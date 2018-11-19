Lamar Jackson's First Start

Monday, November 19, 2018

Saints stay on the warpath. Two weeks removed from outlasting a Rams team that was previously believed to be the NFC’s best, the Saints toyed with the defending Super Bowl-champion Eagles, simply ripping them apart in the Superdome. The “in the Superdome” part is key. The Saints have played extremely well on the road but been truly frightening at home (aside from a Ryan Fitzpatrick -related hiccup in Week 1). Now 9-1 and on track for home-field advantage in the NFC, it’s hard to see how the Saints miss the Super Bowl if the NFC’s road to it goes through New Orleans.

Ravens install Gus Edwards as feature back. A 23-year-old UDFA out of Rutgers, Edwards entered Week 11 with 15 career carries. He doubled that against the Bengals’ lowly defense, turning 17 rushes into 115 yards (6.76 YPC) while finding the end zone. He did so only after Alex Collins started. Coach John Harbaugh , who has lacked patience with Collins all year, pulled the plug early, giving Edwards a chance to establish the “hot hand.” That he did with dual-threat Lamar Jackson giving the defense migraines. Speaking afterward, Harbaugh said his rookie back “took the bull by the horns.” Edwards should start and get a chance to further establish himself against the Raiders’ barely-there D in Week 12.

Jaguars execute their formula to perfection, still lose. In a day that began with the Jags having to quash rumors that they wanted to trade their best player, they appeared on pace to close it out with a feel-good victory. Leonard Fournette ’s two-yard plunge with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter put the Jags up 16-0. An elite defense had 17 minutes to close out a 16-point lead. Instead, the wheels fell off. Fournette brick walled, Ben Roethlisberger stopped throwing interceptions and all the Jags’ hard work came to ashes. As Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz put it on Twitter: “What's the point of a run-first offense if you can't run out the clock with a double-digit lead?” At least for the Jags, the point is Blake Bortles can’t even game manage. Now 3-7 with a full-blown identity crisis, the Jags have to be thinking beyond Bortles for 2019.

Kerryon Johnson suffers knee injury vs. Panthers. Really cooking before going down (15/87/1), Johnson was injured on a play where he ran into a wall of defenders before reversing fields to make something out of nothing. Unfortunately, he went down hard on his left knee in the process. ACL damage was ruled out at the stadium, but a Monday MRI will tell the tale. In a best-case scenario, Johnson might have a Sony Michel -type MCL issue that costs him only a game or two. With the year in its stretch run, even a “minor” injury could sideline Johnson for a majority of the remaining season. Whatever the news is on Monday, it’s unlikely to include Johnson suiting up for Thursday’s quick turnaround with the Bears.

Alex Smith suffers Joe Theismann leg break against the Texans. Crunched by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt on a routine sack, Smith’s injury was anything but routine. The normally-stoic quarterback immediately removed his helmet before quickly covering his face. That’s because his right leg was literally dangling, a gasp-inducing sight that visibly troubled players on both teams. Even amidst that horror, Smith quickly composed himself, waving to the crowd as he was carted off the field with what was later diagnosed as a fractured fibula and tibia. Smith may have been able to put on a brave face, but it is a nightmare ending to his first year in Washington, one bad enough that calls into question the rest of the 34-year-old quarterback’s career. Theismann never played again. Thanks to 33 years of advancement in sports medicine and rehab techniques, Smith likely will. But it will be as a 35-year-old making $15 million in one of the country’s most impatient football towns. The pressure will be immense on a player who has always used his legs almost as much as his arm. As for 2018, Colt McCoy will drive the car from here on out, playing a brand of football not dissimilar from Smith’s but at a much lower level. Even in the up-for-grabs NFC East, the Redskins are probably cooked, especially since Smith’s loss is just the latest in a long line of them.

Jackson tantalized on Sunday, but not enough to surpass Flacco for good. Week to week with his hip injury, Flacco could return under center as early as this Sunday. That would be a shame but merely a delay in a transition that was formalized as inevitable against the Bengals. Jackson is the Ravens’ quarterback of the future, and what a different quarterback he will be from the man handing off the baton.

The eventual hope is to turn some of those singles into home runs. That’s what Robert Griffin III did during his brief time on top. It’s how Michael Vick lived and died in the NFL. It’s what Tim Tebow could never do enough.

On the rare occasions Jackson passed, he was efficient, completing 13-of-19 throws for 150 yards, giving him a crisp 7.90 yards per attempt. If you are going to be a dual-threat quarterback in the NFL, that’s the minimum bar you need to clear. The defense must remain in thrall of your rushing capability but not allowed to sell out to stop it. Even as you keep swinging for the fences on the ground, you must produce enough singles through the air to keep the other team honest.

Read options, quarterback keepers, unplanned scrambles. Jackson ran every which way against Marvin Lewis ’ defense, piling up 117 yards (4.33 YPC) and clearing lanes for UDFA feature back Gus Edwards , who rolled to 17/115/1 one of his own. In total, the Ravens ran the ball 54 times, becoming the first team to cross the 50-rush threshold in 2018.

Well, one thing is for sure: That is not how Joe Flacco plays quarterback. Making his first career start, No. 32 overall pick Lamar Jackson ran the ball 27 times against the Bengals. That’s a number no NFL quarterback had hit since 1950, and one Jackson reached only twice in college. Flacco has not had 27 rushes in a season since 2014.

Ryan Fitzpatrick runs out of magic. The Frank Abagnale of the NFL, this is how it always ends for Fitzpatrick. Fitz had just four incompletions on 20 attempts, but three of them ended up in the Giants’ hands. The final straw was not his hilarious pick six inside his own 20-yard line to a linebacker, but a laughable end zone heave to a double covered DeSean Jackson. Enter Jameis Winston, who immediately pulled one of Fitz’s signature moves and racked up over 200 yards of offense in less than two quarters of play. The Bucs have seemed loath to play Winston, whose 2019 team option is guaranteed for injury only. When the fill-in tosses seven picks in three games since regaining the starting job, however, hands are forced. For Winston, this will be his last chance for a franchise that seems eager to move on. The 49ers are an attackable Week 12 matchup.





Andrew Luck stays piping hot, makes a little history. Luck’s three-touchdown performance was his seventh straight, making him just the third player to achieve such a streak. He got there in part by dusting off a long ball that’s been absent for long stretches of 2018. T.Y. Hilton got a step on Adoree' Jackson in the second quarter and Luck did not miss, delivering a perfectly-lofted deep ball that Hilton could corral in stride. When the dust settled, Luck had found Hilton nine times on nine targets for 155 yards and a pair of scores. This, after Hilton had totaled just eight catches in the first three games back from his hamstring injury. If Luck and Hilton can get humming down the field, it would add a dangerous new dimension to an offense that has eased into 2018 with extreme efficiency. The Colts will have a real chance at staying hot in Week 12 against a Dolphins defense that hemorrhages big plays.





Marcus Mariota re-injures elbow, Titans’ offense retreats into shell. It took only two quarters for Mariota to undo a month’s worth of good work. Under siege from the blitz and struggling to get anything going against an eminently rippable defense, Mariota departed late in the first half with the Titans already losing 24-0. He sat on the field for several minutes trying to shake out his troublesome right arm. It appeared he might have kept playing had the score not been so lopsided, but it’s still a major concern after Mariota’s elbow sapped his effectiveness for nearly a month earlier in the year. Injuries remain a constant roadblock for a player who keeps flirting with taking the next step but never actually gets there.





D.J. Moore explodes for 157 yards. Buoyed by an 82-yard reception, the No. 24 overall pick coasted to new season highs in catches (seven) and yardage while finding the end zone for the second time. 103 of Moore’s yards came after the catch, which was 33 more than any other player in Week 11. YAC has always been where Moore butters his bread, and it’s a skill that’s increasingly valued in Cam Newton’s offense. Moore is going to remain volatile in a crowded attack but with two 120-yard efforts in four games, he is knocking down the upside WR3 door. The Seahawks are a tougher Week 12 opponent before the Bucs present the best-possible matchup in Week 13..





Doug Martin tweaks ankle vs. Cardinals. Absent for the second half of the Raiders’ surprise victory, Martin was never announced with an injury. Coach Jon Gruden appeared to tell the CBS booth that Martin was not injured, and that he simply wanted to see what his younger backs could do. Afterward, Gruden admitted the truth, saying Martin “had to be shot up at halftime." Martin did not appear to be in too much pain on the sideline, enthusiastically chest bumping with Gruden after the Raiders sealed their road upset. If Martin gets cleared for Week 12, he will not be a recommended FLEX option against the Ravens’ shutdown run defense. Jalen Richard will be the only usable player out of the Raiders’ backfield.





Questions





1. Was there actually an NFL Sunday that began with a Condoleezza Rice rumor?





2. What is the German word for the season after you replace Jeff Fisher or John Fox?





3. Why exactly is Matt Patricia trying to turn Matthew Stafford into Derek Carr?





Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)





QB: Lamar Jackson (vs. OAK), Jameis Winston (vs. SF), Baker Mayfield (@CIN), Eli Manning (@PHI)

RB: Gus Edwards, Jalen Richard, Josh Adams, LeGarrette Blount

WR: D.J. Moore, Christian Kirk, Tre'Quan Smith, Keke Coutee,

TE: Cameron Brate, Jonnu Smith, Jeff Heuerman, Geoff Swaim

DEF: Bills (vs. JAX), Colts (vs. MIA), Cowboys (vs. WSH)





Stats of the Week





The Redskins’ brief 21-20 lead on Sunday represented the first lead change in any of their 10 games.





Tre'Quan Smith’s 10 catches and 157 yards nearly doubled his previous season totals. The rookie is matchup dependent, but he has another excellent one for Thanksgiving in the Falcons.





Keke Coutee led the Texans with nine targets. Coutee is replacing Will Fuller with what is essentially the exact opposite skill-set. He’s a volume-based WR4.





Josh Adams played 55 percent of the Eagles’ snaps against the Saints. It’s been in slow motion, but he is finally taking over the Eagles’ backfield.





One week after his inexplicable three-touchdown eruption, Eric Ebron’s only “touch” came on an incomplete pass. Running precious few routes, Ebron is a hope/prayer TE2. Admittedly, his outlook will be better than usual against the Dolphins’ tight end permissive defense in Week 12.





Awards Section





Week 11 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Drew Brees, RB Saquon Barkley, RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Tre'Quan Smith, WR D.J. Moore, TE Jordan Reed





Tweet of the Week, From Jon Benne: Remember when we thought Melvin Gordon was a first-round bust until Mike McCoy got fired, then McCoy went to Arizona and made David Johnson look bad? Whew.





The Everything is Completely Normal and Fine Award: Derek Carr and Jon Gruden’s relationship. Things just could not be more perfectly great.





The I’ve Seen Some Bad Losses In My Day, But… Award: The Jaguars. Great googly moogly.





The Surely This Won’t Actually Happen, Right?... Award: The Chargers.





Inexplicable Bucs Loss Power Rankings: 1-100, The Saints.