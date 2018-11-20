Waiver Wire: Week 12

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Welcome to the 12th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. There were several marquee injuries in Week 11, but most of them come with an uncertain timetable. Alex Smith is done for the year following a gruesome leg break, and Kerryon Johnson is going to sit out the Thanksgiving game because of a sprained knee. That is about all we know as of Tuesday. The Titans are hopeful Marcus Mariota will play, but there has to be concern given his history of nerve issues this season. Jimmy Graham reportedly plans to play through his broken thumb, but it is tough to imagine how that will work considering his primary job is catching passes. Initial testing on O.J. Howard’s ankle reportedly returned “good news,” but he is getting a second opinion. Doug Martin may or may not have an ankle injury, and it looks like he is going to lose playing time regardless. All of that uncertainty creates some headaches on the wire.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets in shallow leagues, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worth monitoring, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick

RB: Latavius Murray, Austin Ekeler, Ito Smith

WR: Nelson Agholor, Mike Williams

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Ben Watson



With his coach doing anything to save his job, it is certainly possible Fitzpatrick sees the field again this season, and he will likely be productive when that happens. Even so, shallow-league bench spots are better used on running backs and receivers. Murray and Ekeler should be held in deep leagues as high-upside handcuffs, but they are unlikely to offer much standalone value. A player I was too high on his week on the wire, Smith’s role has gotten smaller the last couple weeks, and he is not doing much with the work. Being used more down the field with Golden Tate around, Agholor should hit some big plays, but he will be tough to trust week to week. Williams made some big plays on Sunday, but he has just two games this season with more than three catches and none since Week 3. Rudolph is averaging 33 yards with zero touchdowns over his last seven games. Watson has failed to record a stat in two of the last four games, and he had one catch for one yard in another game during that run.





Quarterbacks

1. Jameis Winston

2. Lamar Jackson

3. Baker Mayfield

4. Eli Manning

5. Nick Mullens



Running Backs

1. Josh Adams

2. Gus Edwards

3. Theo Riddick

4. Jalen Richard

5. Rex Burkhead

6. DeAndre Washington

7. D’Onta Foreman



Wide Receivers

1. Tre’Quan Smith

2. D.J. Moore

3. Josh Reynolds

4. Christian Kirk

5. Anthony Miller

6. Keke Coutee

7. Marquise Goodwin

8. Adam Humphries

9. David Moore

10. Bruce Ellington



Tight Ends

1. Cameron Brate

2. Jonnu Smith

3. Chris Herndon



Defense/Special Teams

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Dallas Cowboys

3. Indianapolis Colts

Looking Ahead: Green Bay Packers



Kickers

1. Matt Bryant

2. Ka’imi Fairbairn

3. Robbie Gould

Looking Ahead: Ka’imi Fairbairn



QUARTERBACKS

1. Jameis Winston, Bucs – Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues

Risk-averse fantasy players can skip over Winston, but it is impossible to deny the fantasy value the Bucs’ quarterback position has created this season. Taken as a unit, Tampa Bay’s quarterback is the third-most productive fantasy quarterback per game while Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick have combined for at least 20 fantasy points in all but two games. The only concern is the threat of an in-game benching, which seems unlikely to happen in Winston’s first game back as starter, although nothing can be ruled out as Dirk Koetter fights to save his job.



2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jackson flashed why he is such an exciting fantasy prospect against the Bengals. Despite throwing for just 150 yards and recording zero touchdowns, Jackson ended up as the QB12 on the back of 117 rushing yards. He will need to be more productive as a passer to become a reliable fantasy starter, but it is safe to assume the Ravens will put more on his plate in that department if he continues to start. Continuing to start is Jackson’s real concern after John Harbaugh said Joe Flacco has a “chance” to return in Week 12 and made it clear the veteran will get his job back when he is healthy. If Jackson plays, however, he will be a good streaming option against the Raiders.



3. Baker Mayfield, Browns – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues

Mayfield has been much improved since Freddie Kitchens took over, throwing for five touchdowns to one interception with a 74.2 completion rate in two games. Coming out of the bye, Mayfield now gets a Bengals defense which has given up the second-most points to quarterbacks this season and at least 300 passing yards in six games.



4. Eli Manning, Giants – Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is tough to feel comfortable with Manning in a lineup, but he has thrown five touchdowns in the last two games and gets a prime matchup with an Eagles’ defense which is out of healthy corners. Manning only managed 281 scoreless yards against Philly in Week 6, but he should be able to better that this week.



5. Nick Mullens, 49ers – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues

Like Manning, Mullens is not a safe option, but he does get to face the Bucs’ pass defense, the NFL’s version of tee-ball. Tampa Bay have given up multiple touchdowns passes to all but two quarterbacks they have faced this season including two to Eli last week on just 18 attempts.



Playoff Stashes: Prescott did not have a big game, but he was fine against the Falcons and scored his fourth rushing touchdown in his last five outings. He could prove useful in great matchups against the Eagles, Colts, and Bucs during the fantasy playoffs. Andy Dalton also has some nice matchups in the fantasy playoffs, getting the Raiders and Browns in Weeks 15 and 16. A.J. Green will hopefully be back for those games.



Watch List: According to the Titans, Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger against the Colts and not an aggravation of the elbow injury which limited him earlier this season. Even so, he is not a lock to suit up on Monday night, and he has not played well while injured this year. Add in a matchup in Houston, and this looks like a situation to avoid…Dak Prescott has a good schedule down the stretch, but Washington has not been very giving to quarterbacks. This game also carries just a 40.5-point total and should be one of the slower-paced matchups of the week. Happy Thanksgiving!



