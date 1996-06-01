Evan Silva

Silva's Week 11 Matchups

Thursday, November 15, 2018


1:00 PM ET Games

Dallas @ Atlanta
Team Totals: Falcons 25.5, Cowboys 22.5

Back beneath Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz dome following a two-game road trip, Matt Ryan enters Week 11 with top-12 fantasy scores in seven of his last eight starts, including top-eight results in 4-of-5 home games. Quietly, Ryan’s 2018 production isn’t far off his 2016 MVP year with a superior completion rate (71.1% > 69.9%), passing-yards average (335 > 309), and interception pace (5.3 > 7), and only a slightly inferior touchdown pace (37.3 < 38) and passer rating (113.2 < 117.1). Ryan’s 2018 yards-per-attempt average rises by 2.78 yards in home games, where his TD-to-INT ratio is 14:1. MLB Sean Lee (hamstring) is out again, and Dallas is allowing 2.24 more yards per pass attempt with Lee off the field. Ryan is a surefire QB1 play facing a Cowboys defense that yielded top-eight fantasy finishes to Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz in Weeks 9-10. … Point chasing the Browns curbed Tevin Coleman’s Week 10 touches (14), but his 65% snap rate was Coleman’s highest since Week 2, and Coleman’s 33 routes run were his most all year. Ito Smith (8 touches, 29% snaps) took a clearer-than-usual backseat. Coleman’s fantasy output would have been stronger were he not stuffed on consecutive goal-line carries in the third quarter. Coleman’s Week 11 matchup is difficult versus a Dallas defense permitting just 3.56 yards per carry and six touchdowns in nine games to running backs. Favored at home with big-play ability and a 13-17 touch workload projection, Coleman remains a viable RB2 play. Smith is a low-floor, touchdown-reliant flex option.

Ryan’s post-bye target distribution: Julio Jones 21; Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper 14; Mohamed Sanu 13; Coleman 12; Smith 7. … After hitting pay dirt from 35 yards out on a Week 9 screen, Julio started a two-game scoring streak with a Week 10 touchdown on a goal-line screen. Jones’ Week 11 draw isn’t a cinch versus plus-sized Cowboys boundary CBs Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie, but Julio’s volume and production are impossible to fade with an NFL-high 228 receiving yards on the fifth-most Air Yards in the league (234) since Atlanta’s Week 8 bye. … Ridley has stayed volatile with 7-of-9 games below 65 yards and the other two well over 100. Dallas’ underrated secondary has allowed a league-low 23 completions of 20-plus yards. … Sanu is a touchdown-dependent WR4 with fewer than 50 yards in 7-of-9 games. His matchup is unimposing, however; fellow slot WRs Golden Tate (8/132/2), Nelson Agholor (5/83/0), Tyler Lockett (4/77/1), Keke Coutee (6/51/1), and Dede Westbrook (3/38/1) all produced above expectation against Dallas. … All Falcons complementary pass catchers offer big-game upside but lack reliability. Hooper is no different with double-digit targets in 3-of-9 games but five or fewer targets in the other six. Hooper happened into 11 targets in last week’s loss to Cleveland, hitting pay dirt from three yards out on a fourth-down broken play in the second half. Dallas ranks 15th in yards allowed to tight ends (511).

Fresh off last week’s surprising but desperately-needed upset win at Philadelphia, the Cowboys visit a Falcons team that has yielded the NFL’s third-most passing touchdowns (21) and fifth-most rushing TDs (11). Dan Quinn’s defense has generated pressure on an NFC-low 22.6% of quarterback dropbacks, convenient since Dallas’ offensive line has run blocked well but struggled to protect Dak Prescott. The Falcons also permit the league’s third-most QB rushing yards per game (21.1). In what has a chance to be a high-scoring affair inside Atlanta’s dome, Prescott is a viable QB1 streamer with top-ten fantasy results in three of his last four starts. Seven of the last eight quarterbacks to face the Falcons have been top-ten producers. … Although MLB Deion Jones’ (foot) return will increase their second-level speed, the Falcons allowed the NFL’s most running back catches in each of the previous two years with Jones on the field at all times. Averaging a career-high 5.3 targets per game, Ezekiel Elliott should easily exploit Atlanta’s defense in the air and on the ground. Enemy backs average 4.86 yards per carry against the Falcons, highlighted by Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson’s 23/191/1 (8.30 YPC) exclamation mark in Week 10. The Cowboys’ offensive line has remained a lane-paving unit, creating the NFL’s third-most yards before contact per rushing attempt (3.2) to continually spring Elliott onto the second level of defenses.

Prescott’s Weeks 9-10 target distribution: Amari Cooper 18; Elliott 12; Michael Gallup 9; Cole Beasley 5; Rod Smith, Geoff Swaim, and Allen Hurns 3; Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz 2. … Cooper has acclimated quickly in Dallas with target counts of 8 and 10 and the NFL’s tenth-most Air Yards (197) in the last two weeks. Amari is a confident WR2 play at Atlanta, which has allowed the NFL’s third-most touchdowns (14) and fifth-most yards per game (189.8) to wide receivers. … Gallup’s targets are 3 and 6 since Amari came onboard; Beasley’s are 4 and 5. Both are low-volume, touchdown-reliant plays with the Cowboys organizationally hellbent on force feeding Cooper after giving up their 2019 first-round pick to get him. … Swaim returned from his MCL sprain to play 81% of Dallas’ Week 10 offensive snaps. He hasn’t topped three targets in a game since Week 4. The Falcons rank 18th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.

Score Prediction: Falcons 24, Cowboys 23

Pittsburgh @ Jacksonville
Team Totals: Steelers 26, Jaguars 21

Losers of five straight amid locker-room in-fighting and defensive players “going rogue,” the Jags will play their first home game since Week 7 against a Steelers defense that was an early-season coverage-busting machine but has regrouped to hold five straight opponents to 21 points or fewer, including shutdowns of Atlanta and Carolina’s high-octane attacks. Pittsburgh’s white-hot pass rush is tied for No. 1 in sacks (31), ranks No. 4 in QB hit rate (18.1%), and has generated pressure at the NFL’s fifth-highest clip (32.2%). All of this is concerning with Jacksonville on its fourth-string left tackle and backup center after Brandon Linder (knee) – PFF’s No. 5 center among 35 qualifiers – was placed on I.R. Monday. Five straight quarterbacks to face Pittsburgh have finished QB18 or worse, including by-far Cam Newton’s season-low result (QB20) last week. Always at risk of in-game benchings, Blake Bortles is among Week 11’s lowest-floor quarterback plays. … Even on sub-par rushing efficiency (2.2 YPC) in last week’s loss to the Colts, Leonard Fournette looked all the way back from his two-month hamstring injury on a 31-yard screen to set up his own goal-line score en route to 109 all-purpose yards and two TDs on 29 touches. T.J. Yeldon (eight touches) resumed change-up duties, while Carlos Hyde’s three carries were a waste of snaps. Pittsburgh does not offer a favorable run-game matchup, holding enemy backs to 3.75 yards per carry and the league’s second-fewest receiving yards per game (27.4). Nevertheless, Fournette at full strength is an every-week RB1 in season-long leagues who always merits DFS-tournament consideration.

Bortles’ Week 10 target distribution: Dede Westbrook 10; Yeldon and James O’Shaughnessy 6; Fournette 5; Donte Moncrief 4; Blake Bell 3; D.J. Chark 2; Rashad Greene 1; Keelan Cole 0. … Running 91% of his routes inside, Westbrook is the surest Jaguar to avoid Joe Haden’s coverage. The Steelers have surrendered useful box scores to fellow slot WRs Jarvis Landry (7/106/0, 8/39/0), Mohamed Sanu (4/73/1), Tyler Boyd (7/62/2), and Willie Snead (7/58/0, 6/56/0), giving Westbrook WR3 appeal after he led Jacksonville in Week 10 targets and got tackled at the half-yard line to set up Fournette’s goal-line receiving score. … Moncrief has been targeted by Bortles more than any Jaguar (55), yet his results are all over the map with 75-plus yards in 4-of-9 games but fewer than 35 yards in the other five. Moncrief needed only one play to pay off in last week’s loss to the Colts, shaking two would-be tacklers down the right sideline for an 80-yard TD. The likeliest Jaguar to face Haden, Moncrief is a boom-bust WR3/flex. … Plagued by fumbles and drops, Cole is now sharing time with second-round pick Chark. … O’Shaughnessy turned in a five-catch, six-target effort in last week’s loss to Indy and is averaging a robust 25.7 routes run over his last three appearances. O’Shaughnessy also popped on Week 10 game tape as a run blocker, helping his chances of staying on the field. O’Shaughnessy is worth a serious look as a Week 11 streamer versus Pittsburgh, which permits the NFL’s third-most receptions per game to tight ends (6.3).

Whereas Jacksonville has lost five straight, Pittsburgh has won five in a row entering this rematch of last January’s Divisional Round, in which Ben Roethlisberger rallied from a 21-0 deficit with 469 yards and five touchdowns, falling just short in a 45-42 loss. This year’s Jaguars are in a much different place; Jalen Ramsey was caught on Week 10 film “going rogue” against the Colts by playing press coverage rather than zone to cause backend busts. Expectations should always be lowered for Roethlisberger in 1pm ET road games, although his last two weren’t trainwrecks with yardage/TD/INT totals of 369/1/0 in Week 6 at Cincinnati and 270/2/0 with a rushing score in Week 9 at Baltimore. … Even as the Jaguars are holding enemy backs to 3.95 yards per carry, they have permitted 125-plus rushing yards in four of their last five games along with six rushing TDs during the losing streak. Locked in as Pittsburgh’s bellcow with Le’Veon Bell’s time to report passed, James Conner has averaged 23.6 touches for 135.6 yards and 1.25 touchdowns per game if you exclude his concussion-shortened Week 10. Conner is a bet-on-volume RB1 in a Steelers offense that ranks top five in points per game (31.0) and yards per play (6.3).

Big Ben’s target distribution since Pittsburgh’s Week 7 bye: Antonio Brown 25; JuJu Smith-Schuster 20; Conner 16; Vance McDonald 13; Ryan Switzer and Jesse James 7; James Washington 5; Jaylen Samuels 4. … Brown went bananas on the Jaguars twice last season (10/157/0, 7/132/2), beating A.J. Bouye for two TDs in January despite it being Brown’s first game back from a torn quad. Bouye is trying to return from a three-week calf strain, while it’s fair to wonder if Ramsey’s on-field insubordination might warrant in-house discipline. … Most of Jacksonville’s pass-defense struggles have come in the slot, where Smith-Schuster runs 79% of his routes. With 75-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 11 of his last 13 games, JuJu is a shoo-in WR2 with WR1 upside. … In Weeks 4-10, tight ends caught 26-of-38 targets (68%) for 362 yards (9.53 YPA) and six touchdowns against Jacksonville. Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox dropped four TDs on them just last week. Targeted a career-high 16 times in January’s playoff loss, McDonald is an upside TE1 play in this rematch. Jaguars SS Barry Church has stood out as an especially big liability in coverage.

Score Prediction: Steelers 23, Jaguars 16

Carolina @ Detroit
Team Totals: Panthers 27, Lions 23

Outscored 86-45 during their three-game losing streak, the Lions came undone with 16 sacks and 26 QB hits allowed in Weeks 9-10 losses to the Vikings and Bears. Back inside Ford Field’s dome, this matchup provides hope for offensive competence. Bottom ten in QB hit rate (14.4%) and bottom 12 in sack rate (6.3%), the Panthers have been flamed for multiple touchdown passes in eight straight games, including Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ben Roethlisberger’s nine combined TDs in Weeks 9-10. In what’s been a broken offense, Matthew Stafford remains a risky streamer and contrarian DFS play. Stafford has the NFL’s fifth-worst passer rating versus the blitz (66.7), while the Panthers blitz at the league’s fourth-highest rate (33.3%) … Carolina is an unintimidating foe for Kerryon Johnson, permitting a crisp 4.36 yards per carry to running backs with over 100 rushing yards allowed in two of its last three games. Even as he lost a second-half fumble and Detroit fell behind, OC Jim Bob Cooter showed Week 10 signs of committing to Johnson as his bellcow with 20 touches on 71% of the snaps. Johnson ran his second-most routes of the season (30) and totaled 89 yards with two scores, while LeGarrette Blount remained a four-yard black hole. A confident RB2 play, Johnson also benefits from a Lions line that ranks top ten in yards created before contact per carry (2.8). … Theo Riddick drew 8 and 7 targets for receiving lines of 7/36/0 and 6/60/0 in Weeks 9-10, leading all NFL running backs in slot snaps since the Golden Tate trade. Riddick is PPR-flex viable versus Carolina, which has been rocked in the slot by Tyler Boyd (6/132/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (3/90/1), Adam Humphries (8/82/0), Sterling Shepard (4/75/0), and Cole Beasley (7/73/0).

Stafford’s Weeks 9-10 target distribution: Kenny Golladay 17; Riddick and Marvin Jones 15; Johnson 11; Michael Roberts 7; T.J. Jones 4; Luke Willson 2; Blount 1. … Even as much of his Week 10 production came in garbage time, Golladay got off the schneid with 6/78/1 receiving on a season-high 13 targets against Chicago. Perimeter wideouts have had mixed results against Carolina lately, with Odell Beckham (8/131/1), Antonio Brown (6/96/1), Alshon Jeffery (7/88/1), and Josh Doctson (3/31/1) all hitting where DeSean Jackson (2/32/0), Michael Crabtree (3/31/0), John Brown (3/28/0), and Mike Evans (1/16/0) all failed over the past six weeks. Nevertheless, Jones’ (knee) likely absence locks in Golladay as a volume-based WR2 play with double-digit targets in his range of potential outcomes. Panthers top CB James Bradberry is capable of sticky coverage, but Stafford is willing to throw into tight windows. … Despite Tate and Jones’ absences, there is little left to like in Detroit’s pass-catcher corps beyond Riddick and Golladay. Three-receiver sets figure to be rounded out by some combination of Jones, rookie Brandon Powell, and street free agent Bruce Ellington. Roberts injured his shoulder and didn’t practice this week.

Their clocks cleaned 52-21 in last Thursday night’s Heinz Field defeat, the Panthers stay on the road for a Week 11 trip to domed Ford Field to face a collapsing Lions team allowing the NFL’s fifth-most points per game (27.1), second-most yards per pass attempt (8.9), and a 19:3 TD-to-INT ratio to enemy passers. Matt Patricia’s defense has generated pressure on just 24.6% of quarterback dropbacks, the NFL’s fifth-lowest clip. In his eight-year career, Cam Newton has a 31:16 TD-to-INT ratio in domes and averages 0.5 rushing scores per game, while fellow dual threats Mitchell Trubisky (QB2) and Russell Wilson (QB7) each pasted Detroit’s defense in two of the last three weeks. This is a prime bounce-back spot for Cam, who has finished as a top-12 fantasy quarterback in six of his last eight starts. … Touchdown regression to the mean hit Christian McCaffrey like a MACK truck with seven TDs in the last three weeks after he managed one end-zone trip in Weeks 1-7. McCaffrey’s league-high 61.6 snaps per game are well out in front of runner-up Todd Gurley (56.7) among NFL backs. The Lions have cut way down on run-game efficiency allowed since acquiring NT Damon Harrison, holding running backs to 74/294/3 (3.97 YPC) rushing in Weeks 8-10 after hemorrhaging 5.99 yards per carry to the position in Weeks 1-7. McCaffrey’s extreme-volume usage keeps him matchup proof, however. He is averaging 113.1 total yards per game.

Cam’s Weeks 6-10 target distribution: Devin Funchess 24; McCaffrey 23; Greg Olsen 21; D.J. Moore 18; Curtis Samuel 12; Jarius Wright 9; Torrey Smith 6. … His usage trending down and Lions top CB Darius Slay (knee) due back, Funchess is a touchdown-or-bust WR3 play at Ford Field. His target counts are 3 – 5 – 5 in the last three games with Olsen at full steam. Funchess has failed to reach 80 yards in 14 straight games. … Smith (knee) will sit another week, giving Moore fade-recency-bias DFS appeal coming off two slow games. In last week’s loss to Pittsburgh, Moore logged season highs in snaps (86%) and routes (32), and he has equaled Funchess in targets (13) in the last three games. All Lions non-Slay cornerbacks are getting pulverized in coverage. 2017 second-round pick Teez Tabor got benched last week, and Nevin Lawson has been just as bad. … Gadget-guy Samuel has yet to exceed five touches in a 2018 game. … Olsen is a locked-in TE1, having caught 14-of-16 targets for 172 yards and two TDs over the last three weeks. He’s hit pay dirt in three of Carolina’s last four games. The Lions gave up 3/39/1 to Geoff Swaim in Week 4, 8/84/1 to Packers TEs in Week 5, 5/67/0 on six targets to Dolphins TEs in Week 7, 3/70/1 to Seahawks TEs in Week 8, and a perfect 5/60/0 receiving line on five targets to Bears TEs last week.

Score Prediction: Panthers 24, Lions 23


Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


