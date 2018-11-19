NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

Lamar Jackson's First Start

Monday, November 19, 2018


Well, one thing is for sure: That is not how Joe Flacco plays quarterback. Making his first career start, No. 32 overall pick Lamar Jackson ran the ball 27 times against the Bengals. That’s a number no NFL quarterback had hit since 1950, and one Jackson reached only twice in college. Flacco has not had 27 rushes in a season since 2014.


Read options, quarterback keepers, unplanned scrambles. Jackson ran every which way against Marvin Lewis’ defense, piling up 117 yards (4.33 YPC) and clearing lanes for UDFA feature back Gus Edwards, who rolled to 17/115/1 one of his own. In total, the Ravens ran the ball 54 times, becoming the first team to cross the 50-rush threshold in 2018.


On the rare occasions Jackson passed, he was efficient, completing 13-of-19 throws for 150 yards, giving him a crisp 7.90 yards per attempt. If you are going to be a dual-threat quarterback in the NFL, that’s the minimum bar you need to clear. The defense must remain in thrall of your rushing capability but not allowed to sell out to stop it. Even as you keep swinging for the fences on the ground, you must produce enough singles through the air to keep the other team honest.


The eventual hope is to turn some of those singles into home runs. That’s what Robert Griffin III did during his brief time on top. It’s how Michael Vick lived and died in the NFL. It’s what Tim Tebow could never do enough.


Jackson tantalized on Sunday, but not enough to surpass Flacco for good. Week to week with his hip injury, Flacco could return under center as early as this Sunday. That would be a shame but merely a delay in a transition that was formalized as inevitable against the Bengals. Jackson is the Ravens’ quarterback of the future, and what a different quarterback he will be from the man handing off the baton.  


Five Week 11 Storylines


Alex Smith suffers Joe Theismann leg break against the Texans. Crunched by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt on a routine sack, Smith’s injury was anything but routine. The normally-stoic quarterback immediately removed his helmet before quickly covering his face. That’s because his right leg was literally dangling, a gasp-inducing sight that visibly troubled players on both teams. Even amidst that horror, Smith quickly composed himself, waving to the crowd as he was carted off the field with what was later diagnosed as a fractured fibula and tibia. Smith may have been able to put on a brave face, but it is a nightmare ending to his first year in Washington, one bad enough that calls into question the rest of the 34-year-old quarterback’s career. Theismann never played again. Thanks to 33 years of advancement in sports medicine and rehab techniques, Smith likely will. But it will be as a 35-year-old making $15 million in one of the country’s most impatient football towns. The pressure will be immense on a player who has always used his legs almost as much as his arm. As for 2018, Colt McCoy will drive the car from here on out, playing a brand of football not dissimilar from Smith’s but at a much lower level. Even in the up-for-grabs NFC East, the Redskins are probably cooked, especially since Smith’s loss is just the latest in a long line of them.


Kerryon Johnson suffers knee injury vs. Panthers. Really cooking before going down (15/87/1), Johnson was injured on a play where he ran into a wall of defenders before reversing fields to make something out of nothing. Unfortunately, he went down hard on his left knee in the process. ACL damage was ruled out at the stadium, but a Monday MRI will tell the tale. In a best-case scenario, Johnson might have a Sony Michel-type MCL issue that costs him only a game or two. With the year in its stretch run, even a “minor” injury could sideline Johnson for a majority of the remaining season. Whatever the news is on Monday, it’s unlikely to include Johnson suiting up for Thursday’s quick turnaround with the Bears.   


Jaguars execute their formula to perfection, still lose. In a day that began with the Jags having to quash rumors that they wanted to trade their best player, they appeared on pace to close it out with a feel-good victory. Leonard Fournette’s two-yard plunge with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter put the Jags up 16-0. An elite defense had 17 minutes to close out a 16-point lead. Instead, the wheels fell off. Fournette brick walled, Ben Roethlisberger stopped throwing interceptions and all the Jags’ hard work came to ashes. As Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz put it on Twitter: “What's the point of a run-first offense if you can't run out the clock with a double-digit lead?” At least for the Jags, the point is Blake Bortles can’t even game manage. Now 3-7 with a full-blown identity crisis, the Jags have to be thinking beyond Bortles for 2019.    


Ravens install Gus Edwards as feature back. A 23-year-old UDFA out of Rutgers, Edwards entered Week 11 with 15 career carries. He doubled that against the Bengals’ lowly defense, turning 17 rushes into 115 yards (6.76 YPC) while finding the end zone. He did so only after Alex Collins started. Coach John Harbaugh, who has lacked patience with Collins all year, pulled the plug early, giving Edwards a chance to establish the “hot hand.” That he did with dual-threat Lamar Jackson giving the defense migraines. Speaking afterward, Harbaugh said his rookie back “took the bull by the horns.” Edwards should start and get a chance to further establish himself against the Raiders’ barely-there D in Week 12.   


Saints stay on the warpath. Two weeks removed from outlasting a Rams team that was previously believed to be the NFC’s best, the Saints toyed with the defending Super Bowl-champion Eagles, simply ripping them apart in the Superdome. The “in the Superdome” part is key. The Saints have played extremely well on the road but been truly frightening at home (aside from a Ryan Fitzpatrick-related hiccup in Week 1). Now 9-1 and on track for home-field advantage in the NFC, it’s hard to see how the Saints miss the Super Bowl if the NFC’s road to it goes through New Orleans.   


12
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

