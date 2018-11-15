Patrick Daugherty

Rankings

print article archives RSS

Week 11 Rankings

Thursday, November 15, 2018


The QB2 by average points, Matt Ryan is splitting the difference between his MVP 2016 and frustrating 2017. Ryan is averaging 8.54 yards per attempt while completing an eye-popping 71.1 percent of his throws. His touchdown percentage is a sturdy 5.8 while his interception percentage is a career-low 0.8. He has cleared 330 yards in four-straight starts and 270 every game since Week 2. Ryan is taking advantage of his fully stocked supporting cast.


For Week 11, Ryan gets a Cowboys defense that’s sprung some leaks since its Week 8 bye. At home where he’s averaging 360 yards and three touchdowns, Ryan will not be slowed by Big D.


Week 11 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Patrick Mahomes at LAR -
2 Jared Goff vs. KC -
3 Cam Newton at DET -
4 Drew Brees vs. PHI -
5 Matt Ryan vs. DAL -
6 Carson Wentz at NO -
7 Aaron Rodgers at SEA -
8 Andrew Luck vs. TEN -
9 Deshaun Watson at WAS -
10 Ben Roethlisberger at JAC -
11 Mitchell Trubisky vs. MIN -
12 Ryan Fitzpatrick at NYG -
13 Russell Wilson vs. GB -
14 Philip Rivers vs. DEN -
15 Kirk Cousins at CHI -
16 Dak Prescott at ATL -
17 Marcus Mariota at IND -
18 Eli Manning vs. TB -
19 Lamar Jackson vs. CIN -
20 Matthew Stafford vs. CAR -
21 Blake Bortles vs. PIT -
22 Case Keenum at LAC -
23 Josh Rosen vs. OAK -
24 Alex Smith vs. HOU -
25 Andy Dalton at BAL -
26 Derek Carr at ARZ -


QB Notes: Playing MVP football, Patrick Mahomes is averaging over three touchdowns per start. The Rams’ struggling defense has coughed up seven passing scores on just 62 attempts (11.29 percent) over the past two weeks. … Opposing Mahomes will be Jared Goff, who is averaging a gaudy 9.44 yards per attempt and has turned in four-straight multi-score starts. Cooper Kupp’s loss will hurt, but Goff remained an elite fantasy option during Kupp’s earlier two-game absence. The Chiefs’ recent improvement on defense has coincided with a soft slate of opposing passers. … Despite allowing the league’s eighth-fewest weekly passing yards, the Lions are getting smashed for an 8.9 YPA. Only the Raiders are silver plattering more yards each time the opposing quarterback passes. With D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel more involved in recent weeks, Cam Newton will have ample opportunity to hit big plays. … Drew Brees returns to the Superdome, where he is averaging 348 yards across four starts. Brees should pick apart the Eagles’ leaky secondary, but he could face some harassment from Jim Schwartz's front seven. Sacked just nine times through his first nine games, Brees will be missing LT Terron Armstead (shoulder).


Opposing Brees will be Carson Wentz, whose recent dominance has gone somewhat unnoticed thanks to the Eagles’ uneven play. Wentz has posted multiple scores in six-straight starts and is averaging 8.39 yards per attempt while completing 74.1 percent of his passes over his past four games. The Saints are permitting the second-most quarterback fantasy points. … Having a bit of a weird season thanks in part to supporting cast injuries, Aaron Rodgers has a tough road matchup in a Seahawks defense allowing the third-fewest signal caller fantasy points. Heating up with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rodgers needs to get on the same page with new No. 3 receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. … Colts point guard Andrew Luck has posted at least three scores in six-straight games, becoming just the fourth player in league history to do so. That amazing streak will be put to the test against the Titans’ white-hot defense. … Few players needed a Week 10 bye more than Deshaun Watson, who entered the open date supremely banged up. Will Fuller’s absence could loom large down the stretch, but Watson’s receiver corps is still three deep following the acquisition of Demaryius Thomas. Watson remains capable of winning a fantasy week any time he takes the field.


Ben Roethlisberger is good for at least one completely bonkers performance per year. He had it in Week 10. He will try to follow is up against a Jaguars defense that’s still allowing the league’s fewest passing yards but looking much more mortal than a season ago. Ben shredded the Jags for five touchdowns and 469 yards in last year’s Divisional Round. … Getting a hot streak going with Allen Robinson would add a different dimension to Mitchell Trubisky’s fantasy value. Week 11 opponent Minnesota remains stingy through the air. Trubisky had been a in two-week lull before last Sunday’s pantsing of the Lions. … Even with coach Dirk Koetter taking over play-calling duties, Ryan Fitzpatrick had a 406-yard day against the Redskins. The problem is he didn’t find the end zone. With weapons out the wazoo, Fitz should remain “fantasy hot” vs. the Giants. … Russell Wilson has three touchdowns in four of his past five starts despite averaging just 25 attempts during that timespan. He will try to keep the high-wire act going against a Packers defense that’s short-handed at safety. Being in Seattle should help.


Similar to Wilson, Philip Rivers keeps having multi-score games on paltry attempts totals. Unlike Wilson, Rivers is capping out at two. He hasn’t cleared that number since Week 4. There’s no compelling reason to expect a volume spike against the Broncos. … With just seven passing touchdowns over his past five starts, Kirk Cousins will be facing a Bears defense serving up the league’s lowest quarterback rating (79.8). Keeping Cousins in the mid-range QB2 mix is Adam Thielen/Stefon Diggs’ weekly blow-up potential. … On something that could be considered a bit of a hot streak by his recent standards, Dak Prescott should stay productive on the road in Atlanta. The Cowboys will have to score to keep up and the Falcons are coughing up the third-most quarterback fantasy points and fourth-most quarterback rushing yards. … “Something resembling a hot streak” could also be said for Marcus Mariota. Over his early-season injury, Mariota is playing with more confidence as his supporting cast gels. The Colts are an attackable foe. … Eli Manning is facing the league’s worst defense with Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley at his disposal. Hopefully he doesn’t screw it up.


The Ravens are playing coy on whether Robert Griffin III or Lamar Jackson would start if Joe Flacco (hip) can’t go. If Jackson gets the call, he will have QB1 upside against the Bengals’ awful defense. Jackson’s rushing threat is that deadly. … Suddenly playing genuinely bad football, Matthew Stafford has been pulverized for 16 sacks over his past two starts. He will be in a world of trouble if Marvin Jones (knee) can’t get cleared. Even in Jones plays, Stafford has not shown anything of late to suggest he will exploit a Panthers defense that just got roughed up by Ben Roethlisberger. … Blake Bortles has been playing better since his Week 7 benching while the Jaguars’ defense has been playing worse. Bortles is a solid QB2 dart throw if you are hurting in a week with six teams on bye. … Case Keenum has stabilized his floor but still has nothing in the way of ceiling. … Josh Rosen has cleared 250 yards only once and passed for more than one score only once. The time is now against the Raiders’ truly-embarrassing defense. … Alex Smith is a shell game. … Andy Dalton in Baltimore without A.J. Green … yikes.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Rankings Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Patrick Daugherty Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Player News: Week 11
    Player News: Week 11
  •  
    Dose: Bell Doesn
    Dose: Bell Doesn't Show
  •  
    Dose: Watkins Expected Back
    Dose: Watkins Expected Back
  •  
    Nicole: Trade Targets
    Nicole: Trade Targets
  •  
    NBA Waiver Picks
    NBA Waiver Picks
  •  
    Dose: Chubb leads Browns
    Dose: Chubb leads Browns
  •  
    Matchups: Johnson, MVS
    Matchups: Johnson, MVS
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Jones, Johnson
    DFS Analysis: Jones, Johnson

 