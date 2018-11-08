Patrick Daugherty

Week 10 Rankings

Thursday, November 8, 2018


The Browns traded Carlos Hyde with an eye toward featuring Nick Chubb. They have followed through on the plan. Chubb has posted touch counts of 18, 20 and 23 in his first three games as lead back. His biggest workload came in a Week 9 Chiefs contest that wasn’t particularly competitive, meaning he is not going to be mothballed at the first sign of negative game script. It’s also encouraging that Chubb’s 23-touch day came in Freddie Kitchens’ debut as offensive coordinator and alongside a resurgent Duke Johnson.


As was the case with the Chiefs last week, there’s a risk things get out of hand against the Falcons, but Atlanta’s defense should be banged up enough to keep the Browns reasonably close in what could be a high-scoring affair. Allowing 4.84 yards per carry, the Falcons are also just one of five teams to surrender 10 rushing scores. They have done so in only eight games. Featured and growing for what figures be an improving offense, Chubb will be in the RB1 mix from here on out.


Week 10 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Patrick Mahomes vs. ARZ -
2 Aaron Rodgers vs. MIA -
3 Matt Ryan at CLE -
4 Cam Newton at PIT -
5 Jared Goff vs. SEA -
6 Drew Brees at CIN -
7 Philip Rivers at OAK -
8 Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. WAS -
9 Carson Wentz vs. DAL -
10 Tom Brady at TEN -
11 Ben Roethlisberger vs. CAR -
12 Andrew Luck vs. JAC -
13 Russell Wilson at LAR -
14 Mitchell Trubisky vs. DET -
15 Andy Dalton vs. NO -
16 Baker Mayfield vs. ATL -
17 Alex Smith at TB -
18 Matthew Stafford at CHI -
19 Marcus Mariota vs. NE -
20 Blake Bortles at IND Questionable (shoulder)
21 Eli Manning at SF -
22 Dak Prescott at PHI -
23 Nick Mullens vs. NYG -
24 Josh McCown vs. BUF -
25 Derek Carr vs. LAC -
26 Josh Rosen at KC -
27 Brock Osweiler at GB -
28 Derek Anderson at NYJ Sidelined (concussion)


QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes is the QB1 by average points over the past five weeks, over the past three weeks and on the season. … Between supporting cast injuries and his own knee woes, it has been a weird year for Aaron Rodgers. He’s averaging fewer than two scores per game while completing just 60.6 percent of his passes. Although they have somehow picked off a league-high 15 passes, the Dolphins present a get-right home blowup spot. … Leading the league in yards per game is Matt Ryan at 336. The 2016 MVP has yet to be held below 250. Allowing 285 weekly passing yards, the Browns will likely be without CB Denzel Ward (hip). … The Steelers have faced a relatively unimposing slate of opposing passers but are still coughing up the fifth-most quarterback fantasy points. In the zone under new OC Norval Turner, Cam Newton will not be slowed on Thursday Night Football. … Jared Goff cashed in back-to-back shootout spots for three-touchdown days. The Seahawks have a stingier pass defense than New Orleans, but Goff still generated 321 yards on 32 attempts (10.03 YPA) when the sides met in Seattle last month.


Drew Brees’ home/road splits have never been starker. He’s averaged 348 yards at the Superdome and 236 away from it. Week 10 fantasy players have to put their faith in a gorgeous matchup with a Bengals defense allowing the most passing yards in the league. … Philip Rivers is averaging just 25 attempts over his past four starts. The first of those was a 27-throw day against the calamitous Raiders. Thankfully, he generated 339 yards (12.56 YPA) and two scores. He won’t need to throw 30 times on Sunday, but the Raiders’ hilariously-bad defense (9.1 YPA) should get him his numbers on limited volume. … Ryan Fitzpatrick had a little something for everybody in Week 9, tossing four touchdowns to go along with two ghastly picks. For the first time in a 2018 start, he averaged fewer than 8.22 yards per attempt (6.08). The Redskins are as middle of the road as it gets for a matchup. … Carson Wentz is on fire over his past four starts, averaging 296 yards per game and 8.59 yards per attempt while totaling 10 touchdowns and completing 73.2 percent of his throws. The Cowboys will be missing Sean Lee and David Irving.


This is too deep of a fade for Tom Brady, though he does enter a tough matchup with only one score over his past two starts. The Patriots will also be getting back Sony Michel, goosing the ground game. Despite the lack of scoring, Brady is averaging 309 yards over the past two weeks. … Ben Roethlisberger has just one 300-yard game in his past five appearances. The Panthers allow a weekly 251 through the air. Playing through a few injuries, it could be a quieter night for Ben on a short week. … Despite some rough performances before their Week 9 bye, the Jags enter Week 10 allowing a league-low 190 passing yards per game. Andrew Luck remains in the QB1 mix because he has been playing quarterback like a point guard, riding volume (43 weekly attempts) to high-scoring fantasy days. … Negative game script finally forced Russell Wilson into a high-volume day against the Chargers. Wilson’s 39 attempts were 13 more than any game since Week 2. He might have to clear 40 against the high-flying Rams on the road, especially since lead back Chris Carson (thigh) will likely be on the shelf.


Mitchell Trubisky’s yardage has descended from 333 to 220 to 135 over his past three games. A laugher with the Bills was to blame for last week’s low point. Revving the machine back up against a Lions D that focuses on limiting opponent volume will not be easy, though Matt Patricia’s unit has no pass rush to speak of. Trubisky remains a perfectly fine QB1 streamer if your starter is on bye. … The time is now for Andy Dalton against a Saints defense permitting the second-most quarterback fantasy points, though A.J. Green’s (toe) absence complicates matters. At least from an occupying defensive attention standpoint, Giovani Bernard and John Ross’ returns will help. Dalton will need a competent day from one of Alex Erickson or Josh Malone. … Baker Mayfield had his best start of the year following coach Hue Jackson and OC Todd Haley’s dismissal. He will have a real shot at staying hot against an injury-ruined Falcons D serving up the third-most quarterback fantasy points. … How can Alex Smith screw up a Bucs matchup? We are about to find out. Smith could be missing as many as four offensive linemen — he will definitely be without three — in addition to Paul Richardson. It’s a great spot, but Smith has not had a single great start.


Bafflingly bad against the Vikings, Matthew Stafford will be trying to rebound against the Bears’ arguably league-best defense. Now missing Golden Tate, Stafford has not had a three-score performance since Week 2. … Coming off his second-best game of 2018, Marcus Mariota will be facing a Patriots D allowing the seventh-most quarterback fantasy points. Of course, Bill Belichick’s scheme often scrambles young signal callers. Mariota struggled in last year’s playoff matchup. He will have a decided athletic advantage on New England’s front seven if he decides to run. … With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) returning, the Jags will try to keep the car keys out of frantic Blake Bortles’ hands. … Eli Manning has just two scores to show for back-to-back 300-yard efforts. The 49ers are forgiving through the air. … Amari Cooper’s arrival is a positive, but Dak Prescott was worse than his stats against the Titans. The Eagles’ pass rush is a nightmare matchup for Dallas’ O-line. … Nick Mullens will never have a better matchup than he did against the Raiders. Thankfully for the second-year UDFA, the Giants are tanking almost as hard as Oakland. … Perhaps fill-in Jets starter Josh McCown can rekindle his chemistry with Robby Anderson.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
