Week 11 Live Blog

Sunday, November 18, 2018


Week Eleven includes the NFL game of the year but you'll have to wait until Monday night for the Rams and Chiefs game. Until then, enjoy the starting debut of rookie QB Lamar Jackson, who starts in place of injured QB Joe Flacco

 

(1:13PM) TOUCHDOWN: On an opening drive that included no passes, Ravens RB Alex Collins scored from seven yards out, giving Baltimore an early lead over the Bengals. QB Lamar Jackson gained 46 rushing yards on the drive. 

 

(1:11PM) TOUCHDOWN: A pair of big receptions for rookie WR DJ Moore, totaling 42 yards, got the Panthers into the red zone and then QB Cam Newton hit a wide open TE Greg Olsen for a one-yard touchdown. 

 

(1:09PM) On his first third down, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ran the ball, gaining 21 yards. He's already got three rushes for 39 yards. 

 

(1:07PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Giants finished off the drive as Tampa didn't bother covering RB Saquon Barkley out of the backfield. He caught an easy six-yard touchdown pass from QB Eli Manning

 

(1:05PM) The Giants are in the red zone after QB Eli Manning hit WR Odell Beckham over the top for a 41-yard gain. Those two should pick on the Bucs defense all day long. 

 

(12:57PM) There was optimism that the Bengals would get back WR AJ Green (toe) today but he'll sit again. Players that will play include: WR Chris Godwin, WR John Ross, WR Keke Coutee



