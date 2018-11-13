Waiver Wire: Week 11

Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Welcome to the 11th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. Thankfully, the volume of injuries continues to be low, but not everyone escaped Week 10 unscathed. One of those unfortunate souls was Cooper Kupp, who suffered a torn ACL against the Seahawks. It is a terrible blow for the player, the Rams, and fantasy teams alike. Elsewhere, Marvin Jones and Julian Edelman picked up knee and ankle injuries, respectively, but neither seems serious. DeVante Parker’s shoulder injury is more troubling, especially given his history, but he will have the bye week to heal up. James Conner was concussed on Thursday night, but it seems likely he is ready to return following the mini-bye.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets in shallow leagues, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worth monitoring, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Alex Smith

RB: Jamaal Williams, Austin Ekeler, Carlos Hyde

WR: Taylor Gabriel, Mike Williams, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb



Alex Smith has thrown for exactly 178 yards in three of his last four games. Aaron Jones firmly took hold of the lead job on Sunday, meaning Williams is just a handcuff at this point. That is also true of Ekeler, who has seven touches the last two games, and Hyde, who was a ghost in Leonard Fournette’s first game back. Gabriel still got the snaps against the Lions, but he took a big backseat to both Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller. He has mostly disappointed since his two good games on either side of the bye week. Williams has one catch or fewer in five of his last six games, and he has played fewer than half the snaps each of the last two games. Cobb cannot get healthy, and he has not been particularly effective when on the field.



Quarterbacks

1. Marcus Mariota

2. Dak Prescott

3. Eli Manning

4. Lamar Jackson



Running Backs

1. Rashaad Penny

2. Josh Adams

3. Ty Montgomery

4. Rex Burkhead

5. Theo Riddick



Wide Receivers

1. Anthony Miller

2. John Ross

3. Christian Kirk

4. D.J. Moore

5. Josh Reynolds

6. Willie Snead

7. Maurice Harris



Tight Ends

1. Jeff Heuerman

2. Ricky Seals-Jones

3. Jonnu Smith



Defense/Special Teams

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Arizona Cardinals

3. Carolina Panthers

Looking Ahead: Baltimore Ravens



Kickers

1. Ka’imi Fairbairn

2. Jake Elliott

3. Ryan Succop

Looking Ahead: Robbie Gould





QUARTERBACKS

1. Marcus Mariota, Titans – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues

Caution is warranted considering Mariota flopped after his big game against the Eagles earlier this season, but he has played very well the last two weeks on his way to two good fantasy games. Seemingly healthy, now he gets a great matchup against a Colts defense which has given up big games to Derek Carr and Blake Bortles their last two times out.



2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys – Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues

There are a few reasons to like Prescott again this week. First up is his rushing production. He only managed nine yards against the Eagles, but he found the end zone on the ground for the third time in four games. Second, he has shown more as a passer the last several weeks, averaging 262 yards with four total touchdowns in the last three games. Finally, he gets to face a Falcons defense which has given up 300 yards to every quarterback they have faced except Nick Foles and Baker Mayfield, who threw three touchdowns on just 20 attempts against them last week.



3. Eli Manning, Giants – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues

Manning probably should be firmly in never-again territory after what happened against the Saints, but he has thrown for 300 yards in three of his last five games, and he tossed three touchdowns on Monday night against the 49ers, one of the games he failed to hit the 300-yard mark. Most importantly, he gets the face the Bucs at home, the best matchup possible. Manning is anything but trustworthy, but this is a good spot.



4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens – Rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is difficult to know what to do with Jackson. If he starts, he will be at worst second on this list with an argument to be first, and he could end up being the best long-term option. That said, there is no way to know as of publishing if he will get the start this week. For the gamblers, the best course of action might be adding Jackson to see what happens and then make the swap late in the week if he does not get the start.



Playoff Stashes: The matchup against the Falcons will be a good barometer for Dak Prescott’s value the rest of the way. If he shows well, he could prove useful in great matchups against the Eagles, Colts, and Bucs during the fantasy playoffs. Likely to be cut in a lot of leagues, Andy Dalton also has some nice matchups in the fantasy playoffs, getting the Raiders and Browns in Weeks 15 and 16. A.J. Green will hopefully be back for those games. Finally, Mitchell Trubisky is still available in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues, and he gets the Rams, Packers, and 49ers in the playoffs.



Watch List: Blake Bortles actually played well against the Colts, but the Steelers have been a tough matchup for quarterbacks over the last several weeks…Derek Carr has thrown three touchdowns in the last four games, and all of those came in the same week…Even Case Keenum’s good games are not that good, and the Chargers are not a great matchup…Josh Rosen will be a better two-quarterback option than usual with the Raiders coming to town.



