Week 10: AFC Targets & Touches

Observations: In his first game action since Week 4, Leonard Fournette played 39-of-75 snaps (52%). He was used as the team’s workhorse, though, quietly handling 80% of backfield carries (24-of-30) and all four touches inside the five-yard line. Yeldon got 27 snaps and six targets in his typical third-down/hurry-up role, running 23 routes to Fournette’s 12. Jacksonville essentially gave Cleveland a fifth-round pick for free, giving Hyde nine pity snaps on the day. With Fournette presumably healthy, no back behind him is worth owning. Note Keelan Cole ’s dreadful usage since losing his second fumble of the season back in Week 8, too. He’s received just three targets on the fourth-most routes (23) for Jacksonville in that time.

Observations: Jack Doyle ran 21 routes on 49-of-56 offensive snaps (88%) Sunday, but it amounted to just three targets and 36 yards. Eric Ebron ran 12 routes on 21 snaps (38%), but it somehow led to three targets and two touchdowns. In the four games Doyle’s played, Ebron’s run 66 fewer routes (122 to 56) and seen 10 fewer targets (25 to 15) as the team’s backup tight end, but has somehow managed to score four more touchdowns than Doyle (5 to 1) in those outings. It’s obviously unsustainable production (though I said that last week and here we are).

Observations: Only Adrian Peterson has as many carries as Nick Chubb (78) since Carlos Hyde was dealt. No back, however, has rushed for as many yards as Chubb (406) in that four-game span. Even so, Duke Johnson has been involved in Cleveland’s last two games with OC Freddie Kitchens calling plays, leading the Browns in targets (13) and target share (21%) since Week 9. Jarvis Landry (12, 19%) and David Njoku (6, 10%) have been moved down the pecking order significantly in that time, so much so that Landry played a season-low 36 snaps (67.9%) on Sunday. Landry’s massive volume of targets and routes were inevitably the only opportunities keeping him afloat, so his on-field usage post-bye in Week 12 will absolutely be worth monitoring (and perhaps panicking over).

Observations: Matt Barkley ’s performance -- arguably the best the Bills have received under center all year -- ultimately propelled the offense to its best day on the ground, as well. With only two active running backs, LeSean McCoy got a season-high 26 carries on 49-of-73 offensive snaps (67%). Even Marcus Murphy handled 14 carries of 24 snaps (33%). Chris Ivory (shoulder), Josh Allen (elbow), and Charles Clay (hamstring) should all be back after the bye, so there’s no need to get too high on any peripheral players entrenched in the Bills’ offense.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (8, 12, 9, 9, 5, 7), John Brown (7, 14, 3, 7, 7, 6), Willie Snead (7, 7, 10, 7, 11, 8), Javorius Allen (4, 2, 8, 3, 5, 5), Alex Collins (1, 4, 0, 4, 2, 1)

Air Yards: John Brown (205, 209, 53, 90, 108, 38), Michael Crabtree (71, 84, 142, 121, 104, 85), Willie Snead (52, 59, 123, 57, 96, 32), Javorius Allen (4, 1, -5, -5, 38, -6), Alex Collins (2, 8, 0, 7, 3, 1)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (116, 58, 28, 134, 28, 15), Michael Crabtree (29, 66, 93, 66, 31, 32), Willie Snead (56, 55, 60, 23, 54, 58), Javorius Allen (19, 17, 44, 18, 18, 8), Alex Collins (3, 7, 0, 10, 14, 4)

Carries: Alex Collins (11, 12, 19, 11, 11, 9), Javorius Allen (10, 8, 1, 3, 0, 1), Lamar Jackson (4, 3, 1, 3, 3, 5)

RZ Targets: John Brown (0, 2, 0, 2, 1, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Michael Crabtree (1, 3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Willie Snead (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (2, 0, 3, 1, 2, 4), Lamar Jackson (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Javorius Allen (4, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-16, 3-56, 1-17, 2-12, 1-19, 4-80), Tavon Young (2-39, 3-58, 1-18, 2-9, 1- -2, 5-37-1), Jimmy Smith (X, 0-0, 2-40, 5-84-1, 5-58, 3-27)

Observations: Bye.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (5, 6, 5, 7, 9, 3), Zay Jones (4, 8, 5, 8, 6, 11), LeSean McCoy (3, 5, 0, 8, 4, 1), Charles Clay (1, 5, 5, 6, 0, X), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 6, 2, 4, X), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, 5, 3)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (88, 89, 81, 131, 128, 49), Zay Jones (49, 78, 34, 81, 13, 124), Charles Clay (10, 14, 41, 70, 0, X), LeSean McCoy (-6, 4, 0, 24, -1, 1), Chris Ivory (0, -1, 4, -3, -10, X), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, 66, 45)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (20, 35, 27, 55, 18, 93), Kelvin Benjamin (11, 43, 71, 45, 40, 0), Charles Clay (12, 20, 14, 36, 0, X), LeSean McCoy (23, 21, 0, 82, 19, 5), Chris Ivory (0, 4, 21, 11, 20, X), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, 17, 0)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (24, 16, 2, 12, 10, 26), Josh Allen (4, 4, X, X, X, X), Chris Ivory (14, 6, 16, 6, 7, X)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X), Zay Jones (1, 3, 1, 0, 1, 2), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 1, X, X, X, X), LeSean McCoy (3, 3, 0, 0, 1, 5), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (0-0, 2-27-1, 1-8, 2-15, 0-0, 2-8), Taron Johnson (3-23, 1-12, 5-24-1, 1-4, 1-7, 1-0), Levi Wallace (X, X, X, X, X, 0-0)

Observations: Matt Barkley’s performance -- arguably the best the Bills have received under center all year -- ultimately propelled the offense to its best day on the ground, as well. With only two active running backs, LeSean McCoy got a season-high 26 carries on 49-of-73 offensive snaps (67%). Even Marcus Murphy handled 14 carries of 24 snaps (33%). Chris Ivory (shoulder), Josh Allen (elbow), and Charles Clay (hamstring) should all be back after the bye, so there’s no need to get too high on any peripheral players entrenched in the Bills’ offense.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (10, 12, 14, 7, BYE, X), Tyler Boyd (7, 9, 4, 10, BYE, 4), Joe Mixon (4, 7, 5, 4, BYE, 2), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 3), John Ross (X, X, 1, X, BYE, 6), C.J. Uzomah (2, 7, 2, 4, BYE, 4)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (123, 135, 158, 125, BYE, X), Tyler Boyd (87, 67, 28, 82, BYE, 18), John Ross (X, X, 47, X, BYE, 98), C.J. Uzomah (0, 68, 12, 31, BYE, 29), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 6), Joe Mixon (18, 38, -21, 2, BYE, 1)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (78, 112, 85, 117, BYE, X), Joe Mixon (22, 20, 1, 15, BYE, 24), Tyler Boyd (62, 27, 138, 76, BYE, 65), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 30), C.J. Uzomah (43, 54, 13, 0, BYE, 23), John Ross (X, X, 0, X, BYE, 39)

Carries: Joe Mixon (22, 11, 13, 21, BYE, 11), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 2)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (2, 1, 1, 1, BYE, X), John Ross (X, X, 0, X, BYE, 1), Joe Mixon (1, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 2, 0, 1, BYE, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 0), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 0)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 2, 1, 3, BYE, 1), Giovani Bernard (X, X, X, X, BYE, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (2-17, 0-0, 1-9, 4-119-1, BYE, 4-24-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (0-0, 2-52, 2-63, 5-67, BYE, 1-2), Darqueze Dennard (4-37, 4-67, X, X, BYE, X), Darius Phillips (0-0, 2-1, 3-22, 7-68, BYE, 1-3)

Observations: It’s hard to take anything away from Cincinnati’s lopsided defeat at the hands of the Saints, but the Bengals’ receiver usage sans A.J. Green is worth mentioning. Tyler Boyd expectedly ran a route on 41 of Andy Dalton’s 43 dropbacks, but tied his season-low mark in targets for a variety of reasons — offensive inefficiency, matchup, extra defensive attention without Green, etc. John Ross (36 routes), Cody Core (20), Alex Erickson (16), and Auden Tate (7) soaked up the rest. Warren Sharp’s dynamic Strength of Schedule has the Bengals slated to face the 12th-toughest stretch of pass defenses to close out the year, but Boyd should stay a fine WR2 in season-long leagues given the lack of viable options for Dalton to throw to.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (10, 9, 15, 12, 7, 5), David Njoku (11, 12, 6, 0, 5, 1), Rashard Higgins (4, X, X, X, 4, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 5, 4, 3, 9, 4), Antonio Callaway (5, 10, 2, 6, 5, 2), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 2, 3, 1, 3), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 1, 1, 6, 2)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (99, 69, 185, 100, 72, 62), David Njoku (87, 63, 56, 0, 51, 15), Rashard Higgins (75, X, X, X, 29, 28), Antonio Callaway (55, 130, 21, 33, 76, 25), Duke Johnson (9, 40, 5, -5, 9, 1), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 14, 10, 2, 11), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 2, 16, 122, 24)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (69, 11, 97, 39, 50, 22), Rashard Higgins (66, X, X, X, 19, 28), Antonio Callaway (22, 9, 14, 36, 51, 39), David Njoku (55, 52, 0, 53, 31, 18), Duke Johnson (45, 7, 73, 23, 16, 78), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 10, 5, 33), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 6, 0, 36, 33)

Carries: Nick Chubb (3, 3, 18, 18, 22, 20), Duke Johnson (5, 2, 1, 2, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 2, 4, 2, 0, 1), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Rashard Higgins (1, X, X, X, 0, 0), David Njoku (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (0, 0, 3, 2, 5, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (5-60, 2-46-1, 4-36, 5-37-1, 1-8, 4-46), T.J. Carrie (5-51, 3-28, 5-58, 4-37, 2-45, 5-43), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0-0, 0-0, 1-29, 3-17, 6-70, 7-68)

Observations: Only Adrian Peterson has as many carries as Nick Chubb (78) since Carlos Hyde was dealt. No back, however, has rushed for as many yards as Chubb (406) in that four-game span. Even so, Duke Johnson has been involved in Cleveland’s last two games with OC Freddie Kitchens calling plays, leading the Browns in targets (13) and target share (21%) since Week 9. Jarvis Landry (12, 19%) and David Njoku (6, 10%) have been moved down the pecking order significantly in that time, so much so that Landry played a season-low 36 snaps (67.9%) on Sunday. Landry’s massive volume of targets and routes were inevitably the only opportunities keeping him afloat, so his on-field usage post-bye in Week 12 will absolutely be worth monitoring (and perhaps panicking over).

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (7, 14, 10, 7, 4, 9), Courtland Sutton (6, 6, 4, 3, 4, 5), Phillip Lindsay (2, 4, 7, 1, 3, 3), Jeff Heuerman (7, 4, 6, X, 5, 11), Devontae Booker (2, 6, 3, 1, 4, 4), Royce Freeman (0, 4, 0, 0, X, X)

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (58, 99, 70, 106, 52, 50), Courtland Sutton (92, 44, 17, 72, 78, 67), Jeff Heuerman (52, 15, 43, X, 62, 17), Phillip Lindsay (0, -3, 1, -6, -11, -9), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 0, 0, X, X), Devontae Booker (-4, 3, 6, -2, -3, 1)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (45, 72, 115, 102, 57, 47), Courtland Sutton (51, 18, 58, 28, 78, 57), Phillip Lindsay (10, 20, 48, 6, 17, 24), Jeff Heuerman (57, 18, 23, X, 4, 83), Devontae Booker (9, 59, 14, -1, 23, 9), Royce Freeman (0, 16, 0, 0, X, X)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (12, 12, 4, 14, 18, 17), Royce Freeman (8, 5, 9, 13, X, X), Devontae Booker (1, 0, 2, 0, 9, 3)

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Heuerman (1, 1, 3, X, 4, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (3, 3, 1, 2, 2, 1), Royce Freeman (2, 0, 1, 1, X, X), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (6-47, 1-12, 2-25, 5-44, 1-6, 3-29), Bradley Roby (3-24, 3-125-2, 3-45, 3-17, 7-111-1, X), Adam Jones (4-12, 0-0, X, X, X, 0-0), Tramaine Brock (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-21, 0-0, 4-76)

Observations: Bye.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, 13, 6, 8, 7, 12), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 3), Ryan Griffin (1, 9, 5, X, X, 2), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 3, 3, 2, 2), Keke Coutee (15, 7, 5, 3, X, X), Alfred Blue (1, 3, 8, 3, 0, 0)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (182, 201, 56, 93, 74, 76), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 25), Ryan Griffin (1, 61, 39, X, X, 21), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 17, -11, 3, -2), Keke Coutee (51, 60, 27, 12, X, X), Alfred Blue (3, 8, 23, 0, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (169, 151, 63, 50, 82, 105), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 61), Ryan Griffin (12, 65, 0, X, X, 13), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 25, -1, 0, 27), Keke Coutee (109, 51, 33, 3, X, X), Alfred Blue (4, 0, 73, 17, 0, 0)

Carries: Lamar Miller (14, 0, 15, 22, 18, 12), Deshaun Watson (6, 10, 2, 7, 1, 6), Alfred Blue (13, 20, 7, 8, 15, 15)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (2, 3, 1, 2, 2, 1), Ryan Griffin (0, 4, 1, X, X, 0), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (1, 1, 1, 0, X, X), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 0)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 0, 1, 2, 4, 2), Deshaun Watson (1, 5, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alfred Blue (1, 4, 1, 0, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (9-155, 1-8, 4-51, 6-52, 0-0, X), Kareem Jackson (1-13, 1-11, 2-15, 6-51, 5-61, 6-54), Aaron Colvin (10-111, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, X), Shareece Wright (7-60-1, 2-43, 2-17-1, X, X, 3-45)

Observations: Bye.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (15, 7, 7, 3, BYE, 3), Chester Rogers (11, 10, 4, 0, BYE, 1), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, 4, 5, BYE, 7), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, 7, BYE, 3), Ryan Grant (9, 5, X, X, BYE, 1), Nyheim Hines (9, 3, 2, 2, BYE, 4), Jordan Wilkins (2, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 2, 3, 4, BYE, 2)

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (137, 105, 59, 26, BYE, 38), Chester Rogers (100, 64, 25, 0, BYE, 12), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, 24, 55, BYE, 71), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, 43, BYE, 19), Ryan Grant (92, 44, X, X, BYE, 4), Nyheim Hines (14, 6, -3, -1, BYE, 11), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, -3, 0, BYE, 0), Marlon Mack (X, -4, -8, 2, BYE, -2)

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (105, 71, 31, 37, BYE, 69), Chester Rogers (66, 55, 40, 0, BYE, 0), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, 25, 34, BYE, 77), Ryan Grant (58, 24, X, X, BYE, 6), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, 70, BYE, 36), Nyheim Hines (45, 21, -5, 7, BYE, 19), Jordan Wilkins (9, 0, 8, 0, BYE, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 4, 33, 17, BYE, 9)

Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 12, 19, 25, BYE, 12), Nyheim Hines (15, 3, 5, 11, BYE, 3), Jordan Wilkins (6, 0, 6, 2, BYE, 1)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron1 (4, 2, 0, 1, BYE, 2), Chester Rogers1 (1, 2, 0, 0, BYE, 1), T.Y. Hilton1 (X, X, 2, 3, BYE, 1), Jack Doyle1 (X, X, X, 1, BYE, 1), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, ), Ryan Grant1 (1, 0, X, X, BYE, 1), Nyheim Hines (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1, BYE, ), Marlon Mack1 (X, 1, 0, 0, BYE, 1)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 3, 5, 5, BYE, ), Nyheim Hines1 (2, 0, 0, 5, BYE, 2), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, )

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (X, 4-74-1, 1-13, 1-31-1, BYE, 0-0), Kenny Moore II (0-0, 4-43, 5-52, 2-17-1, BYE, 9-74), Pierre Desir (4-39-1, 6-70, 1-14, 3-39, BYE, 0-0), Quincy Wilson (0-0, 4-29, 2-39, 1-2, BYE, 5-59)

Observations: Jack Doyle ran 21 routes on 49-of-56 offensive snaps (88%) Sunday, but it amounted to just three targets and 36 yards. Eric Ebron ran 12 routes on 21 snaps (38%), but it somehow led to three targets and two touchdowns. In the four games Doyle’s played, Ebron’s run 66 fewer routes (122 to 56) and seen 10 fewer targets (25 to 15) as the team’s backup tight end, but has somehow managed to score four more touchdowns than Doyle (5 to 1) in those outings. It’s obviously unsustainable production (though I said that last week and here we are).

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (5, 5, 4, 6, BYE, 10), Donte Moncrief (15, 3, 10, 7, BYE, 4), Keelan Cole (10, 5, 7, 3, BYE, 0), T.J. Yeldon (10, 5, 7, 9, BYE, 6), Leonard Fournette (1, X, X, X, BYE, 5), James O’Shaughnessy (6, 4, X, X, BYE, 6), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, 2, BYE, 0), D.J. Chark (4, 1, 7, 5, BYE, 2)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (186, 49, 64, 90, BYE, 53), Keelan Cole (113, 49, 72, 22, BYE, 0), Dede Westbrook (50, 63, 13, 31, BYE, 43), T.J. Yeldon (29, -5, 6, -1, BYE, -6), Leonard Fournette (1, X, X, X, BYE, -14), James O’Shaughnessy (58, 55, X, X, BYE, 21), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, 4, BYE, 0), D.J. Chark (86, 28, 51, 30, BYE, 18)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (70, 41, 21, 18, BYE, 0), Dede Westbrook (55, 38, 17, 31, BYE, 30), Donte Moncrief (76, 0, 76, 54, BYE, 98), T.J. Yeldon (69, 29, 40, 83, BYE, 51), Leonard Fournette (5, X, X, X, BYE, 56), James O’Shaughnessy (27, 29, X, X, BYE, 46), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, 0, BYE, 0), D.J. Chark (68, 0, 31, 41, BYE, 0)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (11, X, X, X, BYE, 24), T.J. Yeldon (10, 8, 12, 2, BYE, 3), Blake Bortles (4, 4, 6, 8, BYE, 2), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, 6, BYE, 3)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Donte Moncrief (3, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0), Keelan Cole (2, 0, 2, 0, BYE, 0), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 1, 3, BYE, 4), D.J. Chark (1, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, 1, BYE, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, X, X, X, BYE, 1)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (2, X, X, X, BYE, 5), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0), Blake Bortles (1, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (3-59, 1-1, 3-50-1, 3-31, BYE, 3-53), D.J. Hayden (X, X, X, X, BYE, 3-28), A.J. Bouye (4-32, 5-63, 6-68, X, BYE, X), Tyler Patmon (3-49, 2-17, 1-3, X, BYE, 1-6)

Observations: In his first game action since Week 4, Leonard Fournette played 39-of-75 snaps (52%). He was used as the team’s workhorse, though, quietly handling 80% of backfield carries (24-of-30) and all four touches inside the five-yard line. Yeldon got 27 snaps and six targets in his typical third-down/hurry-up role, running 23 routes to Fournette’s 12. Jacksonville essentially gave Cleveland a fifth-round pick for free, giving Hyde nine pity snaps on the day. With Fournette presumably healthy, no back behind him is worth owning. Note Keelan Cole’s dreadful usage since losing his second fumble of the season back in Week 8, too. He’s received just three targets on the fourth-most routes (23) for Jacksonville in that time.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (13, 7, 12, 10, 4, 10), Travis Kelce (12, 8, 9, 5, 10, 7), Sammy Watkins (1, 8, 4, 7, 9, X), Kareem Hunt (4, 2, 6, 6, 6, 2), Spencer Ware (0, 1, 3, 3, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (108, 177, 125, 44, 70, 104), Travis Kelce (111, 69, 30, 99, 81, 23), Sammy Watkins (39, 22, 137, 87, 56, X), Spencer Ware (0, 1, 14, 0, -9, -6), Kareem Hunt (-1, 35, 6, 10, -1, 9)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (54, 61, 142, 68, 70, 117), Sammy Watkins (0, 78, 18, 74, 107, X), Travis Kelce (78, 100, 61, 95, 79, 46), Kareem Hunt (54, 7, 105, 55, 36, 25), Spencer Ware (0, 13, 9, 30, 0, 7)

Carries: Kareem Hunt (19, 22, 10, 15, 16, 16), Patrick Mahomes (3, 4, 2, 4, 2, 4), Spencer Ware (2, 1, 2, 8, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (2, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1), Sammy Watkins (1, 2, 1, 1, 2, X), Tyreek Hill (2, 1, 2, 2, 0, 2), Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 0, 4, 1, 1), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (5, 1, 3, 2, 2, 2), Patrick Mahomes (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Spencer Ware (1, 1, 1, 4, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (4-102, 3-37, 2-33, 2-57, 7-81, 1-1), Orlando Scandrick (5-68, 5-42, 6-69, 0-0, 3-18, 2-10), Kendall Fuller (6-108, 3-66-1, 2-39, 5-54, 2-18, 4-33)

Observations: Spencer Ware got three empty touches on a season-high 33.9% of Kansas City’s snaps Sunday. Chris Conley was the primary beneficiary without Sammy Watkins (foot), but inevitably saw just two targets despite running a route on 33 of Patrick Mahomes’ 35 dropbacks. Watkins is expected to return Sunday, but expect a dwindled target tree (rather than someone simply receiving his opportunities) if he misses further time.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Melvin Gordon (4, 4, X, BYE, 4, 6), Keenan Allen (9, 6, 5, BYE, 10, 9), Mike Williams (4, 4, 3, BYE, 3, 0), Austin Ekeler (3, 0, 7, BYE, 2, 0), Tyrell Williams (3, 4, 4, BYE, 3, 6), Travis Benjamin (X, X, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Antonio Gates (2, 2, 3, BYE, 0, 2)

Air Yards: Keenan Allen (54, 42, 47, BYE, 140, 108), Mike Williams (77, 37, 60, BYE, 71, 0), Tyrell Williams (47, 129, 77, BYE, 46, 78), Travis Benjamin (X, X, 13, BYE, 15, 0), Austin Ekeler (-7, 0, -11, BYE, -5, 0), Antonio Gates (14, 12, 16, BYE, 0, 24), Melvin Gordon (2, -1, X, BYE, -4, 9)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (90, 62, 72, BYE, 124, 57), Melvin Gordon (62, 18, X, BYE, 10, 72), Austin Ekeler (44, 0, 26, BYE, 13, 0), Mike Williams (45, 4, 55, BYE, 30, 0), Antonio Gates (19, 5, 11, BYE, 0, 18), Tyrell Williams (66, 118, 118, BYE, 23, 46), Travis Benjamin (X, X, 13, BYE, 0, 0)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (19, 18, X, BYE, 16, 18), Austin Ekeler (6, 7, 12, BYE, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (5, 1, X, BYE, 0, 2), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Keenan Allen (1, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 1), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 2), Mike Williams (0, 1, 0, BYE, 3, 0), Antonio Gates (2, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (3, 4, X, BYE, 1, 2), Austin Ekeler (1, 2, 2, BYE, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (2-9-1, 5-40, 5-40, BYE, 2-16, 6-42), Trevor Williams (4-65, 5-75-1, 2-26, BYE, X, X), Casey Hayward Jr. (1-10, 2-9, 1-5, BYE, 2-14-1, 2-23)

Observations: Since returning from their bye, the Chargers’ offensive opportunities have become extremely top-heavy in their last two games. Melvin Gordon, for example, has totaled 39 routes, 34 carries, and 10 targets on 84.3% of the team’s snaps despite facing game script (specifically this past week against the Raiders) that called for Austin Ekeler to soak up late-game usage. Ekeler’s totaled just 15 routes, 6 carries, and 2 targets in that span. As noted by Adam Levitan, Keenan Allen’s also recently surged with a massive 36.5% target share. Gordon should continue thriving against Denver’s No. 21 rush defense DVOA in Week 11.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Kenny Stills (5, 2, 3, X, 1, 3), Kenyan Drake (11, 6, 8, 2, 6, 2), Danny Amendola (4, 11, 7, 6, 7, 10), Mike Gesicki (5, 2, 3, 5, 1, 1), Frank Gore (0, 1, 1, 2, 1, 3), DeVante Parker (X, 1, X, 9, 2, 11)

Air Yards: Kenny Stills (60, 55, X, 7, 18, 26), Danny Amendola (24, 57, 72, 74, 66, 52), DeVante Parker (X, 41, X, 136, 18, 112), Mike Gesicki (53, 14, 20, 42, 30, 0), Kenyan Drake (13, 2, 75, 26, 13, 5), Frank Gore (0, -1, 4, -3, -3, 5)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (40, 17, 35, 5, X, 19), Danny Amendola (30, 59, 84, 43, 47, 72), DeVante Parker (X, 0, X, 134, 8, 43), Kenyan Drake (69, 21, 15, 37, 26, 11), Frank Gore (0, 18, 4, 5, 6, 12), Mike Gesicki (26, 11, 44, 14, 0, 5)

Carries: Frank Gore (12, 15, 10, 12, 20, 13), Kenyan Drake (6, 13, 6, 12, 3, 8)

RZ Targets: DeVante Parker (0, X, 0, 0, 0, 1), Mike Gesicki (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (0, 0, 1, X, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Frank Gore (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Danny Amendola (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Frank Gore (0, 3, 1, 0, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (5-56, 0-0, 1-5, 1-6, 1-11, 1-0), Bobby McCain (X, X, 4-41, 4-57-1, 3-35, 6-35-1), Xavien Howard (3-49, 2-4, 3-32, 3-23-1, 3-31, 3-52-1), Torry McTyer (0-0, 5-126-1, 0-0, 0-0, 2-14, 0-0)

Observations: Kenyan Drake (shoulder) was forced to exit for a brief stint, but was getting out-touched by Frank Gore 10-4 at that point, anyhow. Gore eventually finished the afternoon with 15 touches on 29 snaps (43%). Drake played 50% of Miami’s snaps, but got only eight carries and 10 touches total. Gore has now out-touched Drake 36-17 over the team’s last two games, rendering Drake to nothing more than a hold-your-nose FLEX ROS (as if you thought otherwise at this point of the season).

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (14, 7, 10, 13, 7, 8), Rob Gronkowski (7, 4, X, 8, X, X), Chris Hogan (4, 4, 7, 2, 1, 1), Sony Michel (1, 1, 1, X, X, 0), Josh Gordon (4, 9, 7, 6, 10, 12), Julian Edelman (9, 7, 8, 10, 10, 12)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (36, 70, 40, 34, 1, 7), Rob Gronkowski (70, 56, X, 121, X, X), James White (64, 41, 22, 23, -4, 3), Sony Michel (-4, 2, 0, X, X, 0), Josh Gordon (71, 90, 96, 84, 169, 195), Julian Edelman (43, 68, 53, 80, 66, 76)

Receiving Yards: Rob Gronkowski (75, 97, X, 43, X, X), James White (77, 53, 57, 79, 72, 31), Chris Hogan (34, 78, 63, 49, 0, 0), Sony Michel (12, 0, 13, X, X, 0), Josh Gordon (50, 42, 100, 42, 130, 81), Julian Edelman (57, 54, 36, 104, 71, 104)

Carries: Sony Michel (18, 24, 4, X, X, 11), James White (2, 6, 11, 8, 12, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 1, 1, 10, 11, 4)

RZ Targets: James White (4, 0, 2, 1, 2, 1), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rob Gronkowski (0, 0, X, 1, X, X), Josh Gordon (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Julian Edelman (1, 3, 3, 1, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (4, 4, 0, X, X, 2), James White (2, 1, 1, 2, 6, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 0, 2, 3, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (1-12, 2-18, 1-8, 2-45, 2-15, 6-98-1), Jonathan Jones (6-54, 1-6, 5-67-1, 1-14, 6-52-1, 0-0), Jason McCourty (4-44, 5-112-1, 3-73, 5-57, 3-60, 1-10)

Observations: Still ailing from a knee injury and playing from behind, Sony Michel received just 11 carries on 18 snaps (27.3%). Even James White was used sparingly once this one got out of hand, handling a season-low in touches (6). With Gronkowski presumably back after New England’s bye, expect this offense to perform differently in the coming weeks.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (5, 1, X, X, 4, 8), Robby Anderson (5, 5, 10, X, 6, X), Isaiah Crowell (1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 2), Jermaine Kearse (4, 10, 2, 10, 9, 5), Chris Herndon (0, 2, 7, 2, 4, 4), Elijah McGuire (X, X, X, X, 5, 6)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (51, -1, X, X, 32, 28), Robby Anderson (93, 77, 66, X, 85, X), Isaiah Crowell (1, 2, -3, 1, -5, -3), Jermaine Kearse (48, 49, 24, 88, 123, 32), Chris Herndon (0, 41, 75, 25, 45, 39), Elijah McGuire (X, X, X, X, 19, 20)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (0, 9, X, X, 40, 18), Robby Anderson (123, 39, 44, X, 32, X), Isaiah Crowell (12, 12, 21, 13, 11, 18), Jermaine Kearse (14, 94, 0, 30, 20, 16), Chris Herndon (0, 56, 42, 16, 62, 34), Elijah McGuire (X, X, X, X, 37, 27)

Carries: Isaiah Crowell (15, 13, 11, 13, 13, 7), Elijah McGuire (X, X, X, X, 7, 6)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (1, 0, X, X, 0, 0), Jermaine Kearse (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chris Herndon (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (3, 4, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (3-61-1, 4-55-1, 3-35, 3-51, 0-0, 2-57), Trumaine Johnson (4-92-1, X, X, X, X, 5-94), Buster Skrine (2-12, X, X, 2-18-1, 4-21, 6-69-1)

Observations: Elijah McGuire has absolutely been handed this starting gig since being activated from injured reserve, out-snapping Isaiah Crowell 68-42 in New York’s last two games. McGuire’s run circles around Crowell (literally) in that span, too, running 45 routes to the latter’s 19. Jets hit their bye this week, so stay on the lookout for McGuire on waivers in case some owner drops him for a bye-week filler. He’s clearly the back to own ROS.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (13, 6, 2, 5, 2, 9), Jalen Richard (5, 6, 8, 8, 4, 6), Jordy Nelson (8, 4, 3, 4, 3, 1), Seth Roberts (3, 7, 6, 4, 2, 3), Brandon LaFell (X, X, X, 4, 3, 6), Doug Martin (0, 1, 1, 2, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (105, 39, 0, 61, 7, 93), Jordy Nelson (80, 22, 25, 58, 36, 2), Seth Roberts (23, 91, 7, 36, 9, 26), Jalen Richard (-6, -2, -6, 8, 1, 19), Brandon LaFell (X, X, X, 31, 13, 45), Doug Martin (0, 3, 8, 7, 2, -1)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (110, 20, 10, 74, 20, 52), Jalen Richard (38, 53, 48, 50, 45, 52), Jordy Nelson (48, 43, 6, 14, 16, 0), Seth Roberts (12, 41, 31, 42, 18, 39), Brandon LaFell (X, X, X, 39, 20, 47), Doug Martin (0, 0, 8, 17, 20, 31)

Carries: Doug Martin (5, 2, 0, 13, 11, 15), Jalen Richard (1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Jordy Nelson (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jared Cook (2, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Brandon LaFell (X, X, X, 1, 0, 3)

RZ Carries: Doug Martin (2, 0, 0, 4, 0, 3), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Leon Hall (2-74, 3-61, 3-13, 1-0, 3-85, 0-0), Rashaan Melvin (7-85-1, 2-43, 1-10-1, X, X, 2-7), Daryl Worley (0-0, 4-17, 4-100, 4-42, 2-31-1, 2-42-1), Gareon Conley (1-48, 0-0, 0-0, 3-33-1, 1-3, 3-34)

Observations: Doug Martin’s on-field usage has been the only non-comical event for the Raiders over their last three games. Martin’s out-touched backup Jalen Richard 45-24 in that span, in particular averaging 13 carries since Marshawn Lynch hit injured reserve. The issue is that Oakland has mustered just 10 points or fewer in five of their last six, inevitably allowing Richard to come on late and soak up come-from-behind production. You can do worse than Richard if in need of a PPR FLEX, as he’s averaged 11.4 fantasy points in Oakland’s last three contests.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (9, 11, 13, 6, 8, 11), JuJu Smith-Schuster (11, 11, 4, 10, 6, 9), James Conner (6, 7, 4, 7, 6, 9), Jesse James (1, 1, 2, 7, 3, 3), Vance McDonald (5, 5, 2, 8, 3, 6)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (107, 126, 64, 113, 117, 59), JuJu Smith-Schuster (131, 31, 159, 58, 78, 45), Jesse James (3, 18, 14, 22, 6, 2), Vance McDonald (15, 11, 20, 28, 40, 6), James Conner (20, -2, -8, -1, -13, 0)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (116, 60, 34, 111, 33, 78), Antonio Brown (50, 62, 101, 105, 74, 42), Jesse James (23, 20, 26, 9, 32, 53), James Conner (34, 25, 75, 18, 66, 56), Vance McDonald (112, 62, 6, 68, 47, 25)

Carries: James Conner (15, 9, 21, 19, 24, 24)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (2, 3, 2, 1, 1, 2), Antonio Brown (0, 1, 4, 0, 1, 3), Vance McDonald (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), James Conner (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jesse James (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: James Conner (0, 2, 5, 4, 4, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Mike Hilton (0-0, 3-12, 2-7, 2-10, 2-7, 4-18), Joe Haden (4-49, 6-69, 4-39, 5-43, 7-69, 1-2), Artie Burns (2-16, 3-41, 2-20-1, 0-0, 0-0, 1-5), Coty Sensabaugh (1-5, 1-7, 1-13, 1-1-1, 0-0, 4-45)

Observations: James Conner’s 23 snaps (39.7%) were a season-low by a wide margin. He did leave early with concussion symptoms, but Stevan Ridley and Jaylen Samuels had oddly been involved before that. Samuels mirrored Conner in routes run (9), totaling eight touches for 29 yards on 18 snaps (31%). Conner is reportedly expected to play Sunday, and should return to his allotted elite usage. Even so, Samuels is worthy of a deep league (and dynasty, where applicable) stash in case the Steelers truly do want to get the talented Samuels involved in their passing game down the stretch.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (6, 4, 7, BYE, 10, 10), Dion Lewis (4, 2, 6, BYE, 4, 2), Jonnu Smith (2, 1, 3, BYE, 2, 3), Tajae Sharpe (4, 2, 9, BYE, 1, 3), Derrick Henry (1, 1, 2, BYE, 2, 0), Taywan Taylor (5, 2, 2, BYE, 2, X)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (37, 64, 18, BYE, 97, 148), Tajae Sharpe (56, 29, 88, BYE, 0, 56), Taywan Taylor (41, 60, 27, BYE, 23, X), Jonnu Smith (17, 5, 12, BYE, 15, 14), Derrick Henry (4, 3, 11, BYE, -10, 0), Dion Lewis (-5, -6, -7, BYE, -13, 3)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (49, 24, 10, BYE, 56, 125), Dion Lewis (14, 5, 64, BYE, 60, 11), Taywan Taylor (30, 13, 8, BYE, 24, X), Tajae Sharpe (30, 33, 101, BYE, 0, 0), Jonnu Smith (0, 12, 11, BYE, 33, 45), Derrick Henry (0, 5, 32, BYE, 5, 0)

Carries: Dion Lewis (12, 5, 13, BYE, 19, 20), Derrick Henry (11, 7, 12, BYE, 6, 11), Marcus Mariota (2, 2, 7, BYE, 10, 2)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (0, 0, 3, BYE, 2, 3), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 2, BYE, 0, 1), Taywan Taylor (2, 0, 0, BYE, 1, X), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, BYE, 2, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Jonnu Smith (0, 0, 2, BYE, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (3, 0, 3, BYE, 4, 6), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 3, BYE, 1, 6), Marcus Mariota (0, 0, 2, BYE, 4, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree’ Jackson (2-19, 5-57, 4-67, BYE, 4-46, 4-48), Malcolm Butler (2-8, 6-75-1, 2-30, BYE, 8-108-2, 2-11), Logan Ryan (1-11, 2-8, 4-106-1, BYE, 2-12, 3-42)

Observations: We’ve now seen two consecutive games in which Marcus Mariota wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report, and he coincidently finished as the week’s QB7 and QB8 respectively in those outings. He hasn’t been the only skill player for Tennessee to suddenly see top-10 notoriety, either. Corey Davis struggled with efficiency early on with Blaine Gabbert under center, but has quietly amassed a 31% target on Mariota’s 203 pass attempts this season. Only DeAndre Hopkins has recorded a higher target share (31.6%) on the year. Meanwhile, Dion Lewis has been handed elite on-field averages — 79.8% snap rate, 19.5 carries, three targets, 46 total routes — over the last two games. A suddenly-honed pecking order for this offense bodes well for the aforementioned trio ROS.