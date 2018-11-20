Week 11: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.





As always, this data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Editor’s Note: Due to holiday turnaround, the Week 11 edition of Targets/Touches will feature limited observations. Targets/Touches will be released at its usual date with full observations in Week 12. Check out RotoPat's Ranks, Silva's Matchups, Mensio's Start/Sit, Reebs' Worksheet, and the special Wednesday edition of Daigle's Last Minute Decisions for all Thanksgiving (and other Week 12) forward-thinking analysis.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (12, 9, 9, 5, 7, 3), John Brown (14, 3, 7, 7, 6, 1), Willie Snead (7, 10, 7, 11, 8, 8), Javorius Allen (2, 8, 3, 5, 5, 0), Alex Collins (4, 0, 4, 2, 1, 0)

Air Yards: John Brown (209, 53, 90, 108, 38, 14), Michael Crabtree (84, 142, 121, 104, 85, 38), Willie Snead (59, 123, 57, 96, 32, 58), Javorius Allen (1, -5, -5, 38, -6, 0), Alex Collins (8, 0, 7, 3, 1, 0)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (58, 28, 134, 28, 15, 23), Michael Crabtree (66, 93, 66, 31, 32, 7), Willie Snead (55, 60, 23, 54, 58, 51), Javorius Allen (17, 44, 18, 18, 8, 0), Alex Collins (7, 0, 10, 14, 4, 0)

Carries: Alex Collins (12, 19, 11, 11, 9, 7), Gus Edwards (10, 2, 2, 1, 0, 17), Lamar Jackson (3, 1, 3, 3, 5, 27), Javorius Allen (8, 1, 3, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Alex Collins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Michael Crabtree (3, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Willie Snead (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (0, 3, 1, 2, 4, 3), Lamar Jackson (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 6), Javorius Allen (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Gus Edwards (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (3-56, 1-17, 2-12, 1-19, 4-80, 1-32), Tavon Young (3-58, 1-18, 2-9, 1- -2, 5-37-1, 2-37), Jimmy Smith (0-0, 2-40, 5-84-1, 5-58, 3-27, 2-10)

Observations: Not only did the Ravens give rookie Lamar Jackson the nod Sunday, the team also kept four backs active for the first time all year. In turn, their offense averaged a 72% run play rate, the highest mark in Week 11 by a wide margin. Baltimore had previously averaged the eighth-highest pass play rate (64%) with Joe Flacco under center. Surprisingly, though, UDFA Gus Edwards out-snapped Alex Collins 49-17, leading the backfield with 17 carries. Collins got seven carries ahead of Ty Montgomery (nine snaps, egg) and Buck Allen (five snaps, one carry). I would imagine Collins and Edwards stick in something closer to a 60-40 timeshare moving forward, but Jackson's 27 carries (!) are still a detriment to all. No back was targeted as Jackson threw just 19 times on the day.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (5, 6, 5, 7, 9, 3), Zay Jones (4, 8, 5, 8, 6, 11), LeSean McCoy (3, 5, 0, 8, 4, 1), Charles Clay (1, 5, 5, 6, 0, X), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 6, 2, 4, X)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (88, 89, 81, 131, 128, 49), Zay Jones (49, 78, 34, 81, 13, 124), Charles Clay (10, 14, 41, 70, 0, X), LeSean McCoy (-6, 4, 0, 24, -1, 1), Chris Ivory (0, -1, 4, -3, -10, X)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (20, 35, 27, 55, 18, 93), Kelvin Benjamin (11, 43, 71, 45, 40, 0), Charles Clay (12, 20, 14, 36, 0, X), LeSean McCoy (23, 21, 0, 82, 19, 5), Chris Ivory (0, 4, 21, 11, 20, X)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (24, 16, 2, 12, 10, 26), Josh Allen (4, 4, X, X, X, X), Chris Ivory (14, 6, 16, 6, 7, X)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X), Zay Jones (1, 3, 1, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 1, X, X, X, X), LeSean McCoy (3, 3, 0, 0, 1, 5), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (0-0, 2-27-1, 1-8, 2-15, 0-0, 2-8), Taron Johnson (3-23, 1-12, 5-24-1, 1-4, 1-7, 1-0), Levi Wallace (X, X, X, X, X, 0-0)

Observations: Bye.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (12, 14, 7, BYE, X, X), Tyler Boyd (9, 4, 10, BYE, 4, 11), Joe Mixon (7, 5, 4, BYE, 2, 3), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, BYE, 3, 4), John Ross (X, 1, X, BYE, 6, 7), C.J. Uzomah (7, 2, 4, BYE, 4, 5)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (135, 158, 125, BYE, X, X), Tyler Boyd (67, 28, 82, BYE, 18, 142), John Ross (X, 47, X, BYE, 98, 96), C.J. Uzomah (68, 12, 31, BYE, 29, 53), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, BYE, 6, 0), Joe Mixon (38, -21, 2, BYE, 1, -1)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (112, 85, 117, BYE, X, X), Joe Mixon (20, 1, 15, BYE, 24, 38), Tyler Boyd (27, 138, 76, BYE, 65, 71), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, BYE, 30, 20), C.J. Uzomah (54, 13, 0, BYE, 23, 41), John Ross (X, 0, X, BYE, 39, 27)

Carries: Joe Mixon (11, 13, 21, BYE, 11, 12), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, BYE, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 1, 1, BYE, X, X), John Ross (X, 0, X, BYE, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 1, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (2, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 1, 1, BYE, 0, 1), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, BYE, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 1, 3, BYE, 1, 2), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, BYE, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (0-0, 1-9, 4-119-1, BYE, 4-24-1, 0-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (2-52, 2-63, 5-67, BYE, 1-2, 0-0), Darqueze Dennard (4-67, X, X, BYE, X, 3-25)

Observations: No observations.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (10, 9, 15, 12, 7, 5), David Njoku (11, 12, 6, 0, 5, 1), Rashard Higgins (4, X, X, X, 4, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 5, 4, 3, 9, 4), Antonio Callaway (5, 10, 2, 6, 5, 2), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 2, 3, 1, 3), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 1, 1, 6, 2)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (99, 69, 185, 100, 72, 62), David Njoku (87, 63, 56, 0, 51, 15), Rashard Higgins (75, X, X, X, 29, 28), Antonio Callaway (55, 130, 21, 33, 76, 25), Duke Johnson (9, 40, 5, -5, 9, 1), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 14, 10, 2, 11), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 2, 16, 122, 24)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (69, 11, 97, 39, 50, 22), Rashard Higgins (66, X, X, X, 19, 28), Antonio Callaway (22, 9, 14, 36, 51, 39), David Njoku (55, 52, 0, 53, 31, 18), Duke Johnson (45, 7, 73, 23, 16, 78), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 10, 5, 33), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 6, 0, 36, 33)

Carries: Nick Chubb (3, 3, 18, 18, 22, 20), Duke Johnson (5, 2, 1, 2, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 2, 4, 2, 0, 1), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Rashard Higgins (1, X, X, X, 0, 0), David Njoku (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (0, 0, 3, 2, 5, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (5-60, 2-46-1, 4-36, 5-37-1, 1-8, 4-46), T.J. Carrie (5-51, 3-28, 5-58, 4-37, 2-45, 5-43), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0-0, 0-0, 1-29, 3-17, 6-70, 7-68)

Observations: Bye.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (10, 7, 4, 9, BYE, 6), Courtland Sutton (4, 3, 4, 5, BYE, 6), Phillip Lindsay (7, 1, 3, 3, BYE, 5), Jeff Heuerman (6, X, 5, 11, BYE, 5), Devontae Booker (3, 1, 4, 4, BYE, 1), Royce Freeman (0, 0, X, X, BYE, 1)

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (70, 106, 52, 50, BYE, 39), Courtland Sutton (17, 72, 78, 67, BYE, 72), Jeff Heuerman (43, X, 62, 17, BYE, 14), Phillip Lindsay (1, -6, -11, -9, BYE, -10), Royce Freeman (0, 0, X, X, BYE, -2), Devontae Booker (6, -2, -3, 1, BYE, 3)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (115, 102, 57, 47, BYE, 56), Courtland Sutton (58, 28, 78, 57, BYE, 78), Phillip Lindsay (48, 6, 17, 24, BYE, 27), Jeff Heuerman (23, X, 4, 83, BYE, 20), Devontae Booker (14, -1, 23, 9, BYE, 4), Royce Freeman (0, 0, X, X, BYE, 7)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (4, 14, 18, 17, BYE, 11), Royce Freeman (9, 13, X, X, BYE, 7), Devontae Booker (2, 0, 9, 3, BYE, 0)

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (1, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Jeff Heuerman (3, X, 4, 1, BYE, 0), Devontae Booker (1, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Courtland Sutton (4, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 1)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (1, 2, 2, 1, BYE, 4), Royce Freeman (1, 1, X, X, BYE, 5), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-25, 5-44, 1-6, 3-29, BYE, 7-96-1), Bradley Roby (3-45, 3-17, 7-111-1, X, BYE, 1-19), Adam Jones (X, X, X, 0-0, BYE, 1-14), Tramaine Brock (0-0, 1-21, 0-0, 4-76, BYE, 1-29)

Observations: No observations.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (6, 8, 7, 12, BYE, 6), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, 3, BYE, 0), Lamar Miller (3, 3, 2, 2, BYE, 5), Keke Coutee (5, 3, X, X, BYE, 9), Alfred Blue (8, 3, 0, 0, BYE, 0)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (56, 93, 74, 76, BYE, 58), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, 25, BYE, 0), Lamar Miller (17, -11, 3, -2, BYE, -6), Keke Coutee (27, 12, X, X, BYE, 50), Alfred Blue (23, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (63, 50, 82, 105, BYE, 56), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, 61, BYE, 0), Lamar Miller (25, -1, 0, 27, BYE, 22), Keke Coutee (33, 3, X, X, BYE, 77), Alfred Blue (73, 17, 0, 0, BYE, 0)

Carries: Lamar Miller (15, 22, 18, 12, BYE, 20), Deshaun Watson (2, 7, 1, 6, BYE, 3), Alfred Blue (7, 8, 15, 15, BYE, 8)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (1, 2, 2, 1, BYE, 1), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Keke Coutee (1, 0, X, X, BYE, 2), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, 0, BYE, 0), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 1)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (1, 2, 4, 2, BYE, 3), Deshaun Watson (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 2, 1, BYE, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-52, 0-0, X, X, BYE, 2-8), Kareem Jackson (2-15, 6-51, 5-61, 6-54, BYE, 4-68), Shareece Wright (2-17-1, X, X, 3-45, BYE, 3-28)

Observations: In Keke Coutee's first game alongside Demaryius Thomas, the rookie ran 25 routes on 42-of-63 offensive snaps (67%), finishing with a team-high nine targets. Coutee's now amassed a 24% target share in the five games he's played this season. Thomas ran 22 routes on 46 snaps (73%), but ultimately wasn't thrown at as he clearly became the third option in Houston's limited pecking order. It's worth noting Houston's tight ends collectively fell off the map, too, and weren't used at all in the passing game with all three receivers healthy. If you were holding onto Ryan Griffin or touchdown-dependent Jordan Thomas, it's time to cut bait.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (7, 7, 3, BYE, 3, 0), Chester Rogers (10, 4, 0, BYE, 1, 2), T.Y. Hilton (X, 4, 5, BYE, 7, 9), Jack Doyle (X, X, 7, BYE, 3, 4), Ryan Grant (5, X, X, BYE, 1, 3), Nyheim Hines (3, 2, 2, BYE, 4, 3), Marlon Mack (2, 3, 4, BYE, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (105, 59, 26, BYE, 38, 0), Chester Rogers (64, 25, 0, BYE, 12, -4), T.Y. Hilton (X, 24, 55, BYE, 71, 110), Jack Doyle (X, X, 43, BYE, 19, 21), Ryan Grant (44, X, X, BYE, 4, 14), Nyheim Hines (6, -3, -1, BYE, 11, 19), Marlon Mack (-4, -8, 2, BYE, -2, 3)

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (71, 31, 37, BYE, 69, 0), Chester Rogers (55, 40, 0, BYE, 0, 9), T.Y. Hilton (X, 25, 34, BYE, 77, 155), Ryan Grant (24, X, X, BYE, 6, 15), Jack Doyle (X, X, 70, BYE, 36, 43), Nyheim Hines (21, -5, 7, BYE, 19, 20), Marlon Mack (4, 33, 17, BYE, 9, 8)

Carries: Marlon Mack (12, 19, 25, BYE, 12, 16), Nyheim Hines (3, 5, 11, BYE, 3, 5), Jordan Wilkins (0, 6, 2, BYE, 1, 4)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (2, 0, 1, BYE, 2, 1), Chester Rogers (2, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0), T.Y. Hilton (X, 2, 3, BYE, 1, 1), Jack Doyle (X, X, 1, BYE, 1, 1), Ryan Grant (0, X, X, BYE, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (1, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (1, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (3, 5, 5, BYE, 0, 3), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 5, BYE, 2, 2), Jordan Wilkins (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (4-43, 5-52, 2-17-1, BYE, 9-74, 10-83-1), Pierre Desir (6-70, 1-14, 3-39, BYE, 0-0, 3-44), Quincy Wilson (4-29, 2-39, 1-2, BYE, 5-59, 2-24)

Observations: As mentioned in this space last week, Eric Ebron had somehow scored five touchdowns despite averaging just 13 routes behind Jack Doyle in Indy's last two games. It all came full circle Sunday as Ebron again ran 13 routes, but wasn't targeted a single time on 25 snaps (40%). Doyle saw four targets on 51 snaps (82.3%) and ran a route on 17 of Andrew Luck's 29 dropbacks. If Ebron is the only tight end on your roster, it's time to start looking elsewhere for help. The results haven’t been there, but Marlon Mack has also played 71-of-117 snaps (60.6%) as the Colts’ lead back since their bye (two games). He’s handled 28-of-41 backfield carries in that span. Ensuing fantasy production will soon follow, perhaps as early as Week 12 against a Miami front-seven that's allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game (24.5) to opposing backs.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (5, 4, 6, BYE, 10, 4), Donte Moncrief (3, 10, 7, BYE, 4, 2), Keelan Cole (5, 7, 3, BYE, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (5, 7, 9, BYE, 6, 3), Leonard Fournette (X, X, X, BYE, 5, 2), James O’Shaughnessy (4, X, X, BYE, 6, 2), D.J. Chark (1, 7, 5, BYE, 2, 5)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (49, 64, 90, BYE, 53, 27), Keelan Cole (49, 72, 22, BYE, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (63, 13, 31, BYE, 43, 59), T.J. Yeldon (-5, 6, -1, BYE, -6, -3), Leonard Fournette (X, X, X, BYE, -14, 11), James O’Shaughnessy (55, X, X, BYE, 21, 29), D.J. Chark (28, 51, 30, BYE, 18, 28)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (41, 21, 18, BYE, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (38, 17, 31, BYE, 30, 19), Donte Moncrief (0, 76, 54, BYE, 98, 11), T.J. Yeldon (29, 40, 83, BYE, 51, 9), Leonard Fournette (X, X, X, BYE, 56, 46), James O’Shaughnessy (29, X, X, BYE, 46, 4), D.J. Chark (0, 31, 41, BYE, 0, 15)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (X, X, X, BYE, 24, 28), T.J. Yeldon (8, 12, 2, BYE, 3, 5), Blake Bortles (4, 6, 8, BYE, 2, 2), Carlos Hyde (X, X, 6, BYE, 3, 8)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 2, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (0, 1, 3, BYE, 4, 0), D.J. Chark (0, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Carlos Hyde (X, X, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (X, X, X, BYE, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (X, X, X, BYE, 5, 2), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Blake Bortles (0, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (1-1, 3-50-1, 3-31, BYE, 3-53, 8-158-1), D.J. Hayden (X, X, X, BYE, 3-28, 7-52), A.J. Bouye (5-63, 6-68, X, BYE, X, 4-58), Tyler Patmon (2-17, 1-3, X, BYE, 1-6, X)

Observations: Since returning from injury last week, Leonard Fournette's handled 73% of Jacksonville's backfield carries (52-of-71), averaging a whopping 26 attempts in those two games. T.J. Yeldon's still been utilized as the team's passing-down back, running 40 routes to Fournette's 16 in that stint, but the latter has been efficiently peppered for a 7/102/1 receiving line on those routes. Consider Lenny a strong usage-based RB1 ROS, especially if the Jags continue leaning on the same run-heavy approach (55%) as they have in their last two contests.