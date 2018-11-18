Dose: Week 11 Review

Sunday, November 18, 2018

Dallas- 22

Atlanta- 19

A low-scoring game got exciting in the final quarter as the Cowboys got a last-second field goal to defeat the Falcons. The game was just 9-6 in favor of Atlanta as the fourth quarter began but the two teams combined for 26 points in the final period.

RB Ezekiel Elliott carried the Cowboys for much of the game, leading the team in rushing (23/122/1) and receiving (7/79/0). After a string of promising fantasy performances in recent weeks, QB Dak Prescott threw for 208 scoreless yards and only rushed for five yards, though he did score on the ground. The Cowboys had been forcing the issue with new WR Amari Cooper but the former Raider went without a catch in the first half before recording three receptions for 36 yards after the break.

Falcons WR Julio Jones scored for the third game in a row, which was Atlanta’s only trip to the end zone in this contest. QB Matt Ryan hit Jones for a 34-yard score to tie the game with under two minutes remaining but Dallas had an answer. Jones finished with six grabs for 118 yards but still just has one red-zone reception all season. Ryan threw for 291 yards and one score. RB Tevin Coleman didn’t get many chances to run as the team turned to their passing game to keep them in it. Coleman rushed eight times for 58 yards and totaled 85 yards.

Baltimore- 24

Cincinnati- 21

One of the top stories of the day was the starting debut of Ravens rookie QB Lamar Jackson. With veteran QB Joe Flacco dealing with a hip injury, Jackson got the start. Baltimore began the game with an 11-play scoring drive that featured no passing plays. That was a sign of things to come. Jackson set a Super Bowl era record with 27 rush attempts from the quarterback position, totaling 117 yards on the ground. He also became the first quarterback to rush for over 100 yards in his starting debut.

The Bengals had plenty of chances to win this game, including owning a second-half lead but failed to hold the lead and then missed a potential game-tying field goal late in the game. The Ravens defense was tough, as usual, limiting RB Joe Mixon to only 14 yards on 12 carries, though a short touchdown did help his fantasy box score as did three receptions for 38 yards. QB Andy Dalton tossed two touchdowns among his 211 passing yards and actually led the team with 29 rushing yards. WR Tyler Boyd showed again that he isn’t quite ready for WR1 treatment, catching only four of 11 targets for 71 yards. WR John Ross scored again, posting a 2/27/1 line.

For the Ravens, Jackson ended with 150 passing yards and no touchdowns but still ended with a solid fantasy game thanks to his rushing output. Jackson wasn’t the only 100-yard rusher for Baltimore. After a solid start to the game for RB Alex Collins, the Ravens turned to undrafted rookie RB Gus Edwards and he answered the call, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Collins hasn’t broken the 100-yard mark since Week Fourteen of last season. If you are counting on Collins on your fantasy roster, you should be very concerned about this development. As expected with Jackson under center, the Ravens pass-catchers offered little production. WR Willie Snead’s five catches for 51 yards led the team.

Detroit- 20

Carolina- 19

The Panthers had a chance to tie the game but instead went for the win in the form of a two-point conversion attempt. They failed and lost an important game to the reeling Lions. The game was a back and forth affair all day long and Panthers HC Ron Rivera was adamant about his decision to go for the win on the road.

Although he was briefly forced from the game with an ankle injury, QB Cam Newton put up huge numbers, throwing for 357 yards and three scores. Rookie WR D.J. Moore continues his emergence as Newton’s WR1, catching seven passes for 157 yards and the touchdown that could’ve tied the game. The Lions suddenly respectable run defense clamped down on RB Christian McCaffrey for much of the day, but he did break free late in the game and finished with 110 total yards. WR Curtis Samuel is quietly having a breakout season and caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, WR Devin Funchess is becoming unusable in fantasy leagues. He tied for the team-high with eight targets but caught only two for 39 yards. TE Greg Olsen caught two passes for nine yards and a touchdown.

Newton wasn’t the only player to suffer an injury in this game. Lions rookie RB Kerryon Johnson dealt with a second-half knee injury that has the Lions concerned. He’ll undergo further testing but the early indication is that he avoided the season-ending ACL injury. We’ll know more later today but don’t expect to see Johnson suit up on Thanksgiving. Johnson did put up 97 yards and a touchdown before exiting.

The Lions were already without WR Marvin Jones, also out with a knee injury, and he sounds doubtful for Thanksgiving as well. Jones’ absence led to WR Kenny Golladay drawing 14 targets, catching eight for 113 yards and a touchdown. Newly-signed WR Bruce Ellington posted a 6/52 line while RB Theo Riddick caught five balls for 30 yards. QB Matthew Stafford continued his disappointing statistical season, passing for 220 yards and one touchdown.

Indianapolis- 38

Tennessee- 10

There was some concern about how QB Andrew Luck and the Colts would fare against the Titans strong defense. In hindsight, the worry was for naught as Luck rolled and the Titans lost their starting QB Marcus Mariota once again. The Colts took a commanding 24-7 halftime lead and it was over from there.

Luck threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns, his seventh consecutive game with three or more passing scores. Luck’s favorite target, as usual, was WR T.Y. Hilton, who broke out of his mini-slump, catching all nine balls thrown his way for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Regression hit TE Eric Ebron in a major way. After scoring three times on limited volume a week ago, Ebron wasn’t even targeted in this easy win. RB Marlon Mack totaled 69 yards and a touchdown.

On one of the Colts’ five sacks, Mariota went down hard and was spotted flexing his hand and wrist area, just as he did a few weeks ago when he reportedly lost feeling due to an elbow injury. Mariota left the game, which was already out of hand. Backup QB Blaine Gabbert entered the game and Mariota did not return. He will reportedly be okay and could play next week.

This was expected to be a big game for Titans RB Dion Lewis and WR Corey Davis but each player was a major disappointment. Davis caught two passes for 30 yards, while Lewis totaled 32 yards. RB Derrick Henry led the team with 46 rushing yards on nine carries. Second-year TE Jonnu Smith continues his gradual breakout with career-highs in targets (8), receptions (6), good for a team-high 44 yards.

New York Giants- 38

Tampa Bay- 35

Well, it happened again. The Buccaneers made a change at quarterback. This situation has been both rewarding and frustrating for fantasy players and those of us relying on veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick were hit hard in this one. The quarterback who started the season, was benched and then reinserted into the lineup was once again pulled after throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns and fell behind the two-win Giants. Tampa HC Dirk Koetter turned back to QB Jameis Winston, who nearly led a successful comeback against the Giants. Winston threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns and will likely finish as a QB1 on only 16 pass attempts. We can probably expect Winston to start the remainder of the season and the Bucs are out of the playoff hunt at 3-7.

WR Mike Evans had an efficient game, catching six of seven targets for 120 yards and a score, while TE O.J. Howard posted a 5/78 line. Howard was forced from the game with an ankle injury that could cost him some time. RB Peyton Barber set a new career-high with 106 rushing yards on 18 carries and also scored a touchdown.

The Giants led 24-7 and 31-14 before the Bucs really got their offense going. New York was led by an uber-efficient QB Eli Manning, who began the game by completing his first 11 pass attempts and ended with only one incompletion. Manning threw for 231 yards and two scores. One of those touchdowns went to rookie RB Saquon Barkley, who scored three times total and put up 152 yards from scrimmage. WR Odell Beckham caught all four targets he saw for 74 yards and a touchdown. TE Evan Engram used a 54-yard reception to get to his 2/66 line while WR Sterling Shepard flopped with two grabs for 22 yards.

Houston- 23

Washington- 21

Texans QB Deshaun Watson had an ugly game but his team still got a big win over NFC East leader Washington. This game will be remembered for the gruesome injury suffered by Redskins QB Alex Smith. As he was tackled in the second half, his leg bent under him, breaking both bones in his lower leg. Smith required an air cast and a cart to leave the field and underwent immediate surgery. His season is over and the team will turn to backup QB Colt McCoy.

Watson finished with 208 passing yards and a touchdown but also threw a pair of picks. The Texans had rookie WR Keke Coutee back in action and he showed no ill effects of his hamstring injury, leading the team with 77 yards on five receptions. WR DeAndre Hopkins also had five grabs, good for 56 yards and a touchdown. WR Demaryius Thomas, playing his second game with Houston, was only targeted once and failed to haul it in. RB Lamar Miller turned 23 touches into 108 scoreless yards.

McCoy led a scoring drive soon after entering the game, hitting TE Jordan Reed for a nine-yard score. Reed had one of his best games of the season, catching seven passes for 71 yards. Veteran RB Adrian Peterson did not run the ball particularly well, totaling 51 yards on 16 carries but he did score twice to keep the Skins in the game and provide fantasy players with a nice bottom line. With WR Jamison Crowder out once again, rookie WR Trey Quinn made his NFL debut. Quinn spent the season on the injured reserve list up until the past week and drew the start in his first game, catching all four targets for 49 yards.

Pittsburgh- 20

Jacksonville- 16

The Steelers started this game as poorly as possible as QB Ben Roethlisberger threw three early picks and completed only one first-quarter pass. The Jaguars were slow to take advantage though, scoring only nine first-half points before taking a seemingly commanding 16-0 lead early in the second half. The Jags took their foot off the pedal in the fourth quarter, leading to the eventual Pittsburgh comeback.

The Steelers waited until late in the third quarter to find the end zone when Big Ben found WR Antonio Brown for a 78-yard touchdown. Brown was held in check for most of the game by Jaguars DB Jalen Ramsey but finished with five catches for 117 yards and the score. Thanks to Jaguars’ three-and-outs, the Steelers scored two more touchdowns in the game’s final three minutes, including Roethlisberger’s clumsy dive over the goal line for the shocking comeback win.

Roethlisberger finished with 314 yards and two touchdowns and WR Juju Smith-Schuster’s eight catches led the team. His 104 yards mark the fifth time he’s broken the century mark this year. RB James Conner was shut down all game, rushing nine times for 25 yards and chipping in with six receptions for 24 yards.

The Jaguars had their running game going in the first half but couldn’t carry that over after intermission. RB Leonard Fournette led the team in rushing (95 yards, TD) and receiving (2/46) and represented the majority of the team’s offensive production. QB Blake Bortles managed just 104 scoreless yards and was sacked six times.

Oakland- 23

Arizona- 21

While some games at this point of the season are all about playoff positioning, this one had more to do with potential NFL Draft order. The one-win Raiders traveled to face the two-win Cardinals. Everything seemed to be going against the Raiders. Not only were they on the road after barely practicing during the week due to the wildfires but they were also playing without WRs Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant, leaving their wide receiver corps barren. Factor in the general frustration during the transition of the season involving the coaching staff and the season has been a disaster. That all makes it even more amazing that the Raiders somehow won the game on a last-second field goal.

QB Derek Carr threw for 192 yards and two scores and got into a heated argument with HC Jon Gruden, who embraced him in celebration late in the game. Veteran RB Doug Martin started the game well, rushing ten times for 52 yards but was benched in the second half. Rookie WR Marcell Ateman made his NFL debut, started and led the team with 50 receiving yards on four receptions. RB Jalen Richard totaled 93 yards in the game. WR Brandon LaFell, who has been the de facto WR1 since the team dealt away WR Amari Cooper, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Considering he spent a chunk of the season unemployed after being cut by the Bengals, this could sadly be a career-ender for LaFell.

The Cardinals scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns as rookie QB Josh Rosen hit WR Larry Fitzgerald (2/23/2) for an 18-yard score and then found rookie WR Christian Kirk (3/77/1), who outran the defense for a 59-yarder. This wasn’t nearly enough as the Cardinals offense and defense struggled in the second half and the Raiders stayed in the game. RB David Johnson had his best rushing game of the season, carrying 25 times for 137 yards. It could’ve been even nicer if not for a holding penalty that called back a 57-yard rushing score. Rosen finished with only 136 yards but did toss three passing scores, along with two interceptions.

Denver- 23

Los Angeles Chargers- 22

The Chargers had been tough against opposing running backs all season. In this game, their run defense was their undoing as Broncos rookie RBs Phillip Lindsay (11/79/2) and Royce Freeman (7/23/1) each found the paint. A last-second field goal sealed the comeback win for the Broncos and ended the Chargers six-game winning streak.

Denver QB Case Keenum threw for just 205 yards as rookie WR Courtland Sutton led the way with 78 yards on three receptions. WR Emmanuel Sanders (4/56) and TE Jeff Heuerman (4/20) were held in check. Lindsay totaled 106 yards and Freeman, coming back from a multiple-game absence, managed just 30 yards.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers threw for his most yardage since Week One, 401, along with two scores. RB Melvin Gordon was a factor as a runner and receiver, totaling 156 yards, while WR Keenan Allen led the team with a 9/89/1 line. Veteran TE Antonio Gates played his best game of the season, catching a touchdown among his five grabs and 80 yards.

New Orleans- 48

Philadelphia- 7

The Saints offense showed the powerhouse they truly can be, wrecking the defending Super Bowl champs from the start. The Saints 24-7 halftime lead is even more impressive considering WR Michael Thomas and RB Alvin Kamara were hardly involved in the opening half.

This was billed by many as a possible coming out party for rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith and that’s just what happened. After failing to even draw a target last week, Smith caught ten of his team-high 13 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown. We can’t expect this every week but it is exciting to see this upside from the rookie. Thomas finished with four receptions for 92 yards and Kamara used a late 37-yard touchdown catch and run to boost his numbers, finishing with 108 yards from scrimmage. Veteran RB Mark Ingram posted his second straight 100-yard rushing game, gaining 103 yards and scoring twice on the ground. All-everything QB Drew Brees ended with 363 yards and four scores as the Saints never let up on the Eagles defense.

There was very little to be excited about from the Eagles perspective. QB Carson Wentz finished with 156 scoreless yards and threw a trio of picks while typical top targets WR Alshon Jeffery (4/33/0) and TE Zach Ertz (2/15/0) were shut down. The Saints still haven’t allowed a top-12 fantasy scorer at the tight end position. Former Lions WR Golden Tate was much more involved, leading the team with five receptions and 48 measly yards. Rookie RB Josh Adams might have been the lone bright spot for Philly, rushing for 53 yards and a score on only seven carries. He was also somewhat involved in the passing game, catching three of six targets for 19 yards. He entered this game with only one target the entire season.

Chicago- 25

Minnesota- 20

The Bears got out to a surprising 14-0 halftime lead as the Vikings offense struggled early and despite a fourth-quarter push, Minnesota didn't have enough for a complete comeback. There was little offense and six combined turnovers for the two NFC North rivals. Bears QB Mitch Trubisky ended with 165 passing yards and a touchdown and once again added some fantasy production with his legs, rushing for 45 yards. RB Jordan Howard rushed for 63 scoreless yards and WR Taylor Gabriel bounced back from his Week Ten goose egg to lead the team with seven receptions and 52 yards.

WR Allen Robinson (3/39), RB Tarik Cohen (3/23) and TE Trey Burton (1/9) all disappointed on the cold Chicago night. Rookie WR Anthony Miller stayed hot though, catching a touchdown for the third time in his past four games. He finished with only two receptions for 25 yards.

Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook got game-scripted out of this one after his team fell behind early but that doesn't make the nine carry for 12-yard box score look any prettier. WR Stefon Diggs (13/126/1) led the Vikes in receiving though Adam Thielen (7/66) fell well below his expected production. QB Kirk Cousins threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns.