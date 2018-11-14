Week 10: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Observations: With the Rams using 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three receivers) at a league-high rate (98%), we can expect their offense to use the same approach as the last time Cooper Kupp (torn ACL, injured reserve) was out. Josh Reynolds ran 47 routes on 120-of-129 snaps in those two games, totaling 4/61/2. His 10.3% target share during that stretch doesn’t exactly instill confidence, but his on-field usage certainly makes him a viable FLEX wideout ROS.

Observations: Aaron Jones was in on a season-high 73.7% of the Packers’ snaps and delivered with more season-high marks in carries, yards (145), and touchdowns (2). He actually increased his league-high 6.0 YPC to 6.76 in one fell swoop. Jamaal Williams unsurprisingly ran directly into the center on all three of his carries, rushing for three meaningless yards on 14 snaps (24.6%). With Jones also soaking up 22 routes in his breakout performance, there’s no reason to suspect he plays behind Williams for the foreseeable future. Ride him as a low-end RB1 Thursday against the Seahawks.

Observations: Kerryon Johnson has actually managed to keep his floor afloat playing next to Theo Riddick in Detroit’s last two games. Johnson’s played 63.1% of offensive snaps in that span, out-carrying LeGarrette Blount (13.6%) 26-5. Riddick’s run 62 routes to Johnson’s 46 in that stint, but a substantial amount have come from the slot (23), inline (10), and out wide (10). It’s been made clear that Johnson and Riddick can cope and sustain production together, cementing the rookie as the more valuable low-end RB2 of the duo.

Observations: Devonta Freeman was moved to injured reserve in Week 5, allowing both Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith to settle into a 1A-1B combination. Even so, the two combined for a lowly 8 targets on 73 routes run in Weeks 6 and 7 due in part to Steve Sarkisian ’s offense ignoring backs in the passing game (during his time in Atlanta, anyways). But in two games since their bye, Coleman and Smith have collectively seen 19 targets on 76 routes in what’s clearly been a more concerted effort to involve both out of the backfield. Dallas boasts the league’s No. 6 rush defense DVOA, but the Coleman/Ito combination at least have a higher floor now given their expanded usage.

Observations: OC Byron Leftwich ’s most important contribution to date is making David Johnson great again. Prior to Leftwich’s promotion, Johnson’s passing game usage consisted of 28 targets on 159 routes run. In his past two games, though, Johnson has been used far more creatively (and more often), already piling up 13 targets on 54 routes. Assuming this offense continues to develop for the remainder of the year, DJ’s sudden receiving usage puts him back on the map as a low-end RB1 ROS.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (3, 8, 8, 12, BYE, 10), Christian Kirk (4, 7, 6, 7, BYE, 6), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 6, 4, 4, BYE, 9), David Johnson (3, 5, 3, 4, BYE, 9)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (48, 63, 36, 109, BYE, 60), Christian Kirk (59, 56, 102, 83, BYE, 54), David Johnson (-2, -8, 6, -13, BYE, 21), Ricky Seals-Jones (110, 60, 35, 20, BYE, 91)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (35, 39, 40, 102, BYE, 50), Christian Kirk (85, 77, 57, 42, BYE, 8), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 69, 12, 12, BYE, 51), David Johnson (16, 15, 31, 41, BYE, 85)

Carries: David Johnson (18, 18, 14, 16, BYE, 21), Chase Edmonds (1, 1, 5, 2, BYE, 2)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (0, 1, 0, 1, BYE, 1), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 1, 2, 3, BYE, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 1, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Christian Kirk (0, 1, 0, 1, BYE, 1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (5, 5, 2, 0, BYE, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (4-35, 4-42, 1-3, 1-55-1, BYE, 2-42), Budda Baker (7-103, 6-55, 3-15, 0-0, BYE, 4-65-1), Bene Benwikere (4-38, 5-61, 3-42-1, 3-25, BYE, 6-55)

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (9, 14, 12, BYE, 10, 11), Mohamed Sanu (7, 2, 2, BYE, 5, 8), Austin Hooper (12, 10, 4, BYE, 3, 11), Tevin Coleman (2, 2, 2, BYE, 7, 5), Calvin Ridley (5, 3, 6, BYE, 9, 5), Ito Smith (1, 2, 2, BYE, 2, 5)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (118, 187, 122, BYE, 129, 105), Mohamed Sanu (50, 21, 6, BYE, 31, 26), Austin Hooper (86, 62, 59, BYE, 11, 49), Calvin Ridley (65, 38, 30, BYE, 72, 31), Tevin Coleman (4, 21, 9, BYE, 2, 5), Ito Smith (0, -1, 5, BYE, -3, -3)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (62, 143, 104, BYE, 121, 107), Tevin Coleman (15, 6, 32, BYE, 68, 19), Austin Hooper (77, 71, 48, BYE, 41, 56), Mohamed Sanu (73, 46, 21, BYE, 45, 47), Calvin Ridley (38, 47, 43, BYE, 71, 37), Ito Smith (5, -1, 29, BYE, 4, 15)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (7, 10, 11, BYE, 13, 11), Ito Smith (3, 11, 7, BYE, 10, 4)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 3), Austin Hooper (1, 0, 2, BYE, 0, 4), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 1), Calvin Ridley (2, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1), Ito Smith (1, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, BYE, 4, 1)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (3, 1, 4, BYE, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (2, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (0-0, 5-86, 5-70, BYE, 3-21, 3-53), Brian Poole (3-28, 5-96-1, 1- -8, BYE, 4-40, 0-0), Robert Alford (3-74-1, 5-68, 7-224-1, BYE, X, 3-59-1)

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (6, 8, 6, 6, 6, 5), Devin Funchess (7, 8, 11, 3, 5, 5), Torrey Smith (1, 5, 6, X, X, X), Greg Olsen (X, 7, 5, 4, 6, 6), D.J. Moore (4, 5, 5, 6, 2, 5)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (84, 111, 128, 27, 56, 49), Torrey Smith (26, 40, 56, X, X, X), D.J. Moore (39, 45, 34, 64, 37, 10), Greg Olsen (X, 47, 42, 46, 49, 59), Christian McCaffrey (-6, 34, -13, 8, -4, 4)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (35, 46, 51, 11, 78, 61), Devin Funchess (53, 74, 62, 27, 44, 32), Greg Olsen (X, 48, 5, 56, 76, 40), Torrey Smith (0, 43, 61, X, X, X), D.J. Moore (49, 59, 29, 90, 16, 20)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (17, 8 ,7, 14, 17, 14), Cam Newton (8, 9, 7, 10, 11, 2)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 0), Christian McCaffrey (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Greg Olsen (X, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 2, 0, X, X, X)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 0, 4, 6, 1), Cam Newton (0, 1, 1, 3, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (7-114-1, 4-26, 5-65-1, 7-74-1, 1-16, 3-90-1), Donte Jackson (7-117, 1-6, 1-22, 2-13, 7-115-1, 4-51-1), Captain Munnerlyn (2-38, 3-15, 5-15, 3-28, 6-48-1, 2-14)

Observations: No observations.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (BYE, 6, 5, X, X, 8), Tarik Cohen (BYE, 9, 12, 3, 2, 7), Taylor Gabriel (BYE, 5, 4, 6, 5, 3), Trey Burton (BYE, 4, 11, 4, 3, 4), Jordan Howard (1, BYE, 1, 1, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (BYE, 4, 7, 7, 6, 6)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (BYE, 69, 69, X, X, 116), Trey Burton (BYE, 3, 105, 2, 47, 27), Taylor Gabriel (BYE, 90, 31, 91, 44, 149), Anthony Miller (BYE, 99, 124, 80, 62, 85), Tarik Cohen (BYE, 55, 52, 9, 15, 2), Jordan Howard (BYE, 3, 5, 2, 0, 4)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (BYE, 64, 4, X, X, 133), Taylor Gabriel (BYE, 110, 26, 52, 45, 0), Tarik Cohen (BYE, 90, 69, 70, 8, 29), Anthony Miller (BYE, 29, 35, 37, 49, 122), Jordan Howard (0, BYE, 0, 9, 0, 11), Trey Burton (BYE, 23, 126, 18, 28, 40)

Carries: Jordan Howard (BYE, 14, 12, 22, 14, 11), Mitchell Trubisky (BYE, 8, 6, 6, 1, 3), Tarik Cohen (BYE, 5, 6, 5, 6, 7)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (BYE, 1, 1, X, X, 1), Anthony Miller (BYE, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Taylor Gabriel (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (BYE, 1, 2, 1, 1, 1), Tarik Cohen (BYE, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (BYE, 3, 3, 4, 3, 0), Tarik Cohen (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (BYE, 0-0, 2-54, 3-32, 4-32, 7-90), Kyle Fuller (BYE, 7-147-1, 4-41, 1-29, 1-0, 3-49-1), Bryce Callahan (BYE, 6-40, 4-41-1, 2-23, 1-4, 3-16)

Observations: No observations.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, BYE, 8, 10), Michael Gallup (3, 2, 5, BYE, 6, 3), Ezekiel Elliott (7, 1, 6, BYE, 5, 7), Cole Beasley (3, 11, 8, BYE, 4, 5), Allen Hurns (3, 5, 6, BYE, 1, 2), Geoff Swaim (3, 2, 3, BYE, X, 3), Tavon Austin (3, 1, X, BYE, X, X)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, BYE, 78, 119), Michael Gallup (25, 41, 101, BYE, 84, 14), Tavon Austin (76, 5, X, BYE, X, X), Cole Beasley (15, 79, 72, BYE, 29, 34), Allen Hurns (71, 75, 66, BYE, 18, 25), Geoff Swaim (-1, 19, 9, BYE, X, 10), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 1, 18, BYE, -17, -3)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, BYE, 58, 75), Michael Gallup (6, 27, 81, BYE, 51, 34), Ezekiel Elliott (30, 11, 9, BYE, 51, 36), Tavon Austin (44, 5, X, BYE, X, X), Cole Beasley (8, 101, 56, BYE, 16, 37), Allen Hurns (3, 0, 74, BYE, 23, 40), Geoff Swaim (55, 21, 25, BYE, X, 13)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (20, 24, 15, BYE, 17, 19), Dak Prescott (6, 11, 6, BYE, 2, 6)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, BYE, 4, 2), Ezekiel Elliott (3, 0, 0, BYE, 2, 2), Cole Beasley (0, 3, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (1, 1, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 0, X, BYE, X, X), Allen Hurns (1, 2, 0, BYE, 0, 1), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 0, BYE, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 2, 0, BYE, 4, 5), Dak Prescott (0, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (3-60, 1-17, 1-15, BYE, 3-55-1, 5-46), Byron Jones (5-74, 0-0, 1-15, BYE, 2-29, 3-39), Chidobe Awuzie (3-34, 0-0, 2-36, BYE, 5-52, 4-33-1)

Observations: No observations.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (9, BYE, 2, 1, 4, 13), Marvin Jones (4, BYE, 4, 10, 8, 7), Theo Riddick (3, BYE, X, X, 8, 7), Kerryon Johnson (2, BYE, 3, 8, 5, 7)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (82, BYE, 16, 7, 52, 178), Marvin Jones (51, BYE, 44, 186, 73, 104), Theo Riddick (28, BYE, X, X, -9, -1), Kerryon Johnson (-4, -2, BYE, -1, 10, -9)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (98, BYE, 37, 12, 46, 78), Marvin Jones (8, BYE, 29, 117, 66, 55), Kerryon Johnson (15, BYE, 21, 69, 7, 38), Theo Riddick (20, BYE, X, X, 36, 60)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (12, BYE, 19, 8, 12, 14), LeGarrette Blount (12, BYE, 10, 3, 5, 6), Theo Riddick (3, BYE, X, X, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (1, BYE, 1, 1, 1, 0), Theo Riddick (0, BYE, X, X, 1, 1), Kenny Golladay (2, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kerryon Johnson (0, BYE, 1, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (4, BYE, 3, 0, 0, 2), Kerryon Johnson (0, BYE, 6, 0, 1, 4), Theo Riddick (1, BYE, X, X, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (10-125-2, BYE, 3-37-1, 2-16, 3-18, X), Nevin Lawson (2-27, BYE, 3-39, 1-24-1, 3-11-1, 5-75-1), Teez Tabor (1-17, BYE, 5-69-1, 4-97-1, 4-69, 1-15)

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (12, 16, BYE, 7, 9, 7), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10, 6, BYE, 5, 6, 7), Jimmy Graham (11, 9, BYE, 4, 6, 1), Randall Cobb (X, X, BYE, 5, 6, X), Jamaal Williams (4, 3, BYE, 1, 2, 0), Aaron Jones (3, 1, BYE, 2, 4, 5), Equanimeous St. Brown (5, 1, BYE, 2, 4, 3)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (151, 176, BYE, 112, 64, 93), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (98, 67, BYE, 38, 127, 35), Jimmy Graham (105, 77, BYE, 53, 62, 14), Randall Cobb (X, X, BYE, 22, 33, X), Jamaal Williams (5, -4, BYE, 1, 12, 0), Aaron Jones (3, 2, BYE, -3, 1, -2), Equanimeous St. Brown (84, 19, BYE, 22, 70, 31)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (140, 132, BYE, 133, 40, 57), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (68, 103, BYE, 45, 101, 44), Jimmy Graham (76, 104, BYE, 21, 55, 14), Randall Cobb (X, X, BYE, 40, 24, X), Jamaal Williams (19, 10, BYE, 0, 20, 0), Aaron Jones (19, 0, BYE, 0, 10, 27), Equanimeous St. Brown (89, 19, BYE, 31, 4, 3)

Carries: Aaron Jones (7, 8, BYE, 12, 14, 15), Jamaal Williams (6, 6, BYE, 4, 7, 3)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 4, BYE, 0, 2, 3), Randall Cobb (X, X, BYE, 0, 1, X), Jimmy Graham (1, 1, BYE, 1, 2, 0), Jamaal Williams (1, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2, 3, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 3, BYE, 0, 2, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-20-1, 1-17, BYE, 3-53, 1-16, X), Bashaud Breeland (X, X, BYE, X, 7-95, 2-27), Jaire Alexander (X, X, BYE, 4-80, 2-15, 0-0), Josh Jackson (4-99, 0-0, BYE, 0-0, 2-11, 7-92)

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (7, 10, 7, 7, 9, 5), Brandin Cooks (0, 6, 5, 8, 8, 12), Cooper Kupp (9, 1, X, X, 6, 8), Todd Gurley (5, 5, 5, 7, 7, 4)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (55, 98, 83, 94, 85, 77), Brandin Cooks (0, 121, 103, 173, 130, 74), Cooper Kupp (114, 0, X, X, 50, 72), Todd Gurley (-11, -1, -10, 36, 5, -11)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (0, 53, 64, 74, 114, 100), Cooper Kupp (90, 0, X, X, 89, 39), Todd Gurley (36, 17, 23, 81, 11, 40), Robert Woods (92, 109, 78, 70, 71, 89)

Carries: Todd Gurley (22, 28, 15, 25, 13, 16)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 0, X, X, 0, 1), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (2, 3, 2, 0, 0, 2), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (12, 5, 6, 5, 3, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (5-83-3, 2-16, 0-0, 7-149, 7-146-1, 3-22), Nickell Robey-Coleman (3-43, 0-0, 2-16-1, 3-13, 1-11, 0-0), Troy Hill (1-5, 8-179-1, 3-29, 3-72-1, 1-4, 3-37-1)

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (12, 10, 15, 10, 7, 7), Stefon Diggs (15, 11, 5, 14, 11, X), Dalvin Cook (0, X, X, X, X, 4), Laquon Treadwell (7, 4, 4, 3, 5, 2), Kyle Rudolph (6, 5, 4, 4, 7, 2), Latavius Murray (2, 2, 2, 2, 6, 1), Aldrick Robinson (2, 1, 0, 3, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (109, 81, 119, 98, 77, 44), Stefon Diggs (74, 71, 32, 134, 67, X), Laquon Treadwell (44, 18, 14, 8, 49, 10), Kyle Rudolph (34, 15, 16, 44, 40, 41), Dalvin Cook (0, X, X, X, X, -13), Latavius Murray (5, -5, 4, 2, 13, 2), Aldrick Robinson (33, 4, -3, 79, 12, 55)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (135, 116, 123, 110, 103, 22), Stefon Diggs (123, 91, 33, 34, 119, X), Dalvin Cook (0, X, X, X, X, 20), Kyle Rudolph (57, 41, 37, 16, 39, 28), Laquon Treadwell (47, 21, 38, 11, 25, 37), Latavius Murray (16, 14, 3, 14, 39, 16), Aldrick Robinson (33, 0, 0, 34, 19, 20)

Carries: Latavius Murray (2, 11, 24, 15, 13, 10), Dalvin Cook (10, X, X, X, X, 10)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (3, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2), Stefon Diggs (1, 2, 0, 2, 2, X), Kyle Rudolph (0, 1, 0, 2, 3, 0), Laquon Treadwell (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Aldrick Robinson (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 0, 1, 3, 2, 3), Dalvin Cook (1, X, X, X, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (3-42, 5-83, 3-23, 1-25, X, 4-37), Trae Waynes (3-102-2, X, 2-12, 1-4, 4-37, 3-30), Mackensie Alexander (4-28, 4-61, 7-77, 2-21, 0-0, 5-28), Holton Hill (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 2-19, 1-6, 1-11)

Observations: Bye.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (5, BYE, 9, 6, 15, 8), Alvin Kamara (4, BYE, 2, 8, 5, 5), Ben Watson (4, BYE, 6, 0, 4, 2), Tre'Quan Smith (2, 3, BYE, 6, 4, 3), Mark Ingram (3, BYE, 2, 3, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (42, BYE, 45, 85, 97, 41), Alvin Kamara (3, BYE, -5, -10, 14, 7), Ben Watson (9, BYE, 36, 0, 85, 2), Tre'Quan Smith (42, BYE, 68, 20, 51, 0), Mark Ingram (-8, BYE, 9, -2, 2, 6)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (74, BYE, 69, 81, 211, 70), Alvin Kamara (15, BYE, 11, 31, 34, 46), Ben Watson (30, BYE, 43, 0, 62, 1), Tre'Quan Smith (0, 111, BYE, 44, 18, 23), Mark Ingram (20, BYE, 10, 29, 3, 58)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (6, BYE, 17, 13, 19, 12), Mark Ingram (16, BYE, 12, 13, 9. 13)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (1, BYE, 2, 0, 1, 5), Alvin Kamara (1, BYE, 0, 2, 2, 1), Ben Watson (1, BYE, 1, 0, 1, 2), Tre’Quan Smith (0, BYE, 1, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (0, BYE, 5, 3, 3, 5), Mark Ingram (3, BYE, 2, 0, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (1-6, BYE, 3-28-1, 4-52, 5-114, 0-0), Eli Apple (X, X, X, 8-79, 7-144-1, 2-13-1), P.J. Williams (1-24, BYE, 2-25, 8-114-2, 6-54, 2-59)

Observations: Even in losing Dez Bryant (torn ACL, injured reserve), the Saints continued siphoning routes from Ben Watson and Josh Hill Sunday. Over his last three games, for example, Watson’s totaled just 7 > 12 > 10 routes run. Hill’s played 66.3% of snaps in that span, but has stayed in to block on 76.5% of them as New Orleans has pivoted to getting both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram involved on the ground. Watson was a viable streamer prior to the team’s bye, but can now freely be dropped (if he hasn’t already been).

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (11, 14, 10, 11, 11, 11), Saquon Barkley (8, 4, 12, 10, 10, 5), Evan Engram (X, X, X, 4, 9, 5), Sterling Shepard (10, 7, 7, 8, 8, 3), Wayne Gallman (3, 0, 5, 0, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (79, 196, 68, 150, 131, 164), Sterling Shepard (48, 67, 51, 132, 93, 9), Evan Engram (X, X, X, 15, 22, 64), Wayne Gallman (14, 0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Saquon Barkley (5, 31, 6, -31, 16, 14)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (60, 131, 44, 143, 136, 73), Sterling Shepard (77, 75, 37, 167, 34, 9), Saquon Barkley (56, 81, 99, 51, 73, 33), Evan Engram (X, X, X, 16, 25, 46), Wayne Gallman (17, 0, 25, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (10, 15, 13, 14, 13, 20), Wayne Gallman (2, 0, 4, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (1, 2, 2, 4, 1, 4), Saquon Barkley (2, 1, 3, 0, 2, 1), Evan Engram (X, X, X, 2, 1, 1), Sterling Shepard (3, 0, 3, 3, 1, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (3, 1, 1, 3, 1, 6), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (5-53, 4-83-2, 4-24-2, 7-113-1, 3-25, 3-25), B.W. Webb (2-30, 2-3, 5-66, 1-36, 1-9, 5-48), Grant Haley (X, X, X, X, 2-16, 2-0)

Observations: No observations.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (14, 11, 9, 11, 6, 16), Alshon Jeffery (9, 8, 12, 10, 5, 8), Nelson Agholor (12, 4, 5, 7, 6, 7), Dallas Goedert (2, 2, 1, 5, 1, 0), Corey Clement (X, X, 3, 2, 1, 2), Wendell Smallwood (5, 4, 2, 2, 3, 3), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Golden Tate (X, X, X, X, X, 4)

Air Yards: Zach Ertz (81, 67, 54, 152, 33, 117), Alshon Jeffery (98, 112, 109, 123, 35, 97), Nelson Agholor (117, 33, 61, 8, 70, 123), Dallas Goedert (4, 11, 5, 29, 23, 0), Wendell Smallwood (3, 22, -3, -5, -9, -1), Corey Clement (X, X, -13, -3, -6, -16), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, -4, 0), Golden Tate (X, X, X, X, X, 49)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (112, 110, 43, 138, 26, 145), Alshon Jeffery (105, 39, 74, 88, 35, 48), Nelson Agholor (22, 45, 91, 20, 49, 83), Corey Clement (X, X, 26, 16, -1, -5), Dallas Goedert (13, 16, 7, 43, 32, 0), Wendell Smallwood (15, 44, 0, 5, 42, 30), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Golden Tate (X, X, X, X, X, 19)

Carries: Wendell Smallwood (5, 3, 18, 9, 8, 2), Josh Adams (0, 1, 0, 4, 9, 7), Corey Clement (X, X, 11, 8, 4, 5)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Zach Ertz (2, 1, 4, 1, 1, 3), Dallas Goedert (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Alshon Jeffery (2, 2, 3, 2, 0, 1), Corey Clement (X, X, 1, 0, 0, 0), Golden Tate (X, X, X, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Corey Clement (X, X, 2, 1, 1, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 5, 1, 0, 0), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (4-40-1, 5-53, 2-20, X, X, X), Jalen Mills (6-112, 5-109, 1-39, 6-92, 0-0, 0-0), Dexter McDougle (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-9, 6-77, 8-105)

Observations: Philly’s bye week clearly wasn’t enough time to get Golden Tate familiar with a new playbook. The Eagles’ new slot receiver played just 18 snaps (29%) in his debut, ultimately running fewer routes (15) than any of Alshon Jeffery (45), Nelson Agholor (43), and Jordan Matthews (28). Once Tates gets up to speed, Matthews is expected to be pushed out of the lineup. Until that point, though, consider Tate nothing more than a viable WR3.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (7, 6, 8, 8, 4, 10), Pierre Garcon (12, 6, 1, X, 5, X), Matt Breida (3, 1, 0, 0, 1, 4), Kendrick Bourne (7, 3, 1, 10, 2, 7), Marquise Goodwin (X, 5, 5, 4, 4, 5), Alfred Morris (5, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

Air Yards: George Kittle (21, 8, 73, 29, 17, 44), Marquise Goodwin (X, 123, 80, 73, 37, 55), Pierre Garcon (95, 10, 5, X, 70, X), Kendrick Bourne (21, 18, 28, 84, 6, 99), Matt Breida (-1, 18, 0, 0, -5, 35), Alfred Morris (6, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (83, 30, 98, 57, 108, 83), Marquise Goodwin (X, 126, 24, 55, 11, 69), Pierre Garcon (47, 37, 5, X, 56, X), Kendrick Bourne (33, 22, 0, 71, 6, 33), Matt Breida (32, 5, 0, 0, 3, 31), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 5, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Matt Breida (8, 14, 5, 16, 12, 17), Alfred Morris (18, 0, 9, 6, 7, 9)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (0, 0, 0, X, 0, X), George Kittle (1, 0, 2, 1, 1, 1), Matt Breida (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marquise Goodwin (X, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Kendrick Bourne (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Matt Breida (1, 1, 3, 2, 2, 3), Alfred Morris (3, 0, 1, 0, 6, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (0-0, 1-10, X, 4-81, 2-12, 2-10), Ahkello Witherspoon (3-31, 0-0, 2-42-1, 5-26, 3-45, 1-11), K’Waun Williams (1-20, 1-13, 3-20, 1-11, 2-23, 2-6), Jimmie Ward (0-0, 4-122, X, 1-20, X, X)

Observations: No observations.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (1, 8, BYE, 3, 4, 5), Tyler Lockett (5, 4, BYE, 2, 4, 6), David Moore (4, 3, BYE, 4, 7, 3), Ed Dickson (X, X, X, 2, 1, 1), Chris Carson (1, 0, BYE, 2, 0, X), Rashaad Penny (0, 2, BYE, 0, 3, 0), Mike Davis (2, 3, BYE, 1, 8, 6)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (101, 4, BYE, 31, 18, 73), Doug Baldwin (1, 126, BYE, 23, 40, 18), David Moore (33, 72, BYE, 86, 94, 51), Ed Dickson (X, X, BYE, 23, 6, 16), Rashaad Penny (0, -4, BYE, 0, -1, 0), Chris Carson (1, 0, BYE, 12, 0, X), Mike Davis (0, 3, BYE, 2, -9, 10)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (98, 13, BYE, 34, 22, 67), Doug Baldwin (1, 91, BYE, 26, 77, 39), David Moore (38, 47, BYE, 97, 16, 16), Ed Dickson (X, X, X, 54, 0, 24), Rashaad Penny (0, 27, BYE, 0, 13, 0), Chris Carson (11, 0, BYE, 19, 0, X), Mike Davis (7, 5, BYE, 2, 45, 22)

Carries: Chris Carson (19, 14, BYE, 25, 8, X), Mike Davis (12, 6, BYE, 10, 15, 11), Rashaad Penny (0, 9, BYE, 0, 4, 12), Russell Wilson (0, 6, BYE, 2, 5, 9)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (0, 3, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 1), David Moore (1, 1, BYE, 1, 2, 0), Chris Carson (1, 0, BYE, 1, 0, X), Ed Dickson (X, X, X, 1, 1, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (1, 4, BYE, 4, 1, X), Mike Davis (3, 0, BYE, 2, 1, 1), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (0-0, 2-5, BYE, 5-57, 2-42-2, 3-40), Shaquill Griffin (6-107, 2-8, BYE, 2-19, 2-66, 2-38), Justin Coleman (6-70-1, 7-42, BYE, 5-45, 1-16, 7-98-1)

Observations: Rookie Rashaad Penny had rushed for a lowly 146 yards on 42 carries (3.4 YPC) prior to Sunday. Without Chris Carson available (hip) Sunday, though, Penny buoyed his newfound opportunity into 12/108/1 on 27-of-68 offensive snaps (40%). Mike Davis, who had previously been used as the team’s 1A backup, rushed for 11/58 (and 4/22/1 receiving) on 39 snaps. Carson notably out-snapped (104-69) and out-carried (61-32) Davis by a wide margin in the last three games he finished, putting the former firmly in line to continue receiving elite usage if he’s active Thursday. And if that is the case, Penny would likely return to being the odd man out.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (BYE, 5, 11, 13, 10, 6), Chris Godwin (BYE, 9, 6, 7, 3, 7), DeSean Jackson (BYE, 9, 5, 8, 4, 8), Adam Humphries (BYE, 4, 8, 10, 8, 3), O.J. Howard (BYE, 4, 9, 4, 6, 2), Cameron Brate (BYE, 1, 4, 2, 3, 3), Peyton Barber (BYE, 4, 2, 0, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (BYE, 64, 168, 212, 127, 115), DeSean Jackson (BYE, 180, 78, 183, 101, 121), Chris Godwin (BYE, 100, 56, 88, 36, 92), O.J. Howard (BYE, 43, 100, 54, 49, 20), Adam Humphries (BYE, 44, 96, 85, 29, 38), Cameron Brate (BYE, 14, 30, 20, 14, 24), Peyton Barber (BYE, 8, 5, 0, -3, 0)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (BYE, 58, 107, 179, 16, 51), DeSean Jackson (BYE, 77, 25, 68, 32, 67), O.J. Howard (BYE, 62, 67, 68, 53, 15), Chris Godwin (BYE, 56, 59, 32, 40, 103), Adam Humphries (BYE, 82, 37, 76, 82, 53), Peyton Barber (BYE, 24, 0, 0, 9, 5), Cameron Brate (BYE, 15, 23, 13, 15, 14)

Carries: Peyton Barber (BYE, 13, 11, 19, 11, 13)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (BYE, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Mike Evans (BYE, 1, 1, 4, 0, 1), Cameron Brate (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Peyton Barber (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeSean Jackson (BYE, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Adam Humphries (BYE, 0, 0, 2, 2, 1), O.J. Howard (BYE, 2, 0, 1, 3, 0)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (BYE, 4, 0, 1, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (BYE, 0-0, 1-6, 2-32, 4-40-1, 2-25), M.J. Stewart (BYE, 2-46-1, 4-24, 5-77, X, X), Brent Grimes (BYE, 6-80, 2-26, 2-19, 2-39, 1-24)

Observations: No observations.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (8, X, X, 3, X, X), Jordan Reed (2, 9, 4, 12, 6, 6), Jamison Crowder (8, X, X, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (3, 1, 2, 1, 3, 2), Josh Doctson (X, 6, 6, 5, 6, 4), Maurice Harris (8, 4, 3, 2, 12, 5)

Air Yards: Jordan Reed (40, 55, 37, 71, 52, 38), Josh Doctson (79, 131, 35, 53, 38, 46), Jamison Crowder (102, X, X, X, X, X), Chris Thompson (12, X, X, 4, X, X), Adrian Peterson (6, 1, 1, 2, 1, -2), Maurice Harris (110, 21, 10, 6, 106, 41)

Receiving Yards: Chris Thompson (45, X, X, 9, X, X), Jordan Reed (21, 36, 43, 38, 34, 51), Adrian Peterson (36, 0, 8, 7, 16, 1), Josh Doctson (BYE, X, 20, 42, 49, 31), Jamison Crowder (55, X, X, X, X, X), Maurice Harris (47, 13, 22, 20, 124, 52)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (4, 17, 24, 26, 9, 19), Chris Thompson (8, X, X, 3, X, X)

RZ Targets: Chris Thompson (1, X, X, 0, X, X), Jordan Reed (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jamison Crowder (1, X, X, X, X, X), Josh Doctson (X, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Maurice Harris (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (1, 4, 2, 2, 1, 1), Chris Thompson (1, X, X, 0, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (2-63-2, 4-44, 5-63, 3-26, 5-83-1, 0-0), Greg Stroman (2-43-1, X, 4-69-1, 4-78, 0-0, 6-73), Fabian Moreau (4-32, 3-32, 3-45, 4-39, 4-61-1, 5-109), Danny Johnson (X, X, 1-6, X, 4-56-1, 5-79)

Observations: No observations.