- The Jets are last in the league in rate of rushing attempts to gain five or more yards (29.9 percent).
- The Jets have run just 17 plays inside of the opponent's 10-yard line this season, the fewest in the league.
- The Patriots have run 57 plays inside of the opponent's 10-yard line, fourth in the league.
- New England is averaging 1.6 offensive touchdowns per game on the road (27th) as opposed to 4.2 per game at home (third).
- Opposing teams target their wide receivers 69.2 percent of the time versus the Jets, the highest rate in the league and wide receivers have accounted for 66.7 percent of the receptions allowed by the Jets, the highest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Julian Edelman: If his foot checks out, then he should be in your lineups. Edelman has averaged 16.9 points per game since returning to the lineup with three consecutive games double-digit targets. The Jets have been undressed by interior wideouts all season long, ranking 31st in points allowed to interior wideouts.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Tom Brady: Brady has just five touchdown passes over his past five games with one or fewer passing scores in four of those games. He hasn’t been a QB1 since Week 7 but is still averaging 297 passing yards per game over that span. In his game prior to the bye he was undoubtedly bad but has run into some poor touchdown luck as the Patriots have eight rushing touchdowns over the span mentioned. The Jets are just middle of the road against the pass, allowing a touchdown once every 21.4 pass attempts, 17th in the league.
- Josh Gordon: He’s been a WR2 or better in three of his past four games, with catches of 40-plus yards in three of those contests. The Jets rank 29th in receiving yardage allowed to opposing wideouts per game.
- Rob Gronkowski: Expected back this week after missing the previous two games prior to the bye, Gronk will look to make good for owners down the stretch. No team has allowed fewer receptions per game (2.6) to opposing tight ends than the Jets, but they haven’t really been pressed by quality options at the position, either. Eric Ebron is the best tight end they have faced and allowed him to post a 4-71-1 line.
- Sony Michel: He returned prior to the bye and was bottled up by a good Titans run defense. Things should be much easier here as a huge favorite against a Jets run defense that ranks 21st in rushing points allowed per game (15.2) to opposing backfields.
- James White: He has at least five receptions in seven straight games and still leads the position in targets (89), receptions (66) and receiving yardage (562).
Bust (underperformance)
- Jets QB: Sam Darnold’s status remains in the air, but even if Josh McCown draws another start, he is not an option to lean on as this Jets offense has failed to score more than 10 points in a game since Week 7.
- Jets WRs: This unit hasn’t produced a top-40 scorer since Week 6. If you're going to make a case for anyone, it would be Quincy Enunwa this week as New England is the worst defense in the league versus slot wideouts, but it's hard to make a case beyond that to get any Jets player into your lineups.
- Isaiah Crowell: He’s rushed 57 times for 162 yards (2.8 YPC) over his five games since rushing for 219 yards in Week 5 with a high game of 49 yards on the ground.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Elijah McGuire: He’s been the RB25 and the RB34 in his two games since retuning the lineup, so he falls into a large bucket of floor plays at the position. The Patriots are 27th in receiving points allowed per game (13.2) to backfields to give McGuire the most appeal.
- Chris Herndon: It's not saying a ton, but Herndon has led the Jets in receiving in each of the past two games while New England ranks 20th in receptions per game (5.0) and yardage allowed per game (62.1) to opposing tight ends. The downside is Herndon hasn't had more than four catches in any game this season.
Cardinals @ Chargers
|Arizona
|Rank
|@
|LA Chargers
|Rank
|9
|
|Spread
|-9
|
|22.8
|
|Implied Total
|31.8
|
|13.8
|31
|Points/Gm
|26.7
|10
|25.0
|18
|Points All./Gm
|20.7
|8
|55.7
|32
|Plays/Gm
|56.9
|31
|67.7
|29
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.6
|21
|37.1%
|19
|Rush%
|44.1%
|9
|62.9%
|14
|Pass%
|55.9%
|24
|47.8%
|31
|Opp. Rush %
|39.5%
|13
|52.2%
|2
|Opp. Pass %
|60.5%
|20
- The Chargers average +2.0 more yards per pass play than their opponents, the highest rate in the league. League average outside of them is actually negative at -0.9 yards.
- The Cardinals have allowed over 100-yards rushing in 9-of-10 games this season, the most in the league.
- Philip Rivers has thrown multiple touchdown passes in 11 consecutive games, the longest streak of his career.
- 14.8 percent of the Arizona possessions end inside of the red zone, the lowest rate in the NFL.
- Just 34.8 percent of the Arizona possessions cross midfield, the lowest rate in the league. League average outside of them is 54.0 percent.
- Josh Rosen has completed 48.4 percent (31-of-64) of his passes on third down passes for 4.6 yards per pass attempt, the lowest rates in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Melvin Gordon: His touchdown streak was snapped last week, but he still had 156 yards from scrimmage. Gordon is now averaging 142.8 yards from scrimmage per game over his last five games while Arizona faces 33 backfield touches per game (31st) and allows 170.5 total yards per game to backs (29th).
- Keenan Allen: He’s paying off for those who stayed patient, posting WR8, WR17 and WR10 weeks since the bye. Allen has 32.6 percent of the team targets over that span.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Philip Rivers: He’s thrown exactly two touchdowns in six straight games while there’s overall volume concern here to keep him as just a solid option this week. Arizona faces the third-fewest pass attempts per game while Rivers has thrown 27 times or fewer in six of the seven Charger wins.
- David Johnson: He has had 100 or more total yards in three straight games after doing so once through seven games, but the past two have come in two of the softest matchups for running back production you can find. There still are some questions about Johnson’s use as a dual-threat option, but this is a good week to see them answered as opposing backfields have accounted for 28.9 percent of the receptions versus the Chargers, second to only Atlanta (32.2 percent) on the season.
- Larry Fitzgerald: He’s been a top-30 scorer in each of his past four games but is living a bit off touchdowns over that stretch as he 50 or fewer receiving yards in three of those four games. He’s still getting 24.6 percent of the team targets over that span, which will keep him in play as a WR3 option, but the Chargers have allowed just one top-24 scoring wideout over their past seven games.
Bust (underperformance)
- Tyrell Williams: He has three or fewer receptions in 8-of-10 games on the season while averaging 4.2 targets per game on the season, forcing you to chase a big play from an option that gets only a small portion of volume.
- Josh Rosen: Even with three touchdown passes he was dreadful last week against the Raiders, completing just 9-of-20 passes for 136 yards. His volume should get closer to the 39 pass attempts he was averaging over his previous three games prior to last week, but the Chargers have allowed just three QB1 scoring weeks on the season.
- Christian Kirk: He’s had three or fewer catches in 5-of-7 games with Rosen under center, needing a touchdown to float his usable weeks in fantasy while the Chargers have stifled upside at the receiver position.
Steelers @ Broncos
|Pittsburgh
|Rank
|@
|Denver
|Rank
|3
|
|Spread
|-3
|
|21.3
|
|Implied Total
|24.3
|
|31.0
|4
|Points/Gm
|22.8
|19
|23.2
|13
|Points All./Gm
|23.7
|15
|67.0
|6
|Plays/Gm
|64.0
|15
|64.6
|24
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.4
|19
|36.3%
|24
|Rush%
|38.4%
|18
|63.7%
|9
|Pass%
|61.6%
|15
|34.4%
|2
|Opp. Rush %
|43.1%
|26
|65.6%
|31
|Opp. Pass %
|56.9%
|7
- Antonio Brown has caught a touchdown in eight consecutive games, the longest streak since Wes Welker over the 2012-2013 seasons.
- Brown ranks third for all wide receivers in yards after the catch (376 yards) while JuJu Smith-Schuster ranks fourth (364 yards).
- Denver has had the lead for 15.3 percent of their second half snaps and 14.4 percent of their 4th quarter snaps, the lowest rates in the league.
- The Broncos are the only team in the league with more rushing touchdowns (13) than passing touchdowns (12).
- Phillip Lindsay leads all running backs with over 100 rushing attempts in rate of runs to gain at least five yards at 44.4 percent.
- The Steelers have allowed opposing passers to complete just 32.9 percent (24-of-73) of their deep passing attempts (15-plus yards) this season, the lowest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Antonio Brown: Remember when Brown’s season was being questioned earlier in the year? He’s been the WR15 or higher in six straight games and we still have yet to get one of the weeks where he catches double-digit passes and hangs a really crooked number on the board. Denver has struggled with opposing left wideouts, allowing the eighth-most points to those wideouts per game.
- Ben Roethlisberger: He has 20 or more fantasy points in five of his past six games while averaging 298 yards per game over that span. Denver has allowed a top-10 passer in each of their past three games, allowing opposing quarterbacks to average 9.1 yards per pass attempt in those games.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: Hard to believe that this will the first game he plays at age 22. Smith-Schuster has bene outside of the top-20 just once over his past five games despite scoring just one touchdown over that span.
- James Conner: He’s had 14 and 15 touches the past two games with just 122 yards from scrimmage combined. Denver has gotten their run game woes secured, allowing just 2.9 YPC to backs over their past four games, forcing us to lean on Conner for scoring opportunities and his involvement in the passing game.
- Phillip Lindsay: As usual, he led the Broncos backfield in touches with 15 last week, which he turned into 106 yards. Another positive for Lindsay is his receiving role remained intact last week and didn’t trade of with Devontae Booker. Lindsay has averaged 18 pass routes per game over the past three games after averaging 10.2 per game through seven games played.
- Emmanuel Sanders: He hasn’t been a top-30 receiver Since Week 7, but has held a stable floor, positing double-digit points in every game but one on the season. The Steelers haven’t allowed more than 85 yards to a wideout since Week 4 and have allowed just four touchdowns to the position over their past six games, making this another floor type of week.
Bust (underperformance)
- Royce Freeman: He found the end zone last week in his return, but managed just eight touches, giving him single-digit touches in five of the past six full games he’s played alongside Lindsay.
- Case Keenum: His last game in the front half of positional scoring came back in Week 6 while the Steelers haven’t allowed a QB1 since Week 4.
- Courtland Sutton: He’s still yet to see a target spike from the departure of Demaryius Thomas and has three or fewer receptions in every game still this season. The Steelers have defended the deep ball better than anyone this season.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Vance McDonald: He’s scored in each of his past two games, which is all you ask for from your tight ends. But he still had just 44 and 27 yards receiving in those games and hasn’t had 15 percent of the team targets in a game since Week 6, leaving him as a volatile option.
- Jeff Heuerman: He had 15.2 percent of the team targets last week, but unfortunately showed that he still has a basement yardage floor, posting just 20 yards, leaving him as a touchdown-or-bust option.
Dolphins @ Colts
|Miami
|Rank
|@
|Indianapolis
|Rank
|2.5
|
|Spread
|-2.5
|
|31.5
|
|Implied Total
|33.0
|
|19.9
|25
|Points/Gm
|28.9
|6
|25.6
|22
|Points All./Gm
|26.6
|26
|57.5
|30
|Plays/Gm
|67.3
|4
|63.2
|16
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|65.8
|26
|41.6%
|14
|Rush%
|37.0%
|22
|58.4%
|19
|Pass%
|63.0%
|11
|46.2%
|28
|Opp. Rush %
|41.6%
|22
|53.8%
|5
|Opp. Pass %
|58.5%
|11
- The Dolphins have the worst point differential per game on the road at an average of -14.2 points.
- Over their past four games, the Colts have scored a touchdown on 50 percent (19-of-39) of their possessions, behind only the Saints (51.1 percent) over that span.
- Colts running backs have averaged 5.8 yards per carry since Week 7, the second most in the league. The Dolphins have allowed 6.5 yards per carry over the span, the most in the league.
- 81.8 percent (9-of-11) of T.Y. Hilton's red zone targets have come from inside of the 10-yard line, the highest rate for players with double-digit red zone targets.
- 18-of-21 (85.7 percent) offensive touchdowns scored by the Dolphins have been by passing, the highest rate in the league. League average is 68.3 percent.
- The Dolphins average just 5.0 plays per game in the red zone, the fewest in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Andrew Luck: He’s thrown three or more touchdowns in seven straight games while at home against a Miami pass defense allowing a touchdown pass once every 17.9 pass attempts, 26th in the league.
- Marlon Mack: He’s had two tougher matchups the past two games and still totaled 14 and 17 touches those weeks. We’ve already seen the upside he has in soft matchups and he’s a huge home favorite against a defense allowing 122.8 yards rushing per game to backfields, 30th in the league.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- T.Y. Hilton: Last week was his first WR1 scoring week on the season, so we don’t want to overweight it, but Hilton has 24.1 percent and 28.1 percent of the team targets over the past two games and has a catch of over 30 yards in each of his past three games. Miami has only allowed one 100-yard game to an opposing lead wideout but has allowed a touchdown to three of the past five they have faced.
- Jack Doyle: He’s now averaging 5.8 targets per game and has seven total catches over the past two weeks. That type of volume is far from high enough to give him a strong floor, but he is still in play as a higher-TE2 given how hot Luck still is performing and the Dolphins have allowed a touchdown once every 12.4 targets to opposing tight ends, 25th in the league.
- Kenyan Drake: He has had more than 10 touches in just one of his past four games, but this set up is better suited for his receiving work to give him a better floor than Frank Gore. The Colts are 31st in receptions allowed per game (7.2) to opposing backfields.
Bust (underperformance)
- Ryan Tannehill: Expected to back, he hasn’t played in a game since Week 5. Given his long absence and position as a huge road underdog, he is not above lower-end QB2 status for his return to the lineup.
- Frank Gore: He's been a RB3 or better in four of his past five games and the Colts are middle of the road in allowing 89.9 rushing yards per game to backfields (18th), but being a huge road dog once again doesn't leave you with a high margin for error for Gore considering he doesn't have a rushing touchdown on the season.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Eric Ebron: As mentioned with Doyle, Miami has been giving in the touchdown department per target to tight ends, but Ebron is on the thinnest of ice in the usage department. He wasn’t even targeted last week and now has run just 10, 12 and 11 pass routes over the past three games. If you can live with a theoretical zero any given week you can take a shot on him for the scoring upside, but there’s a large gap from his ceiling and floor.
- Danny Amendola: He was Brock Osweiler’s binky, so there may be a falloff with Tannehill returning to the lineup, but he’s still the only Miami receiver you can have any faith in while his skill set is better suited for the zone defense run all game by the Colts. Amendola has been a WR3 or better in five straight games, averaging 6.2 receptions per game over that span.
Packers @ Vikings
|Green Bay
|Rank
|@
|Minnesota
|Rank
|3
|
|Spread
|-3
|
|20.3
|
|Implied Total
|23.3
|
|24.8
|13
|Points/Gm
|24.6
|14
|24.0
|17
|Points All./Gm
|22.7
|11
|65.7
|10
|Plays/Gm
|64.9
|13
|63.0
|15
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|61.2
|9
|34.0%
|30
|Rush%
|33.7%
|31
|66.0%
|3
|Pass%
|66.3%
|2
|42.7%
|24
|Opp. Rush %
|40.1%
|19
|57.3%
|9
|Opp. Pass %
|59.9%
|14
- Green Bay is allowing 3.6 offensive touchdowns per game on the road, 31st in the league.
- Minnesota is allowing just 1.4 touchdowns per game at home, the fewest in the league.
- The Vikings rank last in the league in rush rate inside of the red zone (32.5 percent) while the Packers are 31st (34.2 percent).
- 37.3 percent of the passing yardage allowed by the Packers this season has come on deep targets (throws of 15-plus yards), the highest rate in the league.
- Just 13.2 percent of Kirk Cousins' pass attempts are on deep passes, ahead of only Derek Carr (12.9 percent) on the season.
- Opposing teams have scored a touchdown on 15.8 percent of their possessions versus the Vikings, the lowest rate in the league.
- Dalvin Cook has failed to gain yardage on 29.1 percent of his rushing attempts, ahead of only LeGarrette Blount (30.8 percent) for the highest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Adam Thielen: First his 100-yard game streak was snapped and now his scoring streak has been snapped, but he’s yet to have a scoring week outside of the top-24 wideouts while Green Bay has struggled against interior options in Doug Baldwin (7-52-1), Danny Amendola (7-72) and Julian Edelman (6-71) over their past three games.
- Stefon Diggs: He has double-digit receptions in each of his past two games but did stack eight of his 13 catches last week up on the final two drives of the game. Still, he has a panache for scoring on the Packers. Diggs has scored in four straight games against the Packers.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Davante Adams: He’s either had 100-yards or a touchdown in 9-of-10 games this season, including Week 2 when he had 8-64-1 against these Vikings. The only gray cloud here is that those 64 yards are the most he’d ever had in eight career games versus Minnesota.
- Aaron Jones: He’s fifth in yards from scrimmage (446) among backs since coming back from bye as the clear lead option in this backfield. Jones clearly has the talent to be a league-winner but hitting here would go a long way in proving his potential RB1 status since he’s had four light paper plays over his hot streak. Minnesota ranks sixth in rushing yardage allowed per game (75.6) to backs, but is 18th in passing points allowed per game (12.1), an area where we finally seen the Packers incorporate Jones last week.
- Kirk Cousins: He has not been the QB1 we had hoped for despite both Thielen and Diggs having strong seasons. Cousins hasn’t been inside of the top-10 since Week 4, which was the last time that he threw more than two touchdowns in a game. It’s doubtful that Cousins needs to point chase like he did earlier in the season versus Green Bay, leaving him as a fringe-QB1 option.
- Dalvin Cook: He ran into a terrible draw last week, but still played a season-high 88 percent of the snaps. This week he’s in a more favorable spot as a home favorite against a Green Bay defense that has allowed over 100 total yards to three of the past four lead backs they have faced and have allowed a top-24 scorer in each of their past four games.
Bust (underperformance)
- Aaron Rodgers: Coming off his best game of the season last week, he’s had just one 20-point game in seven full games against a Mike Zimmer-led defense in Minnesota. That includes a QB19 scoring week back in Week 2. Rodgers is far more healthy now but has been higher than QB12 just four times on the season.
- Kyle Rudolph: He’s averaging just 2.6 catches on 4.4 targets over his past five games and hasn’t found the end zone since Week 3.
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Over his past three games, he’s had target shares of 13.9 percent, 25.0 percent and 10.0 percent, which is all over the map. Despite having scoring and big play upside, he has more than three catches in just two of his past six games. In a matchup where I’m dampening expectations for Rodgers, I’m discounting Valdes-Scantling to WR4 status.
Titans @ Texans
|Tennessee
|Rank
|@
|Houston
|Rank
|9.5
|
|Spread
|-9.5
|
|19.5
|
|Implied Total
|28.0
|
|18.7
|28
|Points/Gm
|24.0
|16
|16.8
|1
|Points All./Gm
|20.4
|7
|60.3
|28
|Plays/Gm
|65.6
|11
|61.4
|10
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|65.2
|25
|48.6%
|2
|Rush%
|46.4%
|4
|51.4%
|31
|Pass%
|53.6%
|29
|41.2%
|20
|Opp. Rush %
|39.5%
|14
|58.8%
|13
|Opp. Pass %
|60.5%
|19
- The Titans have scored just two offensive touchdowns from outside of the red zone this season, tied with the Bills for the fewest in the league.
- Houston has allowed just three touchdowns scored on them from outside of the red zone, the fewest in the league.
- Corey Davis averages 8.0 yards per target while catching 58.5 percent of his passes from Marcus Mariota as opposed to 5.9 yards per targets and a 46.7 percent catch rate from Blaine Gabbert on the season.
- Since Week 5, Houston has allowed a touchdown on just 14.3 percent (10-of-70) of their opponent's drives, the second-best rate in the league over that span.
- Houston allows just 2.7 red zone possessions per game, second in the league behind only the Bears (2.4).
Trust (spike starting production)
- DeAndre Hopkins: The low-volume Houston passing game has kept Hopkins at 7.8 targets per game over his past five, but he has found the end zone in each of those games. Tennessee has allowed a league-high eight touchdowns to opposing lead receivers this season, including Hopkins. Hopkins also has a knack for crushing the Titans. In 11 career games versus Tennessee, he averages 101.8 receiving yards per game.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Keke Coutee: He had a season-high 37.5 percent of the team targets in his return to the lineup and has now been a top-30 scorer in three of his four full games played on the season. His return makes Demaryius Thomas no more than a paperweight on benches.
- Lamar Miller: He’s now been a top-20 back in three of his past four games and is averaging 19 touches per game over the past five weeks when Houston has taken the air out of the ball. Tennessee Is not a defense to target for a ceiling performance as they rank seventh in total yardage allowed per game to backfields (113.7 yards), but the game script should keep Miller in line to amass touches that keep him in play as an RB2.
Bust (underperformance)
- Deshaun Watson: He’s been the QB22 or lower in three of his past five games and has thrown the ball 25 times or fewer in each of those games and hasn’t thrown for more than 239 yards in a game since Week 5. We’re asking him to have the same kind of touchdown efficiency he had as a rookie on that type of volume, which is a tough way to live as a high-end quarterback. He still has his legs, but in one of the lowest game totals of the week and potentially Blaine Gabbert starting, we should expect more of a slugfest that Houston controls rather than playing from behind like they did on the road in this scenario back in Week 2.
- Corey Davis: Just when things were looking up, they come back to earth as Marcus Mariota may be sidelined once again. In Gabbert’s early season start against a much worse Texans team, Davis was the WR51. If Mariota is good to go, then Davis moves back into WR3 status.
- Dion Lewis: The same can be said for Lewis. Just as we were getting excited about his expanding usage and offense looking on an upswing, he’s turned in back-to-back duds. The big issue is that he has just four targets in the passing game over his past two, the thing we need most from him to be considered above FLEX status.
- Titans QB: Even if Mariota is able to play, he is not a starting option given his injury and if Gabbert is under center, he was the QB31 in his full game earlier in the season.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Jonnu Smith: He’s going to be a tough sell if Gabbert starts, but he’s coming off a season-high eight targets, four of which came from Gabbert. Smith has now been a top-10 scorer in each of his past three games while Houston has allowed opposing tight ends to catch 18-of-26 targets for 198 yards and two touchdowns over their past two games.