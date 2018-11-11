Week 10 Live Blog

Sunday, November 11, 2018

Welcome to Week Ten! I'll be here to cover all of the touchdowns, big plays, injuries and more as the day's games unfold. Sit back and enjoy!

(2:29PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Titans have extended their surprising lead over the Patriots thanks to a one-yard score from RB Derrick Henry, who has five carries for 17 yards in the game. Tennessee leads 24-10 as the game nears halftime.

(2:27PM) TOUCHDOWN: Make it 30 first-half points for the Bills as RB LeSean McCoy scored from one-yard out, his second of the game. The Bills lead the fading Jets 31-0 with halftime approaching.

(2:22PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Saints were left with just eight seconds after an interception of QB Andy Dalton and that was more than enough. QB Drew Brees hit WR Michael Thomas for a 17-yard score, giving him a 6/62/2 line for the game. The Saints are wiping out the home team Bengals 35-7 at the half.

(2:20PM) TOUCHDOWN: It took nearly the entire first half but the Lions are finally on the board. RB Kerryon Johnson dove over the top for a one-yard score to make it 26-7 nearing halftime. Johnson has 47 total yards in the first half.

(2:17PM) TOUCHDOWN: Colts QB Andrew Luck just finished off yet another scoring drive by hitting his tight end for a touchdown. No, it's not TE Eric Ebron with his fourth of the game. It's not even TE Jack Doyle. It's TE Moe Alie-Cox from one-yard away.

(2:15PM) TOUCHDOWN: RB Alvin Kamara just isn't fair. The Saints back walked it in from one yard out for his second touchdown of the game, giving New Orleans a 28-7 lead in Cincinnati. Kamara has 11 touches for 79 yards, while RB Mark Ingram has 10 touches for 99 yards.

(2:12PM) With journeyman QB Matt Barkley under center, this looked like an easy win for the Jets. Expect the unexpected in the NFL as the Bills have a 24-0 lead over the Jets with much chatter that HC Todd Bowles could be on his way out. The Bills scored earlier when TE Jason Croom fell on a WR Zay Jones fumble and the latest was a seven-yard score from Barkley to Dion Dawkins.

(2:08PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Browns are mixing things up today with multiple "trick" plays. The latest resulted in a touchdown pass from QB Baker Mayfield to RB Nick Chubb, spanning 13 yards. Cleveland leads the Falcons 14-10.

(2:05PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Chiefs have added to their lead when QB Patrick Mahomes threw his 31st touchdown of the season, hitting WR Tyreek Hill for a 14-yard score. Hill now has a 4/93/2 line, along with a 20-yard rush on the day.

(2:04PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Lions are simply getting destroyed by NFC North foe Chicago. The Bears have scored again as QB Mitch Trubisky ran it in from four yards out, giving his team a 26-0 lead.

(2:02PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Jaguars have RB Leonard Fournette back and he has his first touchdown of the year, taking it in from one yard away. Fournette had a 31-yard catch and run to put the team in scoring position.

(1:58PM) TOUCHDOWN: After the earlier score by RB Mark Ingram, his teammate RB Alvin Kamara has now gotten in on the act. Kamara scored from four yards out, ending a long New Orleans drive. Kamara has 59 yards for the game.

(1:57PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Patriots have their first touchdown of the game, coming from RB James Develin, of course. WR Josh Gordon does have three receptions for 58 yards on the day.

(1:54PM) TOUCHDOWN: Remember when WR Julio Jones didn't score touchdowns? He now has found the paint two weeks in a row after he caught a short one from QB Matt Ryan, giving Atlanta their first lead of the game. Julio now has two receptions for 31 yards.

(1:51PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Colts now have three touchdowns on the day against the Jaguars and TE Eric Ebron has all three. He caught a 12-yard score from QB Andrew Luck, giving him a 3/69/2 line. One of Ebron's earlier scores has now been ruled a carry instead of a reception.

(1:48PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bears are making things look easy against the Lions, as their latest touchdown pushed the score to 19-0. QB Mitch Trubisky found rookie WR Anthony Miller streaking down the sideline and him in stride for a 45-yard touchdown.

(1:38PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Saints have regained the lead as RB Mark Ingram took a short pass from QB Drew Brees and then took it 28 yards for the score, giving New Orleans a 14-7 lead. Ingram already has 68 total yards on the day.

(1:36PM) TOUCHDOWN: Colts TE Jack Doyle is now fully healthy after missing much of the season with a hip injury but that hasn't slowed down TE Eric Ebron, who just caught his second touchdown of the game. Ebron caught a two-yard pass for a score, giving Indy a lead over the Jags.

(1:33PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bears have scored again as QB Mitch Trubisky continues to make use of WR Allen Robinson. ARob made a nice diving catch in the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown, giving him a 3/98/1 line already.

(1:31PM) TOUCHDOWN: The pupil is taking it to the teacher as the Titans have scored again against the Patriots. QB Marcus Mariota hit WR Corey Davis for a 23-yard touchdown, giving him an early 3/63/1 line for the game.

(1:29PM) TOUCHDOWN: The "revenge game" narrative is real! WR Donte Moncrief hauled in a deep pass from QB Blake Bortles and outran his former teammates for an 80-yard touchdown to tie the game with the Colts.

(1:27PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bengals are without WR AJ Green for the next few games, meaning WR John Ross will see a greater role as he returns from his own injury. Ross caught a two-yard touchdown from QB Andy Dalton to knot the game at seven.

(1:25PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Browns have struck first in their game, scoring on a 28-yard pass from QB Baker Mayfield to WR Rashard Higgins. Mayfield already has five completions of 13 yards or greater.

(1?:22PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Cardinals new-look offense has found the end zone and tied the game against the Chiefs. QB Josh Rosen found RB David Johnson for a nine-yard score. He's got 44 yards already against the Chiefs weak defense.

(1:19PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Saints got in on the scoring party, as they usually do. QB Drew Brees found WR Michael Thomas, who made a nice catch for a seven-yard score against the Bengals.

(1:16PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bills started QB Matt Barkley today and of course he quickly led them to a touchdown to begin the game. WR Robert Foster had a 47-yard reception and RB LeSean McCoy took his first carry of the game 47 yards for a touchdown.

(1:14PM) TOUCHDOWN: For the first time all season, the Chiefs lost the coin toss, which means they got the ball to open the game. QB Patrick Mahomes threw three passes in the direction of WR Tyreek Hill, resulting in completions of 38 and 37 yards and a touchdown to open the game.

(1:12PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Colts have an early lead after QB Andrew Luck hit TE Eric Ebron for a 53-yard touchdown. That's the eighth score of the year for the tight end, a new career-high.

(1:10PM) TOUCHDOWN: A big kickoff return to open the game put the Titans in good position and they were able to capitalize as QB Marcus Mariota connected with TE Jonnu Smith for a four-yard score. WR Corey Davis had a 24-yard catch on the drive.

(1:08PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bears welcomed WR Allen Robinson back to the field today and he grabbed a 35-yard reception to key the team's opening drive. RB Tarik Cohen ran it in from three yards out for the early lead.

(12:59PM) The Bills will roll with QB Matt Barkley today after signing him just a couple weeks ago. They are without QBs Josh Allen and Derek Anderson but QB Nathan Peterman is healthy...and bad.

(12:58PM) The Jaguars get RB Leonard Fournette back today after missing the majority of the season with a hamstring injury. He'll face the Colts defense and presumably share time with RBs TJ Yeldon and Carlos Hyde.