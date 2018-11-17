Weather: Week 11 Forecasts

Saturday, November 17, 2018

With so many teams playing indoors this week and six teams on bye, there’s a smaller opportunity for the weather to impact games. The six teams on bye this week include the Bills, Browns, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, and 49ers. Before setting your lineups, be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet, and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings to maximize your chances of winning.

Winter Weather Watch





Minnesota at Chicago (8:20 PM ET): The Chicago Bears reign atop the NFC North with a one-game lead over the Vikings. The outcome of this contest will surely have future consequences in making the playoffs and seeding. This game is expected to see some of the coldest weather of the season until this point with 29-degree temperatures and 10 MPH winds expected. There isn’t expected to be any precipitation but with the wind chill, it will feel like sub-20 degrees. 10 MPH winds shouldn’t be an issue but if they are 15 MPH at game time you should start to take notice. All fantasy options should still be started.

Worry-Free Weather





Cincinnati at Baltimore (1:00 PM ET): Coming off a thrashing in Week 10 at the hands of the Saints, the Bengals will travel to take on the Ravens. Fresh off their bye, this should be one of the more interesting games of the week. 50-degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies with 6 MPH winds shouldn’t make an impact.

Tampa Bay at NY Giants (1:00 PM ET): Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Bucs only scored three points against the Redskins last week under Dirk Koetter’s play-calling. Hopefully, they can improve upon that this week against a mediocre Giants squad. 46-degree temperatures with overcast skies and 6 MPH winds shouldn’t alter this one.

Houston at Washington (1:00 PM ET): The Redskins are in first place of the NFC East with a 6-3 record but have been blown out by the Saints and Falcons. Deshaun Watson and the Texans should be a tough test as 2.5-point road favorites. You can start all fantasy options in this one as 51-degree temperatures, overcast skies, and 5 MPH winds are expected.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): This is a rematch of last year’s AFC divisional championship. Both teams look quite different and most notably the Jaguars defense is not playing as well. This features some of the nicer weather of the week with 68-degree temperatures and overcast skies expected.

Denver at LA Chargers (4:05 PM ET): This Chargers head into this game with a six-game win streak, something that Vegas sportsbooks expect to continue as the Chargers are 7-point favorites. Standard west-coast 73-degree temperatures, overcast skies, and slight 3 MPH winds are expected. Fire up all fantasy options as usual.

Kansas City at LA Rams (8:15 PM ET, Monday): This should be a fun one. It features the highest game total of the season at 63. They were supposed to play in Mexico City, but due to field conditions will play in Los Angeles. 60-degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies won’t make an impact on what could be the highest scoring game of the season.

Home Teams are Dome Teams





Five games will be played indoors this week.

Carolina at Detroit (1:00 PM ET)





Tennessee at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)





Dallas at Atlanta (1:00 PM ET)





Oakland at Arizona (4:05 PM ET)





Philadelphia at New Orleans (4:25 PM ET)