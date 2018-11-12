Dynasty First Down: Week 10

Monday, November 12, 2018

Risers:

Aaron Jones, RB GB

While Packers RB Aaron Jones has been in the league for only a year and a half, it feels like a long, hard road for the young back. Jones was stuck in a three-man committee a year ago and while he flashed talent, he couldn’t break free. The situation got even direr this year when Jones was hit with a two-game suspension to begin the season. It was back to the RBBC when Jones returned to the field. That changed in Week Eight when RB Ty Montgomery fumbled the game’s final kickoff and ended any chance of a Packers’ comeback against the Rams. In that same game, Jones played a season-high (at that time) 62% of the snaps and finished as the RB17. This was a sign of things to come. Montgomery was traded just a couple days later, signaling the beginning of the Jones era as the team’s lead back. In the two games since, Jones has played 58% and 74% of the Packers snaps and that increase in playing time has resulted in the break out we all expected. In Week Ten, against the Dolphins, Jones totaled 172 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. His value was already on the rise, as shown by his career-best November dynasty ADP of 45 overall and RB19. Since the Montgomery trade, Jones is the RB10 after entering Week Nine as the RB51.