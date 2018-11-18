Matchups: SNF and MNF

Sunday, November 18, 2018

Sunday Night Football



Minnesota @ Chicago

Team Totals: Bears 24, Vikings 21



Having preyed on a tissue-soft schedule for top-ten fantasy results in five of his last six starts, Mitchell Trubisky’s matchup sensitivity will be put to the Week 11 test versus the Vikings, who have held four straight quarterbacks to QB20 finishes or worse and are the healthiest they’ve been all year after RE Everson Griffen (personal), RCB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), FS Andrew Sendejo (groin), NT Linval Joseph (various), and WLB Anthony Barr (hamstring) combined to miss 12 games in Weeks 1-9. Mike Zimmer’s pass rush caught fire before its Week 10 bye, improving to No. 2 in the NFL in both sack rate (9.4%) and QB hit rate (19.1%). Although Trubisky is a higher-variance bet than usual this week, his dual threat and Chicago’s high-octane offense keep Trubisky in the QB1 conversation regardless of opponent. Averaging 35.6 rushing yards per game – No. 2 among quarterbacks behind only Cam Newton (39.1) – Trubisky scored his third rushing TD of the year on a four-yard draw in last week’s beatdown of Detroit. After managing 21.0 points per game in Weeks 1-3, the Bears have averaged 34.3 points over their last six. … As the Vikings allow just 3.66 yards per carry but the NFL’s eighth-most receiving yards per game (54.4) to running backs, this matchup favors Tarik Cohen over Jordan Howard, who has caught just two passes since Week 3. Cohen has six-plus receptions in four of Chicago’s last six games with less touchdown dependency than Howard. Minnesota has surrendered just five running back TDs in nine games. Cohen is a solid-if-unspectacular RB2/flex play in PPR leagues. Howard is a touchdown-or-bust flex option.

Trubisky’s Week 10 target distribution: Allen Robinson 8; Cohen 7; Anthony Miller 6; Trey Burton 4; Taylor Gabriel 3; Howard 1. … Robinson was a true alpha receiver in last week’s demolition of Detroit, ripping off a first-drive catch and run to set up Cohen’s rushing TD, dusting Lions CB Deshawn Shead for a 36-yard score later in the first quarter, then tacking on a 26-yard end-zone trip in the third. Robinson remains a high-variance WR2/3 based on his pre-Week 10 inconsistency and Week 11 date with Xavier Rhodes. … Gabriel narrowly missed a deep ball on a pinpoint first-quarter Trubisky pass, finishing catch-less against the Lions. Held under 55 yards in 7-of-9 games, Gabriel is a big-play-dependent WR4 with Chicago’s pass-catcher corps at full strength. … Miller was sensational versus Detroit, following up a 45-yard second-quarter score with a 55-yard catch and run early in the third. Averaging 6.5 targets over his last four games, Miller has passed Gabriel as Chicago’s second-most-valuable fantasy wideout. Miller runs 71% of his routes inside, where PFF has charged Vikings slot CB Mackensie Alexander with 28-of-34 targets allowed (82%) for 303 yards (8.9 YPA). … Burton has the Bears’ top pass-catcher matchup against the Vikings, who have been shredded by Zach Ertz (10/110/1), Jimmy Graham (6/95/0), George Kittle (5/90/0), Ricky Seals-Jones (5/69/0), and Chris Herndon (4/42/1). Burton has 40-plus yards and/or a touchdown in seven of his last eight games.



LT Riley Reiff (foot) and LG Tom Compton’s (MCL) up-front reinforcements will help after last week’s open date, but Minnesota’s post-bye matchup is a near-worst-case scenario. The Bears lead the NFL in turnover differential (+13), and DC Vic Fangio’s defense ranks top six in both sack rate (8.2%) and tackle-for-loss percentage (25.7%), showing a consistent ability to penetrate despite blitzing at the NFL’s fifth-lowest clip (19%). Just two of the last eight quarterbacks to face Chicago logged top-16 fantasy results, and both outliers caught the Bears away from Soldier Field. Kirk Cousins is a prohibitive Week 11 play. … The Vikings’ plan in Dalvin Cook’s Week 9 return was to give him 15-20 snaps ahead of their Week 10 bye. But Cook got rolling and OC John DeFilippo couldn’t back off, as Cook parlayed 14 touches into 109 yards on a 57% playing-time clip. Most promisingly, Cook showed his hamstring woes are a thing of the past on his 70-yard touchdown sprint, checking in as Next Gen Stats’ fastest-clocked ball carrier (22.07 MPH) of the entire season. Latavius Murray remains a short-yardage/goal-line threat, but DeFilippo has an obvious preference for the Vikings’ more versatile and dynamic backfield weapon. This matchup is Cook’s biggest obstacle as a road underdog facing a Bears defense holding running backs to 3.40 yards per carry and the ninth-fewest receiving yards per game in the league (39.1). Cook is a risky RB2 play.



Cousins’ target distribution with Stefon Diggs in the lineup this year: Adam Thielen 96; Diggs 85; Kyle Rudolph 43; Laquon Treadwell 37; Murray 21; Cook 12; Aldrick Robinson 10. … Thielen has emerged as a top-ten NFL receiver this year, but it’s perhaps noteworthy that Fangio’s secondary has contained him in four straight meetings (6/61/0 -- 5/34/0 – 1/7/0 – 3/40/0). Thielen, of course, has 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 9-of-9 games. … Before missing Week 9 with a rib injury, Diggs drew double-digit targets in six of his previous seven games. Diggs’ history versus Fangio is more fruitful than Thielen’s at 6/65/1 – 8/76/1 – 3/55/2 – 6/95/1 in four career meetings with Diggs healthy. Whereas Thielen runs the majority of his routes inside, Diggs is a 75% outside receiver. Fellow perimeter wideouts Albert Wilson (6/155/2), DeSean Jackson (5/112/0), Josh Gordon (4/100/0), Christian Kirk (7/90/0), Davante Adams (5/88/1), Kenny Golladay (6/78/1), and Geronimo Allison (5/69/1) have given Chicago’s secondary fits. … With just one 60-yard game on the season, Rudolph is a touchdown-or-bust fantasy play versus a Bears defense yet to surrender a single 50-yard game to a tight end this year. Although he is tied with Thielen for the team lead in targets inside the ten-yard line (5), Rudolph has frustratingly turned just one into a score.



Score Prediction: Bears 23, Vikings 17

Monday Night Football



Kansas City @ LA Rams

Team Totals: Rams 33.5, Chiefs 30.5



Chiefs-Rams has the highest total (64) in NFL history and should be leaned toward in all fantasy-lineup decisions. This game’s move from Mexico to Los Angeles bodes especially well for Jared Goff, who has a 14:2 TD-to-INT ratio and otherworldly 10.2 yards-per-attempt average at home. Goff has finished as a top-12 fantasy passer in 5-of-5 home games, including three top-six results. Whereas Kansas City permits just 17.5 points per game at home, Andy Reid’s team coughs up 30.4 points per game outside of Arrowhead Stadium. … In addition to 5.11 yards per carry, the Chiefs have permitted the NFL’s most fantasy points to running backs, including league highs in receiving yards (73.3) and all-purpose touchdowns per game (1.5). Just last week, David Johnson dropped season highs in total yards (183) and TDs (2) on the Chiefs. As a home-favorite bellcow facing Kansas City’s swiss-cheese run defense in the highest-totaled game of all time, you couldn’t possibly draw up a better fantasy spot for Todd Gurley.



Goff’s target distribution sans Cooper Kupp (ACL): Robert Woods 14; Brandin Cooks 13; Gurley 12; Josh Reynolds 6; Gerald Everett 4; Tyler Higbee 2. … Woods manned the slot in Kupp’s Weeks 7-8 absence, logging stat lines of 5/78/0 and 5/70/0 against the 49ers and Packers. One of fantasy’s most-consistent pass catchers, Woods has cleared 70 yards in nine straight games. Slot WRs have largely underwhelmed against Kansas City, however, namely Emmanuel Sanders (4/57/0, 5/45/0), Dede Westbrook (3/55/0), Julian Edelman (4/54/1), Jarvis Landry (6/50/0), Larry Fitzgerald (6/50/0), and Tyler Boyd (3/27/0). Based on his bankability and this game’s shootout likelihood, Woods remains a quality WR2 play with WR1 upside. Kupp’s removal from the offense frees up 7.0 targets per game and 24% of Goff’s targets inside the ten-yard line. … Cooks’ Weeks 7-8 results were 4/64/1 and 3/74/0 with a team-high 276 Air Yards. Woods was second in Air Yards (177). As Cooks is the Rams’ premier big-play threat, it is noteworthy that Kansas City has yielded a league-high 43 completions of 20-plus yards. … With Woods moving inside, Reynolds will man the perimeter opposite Cooks after turning in uneven 1/19/0 and 3/42/2 results in Kupp’s Weeks 7-8 missed games. The high-octane nature of Los Angeles’ offense combined with this game’s highest-ever total make Reynolds a tantalizing plug-and-play WR3 with low-cost DFS appeal. … Everett managed route totals of 9 and 14 in Weeks 7-8, although he’s made more of an impact lately with a season-high five targets in Week 9 and a touchdown in Week 10. He’s a boom-bust Week 11 streamer against a Chiefs defense allowing the league’s third-most yards to tight ends (70.0).



Patrick Mahomes has been pressured at the NFL’s sixth-highest rate (34.0%) this season, so he’ll at least have experience under duress when facing the Rams, whose 37.2% pressure rate ranks No. 1 in football. Most of Los Angeles’ defensive pressure comes from the interior via DTs Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh and ILB Cory Littleton, concerning because Chiefs C Mitch Morse (concussion) hasn’t played since Week 6, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (fibula) is on I.R., and LG Cameron Erving is Kansas City’s weak link on the line. This is a glass-half-empty view, of course. Mahomes is quite capable of rolling to the edges, and the Rams have been torched for a 19:3 TD-to-INT ratio over their last eight games. … Kareem Hunt was vultured by Spencer Ware and limited to 18 touches in last week’s smooth-sailing home win over Arizona, which Kansas City won by 12 points but ran only 51 plays, well below their 61-play average. This is an optimal bounce-back spot for Hunt; Los Angeles surrenders a whopping 4.92 yards per carry and 5.8 catches per game to running backs. DC Wade Phillips’ defense got emasculated for 273 rushing yards by Seattle last week. And the Seahawks didn’t even have their starting running back due to a hip injury.



Mahomes’ target distribution when Sammy Watkins plays: Travis Kelce 79; Tyreek Hill 70; Watkins 54; Hunt 29; Chris Conley 21; Ware 16; Demarcus Robinson and Demetrius Harris 11. … The Rams allow the NFL’s eighth-most yards per game to tight ends (62.0), recently giving up big box scores to Ben Watson (3/63/1) in Week 9 and George Kittle (5/98/1) in Week 7. In this likely track meet, Kelce is easily Week 11’s No. 1 tight end play. … Hill burned Patrick Peterson for a 38-yard gain in last week’s win, although Hill’s interior usage often got him matched up on slot CB Budda Baker and a host of Arizona linebackers who never had a prayer. Hill could have scored a third touchdown on a second-half punt return if not for a block-in-the-back penalty. The thought of watching Rams CB Marcus Peters try to keep up with Hill is exciting. PFF has charged Peters with the NFL’s second-most yards (613) and touchdowns (6) allowed among 91 qualified cornerbacks. Phillips’ secondary has surrendered the league’s sixth-most 20-plus-yard completions (37) and a league-high 11 pass plays of 40-plus yards. … Albeit lacking Kelce and Hill’s eruption-game chops, Watkins has been a reliable WR3 with 60 yards and/or a touchdown in six of the last seven games he’s played start to finish. The especially high-scoring projected nature of this matchup gives Watkins his highest ceiling all year. … Conley has finished below 25 yards in 10-of-10 games.



Score Prediction: Chiefs 45, Rams 42