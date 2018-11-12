Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

Cooper Kupp's Season-Ender

Monday, November 12, 2018


How unlikely was the NFL rise of Cooper Kupp? For starters, he entered the league out of FCS Eastern Washington, the team known primarily for having a red field. He was also 24, which is positively elderly for a first-year player. Kupp was one day younger than rookie teammate Sammy Watkins, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2014 draft. A third-round pick after flopping the Combine, Kupp was slated for No. 3 duties in a Jared Goff-led offense, which sounded a lot different then than it does now.


One of the reasons? Kupp rocked it in 2017. While the youngest player in the league, JuJu Smith-Schuster, led all rookies in receiving (917), Kupp checked in second at 869. He averaged a robust 14.02 yards per catch and found the end zone five times. Kupp overachieved, but not in a way that suggested he was a one hit wonder.


He was not. Kupp came out hot this season, scoring five times in his first five games. He was on pace for 96/1,402/16 heading into Week 6 against the Broncos. That’s when he hurt his knee for the first time. Horse-collar tackled by Darian Stewart, Kupp was carted to the locker room. His year appeared over.


Only it wasn’t. An MRI mercifully revealed a mild MCL sprain. It was a miracle for fantasy owners and another data point in the Rams’ 2018 “team of destiny” powerpoint. It was not to be. After a surprisingly short two-week absence, Kupp made it only two more games before his left knee gave out for good. Finishing up a route after some light contact, Kupp went down in agony. He was in so much pain you could literally hear him scream on T.V. Goff had the looks of a player who knew he had just lost one of his top weapons for the season.


He has. Torn ACL. Now 25, Kupp will miss the Rams’ Super Bowl run and be in a race against time to get cleared for Week 1 2019. It’s the cruelest twist of fate for an unlikely star who did his part in putting a moribund franchise back on the map. Kupp’s loss is the first real test the Rams have faced during the so far charmed McVay era. It will take a group effort to replace him. Josh Reynolds will take over in three-receiver sets, but tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett could be the biggest beneficiaries. Both players were already getting more involved before Kupp’s injury, and each caught a touchdown in Sunday’s narrow win over the Seahawks.


More than likely, McVay’s system is good enough to overcome the loss of one of its best players. He will still be counting down the days until he gets Kupp back.   


Five Week 10 Storylines


Aaron Jones has the game Christine Michael never did. The Prince That Was Promised found the perfect foil in a Miami Dolphins defense that has collapsed to expansion levels, getting gutted by opposing tight ends and road graded by running games. Jones’ 145 yards rushing were a new career high by 14 and came on just 15 carries. His problem was not a lack of commitment by coach Mike McCarthy, but a Dolphins D that simply could not stop him, limiting his work. Jones averaged an eye-popping 9.66 yards per carry, bringing his season mark to 6.76. His career number is 6.11. Maybe someone the Packers should have been featuring earlier, huh? Jones will face a stiffer Week 11 test — at least relative to the Dolphins — as the Packers make the Thursday night trip to Seattle. After starting out solid, coach Pete Carroll’s run D has sprung one leak after another, most recently getting pasted by Todd Gurley on Sunday. Jones is officially in the land of the RB1s.        


Nick Chubb has biggest game yet. Steadily heating up since Carlos Hyde’s trade, Chubb reached a boil against the Falcons, turning 20 carries into a mammoth 176 yards, finishing with 209 yards from scrimmage. He was given 23 touches for the second-consecutive game. After they came in vain against the Chiefs in Week 9, they helped polish off the Falcons as the Browns re-injected good feeling back into their turn-the-page 2018. The highlight was Chubb’s 92-yard touchdown in the third quarter, the longest run in Browns franchise history. Chubb took a stretch zone handoff, received some nice blocking from Antonio Callaway and was off the races. Displaying both his big-play and workhorse chops, Chubb will operate as a feature back down the stretch. He has forced himself into the RB1 conversation.  


Baker Mayfield continues to heat up vs. Falcons. Chubb was not the only Browns rookie on the ascendancy against the Falcons. Mayfield had as many incompletions (three) as touchdowns, commanding the huddle with renewed decisiveness as he needed only 17 completions to find nine different pass catchers for receptions. Mayfield converted his first 13 throws as the Browns streaked to a 21-10 lead. Chubb then finished the job. Mayfield has five touchdowns in two games under OC Freddie Kitchens after posting just eight scores in six appearances with Todd Haley calling the shots. Now headed on bye, Mayfield and Kitchens will further refine their attack ahead of a mouthwatering Week 12 date with the Bengals.  


Tom Brady flops in Tennessee. Harassed from the opening whistle, Brady had his worst game since Week 3, the last time the Pats faced a Bill Belichick disciple. Missing Rob Gronkowski and playing behind a banged up offensive line, Brady was held scoreless for the second time in three starts. He enters the Patriots’ bye with one touchdown in three games. Of course, this being the Patriots, two of those contests were easy victories. The bye will be gut check time but also an opportunity to get things in order. Constantly dealing with supporting cast issues, Brady might finally have each of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Gronk and Sony Michel near 100 percent when the Pats play the Jets in Week 12.  


David Johnson parties like it’s 2016. After multiple false dawns, we finally got the DJ game we have been waiting for. Johnson was the Cardinals’ entire offense as they tried to keep up with the intimidating Chiefs on the road, turning 28 touches into 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns. 7/85 of Johnson’s production came through the air after he entered Week 10 with receiving high-water marks of 5/41. New OC Byron Leftwich just gets it, using Johnson the way he’s supposed to be featured. How this was not OC Mike McCoy’s plan still beggars belief. Coming off back-to-back 20-touch performances, Johnson might finally have a 200-yard game when the Cardinals host the Raiders for Week 11.  


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com.
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

