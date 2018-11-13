John Daigle

Targets and Touches

print article archives RSS

Week 10: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 13, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

 

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

 

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (8, 12, 9, 9, 5, 7), John Brown (7, 14, 3, 7, 7, 6), Willie Snead (7, 7, 10, 7, 11, 8), Javorius Allen (4, 2, 8, 3, 5, 5), Alex Collins (1, 4, 0, 4, 2, 1)

 

Air Yards: John Brown (205, 209, 53, 90, 108, 38), Michael Crabtree (71, 84, 142, 121, 104, 85), Willie Snead (52, 59, 123, 57, 96, 32), Javorius Allen (4, 1, -5, -5, 38, -6), Alex Collins (2, 8, 0, 7, 3, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: John Brown (116, 58, 28, 134, 28, 15), Michael Crabtree (29, 66, 93, 66, 31, 32), Willie Snead (56, 55, 60, 23, 54, 58), Javorius Allen (19, 17, 44, 18, 18, 8), Alex Collins (3, 7, 0, 10, 14, 4)

 

Carries: Alex Collins (11, 12, 19, 11, 11, 9), Javorius Allen (10, 8, 1, 3, 0, 1), Lamar Jackson (4, 3, 1, 3, 3, 5)

 

RZ Targets: John Brown (0, 2, 0, 2, 1, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Michael Crabtree (1, 3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Willie Snead (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (2, 0, 3, 1, 2, 4), Lamar Jackson (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Javorius Allen (4, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-16, 3-56, 1-17, 2-12, 1-19, 4-80), Tavon Young (2-39, 3-58, 1-18, 2-9, 1- -2, 5-37-1), Jimmy Smith (X, 0-0, 2-40, 5-84-1, 5-58, 3-27)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (5, 6, 5, 7, 9, 3), Zay Jones (4, 8, 5, 8, 6, 11), LeSean McCoy (3, 5, 0, 8, 4, 1), Charles Clay (1, 5, 5, 6, 0, X), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 6, 2, 4, X), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, 5, 3)

 

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (88, 89, 81, 131, 128, 49), Zay Jones (49, 78, 34, 81, 13, 124), Charles Clay (10, 14, 41, 70, 0, X), LeSean McCoy (-6, 4, 0, 24, -1, 1), Chris Ivory (0, -1, 4, -3, -10, X), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, 66, 45)

 

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (20, 35, 27, 55, 18, 93), Kelvin Benjamin (11, 43, 71, 45, 40, 0), Charles Clay (12, 20, 14, 36, 0, X), LeSean McCoy (23, 21, 0, 82, 19, 5), Chris Ivory (0, 4, 21, 11, 20, X), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, 17, 0)

 

Carries: LeSean McCoy (24, 16, 2, 12, 10, 26), Josh Allen (4, 4, X, X, X, X), Chris Ivory (14, 6, 16, 6, 7, X)

 

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X), Zay Jones (1, 3, 1, 0, 1, 2), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 1, X, X, X, X), LeSean McCoy (3, 3, 0, 0, 1, 5), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, X)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (0-0, 2-27-1, 1-8, 2-15, 0-0, 2-8), Taron Johnson (3-23, 1-12, 5-24-1, 1-4, 1-7, 1-0), Levi Wallace (X, X, X, X, X, 0-0)

 

Observations: Matt Barkley’s performance -- arguably the best the Bills have received under center all year -- ultimately propelled the offense to its best day on the ground, as well. With only two active running backs, LeSean McCoy got a season-high 26 carries on 49-of-73 offensive snaps (67%). Even Marcus Murphy handled 14 carries of 24 snaps (33%). Chris Ivory (shoulder), Josh Allen (elbow), and Charles Clay (hamstring) should all be back after the bye, so there’s no need to get too high on any peripheral players entrenched in the Bills’ offense.

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (10, 12, 14, 7, BYE, X), Tyler Boyd (7, 9, 4, 10, BYE, 4), Joe Mixon (4, 7, 5, 4, BYE, 2), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 3), John Ross (X, X, 1, X, BYE, 6), C.J. Uzomah (2, 7, 2, 4, BYE, 4)

 

Air Yards: A.J. Green (123, 135, 158, 125, BYE, X), Tyler Boyd (87, 67, 28, 82, BYE, 18), John Ross (X, X, 47, X, BYE, 98), C.J. Uzomah (0, 68, 12, 31, BYE, 29), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 6), Joe Mixon (18, 38, -21, 2, BYE, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (78, 112, 85, 117, BYE, X), Joe Mixon (22, 20, 1, 15, BYE, 24), Tyler Boyd (62, 27, 138, 76, BYE, 65), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 30), C.J. Uzomah (43, 54, 13, 0, BYE, 23), John Ross (X, X, 0, X, BYE, 39)

 

Carries: Joe Mixon (22, 11, 13, 21, BYE, 11), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 2)

 

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (2, 1, 1, 1, BYE, X), John Ross (X, X, 0, X, BYE, 1), Joe Mixon (1, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 2, 0, 1, BYE, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 0), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 2, 1, 3, BYE, 1), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (2-17, 0-0, 1-9, 4-119-1, BYE, 4-24-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (0-0, 2-52, 2-63, 5-67, BYE, 1-2), Darqueze Dennard (4-37, 4-67, X, X, BYE, X), Darius Phillips (0-0, 2-1, 3-22, 7-68, BYE, 1-3)

 

Observations: It’s hard to take anything away from Cincinnati’s lopsided defeat at the hands of the Saints, but the Bengals’ receiver usage sans A.J. Green is worth mentioning. Tyler Boyd expectedly ran a route on 41 of Andy Dalton’s 43 dropbacks, but tied his season-low mark in targets for a variety of reasons — offensive inefficiency, matchup, extra defensive attention without Green, etc. John Ross (36 routes), Cody Core (20), Alex Erickson (16), and Auden Tate (7) soaked up the rest. Warren Sharp’s dynamic Strength of Schedule has the Bengals slated to face the 12th-toughest stretch of pass defenses to close out the year, but Boyd should stay a fine WR2 in season-long leagues given the lack of viable options for Dalton to throw to.

 

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (10, 9, 15, 12, 7, 5), David Njoku (11, 12, 6, 0, 5, 1), Rashard Higgins (4, X, X, X, 4, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 5, 4, 3, 9, 4), Antonio Callaway (5, 10, 2, 6, 5, 2), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 2, 3, 1, 3), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 1, 1, 6, 2)

 

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (99, 69, 185, 100, 72, 62), David Njoku (87, 63, 56, 0, 51, 15), Rashard Higgins (75, X, X, X, 29, 28), Antonio Callaway (55, 130, 21, 33, 76, 25), Duke Johnson (9, 40, 5, -5, 9, 1), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 14, 10, 2, 11), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 2, 16, 122, 24)

 

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (69, 11, 97, 39, 50, 22), Rashard Higgins (66, X, X, X, 19, 28), Antonio Callaway (22, 9, 14, 36, 51, 39), David Njoku (55, 52, 0, 53, 31, 18), Duke Johnson (45, 7, 73, 23, 16, 78), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 10, 5, 33), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 6, 0, 36, 33)

 

Carries: Nick Chubb (3, 3, 18, 18, 22, 20), Duke Johnson (5, 2, 1, 2, 1, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 2, 4, 2, 0, 1), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Rashard Higgins (1, X, X, X, 0, 0), David Njoku (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (0, 0, 3, 2, 5, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (5-60, 2-46-1, 4-36, 5-37-1, 1-8, 4-46), T.J. Carrie (5-51, 3-28, 5-58, 4-37, 2-45, 5-43), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0-0, 0-0, 1-29, 3-17, 6-70, 7-68)

 

Observations: Only Adrian Peterson has as many carries as Nick Chubb (78) since Carlos Hyde was dealt. No back, however, has rushed for as many yards as Chubb (406) in that four-game span. Even so, Duke Johnson has been involved in Cleveland’s last two games with OC Freddie Kitchens calling plays, leading the Browns in targets (13) and target share (21%) since Week 9. Jarvis Landry (12, 19%) and David Njoku (6, 10%) have been moved down the pecking order significantly in that time, so much so that Landry played a season-low 36 snaps (67.9%) on Sunday. Landry’s massive volume of targets and routes were inevitably the only opportunities keeping him afloat, so his on-field usage post-bye in Week 12 will absolutely be worth monitoring (and perhaps panicking over).

 

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (7, 14, 10, 7, 4, 9), Courtland Sutton (6, 6, 4, 3, 4, 5), Phillip Lindsay (2, 4, 7, 1, 3, 3), Jeff Heuerman (7, 4, 6, X, 5, 11), Devontae Booker (2, 6, 3, 1, 4, 4), Royce Freeman (0, 4, 0, 0, X, X)   

 

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (58, 99, 70, 106, 52, 50), Courtland Sutton (92, 44, 17, 72, 78, 67), Jeff Heuerman (52, 15, 43, X, 62, 17), Phillip Lindsay (0, -3, 1, -6, -11, -9), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 0, 0, X, X), Devontae Booker (-4, 3, 6, -2, -3, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (45, 72, 115, 102, 57, 47), Courtland Sutton (51, 18, 58, 28, 78, 57), Phillip Lindsay (10, 20, 48, 6, 17, 24), Jeff Heuerman (57, 18, 23, X, 4, 83), Devontae Booker (9, 59, 14, -1, 23, 9), Royce Freeman (0, 16, 0, 0, X, X)

 

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (12, 12, 4, 14, 18, 17), Royce Freeman (8, 5, 9, 13, X, X), Devontae Booker (1, 0, 2, 0, 9, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Heuerman (1, 1, 3, X, 4, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (3, 3, 1, 2, 2, 1), Royce Freeman (2, 0, 1, 1, X, X), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (6-47, 1-12, 2-25, 5-44, 1-6, 3-29), Bradley Roby (3-24, 3-125-2, 3-45, 3-17, 7-111-1, X), Adam Jones (4-12, 0-0, X, X, X, 0-0), Tramaine Brock (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-21, 0-0, 4-76)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, 13, 6, 8, 7, 12), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 3), Ryan Griffin (1, 9, 5, X, X, 2), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 3, 3, 2, 2), Keke Coutee (15, 7, 5, 3, X, X), Alfred Blue (1, 3, 8, 3, 0, 0)

 

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (182, 201, 56, 93, 74, 76), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 25), Ryan Griffin (1, 61, 39, X, X, 21), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 17, -11, 3, -2), Keke Coutee (51, 60, 27, 12, X, X), Alfred Blue (3, 8, 23, 0, 0, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (169, 151, 63, 50, 82, 105), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 61), Ryan Griffin (12, 65, 0, X, X, 13), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 25, -1, 0, 27), Keke Coutee (109, 51, 33, 3, X, X), Alfred Blue (4, 0, 73, 17, 0, 0)

 

Carries: Lamar Miller (14, 0, 15, 22, 18, 12), Deshaun Watson (6, 10, 2, 7, 1, 6), Alfred Blue (13, 20, 7, 8, 15, 15)

 

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (2, 3, 1, 2, 2, 1), Ryan Griffin (0, 4, 1, X, X, 0), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (1, 1, 1, 0, X, X), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 0, 1, 2, 4, 2), Deshaun Watson (1, 5, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alfred Blue (1, 4, 1, 0, 2, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (9-155, 1-8, 4-51, 6-52, 0-0, X), Kareem Jackson (1-13, 1-11, 2-15, 6-51, 5-61, 6-54), Aaron Colvin (10-111, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, X), Shareece Wright (7-60-1, 2-43, 2-17-1, X, X, 3-45)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (15, 7, 7, 3, BYE, 3), Chester Rogers (11, 10, 4, 0, BYE, 1), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, 4, 5, BYE, 7), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, 7, BYE, 3), Ryan Grant (9, 5, X, X, BYE, 1), Nyheim Hines (9, 3, 2, 2, BYE, 4), Jordan Wilkins (2, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 2, 3, 4, BYE, 2)

 

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (137, 105, 59, 26, BYE, 38), Chester Rogers (100, 64, 25, 0, BYE, 12), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, 24, 55, BYE, 71), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, 43, BYE, 19), Ryan Grant (92, 44, X, X, BYE, 4), Nyheim Hines (14, 6, -3, -1, BYE, 11), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, -3, 0, BYE, 0), Marlon Mack (X, -4, -8, 2, BYE, -2)

 

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (105, 71, 31, 37, BYE, 69), Chester Rogers (66, 55, 40, 0, BYE, 0), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, 25, 34, BYE, 77), Ryan Grant (58, 24, X, X, BYE, 6), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, 70, BYE, 36), Nyheim Hines (45, 21, -5, 7, BYE, 19), Jordan Wilkins (9, 0, 8, 0, BYE, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 4, 33, 17, BYE, 9)

 

Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 12, 19, 25, BYE, 12), Nyheim Hines (15, 3, 5, 11, BYE, 3), Jordan Wilkins (6, 0, 6, 2, BYE, 1)

 

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron1 (4, 2, 0, 1, BYE, 2), Chester Rogers1 (1, 2, 0, 0, BYE, 1), T.Y. Hilton1 (X, X, 2, 3, BYE, 1), Jack Doyle1 (X, X, X, 1, BYE, 1), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, ), Ryan Grant1 (1, 0, X, X, BYE, 1), Nyheim Hines (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1, BYE, ), Marlon Mack1 (X, 1, 0, 0, BYE, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 3, 5, 5, BYE, ), Nyheim Hines1 (2, 0, 0, 5, BYE, 2), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, )

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (X, 4-74-1, 1-13, 1-31-1, BYE, 0-0), Kenny Moore II (0-0, 4-43, 5-52, 2-17-1, BYE, 9-74), Pierre Desir (4-39-1, 6-70, 1-14, 3-39, BYE, 0-0), Quincy Wilson (0-0, 4-29, 2-39, 1-2, BYE, 5-59)

 

Observations: Jack Doyle ran 21 routes on 49-of-56 offensive snaps (88%) Sunday, but it amounted to just three targets and 36 yards. Eric Ebron ran 12 routes on 21 snaps (38%), but it somehow led to three targets and two touchdowns. In the four games Doyle’s played, Ebron’s run 66 fewer routes (122 to 56) and seen 10 fewer targets (25 to 15) as the team’s backup tight end, but has somehow managed to score four more touchdowns than Doyle (5 to 1) in those outings. It’s obviously unsustainable production (though I said that last week and here we are).

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (5, 5, 4, 6, BYE, 10), Donte Moncrief (15, 3, 10, 7, BYE, 4), Keelan Cole (10, 5, 7, 3, BYE, 0), T.J. Yeldon (10, 5, 7, 9, BYE, 6), Leonard Fournette (1, X, X, X, BYE, 5), James O’Shaughnessy (6, 4, X, X, BYE, 6), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, 2, BYE, 0), D.J. Chark (4, 1, 7, 5, BYE, 2)

 

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (186, 49, 64, 90, BYE, 53), Keelan Cole (113, 49, 72, 22, BYE, 0), Dede Westbrook (50, 63, 13, 31, BYE, 43), T.J. Yeldon (29, -5, 6, -1, BYE, -6), Leonard Fournette (1, X, X, X, BYE, -14), James O’Shaughnessy (58, 55, X, X, BYE, 21), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, 4, BYE, 0), D.J. Chark (86, 28, 51, 30, BYE, 18)

 

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (70, 41, 21, 18, BYE, 0), Dede Westbrook (55, 38, 17, 31, BYE, 30), Donte Moncrief (76, 0, 76, 54, BYE, 98), T.J. Yeldon (69, 29, 40, 83, BYE, 51), Leonard Fournette (5, X, X, X, BYE, 56), James O’Shaughnessy (27, 29, X, X, BYE, 46), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, 0, BYE, 0), D.J. Chark (68, 0, 31, 41, BYE, 0)

 

Carries: Leonard Fournette (11, X, X, X, BYE, 24), T.J. Yeldon (10, 8, 12, 2, BYE, 3), Blake Bortles (4, 4, 6, 8, BYE, 2), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, 6, BYE, 3)

 

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Donte Moncrief (3, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0), Keelan Cole (2, 0, 2, 0, BYE, 0), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 1, 3, BYE, 4), D.J. Chark (1, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, 1, BYE, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, X, X, X, BYE, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (2, X, X, X, BYE, 5), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0), Blake Bortles (1, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (3-59, 1-1, 3-50-1, 3-31, BYE, 3-53), D.J. Hayden (X, X, X, X, BYE, 3-28), A.J. Bouye (4-32, 5-63, 6-68, X, BYE, X), Tyler Patmon (3-49, 2-17, 1-3, X, BYE, 1-6)

 

Observations: In his first game action since Week 4, Leonard Fournette played 39-of-75 snaps (52%). He was used as the team’s workhorse, though, quietly handling 80% of backfield carries (24-of-30) and all four touches inside the five-yard line. Yeldon got 27 snaps and six targets in his typical third-down/hurry-up role, running 23 routes to Fournette’s 12. Jacksonville essentially gave Cleveland a fifth-round pick for free, giving Hyde nine pity snaps on the day. With Fournette presumably healthy, no back behind him is worth owning. Note Keelan Cole’s dreadful usage since losing his second fumble of the season back in Week 8, too. He’s received just three targets on the fourth-most routes (23) for Jacksonville in that time.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Targets and Touches Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


John Daigle Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Nicole: Trade Targets
    Nicole: Trade Targets
  •  
    NBA Waiver Picks
    NBA Waiver Picks
  •  
    Dose: Chubb leads Browns
    Dose: Chubb leads Browns
  •  
    Player News: Week 10
    Player News: Week 10
  •  
    Matchups: Johnson, MVS
    Matchups: Johnson, MVS
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Jones, Johnson
    DFS Analysis: Jones, Johnson
  •  
    NASCAR: 500K Phoenix
    NASCAR: 500K Phoenix
  •  
    Dose: Michel to Return
    Dose: Michel to Return

 