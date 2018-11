Podcast: Week 12 Waivers

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Just a few weeks are left in the regular season, so Josh and Ray are here to help you pick the pivotal players that will lead you to victory. Josh Adams Appears to be the Eagles lead back. Gus Edwards emerged out of nowhere. Tre'Quan Smith and DJ Moore both had huge Sundays, but will the opportunities be there in the future? Subscribe via iTunes



