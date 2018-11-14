The NFL Week 11 Worksheet

Week 11 is here, and we’re really closing in on making our final push towards the fantasy postseason. Hopefully everyone is setting up a playoff run, but if you’ve been unfortunate this season in your leagues, there’s always DFS to keep the fantasy juices flowing. Week 11 is last large bye week of the season, so make sure to have all of your Browns, Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, 49ers and Bills out of your lineups. If anything, for such a large bye week, we have a lot of bottom-dwelling fantasy offenses off this week. Also, we get a reprieve on another week where I have to convince you or myself on why Jarvis Landry is a good option, but hey, at least we have John Brown back to fill that void.
For those that are new here, the goal of this article is to provide a top-down, statistical snapshot for each game each week, running down weekly point spreads, team totals, play calling splits, and statistical bullet points on the players and teams involved. Although we’re focusing strictly on PPR league scoring here as a baseline, there’s more than enough to spread around across formats and daily leagues. The reason we’re operating under a PPR umbrella is it allows us to cover a larger portion of the players involved in action weekly.
As the author, it’s imperative that I note that this is an expectations-based column over a linear start/sit forum. The labels for each subset of players for each game is simply the vehicle for those expectations and have a different context for each player. Players that are high performers week-to-week are held to different standards than a secondary option in an offense. Every player runs into down weeks, and we’re trying to identify those moments, even for the star players you’re going to ride through thick and thin moments that don’t tally many low points during the season. That said, we’re still embracing some of the elements that will go along with a start/sit column as a byproduct of those expectations. I encourage that you use the game by game tables and data points here in conjunction with the Start/Sit column posted weekly by Nick Mensio, Pat Daugherty’s rankings in the Goal Line Stand, Evan Silva’s Matchup’s column, Ray Summerlin's Waiver Wired and most importantly, your own information and thought process. Remember, you control your own team. If you are curious as to my personal weekly rankings, they can be found each and every week in the Season Pass section.
Packers @ Seahawks
|Green Bay
|Rank
|@
|Seattle
|Rank
|2.5
|
|Spread
|-2.5
|
|23.5
|
|Implied Total
|26.0
|
|24.8
|13
|Points/Gm
|24.3
|15
|24.0
|17
|Points All./Gm
|21.3
|9
|65.7
|10
|Plays/Gm
|62.7
|20
|63.0
|15
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|59.8
|5
|34.0%
|30
|Rush%
|51.1%
|1
|66.0%
|3
|Pass%
|48.9%
|32
|42.7%
|24
|Opp. Rush %
|39.6%
|15
|57.3%
|9
|Opp. Pass %
|60.4%
|18
- Seattle is 7-1 on Thursday Night games under Pete Carrol and have won five non-Week 1 Thursday games in a row.
- Green Bay is allowing 30.5 points per game on the road (28th) as opposed to 18.8 per game at home (sixth).
- The Packers are allowing 4.5 red zone possessions per game on the road, the most in the league.
- 43.7 percent of the offensive yardage gained by Seattle is through rushing, the highest rate in the league.
- Per Pro Football Focus, Russell Wilson has faced the highest rate of pressure per dropback this season (41.4 percent).
- Aaron Jones leads the league in rate of runs that result in a first down (39.7 percent) and rate of runs that gain 10 or more yards (24.7 percent) for all backs with 50 or more attempts on the season while ranking second in rate of runs to go for five or more yards (47.9 percent).
- Seattle allows 41.4 percent of the rushing attempts against them to gain five or more yards, the second-highest rate in the league.
- Jones leads the league in yards before contact per rushing attempt (3.66 yards).
- Seattle is allowing 160.3 rushing yards per game at home this season, ahead of only Oakland (170.8).
Trust (spike starting production)
- Aaron Jones: His usage has continued to grow each week since the bye as he’s tallied 14, 16 and 18 touches while rushing for 7.5 yards per carry. There’s certainly going to be recoil on that type efficiency and he is a road dog, but Seattle has allowed 166, 155 and 160 yards rushing in their three home games thus far.
- Davante Adams: He’s scored a touchdown in 7-of-9 games on the season despite one of the toughest individual schedules on the season.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Russell Wilson: He has thrown multiple touchdowns in every game but has still thrown the ball 26 times of fewer in six of his past seven games. The good news is that he’s starting run a bit with 41 and 92 yards on the ground over the past two weeks. The Packers defense and secondary suffered multiple injuries this past Sunday and have a short time to turn around this week. As a home favorite and expecting Seattle to once again run the ball well, it leaves Wilson left to still do a lot on low volume.
- Aaron Rodgers: He’s finished higher than QB12 just three times so far on the season and all three of those (vs CHI, DET and SF) came with Green Bay chasing huge points on the scoreboard. Given Green Bay’s newfound ability to run the ball with a dynamic player and Seattle’s ability to stick with the ground game, it’s doubtful game script ever calls for Rodgers to pass like crazy. The highest a quarterback has finished against Seattle is QB11, but they have allowed 8.2 yards per pass attempt over their past three games.
- Jimmy Graham: He has seen his target share drop to 10.8 percent over the past three weeks, but he’s still been effective with the marginal looks he’s getting, averaging 15.0 yards per catch over that span. Given the climate of the tight end position, you have to keep going back to him while Seattle just allowed two touchdowns to Rams tight ends a week ago.
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: He’s been a WR3 or better with double-digit points in five consecutive games while receiving a season-high 25 percent of the team targets last week.
- Tyler Lockett: If you have to play a Seattle wideout, Lockett is still the best bet. He had 23.1 percent of the team targets last week -his highest share since Week 5- and has found the end zone in 7-of-9 games so far on the season.
- Doug Baldwin: He’s actually been a WR3 in three of his past four games, but there has been no ceiling here to speak of so far since he’s yet to get a piece of the touchdown efficiency that Wilson has been spitting out. Eventually he’s going to find the end zone and the Packers have allowed top-20 scoring weeks to Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman out of the slot over their past two games.
- Seattle RBs: As a group, the numbers will be good as Seattle backs have averaged 121.9 rushing yards per game. Unfortunately, given Chris Carson’s expected return and Rashaad Penny throwing his name into the ring with 108 yards last week on eight touches, we are developing the potential for things to get messy in a short week. Mike Davis also has double-digit touches in five of his past six games and leads the backfield with 26 targets in the passing game on the season. Carson is still the best bet to make, but this could be a sum of parts backfield on Thursday that you have to nail down despite Pete Carroll suggesting that there won’t be enough touches to be spread around to all three backs.
Bust (underperformance)
- David Moore: If he scores, you’re fine, but he hasn’t had any a usable floor without a touchdown, finishing no higher than WR76 in a game where fails to find the end zone.
Titans @ Colts
|Tennessee
|Rank
|@
|Indianapolis
|Rank
|3
|
|Spread
|-3
|
|22.5
|
|Implied Total
|25.5
|
|18.7
|28
|Points/Gm
|28.9
|6
|16.8
|1
|Points All./Gm
|26.6
|26
|60.3
|28
|Plays/Gm
|67.3
|4
|61.4
|10
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|65.8
|26
|48.6%
|2
|Rush%
|37.0%
|22
|51.4%
|31
|Pass%
|63.0%
|11
|41.2%
|20
|Opp. Rush %
|41.6%
|22
|58.8%
|13
|Opp. Pass %
|58.5%
|11
- The Colts have won all nine career games versus the Titans with Andrew Luck under center while going 6-1-2 against the spread in those games.
- Luck has thrown three or more touchdown passes in six straight games, the longest streak since Tom Brady went 10 consecutive games in 2007.
- The Colts have gone four straight games without allowing a sack, the longest streak since the 2014 Bengals and their longest streak as a franchise since the 2009 season.
- The average Titans game has featured 35.4 combined points scored, the fewest in the league.
- The Titans are allowing just 1.7 offensive touchdowns per game, the fewest in the league.
- Tennessee ranks first in the league in points allowed per play (.273) on the season.
- Tennessee allows just 2.6 red zone trips per game (tied for second in the league) and the Titans have allowed opponents to convert just 34.8 percent (9-of-24) of their red zone opportunities to touchdowns this season, the lowest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Andrew Luck: He’s just been too hot to fade solely based on the Titans potentially mucking up the game. Luck has been a QB1 in six straight games and outside of stomping out Tom Brady last week, the Titans have still allowed 20-plus fantasy points to Carson Wentz, Philip Rivers and Deshaun Watson on the season, the other fantasy options we'd consider in Luck's tier of fantasy options.
- Marcus Mariota: He’s outscored his seasonal average entering the week in three straight games as he’s averaging 8.3 yards per pass attempt over that span. The Colts are 31st in the league in completion rate allowed (72 percent) and have allowed a QB1 in four of their past six games, with the exceptions being Sam Darnold (18 points still) and Derek Anderson.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- T.Y. Hilton: His targets and yardage have gone up in each game since his return, but he still has just eight total catches over those three games. Still, opposing wideouts are scoring 61.3 percent of the points against the Titans (31st) and they have allowed a top-24 scoring receiver in five straight games.
- Corey Davis: He’s posted back-to-back useable games for the first time all season as the WR26 and the WR5. In those games, he’s amassed 37 percent of the team looks while Mariota is finally healthy and capable of providing a usable floor as the schedule gets lighter.
- Jack Doyle: We still really want to be able to combine Doyle and Ebron into one player, but Doyle is still dominating snaps and routes run in this offense that you have to swallow the down moments.
- Dion Lewis: He still out-touched Henry 22-11 last week in a controlled game and has now out-touched him 64-33 over the past three games. The Colts rank 20th in rushing yards allowed per game (92.1) to running backs and allow 7.9 receptions per game to opposing backfields, 31st in the league.
Bust (underperformance)
- Marlon Mack: He may end up being matchup dependent a bit as he ran into his toughest matchup since returning to the lineup last week and ended up as a RB3. He finds himself in a similar spot here against a Tennessee team that has allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season and has allowed 53 rushing yards per game over their past three games, the fewest in the league.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Eric Ebron: He ran just 12 pass routes last week and eventually we’re going to have to live with a dud with that type of low usage. But he showed why he’s still in play weekly at a depressed position because of the touchdown upside he possesses in an offense that utilizes their tight ends more than any team near the goal line. Colts tight ends now have been targeted a league-high 24 times in the red zone.
- Derrick Henry: He’s scored now in three straight games as this Tennessee offense is finding more scoring opportunities. The Colts rank 20th in rushing production allowed to backfields, but you still have to get a touchdown as Henry is still getting massively out-touched by Lewis and is averaging just 51.7 total yards per game over his past three with a high of 65 yards.
Buccaneers @ Giants
|Tampa Bay
|Rank
|@
|NY Giants
|Rank
|1
|
|Spread
|-1
|
|25.0
|
|Implied Total
|26.0
|
|25.8
|12
|Points/Gm
|19.7
|26
|32.3
|32
|Points All./Gm
|25.3
|20
|68.3
|2
|Plays/Gm
|61.2
|24
|62.0
|11
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.4
|20
|35.0%
|28
|Rush%
|31.2%
|32
|65.0%
|5
|Pass%
|68.8%
|1
|39.3%
|11
|Opp. Rush %
|43.4%
|27
|60.8%
|22
|Opp. Pass %
|56.6%
|6
- Ryan Fitzpatrick's four passing games of 400-passing yards this season have matched a record for most in a season, done by Peyton Manning in 2013 and Dan Marino in 1984.
- In Week 10, Fitzpatrick became just the eighth quarterback ever to throw for 400-yards in a game without a touchdown pass.
- Fitzpatrick has completed just 38.2 percent (13-of-34) passes in the red zone, the lowest rate for all passers with more than 10 attempts on the season.
- After catching all six of his deep targets (15-plus yards) downfield for 249 yards and three touchdowns through three games, DeSean Jackson has secured just 8-of-22 (36.4 percent) such targets for 245 yards and one touchdown since.
- Tampa Bay road games have averaged 70.0 total points per game, the most in the league.
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over on 24 percent of their possessions, the highest rate in the league. They have forced a turnover on just 4.9 percent of their opponent's possessions, 31st in the league.
- The Giants have scored a touchdown on just 5-of-46 (10.9 percent) possessions at home this season, 31st in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Odell Beckham: He’s been a top-12 scorer in four of his past five games while running into a secondary that is allowing the most receptions per game (7.2) to opposing lead receivers.
- Saquon Barkley: He leads all running backs with eight games of reaching 100-yards from scrimmage while the Buccaneers have allowed 14 total touchdowns to opposing backs, tied for the second-most in the league.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Eli Manning: Say what you want about Manning, but he has come through with respectable lines in these spots as a streamer this season in games versus the 49ers (19.5 points), Falcons (20.7), Panthers (19.2) and Texans (19.8). The Buccaneers are still dead last in adjusted yards per attempt allowed (9.9 AY/A) and passing points allowed per game (22.2) to opposing passers.
- Ryan Fitzpatrick: The passing yardage floor has been so high, passing for 400-plus yards in four of his five complete games. His touchdown output has been self-induced by his own play in he red zone, but he’s also adding 3.6 rushing points per game in his complete games. The Giants have allowed just three QB1 scoring weeks on the season, which keeps Fitzpatrick more in the higher-end QB2 with upside tier this week, but this is still a passing game to bet on giving you volume and high yardage regardless of the matchup.
- Evan Engram: He’s been a TE1 in just 2-of-6 games and is averaging just 5.2 targets per game, but his intersection of talent and matchup keep him in play at a weak position. Tampa Bay has allowed a league-high seven top-12 scoring tight ends and have allowed at least 50 receiving yards to eight different players at the position.
- Sterling Shepard: He’s coming off a season-low three targets, which is a reminder that you’re digging in on the third option in a lackluster offense overall, but the matchup keeps him in play once again as the Buccaneers rank 31st in fantasy points allowed to slot receivers on the season.
- DeSean Jackson: Despite not reaching 100-yards in a game since Week 4, he’s still been a WR3 or better in three of those five games and lead the team in targets a week ago. The Giants rank middle of the road (18th) in yards per target to opposing receivers, but Jackson holds the most stable expectations compared to his weekly ranking.
- O.J. Howard: His lack of tangible targets finally caught up to him last week in a two-target game, but his splash-play ability is a reason to still keep him as back-half TE1 against a Giants defense that has allowed seven or more catches to three of the past four lead tight ends they have faced.
Bust (underperformance)
- Mike Evans: He’s now been a WR4 or lower in four of his past six games. The Giants have allowed just two receiving touchdowns to opposing lead receivers all season while Julio Jones is the only one to reach 100-yards versus them. Evans is capable of a big game on anyone, but he’s more susceptible to floor weeks that are outside of starting quality than his peers in weekly ranks.
- Chris Godwin: He was still last of all the Tampa receivers in routes last week (22), so it’s hard to stock his 7-103 line rolling over as something to bank on. He’s still a boom-or-bust option that is more touchdown dependent than not, while the Giants have allowed just five touchdowns to opposing receivers, tied with the Jaguars for the fewest in the league.
- Peyton Barber: His only two games higher than RB4-status have come along with a touchdown. The Giants have matched the Bucs in allowed 14 touchdowns to opposing running backs, so there’s room for Barber to fall into the end zone here, but he’s begun to concede snaps in the passing game with Jacquizz Rodgers running 20.6 pass routes per game over the past three weeks. Rodgers himself is not an option to really pursue as his eight catch game came when all of Evans, Howard, Jackson and Humphries combined for just 11 receptions.
Steelers @ Jaguars
|Pittsburgh
|Rank
|@
|Jacksonville
|Rank
|-5.5
|
|Spread
|5.5
|
|26.5
|
|Implied Total
|21.0
|
|31.0
|4
|Points/Gm
|17.8
|29
|23.2
|13
|Points All./Gm
|22.1
|10
|67.0
|6
|Plays/Gm
|66.0
|8
|64.6
|24
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|61.1
|7
|36.3%
|24
|Rush%
|35.9%
|26
|63.7%
|9
|Pass%
|64.1%
|7
|34.4%
|2
|Opp. Rush %
|46.6%
|29
|65.6%
|31
|Opp. Pass %
|53.5%
|4
- Over their five-game winning streak, the Steelers are allowing just 4.5 yards per play to opposing offenses, the fewest in the league.
- The Jaguars have scored -41.75 points fewer than their implied team output this season, ahead of only Oakland (-50 points) on the season.
- Jacksonville averages 1.8 red zone possessions per game at home this season, 31st in the league.
- Leonard Fournette returned to play 52 percent of the Jacksonville offensive snaps and received a touch or target on 74.4 percent of his snaps, the highest rate for any running back in Week 10.
- Pittsburgh has converted 78.6 percent (22-of-28) of their red zone possessions into touchdowns, the highest rate in the league.
- The Jaguars have allowed three or more touchdown passes in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 12-13 of the 2015 season.
- After securing 53.1 percent (35-of-66) of his targets through five games, Antonio Brown has secured 73.3 percent (22-of-30) over the past four games.
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass in seven consecutive games, the longest streak since Allen Hurns in 2015.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Antonio Brown: He’s been living a bit off his scoring streak as he’s received 7.8 targets per game over the past month, but the targets have been of better quality. Brown also lit up the Jaguars a year ago over two games, catching 17-of-30 targets for 289 yards and two scores.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Ben Roethlisberger: He’s been the QB5 and the QB12 in his past two early road games while the Jaguars have not been the boogeyman defense to avoid of late in the passing game, allowing a top-10 scorer in three of their past four games.
- James Conner: In and out of the game with injury and playing in a blowout on a short week, Conner played a season-low 24 snaps last week. This week he runs into a Jaguar defense that has been middle of the road -14th in rushing points allowed to backs- while Conner has had a stable floor given his receiving work and scoring opportunities.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: He has four or fewer receptions in four of his past six games on just 7.5 targets per game over that span. He still possesses scoring upside as he leads the team with 18 red zone targets. The Jaguars have allowed just five touchdowns to opposing wideouts this season, but four of those have come from the slot.
- Leonard Fournette: He walked right back into high-usage but needed 5-56-1 in the passing game to carry most of his line as he rushed for just 2.2 yards per carry against a much worse Colts run defense. The Jaguars lost center Brandon Linder for the season while the Steelers are first in total yards per game allowed to backfields (93.6), but Fournette’s volume and scoring upside is too strong to completely bury now that we know there’s no committee or concern for his health.
Bust (underperformance)
- Blake Bortles: He’s been a QB1 in four of his past six games, but he’s been a matchup play all season long. This week he draws a rough one against a Pittsburgh defense that has held five straight quarterbacks under their average output entering the game.
- Jaguar WRs: We’ve gotten this group down to Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief each week, but each have their downside in a week where Bortles should be limited. Westbrook has been a WR3 or better in four of the past six weeks but is averaging just 34.2 receiving yards per game over his past five weeks. Moncrief is the big-play option but has four or fewer catches in 6-of-9 games and has need scores of 67 and 80 yards to provide two of his three touchdowns on the season.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Vance McDonald: It’s been all or nothing for McDonald as he has three top-8 scoring weeks with five other weeks as the TE19 or lower. He’s also had 15 percent of the team targets in just one game this season, which explains most of the variance. The Jaguars have allowed five receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends over their past two games, but also have allowed more than 36 yards receiving to just two tight ends on the season.
Panthers @ Lions
|Carolina
|Rank
|@
|Detroit
|Rank
|-4
|
|Spread
|4
|
|27.8
|
|Implied Total
|23.8
|
|26.8
|9
|Points/Gm
|22.4
|20
|25.8
|24
|Points All./Gm
|27.1
|28
|61.6
|23
|Plays/Gm
|64.0
|16
|61.2
|8
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|57.9
|1
|44.0%
|11
|Rush%
|36.5%
|23
|56.0%
|22
|Pass%
|63.5%
|10
|37.0%
|8
|Opp. Rush %
|46.8%
|30
|63.0%
|25
|Opp. Pass %
|53.2%
|3
- Detroit has scored a touchdown on just 5-of-32 drives (15.6 percent) the past three weeks, 28th in the league.
- Detroit has rushed just 58.7 yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry over that span, the fewest in the league.
- Christian McCaffrey is just the third Carolina player ever to have multiple touchdowns in three straight games, joining Ted Ginn in 2015 and Lamar Smith in 2002.
- McCaffrey has rushed for 10 or more yards on 16.3 percent (20-of-123) of his carries this season after just 6.8 percent (8-of-117) as a rookie.
- Cam Newton leads the league in completion rate (72.4 percent) and quarterback rating (124.7) inside of the red zone this season.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Cam Newton: He ran into a tough Pittsburgh defense last week on the road but is in a much better spot here for a bounce back. Newton has multiple passing scores in eight straight games while Detroit has been giving up tightly efficient games. The Lions rank 31st in passing points allowed per attempt (.633) and 31st in yards per attempt (8.9) to opposing passers.
- Christian McCaffrey: He’s had 157 and 138 yards from scrimmage the past two games and has suddenly turned into a touchdown machine. Detroit showed up against the run last week for the first time, allowing 36 yards on 19 carries to the Bears backfield, but have still allowed 109 total yards to Dalvin Cook on just 14 touches and 124 yards to Chris Carson before that with Damon Harrison on the field.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Greg Olsen: He’s had more than four catches in just one game on the season but has 22.7 percent of the team targets over the past two games after receiving 14.7 percent over his first three games back in the lineup.
- Kenny Golladay: He had 3-30-1 on eight targets in the 4th quarter last week to turn around the funk he was in. Now with Marvin Jones looking doubtful this week, there’s almost no other spot for the targets to go in this offense.
- Kerryon Johnson: He’s been a top-20 back in three of the four games since the Detroit bye, averaging 17.5 touches per game over the past month. He’s found little room to run over the past three, rushing 34 times for 110 yards (3.2 YPC) but has found a stable floor with 19 targets in the passing game over that stretch.
Bust (underperformance)
- Devin Funchess: He’s going to find the end zone again and this isn't a terrible spot to chase a touchdown if you're desperate against a Detroit defense that has allowed multiple receviers to score in four of their past five games. But Funchess has just 13 targets over the past three games with 103 total receiving yards over that span. Funchess has been the average WR18 in his three games with a touchdown and the average WR51 in his six games without a score.
- Matthew Stafford: Even through all of these bye weeks, he still hasn’t been higher than QB14 in any week since Week 2. He’s posted just 6.1 yards per attempt in his two games since the Golden Tate trade and now Marvin Jones is looking doubtful this week.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Theo Riddick: He hasn’t had a rushing attempt since Week 5, but he has caught 13-of-15 targets over the past two games with two top-24 scoring weeks. With the Lions running out of pass catchers, Riddick should push towards the 19.2 percent of the team targets he’d had the past two games but remains a catch/yardage option only with little odds of finding the end zone.
Cowboys @ Falcons
|Dallas
|Rank
|@
|Atlanta
|Rank
|3
|
|Spread
|-3
|
|22.3
|
|Implied Total
|25.3
|
|20.1
|24
|Points/Gm
|27.1
|8
|19.0
|3
|Points All./Gm
|28.2
|29
|60.8
|26
|Plays/Gm
|64.9
|12
|62.2
|13
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.3
|17
|44.1%
|10
|Rush%
|34.3%
|29
|55.9%
|23
|Pass%
|65.8%
|4
|43.0%
|25
|Opp. Rush %
|36.5%
|6
|57.0%
|8
|Opp. Pass %
|63.5%
|27
- 38.5 percent of the drives against the Falcons end inside of the red zone, the highest rate in the league. The rest of the league average is 28.2 percent.
- The Falcons have allowed a touchdown on 35.2 percent of their opponent's drives this season, the highest rate in the league.
- Amari Cooper has 25 percent and 27.8 percent of the team targets in his first two games with the Cowboys. It's the first he's had back-to-back games with 25 percent of his team targets since Weeks 8-9 of 2016.
- Atlanta has scored on 56 percent (28-of-50) of their possessions at home (fourth) as opposed to 35.7 percent (15-of-47) on the road this season (17th).
- Julio Jones is the first player to ever have 1,000-yards receiving through nine games in multiple seasons.
- Jones has gone over 100-yards receiving in four straight games for the first time in his career, matching a franchise record held by both Terance Mathis (1994) and Andre Rison (1990).
Trust (spike starting production)
- Julio Jones: He’s actually ahead of the yardage pace he had at this stage of his career-best 2016 season while he’s scored in back-to-back games for the first time since the opening two weeks of 2016. Jones leads all wideouts in target rate per route (28.2 percent) and yardage per game (115.6).
- Matt Ryan: He’s been a QB1 in seven of his past eight games and has at least 330 passing yards in each of his past four games. Dallas has allowed at least 20 points to four of the past six quarterbacks they’ve faced, with the exceptions being Alex Smith and Blake Bortles.
- Ezekiel Elliott: He posted 187 yards on the league’s best rushing defense a week ago on the road and now gets one of the softest matchups you can have. Atlanta has allowed at least 20 points to the opposing lead back in 8-of-9 games this season and are allowing 156.2 yards from scrimmage to opposing backfields per game (25th).
- Dak Prescott: He’s been a QB1 in three of the past four weeks and has thrown for over 240 yards in three straight games for the first time since his rookie season. The Falcons are 30th in passing points allowed per game (19.8) to passers and 28th in touchdown rate (6.1 percent) allowed. They have allowed over 20 points to seven of the nine quarterbacks they’ve faced and have also allowed the fourth-most rushing points to quarterbacks this season.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Amari Cooper: So far through two games in Dallas, Cooper has shown a solid floor as the WR13 and WR22 with eight and 10 targets. That is all we’ve ever wanted from him and his opportunities per week.
- Tevin Coleman: His ceiling has been fleeting as he has just one RB1 week on the season, but he’s held a stable floor, scoring double-digit points in 7-of-9 games. The Cowboys rank sixth in rushing yardage allowed per game to backs (73.2 yards) but rank 25th in receptions allowed per game (6.2) to the position.
Bust (underperformance)
- Calvin Ridley: His viability still always comes down to him finding the end zone and your comfort level with for when he doesn’t. In four games with a touchdown, he’s been the average WR14 and in five games without, the average WR64. Dallas has allowed just six touchdowns to opposing receivers on the season.
- Ito Smith: Just like Ridley, Smith has been a touchdown or nothing option. He’s been the average RB24 in games with a score as opposed to RB49 without as he’s cleared 60 total yards in a game just once on the season. It's fine to chase a touchdown from a back getting a consistent dose of high-volume, but that is not the case here.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Austin Hooper: He’s been boom-or-bust as he’s had four weeks as a top-6 scorer and five as the TE16 or lower, but he keeps running into great outlooks on paper. Dallas has allowed a top-12 tight end in three of the five games that Sean Lee has missed or exited.
Bengals @ Ravens
|Cincinnati
|Rank
|@
|Baltimore
|Rank
|n/a
|
|Spread
|n/a
|
|n/a
|
|Implied Total
|n/a
|
|26.1
|11
|Points/Gm
|23.7
|17
|32.0
|31
|Points All./Gm
|17.8
|2
|58.2
|29
|Plays/Gm
|71.0
|1
|71.6
|31
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|64.0
|22
|35.3%
|27
|Rush%
|36.2%
|25
|64.7%
|6
|Pass%
|63.9%
|8
|39.6%
|16
|Opp. Rush %
|39.2%
|10
|60.4%
|17
|Opp. Pass %
|60.8%
|23
- Cincinnati is the only team in the league allowing over 30 points per game on both the road (33.8) and at home (30.6) this season.
- Opposing teams have scored on 51.6 percent of their drives against the Bengals, the second-highest rate in the league behind Oakland (53.3 percent).
- The Bengals allow the most total yards per game (464.7) for fantasy purposes while Baltimore allows the second-fewest (324.7).
- The Bengals average -70.4 fewer passing yards per game than their opponent, the largest differential in the league.
- The Ravens average 68.7 more passing yards than their opponent, fourth in the league.
- The Bengals also average -46.6 fewer rushing yards per game than their opponent, 31st in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Alex Collins: 41.7 percent of Collins’ fantasy output has stemmed from touchdowns, the highest rate in the league, but there are positives in his favor for him even without a touchdown. The Bengals are allowing 176.6 total yards per game to opposing backfields (31st) and have allowed a running back to score a touchdown in eight straight games. Even worse, they’ve allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs over their past five games. Collins also gets a boost if either running quarterback takes the field. Ty Montgomery and Javorious Allen should get in on things as well but hurt each other more than Collins.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Lamar Jackson: We still have no idea on Joe Flacco’s availability this week and if the team would consider actually playing Robert Griffin as the starting quarterback if Flacco cannot play. For now, we’ll address Jackson as the starter for those contemplating holding a roster spot for him. The Bengals have allowed the second-most rushing points to quarterbacks in the league so far on the season and are allowing 323.4 passing yards per game to opposing passers, the most in the league. There’s an unknown passing floor in play with Jackson, but he has a high fantasy floor due to his rushing ability. I would consider him a high-QB2 option with upside if he draws the start.
- Tyler Boyd: He’s now traded up and down weeks for six games in a row and has been held to fewer than 70 yards receiving in four of his past five games. Still, he’s still the only wide receiver in this offense you have any confidence in using as WR3 as the Ravens are a pedestrian 19th in points allowed per game to opposing slot wideouts.
- John Brown: All of the Ravens pass catchers take a bit of a hit if Jackson has to start since his passing floor is an unknown, but it’s not like Flacco was playing well of late to begin with. Brown has been struggling, catching just 22-of-44 targets over his past six games and posting fewer than 30 yards receiving in three of his past four games. That said, this is still a spot to chase his upside due to the types of downfield targets he receives. Brown is still fourth in the league in air yards and only DeSean Jackson has a higher depth of target than Brown’s 17.3 aDOT for all wideouts with over 50 targets on the season. The Bengals also could be without both Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) and Darqueze Dennard (shoulder) this Sunday.
- Michael Crabtree: He has just six catches for 63 yards over the past two games as the offense has sputtered, but with a six-team bye and the injuries the Bengals have had to their secondary, Crabtree can be considered as a lower-end WR3.
Bust (underperformance)
- Andy Dalton: We’ve come a long way since Dalton’s four-touchdown game against these Ravens in Week 2. The Bengals have now posted fewer 300-yards of offense in three of their past four games and Dalton has now been a QB1 in 4-of-12 career games without A.J. Green on the field.
- Joe Mixon: He played a season-low 29 snaps last week with a season-low 13 touches. Whether the blowout loss or the return of Giovani Bernard had more of an impact on that low use remains to be seen, but I side with the former having more of an influence. Mixon now has 15, 16 and 13 touches in the three Cincinnati losses he’s been a part of and 22 or more touches in the four wins he’s been a part of. He’s still be strong per touch, averaging over 5.0 yards per carry in three of his past four games, but the Bengals aren’t staying in games. The Ravens rank second in yards from scrimmage allowed per game (96.8) to backfields and the Bengals are road underdogs, which paints another ominous situation for Mixon’s workload and performance.
- John Ross: He led the team with six targets a week and found the end zone, but this is not a great spot to chase a guy who has caught 9-of-22 targets so far on the season.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Willie Snead: He’s only a stopgap option if Flacco starts, but if he does, Snead has averaged 8.3 targets per game over his past six games and has double-digit points in 7-of-9 games this season. The downside is that Snead offers almost no ceiling as he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 1 and has a season-high of just 60 receiving yards in a game.
Texans @ Washington
|Houston
|Rank
|@
|Washington
|Rank
|-3
|
|Spread
|3
|
|22.8
|
|Implied Total
|19.8
|
|24.0
|16
|Points/Gm
|19.6
|27
|20.4
|7
|Points All./Gm
|19.4
|5
|65.6
|11
|Plays/Gm
|63.3
|18
|65.2
|25
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|62.1
|12
|46.4%
|4
|Rush%
|43.9%
|12
|53.6%
|29
|Pass%
|56.1%
|21
|39.5%
|14
|Opp. Rush %
|34.7%
|3
|60.5%
|19
|Opp. Pass %
|65.3%
|30
- On their current six-game winning streak, Houston has allowed a touchdown on just 15.1 percent (11-of-73) of their opponent's possessions, second in the league.
- Deshaun Watson has accounted for 85.7 percent of the Houston offensive touchdowns, the highest rate in the league.
- Lamar Miller has picked up first downs on 15.2 percent (19-of-125) of his rush attempts this season, ahead of only Frank Gore (14.5 percent) and LeSean McCoy (12.6 percent) on the season.
- Washington wide receivers average 2.8 yards after the catch, the fewest in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- DeAndre Hopkins: He’s coming off a season-high 50 percent of the team targets in Week 9 and now has double-digit targets in six games this season. In his lowest scoring week, he had 14 points and has found the end zone in four straight games. Washington ranks 28th in receptions allowed (6.1) and 23rd in yardage allowed (80.3) per game to opposing lead receivers.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Deshaun Watson: He has thrown 25 or fewer passes in four straight games and this is another game that feels like a slow-paced slugfest. Over that span, Watson has averaged just 192 passing yards per game, but Washington still allows for some upside as they have allowed a 300-yard passer in three straight games and have allowed 9.6 yards per pass attempt over the past two weeks.
Bust (underperformance)
- Alex Smith: He’s thrown for over 200-yards in just one of his past five games and has thrown one or fewer touchdown passes in 6-of-9 games this season. I few can’t use him versus Tampa Bay, we have to walk completely away.
- Jordan Reed: There’s another paper argument to made for the matchup since the Texans allowed Denver tight ends to catch 11-of-12 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown in their last game, but Reed has been totally unusable through great matchup or not due to the lack of fantasy appeal this offense provides. The highest Reed has finished since Week 1 is TE12 while he’s averaging a career-low 4.1 receptions per game.
- Adrian Peterson: He’s still in the RB2 conversation since he’s averaging 17.6 touches per game, but he’s rushed 28 times for 85 yards the past two weeks as the injuries have stacked up on the Washington offensive line while the Houston defense ranks third in yards per carry (3.5) to opposing backfields.
- Josh Doctson: He’s gotten on the board with a touchdown in each of the past two weeks but has just 10 total targets in those games and hasn’t hit 50 yards in any game this season.
- Lamar Miller: He’s shared touches with Alfred Blue the past two games, receiving 32 touches to 30 for Blue in those games while Washington ranks fifth in rushing yardage allowed per game (70.3) to backfields and Miller offers no receiving upside.
- Demaryius Thomas: He had just three targets in his Houston debut. While he should be expected to get work now that he’s had a few weeks to get acclimated to the offense, we’ve still yet to see him post a WR3 or better week without a touchdown on the season.
- Keke Coutee: He hasn’t played since Week 7 and we’ve yet to see how he fits with Thomas in the fold. Washington has also allowed the sixth-fewest points to slot wideouts, which gives us time to see how Coutee returns to the lineup.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Maurice Harris: He’s been the WR7 and the WR32 the past two weeks as the matchup shave aligned perfectly with all of the vacant opportunity in the offense. He has 26.1 percent and 18.5 percent of the team targets in those games. The downside is there’s limited upside since his one huge game came in jailbreak conditions when he ran 43 pass routes and received 12 targets.
Raiders @ Cardinals
|Oakland
|Rank
|@
|Arizona
|Rank
|4
|
|Spread
|-4
|
|19.3
|
|Implied Total
|22.3
|
|16.3
|30
|Points/Gm
|13.8
|31
|30.2
|30
|Points All./Gm
|25.0
|18
|62.1
|22
|Plays/Gm
|55.7
|32
|59.4
|4
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|67.7
|29
|37.0%
|21
|Rush%
|37.1%
|19
|63.0%
|12
|Pass%
|62.9%
|14
|49.5%
|32
|Opp. Rush %
|47.8%
|31
|50.5%
|1
|Opp. Pass %
|52.2%
|2
- The Raiders are last in the league in touchdown differential (-16) while Arizona ranks 30th (-10).
- Arizona ranks 32nd in the league in yards per play differential (-1.12 yards) than their opponents while Oakland ranks 31st (-1.01).
- Oakland averages a league-low 11.0 points per game on the road.
- The Raiders have been outscored 164-72 in the second half this season, the largest gap in the league.
- The Cardinals average -69.9 fewer rushing yards per game than their opponent, the largest gap in the league.
- 52.5 percent of the passing yardage allowed by the Raiders is on completions of 20 or more yards, the highest rate in the league and the only team over 50 percent.
- Just 38.9 percent of Derek Carr's pass completions have gained 10 or more yards, the lowest rate for all passers with at least 100 attempts on the season. The average rate from that group is 47.1 percent.
Trust (spike starting production)
- David Johnson: He has 100 and 183 yards from scrimmage in the two games since the play-calling change. He now has at least 20 touches in five of his past six games and is in a rare spot as a home favorite against a Raiders defense that ranks 29th in yards from scrimmage allowed per game (169.7) to backfields.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Larry Fitzgerald: He’s notched three straight games inside of the top-30 with 25.5 percent of the team targets over the past four games. He’s still had 50 or fewer receiving yards in 7-of-9 games, so there may not be a lot of squeeze on a ceiling but he is a firm WR3 option.
- Doug Martin: He’s been an RB3/FLEX player or better in each of the past three weeks. He’s rushed 39 times for 182 yards (4.7 YPC) in his three starts with 83.3 yards from scrimmage per game while Arizona is 31st in rushing yardage allowed per game (126 yards), which ranks 31st in the league.
- Jalen Richard: He’s been the RB29 or better in five straight games but has yet to finish higher than RB21 over that span since he has no touchdown appeal and a season-high of 64 yards in a game. He’s a fine floor play but is essentially Oakland Theo Riddick for fantasy purposes.
Bust (underperformance)
- Josh Rosen: You can make the case for playing the matchup alone as Oakland is 32nd in yards per attempt (9.1) and touchdown rate (8.0 percent) allowed, but Rosen has shown no upside to this point more than one touchdown pass in just one of his six starts with a high of two passing scores.
- Ricky Seals-Jones: He’s coming off 23.1 percent of the team targets a week ago, his second-highest share of the season, but it’s doubtful that Josh Rosen has to throw 39 times again this week. Seals-Jones has reached double-digit scoring just three times on the season, making it tough to reach on the third or fourth wheel in such a lackluster offense.
- Christian Kirk: He has the same share of air yards (25 percent) in the offense as Fitzgerald in Rosen’s starts, but has four or fewer catches in five of those six games. As with Seals-Jones, it’s a tough ask to take a swing on the ancillary pieces in this passing game in a spot where we’d anticipate the passing game to be low-volume as a home favorite.
- Derek Carr: His only two usable moments have come in shootouts while Oakland hasn’t even scored a touchdown in a league-high four games.
- Jared Cook: He’s been a TE1 in just one of his past five games as this offense has turned into a dumpster fire. You can chase the target upside (he had 24 percent of the team targets last week) but that volume has been up and down as well. Arizona has allowed just three top-12 tight ends on the season and both Travis Kelce and George Kittle performed below their seasonal output entering the week against Arizona over the past two games.
Broncos @ Chargers
|Denver
|Rank
|@
|LA Chargers
|Rank
|7
|
|Spread
|-7
|
|19.8
|
|Implied Total
|26.8
|
|22.8
|19
|Points/Gm
|26.7
|10
|23.7
|15
|Points All./Gm
|20.7
|8
|64.0
|15
|Plays/Gm
|56.9
|31
|63.4
|19
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.6
|21
|38.4%
|18
|Rush%
|44.1%
|9
|61.6%
|15
|Pass%
|55.9%
|24
|43.1%
|26
|Opp. Rush %
|39.5%
|13
|56.9%
|7
|Opp. Pass %
|60.5%
|
- Chargers games feature the fewest amount of combined offensive plays per game (120.4).
- The Chargers have turned the ball over on just 6.6 percent of their possessions, the lowest rate in the league.
- Since Week 4, opposing teams have scored on just 29 percent (18-of-62) of their drives against the Chargers, the lowest rate in the league.
- The Chargers have allowed just eight offensive touchdowns over that span, the fewest in the league.
- The Chargers are allowing 74.3 rushing yards per game at home (first) as opposed to 131.7 per game on the road (26th).
- Melvin Gordon has forced a missed tackle on 25.6 percent of his rushing attempts, second in the league only to Nick Chubb (26.6 percent). Gordon had a rate of just 16.9 percent in 2017, 21st for all qualifying running backs.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Melvin Gordon: Denver has gotten their run defense back on track, allowing 119 yards on 47 carries (2.5 YPC) to backs over their past three games, but Gordon has been Gurley-lite so far this season, scoring seven consecutive games and posting over 120 yards from scrimmage in five straight games.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Philip Rivers: He’s averaging just 25 passes per game over the past five games with a high of 27, forcing him to live a similar fantasy life as Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson without the mobility card to play. Because of that, Rivers has thrown for more than 228 yards in just two of those games, but he still is the only quarterback to have multiple touchdown passes in every game this season.
- Phillip Lindsay: He will share the backfield once again with Royce Freeman returning to the lineup, but Lindsay averaged 14.2 touches per game in the full games that he and Freeman played together for 87.8 yards, He just reverts back to RB2 status.
- Emmanuel Sanders: He’s far ands away the primary target in this passing game and will run 64 percent of his routes from slot, away from the resurgent Casey Hayward. Still, the Chargers have not given up much over the past six games, allowing one lone top-24 week to Tajae Sharpe over that span.
Bust (underperformance)
- Keenan Allen: He and Chris Harris have a long-running history together and Allen will once again find Harris for a little over half of his routes. Allen averages 4.3 receptions for 39.5 yards over six regular season games versus the Broncos, posting more than 41 yards in just one of those games. He has, however, found the end zone in four of those games to keep the lights on.
- Tyrell Williams: He received a season-high in targets last week, but it was still just a total of just six. Williams will get the better of the individual matchups but is still solely dependent on hitting a splash play.
- Austin Ekeler: He has just four and three touches the past two weeks and more than one catch in just one of his past five games as he is now just a handcuff and not someone that has standalone value.
- Royce Freeman: Returning for the first time since Week 7, he finds himself as a huge road dog. Freeman has posted single-digit touches in all four of the Denver losses he played in alongside a full game of Lindsay.
- Courtland Sutton: You can chase a big play as Sutton carries a 14.0 yard average depth of target, but the Chargers have nuked boundary receiver play, allowing just one top-24 scoring week since Week 3.
- Case Keenum: The Chargers have played in some slow-paced games of late, which limits the appeal of just chasing volume here while Keenum has one game higher than QB14 over his past eight.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Jeff Heuerman: He has over 14 percent of the team targets in three of the past four games and is coming off career-highs in targets (11), catches (10) and yards (83) in Denver’s first game without Demaryius Thomas. There’s still allow floor here as he had fewer than 25 yards in seven of the first eight games prior, but Heuerman also ranks fifth among all tight ends in red zone targets (12) with eight of those coming over his past four games played. Opposing teams have targeted their tight ends 23.7 percent of the time versus the Chargers, the third-highest rate in the league.
Eagles @ Saints
|Philadelphia
|Rank
|@
|New Orleans
|Rank
|9
|
|Spread
|-9
|
|22.8
|
|Implied Total
|31.8
|
|22.0
|21
|Points/Gm
|36.7
|1
|20.3
|6
|Points All./Gm
|25.8
|23
|67.1
|5
|Plays/Gm
|66.0
|9
|62.2
|14
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|59.3
|3
|37.1%
|20
|Rush%
|46.5%
|3
|62.9%
|13
|Pass%
|53.5%
|30
|31.8%
|1
|Opp. Rush %
|36.7%
|7
|68.2%
|32
|Opp. Pass %
|63.3%
|26
- The Saints have scored on 66.3 percent (57-of-86) of their possessions, the highest rate in the league.
- New Orleans has scored a touchdown on 44.2 percent of those possessions, the highest rate in the league.
- Games in New Orleans average 67.3 combined points per game, the highest in the league.
- Alvin Kamara leads the league in fantasy points generated inside of the 5-yard line (51.9, 21.2 percent of his season total) while Drew Brees ranks second (47.2 points, 22.5 percent of his season total).
- Brees is averaging 347.8 yards passing per game at home this season (fourth) as opposed to 242 per game on the road (20th).
- Michael Thomas leads all players in fantasy points per game (29.9) at home this season.
- Thomas has now secured 89.7 percent (78-of-87) of his targets this season, the highest catch rate for a wide receiver with 50 or more targets through nine games of a season ever.
- The Eagles have scored 21 first quarter points this season, the fewest in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Drew Brees: He’s only played at home twice over the past five weeks but was the QB2 and QB1 in those weeks. At home, Brees has completed 80 percent of his passes while averaging 9.6 yards per pass attempt. The Eagles have allowed an average of 275 passing yards per game over their past three games to Dak Prescott, Blake Bortles and Cam Newton.
- Michael Thomas: Like everyone in this offense, he’s shredded everywhere, but even more so at home. He runs into a prime spot as the Eagles lost Ronald Darby after already allowing the most points per game (20.0) to opposing lead receivers.
- Alvin Kamara: He’s averaged 19.5 touches for 92.3 yards per game since the Saints Week 6 bye, out-touching Ingram 21-5 in the red zone over that span. The Eagles rank 28th in receptions allowed per game (6.8) to opposing backfields.
- Carson Wentz: He’s the QB4 in points per game since Week 4 and has posted over 20 points in five of six games over that span. Even in the Saints defensive turnaround, they allowed Joe Flacco (19.6 points), Kirk Cousins (20.7) and Jared Goff (29.3) to have QB1 games against them prior to running into a hapless Andy Dalton and morose Bengals offense a week ago.
- Zach Ertz: He has the most receptions (75) for a tight end through nine games in NFL history and doesn’t even need to catch a pass this week to have the most through 10 games.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Alshon Jeffery: He’s had just eight catches for 83 yards the past two weeks and all of duds line up with good cornerback play against Xavier Rhodes, Jalen Ramsey and Byron Jones. Marshon Lattimore isn't a reason to run completely away from Jeffery in a game that should feature high-scoring potential, but it’s something to consider when factoring in his floor potential.
Bust (underperformance)
- Mark Ingram: His breakout last week was largely aided by matchup against a Cincinnati defense that had no interest in tackling anyone. It will be harder to expect him to average 8.0 yards per carry again this week while he’s still getting hammered by Kamara for scoring opportunities.
- Golden Tate: He ran just 15 pass routes in his first game with the Eagles out of a bye. We undoubtedly expect that to rise, but he’s just a play on blind faith on a potential shootout until we see the usage become tangible.
- Eagles RBs: This three-way split a week ago went seven touches for Josh Adams, six for Corey Clement and five for Wendell Smallwood. It’s a clear avoid situation against a Saints run defense that is allowing a league-low 54.2 rushing yards per game to backfields and the third-fewest yards from scrimmage per game (97.9).
Vikings @ Bears
|Minnesota
|Rank
|@
|Chicago
|Rank
|3
|
|Spread
|-3
|
|21.3
|
|Implied Total
|24.3
|
|24.6
|14
|Points/Gm
|29.9
|5
|22.7
|11
|Points All./Gm
|19.4
|4
|64.9
|13
|Plays/Gm
|62.3
|21
|61.2
|9
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|64.1
|23
|33.7%
|31
|Rush%
|45.1%
|6
|66.3%
|2
|Pass%
|54.9%
|27
|40.1%
|19
|Opp. Rush %
|36.4%
|5
|59.9%
|14
|Opp. Pass %
|63.6%
|28
- The Bears lead the league in explosive play (gains of 20-plus yards) differential at +15.
- The Bears have scored 60.6 percent of the points in their games this season, the highest share in the league.
- Chicago faces just 6.0 red zone plays per game, the fewest in the league.
- 89.5 percent (17-of-19) of the offensive touchdowns scored against the Bears have come from passing, the highest rate in the league.
- Mitchell Trubisky leads all quarterbacks in fantasy points per game (29.4) at home this season.
- The Vikings have allowed a touchdown on just 16.2 percent of the opponent's possessions, the lowest rate in the league.
- Since Week 5, the Vikings are allowing just 4.54 yards per play to opposing offenses, the second-fewest in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Adam Thielen: His 100-yard game streak came to an end, but he’s still scored in six straight games while the Bears rank 23rd in points per game allowed to opposing slot receivers, where Thielen runs 61 percent of his routes.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Tarik Cohen: We haven’t gotten to use him in a spot where we were projecting neutral game script in a few weeks and he’s already been the better weekly fantasy play in this backfield since Week 4. The Vikings are 21st in receiving points allowed per game to backfields (12.7) while 59.2 percent of the fantasy points the Vikings allow to opposing backfields come via the passing game, which is the third-highest share.
- Stefon Diggs: He’s been a much better option on the road this season, averaging 9.5 receptions and 93.8 yards per game away from Minnesota compared to 5.0 catches for 53.0 yards per game at home. Chicago has consistently been worse to slot wideouts but have allowed their share of good games up on the outside to Davante Adams (5-88-1), Josh Gordon (4-100), Christian Kirk (7-90) and DeSean Jackson (5-112).
- Allen Robinson: It was great to see him healthy again to remind us of the talent level he possesses, but this is not as good of a paper matchup as he had a week ago against a depleted Detroit secondary. The positive here though is that Robinson has run 53 percent and 68 percent of his routes from the slot over his past two games played, which will free him up to make plays away from Xavier Rhodes.
- Anthony Miller: He’s quietly been a top-30 scorer in three consecutive weeks and has 20 percent or more of the team targets in each of those games. As the primary slot receiver for Chicago, he’ll have the most opportunity to make use of the matchup and is consideration as a WR3 once again.
- Trey Burton: He’s gone over 40 yards in just one of his past seven games with more than four targets in just one of his past six. But he’s still been a TE1 in five of his past six since he’s tied for third at the position in touchdown receptions and is tied for lead at the position in targets inside of the 10-yard line (eight), which keeps him in play as a lower-end TE1 given the tight end landscape of the position.
Bust (underperformance)
- Kirk Cousins: He’s been the QB16 or lower in four of his past five games because his touchdown output has lagged behind at 1.4 passing scores per game over that stretch. The Bears have allowed multiple touchdown passes in three of their past five games, with the only exceptions being to Nathan Peterman and Sam Darnold. It’s hard to discount Cousins greatly because both Thielen and Diggs have positive outlooks in regard to their individual matchups, but I still view Cousins more as a higher-end QB2 this week than a locked in starter, which is why he’s placed here.
- Dalvin Cook: He had 14 touches for 109 yards prior to the bye, with the bulk of those coming on a 70-yard run. This matchup is much tougher against a Bears run defense that has allowed just one rushing touchdown to a back this season and rank fourth in rushing yardage allowed (68.3) per game to backfields while they have allowed just one back to reach 100-yards from scrimmage in a game this season.
- Jordan Howard: We had a string of games there in which we could make a defined play on potential game script and scoring opportunities. Some of those games hit and some did not, but this is not one of those. Howard's 3.7 yards per touch are ahead of only Carlos Hyde (3.3) for all qualified running backs on the season.
- Mitchell Trubisky: He’s a tough one to slot this week because of his rushing ability and home splits, but he’s faced three top-10 pass defenses in terms of passing points allowed per game on the season (SEA, ARI and BUF) and in all three of those games, he’s been QB20 or lower. Minnesota ranks ninth in that area at 13.9 passing points per game allowed.
- Kyle Rudolph: He hasn’t been a TE1 since Week 4, averaging just 3.2 catches on 4.4 targets. That isn’t far off from Burton’s averages outside of his monster game, but at least Burton showed us that he has big game upside while Rudolph is solely dependent on catching a touchdown.
Chiefs @ Rams
|Kansas City
|Rank
|@
|LA Rams
|Rank
|2.5
|
|Spread
|-2.5
|
|31.5
|
|Implied Total
|33.0
|
|35.3
|2
|Points/Gm
|33.5
|3
|24.0
|16
|Points All./Gm
|23.1
|12
|60.9
|25
|Plays/Gm
|64.8
|14
|69.0
|30
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|58.9
|2
|40.6%
|16
|Rush%
|45.5%
|5
|59.4%
|17
|Pass%
|54.5%
|28
|34.8%
|4
|Opp. Rush %
|39.9%
|18
|65.2%
|29
|Opp. Pass %
|60.1%
|15
- The Chiefs lead the league in points scored per offensive play (.580) while the Rams rank third (.517).
- The Chiefs have scored on 58.2 percent of their drives, second in the league. The Rams have scored on 57 percent, third in the league.
- 50 percent of the offensive possessions by the Rams reach the red zone, the highest rate in the league. The Chiefs are at 43.8 percent, third in the league.
- Kansas City has 92 first quarter points this season, the most in the league. The next-highest team (Denver) has 65.
- Jared Goff leads the league in completions of 20 or more yards (50) while Patrick Mahomes ranks second (49).
- Tyreek Hill leads the league in receptions of 20 or more yards (17) while Brandin Cooks ranks second (16) and Robert Woods is tied for fourth (14).
- The Chiefs have allowed 43 receptions of 20-plus yards this season (32nd) while the Rams have allowed 37 (27th).
Trust (spike starting production)
- Patrick Mahomes: He’s had at least 20 points in every game but one this season while the Rams are 23rd in yards per attempt (7.7) and 26th in touchdown rate (5.8 percent) allowed to opposing passers.
- Jared Goff: As Gurley has “slowed” down some on rushing scores, Goff has bounced back with three straight QB1 scoring weeks while averaging 8.8 yards per pass attempt over those games.
- Todd Gurley: He leads the league with 139 yards from scrimmage per game while Kansas City has allowed over 100-yards from scrimmage to eight different running backs this season, tied for the most in the league and are allowing a league-high 181.3 yards from scrimmage per game to the position.
- Kareem Hunt: He failed to find the end zone for the first time in seven weeks, but still had 96 yards on 18 touches. The Rams rank 29th in yards per carry (4.9 YPC) allowed to opposing backs and rushing touchdown once every 25.9 carries, 25th in the league.
- Tyreek Hill: The Rams have been hammered by deep-passing game options and splash-play options while Hill has always saved his best for the road, catching 6-of-9 touchdowns in away games while averaging 104.8 yards per game on the road.
- Brandin Cooks: He’s had back-to-back 100-yard games and is coming off a season-high 12 targets and a 30.8 percent target share. The Chiefs have only allowed two touchdowns to opposing wideouts over their past seven games but are still leaking big plays in the passing game.
- Travis Kelce: He’s been a TE1 in eight of his past nine games while opposing teams target their tight ends 23.5 percent of the time against the Rams, the fifth-highest rate in the league.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Robert Woods: He ran 60.7 percent of his routes from the slot with Cooper Kupp sidelined Week 6-8 as opposed to 37.6 percent in the other weeks. As mentioned with Cooks, the Chiefs haven’t been allowing many scores to opposing wideouts, but Woods’ floor has remained steady. Woods has at least 12 points in nine straight games but has just one WR1 scoring week on the season.
- Sammy Watkins: His absence last week was presumably precautionary and he’ll be good to go this week but monitor his status early in the week. If ready, Watkins has been a WR3 or better in six of his eight full games this season.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Josh Reynolds: He was targeted just 11 times over the four games that Kupp either missed outright or left early in, which gives him almost no floor to rely on, but in a game with the highest game total of the past 32 years, anyone is play to take a swing on that is going to be on the field for 86 percent of the snaps.