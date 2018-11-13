Waiver Wire: Week 11

Welcome to the 11th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. Thankfully, the volume of injuries continues to be low, but not everyone escaped Week 10 unscathed. One of those unfortunate souls was Cooper Kupp, who suffered a torn ACL against the Seahawks. It is a terrible blow for the player, the Rams, and fantasy teams alike. Elsewhere, Marvin Jones and Julian Edelman picked up knee and ankle injuries, respectively, but neither seems serious. DeVante Parker’s shoulder injury is more troubling, especially given his history, but he will have the bye week to heal up. James Conner was concussed on Thursday night, but it seems likely he is ready to return following the mini-bye.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets in shallow leagues, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worth monitoring, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
The Drop List
QB: Alex Smith
RB: Jamaal Williams, Austin Ekeler, Carlos Hyde
WR: Taylor Gabriel, Mike Williams, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb
Alex Smith has thrown for exactly 178 yards in three of his last four games. Aaron Jones firmly took hold of the lead job on Sunday, meaning Williams is just a handcuff at this point. That is also true of Ekeler, who has seven touches the last two games, and Hyde, who was a ghost in Leonard Fournette’s first game back. Gabriel still got the snaps against the Lions, but he took a big backseat to both Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller. He has mostly disappointed since his two good games on either side of the bye week. Williams has one catch or fewer in five of his last six games, and he has played fewer than half the snaps each of the last two games. Cobb cannot get healthy, and he has not been particularly effective when on the field.
Quarterbacks
1. Marcus Mariota
2. Dak Prescott
3. Eli Manning
4. Lamar Jackson
Running Backs
1. Rashaad Penny
2. Josh Adams
3. Ty Montgomery
4. Rex Burkhead
5. Theo Riddick
Wide Receivers
1. Anthony Miller
2. John Ross
3. Christian Kirk
4. D.J. Moore
5. Josh Reynolds
6. Willie Snead
7. Maurice Harris
Tight Ends
1. Jeff Heuerman
2. Ricky Seals-Jones
3. Jonnu Smith
Defense/Special Teams
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Arizona Cardinals
3. Carolina Panthers
Looking Ahead: Baltimore Ravens
Kickers
1. Ka’imi Fairbairn
2. Jake Elliott
3. Ryan Succop
Looking Ahead: Robbie Gould
QUARTERBACKS
1. Marcus Mariota, Titans – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues
Caution is warranted considering Mariota flopped after his big game against the Eagles earlier this season, but he has played very well the last two weeks on his way to two good fantasy games. Seemingly healthy, now he gets a great matchup against a Colts defense which has given up big games to Derek Carr and Blake Bortles their last two times out.
2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys – Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues
There are a few reasons to like Prescott again this week. First up is his rushing production. He only managed nine yards against the Eagles, but he found the end zone on the ground for the third time in four games. Second, he has shown more as a passer the last several weeks, averaging 262 yards with four total touchdowns in the last three games. Finally, he gets to face a Falcons defense which has given up 300 yards to every quarterback they have faced except Nick Foles and Baker Mayfield, who threw three touchdowns on just 20 attempts against them last week.
3. Eli Manning, Giants – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues
Manning probably should be firmly in never-again territory after what happened against the Saints, but he has thrown for 300 yards in three of his last five games, and he tossed three touchdowns on Monday night against the 49ers, one of the games he failed to hit the 300-yard mark. Most importantly, he gets the face the Bucs at home, the best matchup possible. Manning is anything but trustworthy, but this is a good spot.
4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens – Rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is difficult to know what to do with Jackson. If he starts, he will be at worst second on this list with an argument to be first, and he could end up being the best long-term option. That said, there is no way to know as of publishing if he will get the start this week. For the gamblers, the best course of action might be adding Jackson to see what happens and then make the swap late in the week if he does not get the start.
Playoff Stashes: The matchup against the Falcons will be a good barometer for Dak Prescott’s value the rest of the way. If he shows well, he could prove useful in great matchups against the Eagles, Colts, and Bucs during the fantasy playoffs. Likely to be cut in a lot of leagues, Andy Dalton also has some nice matchups in the fantasy playoffs, getting the Raiders and Browns in Weeks 15 and 16. A.J. Green will hopefully be back for those games. Finally, Mitchell Trubisky is still available in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues, and he gets the Rams, Packers, and 49ers in the playoffs.
Watch List: Blake Bortles actually played well against the Colts, but the Steelers have been a tough matchup for quarterbacks over the last several weeks…Derek Carr has thrown three touchdowns in the last four games, and all of those came in the same week…Even Case Keenum’s good games are not that good, and the Chargers are not a great matchup…Josh Rosen will be a better two-quarterback option than usual with the Raiders coming to town.
1. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks – Rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues
Sunday was an odd day, and that weirdness was accentuated by Rashaad Penny rumbling for 108 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries after managing 146 yards on the first 42 attempts of his career. After the game, coach Pete Carroll said Penny finally looked like the guy they thought they were drafting. All of that is extremely promising, but there are also big concerns, most notably Chris Carson, who is expected to play Thursday, and Mike Davis. Carroll admitted they cannot give touches to all three backs, meaning there is a chance Penny falls right back into a No. 3 role which netted him zero touches in two of the three games before Carson’s injury. That said, Penny is a first-round pick on whom the Seahawks want to be proven right. It seems unlikely he simply disappears again, but it is also unlikely he is a 20-touch player on Thursday night. He is worth adding in all formats to see what happens, especially given Seattle’s schedule in the playoffs, but he will not be an immediate starting option if Carson suits up.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
2. Josh Adams, Eagles – Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues
It remains possible this is an overly aggressive valuation of Adams, but there is no reason to back down at this point. Averaging 6.25 yards per attempt over the last three games, Adams once again looked like Philly’s best option in the backfield against the Cowboys, and coach Doug Pederson confirmed the rookie will see more work moving forward following that performance. Short of the Eagles adding another running back – C.J. Anderson’s release does raise some concerns – Adams’ role should continue to grow.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
3. Ty Montgomery, Ravens – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
The only thing which has changed since last week for Montgomery is he should play a game this Sunday. If he is active, Montgomery is likely to take on much of Javorius Allen’s former role, which was netting him around 30 percent of the carries and 10 percent of the targets early in the season along with some red-zone work. Given Baltimore’s schedule starting with the Bengals this week, that could be an extremely profitable role.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
4. Rex Burkhead, Patriots – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues
The excitement about Burkhead’s potential return is understandable, but there are several things to consider. First, he is not even eligible to return until Week 13, so he is not going to offer much help to fantasy teams fighting for a playoff spot. Second, he will be returning to a fairly established backfield despite their struggles against the Titans, so it is not a given he steps right into a fantasy-viable role. All of that said, Sony Michel does have injury questions, and the touchdown upside for New England running backs is as high as anywhere in the league. That makes Burkhead worth stashing where possible.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
5. Theo Riddick, Lions – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues
With Golden Tate gone, Riddick has 13 catches for 96 yards in the last two games. He is unlikely to score many touchdowns, and his ceiling might be around 75 total yards. Even so, six catches per game makes Riddick an option in PPR formats and deep standard leagues.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
Playoff Stashes: Baltimore's schedule was alluded to under Montgomery, but it is worth expanding here. Over their next five games, the Ravens play the Bengals, Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs, and Bucs. Respectively, those teams have given up the second, fourth, fifth, first, and ninth most fantasy points per game to running backs this season. That is great news for Ty Montgomery and worth thinking about for Alex Collins from a buy-low perspective. Seattle also has a pretty nice schedule if Rashaad Penny is able to emerge, and Royce Freeman could be worth adding in the leagues he was dropped to see if he can carve out a fantasy-viable role by the time the Broncos face the 49ers, Browns, and Raiders in the playoffs.
Watch List: As of publishing, C.J. Anderson has yet to find a new team, but his release will likely end up being a good thing for his fantasy value after he saw just 25 touches in nine games with the Panthers. That said, there are not that many good landing spots available. Only the Eagles really stick out…Speaking of, the Eagles for some reason played Wendell Smallwood 34 percent and Corey Clement 29 percent of the snaps against the Cowboys. It seems like at least one of them will remain involved no matter what, but Adams is the only back with a real chance for a fantasy breakout at this point…Frank Gore had a big game and is going to keep getting carries, but it is tough to get excited about a player whose most-likely outcome is 50 scoreless yards, especially since he is headed to the bye. Gore is likely rostered in all the leagues it makes sense to have him…It remains to be seen when Chris Thompson will return. Until that happens, Kapri Bibbs will be good for around five touches per game…Elijah McGuire averaged 59 yards in his first two games, but investing in a spiraling offense is a tough sell, especially since they are on bye this week…Nyheim Hines now has six or fewer touches in three of his last four games. It is impossible to trust him in a lineup right now…Giovani Bernard had four touches in his first game back. Perhaps he gets a few more looks moving forward, but he was not heavily involved before Joe Mixon went down early in the season…Alfred Morris could stumble into some touchdowns, but that will be about it as long as Matt Breida is healthy…Ronald Jones’ timetable for return remains unclear, and he is not guaranteed a role once he returns…The Texans have continually pushed back D'Onta Foreman’s timeline, and coach Bill O’Brien was noncommittal on the running back playing this season when asked about it on Monday.
Deep Cuts: Alfred Blue has 15 carries in each of the last two games…Eight catches for 102 yards looks like a fluke – his usage looked exactly the same as when he caught four and two passes in Weeks 8 and 9 – but Jacquizz Rodgers has been the passing-down option in Tampa Bay for the last several games…As mentioned last week, it makes more and more sense to roster a handcuff as the season draws to a close. Malcolm Brown remains the best in the league, but Spencer Ware, Chase Edmonds, Rod Smith, and Wayne Gallman are other options…With Le’Veon Bell looking unlikely to report, Stevan Ridley and Jaylen Samuels are names to know behind James Conner…Chris Ivory will probably be back after the bye, but Marcus Murphy showed well against the Jets.
1. Anthony Miller, Bears – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
Playing the Lions’ overmatched secondary helped, but Miller’s usage has been promising for the last several games. Since Week 7, Miller has been targeted at least six times in every game and has seen 25 percent of Chicago’s air yards. Even with Allen Robinson back against Detroit, Miller was the target on 20 percent of Mitchell Trubisky’s attempts. He will not be an exciting option this week against the Vikings, but there is room here for a big second half, especially with the Bears’ schedule down the stretch.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
2. John Ross, Bengals – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues
Unlike the rest of the season, it is a fairly thin week on the wire at receiver. That makes taking a shot on Ross a bit more interesting. He only caught two of his six targets against the Saints, but he played 83.7 percent of the snaps in the first game without A.J. Green, saw 26.1 percent of the targets, two more than Tyler Boyd, and found the end zone from two yards out. There could be something here, although the matchup this week with the Ravens leaves quite a bit to be desired.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
3. Christian Kirk, Cardinals – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
Kirk is nearing the give-up zone considering the passing game he plays in and the resurgence of Larry Fitzgerald, but it has to be noted he still has at least six targets in six of his last seven games with two scores over that span. He also gets a great matchup at home against the Raiders this week. He is worth keeping around to see what happens in that game, especially since he faces similarly favorable matchups in the fantasy playoffs.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
4. D.J. Moore, Panthers – Rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues
Moore is in a similar boat as Kirk except he has more competition for targets and could have to deal with Torrey Smith’s return. Like Kirk, however, he has a cake matchup this week against the Lions. It is a prime spot for a bounce back and could be telling given the matchups Moore will face during the fantasy playoffs.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
5. Josh Reynolds, Rams – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues
The only good news about the Cooper Kupp injury is there is already a blueprint for what the Rams will look like without him. In the two games Kupp missed earlier this season, Reynolds handled just six targets, 10.2 percent of Jared Goff’s attempts. That said, he caught three passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in the second of those two contests, and it is possible the Rams make a bigger push to get him involved with Kupp now out for the season instead of a few weeks. Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods are the only trustworthy fantasy options in the passing game right now, but Reynolds is worth adding to see what happens.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
6. Willie Snead, Ravens – Rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues
While he has not flashed much upside this season, Snead could be an interesting play down the stretch. Good for around 55 yards every game, Snead is probably not going to kill a fantasy team, and his upcoming schedule is about as good as it gets. After the Bengals this week, the Ravens face the Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs, and Bucs. Kansas City is not a great matchup, but the other ones are certainly attackable. A potential quarterback change does muddy the situation some, but Snead should offer a reliable floor with some low-key upside in those great matchups.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
7. Maurice Harris, Washington – Rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues
It seems like Jamison Crowder is going to miss more games, and Harris has finally turned his playing time into production the last two weeks, going for 124 yards on 12 targets against the Falcons before gaining 52 on five targets against the Bucs. That said, the schedule gets tougher moving forward, and his passing offense is among the least productive in the league. He is just a deep-league option.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
Playoff Stashes: As mentioned above, the Cardinals’ passing attack has an easy road the rest of the way. They get the Raiders this week before facing the Packers, Lions, Falcons, and Rams Weeks 13-16. Christian Kirk has a chance for a strong finish to his rookie season. The same is true of D.J. Moore, who gets the Bucs, Browns, Saints, Falcons, and Saints the final five weeks, and Michael Gallup, who faces the Saints, Eagles, Colts, and Bucs Weeks 13-16. If Gallup can carve out a big enough role behind Amari Cooper, there could be something there.
Watch List: Brandon Marshall did not appear to have much in the tank earlier this season in Seattle, but perhaps playing with Drew Brees can turn back the clock. He is just a stash at this point…There only seems to be room from one receiver in San Francisco’s passing game, and that receiver is George Kittle. Sorry, Marquise Goodwin…Golden Tate was not quite up to speed on Sunday night, and Nelson Agholor capitalized with five catches for 83 yards. It is likely that switches in the near future…Chris Godwin carries big weekly upside, but he is going to be inconsistent as a part-time player. He is likely rostered in the leagues he should be…Mohamed Sanu has not topped 50 yards since Week 5…DeVante Parker’s shoulder injury seems minor, but it creates some concern. Danny Amendola does not really have the weekly upside to make him a must-roster through the bye, and Kenny Stills is averaging 27.5 yards per game since Week 1…The Tre’Quan Smith dream appears dead, for now…Robby Anderson could be healthy following the bye, but that offense is one to avoid at this point. The same thing goes for Quincy Enunwa…Adam Humphries has worked his way into Willie Snead’s territory. He had another 53 yards against Washington…Josh Doctson has scored in back-to-back games, but he has yet to top 50 yards this season. He is not going to offer much in a low-volume passing attack when he does not find the end zone…Donte Moncrief and Dede Westbrook are much more interesting now that Keelan Cole is out of the picture, but they are still stuck in an inconsistent passing game…It is not clear if Keke Coutee will return this week, and it is even less clear what his role will be with Demaryius Thomas in town…It is in no way surprising David Moore has slowed down the last two weeks. He should pop up with more touchdowns, but he will struggle to consistently produce as the No. 3 in Seattle’s run-first offense.
Deep Cuts: Brandon LaFell, the Raiders’ No. 1 receiver, is available in basically every league. Seth Roberts is as well…D.J. Chark is now the No. 3 receiver in Jacksonville…With Taywan Taylor struggling prior to his injury and Tajae Sharpe not really that impressive, there is room behind Corey Davis on the Titans’ depth chart, and Cameron Batson has stepped into it the last two weeks…Nothing went to script in the Bills-Jets game, so in that context, it is not particularly surprising Robert Foster got loose for 105 yards on three catches. Buffalo heads to their bye this week, and Josh Allen, who is 2-for-9 targeting Foster so far this season, should be back after that. Even so, he is a name to watch along with Zay Jones…The Saints adding Brandon Marshall on Monday after signing Dez Bryant last week confirms they are not happy with their receiver options, but it is at least worth noting Keith Kirkwood caught two passes for 45 yards against the Bengals…Dante Pettis showed up with six targets Monday night, but Kendrick Bourne also saw five while Pierre Garcon should return after the bye...James Washington and Curtis Samuel remain interesting upside stashes…Nick Williams could get some slot snaps with Cooper Kupp out…Trey Quinn could return this week, and Washington needs receiver help.
1. Jeff Heuerman, Broncos – Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues
He broke out with 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown before the bye, but Heuerman had been impressively involved for several weeks outside of an odd goose egg against the Cardinals. Despite that game, he has seen 14.9 percent of Denver’s targets since Jake Butt went down and 21.1 percent of the targets the last two weeks. More importantly, he has dominated targets inside the 10-yard line, commanding eight of Case Keenum’s 21 attempts inside the 10. That usage has only resulted in one touchdown – his other came from 12 yards out – but it suggests he still has some room to grow as a fantasy option. It would be nice to see him do more with his targets, but there is rest-of-season TE1 upside here.
2. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues
After averaging 25.7 routes per game over the first seven weeks of the season, Seals-Jones has run 36 and 37 in the last two games under the new offensive coordinator, according to Pro Football Focus. That usage showed up against the Chiefs when RSJ finished with five catches on nine targets, just one fewer than Larry Fitzgerald. Those targets certainly could have been game-plan specific, but that game-plan should also work this week against the Raiders, who have given up the fourth-most points per game to tight ends this season.
3. Jonnu Smith, Titans – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is difficult to know what to make of Smith’s recent run of success considering his usage has not really changed. Since Delanie Walker went down, he has consistently played at least 75 percent of the snaps and seen around two or three targets. He finally started catching them the last couple weeks, however, including two short scores. With the Titans’ offense ascending and a good matchup against the Colts on deck, it might make sense to take a shot on him in a bad week for streamers.
Playoff Stashes: Jaylen Samuels has tight end availability in Yahoo leagues. With Le’Veon Bell looking unlikely to report, Samuels would get work if something happened to James Conner, potentially making him the best “tight end” in the game. David Njoku and Vance McDonald both have great runs through the playoffs. Njoku is rostered in 85 percent of Yahoo leagues, but it would not be surprising if he is cut in some following a rough stretch, especially since he is on bye this week. McDonald is available in just under half.
Watch List: James O’Shaughnessy is another name to know for desperate streamers. He caught five passes for 46 yards in his first game back from injury last week, and the Steelers have struggled a bit against tight ends this season…C.J. Uzomah has been mostly miserable since taking over as the lead tight end, and the Bengals should struggle to move the ball against Baltimore despite what Andy Dalton did to them last time around…It is possible Gerald Everett sees an expanded role with Cooper Kupp out for the season, but that did not happen the last time Kupp sat…Cameron Brate has not topped 35 yards in a game this season and has not scored since Week 6…Jesse James is unlikely to offer much unless he finds the end zone…Nick Vannett has scored in back-to-back weeks and seems to have the edge on Ed Dickson, but neither is a great fantasy option…Especially with Golden Tate in the picture, it will be tough for Dallas Goedert to get targets…Vernon Davis was targeted just once against the Bucs after going off for 62 yards on five catches the week before…Jordan Thomas had three touchdowns on five catches in the two games before the bye. That seems unsustainable, but it is worth watching…Mark Andrews had 11 targets in the two games before the bye, and the Bengals are a great matchup for tight ends.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Pittsburgh Steelers – Rostered in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Steelers’ pass rush has been getting home frequently this season as punctuated by their five sacks last Thursday night. They should be able to find similar success against the Jaguars.
2. Arizona Cardinals – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues
When their offense is not sabotaging them, Arizona’s defense has been legitimately good this season, and they get a great matchup at home against the Raiders this week.
3. Carolina Panthers – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Panthers were just shredded by the Steelers, and their pass rush has waxed and waned so far this season. That said, the Lions have given up 16 sacks in the last two weeks, meaning Carolina should be in line for one of their good games on Sunday.
Looking Ahead: The Ravens have not been as good recently, but they have a great matchup at home against the Raiders in Week 12.
KICKERS
1. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues
The matchup with Washington is not all that good, but Fairbairn has multiple attempts in all but one game this season, and he kicked six extra points that week. The current K5 should be an option the rest of the season.
2. Jake Elliott, Eagles – Rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues
Elliott has been a reliable option since Carson Wentz returned to the lineup, and he gets a date with the Saints in the comforts of the Superdome this week.
3. Ryan Succop, Titans – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues
Succop has fallen off a bit the last few weeks, but he still has multiple attempts in seven of nine games and gets a good matchup indoors in Indianapolis.
Looking Ahead: Likely to be cut in most leagues during the bye, Robbie Gould has a good matchup against the Bucs in Week 12.