Silva's Week 11 Matchups

1:00 PM ET Games
Dallas @ Atlanta
Team Totals: Falcons 25.5, Cowboys 22.5
Back beneath Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz dome following a two-game road trip, Matt Ryan enters Week 11 with top-12 fantasy scores in seven of his last eight starts, including top-eight results in 4-of-5 home games. Quietly, Ryan’s 2018 production isn’t far off his 2016 MVP year with a superior completion rate (71.1% > 69.9%), passing-yards average (335 > 309), and interception pace (5.3 > 7), and only a slightly inferior touchdown pace (37.3 < 38) and passer rating (113.2 < 117.1). Ryan’s 2018 yards-per-attempt average rises by 2.78 yards in home games, where his TD-to-INT ratio is 14:1. MLB Sean Lee (hamstring) is out again, and Dallas is allowing 2.24 more yards per pass attempt with Lee off the field. Ryan is a surefire QB1 play facing a Cowboys defense that yielded top-eight fantasy finishes to Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz in Weeks 9-10. … Point chasing the Browns curbed Tevin Coleman’s Week 10 touches (14), but his 65% snap rate was Coleman’s highest since Week 2, and Coleman’s 33 routes run were his most all year. Ito Smith (8 touches, 29% snaps) took a clearer-than-usual backseat. Coleman’s fantasy output would have been stronger were he not stuffed on consecutive goal-line carries in the third quarter. Coleman’s Week 11 matchup is difficult versus a Dallas defense permitting just 3.56 yards per carry and six touchdowns in nine games to running backs. Favored at home with big-play ability and a 13-17 touch workload projection, Coleman remains a viable RB2 play. Smith is a low-floor, touchdown-reliant flex option.
Ryan’s post-bye target distribution: Julio Jones 21; Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper 14; Mohamed Sanu 13; Coleman 12; Smith 7. … After hitting pay dirt from 35 yards out on a Week 9 screen, Julio started a two-game scoring streak with a Week 10 touchdown on a goal-line screen. Jones’ Week 11 draw isn’t a cinch versus plus-sized Cowboys boundary CBs Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie, but Julio’s volume and production are impossible to fade with an NFL-high 228 receiving yards on the fifth-most Air Yards in the league (234) since Atlanta’s Week 8 bye. … Ridley has stayed volatile with 7-of-9 games below 65 yards and the other two well over 100. Dallas’ underrated secondary has allowed a league-low 23 completions of 20-plus yards. … Sanu is a touchdown-dependent WR4 with fewer than 50 yards in 7-of-9 games. His matchup is unimposing, however; fellow slot WRs Golden Tate (8/132/2), Nelson Agholor (5/83/0), Tyler Lockett (4/77/1), Keke Coutee (6/51/1), and Dede Westbrook (3/38/1) all produced above expectation against Dallas. … All Falcons complementary pass catchers offer big-game upside but lack reliability. Hooper is no different with double-digit targets in 3-of-9 games but five or fewer targets in the other six. Hooper happened into 11 targets in last week’s loss to Cleveland, hitting pay dirt from three yards out on a fourth-down broken play in the second half. Dallas ranks 15th in yards allowed to tight ends (511).
Fresh off last week’s surprising but desperately-needed upset win at Philadelphia, the Cowboys visit a Falcons team that has yielded the NFL’s third-most passing touchdowns (21) and fifth-most rushing TDs (11). Dan Quinn’s defense has generated pressure on an NFC-low 22.6% of quarterback dropbacks, convenient since Dallas’ offensive line has run blocked well but struggled to protect Dak Prescott. The Falcons also permit the league’s third-most QB rushing yards per game (21.1). In what has a chance to be a high-scoring affair inside Atlanta’s dome, Prescott is a viable QB1 streamer with top-ten fantasy results in three of his last four starts. Seven of the last eight quarterbacks to face the Falcons have been top-ten producers. … Although MLB Deion Jones’ (foot) return will increase their second-level speed, the Falcons allowed the NFL’s most running back catches in each of the previous two years with Jones on the field at all times. Averaging a career-high 5.3 targets per game, Ezekiel Elliott should easily exploit Atlanta’s defense in the air and on the ground. Enemy backs average 4.86 yards per carry against the Falcons, highlighted by Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson’s 23/191/1 (8.30 YPC) exclamation mark in Week 10. The Cowboys’ offensive line has remained a lane-paving unit, creating the NFL’s third-most yards before contact per rushing attempt (3.2) to continually spring Elliott onto the second level of defenses.
Prescott’s Weeks 9-10 target distribution: Amari Cooper 18; Elliott 12; Michael Gallup 9; Cole Beasley 5; Rod Smith, Geoff Swaim, and Allen Hurns 3; Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz 2. … Cooper has acclimated quickly in Dallas with target counts of 8 and 10 and the NFL’s tenth-most Air Yards (197) in the last two weeks. Amari is a confident WR2 play at Atlanta, which has allowed the NFL’s third-most touchdowns (14) and fifth-most yards per game (189.8) to wide receivers. … Gallup’s targets are 3 and 6 since Amari came onboard; Beasley’s are 4 and 5. Both are low-volume, touchdown-reliant plays with the Cowboys organizationally hellbent on force feeding Cooper after giving up their 2019 first-round pick to get him. … Swaim returned from his MCL sprain to play 81% of Dallas’ Week 10 offensive snaps. He hasn’t topped three targets in a game since Week 4. The Falcons rank 18th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Falcons 24, Cowboys 23
Pittsburgh @ Jacksonville
Team Totals: Steelers 26, Jaguars 21
Losers of five straight amid locker-room in-fighting and defensive players “going rogue,” the Jags will play their first home game since Week 7 against a Steelers defense that was an early-season coverage-busting machine but has regrouped to hold five straight opponents to 21 points or fewer, including shutdowns of Atlanta and Carolina’s high-octane attacks. Pittsburgh’s white-hot pass rush is tied for No. 1 in sacks (31), ranks No. 4 in QB hit rate (18.1%), and has generated pressure at the NFL’s fifth-highest clip (32.2%). All of this is concerning with Jacksonville on its fourth-string left tackle and backup center after Brandon Linder (knee) – PFF’s No. 5 center among 35 qualifiers – was placed on I.R. Monday. Five straight quarterbacks to face Pittsburgh have finished QB18 or worse, including by-far Cam Newton’s season-low result (QB20) last week. Always at risk of in-game benchings, Blake Bortles is among Week 11’s lowest-floor quarterback plays. … Even on sub-par rushing efficiency (2.2 YPC) in last week’s loss to the Colts, Leonard Fournette looked all the way back from his two-month hamstring injury on a 31-yard screen to set up his own goal-line score en route to 109 all-purpose yards and two TDs on 29 touches. T.J. Yeldon (eight touches) resumed change-up duties, while Carlos Hyde’s three carries were a waste of snaps. Pittsburgh does not offer a favorable run-game matchup, holding enemy backs to 3.75 yards per carry and the league’s second-fewest receiving yards per game (27.4). Nevertheless, Fournette at full strength is an every-week RB1 in season-long leagues who always merits DFS-tournament consideration.
Bortles’ Week 10 target distribution: Dede Westbrook 10; Yeldon and James O’Shaughnessy 6; Fournette 5; Donte Moncrief 4; Blake Bell 3; D.J. Chark 2; Rashad Greene 1; Keelan Cole 0. … Running 91% of his routes inside, Westbrook is the surest Jaguar to avoid Joe Haden’s coverage. The Steelers have surrendered useful box scores to fellow slot WRs Jarvis Landry (7/106/0, 8/39/0), Mohamed Sanu (4/73/1), Tyler Boyd (7/62/2), and Willie Snead (7/58/0, 6/56/0), giving Westbrook WR3 appeal after he led Jacksonville in Week 10 targets and got tackled at the half-yard line to set up Fournette’s goal-line receiving score. … Moncrief has been targeted by Bortles more than any Jaguar (55), yet his results are all over the map with 75-plus yards in 4-of-9 games but fewer than 35 yards in the other five. Moncrief needed only one play to pay off in last week’s loss to the Colts, shaking two would-be tacklers down the right sideline for an 80-yard TD. The likeliest Jaguar to face Haden, Moncrief is a boom-bust WR3/flex. … Plagued by fumbles and drops, Cole is now sharing time with second-round pick Chark. … O’Shaughnessy turned in a five-catch, six-target effort in last week’s loss to Indy and is averaging a robust 25.7 routes run over his last three appearances. O’Shaughnessy also popped on Week 10 game tape as a run blocker, helping his chances of staying on the field. O’Shaughnessy is worth a serious look as a Week 11 streamer versus Pittsburgh, which permits the NFL’s third-most receptions per game to tight ends (6.3).
Whereas Jacksonville has lost five straight, Pittsburgh has won five in a row entering this rematch of last January’s Divisional Round, in which Ben Roethlisberger rallied from a 21-0 deficit with 469 yards and five touchdowns, falling just short in a 45-42 loss. This year’s Jaguars are in a much different place; Jalen Ramsey was caught on Week 10 film “going rogue” against the Colts by playing press coverage rather than zone to cause backend busts. Expectations should always be lowered for Roethlisberger in 1pm ET road games, although his last two weren’t trainwrecks with yardage/TD/INT totals of 369/1/0 in Week 6 at Cincinnati and 270/2/0 with a rushing score in Week 9 at Baltimore. … Even as the Jaguars are holding enemy backs to 3.95 yards per carry, they have permitted 125-plus rushing yards in four of their last five games along with six rushing TDs during the losing streak. Locked in as Pittsburgh’s bellcow with Le’Veon Bell’s time to report passed, James Conner has averaged 23.6 touches for 135.6 yards and 1.25 touchdowns per game if you exclude his concussion-shortened Week 10. Conner is a bet-on-volume RB1 in a Steelers offense that ranks top five in points per game (31.0) and yards per play (6.3).
Big Ben’s target distribution since Pittsburgh’s Week 7 bye: Antonio Brown 25; JuJu Smith-Schuster 20; Conner 16; Vance McDonald 13; Ryan Switzer and Jesse James 7; James Washington 5; Jaylen Samuels 4. … Brown went bananas on the Jaguars twice last season (10/157/0, 7/132/2), beating A.J. Bouye for two TDs in January despite it being Brown’s first game back from a torn quad. Bouye is trying to return from a three-week calf strain, while it’s fair to wonder if Ramsey’s on-field insubordination might warrant in-house discipline. … Most of Jacksonville’s pass-defense struggles have come in the slot, where Smith-Schuster runs 79% of his routes. With 75-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 11 of his last 13 games, JuJu is a shoo-in WR2 with WR1 upside. … In Weeks 4-10, tight ends caught 26-of-38 targets (68%) for 362 yards (9.53 YPA) and six touchdowns against Jacksonville. Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox dropped four TDs on them just last week. Targeted a career-high 16 times in January’s playoff loss, McDonald is an upside TE1 play in this rematch. Jaguars SS Barry Church has stood out as an especially big liability in coverage.
Score Prediction: Steelers 23, Jaguars 16
Carolina @ Detroit
Team Totals: Panthers 27, Lions 23
Outscored 86-45 during their three-game losing streak, the Lions came undone with 16 sacks and 26 QB hits allowed in Weeks 9-10 losses to the Vikings and Bears. Back inside Ford Field’s dome, this matchup provides hope for offensive competence. Bottom ten in QB hit rate (14.4%) and bottom 12 in sack rate (6.3%), the Panthers have been flamed for multiple touchdown passes in eight straight games, including Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ben Roethlisberger’s nine combined TDs in Weeks 9-10. In what’s been a broken offense, Matthew Stafford remains a risky streamer and contrarian DFS play. Stafford has the NFL’s fifth-worst passer rating versus the blitz (66.7), while the Panthers blitz at the league’s fourth-highest rate (33.3%) … Carolina is an unintimidating foe for Kerryon Johnson, permitting a crisp 4.36 yards per carry to running backs with over 100 rushing yards allowed in two of its last three games. Even as he lost a second-half fumble and Detroit fell behind, OC Jim Bob Cooter showed Week 10 signs of committing to Johnson as his bellcow with 20 touches on 71% of the snaps. Johnson ran his second-most routes of the season (30) and totaled 89 yards with two scores, while LeGarrette Blount remained a four-yard black hole. A confident RB2 play, Johnson also benefits from a Lions line that ranks top ten in yards created before contact per carry (2.8). … Theo Riddick drew 8 and 7 targets for receiving lines of 7/36/0 and 6/60/0 in Weeks 9-10, leading all NFL running backs in slot snaps since the Golden Tate trade. Riddick is PPR-flex viable versus Carolina, which has been rocked in the slot by Tyler Boyd (6/132/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (3/90/1), Adam Humphries (8/82/0), Sterling Shepard (4/75/0), and Cole Beasley (7/73/0).
Stafford’s Weeks 9-10 target distribution: Kenny Golladay 17; Riddick and Marvin Jones 15; Johnson 11; Michael Roberts 7; T.J. Jones 4; Luke Willson 2; Blount 1. … Even as much of his Week 10 production came in garbage time, Golladay got off the schneid with 6/78/1 receiving on a season-high 13 targets against Chicago. Perimeter wideouts have had mixed results against Carolina lately, with Odell Beckham (8/131/1), Antonio Brown (6/96/1), Alshon Jeffery (7/88/1), and Josh Doctson (3/31/1) all hitting where DeSean Jackson (2/32/0), Michael Crabtree (3/31/0), John Brown (3/28/0), and Mike Evans (1/16/0) all failed over the past six weeks. Nevertheless, Jones’ (knee) likely absence locks in Golladay as a volume-based WR2 play with double-digit targets in his range of potential outcomes. Panthers top CB James Bradberry is capable of sticky coverage, but Stafford is willing to throw into tight windows. … Despite Tate and Jones’ absences, there is little left to like in Detroit’s pass-catcher corps beyond Riddick and Golladay. Three-receiver sets figure to be rounded out by some combination of Jones, rookie Brandon Powell, and street free agent Bruce Ellington. Roberts injured his shoulder and didn’t practice this week.
Their clocks cleaned 52-21 in last Thursday night’s Heinz Field defeat, the Panthers stay on the road for a Week 11 trip to domed Ford Field to face a collapsing Lions team allowing the NFL’s fifth-most points per game (27.1), second-most yards per pass attempt (8.9), and a 19:3 TD-to-INT ratio to enemy passers. Matt Patricia’s defense has generated pressure on just 24.6% of quarterback dropbacks, the NFL’s fifth-lowest clip. In his eight-year career, Cam Newton has a 31:16 TD-to-INT ratio in domes and averages 0.5 rushing scores per game, while fellow dual threats Mitchell Trubisky (QB2) and Russell Wilson (QB7) each pasted Detroit’s defense in two of the last three weeks. This is a prime bounce-back spot for Cam, who has finished as a top-12 fantasy quarterback in six of his last eight starts. … Touchdown regression to the mean hit Christian McCaffrey like a MACK truck with seven TDs in the last three weeks after he managed one end-zone trip in Weeks 1-7. McCaffrey’s league-high 61.6 snaps per game are well out in front of runner-up Todd Gurley (56.7) among NFL backs. The Lions have cut way down on run-game efficiency allowed since acquiring NT Damon Harrison, holding running backs to 74/294/3 (3.97 YPC) rushing in Weeks 8-10 after hemorrhaging 5.99 yards per carry to the position in Weeks 1-7. McCaffrey’s extreme-volume usage keeps him matchup proof, however. He is averaging 113.1 total yards per game.
Cam’s Weeks 6-10 target distribution: Devin Funchess 24; McCaffrey 23; Greg Olsen 21; D.J. Moore 18; Curtis Samuel 12; Jarius Wright 9; Torrey Smith 6. … His usage trending down and Lions top CB Darius Slay (knee) due back, Funchess is a touchdown-or-bust WR3 play at Ford Field. His target counts are 3 – 5 – 5 in the last three games with Olsen at full steam. Funchess has failed to reach 80 yards in 14 straight games. … Smith (knee) will sit another week, giving Moore fade-recency-bias DFS appeal coming off two slow games. In last week’s loss to Pittsburgh, Moore logged season highs in snaps (86%) and routes (32), and he has equaled Funchess in targets (13) in the last three games. All Lions non-Slay cornerbacks are getting pulverized in coverage. 2017 second-round pick Teez Tabor got benched last week, and Nevin Lawson has been just as bad. … Gadget-guy Samuel has yet to exceed five touches in a 2018 game. … Olsen is a locked-in TE1, having caught 14-of-16 targets for 172 yards and two TDs over the last three weeks. He’s hit pay dirt in three of Carolina’s last four games. The Lions gave up 3/39/1 to Geoff Swaim in Week 4, 8/84/1 to Packers TEs in Week 5, 5/67/0 on six targets to Dolphins TEs in Week 7, 3/70/1 to Seahawks TEs in Week 8, and a perfect 5/60/0 receiving line on five targets to Bears TEs last week.
Score Prediction: Panthers 24, Lions 23
1:00 PM ET Games
Dallas @ Atlanta
Team Totals: Falcons 25.5, Cowboys 22.5
Back beneath Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz dome following a two-game road trip, Matt Ryan enters Week 11 with top-12 fantasy scores in seven of his last eight starts, including top-eight results in 4-of-5 home games. Quietly, Ryan’s 2018 production isn’t far off his 2016 MVP year with a superior completion rate (71.1% > 69.9%), passing-yards average (335 > 309), and interception pace (5.3 > 7), and only a slightly inferior touchdown pace (37.3 < 38) and passer rating (113.2 < 117.1). Ryan’s 2018 yards-per-attempt average rises by 2.78 yards in home games, where his TD-to-INT ratio is 14:1. MLB Sean Lee (hamstring) is out again, and Dallas is allowing 2.24 more yards per pass attempt with Lee off the field. Ryan is a surefire QB1 play facing a Cowboys defense that yielded top-eight fantasy finishes to Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz in Weeks 9-10. … Point chasing the Browns curbed Tevin Coleman’s Week 10 touches (14), but his 65% snap rate was Coleman’s highest since Week 2, and Coleman’s 33 routes run were his most all year. Ito Smith (8 touches, 29% snaps) took a clearer-than-usual backseat. Coleman’s fantasy output would have been stronger were he not stuffed on consecutive goal-line carries in the third quarter. Coleman’s Week 11 matchup is difficult versus a Dallas defense permitting just 3.56 yards per carry and six touchdowns in nine games to running backs. Favored at home with big-play ability and a 13-17 touch workload projection, Coleman remains a viable RB2 play. Smith is a low-floor, touchdown-reliant flex option.
Ryan’s post-bye target distribution: Julio Jones 21; Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper 14; Mohamed Sanu 13; Coleman 12; Smith 7. … After hitting pay dirt from 35 yards out on a Week 9 screen, Julio started a two-game scoring streak with a Week 10 touchdown on a goal-line screen. Jones’ Week 11 draw isn’t a cinch versus plus-sized Cowboys boundary CBs Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie, but Julio’s volume and production are impossible to fade with an NFL-high 228 receiving yards on the fifth-most Air Yards in the league (234) since Atlanta’s Week 8 bye. … Ridley has stayed volatile with 7-of-9 games below 65 yards and the other two well over 100. Dallas’ underrated secondary has allowed a league-low 23 completions of 20-plus yards. … Sanu is a touchdown-dependent WR4 with fewer than 50 yards in 7-of-9 games. His matchup is unimposing, however; fellow slot WRs Golden Tate (8/132/2), Nelson Agholor (5/83/0), Tyler Lockett (4/77/1), Keke Coutee (6/51/1), and Dede Westbrook (3/38/1) all produced above expectation against Dallas. … All Falcons complementary pass catchers offer big-game upside but lack reliability. Hooper is no different with double-digit targets in 3-of-9 games but five or fewer targets in the other six. Hooper happened into 11 targets in last week’s loss to Cleveland, hitting pay dirt from three yards out on a fourth-down broken play in the second half. Dallas ranks 15th in yards allowed to tight ends (511).
Fresh off last week’s surprising but desperately-needed upset win at Philadelphia, the Cowboys visit a Falcons team that has yielded the NFL’s third-most passing touchdowns (21) and fifth-most rushing TDs (11). Dan Quinn’s defense has generated pressure on an NFC-low 22.6% of quarterback dropbacks, convenient since Dallas’ offensive line has run blocked well but struggled to protect Dak Prescott. The Falcons also permit the league’s third-most QB rushing yards per game (21.1). In what has a chance to be a high-scoring affair inside Atlanta’s dome, Prescott is a viable QB1 streamer with top-ten fantasy results in three of his last four starts. Seven of the last eight quarterbacks to face the Falcons have been top-ten producers. … Although MLB Deion Jones’ (foot) return will increase their second-level speed, the Falcons allowed the NFL’s most running back catches in each of the previous two years with Jones on the field at all times. Averaging a career-high 5.3 targets per game, Ezekiel Elliott should easily exploit Atlanta’s defense in the air and on the ground. Enemy backs average 4.86 yards per carry against the Falcons, highlighted by Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson’s 23/191/1 (8.30 YPC) exclamation mark in Week 10. The Cowboys’ offensive line has remained a lane-paving unit, creating the NFL’s third-most yards before contact per rushing attempt (3.2) to continually spring Elliott onto the second level of defenses.
Prescott’s Weeks 9-10 target distribution: Amari Cooper 18; Elliott 12; Michael Gallup 9; Cole Beasley 5; Rod Smith, Geoff Swaim, and Allen Hurns 3; Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz 2. … Cooper has acclimated quickly in Dallas with target counts of 8 and 10 and the NFL’s tenth-most Air Yards (197) in the last two weeks. Amari is a confident WR2 play at Atlanta, which has allowed the NFL’s third-most touchdowns (14) and fifth-most yards per game (189.8) to wide receivers. … Gallup’s targets are 3 and 6 since Amari came onboard; Beasley’s are 4 and 5. Both are low-volume, touchdown-reliant plays with the Cowboys organizationally hellbent on force feeding Cooper after giving up their 2019 first-round pick to get him. … Swaim returned from his MCL sprain to play 81% of Dallas’ Week 10 offensive snaps. He hasn’t topped three targets in a game since Week 4. The Falcons rank 18th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Falcons 24, Cowboys 23
Pittsburgh @ Jacksonville
Team Totals: Steelers 26, Jaguars 21
Losers of five straight amid locker-room in-fighting and defensive players “going rogue,” the Jags will play their first home game since Week 7 against a Steelers defense that was an early-season coverage-busting machine but has regrouped to hold five straight opponents to 21 points or fewer, including shutdowns of Atlanta and Carolina’s high-octane attacks. Pittsburgh’s white-hot pass rush is tied for No. 1 in sacks (31), ranks No. 4 in QB hit rate (18.1%), and has generated pressure at the NFL’s fifth-highest clip (32.2%). All of this is concerning with Jacksonville on its fourth-string left tackle and backup center after Brandon Linder (knee) – PFF’s No. 5 center among 35 qualifiers – was placed on I.R. Monday. Five straight quarterbacks to face Pittsburgh have finished QB18 or worse, including by-far Cam Newton’s season-low result (QB20) last week. Always at risk of in-game benchings, Blake Bortles is among Week 11’s lowest-floor quarterback plays. … Even on sub-par rushing efficiency (2.2 YPC) in last week’s loss to the Colts, Leonard Fournette looked all the way back from his two-month hamstring injury on a 31-yard screen to set up his own goal-line score en route to 109 all-purpose yards and two TDs on 29 touches. T.J. Yeldon (eight touches) resumed change-up duties, while Carlos Hyde’s three carries were a waste of snaps. Pittsburgh does not offer a favorable run-game matchup, holding enemy backs to 3.75 yards per carry and the league’s second-fewest receiving yards per game (27.4). Nevertheless, Fournette at full strength is an every-week RB1 in season-long leagues who always merits DFS-tournament consideration.
Bortles’ Week 10 target distribution: Dede Westbrook 10; Yeldon and James O’Shaughnessy 6; Fournette 5; Donte Moncrief 4; Blake Bell 3; D.J. Chark 2; Rashad Greene 1; Keelan Cole 0. … Running 91% of his routes inside, Westbrook is the surest Jaguar to avoid Joe Haden’s coverage. The Steelers have surrendered useful box scores to fellow slot WRs Jarvis Landry (7/106/0, 8/39/0), Mohamed Sanu (4/73/1), Tyler Boyd (7/62/2), and Willie Snead (7/58/0, 6/56/0), giving Westbrook WR3 appeal after he led Jacksonville in Week 10 targets and got tackled at the half-yard line to set up Fournette’s goal-line receiving score. … Moncrief has been targeted by Bortles more than any Jaguar (55), yet his results are all over the map with 75-plus yards in 4-of-9 games but fewer than 35 yards in the other five. Moncrief needed only one play to pay off in last week’s loss to the Colts, shaking two would-be tacklers down the right sideline for an 80-yard TD. The likeliest Jaguar to face Haden, Moncrief is a boom-bust WR3/flex. … Plagued by fumbles and drops, Cole is now sharing time with second-round pick Chark. … O’Shaughnessy turned in a five-catch, six-target effort in last week’s loss to Indy and is averaging a robust 25.7 routes run over his last three appearances. O’Shaughnessy also popped on Week 10 game tape as a run blocker, helping his chances of staying on the field. O’Shaughnessy is worth a serious look as a Week 11 streamer versus Pittsburgh, which permits the NFL’s third-most receptions per game to tight ends (6.3).
Whereas Jacksonville has lost five straight, Pittsburgh has won five in a row entering this rematch of last January’s Divisional Round, in which Ben Roethlisberger rallied from a 21-0 deficit with 469 yards and five touchdowns, falling just short in a 45-42 loss. This year’s Jaguars are in a much different place; Jalen Ramsey was caught on Week 10 film “going rogue” against the Colts by playing press coverage rather than zone to cause backend busts. Expectations should always be lowered for Roethlisberger in 1pm ET road games, although his last two weren’t trainwrecks with yardage/TD/INT totals of 369/1/0 in Week 6 at Cincinnati and 270/2/0 with a rushing score in Week 9 at Baltimore. … Even as the Jaguars are holding enemy backs to 3.95 yards per carry, they have permitted 125-plus rushing yards in four of their last five games along with six rushing TDs during the losing streak. Locked in as Pittsburgh’s bellcow with Le’Veon Bell’s time to report passed, James Conner has averaged 23.6 touches for 135.6 yards and 1.25 touchdowns per game if you exclude his concussion-shortened Week 10. Conner is a bet-on-volume RB1 in a Steelers offense that ranks top five in points per game (31.0) and yards per play (6.3).
Big Ben’s target distribution since Pittsburgh’s Week 7 bye: Antonio Brown 25; JuJu Smith-Schuster 20; Conner 16; Vance McDonald 13; Ryan Switzer and Jesse James 7; James Washington 5; Jaylen Samuels 4. … Brown went bananas on the Jaguars twice last season (10/157/0, 7/132/2), beating A.J. Bouye for two TDs in January despite it being Brown’s first game back from a torn quad. Bouye is trying to return from a three-week calf strain, while it’s fair to wonder if Ramsey’s on-field insubordination might warrant in-house discipline. … Most of Jacksonville’s pass-defense struggles have come in the slot, where Smith-Schuster runs 79% of his routes. With 75-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 11 of his last 13 games, JuJu is a shoo-in WR2 with WR1 upside. … In Weeks 4-10, tight ends caught 26-of-38 targets (68%) for 362 yards (9.53 YPA) and six touchdowns against Jacksonville. Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox dropped four TDs on them just last week. Targeted a career-high 16 times in January’s playoff loss, McDonald is an upside TE1 play in this rematch. Jaguars SS Barry Church has stood out as an especially big liability in coverage.
Score Prediction: Steelers 23, Jaguars 16
Carolina @ Detroit
Team Totals: Panthers 27, Lions 23
Outscored 86-45 during their three-game losing streak, the Lions came undone with 16 sacks and 26 QB hits allowed in Weeks 9-10 losses to the Vikings and Bears. Back inside Ford Field’s dome, this matchup provides hope for offensive competence. Bottom ten in QB hit rate (14.4%) and bottom 12 in sack rate (6.3%), the Panthers have been flamed for multiple touchdown passes in eight straight games, including Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ben Roethlisberger’s nine combined TDs in Weeks 9-10. In what’s been a broken offense, Matthew Stafford remains a risky streamer and contrarian DFS play. Stafford has the NFL’s fifth-worst passer rating versus the blitz (66.7), while the Panthers blitz at the league’s fourth-highest rate (33.3%) … Carolina is an unintimidating foe for Kerryon Johnson, permitting a crisp 4.36 yards per carry to running backs with over 100 rushing yards allowed in two of its last three games. Even as he lost a second-half fumble and Detroit fell behind, OC Jim Bob Cooter showed Week 10 signs of committing to Johnson as his bellcow with 20 touches on 71% of the snaps. Johnson ran his second-most routes of the season (30) and totaled 89 yards with two scores, while LeGarrette Blount remained a four-yard black hole. A confident RB2 play, Johnson also benefits from a Lions line that ranks top ten in yards created before contact per carry (2.8). … Theo Riddick drew 8 and 7 targets for receiving lines of 7/36/0 and 6/60/0 in Weeks 9-10, leading all NFL running backs in slot snaps since the Golden Tate trade. Riddick is PPR-flex viable versus Carolina, which has been rocked in the slot by Tyler Boyd (6/132/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (3/90/1), Adam Humphries (8/82/0), Sterling Shepard (4/75/0), and Cole Beasley (7/73/0).
Stafford’s Weeks 9-10 target distribution: Kenny Golladay 17; Riddick and Marvin Jones 15; Johnson 11; Michael Roberts 7; T.J. Jones 4; Luke Willson 2; Blount 1. … Even as much of his Week 10 production came in garbage time, Golladay got off the schneid with 6/78/1 receiving on a season-high 13 targets against Chicago. Perimeter wideouts have had mixed results against Carolina lately, with Odell Beckham (8/131/1), Antonio Brown (6/96/1), Alshon Jeffery (7/88/1), and Josh Doctson (3/31/1) all hitting where DeSean Jackson (2/32/0), Michael Crabtree (3/31/0), John Brown (3/28/0), and Mike Evans (1/16/0) all failed over the past six weeks. Nevertheless, Jones’ (knee) likely absence locks in Golladay as a volume-based WR2 play with double-digit targets in his range of potential outcomes. Panthers top CB James Bradberry is capable of sticky coverage, but Stafford is willing to throw into tight windows. … Despite Tate and Jones’ absences, there is little left to like in Detroit’s pass-catcher corps beyond Riddick and Golladay. Three-receiver sets figure to be rounded out by some combination of Jones, rookie Brandon Powell, and street free agent Bruce Ellington. Roberts injured his shoulder and didn’t practice this week.
Their clocks cleaned 52-21 in last Thursday night’s Heinz Field defeat, the Panthers stay on the road for a Week 11 trip to domed Ford Field to face a collapsing Lions team allowing the NFL’s fifth-most points per game (27.1), second-most yards per pass attempt (8.9), and a 19:3 TD-to-INT ratio to enemy passers. Matt Patricia’s defense has generated pressure on just 24.6% of quarterback dropbacks, the NFL’s fifth-lowest clip. In his eight-year career, Cam Newton has a 31:16 TD-to-INT ratio in domes and averages 0.5 rushing scores per game, while fellow dual threats Mitchell Trubisky (QB2) and Russell Wilson (QB7) each pasted Detroit’s defense in two of the last three weeks. This is a prime bounce-back spot for Cam, who has finished as a top-12 fantasy quarterback in six of his last eight starts. … Touchdown regression to the mean hit Christian McCaffrey like a MACK truck with seven TDs in the last three weeks after he managed one end-zone trip in Weeks 1-7. McCaffrey’s league-high 61.6 snaps per game are well out in front of runner-up Todd Gurley (56.7) among NFL backs. The Lions have cut way down on run-game efficiency allowed since acquiring NT Damon Harrison, holding running backs to 74/294/3 (3.97 YPC) rushing in Weeks 8-10 after hemorrhaging 5.99 yards per carry to the position in Weeks 1-7. McCaffrey’s extreme-volume usage keeps him matchup proof, however. He is averaging 113.1 total yards per game.
Cam’s Weeks 6-10 target distribution: Devin Funchess 24; McCaffrey 23; Greg Olsen 21; D.J. Moore 18; Curtis Samuel 12; Jarius Wright 9; Torrey Smith 6. … His usage trending down and Lions top CB Darius Slay (knee) due back, Funchess is a touchdown-or-bust WR3 play at Ford Field. His target counts are 3 – 5 – 5 in the last three games with Olsen at full steam. Funchess has failed to reach 80 yards in 14 straight games. … Smith (knee) will sit another week, giving Moore fade-recency-bias DFS appeal coming off two slow games. In last week’s loss to Pittsburgh, Moore logged season highs in snaps (86%) and routes (32), and he has equaled Funchess in targets (13) in the last three games. All Lions non-Slay cornerbacks are getting pulverized in coverage. 2017 second-round pick Teez Tabor got benched last week, and Nevin Lawson has been just as bad. … Gadget-guy Samuel has yet to exceed five touches in a 2018 game. … Olsen is a locked-in TE1, having caught 14-of-16 targets for 172 yards and two TDs over the last three weeks. He’s hit pay dirt in three of Carolina’s last four games. The Lions gave up 3/39/1 to Geoff Swaim in Week 4, 8/84/1 to Packers TEs in Week 5, 5/67/0 on six targets to Dolphins TEs in Week 7, 3/70/1 to Seahawks TEs in Week 8, and a perfect 5/60/0 receiving line on five targets to Bears TEs last week.
Score Prediction: Panthers 24, Lions 23
Tennessee @ Indianapolis
Team Totals: Colts 25, Titans 24
Officially the league’s best-protected passer, Andrew Luck’s sack-less streak improved to 189 straight dropbacks in last Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, while Luck threw for three or more scores for the sixth consecutive game, the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. Tennessee is no pushover matchup, yielding the league’s fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks after shutting down Tom Brady for last week’s QB23 result via ferocious blitzing and hip-pocket challenging of every Patriots pass. Nevertheless, Luck is on pace for a career-high 46 touchdown passes and should be approached as a matchup-irrelevant play. This game’s domed environment and 49-point total -- fourth highest among Sunday’s games -- reinforce Luck as a confident start with DFS-tournament upside. … Tennessee’s run-defense stoutness suggests the Colts may lean especially heavily on Luck’s arm. Mike Vrabel’s team has limited running backs to 116/369/3 (3.18 YPC) rushing over its last five games and hasn’t allowed 100 rushing yards since Week 6. Although Marlon Mack disappointed with 38 scoreless yards against the Jaguars, he kept a backfield stranglehold with 14 touches to Nyheim Hines’ 6 and Jordan Wilkins’ 1, playing 60% of the Colts’ snaps. Still averaging 5.53 yards per carry in his last four games, Mack is a fade-matchup, bet-on-volume RB2.
Luck’s Weeks 8-10 target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 12; Dontrelle Inman 11; Jack Doyle 10; Mack, Hines, and Eric Ebron 6; Mo Alie-Cox 4; Chester Rogers 2; Ryan Grant 1. … Even as his Week 10 bottom line (3/77/0) underwhelmed against Jalen Ramsey, Hilton led the Colts in targets (7) and Air Yards (71) and is a prime bounce-back candidate on Lucas Oil Stadium’s fast track. In Tyrell Williams (4/118/1), Michael Crabtree (6/93/1), Josh Gordon (4/81/0), and Amari Cooper (5/56/1), Tennessee has coughed up at least one fantasy-viable stat line to a perimeter wideout in four straight games. Hilton also runs over 40% of his routes inside, where Julian Edelman (9/104/0) gave the Titans Week 10 fits. T.Y. popped as Week 11’s No. 6 buy-low wide receiver in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model, locking him in as an elite DFS-tournament play at reduced cost. … After their Week 9 bye, the Colts used a four-man WRBC behind Hilton of Inman (15 routes), Grant (14), Rogers (10), and Zach Pascal (5). Even on a high-scoring team, wideout rotations are situations to avoid. … Ebron absurdly parlayed four Week 10 touches into three all-purpose TDs despite drawing only three targets on 13 routes, his second fewest all year. Doyle’s 22 routes led Colts tight ends, and Ebron was even out-targeted by Alie-Cox (4). Doyle got tackled at the one before Alie-Cox’s first-half TD, although Alie-Cox ran only eight routes and caused Luck’s third-quarter pick with a drop. Ebron’s target counts are just 5 – 4 – 3 – 3 in Doyle’s four games, rendering Ebron a touchdown-or-bust play despite last week’s explosion. Ebron’s aggressive red-zone usage does raise his scoring probability. Tennessee has yielded NFL lows in yards (295) and TDs (0) to tight ends. … Doyle is Indy’s lone near-every-down tight end, but his up-and-down target totals are 10 – 5 – 7 – 3 in a reduced-volume passing game. Luck is averaging 27.6 attempts since Week 7 after teeing up a league-high 48.0 throws per game in Weeks 1-6. Less volume damages Doyle’s consistency and drops him into the touchdown-reliant, low-end TE1 category.
Their talent-deficient defense exposed after a smoke-and-mirrors start, the Colts have just four sacks combined over their last five games after tallying 17 in Weeks 1-4 and are surrendering an AFC-high 72.0% completion rate. Picked apart by Derek Carr (QB3) and Blake Bortles (QB10) back to back, Indy has allowed 26-plus points in five of its last six games. As the Titans’ offense has finally reached a state of functionality with its quarterback at full health, Marcus Mariota has turned in two straight top-eight QB1 weeks on 37-of-53 passing (69.8%) for 468 yards (8.83 YPA) and a 4:0 TD-to-INT ratio with one rushing score. Mariota is averaging 29.0 rushing yards per game over the last month. In this potential high-scoring affair indoors, Mariota is an enticing streamer with DFS-tournament appeal. … The Colts have allowed a crisp 166/714/4 (4.30 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs in their last seven games and the NFL’s third-most running back receptions (71) on the year. Indianapolis got waxed by Jaguars running backs for a near-perfect 10/107/1 receiving line on 11 targets last week. This sets up beautifully for Dion Lewis, who doubled Derrick Henry’s Week 10 touches 22 to 11 and played 75% of the Titans’ offensive snaps, even in a game where Tennessee never once trailed. Averaging 21.3 touches over his last three games, Lewis is a fringe RB1 at Indy. … Henry scored twice in last week’s upset of the Patriots, first at the goal line and later on a Wildcat carry. Henry still didn’t see a single target and hasn’t exceeded 65 total yards in a game all year. Regardless of opponents, Henry is a touchdown-or-bust flex option each week.
Mariota’s Weeks 9-10 target distribution: Corey Davis 20; Lewis and Cameron Batson 6; Jonnu Smith 5; Tajae Sharpe 4; Henry and Taywan Taylor 2. … Davis put on a route-running and body-control clinic in his Week 10 evisceration of Stephon Gilmore, who was arguably the NFL’s top cover corner in Weeks 1-9. Davis’ 7/125/1 receiving line was his second best all year, even as Gilmore was flagged for multiple pass-interference penalties in failed bids to halt Davis. OC Matt LaFleur showed creativity by aligning Davis in the slot on a season-high 60% of routes, where Davis gained 74 of his yards and scored his touchdown. Davis (6’3/209) has a severe size advantage on Colts slot CB Kenny Moore (5’9/185), has drawn double-digit targets in consecutive games, and ranks No. 3 in the NFL in Air Yards (245) since the Titans’ Week 8 bye, earning WR2 valuation. Davis should be a staple in fantasy lineups during a gorgeous Weeks 11-13 schedule (@ IND, @ HOU, vs. NYJ). … UDFA rookie Batson replaced Taylor (foot) in the Week 10 lineup and made a difficult toe-tapping 26-yard catch along the left sideline. Batson drew just three targets, however, and he will go back to the bench when Taylor returns. … Sharpe is catch-less since his out-of-nowhere 100-yard Week 7 game against the Chargers in London. … Smith has hit pay dirt in back-to-back weeks but hasn’t topped three targets in a game all year. Tennessee’s pass-catcher ineffectiveness beyond Davis does increase Smith’s streamer appeal, in addition to Indianapolis’ sieve-like tight end coverage. The Colts run a soft Tampa-2 zone under DC Matt Eberflus, permitting the league’s fifth-most catches (53) and yards (624) to tight ends. Over the last two weeks, Jaguars and Raiders tight ends combined to catch 11-of-14 targets (79%) for 147 yards (10.5 YPA) and a touchdown against Indy.
Score Prediction: Colts 27, Titans 24
Philadelphia @ New Orleans
Team Totals: Saints 32, Eagles 24
After reaffirming their dominance in last week’s 51-14 haymaker win at Cincinnati, the 8-1 Saints return to the Superdome to face a desperate 4-5 Philly team that has yielded top-12 fantasy results to three straight quarterbacks, including otherwise-struggling Blake Bortles and Dak Prescott. Brees’ matchup is enhanced by Eagles top CB Ronald Darby’s ACL tear, leaving SS Malcolm Jenkins as the lone man left standing from a Philly nickel package already missing FS Rodney McLeod (MCL), LCB Jalen Mills (foot), and slot CB Sidney Jones (hamstring). Incredibly, Brees has accounted for 14 touchdowns but only 5.8 incompletions per game over his last five starts. He’s been especially sharp at home with a 347.8-yard average, 12 TDs, and no picks. The Saints may lean on the pass more without LT Terron Armstead (pectoral), the best run-blocking left tackle in the league. … Even as last week’s blowout win rejuvenated Mark Ingram for a season-high 162 total yards, Alvin Kamara continued to out-snap him (45%, 41%) and has now out-touched Ingram 11 to 4 inside the ten-yard line since New Orleans’ Week 6 bye. Ingram did find the end zone for the first time since Week 5 on a second-quarter screen from 28 yards out as Sean Payton masterfully exploited Cincinnati’s linebacker weaknesses. A similar Week 11 game plan would not surprise; Philadelphia surrenders the NFL’s seventh-most receiving yards per game to running backs (56.0) and conceded a near-perfect 7/50/1 stat line on eight targets to Cowboys backs last week. Ingram warrants RB2/flex treatment with touch counts of 14 – 16 – 10 – 16 in Weeks 7-10. Kamara remains an elite RB1 with touch totals of 19 – 20 – 23 – 16 and seven touchdowns to Ingram’s one since the bye.
Brees’ post-bye target distribution: Michael Thomas 38; Kamara 20; Tre’Quan Smith 13; Ben Watson 12; Ingram 10; Dan Arnold 7; Josh Hill 4. … Philly’s first-team nickel secondary will include fourth-round rookie slot CB Avonte Maddox, known burn victim RCB Rasul Douglas – who gave up 8-of-10 targets for 105 yards in Week 10 – and UDFA rookie LCB Chandon Sullivan. Maddox stands 5’9/184, while Douglas (4.59) and Sullivan (4.60) lack speed to play perimeter corner. Brees-to-Thomas is one of Week 11’s most-obvious DFS stacks. … This is a prime bounce-back spot for 4.49 deep-threat Smith after he goose egged at Cincinnati, which will undoubtedly drop his Week 11 DFS popularity. Smith’s snaps (67%) and route total (23) were normal, but Brees attempted his second-fewest passes of the season (25) in New Orleans’ lopsided win, and Thomas was the Saints’ lone non-running back to exceed three targets. Like predecessor Ted Ginn, Smith’s best games have come at home (3/111/2, 2/23/1), and his worst on the road (0/0, 3/18/0, 3/44/0). The Eagles allow the NFL’s fourth-most yards per game to wide receivers (194.3) on a league-high 15.6 catches per game. … Watson’s route totals are 7 – 12 – 10 since the bye. Hill’s are 5 – 19 – 7. Arnold’s are 6 – 10 – 9 in a Saints tight end committee that may soon be impacted by Brandon Marshall’s arrival. New Orleans’ fallback plan after Dez Bryant tore his Achilles’, Marshall is best suited for a hybrid WR/TE and/or red-zone specialist role at the tail end of his career.
To catch the 6-3 Redskins in the NFC East, Carson Wentz must turn the 4-5 Eagles into one of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams to make up for Philly’s disintegrated secondary and at-best inconsistent rushing attack. The Eagles’ passing-game struggles have been mostly due to protection breakdowns, yet New Orleans ranks bottom ten in sack rate (6.2%) and QB hit rate (13.3%) and is still missing first-round RE Marcus Davenport (toe). This game matches up teams with stout run defenses but leaky pass defenses on the Superdome’s fast track, greatly enhancing shootout potential. I think it will fly over the 56-point total. Wentz is a high-ceiling play with multiple touchdowns in six straight games and a 14:2 TD-to-INT ratio during that span, good for top-ten fantasy scores in four straight starts. … The Eagles’ three-man RBBC is safe to ignore at New Orleans, which permits just 3.28 yards per carry and 43.7 receiving yards per game to running backs. Coach Doug Pederson did promise after last week’s loss that UDFA rookie Josh Adams would get more work. Clearly the Eagles’ top runner, Adams turned 16 carries into 108 yards (6.75 YPC) in his last two games but has one target and zero touchdowns all year. Adams is a bench stash in season-long leagues who could become usable in better-script games. Philly projects to play from behind, and New Orleans has held seven of its last eight opponents under 100 rushing yards.
Wentz’s Week 10 target distribution: Zach Ertz 16; Alshon Jeffery 8; Nelson Agholor 7; Golden Tate 4; Jordan Matthews and Wendell Smallwood; Corey Clement 2; Adams and Dallas Goedert 0. … As the Saints allow the league’s sixth-fewest yards per game to tight ends (40.1), Ertz is a fade-matchup, bet-on-volume play after maintaining target dominance in Tate’s Eagles debut for season highs across the board (14/145/2). Wentz’s volume is likely to elevate at New Orleans, while Ertz leads all NFL tight ends in red-zone targets (17). … Jeffery has drawn eight-plus targets in 5-of-6 games since returning from shoulder surgery, with the exception of Week 8 against Jalen Ramsey (5). The Saints have used RCB Marshon Lattimore in shadow coverage less since trading for LCB Eli Apple, giving Alshon a shot to avoid the Saints’ top corner. Jeffery popped as Week 11’s No. 4 buy-low wide receiver in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. … In Tate’s debut, Jeffery led Eagles wideouts in routes (45) with Agholor second (43), Matthews third (28), and Tate fourth (15). Agholor remained Philadelphia’s primary slot receiver with Jeffery and Matthews outside. The strong likelihood that Tate’s Week 11 role will grow diminishes the reliability of each Eagles wideout after Jeffery. … Goedert wasn’t even targeted in Tate’s first Eagles game, running his fewest routes (11) and logging his lowest playing-time clip (27%) since Week 2.
Score Prediction: Saints 35, Eagles 28
Tampa Bay @ NY Giants
Team Totals: Giants 27, Buccaneers 25
Back to The Meadowlands following last Monday night’s three-touchdown outing at San Francisco, Eli Manning draws his most-favorable matchup all year against the Bucs, who look incapable of exploiting New York’s leaky offensive line with the NFL’s fourth-lowest pressure rate (23.6%) and seventh-fewest sacks (21). Tampa Bay’s defense has been clobbered on the road, yielding point totals of 42 (Panthers) – 37 (Bengals) – 34 (Falcons) – 48 (Bears) – 48 (Saints) away from Raymond James Stadium. Although few signal callers have been worse under pressure, PFF has credited Manning with a serviceable 7:3 TD-to-INT ratio and 8.02 yards-per-attempt average in clean pockets, giving Eli some QB1 streamer life. 7-of-9 quarterbacks to face the Bucs have top-12 fantasy scores. … Already missing MLB Kwon Alexander (ACL) and now without WLB Lavonte David (MCL), the Bucs pose an appetizing matchup for Saquon Barkley, who enters Week 11 with 22-plus touches in four straight games. Tampa Bay has allowed the NFL’s tenth-most running back receiving yards per game (52.6) and got torched by Panthers and Redskins backs for a combined 54/275/2 (5.09 YPC) rushing line since DT Gerald McCoy (calf) returned. Barkley is DFS cash-game viable with ample upside for tournament usage favored at home in a plus draw.
Eli’s Weeks 7-10 target distribution: Odell Beckham 33; Barkley 25; Sterling Shepard 19; Evan Engram 18; Bennie Fowler 9; Rhett Ellison 4. … No exaggeration: OBJ easily could’ve scored five touchdowns last Monday night if Manning still had an NFL arm. Even amid his quarterback’s pathetic peashooter throws, Beckham took two end-zone trips and now catches a Bucs secondary that has been drilled by fellow perimeter WRs Julio Jones (10/144/0), Taylor Gabriel (7/104/2), A.J. Green (5/76/1), Ted Ginn (5/68/1), Antonio Brown (6/50/1), and Josh Doctson (4/46/1). … Shepard’s Week 11 draw also stands out; fellow slot WRs Michael Thomas (16/180/1), Tyler Boyd (9/138/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (9/116/0), Jarvis Landry (10/97/1), Nelson Agholor (8/88/1), Maurice Harris (5/52/0), and Mohamed Sanu (2/46/1) have all produced at or above expectation against Tampa Bay. … Engram’s matchup is additionally ideal; the Bucs allow an NFL-high 77.9 yards per game to tight ends. Engram has seen hit-or-miss target counts (4 – 9 – 5) since returning from his MCL sprain, but there won’t be a better spot to play him this season.
Although the Bucs still gained over 500 yards of Week 10 offense, Dirk Koetter’s play-calling coup from red-hot OC Todd Monken was a head-scratching gaffe cherry-on-topped by Tampa Bay’s three-point result. The Bucs became the first NFL team in nearly two decades to enter the red zone five times but score one field goal or less, as Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two picks and lost a fumble, and Jacquizz Rodgers fumbled a second-half goal-line carry into the end zone. The good news is Fitzpatrick will likely be forced to resume playing with Week 11 urgency based on Tampa Bay’s aforementioned high-scoring allowance on the road. Fitzpatrick has top-six fantasy scores in 4-of-5 games played started to finish, and in the outlier threw for 406 yards at 9.9 yards per attempt. Fitzpatrick has tacked on 26.0 rushing yards per start, while the Giants allow a league-high 23.1 QB rushing yards per game. He is a compelling DFS-tournament play and fade-recency-bias QB1. Fitzpatrick may also have underrated job security with the Bucs fearful of turning back to Jameis Winston. If Winston suffered an injury that would cost him 2019 time, his $20.92 million salary would become fully guaranteed. … Clearly bothered by a lingering ankle sprain, Peyton Barber was in and out of the Week 10 lineup to the extent he managed 14 touches on a 48% playing-time clip. Rodgers continued to dominate passing-game work (8/102/0) and tied for the team lead in targets. Week in and out, Barber is a touchdown-or-bust flex regardless of opponents. Ronald Jones’ (hamstring) looming return creates another potential workload obstacle for Barber.
Fitzpatrick’s 2018 target distribution: Mike Evans 53; Chris Godwin and DeSean Jackson 34; O.J. Howard 26; Adam Humphries 25; Rodgers 21; Cameron Brate 14; Barber 9. … Evans’ Week 10 would have been viewed more fondly had Fitzpatrick not thrown a wide-open two-yard touchdown pass to Evans into the dirt in the fourth quarter. In Fitzpatrick’s five full games – Weeks 1-3, 9-10 – Evans has dominated Air Yards (672) in the Bucs’ passing game. Evans will now take on Janoris Jenkins, who has allowed the NFL’s second-most touchdown passes (6) and fourth-most yards (538) among cornerbacks. Evans makes for an ideal DFS-tournament play and locked-in WR1 despite recent ups and downs. … Godwin topped 60 yards for just the second time in nine games in last week’s loss to Washington. In a deep passing game where Godwin barely plays over 50% of the snaps, more hits and misses should be expected. He is a boom-bust WR3 option each week. … Jackson’s stat lines in Fitzpatrick’s full games are 5/67/0 -- 2/32/0 – 3/37/0 – 4/129/1 – 5/146/2. D-Jax, too, is a boom-bust WR3 play regardless of opposition. … Coming off a two-catch Week 10, slot man Humphries is a main reason for the rest of Tampa’s pass-catcher unreliability. An optimal configuration would have Evans outside with Godwin and D-Jax shuttling in and out of the slot, but Humphries siphons targets and renders Godwin and Jackson rotational receivers. … This is a bounce-back spot for Howard; tight ends have caught 41-of-54 targets (76%) for 487 yards (9.02 YPA) against the Giants over their last seven games, including George Kittle’s 9/83/0 line on ten targets last Monday night. … Brate was among Tampa Bay’s biggest Week 10 red-zone culprits, dropping a would-be first-half touchdown inside the five-yard line. Brate still hasn’t reached 35 yards in a game all season.
Score Prediction: Giants 27, Buccaneers 24
Houston @ Washington
Team Totals: Texans 22.5, Redskins 19.5
The smoke-and-mirrors but still 6-3 Skins return home after last week’s gifted win from the Bucs to host a Texans team capable of exploiting Washington’s offensive line disintegration. Missing their left tackle and both guards, the Skins managed 16 points and 285 yards against Tampa Bay, which allows a league-high 32.3 points and the NFL’s fifth-most yards per game (400.0). Houston gives up the NFL’s seventh-fewest points (20.4) and ninth-fewest yards per game (336.3), including an anemic 15.2 points allowed in their last five games. The Texans rank No. 9 in pressure rate (30.5%), while five straight quarterbacks to face DC Romeo Crennel’s defense have finished QB18 or worse. The fantasy QB16 or lower in seven of his last eight starts, Alex Smith is a low-end two-quarterback-league play. … Adrian Peterson’s Week 11 draw is even tougher; Crennel’s defense limits running backs to 3.56 yards per carry and the league’s ninth-fewest receiving yards per game (39.3). The Texans became the first team all season to hold Phillip Lindsay below 4.50 yards per carry (3.53) in their pre-bye victory. Ultimately, Peterson’s weekly outlooks are tied almost entirely to game script with touch counts of 12 – 6 – 14 in Washington’s three losses but 22.8 touches per game in their six wins. Peterson is an RB1 if you believe the Skins will win this game, but a low-floor flex play if you think they’ll lose. Sportsbooks have them as three-point dogs. … Kapri Bibbs’ touch counts are a measly 3 – 6 – 4 – 5 in Chris Thompson’s (ribs) four missed games this year.
Arguably fantasy’s most frustrating 2018 player, Jordan Reed ranks No. 5 among tight ends in targets (59) and No. 7 in catches (37) but 11th in yards (391) with one touchdown in nine games. He encounters yet another plus draw against the Texans, who got clobbered by Broncos TEs (11/127/1) before their Week 10 bye. Reed’s to-date production suggests he’s a fringe TE1. His usage and matchup point to top-five tight end play. On the season, tight ends facing Houston have caught 46-of-56 targets (82.1%) for 529 yards (9.45 YPA) and four touchdowns. Reed also popped as Week 11’s No. 1 buy-low tight end in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. … In six games filling in at slot receiver for Jamison Crowder (ankle), Maurice Harris’ stat lines are 3/47/0 – 3/13/0 – 3/22/0 – 2/20/0 – 10/124/0 – 5/52/0. The Texans are expected to get back stud slot CB Aaron Colvin from a two-month ankle injury. … Josh Doctson is the most touchdown-or-bust wide receiver play in fantasy football with zero 50-yard games on the season but end-zone trips in back-to-back weeks. … Smith missed Vernon Davis on a wide-open 60-yard TD in the second half of last week’s win over Tampa Bay. Davis has fewer than 25 yards in 6-of-9 games.
Deshaun Watson comes off his bye with Houston’s skill-position corps at full strength after Keke Coutee battled first-half hamstring problems, Demaryius Thomas was acquired via trade, and Watson himself dealt with a punctured lung and cracked rib. Washington struggles versus the pass, conceding 300-plus passing yards in three straight games and top-12 fantasy scores to five of its last seven quarterbacks faced. The Redskins are missing No. 2 CB Quinton Dunbar (leg), while Watson logged consecutive top-12 finishes leading into last week’s open date along with his best rushing line (6/38/0) since Week 5 in the Texans’ Week 9 win at Denver. Watson is a rock-solid QB1 in season-long leagues with DFS-tournament appeal in stacks with DeAndre Hopkins. … Texans coaches purposely scaled back Lamar Miller’s Week 9 touches (14) in order to keep him as fresh as possible entering last week’s bye, explaining Alfred Blue’s surprising 15 carries. Miller’s touch counts were 17 – 22 – 18 over his previous three games, and that should range should be his Week 11 expectation. Washington’s wildly inconsistent run defense coughed up 39/216/1 (5.54 YPC) rushing and an otherworldly 16/175/2 receiving line to enemy backs in the last two weeks. Miller is a solid-if-unspectacular RB2 play. With D’Onta Foreman (Achilles’) slowly but surely making his way back from reserve/PUP, Blue’s No. 2 back job could soon be threatened.
Watson’s Week 9 target distribution: DeAndre Hopkins 12; Demaryius Thomas and Jordan Akins 3; Miller and Ryan Griffin 2; Jordan Thomas 1. … Perimeter WRs Odell Beckham (8/136/0), Julio Jones (7/121/1), Tre’Quan Smith (3/111/2), Chris Godwin (7/103/0), T.Y. Hilton (7/83/1), Michael Gallup (3/81/1), Geronimo Allison (2/76/1), Devin Funchess (5/74/1), Allen Hurns (5/74/0), Calvin Ridley (6/71/1), Davante Adams (7/52/1), and Torrey Smith (5/43/1) have all produced above expectation against the Skins. Hopkins runs 78% of his routes outside and is much too crafty a technician for Josh Norman to hold him down. … Bill O’Brien scripted three early targets to Demaryius in his Week 9 debut, but Thomas was ignored for the rest of the game. With Coutee back to challenge for looks in a low-volume passing offense, Thomas is best approached as a touchdown-dependent WR3. Thomas has 70 yards or fewer in 18 of his last 20 games. … Washington plays stout slot coverage as Cole Beasley (7/56/0), Adam Humphries (2/53/0), Mohamed Sanu (4/45/0), Sterling Shepard (4/34/0), Randall Cobb (4/22/0), Chester Rogers (3/17/0), and Jarius Wright (1/3/0) can all attest. This is a wait-and-see week for Coutee (hamstring), who has played just 16 snaps since Week 6. … The Texans’ tight end position devolved into a three-man rotation in the team’s Week 9 win. Griffin ran the most routes (23) with Akins second (18) and Thomas third (14). No tight end has reached 60 yards against Washington this season.
Score Prediction: Texans 21, Redskins 20
Cincinnati @ Baltimore
Team Totals: N/A
The Ravens are a difficult team to dissect because they’re keeping their quarterback plans a secret after Joe Flacco (hip) spent last week’s bye on crutches, and Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s practice with a stomach illness. The likeliest scenario seems to be Baltimore playing multiple signal callers, perhaps on a rotational basis. … Under-center change from Flacco to Jackson and/or Robert Griffin III would send shockwaves throughout the rest of Baltimore’s offense. The Ravens lead the NFL in pass attempts per game (43.4), a number that would drop by at least ten transitioning from a traditional pocket passer to a dual-threat quarterback. Target projections for John Brown, Michael Crabtree, and Willie Snead would fall dramatically. … The likeliest beneficiary would be Alex Collins. In OC Marty Mornhinweg (Michael Vick-LeSean McCoy) and assistant HC Greg Roman (Colin Kaepernick-Frank Gore, Tyrod Taylor-LeSean McCoy), the Ravens have two coaches on staff with history crafting offenses for run-pass-threat signal callers, and close understandings of how those quarterbacks’ dynamic scrambling ability can impact a rushing attack. Having allowed 500-plus offensive yards in three straight games, the Bengals’ defense has been so bad they fired DC Teryl Austin following last week’s blowout loss to New Orleans. This week, they will be without MLB Preston Brown (knee) and SLB Nick Vigil (knee), while WLB Vontaze Burfict (hip) is having a miserable year. Collins is a sneaky-upside RB2 play in this plus draw. … Trade-deadline acquisition Ty Montgomery poses the biggest threat to Javorius Allen as a passing-game contributor.
Bengals-Ravens sets up as an old-school, low-scoring slugfest between AFC North teams whose seasons are circling the drain. The Bengals have run dry on offensive skill-position talent, and in his career Andy Dalton averages nearly five fewer fantasy points per game when both Tyler Eifert (ankle, I.R.) and A.J. Green (foot) are on the shelf. Dalton visits Baltimore as a low-end two-quarterback play with fantasy results of QB18 or worse in four of his last five starts. … As a road underdog facing a Ravens defense that has held enemy backs to just 3.63 yards per carry and five all-purpose touchdowns in nine games, Joe Mixon is a fade-matchup RB2 play. Baltimore also concedes a league-low 25.0 receiving yards per game to Mixon’s position. Only two running backs all season have cleared 80 total yards against Baltimore.
Dalton’s Week 10 target distribution: John Ross 6; Tyler Boyd and C.J. Uzomah 4; Giovani Bernard 3; Mixon and Cody Core 2; Auden Tate 1. … In their first post-Green game, Ross and Boyd were Cincy’s clear-cut Nos. 1 and 2 wideouts with Core and Alex Erickson sharing third-receiver work. None logged fantasy-useful outcomes in a 51-14 beatdown by the Saints where Dalton completed 13 passes before “resting” in favor of Jeff Driskel. On the season, Ross has caught just 9-of-22 targets (41%) for 118 yards (5.4 YPA). Four of Dalton’s ten interceptions have come on throws meant for Ross. He is a big-play-reliant WR4 play facing a Ravens defense permitting the NFL’s ninth-fewest TDs to wide receivers (9). Last week, Ross caught an early touchdown, then got erased as the Saints stuck Marshon Lattimore on him for the rest of the game. … Boyd was a colossal Week 10 disappointment based primarily on the nature of the game; Cincinnati ran just 43 offensive plays including penalties – their previous season low was 56 – and pulled Dalton in the fourth quarter. Boyd’s opportunity to emerge as the focal point of Cincinnati’s passing game hasn’t changed, though, and he rocked Baltimore for 6/91/1 receiving in these teams’ Week 2 date. Boyd maintains double-digit target upside in Eifert and Green’s stead. … The Ravens’ defense is most vulnerable in the middle of the field. In Weeks 4-9, tight ends caught 35-of-45 targets (78%) for 452 yards (10.0 YPA) against Baltimore. Uzomah is a matchup-based TE1 streamer.
Score Prediction: Ravens 20, Bengals 13
4:05 PM ET Games
Oakland @ Arizona
Team Totals: Cardinals 23, Raiders 18
After setting season highs in touches (28), total yards (183), touchdowns (2), targets (9), and catches (7) in last week’s loss to Kansas City, David Johnson enters a mouth-watering smash spot as a home-favorite bellcow. The Raiders allow 5.12 yards per carry and 169.7 all-purpose yards per game to running backs, giving Johnson a back-napkin projection of 143.1 yards from scrimmage because he accounts for 84.3% of Arizona’s backfield yardage. The Raiders have lost five straight games by two touchdowns or more, one shy of the longest streak since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Johnson should be a mainstay in DFS cash-game lineups. … Facing Oakland’s nonexistent defense gives Josh Rosen two-quarterback-league appeal, but he continues to lack QB1 streamer value with one fantasy result above QB23 through six NFL starts.
Rosen’s 2018 target distribution: Larry Fitzgerald 48; Christian Kirk 38; Ricky Seals-Jones 33; Johnson 28; Chad Williams 23. … Fitzgerald’s target counts are 12 and 10 since Byron Leftwich replaced Mike McCoy as playcaller. Oakland has given up at- or above-expectation receiving lines to fellow slot WRs Emmanuel Sanders (4/96/0), Doug Baldwin (6/91/0), Keenan Allen (8/90/0, 6/57/1), Albert Wilson (2/74/1), Richie James/Kendrick Bourne (4/66/1), Cooper Kupp (5/59/1), and Jarvis Landry (4/34/1). In last week’s six-catch game, Fitz passed Terrell Owens for No. 2 all time in receiving yards behind Jerry Rice. … Arizona’s only other fantasy-playable wideout, Kirk’s stat lines in Rosen’s six starts are 4/28/0 – 3/85/1 – 6/77/0 – 3/57/0 – 3/42/1 – 2/8/0. Kirk is a hit-or-miss WR3/flex whose Week 11 outlook is improved by this plus draw. … Oakland allows the NFL’s fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends and has coughed up the second-most 20-plus-yard catches in the league (38). This is notable for Seals-Jones given his 10.3-yard Average Depth of Target, higher than Kirk (9.8) and Fitzgerald’s (8.6). Seals-Jones has set back-to-back season highs in routes run (37, 40) with Leftwich calling plays. Popping as Week 11’s No. 2 buy-low tight end in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model, RSJ is TE1-streamer and DFS-tournament viable.
Derek Carr reasserted himself as the NFL’s most-terrified quarterback in last week’s heinous 20-6 home loss. Just two of his 37 attempts traveled 20 yards downfield, and Carr sheepishly threw the ball into the dirt as two Chargers rushers came free on Oakland’s last-ditch play. Carr has taken three or more sacks in six of his last seven starts, while Jon Gruden’s Raiders have ten points or fewer in four of their last five games. Quietly top six in sacks (29) and pressuring quarterbacks at the NFL’s third-highest rate (34.0%), Arizona’s D/ST is an exciting Week 11 streamer. RE Chandler Jones is going to eat beleaguered Raiders rookie LT Kolton Miller for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. … Doug Martin’s touch counts since replacing Marshawn Lynch are 15 – 12 – 18, keeping Martin in volume-driven flex discussion despite Oakland’s scoring ineptitude. This is the rare game Arizona appears likely to control, however, and Jalen Richard isn’t going away after siphoning eight touches and six targets in last week’s loss to the Bolts. Martin has run efficiently (4.67 YPC) and caught 6-of-7 targets for 68 yards in the last three games, but the offensive environment lowers his touchdown probability, and Richard’s presence caps Martin’s all-purpose usage. … To keep this succinct, no Raiders pass catchers offer Week 11 fantasy appeal on a team trying to lose.
Score Prediction: Cardinals 30, Raiders 3
Denver @ LA Chargers
Team Totals: Chargers 27, Broncos 20
Low passing volume remained Philip Rivers’ biggest Week 10 box-score obstacle as Oakland failed to so much as mount a fight. It was Rivers’ first start since 2014 in which he didn’t complete a single first-quarter pass. The Chargers rank 30th in pass attempts per game (30.3) and are favored by seven against a Denver team that faces the NFL’s ninth-fewest pass attempts (33.0), creating yet another low-volume scenario. Even with multiple touchdown passes in 9-of-9 starts, Rivers has finished higher than QB10 once all year. He’s a high-floor, low-upside play. … This game’s projected flow sets up beautifully for Melvin Gordon, who has scored 11 touchdowns in eight appearances, last week house calling a blitz-beating screen pass from 66 yards out. Broncos top ILB Brandon Marshall (knee) is not expected to play, while Denver ranks 21st in tackle-for-loss percentage (21.5%), showing below-par ability to penetrate enemy backfields. The Chargers’ offensive line has permitted the fifth-fewest tackles for loss (41) in the league. … Austin Ekeler lost a Week 10 43-yard touchdown run to a holding penalty on LT Russell Okung and was otherwise quiet, finishing with single-digit touches for the fifth time in Gordon’s last six games.
Rivers’ post-bye target distribution: Keenan Allen 19; Gordon 10; Tyrell Williams 9; Virgil Green 6; Mike Williams and Antonio Gates 3; Ekeler 2; Travis Benjamin 1. … Allen has target counts of 9 and 10 in two games since complaining about his usage in London. Last week, Allen hit pay dirt by beating Raiders CB Daryl Worley to the corner from 11 yards out. As Allen has run 53% of his routes outside and 47% inside since the Chargers’ Week 8 bye, he won’t necessarily draw shutdown slot CB Chris Harris for most of this game. Allen has faced Denver just twice since 2014, managing receiving lines of 3/41/0 and 5/35/1. … Perimeter WRs Robby Anderson (3/123/2), Robert Woods (7/109/0), Sammy Watkins (8/107/2), and DeAndre Hopkins (10/105/1) gave Denver’s secondary the most trouble in the five games leading into their Week 10 bye. Whereas Mike wasn’t even targeted in last week’s victory, Tyrell drew a season-high six looks and has run 30 more pass routes than Mike over the last four games, separating himself as the Bolts’ No. 2 wideout behind Allen. Mike is averaging 2.8 targets for 24.8 yards per game since Week 3.
Missing LG Ronald Leary (Achiilles’) and C Matt Paradis (fibula), Case Keenum is a full fade against the Chargers, who have held six of their last eight quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB17 or worse, rank top ten in both sack rate (7.5%) and QB hit rate (17.6%), and may finally get back RE Joey Bosa (foot) after he resumed practicing this week. Losers in five of their last six, the Broncos are a dead team against whom the Chargers should grab a smooth-sailing win, controlling the game and limiting Denver’s offense in all phases. … The Broncos’ lone hope to stay competitive is on the ground. The Chargers lost MLB Denzel Perryman (LCL/hamstring) and WLB Kyzir White (knee) to I.R. and have yielded a crisp 4.35 yards per carry and the NFL’s second-most receiving yards per game to running backs (67.6). Last year, the Bolts allowed 5.07 yards per carry without Perryman on the field, but held opponents to 4.30 YPC when Perryman played. Unfortunately, Royce Freeman’s return will restore Denver’s three-man RBBC in which Phillip Lindsay averaged 12.9 touches per game, Freeman 10.7, and Devontae Booker mixed in for 4.1 before Freeman’s Week 7 high ankle sprain. Although Lindsay has outplayed the field, Freeman has been far from a slouch, and Broncos coaches openly vowed to increase Freeman’s workload prior to the injury. Lindsay is a low-end RB2 on reduced volume. Freeman is a touchdown-reliant flex option.
Keenum’s Week 9 target distribution: Jeff Heuerman 11; Emmanuel Sanders 9; Courtland Sutton 5; Booker and Tim Patrick 4; Lindsay 3. … Heuerman was the biggest pre-bye beneficiary of Demaryius Thomas’ exit, racking up repeated chain-moving gains in the middle of the field against Houston for a career-best 10/83/1 receiving line. Tied with Zach Ertz for No. 2 among tight ends in targets inside the ten-yard line (7), Heuerman is a legitimate TE1 play against the Chargers, who were pasted by George Kittle (6/125/1), David Njoku (7/55/1), and Nick Vannett (6/52/1) within their last six games. … Sanders ran 57% of his Week 9 routes inside, where PFF has charged Bolts slot CB Desmond King with a 81.4% completion rate allowed. With Demaryius out the door, Sanders will be a serious candidate for double-digit targets in every game the rest of the way. Sanders also popped as Week 11’s No. 2 buy-low wide receiver in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. … Sutton led Denver in Week 9 Air Yards (67), only to come up short on a touchdown bomb deep down the right sideline when Texans LCB Shareece Wright knocked the ball loose just as Sutton hit the ground. Sutton is the likeliest Broncos receiver to draw coverage from Chargers CB Casey Hayward, whom PFF has charged with 61 yards and one touchdown allowed on 16 targets (3.81 YPA) over his last five games, including shutdowns of David Moore (2/16/0), Corey Davis (3/10/0), Amari Cooper (1/10/0), and Antonio Callaway (2/9/0). … Deep leaguers may want to note that fourth-round pick DaeSean Hamilton will likely soon unseat Patrick for No. 3 wideout duties.
Score Prediction: Chargers 28, Broncos 13
Sunday Night Football
Minnesota @ Chicago
Team Totals: Bears 24, Vikings 21
Having preyed on a tissue-soft schedule for top-ten fantasy results in five of his last six starts, Mitchell Trubisky’s matchup sensitivity will be put to the Week 11 test versus the Vikings, who have held four straight quarterbacks to QB20 finishes or worse and are the healthiest they’ve been all year after RE Everson Griffen (personal), RCB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), FS Andrew Sendejo (groin), NT Linval Joseph (various), and WLB Anthony Barr (hamstring) combined to miss 12 games in Weeks 1-9. Mike Zimmer’s pass rush caught fire before its Week 10 bye, improving to No. 2 in the NFL in both sack rate (9.4%) and QB hit rate (19.1%). Although Trubisky is a higher-variance bet than usual this week, his dual threat and Chicago’s high-octane offense keep Trubisky in the QB1 conversation regardless of opponent. Averaging 35.6 rushing yards per game – No. 2 among quarterbacks behind only Cam Newton (39.1) – Trubisky scored his third rushing TD of the year on a four-yard draw in last week’s beatdown of Detroit. After managing 21.0 points per game in Weeks 1-3, the Bears have averaged 34.3 points over their last six. … As the Vikings allow just 3.66 yards per carry but the NFL’s eighth-most receiving yards per game (54.4) to running backs, this matchup favors Tarik Cohen over Jordan Howard, who has caught just two passes since Week 3. Cohen has six-plus receptions in four of Chicago’s last six games with less touchdown dependency than Howard. Minnesota has surrendered just five running back TDs in nine games. Cohen is a solid-if-unspectacular RB2/flex play in PPR leagues. Howard is a touchdown-or-bust flex option.
Trubisky’s Week 10 target distribution: Allen Robinson 8; Cohen 7; Anthony Miller 6; Trey Burton 4; Taylor Gabriel 3; Howard 1. … Robinson was a true alpha receiver in last week’s demolition of Detroit, ripping off a first-drive catch and run to set up Cohen’s rushing TD, dusting Lions CB Deshawn Shead for a 36-yard score later in the first quarter, then tacking on a 26-yard end-zone trip in the third. Robinson remains a high-variance WR2/3 based on his pre-Week 10 inconsistency and Week 11 date with Xavier Rhodes. … Gabriel narrowly missed a deep ball on a pinpoint first-quarter Trubisky pass, finishing catch-less against the Lions. Held under 55 yards in 7-of-9 games, Gabriel is a big-play-dependent WR4 with Chicago’s pass-catcher corps at full strength. … Miller was sensational versus Detroit, following up a 45-yard second-quarter score with a 55-yard catch and run early in the third. Averaging 6.5 targets over his last four games, Miller has passed Gabriel as Chicago’s second-most-valuable fantasy wideout. Miller runs 71% of his routes inside, where PFF has charged Vikings slot CB Mackensie Alexander with 28-of-34 targets allowed (82%) for 303 yards (8.9 YPA). … Burton has the Bears’ top pass-catcher matchup against the Vikings, who have been shredded by Zach Ertz (10/110/1), Jimmy Graham (6/95/0), George Kittle (5/90/0), Ricky Seals-Jones (5/69/0), and Chris Herndon (4/42/1). Burton has 40-plus yards and/or a touchdown in seven of his last eight games.
LT Riley Reiff (foot) and LG Tom Compton’s (MCL) up-front reinforcements will help after last week’s open date, but Minnesota’s post-bye matchup is a near-worst-case scenario. The Bears lead the NFL in turnover differential (+13), and DC Vic Fangio’s defense ranks top six in both sack rate (8.2%) and tackle-for-loss percentage (25.7%), showing a consistent ability to penetrate despite blitzing at the NFL’s fifth-lowest clip (19%). Just two of the last eight quarterbacks to face Chicago logged top-16 fantasy results, and both outliers caught the Bears away from Soldier Field. Kirk Cousins is a prohibitive Week 11 play. … The Vikings’ plan in Dalvin Cook’s Week 9 return was to give him 15-20 snaps ahead of their Week 10 bye. But Cook got rolling and OC John DeFilippo couldn’t back off, as Cook parlayed 14 touches into 109 yards on a 57% playing-time clip. Most promisingly, Cook showed his hamstring woes are a thing of the past on his 70-yard touchdown sprint, checking in as Next Gen Stats’ fastest-clocked ball carrier (22.07 MPH) of the entire season. Latavius Murray remains a short-yardage/goal-line threat, but DeFilippo has an obvious preference for the Vikings’ more versatile and dynamic backfield weapon. This matchup is Cook’s biggest obstacle as a road underdog facing a Bears defense holding running backs to 3.40 yards per carry and the ninth-fewest receiving yards per game in the league (39.1). Cook is a risky RB2 play.
Cousins’ target distribution with Stefon Diggs in the lineup this year: Adam Thielen 96; Diggs 85; Kyle Rudolph 43; Laquon Treadwell 37; Murray 21; Cook 12; Aldrick Robinson 10. … Thielen has emerged as a top-ten NFL receiver this year, but it’s perhaps noteworthy that Fangio’s secondary has contained him in four straight meetings (6/61/0 -- 5/34/0 – 1/7/0 – 3/40/0). Thielen, of course, has 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 9-of-9 games. … Before missing Week 9 with a rib injury, Diggs drew double-digit targets in six of his previous seven games. Diggs’ history versus Fangio is more fruitful than Thielen’s at 6/65/1 – 8/76/1 – 3/55/2 – 6/95/1 in four career meetings with Diggs healthy. Whereas Thielen runs the majority of his routes inside, Diggs is a 75% outside receiver. Fellow perimeter wideouts Albert Wilson (6/155/2), DeSean Jackson (5/112/0), Josh Gordon (4/100/0), Christian Kirk (7/90/0), Davante Adams (5/88/1), Kenny Golladay (6/78/1), and Geronimo Allison (5/69/1) have given Chicago’s secondary fits. … With just one 60-yard game on the season, Rudolph is a touchdown-or-bust fantasy play versus a Bears defense yet to surrender a single 50-yard game to a tight end this year. Although he is tied with Thielen for the team lead in targets inside the ten-yard line (5), Rudolph has frustratingly turned just one into a score.
Score Prediction: Bears 23, Vikings 17
Monday Night Football
Kansas City @ LA Rams
Team Totals: Rams 33.5, Chiefs 30.5
Chiefs-Rams has the highest total (64) in NFL history and should be leaned toward in all fantasy-lineup decisions. This game’s move from Mexico to Los Angeles bodes especially well for Jared Goff, who has a 14:2 TD-to-INT ratio and otherworldly 10.2 yards-per-attempt average at home. Goff has finished as a top-12 fantasy passer in 5-of-5 home games, including three top-six results. Whereas Kansas City permits just 17.5 points per game at home, Andy Reid’s team coughs up 30.4 points per game outside of Arrowhead Stadium. … In addition to 5.11 yards per carry, the Chiefs have permitted the NFL’s most fantasy points to running backs, including league highs in receiving yards (73.3) and all-purpose touchdowns per game (1.5). Just last week, David Johnson dropped season highs in total yards (183) and TDs (2) on the Chiefs. As home-favorite bellcow facing Kansas City’s swiss-cheese run defense in the highest-totaled game of all time, you couldn’t possibly draw up a better fantasy spot for Todd Gurley.
Goff’s target distribution sans Cooper Kupp (ACL): Robert Woods 14; Brandin Cooks 13; Gurley 12; Josh Reynolds 6; Gerald Everett 4; Tyler Higbee 2. … Woods manned the slot in Kupp’s Weeks 7-8 absence, logging stat lines of 5/78/0 and 5/70/0 against the 49ers and Packers. One of fantasy’s most-consistent pass catchers, Woods has cleared 70 yards in nine straight games. Slot WRs have largely underwhelmed against Kansas City, however, namely Emmanuel Sanders (4/57/0, 5/45/0), Dede Westbrook (3/55/0), Julian Edelman (4/54/1), Jarvis Landry (6/50/0), Larry Fitzgerald (6/50/0), and Tyler Boyd (3/27/0). Based on his bankability and this game’s shootout likelihood, Woods remains a quality WR2 play with WR1 upside. Kupp’s removal from the offense frees up 7.0 targets per game and 24% of Goff’s targets inside the ten-yard line. … Cooks’ Weeks 7-8 results were 4/64/1 and 3/74/0 with a team-high 276 Air Yards. Woods was second in Air Yards (177). As Cooks is the Rams’ premier big-play threat, it is noteworthy that Kansas City has yielded a league-high 43 completions of 20-plus yards. … With Woods moving inside, Reynolds will man the perimeter opposite Cooks after turning in uneven 1/19/0 and 3/42/2 results in Kupp’s Weeks 7-8 missed games. The high-octane nature of Los Angeles’ offense combined with this game’s highest-ever total make Reynolds a tantalizing plug-and-play WR3 with low-cost DFS appeal. … Everett managed route totals of 9 and 14 in Weeks 7-8, although he’s made more of an impact lately with a season-high five targets in Week 9 and a touchdown in Week 10. He’s a boom-bust Week 11 streamer against a Chiefs defense allowing the league’s third-most yards to tight ends (70.0).
Patrick Mahomes has been pressured at the NFL’s sixth-highest rate (34.0%) this season, so he’ll at least have experience under duress when facing the Rams, whose 37.2% pressure rate ranks No. 1 in football. Most of Los Angeles’ defensive pressure comes from the interior via DTs Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh and ILB Cory Littleton, concerning because Chiefs C Mitch Morse (concussion) hasn’t played since Week 6, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (fibula) is on I.R., and LG Cameron Erving is Kansas City’s weak link on the line. This is a glass-half-empty view, of course. Mahomes is quite capable of rolling to the edges, and the Rams have been torched for a 19:3 TD-to-INT ratio over their last eight games. … Kareem Hunt was vultured by Spencer Ware and limited to 18 touches in last week’s smooth-sailing home win over Arizona, which Kansas City won by 12 points but ran only 51 plays, well below their 61-play average. This is an optimal bounce-back spot for Hunt; Los Angeles surrenders a whopping 4.92 yards per carry and 5.8 catches per game to running backs. DC Wade Phillips’ defense got emasculated for 273 rushing yards by Seattle last week. And the Seahawks didn’t even have their starting running back due to a hip injury.
Mahomes’ target distribution when Sammy Watkins plays: Travis Kelce 79; Tyreek Hill 70; Watkins 54; Hunt 29; Chris Conley 21; Ware 16; Demarcus Robinson and Demetrius Harris 11. … The Rams allow the NFL’s eighth-most yards per game to tight ends (62.0), recently giving up big box scores to Ben Watson (3/63/1) in Week 9 and George Kittle (5/98/1) in Week 7. In this likely track meet, Kelce is easily Week 11’s No. 1 tight end play. … Hill burned Patrick Peterson for a 38-yard gain in last week’s win, although Hill’s interior usage often got him matched up on slot CB Budda Baker and a host of Arizona linebackers who never had a prayer. Hill could have scored a third touchdown on a second-half punt return if not for a block-in-the-back penalty. The thought of watching Rams CB Marcus Peters try to keep up with Hill is exciting. PFF has charged Peters with the NFL’s second-most yards (613) and touchdowns (6) allowed among 91 qualified cornerbacks. Phillips’ secondary has surrendered the league’s sixth-most 20-plus-yard completions (37) and a league-high 11 pass plays of 40-plus yards. … Albeit lacking Kelce and Hill’s eruption-game chops, Watkins has been a reliable WR3 with 60 yards and/or a touchdown in six of the last seven games he’s played start to finish. The especially high-scoring projected nature of this matchup gives Watkins his highest ceiling all year. … Conley has finished below 25 yards in 10-of-10 games.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 45, Rams 42