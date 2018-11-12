Dose: Week 10 Review

Monday, November 12, 2018

The Jets played without rookie QB Sam Darnold , who suffered an injured foot in last week’s four-interception game. He was replaced by veteran QB Josh McCown , who threw for only 135 scoreless yards. Rookie TE Chris Herndon led the team in receiving for the second straight week, catching three balls for 34 yards. RB Elijah McGuire led the team in rushing and totaled 57 yards on nine touches. RB Isaiah Crowell totaled only 19 rushing yards on seven carries but did score the Jets lone touchdown of the game.

Veteran RB LeSean McCoy had his best game of the season, totaling 118 yards and two touchdowns, while Barkley spread the ball around to his receivers. WRs Robert Foster (3/105) and Zay Jones (8/93/1) each set new career-highs for receptions and receiving yards.

At one point leading up to this game, the Buffalo Bills had four candidates to be their starting quarterback. First, veteran QB Derek Anderson (concussion) was ruled out and then it was revealed that rookie QB Josh Allen (elbow) although getting close, was not quite ready to play. That left second-year QB Nathan Peterman , who has continued to create turnovers with every opportunity, along with the recently-signed veteran QB Matt Barkley . You guessed it…the Bills went with Barkley. Even more amazing, it worked. Barkley threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a dominant win over the home team Jets. This game was so one-sided that it sparked rumors that Jets HC Todd Bowles could be fired.

Arizona RB David Johnson had his best game of the season, by far. Johnson led the Cardinals in rushing (21/98/1) and receiving (7/85/1) and is the overall RB1 for the week, with only Monday Night Football remaining. TE Ricky Seals-Jones (5/51) and WR Larry Fitzgerald (6/50) were both frequent targets of rookie QB Josh Rosen , who threw for 208 yards and a touchdown. While the Cardinals have continued their losing ways, the changes displayed on offense are undeniable.

QB Patrick Mahomes set the franchise record with his 31 st passing score of the season, finishing the game with 249 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores went to WR Tyreek Hill , who caught seven passes for 117 yards. TE Travis Kelce (6/46) chipped in while WR Sammy Watkins sat out with a foot injury. RB Kareem Hunt totaled 96 scoreless yards.

Carrying one of the largest spreads over the past couple of seasons, this matchup was expected to be a major blowout. In the end, the new offensive game plan of the Cardinals kept things close throughout before the Chiefs put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles finished with 320 passing yards and two touchdowns and WR Donte Moncrief enjoyed his “revenge game” with three receptions for 98 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown. The Jaguars had RB Leonard Fournette on the field for only the third time all season and he managed to finish the game for the first time in 2018. Fournette looked fresh, totaling 109 yards and two touchdowns. RB T.J. Yeldon stayed involved with 63 total yards but it was former Browns RB Carlos Hyde who drew the short straw. He totaled only three carries for five yards. WR Dede Westbrook saw 10 targets but managed just 30 yards on five grabs. Former starting WR Keelan Cole has seemingly be phased out of the offense as he didn’t even draw a target.

Luck finished with 285 yards and three touchdowns and TE Eric Ebron scored three early touchdowns. He finished with three receptions for 69 yards. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton led the team with 77 yards on three receptions. RB Marlon Mack entered the game banged up but coming off back to back games as the RB3 or better. That streak came crashing to a halt as Mack rushed 12 times for only 29 yards.

Colts QB Andrew Luck got his team off to a hot start, scoring four first-half touchdowns, all by tight ends and taking a 29-16 halftime lead. The Jaguars made a valiant comeback attempt after intermission and the Colts were shut out but held on the for the narrow victory over their AFC South rival.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan threw the ball a ton as he tried to keep his team in the game, passing for 330 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough. WR Julio Jones scored for the second straight week after ending his long scoring drought in Week Nine and finished with a 7/107/1 line. TE Austin Hooper (10/56/1) recorded a new career-high with 10 receptions. WRs Calvin Ridley (3/37) and Mohamed Sanu (6/47) were disappointments. Obviously, RB Tevin Coleman was game-scripted out of this one, finishing with 63 total yards.

Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield set a new career-high with three passing touchdowns, along with his 216 passing yards. Mayfield only needed 20 pass attempts as fellow rookie RB Nick Chubb ran all over the Falcons. The highlight of Chubb’s day was a 92-yard touchdown run, which broke the team record for longest run from scrimmage. That represented the majority of Chubb’s 176 rushing yards but he also showed out as a receiver, catching all three targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. RB Duke Johnson wasn’t nearly as involved as he was a week ago, touching the ball seven times for 46 yards but adding a touchdown to pad his fantasy numbers. The Browns receivers’ box scores are pretty ugly. Rookie WR Antonio Callaway (2/39) led the team while former Ravens first-round pick WR Breshad Perriman (2/33) was next. WR Jarvis Landry caught two of his five targets for 22 yards. TE David Njoku caught one ball for 18 yards. This is all just a product of low passing volume for Mayfield and the Browns.

To the surprise of some, not only did the Browns defeat the visiting Atlanta Falcons, they controlled the game throughout. After taking a 14-10 halftime lead, the Browns added a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to seal the game.

The Bengals played their first game without WR A.J. Green , who is expected to miss multiple weeks with a toe injury, and his absence was noticeable. QB Andy Dalton threw for 153 yards and one touchdown. That’s only Dalton’s second game this season with fewer than 299 passing yards. As expected, WR Tyler Boyd was the Bengals receiving leader but that only took 65 yards on three receptions. The Bengals did get back WR John Ross (2/39/1) and RB Giovani Bernard (36 total yards) from multiple week injuries. The Saints have been tough against opposing backs all year and that continued in this game as RB Joe Mixon managed just 85 scoreless yards on the day.

The Saints scored touchdowns on all five first-half possessions and scored points every time they touched the ball other than their final possession of the game. QB Drew Brees moved into second place on the all-time passing touchdowns list, jumping ahead of former Packers QB Brett Favre . Brees finished with 265 yards and three scores and even rushed for the rare touchdown when he leaped over the line. The New Orleans backfield duo was a force as always. Veteran RB Mark Ingram enjoyed a bounce-back game with 162 total yards and a touchdown, while RB Alvin Kamara racked up 102 total yards and two rushing touchdowns. WR Michael Thomas had his typically uber-efficient game, catching all eight balls thrown his way for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Despite their lack of wide receiver depth after losing both WR Cameron Meredith and the newly signed WR Dez Bryant in the past week, rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith didn’t see a single target in the game.

What was billed as a game between high-scoring playoff contenders quickly became a one-sided blowout as the New Orleans Saints went into Cincinnati and waxed the Bengals by a score of 51-14. It was such a lopsided contest that the Saints inserted backup QB Teddy Bridgewater into the game early in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans- 51

Cincinnati- 14

Cleveland- 28

Atlanta- 16

To the surprise of some, not only did the Browns defeat the visiting Atlanta Falcons, they controlled the game throughout. After taking a 14-10 halftime lead, the Browns added a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to seal the game.

Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield set a new career-high with three passing touchdowns, along with his 216 passing yards. Mayfield only needed 20 pass attempts as fellow rookie RB Nick Chubb ran all over the Falcons. The highlight of Chubb’s day was a 92-yard touchdown run, which broke the team record for longest run from scrimmage. That represented the majority of Chubb’s 176 rushing yards but he also showed out as a receiver, catching all three targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. RB Duke Johnson wasn’t nearly as involved as he was a week ago, touching the ball seven times for 46 yards but adding a touchdown to pad his fantasy numbers. The Browns receivers’ box scores are pretty ugly. Rookie WR Antonio Callaway (2/39) led the team while former Ravens first-round pick WR Breshad Perriman (2/33) was next. WR Jarvis Landry caught two of his five targets for 22 yards. TE David Njoku caught one ball for 18 yards. This is all just a product of low passing volume for Mayfield and the Browns.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan threw the ball a ton as he tried to keep his team in the game, passing for 330 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough. WR Julio Jones scored for the second straight week after ending his long scoring drought in Week Nine and finished with a 7/107/1 line. TE Austin Hooper (10/56/1) recorded a new career-high with 10 receptions. WRs Calvin Ridley (3/37) and Mohamed Sanu (6/47) were disappointments. Obviously, RB Tevin Coleman was game-scripted out of this one, finishing with 63 total yards.

Indianapolis- 29

Jacksonville- 26

Kansas City- 26

Arizona- 14

Buffalo- 41

New York Jets- 10

Washington- 16

Tampa Bay- 3

There was no Fitzmagic on this day. In fact, there was hardly any scoring at all. Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick became just the seventh player in league history to throw for over 400 yards and fail to throw a touchdown, while the team’s three points is the lowest score ever for a team with a 400-yard passer.

Fitzpatrick finished with 406 yards and moved the Tampa Bay offense most of the day but turnovers ended multiple potential scoring drives and the Bucs never found the end zone. WR Chris Godwin led the team with 103 yards on seven receptions and RB Jacquizz Rodgers nearly doubled his previous career-high with 102 receiving yards. WR Mike Evans caught three of six targets for 51 yards, while the revenge game narrative wasn’t enough to propel WR DeSean Jackson to a huge game, catching five balls for 67 yards.

The Redskins offensive numbers weren’t much better. In fact, they were worse, but the team did not commit a single turnover and that was the difference. QB Alex Smith had the best matchup of the day as the Bucs nearly always allow a QB1 performance. Smith didn’t get there, throwing for 178 yards and one score. As most expected, WR Maurice Harris was the team’s leading receiver, catching five passes for 52 yards. Tampa Bay also gives it up to opposing tight ends but TE Jordan Reed managed just four catches for 51 yards. Even with game script on his side, RB Adrian Peterson rushed for just 69 yards on 19 carries.

Tennessee- 34

New England- 10

The game between the Patriots and Titans did not lack for storylines. First, this was the first time Patriots HC Bill Belichick faced one of his former players as a head coach, Titans HC Mike Vrabel. Secondly, RB Dion Lewis of the Titans clearly had this game circled on his calendar after New England put little effort into retaining his services after the 2017 season. Regardless of the narrative, the Patriots came out on the short end in this game.

This could be considered the Titans' best all-around game this year, led by QB Marcus Mariota, who threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns. RB Derrick Henry posted his first multi-touchdown game of the year, rushing 11 times for 58 yards and two scores. In his “revenge game” Lewis totaled 68 yards. WR Corey Davis had his second-best statistical game of the year, catching seven of 10 targets for 125 yards and a touchdown. Second-year TE Jonnu Smith continued his recent hot streak, recording three receptions for 45 yards and scoring a touchdown for the second straight week.

The Patriots once again played without TE Rob Gronkowski but did have rookie RB Sony Michel back on the field. After they fell behind, Michel’s role was limited. He finished with 11 carries for 31 yards. RB James White had been an automatic top 24 fantasy back in every game this season but that streak is over as he totaled 26 yards on six touches. WRs Julian Edelman (9/104) and Josh Gordon (4/81) each drew 12 targets from QB Tom Brady. Edelman left the game late in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. Brady finished with 254 yards and no touchdowns. It’s the second time in three games Brady has failed to throw a touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams- 36

Seattle- 31

A week after suffering their first defeat of the season, the Rams nearly lost another game and did end up with an even more serious loss. NFC West foes Los Angeles and Seattle did battle in this back and forth affair before the Rams held on for a narrow victory. In the process, the Rams and QB Jared Goff likely lost WR Cooper Kupp to a serious knee injury. While Kupp will undergo an MRI to confirm, it is believed the wideout suffered a torn ACL, which would end his season. This was Kupp’s second game back after missing time earlier in the season with a knee injury. WR Josh Reynolds will be Kupp’s replacement.

Goff threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns and RB Todd Gurley had another monster game, totaling 160 yards and a touchdown. Actually, that’s kind of a down game for Gurley. WR Brandin Cooks led the team with 10 receptions for 100 yards and WR Robert Woods posted a 4/89 line. Kupp caught five passes for 39 yards before exiting the game.

For the Seahawks, the storylines of this matchup revolved around the running game. First QB Russell Wilson rushed for 92 yards on nine carries. Wilson’s fantasy production had taken a hit earlier in the season because he wasn’t running the ball but this was his highest total since November of 2016. The Seahawks played without RB Chris Carson and in past games this year, that has led to monster production from veteran backup RB Mike Davis, who finished with a sold 70 total yards and a touchdown. The story of the game for fantasy players though was the long-awaited breakout performance of first-round rookie RB Rashaad Penny, who carried 12 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. The bad news is it will be impossible to project how HC Pete Carroll will use these three backs moving forward.

Wilson also threw for 176 yards and three touchdowns with WR Tyler Lockett serving as his top target, catching five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. WR Doug Baldwin had 39 yards on five receptions.

Los Angeles Chargers- 20

Oakland- 6

The Chargers got off to a very slow start on offense but scored early in the second quarter to take the lead and the Raiders never really put up a fight. QB Philip Rivers threw for two touchdowns among his 223 yards after failing to even complete a pass in the first quarter. RB Melvin Gordon led the team in rushing with 93 yards and receiving with 72 yards and a touchdown on five catches. WR Keenan Allen posted a 6/57/1 line for the game.

Raiders QB Derek Carr threw for 243 scoreless yards, spreading the ball around. Seven different players drew at least three targets and five pass-catchers had at least 30 yards for Oakland. Among them, TE Jared Cook (4/52) led the team, while RB Jalen Richard (5/52) stayed hot. WRs Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant were viewed as the top beneficiaries when Oakland dealt WR Amari Cooper. Bryant caught three passes for 17 yards and left the game with a knee injury while Nelson failed to catch his only target.

Green Bay- 31

Miami- 12

Our own Evan Silva had referred to this matchup as a potential “get right” game for QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and that is exactly what happened. Green Bay cruised to a relatively easy victory but it was largely thanks to second-year RB Aaron Jones and his running ability, not just Rodgers' passing offense.

Jones carried 15 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns in his true breakout game and also chipped in three catches for 27 yards. With RB Jamaal Williams carrying only three times in the game, this backfield belongs to Jones moving forward.

Rodgers passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns, hitting WR Davante Adams (4/57/2) for both scores. With WRs Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison out, rookie WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a popular option for fantasy players this week. He ended the game with a solid but unspectacular six receptions for 44 yards. TE Jimmy Graham flopped with just one catch for 14 yards.

The Dolphins once again played without QB Ryan Tannehill and the shine of backup QB Brock Osweiler is quickly fading. Os passed for 213 scoreless yards and one interception. Veteran WR Danny Amendola caught seven passes for 72 yards to lead the way and RB Frank Gore totaled 102 yards in the game. WR DeVante Parker led the team with 11 targets, catching five balls for 43 yards and RB Kenyan Drake totaled only 38 yards and his role continues to fluctuate from week to week. WR Jakeem Grant appeared to suffer an Achilles injury, which could certainly be season-ending.

Dallas- 27

Philadelphia- 20

As they often do, the Dallas defense controlled the pace of this game and the offense did just enough to outlast the defending Super Bowl champions. The Cowboys were embarrassed at home by the Titans last week so this was a much-needed win against a division rival.

QB Dak Prescott finished with 270 passing yards and a touchdown, along with another score on the ground. This was a Zeke game as RB Ezekiel Elliott totaled 187 yards and two touchdowns, carrying the Cowboys offense on his back. WR Amari Cooper once again served as the team’s clear top wideout, hauling in six of 10 targets for 75 yards. WRs Allen Hurns (2/40), Cole Beasley (4/37) and Michael Gallup (2/34) all chipped in solid stat lines.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz finished with another huge box score, throwing for 360 yards and two scores, along with one pick. TE Zach Ertz was the top target, as usual, catching 14 balls for 145 yards and two scores. As WR Golden Tate (2/19) made his debut, surprisingly WR Nelson Agholor (5/83) actually played one of his better games of the season. WR Alshon Jeffery caught four passes for 48 yards. The Eagles run game was led by rookie RB Josh Adams, who gained 47 yards on just seven rushed.