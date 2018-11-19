Dynasty First Down: Week 11

Monday, November 19, 2018

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player gaining or losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and much more.

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

Risers:





D.J. Moore, WR CAR

A year ago, Panthers WR Devin Funchess enjoyed a breakout season and was quickly viewed as the team’s WR1. This year, rookie WR D.J. Moore is claiming that crown. Through the Panthers’ first six games, Moore played sparingly but Moore has taken advantage of an increased role with veteran WR Torrey Smith out with an injury. Smith has missed the past four games and during that time, Moore leads Carolina with 283 receiving yards and is second in targets (21). Moore is easily outpacing Funchess in nearly every receiving category. In Sunday’s game, Moore caught seven passes for 157 yards and a touchdown, announcing his presence.

Of course, dynasty owners are well aware of Moore, who ascended to the rookie WR1 spot in the majority of rookie drafts last spring. Moore’s current ADP of WR25 and 50 overall is a new high mark for the first-year wideout and that data was gathered before his recent hot streak. Moore is on a path of becoming a top-36 overall pick in offseason dynasty startup drafts.



