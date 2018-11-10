Injury Report: Week 10

Saturday, November 10, 2018

Week 10 of the fantasy football season is finally here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 10 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.

As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also tweet about football (and wrestling) at @notJDaigle.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Early Games

Bills @ Jets

*Josh Allen (elbow) was limited all week and thus drew a 'questionable' tag. Coach Sean McDermott was actually noncommittal on who would start if Allen’s unable to play, meaning Matt Barkley could be under center for Nathan Peterman (bad) at kick-off. That’s more a nod to stream the Jets’ defense wherever applicable rather than to play any of the three listed above. Charles Clay (hamstring) is officially out, too, which places Logan Thomas firmly on the map of desparate season-long streaming and cheap DFS tight end options. Thomas and Jason Croom essentially split routes run (27 to 25) once Clay exited last week, but it was the former who saw eight targets.

*Sam Darnold (foot) is doubtful, though it’s reportedly “possible” he dresses as the team’s emergency No. 2 behind Josh McCown. The plan is still to sign Davis Webb from the practice squad and make him backup by default. If you’re short streaming options or in need of someone under center in 2-QB leagues, you can do worse than McCown. He has a tough matchup on paper against the Bills’ No. 3 pass defense DVOA, but has averaged 266.5 yds, 1.59 TD, and 19.7 fantasy points in the 22 starts he’s made since 2015. At the least, he’ll have Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse to throw to. Robby Anderson (ankle, doubtful) didn’t practice all week, making him highly doubtful to suit up.

Saints @ Bengals

*Dez Bryant disappointingly tore his ACL in practice Friday, ending his season before it even began. With Cameron Meredith (knee) moved to injured reserve mid-week to make room for Bryant, the Saints have no choice but to use Austin Carr in three-wide sets until they sign a veteran off the streets. Note that New Orleans ranks 29th-overall in their use of 11 personnel (52%) since Ingram returned in Week 5, so it’s likely the offense simply stays the same. Bryant’s presence wasn’t needed — he just added another ripple.

*Bengals return from their bye without A.J. Green (toe) and Josh Malone (hamstring). That leaves only John Ross, Alex Erickson, Cody Core, and Auden Tate behind Tyler Boyd. Boyd was already averaging eight targets per game this season, so it’s unlikely he receives a huge usage bumps sans Green. He’s still locked in as a low-end WR1. C.J. Uzomah should also continue running routes on all of Andy Dalton’s dropbacks with Tyler Kroft (foot) still out.

Falcons @ Browns

*It’s all good news for the Falcons, who may even have DE Derrick Shelby (groin, questionable) on Sunday. CB Robert Alford will also be back after getting in a full practice Friday.

*The Browns have a myriad of injuries and it’s been reflected in the line, as the Falcons have moved from -3.5 favorites to -6 in most spots since opening. Atop Cleveland’s injury report is CB Denzel Ward (hip, questionable), who may not be available to shadow Julio Jones Sunday. LT Desmond Harrison (illness, questionable) and David Njoku (knee, ribs) are also questionable. It’s worrisome for Njoku if only because he’s battled injuries the past few weeks, but had always been cleared by Friday. Seth DeValve was the only other tight end to run a route with new OC Freddie Kitchens calling plays on Sunday, so he'd be the fallback if Njoku is unable to play. Other defensive ailments include LB Joe Schobert (hamstring, questionable) and FS Damarious Randall (groin, questionable).

Patriots @ Titans

*As promised, here’s a link to the Pats’ full injury report. Judge for yourself. Injuries of note include Rob Gronkowski's (ankle/back, questionable) and Sony Michel's (knee, questionable), the latter who’s trending towards playing. If Michel is active, Cordarrelle Patterson would undoubtedly return to a strict special teams role. There’s legitimately no telling if Gronk will play, or if he’ll even make an impact if he’s out there. Have a backup plan if you’re depending on him.

*Titans starting RT Jack Conklin (concussion) wasn’t able to clear the league’s protocol given the short turnaround. Like earlier in the year, Dennis Kelly will take his place. Corey Davis already boasts the fifth-highest target share (29%) among all skill players this season, so Tajae Sharpe’s (ankle, questionable) and Taywan Taylor’s (foot, questionable) statuses are moot. Sharpe should play, though, since he was at least limited on Friday. Taylor wasn’t able to practice throughout the week.

Jaguars @ Colts

*Leonard Fournette was a full participant throughout the week and removed from the team’s injury report Friday. If his hamstring is re-aggravated at any point Sunday, it’s certainly not for lack of rest. Defensive injuries for the Jags are key, though, as CBs A.J. Bouye (calf) and Quenton Meeks (knee) are out against a Colts offense that averages the second-most pass attempts (42.9) per game.

*Ryan Grant (ankle) is questionable, but Chester Rodgers has done a fine job replacing him, anyhow.

Cardinals @ Chiefs

*Cardinals No. 3 wideout Chad Williams (ankle) has already been ruled out, leaving room for any of Kendall Wright, J.J. Nelson, or Trent Sherfield to get involved. It’s likely only going to lead to a slight uptick in targets for rookie Christian Kirk. Veteran Jermaine Gresham (back, questionable) was limited again throughout the week, but he’s been listed as such in previous weeks and played. Ricky Seals-Jones doesn’t offer much of a floor, but he did notably run a season-high 36 routes against the 49ers in Week 8 (Byron Leftwich's first game as Cardinals OC).

*Sammy Watkins (foot, questionable) was thought to be out all week but then returned to practice on a limited basis Friday. He’ll be replaced by Chris Conley if inactive, and a dicey WR3/FLEX if healthy. Justin Houston (hamstring) also remains questionable.

Lions @ Bears

*Darius Slay (knee) is out Sunday, which leaves DeShawn Shead, Nevin Lawson, and Teez Tabor as Detroit’s top three corners. Tabor in particular has allowed a perfect 158.3 rating to opposing quarterbacks on just 20 targets this season. In other words, upgrade all your Bears. Kerryon Johnson (ankle) is questionable, but his pending absence would only increase LeGarrette Blount’s empty touches on the ground. Theo Riddick would enter the PPR FLEX conversation if Johnson is ruled out.

*Allen Robinson (groin), Khalil Mack (ankle), and Taylor Gabriel (leg) were all removed from the injury report on Friday. It’s all systems go for the Bears Sunday.

Redskins @ Buccaneers

*Washington was already prepared to be without starting guards Brandon Scherff (torn pec, injured reserve) and Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL, injured reserve), as well as starting LT Trent Williams (thumb surgery). But starting RT Morgan Moses (knee, questionable) is also ailing, which could potentially leave the Redskins short four starting linemen. Geron Christian Sr. would reportedly fill in at right tackle if Moses can’t go. Jamison Crowder (ankle) and secondary CB Quinton Dunbar (leg) are additionally questionable. The Redskins reportedly want to let Josh Norman roam with Mike Evans, so Dunbar’s status is crucial to Washington’s defensive plans.

*DE Vinny Curry (ankle), Ronald Jones (hamstring), and CB M.J. Stewart (leg) are out, as expected. The Bucs are still nearing full health, whereas the Redskins are losing more players by the day — which is a subtle hint to look at the Bucs’ pricing across DFS sites.

Afternoon Games

Chargers @ Raiders

*CB Trevor Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday.

*Not that it matters, but the Raiders are healthy.

Dolphins @ Packers

*It’s bad news all around for Miami, which could be without starting tackles Laremy Tunsil (knee, questionable) and Ja’Wuan James (knee, questionable), as well as LG Ted Larsen (neck, doubtful). Jakeem Grant (Achilles’) is also questionable following a full week of limited participation. And if that weren’t enough, WLB Kiko Alonso (ankle), arguably the team’s most impactful defensive player outside of CB Xavien Howard, suddenly popped up as questionable late in the week. Miami’s obviously trending downward across the board.

*Rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling eclipsed 100 yards for the second time in three games on Sunday, but this upcoming matchup against Miami could really be his true breakout party. Randall Cobb (hamstring, questionable) was limited to finish the week, but had still run fewer routes than MVS (59 to 53) over Green Bay's last two contests. MVS will likely be matched against incumbent warm bodies Bobby McCain and Torry McTyer, who have allowed a combined 39/607/2 and average 114.6 passer rating when targeted this season. It’s a true eruption spot for the rookie.

Seahawks @ Rams

*Chris Carson (hip, questionable) will reportedly be a game-time decision. He played through his questionable tag last week but got only 10 snaps in before exiting. From that point on Mike Davis out-touched Rashaad Penny 16-5, totaling 22 touches on 59 snaps (73%). Davis notably led Seattle’s backfield with 28 routes run, too. Penny’s averaged 6.2 snaps over the last month and shouldn’t even be considered a threat to Davis’ inevitable volume if Carson is out in Week 10. This game kicks off late, so be prepared to swap to Davis is Carson is suddenly deemed inactive.

*As if they needed another edge, the Rams are healthy heading into Sunday.

Sunday Night

Cowboys @ Eagles

*Without LG Connor Williams (knee), the Cowboys are reportedly leaning towards starting Xavier Sua-Filo. The Eagles are reportedly hoping they do that, too. Various other absences for Dallas include Sean Lee (hamstring), Tavon Austin (groin), David Irving (ankle), and Taco Charlton (shoulder). Not great, Bob!

*Darren Sproles (hamstring) was on track to play Sunday but re-aggravated his hamstring in practice mid-week. There’s no telling if he’ll even be back this season. CBs Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Jalen Mills (foot) will be replaced by Dexter McDougle, Rasul Douglas, and slot corner Cre'Von LeBlanc.

Monday Night

Giants @ 49ers

*For what it’s worth, LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday night.

*As of Saturday morning, George Kittle (chest, questionable) hadn’t shed his non-contact jersey in practice yet. It could be precautionary. Pierre Garcon (knee, questionable), LB Reuben Foster (knee, questionable), and starting S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder, questionable) haven’t been able to practice at all.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @notJDaigle on Twitter.