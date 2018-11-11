Matchups: SNF and MNF

Sunday, November 11, 2018

Sunday Night Football



Dallas @ Philadelphia

Team Totals: Eagles 25, Cowboys 18



Whereas Dallas visits Philly on a short-week road trip following last Monday night’s devastating home loss to Tennessee, the Eagles come off their bye fresh with trade-deadline acquisition Golden Tate in the fold and Carson Wentz having thrown multiple touchdowns in five straight games. As no running back improvements were made and Philly’s rest-of-season pass-defense schedule rates among the NFL’s softest, Wentz looks primed for second-half explosion. The Cowboys’ defense was a colossal Week 9 disappointment, managing six hits on Marcus Mariota in the previously-sputtering quarterback’s most efficient game all year. Mariota also damaged Dallas on the ground (10/32/1), a feat of which Wentz is capable after setting season highs in scrambles (6) and rushing yards (28) in the Eagles’ pre-bye win over Jacksonville. The Cowboys have allowed the NFL’s sixth-most QB rushing yards (176) this year. In Tate, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and Nelson Agholor, this is the most loaded pass-catcher corps of Wentz’s career. Wentz’s Week 10 draw is upgraded by Dallas’ loss of MLB Sean Lee (hamstring), who’s made more of a pass- than run-defense impact this year. … Averaging 5.4 yards per carry, UDFA rookie Josh Adams emerged as the Eagles’ best interior runner before the bye and should be stashed in season-long leagues. Adams set season highs in snaps (18) and touches (10) in Philly’s Week 8 London win, and coach Doug Pederson afterwards compared Adams’ skill set to Jay Ajayi’s. Wendell Smallwood has played the most snaps but got rocked in pass protection against the Jaguars, raising concerns about his going-forward snaps. Corey Clement was demoted to third string in London, then gained five yards on five touches. He should be healthier coming off the bye.

Golden Tate rinsed this same Dallas secondary for 8/132/2 receiving in Week 4. As Tate was acquired during the bye, he had ample time to practice with Wentz and get comfortable in Pederson’s offense. By game day, Tate will have been an Eagle for nearly two full weeks. He’s a playable WR3 right away with WR2 upside down the stretch. Tate also checks in as Week 10’s No. 3 buy-low wide receiver in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. … Alshon Jeffery gets Philadelphia’s toughest Week 10 pass-catcher draw. Plus sized at outside corner, the Cowboys have checked Kenny Golladay (4/74/0), Corey Davis (6/56/0), Marvin Jones (3/56/0), Odell Beckham (4/51/0), Josh Doctson (3/42/0), Devin Funchess (3/41/0), and Donte Moncrief (0/0). Jeffery runs a team-high 41% of his routes at right corners, where Cowboys RCB Byron Jones has developed into a true shutdown force. Alshon is a bet-on-talent, fade-matchup WR2/3 play. … Tate’s addition poses some threat to Zach Ertz’s outrageous target volume, but Ertz’s elite route running and multi-year rapport with Wentz are more bankable data points. Ertz ranks first among NFL tight ends in catches (61), second in red-zone targets (14), and third in targets inside the ten (6). … Nelson Agholor was easily the biggest fantasy loser in the Tate deal. He should stay involved in three-receiver sets but will be pushed to the passing-game backburner along with No. 2 TE Dallas Goedert. Jordan Matthews, who led the Eagles in Week 8 receiving (4/93/0), is left with an even less-certain role.



Showing all the symptoms of a dead team in last Monday night’s two-touchdown post-bye home-game loss to Tennessee, the 3-5 Cowboys must now visit the sleeping-giant Eagles, whose four losses have come by a combined 15 points. Philadelphia has held enemy backs to 3.75 yards per carry and two TDs in eight games and may get back NT Timmy Jernigan (back, PUP), their highest-graded run-stopping lineman by PFF last year. Ezekiel Elliott shredded the Titans for 96 total yards in last week’s first half, then touched the ball just six times in the final two quarters. The Cowboys must emphasize Elliott in the passing game, where Philly has permitted the NFL’s tenth-most receiving yards (454) to running backs. … The Cowboys’ pass-protection failings weren’t cured by their Week 8 bye or firing of OL coach Paul Alexander. Dallas coughed up five sacks on Monday night and has allowed Dak Prescott to face pressure on 37% of his 2018 dropbacks, the NFL’s second-highest clip “behind” only the Texans (41%). These are worrisome tendencies in a road game against the Eagles, who lead the NFL in QB hit rate (21.9%). Confusingly, the Cowboys also stopped using Prescott on designed runs coming off the bye after running him aggressively in Weeks 5-7. Jason Garrett’s staff badly needs to reverse course; mobile QBs Marcus Mariota and Cam Newton have given DC Jim Schwartz’s defense the most 2018 fits. Philadelphia’s D/ST is an exciting play; Dallas is missing LG Connor Williams (knee scope), and DT Fletcher Cox should eat.



Prescott’s Week 9 target distribution: Amari Cooper 8; Michael Gallup 6; Elliott 5; Cole Beasley 4; Blake Jarwin, Rod Smith, and Deonte Thompson 2; Allen Hurns 1. … Cooper has Dallas' premier Week 10 matchup versus a Philly defense allowing the NFL’s fourth-most yards per game to wide receiver groups (195.4) and missing LCB Jalen Mills (foot) and slot CB Sidney Jones (hamstring). Because the 2019 first-rounder they sent to Oakland is shaping up as a possible top-ten pick, the Cowboys are highly incentivized to force production to Cooper. Albeit still not entirely trustworthy based on his track record, Cooper is an upside WR2 play in this plum draw. … Gallup led the team in Week 9 Air Yards (84), finishing with 51 scoreless yards on six targets. This favorable matchup puts Gallup in WR4 consideration. … Beasley was Dallas’ pre-Cooper-trade No. 1 receiver. He drew just four targets against the Titans and looks likely to experience a big downgrade in going-forward usage.



Score Prediction: Eagles 30, Cowboys 17

Monday Night Football



NY Giants @ San Francisco

Team Totals: 49ers 22.5, Giants 19.5



Thursday Night Football hero Nick Mullens earned his second career start by executing Kyle Shanahan’s offense to near-Week 9 perfection. Flaming the hapless Raiders for 11.9 yards per attempt and three touchdowns, Mullens’ average time to throw of 2.26 seconds was fastest among all NFL quarterbacks (PFF) last week, demonstrating decisiveness and giving his teammates run-after-catch chances. Smallish (6’1/214) but scrappy out of Southern Miss – where he was recruited by now-Bucs offensive mastermind Todd Monken -- Mullens impressively completed 63.4% of his throws over his final two college seasons, averaging 8.6 YPA with a 62:23 TD-to-INT ratio and seven rushing TDs. He is a two-QB-league starter and deep-league streamer. … As the Niners played on Thursday night in Week 9 and return for Week 10’s Monday nighter, Matt Breida had extra time to rest his repeatedly-aggravated ankle injury, and his workload projection is enhanced by Raheem Mostert’s broken arm. Alfred Morris has not reached double-digit touches since Week 5. The Giants have allowed 100-plus rushing yards in 6-of-8 games and 11 TDs to running backs, while San Francisco’s mauling offensive line ranks No. 3 in the NFL in yards created before contact per carry (3.3). Breida is an upside RB2 play. Morris is a touchdown-reliant flex.



Mullens’ Week 9 target distribution: Pierre Garcon 5; George Kittle and Marquise Goodwin 4; Richie James 3; Kendrick Bourne and Kyle Juszczyk 2; Breida 1. … Mullens was so good against the Raiders he snapped Garcon’s 18-game scoreless streak. Unfortunately, Garcon (knee) was ruled out for Monday night and will be replaced by Bourne, who led the Niners in targets (10) and receiving (7/71/0) when Garcon missed Week 8. Last week, Mullens hit Bourne for a second-quarter TD from four yards out. The Giants’ top-three corners are struggling Janoris Jenkins, journeyman B.W. Webb, and tiny UDFA rookie slot CB Grant Haley. … Jenkins is tied with Marcus Peters for most touchdown catches allowed (6) among cornerbacks and is surrendering a 74% completion rate on throws into his coverage. Jenkins got Mossed by Falcons fifth receiver “Marvin Hall” for a 47-yard touchdown bomb on Week 7 Monday Night Football. Goodwin hasn’t exceeded five targets in a game all year and is always a high-variance bet, but his combination of big-play ability and matchup gives Goodwin dart-throw appeal, particularly with Garcon out of commission. … Quarterback-proof Kittle has caught TDs from Jimmy Garoppolo, C.J. Beathard, and Mullens this year and ranks second among tight ends in yards (692). Tight ends have converted 32-of-44 (73%) targets into 404 yards (9.2 YPA) and three TDs against the Giants in their last six games. … As Trent Taylor was a healthy Week 9 scratch, seventh-round rookie James ran 12 routes at slot receiver and turned a quick crossing route into a 53-yard gain.



Even at 1-7, the stubborn Giants will continue to trot out the petrified remains of Eli Manning against a 49ers defense that has allowed multiple touchdown passes in 7-of-9 games. Manning has finished QB20 or worse in 5-of-8 starts, however, showing scant upside with just one top-ten result. Matchups simply haven’t mattered for Manning, whose complete lack of quick-twitch athleticism is a worst-case-scenario combination with New York’s swinging-gate offensive line. As San Francisco’s pass rush came alive for eight Week 9 sacks and the G-Men rank bottom eight in sacks-per-dropback allowed (8.9%), the Niners’ D/ST is worth Week 10 streamer consideration. … One of New York’s few bright spots is Saquon Barkley, who is on pace (116) to break Matt Forte’s all-time record for running back receptions (102). The 49ers have allowed the league’s fifth-most catches (55) to enemy backs. With 20-plus touches in 6-of-8 games, Barkley is an elite RB1 play every time he dresses. Christian McCaffrey (62.5), James Conner (61.0), and Todd Gurley (56.6) are the NFL’s only running backs playing more snaps per game than Barkley (54.5), whose MNF matchup is improved by 49ers MLB Reuben Foster's (hamstring) absence.



Eli’s Weeks 7-8 target distribution: Odell Beckham 22; Barkley 20; Sterling Shepard 16; Evan Engram 13; Bennie Fowler 8; Rhett Ellison 3. … OBJ is on pace for career highs in catches (122) and yards (1,570) in spite of Manning’s woes. 49ers LCB Richard Sherman never moves, and Beckham runs 51% of his routes to other areas of the field. … With seven-plus targets in six straight games, Shepard should be locked into fantasy lineups against the Niners, who have given up useful-or-better results to fellow slot WRs Golden Tate (7/109/0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3/103/0), Larry Fitzgerald (8/102/1), Adam Thielen (6/102/0), Robert Woods (5/78/0), and Keenan Allen (7/63/0). … Back from an early-season MCL injury before the Giants’ Week 9 bye, Engram drew target counts of 4 and 9 against the Falcons and Redskins. Each of Engram’s two touchdowns have come in garbage time this year, including a two-yard score with :17 left in New York’s Week 8 loss. The Giants’ clear No. 4 passing-game option, Engram has been held to 25 yards or fewer in 4-of-5 appearances. The 49ers rank 19th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, although missing designated TE stopper Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) will make life easier on Engram.



Score Prediction: 49ers 24, Giants 23