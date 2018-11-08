Week 10 Rankings

Thursday, November 8, 2018

Bafflingly bad against the Vikings, Matthew Stafford will be trying to rebound against the Bears’ arguably league-best defense. Now missing Golden Tate , Stafford has not had a three-score performance since Week 2. … Coming off his second-best game of 2018, Marcus Mariota will be facing a Patriots D allowing the seventh-most quarterback fantasy points. Of course, Bill Belichick ’s scheme often scrambles young signal callers. Mariota struggled in last year’s playoff matchup. He will have a decided athletic advantage on New England’s front seven if he decides to run. … With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) returning, the Jags will try to keep the car keys out of frantic Blake Bortles ’ hands. … Eli Manning has just two scores to show for back-to-back 300-yard efforts. The 49ers are forgiving through the air. … Amari Cooper ’s arrival is a positive, but Dak Prescott was worse than his stats against the Titans. The Eagles’ pass rush is a nightmare matchup for Dallas’ O-line. … Nick Mullens will never have a better matchup than he did against the Raiders. Thankfully for the second-year UDFA, the Giants are tanking almost as hard as Oakland. … Perhaps fill-in Jets starter Josh McCown can rekindle his chemistry with Robby Anderson .

Mitchell Trubisky ’s yardage has descended from 333 to 220 to 135 over his past three games. A laugher with the Bills was to blame for last week’s low point. Revving the machine back up against a Lions D that focuses on limiting opponent volume will not be easy, though Matt Patricia ’s unit has no pass rush to speak of. Trubisky remains a perfectly fine QB1 streamer if your starter is on bye. … The time is now for Andy Dalton against a Saints defense permitting the second-most quarterback fantasy points, though A.J. Green ’s (toe) absence complicates matters. At least from an occupying defensive attention standpoint, Giovani Bernard and John Ross ’ returns will help. Dalton will need a competent day from one of Alex Erickson or Josh Malone . … Baker Mayfield had his best start of the year following coach Hue Jackson and OC Todd Haley ’s dismissal. He will have a real shot at staying hot against an injury-ruined Falcons D serving up the third-most quarterback fantasy points. … How can Alex Smith screw up a Bucs matchup? We are about to find out. Smith could be missing as many as four offensive linemen — he will definitely be without three — in addition to Paul Richardson . It’s a great spot, but Smith has not had a single great start.

This is too deep of a fade for Tom Brady , though he does enter a tough matchup with only one score over his past two starts. The Patriots will also be getting back Sony Michel , goosing the ground game. Despite the lack of scoring, Brady is averaging 309 yards over the past two weeks. … Ben Roethlisberger has just one 300-yard game in his past five appearances. The Panthers allow a weekly 251 through the air. Playing through a few injuries, it could be a quieter night for Ben on a short week. … Despite some rough performances before their Week 9 bye, the Jags enter Week 10 allowing a league-low 190 passing yards per game. Andrew Luck remains in the QB1 mix because he has been playing quarterback like a point guard, riding volume (43 weekly attempts) to high-scoring fantasy days. … Negative game script finally forced Russell Wilson into a high-volume day against the Chargers. Wilson’s 39 attempts were 13 more than any game since Week 2. He might have to clear 40 against the high-flying Rams on the road, especially since lead back Chris Carson (thigh) will likely be on the shelf.

Drew Brees ’ home/road splits have never been starker. He’s averaged 348 yards at the Superdome and 236 away from it. Week 10 fantasy players have to put their faith in a gorgeous matchup with a Bengals defense allowing the most passing yards in the league. … Philip Rivers is averaging just 25 attempts over his past four starts. The first of those was a 27-throw day against the calamitous Raiders. Thankfully, he generated 339 yards (12.56 YPA) and two scores. He won’t need to throw 30 times on Sunday, but the Raiders’ hilariously-bad defense (9.1 YPA) should get him his numbers on limited volume. … Ryan Fitzpatrick had a little something for everybody in Week 9, tossing four touchdowns to go along with two ghastly picks. For the first time in a 2018 start, he averaged fewer than 8.22 yards per attempt (6.08). The Redskins are as middle of the road as it gets for a matchup. … Carson Wentz is on fire over his past four starts, averaging 296 yards per game and 8.59 yards per attempt while totaling 10 touchdowns and completing 73.2 percent of his throws. The Cowboys will be missing Sean Lee and David Irving .

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes is the QB1 by average points over the past five weeks, over the past three weeks and on the season. … Between supporting cast injuries and his own knee woes, it has been a weird year for Aaron Rodgers . He’s averaging fewer than two scores per game while completing just 60.6 percent of his passes. Although they have somehow picked off a league-high 15 passes, the Dolphins present a get-right home blowup spot. … Leading the league in yards per game is Matt Ryan at 336. The 2016 MVP has yet to be held below 250. Allowing 285 weekly passing yards, the Browns will likely be without CB Denzel Ward (hip). … The Steelers have faced a relatively unimposing slate of opposing passers but are still coughing up the fifth-most quarterback fantasy points. In the zone under new OC Norval Turner , Cam Newton will not be slowed on Thursday Night Football. … Jared Goff cashed in back-to-back shootout spots for three-touchdown days. The Seahawks have a stingier pass defense than New Orleans, but Goff still generated 321 yards on 32 attempts (10.03 YPA) when the sides met in Seattle last month.

As was the case with the Chiefs last week, there’s a risk things get out of hand against the Falcons, but Atlanta’s defense should be banged up enough to keep the Browns reasonably close in what could be a high-scoring affair. Allowing 4.84 yards per carry, the Falcons are also just one of five teams to surrender 10 rushing scores. They have done so in only eight games. Featured and growing for what figures be an improving offense, Chubb will be in the RB1 mix from here on out.

The Browns traded Carlos Hyde with an eye toward featuring Nick Chubb . They have followed through on the plan. Chubb has posted touch counts of 18, 20 and 23 in his first three games as lead back. His biggest workload came in a Week 9 Chiefs contest that wasn’t particularly competitive, meaning he is not going to be mothballed at the first sign of negative game script. It’s also encouraging that Chubb’s 23-touch day came in Freddie Kitchens ’ debut as offensive coordinator and alongside a resurgent Duke Johnson .

Week 10 Running Backs





RB Notes: Kareem Hunt has seven total touchdowns over his past three games, and five receiving scores over his past four. He is catching up with Todd Gurley when it comes to the top spot. The Cardinals are a mouthwatering matchup. … Returning from his hamstring injury, Melvin Gordon ran all over the Seahawks’ stout run defense in Week 9. Continually breaking into the open field, Gordon was running angry. He’s eased by 120 yards from scrimmage in four-straight starts. … Fresh off decking the Ravens’ elite defense, James Conner is averaging 173 yards from scrimmage over his past four games, scoring seven times. He is beginning to do things not even Le'Veon Bell does. … In a mini slump on the ground, Saquon Barkley has compensated with three-straight nine-reception performances. He is averaging seven catches. Although reasonably solid on the ground, the 49ers have given up the fifth-most running back receptions (55). … Mark Ingram out-touched Alvin Kamara 18-9 in his Week 5 return, but Kamara has him 62-40 in the three games since. Kamara has out-scored Ingram 6-0 in the process. The Bengals leave the gate open on the ground.





Ezekiel Elliott’s efficiency has been on the wane over the past month, but he’s still being fed the ball. Coach Jason Garrett’s Week 10 plan will undoubtedly be to run the rock right at the Eagles’ pass rush. Elliott has yet to touch the ball fewer than 17 times. … Joe Mixon is facing the league’s least-permissive run defense in the Saints, but his real concern is the healthy return of Giovani Bernard. How much will the Bengals’ No. 2 mix in? The answer could be “a lot,” but it might not harm Mixon as much as you think. With A.J. Green sidelined, Bernard should operate more as an extension of the passing game than change-up runner. … Christian McCaffrey comes off his second-best game of the season to a tough matchup in the Steelers. Fantasy owners can hang their hats on CMC’s increased goal-line usage in Week 9. Despite some uneven outings, McCaffrey is averaging 110 yards from scrimmage. … Sony Michel is returning for the Pats, but we have already seen James White operate as a near RB1 with Michel in the lineup. White keeps the Week 10 advantage as we see how things re-establish in the Patriots’ backfield. Michel had turned into an RB1 before his knee injury.





Marlon Mack is averaging 116 yards rushing since his return. The Jags are a tough foe, but one Mack will be dealing with as a home favorite. … The Chiefs are the league’s worst run defense by both yards per carry and fantasy points allowed. A slam dunk for David Johnson, right? Not necessarily. The Cardinals are 16.5-point road underdogs. Even if Johnson is involved as a pass catcher, game flow could get away from him too quickly. I’ll hedge the splendid spot and dire betting line with an RB1/2 ranking. … With back-to-back 75-yard/5.4-YPC performances, Aaron Jones is getting harder to fade. For Week 10, he will be running as a 9.5-point home favorite vs. the Dolphins’ bottomed-out run D. Giddy up. … The Bucs are a smash spot for opposing runners, but caution is warranted with Adrian Peterson, who will be missing three, and possibly four, linemen. Peterson had an excellent Week 9 setup against the Falcons but managed just 9/17 amidst the injury carnage. … Even as he finally went off last week, Tevin Coleman still ceded 11 touches to Ito Smith. The Browns are a plus matchup, but Coleman dudded in a similarly plum spot with the Bucs three weeks ago. Despite last week’s encouragement, Coleman has more to do to earn true RB2 trust.





Something that really bothered me after the fact last week was ranking Tarik Cohen ahead of Jordan Howard. I felt like I should have known a probable big lead would mean more Howard and less Cohen. With the caveat that the Lions are much better than the Bills, I won’t make that same mistake again. The Bears are 6.5-point home favorites against a Lions team that just got roughhoused by the Vikings. Howard should have game to salt away. … With Chris Carson (thigh, hip) looking doubtful to face the Rams, Mike Davis will lead the Seahawks’ backfield in a game with a 50 over/under. Rashaad Penny will also be involved. The ‘Hawks should run enough plays to get Davis RB2 numbers and make Penny RB4 viable. … “Tis But A Flesh Wound” Matt Breida will have had 11 days to heal from his latest injury-colored performance when he faces the Giants on Monday. Breida has not scored or cleared 50 yards since Week 6. … With Dion Lewis posting 277 yards from scrimmage over his past two games, someone is finally pulling away in the Titans’ backfield. Trying to keep up with the Patriots will play into Lewis’ Week 10 fantasy hands.





Leonard Fournette is returning after a four-game absence. What to make of a player who has 24 touches for 90 yards in 2018? I’m honestly not sure following the Jags’ aggressive acquisition of Carlos Hyde. The Jags have traditionally thrown Fournette right back into the fire upon his return from injury. I’m guessing they will be a little more cautious this time around. … Elijah McGuire slid right into Bilal Powell’s role. That more or less dashes any hopes of RB2 consistency from Isaiah Crowell. … Theo Riddick’s return immediately doomed Kerryon Johnson to his previous usage. When the Lions are using three backs, Johnson is too risky to treat as a locked-in RB2. … LeSean McCoy has hit 14 touches in 4-of-5 games but is not doing anything with them. He’s a low-ceiling FLEX. … For a longer piece on Duke Johnson, check out my Monday article. The short of it? You can chase last week’s points against the Falcons. … Doug Martin will be touchdown-or-bust vs. the Bolts. … I have zero idea what to expect out of the Eagles’ backfield coming off bye.





Week 10 Receivers





WR Notes: I was too low on Michael Thomas last week. I feel fine chasing those points against a Bengals defense allowing the most passing yards. … With Denzel Ward (hip) likely to be sidelined, the Browns are going to be in a world of pain against Julio Jones. Julio’s 117 receiving yards per game leads the league. … Antonio Brown is fighting it more than usual this season, but his nine touchdowns still have him in the top five by average points in .5 PPR. … Davante Adams has cleared 80 yards in 4-of-5 games, averaging 105 in the process. The Dolphins’ defense is in full-on collapse. … Held to 70 receiving yards or fewer in each of his past three games, Tyreek Hill is in another one of his little lulls. His floor is high enough that you keep featuring as a WR1 for when he reaches his monstrous ceiling. … Odell Beckham has hit 10 targets in every game but one and is averaging 98 yards. Even with Eli Manning on his farewell tour, Beckham has shown more than enough to maintain every-week, high-end WR1 status.





Coming off his first 100-yard receiving outing since Week 1, Keenan Allen has a dream matchup in the Raiders. Jon Gruden’s “defense” is getting destroyed for 9.1 yards every time the opposing team attempts a pass. Allen has already posted an eight-catch effort against the Raiders in 2018. … The good news for Mike Evans in Week 9? He still drew 10 targets. He should bounce back against Washington. … Tyler Boyd has flirted with WR1 production even with A.J. Green in the lineup. Without him, Boyd is going to devour targets for the receiver-needy Bengals. No team is allowing more fantasy points to enemy wideouts than New Orleans. … Rams receivers: I’m mostly guessing. Robert Woods has been the most consistent. Brandin Cooks has the most upside. Cooper Kupp is almost as consistent as Woods and arguably has more upside because of his touchdowns. For Week 10 I’ll put the most predictable Woods 1, moon shot Cooks 2 and best mixture of them both Kupp 3. All you really need to know is that each is a rock solid WR1/2.





JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a rich man’s Kenny Golladay of late. He’s a game or two away from tumbling down the WR2 ranks. … Jarvis Landry matched a season low for targets (seven) in OC Freddie Kitchens’ debut. It is still safe to assume it was a fluke. Hopefully Landry’s prodigious volume becomes higher quality under his new play-caller. … It’s a bit remarkable that Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay combined for just 12 targets in the first game of the post-Golden Tate era, especially since Matthew Stafford attempted 36 throws. Jones doubled up Golladay in looks (8-4). Both pre- and post-Tate, the trend in Detroit’s receiver corps has been clear: Jones is in the ascendancy, Golladay is in reverse. I would be lying if I said I understood Golladay’s usage. It could change on a dime. … Josh Gordon has gone 36/364/2 in five games since Julian Edelman’s return. Edelman is 31/322/2 in the same time period. Both have strong matchups against the Titans. Gordon (hamstring) is no longer listed on the injury report. … Golden Tate’s Eagles arrival figures to ding Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz more than Alshon Jeffery. Some might preach more caution, but I would immediately plug Tate in as a WR3 in an offense that loves high-percentage looks.





Quietly, Sammy Watkins checks in as the WR12 by average .5 PPR points over the past three weeks. He should mostly avoid Patrick Peterson against the Cardinals … is what I wrote before Watkins’ foot injury. He will be a candidate for removal. … T.Y. Hilton has just five grabs for 59 yards in two games since returning. It is going to be difficult to break out against the Jaguars. … Calvin Ridley’s volume still leaves something to be desired, though he is coming off a season-high nine targets. The Browns are very banged up in the secondary. … Getting a chance to establish himself as the Packers’ No. 2 receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the kind of size/speed prospect Aaron Rodgers has not had in a while. Already making big plays and compiling some counting stats, MVS could pretty quickly become a serious problem for opposing defenses. … Running as hot and cold as ever, DeSean Jackson remains in the WR2 mix because of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s willingness to take shots. … With D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel joining Greg Olsen in the target collection department, things are getting dicey for Devin Funchess.





Finally healthy and experiencing improved play-calling, Larry Fitzgerald is looking on the up and up. Josh Rosen is going to have to throw all day against the Chiefs. … Some combination of Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and David Moore is going to do something against the Rams’ collapsing defense. I’m not terribly certain who it will be. Shootout conditions will hopefully be a rising tide lifting all boats in a Seahawks offense that is going to have to pass more than it would like. … As expected, the Cowboys forced the ball to Amari Cooper in his Dallas debut. If Dak Prescott can get the ball off against the Eagles’ pass rush, Cooper will have a vulnerable secondary to take advantage of. … Corey Davis has 66 yards on 17 targets over the past two weeks. Keep betting on volume but know that it will be of WR4 quality. … Christian Kirk has been highly inconsistent but could be a DFS week winner against the Chiefs’ burnable defense. … Taylor Gabriel’s unsuccessful run as the Bears’ No. 1 receiver appears to be ending, as Allen Robinson (groin) is practicing in full. … Maurice Harris plays into Alex Smith’s worst habits. That means he’s a match made in heaven with Smith in fantasy.





Week 10 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Travis Kelce is on pace for 1,317 receiving yards, which would be the second-most ever by a tight end. … Zach Ertz had his worst game of the season heading into the Eagles’ Week 9 bye, snagging just four passes for 26 yards. He did manage to find the end zone, lessening the blow. Now middle-of-the-field dynamo Golden Tate has been added to the mix. We can’t downgrade Ertz until we see the dynamic in action, but there is no question the two will be fighting for some of the same targets. Tate is a massive upgrade on Nelson Agholor. … George Kittle has now posted 90-yard games with each of Jimmy Garoppolo, C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens. This guy seems pretty good. … Week 9 was the first time a healthy O.J. Howard was held below 60 yards, but he still went 4/53/2 against the Panthers. Howard is living up to his freak college profile.





Rob Gronkowski’s (back) status is unknown. He has both played and sat in these situations in the past. Fantasy owners should plan on not knowing Gronk’s availability before inactives are announced at 11:30 AM ET on Sunday morning. … At least to my eye, Jimmy Graham has looked better physically in recent weeks. It has not paid huge dividends in the box scores, but Week 10 opponent Miami has been getting embarrassed on the reg’ by enemy seam stretchers. … Coming off his best game of the season (6/76/1), 33-year-old Greg Olsen has moved remarkably well considering he’s playing through a foot issue that is expected to require surgery at season’s end. The Steelers are soft up the seam, serving up the fifth-most tight end fantasy points. … Jack Doyle out-caught (6-3), out-targeted (7-3), out-gained (70-37), out-snapped (57-17) and ran more routes (20-13) than Eric Ebron in his Week 8 return. Although both players scored touchdowns, it would certainly appear Doyle has reclaimed No. 1 status. … Freddie Kitchens’ promotion got David Njoku back on track. Njoku has now cleared 50 yards in 5-of-6 Baker Mayfield starts.





There is certainly a risk this is too deep a fade for Jared Cook. It’s just that the Raiders’ offense is all the way off the rails and many more stable options have strong Week 10 setups. Cook has posted 20 yards or fewer in 3-of-4 games. … Trey Burton is a lot like Vance McDonald. We know the upside is there, but the weekly volume makes him a risky TE1. … Speaking of McDonald, he has a date with a Panthers defense surrendering the most tight end fantasy points. … Facing the team allowing the second-most TE fantasy points is Jordan Reed, who should have a little more upside with Paul Richardson (shoulder, injured reserve) no longer competing for intermediate targets. As for Richardson’s lost deep looks, that’s where Vernon Davis, TE2, comes in. … Evan Engram went 5-of-9 in Week 8, but he’s rendered mid-range TE2 because of his offense and a deeper league-wide TE group. … With A.J. Green (toe) sideliend, I wanted to have C.J. Uzomah higher. The problem is a tough matchup in a Saints defense that has limited tight end production. Uzomah’s 2018 track record also isn’t good.





