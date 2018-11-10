Weather: Week 10 Forecasts

Saturday, November 10, 2018

Week 10 is upon us and many of you are making that final playoff push in your fantasy leagues. Paying attention to weather can give you an edge in your matchup and help you decide between two players. Before setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet, and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings to maximize your chances of winning. Let’s see what Week 9 has in store.

Wind Worries

Detroit at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): The difference between the first-place Bears and last-place Lions is just two games, making this a massive opportunity for both sides. 36-degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies won’t be an issue, but 14 MPH winds could present some problems. I mention this every week, but 15 MPH is the threshold for when quarterback’s yards per attempt decreases statistically. This is right on the cusp of that and there are expected to be gusts at even higher speeds. This isn’t something to act on yet, but higher wind speeds might be a reason to bench both Mitchell Trubisky and Matthew Stafford. Patrick Daugherty currently has Trubisky at 14 and Stafford at 18 in his Week 10 rankings. Strong winds would make Allen Robinson an even riskier WR3/Flex this week with Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones high-upside WR2’s.

Worry-Free Weather

New Orleans at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): After playing most of his games indoors this season, Brees has to go on the road and play in chilly 38-degree temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies and 6 MPH winds won’t make an impact. All fantasy options can be started as usual.

Atlanta at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): The new-look Cleveland Browns will host the surging Falcons this week. 35-degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies won’t be an issue, but 10 MPH winds are something to watch for.

Miami at Green Bay (1:00 PM ET): After playing each of their last four games either indoors or in Miami, the Dolphins will have to travel north and take on the Packers. 31-degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and 8 MPH winds are expected, something that shouldn’t concern anyone. Start all fantasy relevant players as usual.

Arizona at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): The Chiefs host the Cardinals as 17-point favorites, a ridiculously high spread for an NFL game. Sportsbooks aren’t confident in the Cardinals' ability to score and for good reason as they have cleared 20 points in just one game this season. Weather won’t be a factor with 39-degree temperatures, clear skies, and 6 MPH winds expected.

New England at Tennessee (1:00 PM ET): Narrative street is quite busy in this one with RB Dion Lewis, CB Malcolm Butler and coach Mike Vrabel playing against their former team. Weather won’t make an impact in this one with 45-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and a mild 4 MPH breeze expected.

Washington at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): After an embarrassing blowout home loss to the Falcons, the Redskins will have a shot at redemption against the pitiful Buccaneers defense. 79-degree temperatures mark the warmest of the slate and 9 MPH winds likely won’t be an issue. Fire up all fantasy options from this one.

Buffalo at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): I feel sorry for anyone without NFL Sunday ticket who lives in New York. This game could be one of the most boring of the season as Nathan Peterman will match up against Josh McCown. Thankfully weather won’t make this any worse as 43-degree temperatures, clear skies, and 8 MPH winds are expected.

LA Chargers at Oakland (4:05 PM ET): The Raiders’ season is over and everyone knows it. After being blown out by UDFA Nick Mullens in his first career start, the Raiders now have to host Philip Rivers and the impressive Chargers. 10 MPH winds will be something to watch for but are nothing to worry about at the moment. 64-degree temperatures with clear skies are expected and won’t impact the game.

Seattle at LA Rams (4:25 PM ET): After a combined 64 points in their first meeting the total in this game has been set at 50. Teams playing for the second time in the season tend to score fewer points on average, but Sean McVay’s scheming abilities will likely overpower that. 73-degree temperatures and 9 MPH winds are nothing to worry about. Start all fantasy options from this one.

Dallas at Philadelphia (8:20 PM ET): Dallas in primetime has become a tradition that seemingly no one enjoys other than Cowboys’ fans. The Eagles will head into this matchup as seven-point favorites with significant edges all over the field. It will be a colder game with 39-degree temperatures and 4 MPH winds expected. All fantasy options can be started as usual.

NY Giants at San Francisco (8:15 PM ET, Monday): UDFA Nick Mullens draws his second start at home against a pitiful Giants team. Weather won’t impact the 1-0 Mullens-led 49ers as 70-degree temperatures with 3 MPH winds are expected.





Home Teams are Dome Teams





Only the divisional matchup between the Jaguars and Colts will be played indoors this week.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)