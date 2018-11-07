John Daigle

Targets and Touches

Week 9: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, November 7, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

 

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (2, 7, 3, 8, 8, 12), Christian Kirk (8, 5, 4, 7, 6, 7), Ricky Seals-Jones (3, 4, 6, 6, 4, 4), David Johnson (4, 4, 3, 5, 3, 4), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 1, 0, 3, 2), Chad Williams (4, 3, 6, 2, 8, 2)

 

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (7, 78, 48, 63, 36, 109), Christian Kirk (71, 34, 59, 56, 102, 83), David Johnson (11, 11, -2. -8, 6, -13), Ricky Seals-Jones (29, 55, 110, 60, 35, 20), Chad Williams (66, 51, 43, -1, 86, 19), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 1, 0, -5, -4)

 

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (9, 28, 35, 39, 40, 102), Christian Kirk (90, 28, 85, 77, 57, 42), Ricky Seals-Jones (35, 52, 0, 69, 12, 12), David Johnson (30, 41, 16, 15, 31, 41), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 0, 0, 12, 12), Chad Williams (8, 22, 23, 5, 34, 21)

 

Carries: David Johnson (12, 22, 18, 18, 14, 16), Chase Edmonds (5, 3, 1, 1, 5, 2)

 

RZ Targets: David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chad Williams (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Christian Kirk (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: David Johnson (0, 3, 5, 5, 2, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (4-37, 1-5, 4-35, 4-42, 1-3, 1-55-1), Budda Baker (6-28, 1-13, 7-103, 6-55, 3-15, 0-0), Jamar Taylor (3-54, 3-33, 1-17, 1-13, 1-12, 2-34), Bene Benwikere (1-7, 4-38, 4-38, 5-61, 3-42-1, 3-25)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (12, 9, 14, 12, BYE, 10), Mohamed Sanu (9, 7, 2, 2, BYE, 5), Austin Hooper (2, 12, 10, 4, BYE, 3), Tevin Coleman (3, 2, 2, 2, BYE, 7), Calvin Ridley (6, 5, 3, 6, BYE, 9), Ito Smith (3, 1, 2, 2, BYE, 2)

 

Air Yards: Julio Jones (165, 118, 187, 122, BYE, 129), Mohamed Sanu (129, 50, 21, 6, BYE, 31), Austin Hooper (20, 86, 62, 59, BYE, 11), Calvin Ridley (81, 65, 38, 30, BYE, 72), Tevin Coleman (2, 4, 21, 9, BYE, 2), Ito Smith (2, 0, -1, 5, BYE, -3)

 

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (173, 62, 143, 104, BYE, 121), Tevin Coleman (26, 15, 6, 32, BYE, 68), Austin Hooper (19, 77, 71, 48, BYE, 41), Mohamed Sanu (111, 73, 46, 21, BYE, 45), Calvin Ridley (54, 38, 47, 43, BYE, 71), Ito Smith (13, 5, -1, 29, BYE, 4)

 

Carries: Tevin Coleman (14, 7, 10, 11, BYE, 13), Ito Smith (7, 3, 11, 7, BYE, 10)

 

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Austin Hooper (0, 1, 0, 2, BYE, 0), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Calvin Ridley (2, 2, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Tevin Coleman (2, 0, 0, 2, BYE, 3)

 

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (1, 3, 1, 4, BYE, 1), Tevin Coleman (2, 2, 0, 0, BYE, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (9-108-1, 0-0, 5-86, 5-70, BYE, 3-21), Brian Poole (1-15-1, 3-28, 5-96-1, 1- -8, BYE, 4-40), Robert Alford (5-78, 3-74-1, 5-68, 7-224-1, BYE, X)

 

Observations: It’s almost as if the Falcons came out of their bye with a concerted approach to involve their running backs more out of the backfield. Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith averaged 19.5 and 17 routes run, respectively, without Devonta Freeman in the two games prior to Atlanta’s bye, but saw a collective total of eight targets in that stretch. On 16 and 12 routes run Sunday -- marks marginally lower than their aforementioned averages -- Coleman and Smith totaled nine targets. Tevin’s three red zone targets in particular were a season-high. It could have been sheer coincidence or an individual one-off gameplan. The duo’s usage will be worth monitoring in upcoming weeks, as that type of involvement would obviously increase the floors of both.

 

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (BYE, 6, 8, 6, 6, 6), Devin Funchess (BYE, 7, 8, 11, 3, 5), Torrey Smith (BYE, 1, 5, 6, X, X), Greg Olsen (BYE, X, 7, 5, 4, 6), D.J. Moore (BYE, 4, 5, 5, 6, 2)

 

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (BYE, 84, 111, 128, 27, 56), Torrey Smith (BYE, 26, 40, 56, X, X), D.J. Moore (BYE, 39, 45, 34, 64, 37), Greg Olsen (BYE, X, 47, 42, 46, 49), Christian McCaffrey (BYE, -6, 34, -13, 8, -4)

 

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (BYE, 35, 46, 51, 11, 78), Devin Funchess (BYE, 53, 74, 62, 27, 44), Greg Olsen (BYE, X, 48, 5, 56, 76), Torrey Smith (BYE, 0, 43, 61, X, X), D.J. Moore (BYE, 49, 59, 29, 90, 16)

 

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (BYE, 17, 8 ,7, 14, 17), Cam Newton (BYE, 8, 9, 7, 10, 11)

 

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (BYE, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Christian McCaffrey (BYE, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Greg Olsen (BYE, X, 0, 1, 1, 1), Torrey Smith (BYE, 0, 2, 0, X, X)

 

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 4, 6), Cam Newton (BYE, 0, 1, 1, 3, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (BYE, 7-114-1, 4-26, 5-65-1, 7-74-1, 1-16), Donte Jackson (BYE, 7-117, 1-6, 1-22, 2-13, 7-115-1), Captain Munnerlyn (BYE, 2-38, 3-15, 5-15, 3-28, 6-48-1)

 

Observations: D.J. Moore collected two targets in his second consecutive start, disappointing on the day with more yards on the ground (32) than through the air. Since Torrey Smith’s been sidelined, though, Moore has run 56 routes, second only to Devin Funchess (61) in that stint. Jarius Wright’s been the next closest with 29 routes run. Moore’s production is tied to Smith’s pending absence, so the latter’s status need be monitored heading into Thursday. Moore would benefit from drawing Coty Sensabaugh across from Joe Haden’s shadow coverage on Funchess.

 

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (4, BYE, 6, 5, X, X), Tarik Cohen (8, BYE, 9, 12, 3, 2), Taylor Gabriel (7, BYE, 5, 4, 6, 5), Trey Burton (4, BYE, 4, 11, 4, 3), Jordan Howard (2, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (X, BYE, 4, 7, 7, 6)    

 

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (64, BYE, 69, 69, X, X), Trey Burton (63, BYE, 3, 105, 2, 47), Taylor Gabriel (74, BYE, 90, 31, 91, 44), Anthony Miller (X, BYE, 99, 124, 80, 62), Tarik Cohen (51, BYE, 55, 52, 9, 15), Jordan Howard (-4, BYE, 3, 5, 2, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (23, BYE, 64, 4, X, X), Taylor Gabriel (104, BYE, 110, 26, 52, 45), Tarik Cohen (121, BYE, 90, 69, 70, 8), Anthony Miller (X, BYE, 29, 35, 37, 49), Jordan Howard (20, 0, BYE, 0, 9, 0), Trey Burton (86, BYE, 23, 126, 18, 28)

 

Carries: Jordan Howard (11, BYE, 14, 12, 22, 14), Mitchell Trubisky (3, BYE, 8, 6, 6, 1), Tarik Cohen (13, BYE, 5, 6, 5, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, BYE, 1, 1, X, X), Anthony Miller (X, BYE, 0, 1, 1, 1), Taylor Gabriel (2, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, BYE, 1, 2, 1, 1), Tarik Cohen (2, BYE, 2, 2, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, BYE, 3, 3, 4, 3), Tarik Cohen (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mitchell Trubisky (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (X, BYE, 0-0, 2-54, 3-32, 4-32), Kyle Fuller (3-15, BYE, 7-147-1, 4-41, 1-29, 1-0), Bryce Callahan (5-45, BYE, 6-40, 4-41-1, 2-23, 1-4)

 

Observations: Tarik Cohen outscored Jordan Howard in fantasy in Week 8 due in part to his 70-yard touchdown screen. That’s always a possibility (even on fewer touches) given Cohen’s skillset. Those splash splays are unpredictable, though, whereas we can actually project Howard’s usage according to game script. With the Bears icing fairly large leads over the last two games, Howard's predictably out-touched Cohen 36-13. The latter scored just 2.3 fantasy points on 28 snaps Sunday since he was unable to replicate another long score on his only catch of the day. Week 10 against Detroit again sets up best for Howard, as the Lions rank No. 10 in fewest receptions allowed to running backs (39) but have still been bulldozed for the seventh-most fantasy points per game permitted to that position (23.7).

 

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, X, BYE, 8), Michael Gallup (5, 3, 2, 5, BYE, 6), Ezekiel Elliott (4, 7, 1, 6, BYE, 5), Cole Beasley (5, 3, 11, 8, BYE, 4), Allen Hurns (5, 3, 5, 6, BYE, 1), Geoff Swaim (5, 3, 2, 3, BYE, X), Tavon Austin (1, 3, 1, X, BYE, X)   

 

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, X, BYE, 78), Michael Gallup (74, 25, 41, 101, BYE, 84), Tavon Austin (34, 76, 5, X, BYE, X), Cole Beasley (46, 15, 79, 72, BYE, 29), Allen Hurns (37, 71, 75, 66, BYE, 18), Geoff Swaim (36, -1, 19, 9, BYE, X), Ezekiel Elliott (30, 5, 1, 18, BYE, -17)

 

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, X, BYE, 58), Michael Gallup (45, 6, 27, 81, BYE, 51), Ezekiel Elliott (88, 30, 11, 9, BYE, 51), Tavon Austin (0, 44, 5, X, BYE, X), Cole Beasley (53, 8, 101, 56, BYE, 16), Allen Hurns (30, 3, 0, 74, BYE, 23), Geoff Swaim (39, 55, 21, 25, BYE, X)

 

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (25, 20, 24, 15, BYE, 17), Dak Prescott (3, 6, 11, 6, BYE, 2)

 

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, X, BYE, 4), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 3, 0, 0, BYE, 2), Cole Beasley (1, 0, 3, 0, BYE, 1), Michael Gallup (1, 1, 1, 0, BYE, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, X, BYE, X), Allen Hurns (1, 1, 2, 0, BYE, 0), Geoff Swaim (2, 0, 0, 0, BYE, X)

 

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 2, 0, BYE, 4), Dak Prescott (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (2-26, 3-60, 1-17, 1-15, BYE, 3-55-1), Byron Jones (0-0, 5-74, 0-0, 1-15, BYE, 2-29), Chidobe Awuzie (8-138-1, 3-34, 0-0, 2-36, BYE, 5-52)

 

Observations: In his first game donning white and blue, the Cowboys wasted no time in getting Amari Cooper involved. He led all of Dallas’ wideouts in snaps (50, 84.7%), routes (35), and targets, including two inside the 10. His 25% target share was also encouraging. Behind him, Michael Gallup has quietly settled in as the team’s No. 2 wideout (with Cole Beasley manning the slot). It’s come at the expense of Tavon Austin (groin), but Gallup’s played 81.7% of Dallas’ snaps the past three games. Unfortunately, the Cowboys’ run-first approach limits their offense to only one viable fantasy receiver (and sometimes not even that).

 

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (4, 9, BYE, 2, 1, 4), Marvin Jones (6, 4, BYE, 4, 10, 8), Theo Riddick (5, 3, BYE, X, X, 8), Kerryon Johnson (1, 2, BYE, 3, 8, 5)    

 

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (53, 82, BYE, 16, 7, 52), Marvin Jones (74, 51, BYE, 44, 186, 73), Theo Riddick (-2, 28, BYE, X, X, -9), Kerryon Johnson (-5, -4, -2, BYE, -1, 10)

 

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (74, 98, BYE, 37, 12, 46), Marvin Jones (56, 8, BYE, 29, 117, 66), Kerryon Johnson (15, BYE, 31, -1, 69, 7), Theo Riddick (20, 20, BYE, X, X, 36)  

 

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (9, 12, BYE, 19, 8, 12), LeGarrette Blount (7, 12, BYE, 10, 3, 5), Theo Riddick (1, 3, BYE, X, X, 0)

 

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (1, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (0, 0, BYE, X, X, 1), Kenny Golladay (0, 2, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (2, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 4, BYE, 3, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (1, 0, BYE, 6, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (0, 1, BYE, X, X, 0)  

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (2-20, 10-125-2, BYE, 3-37-1, 2-16, 3-18), Nevin Lawson (2-46, 2-27, BYE, 3-39, 1-24-1, 3-11-1), Teez Tabor (0-0, 1-17, BYE, 5-69-1, 4-97-1, 4-69)

 

Observations: Kenny Golladay’s and Marvin Jones’ roles were always entrenched sans Golden Tate, and the duo expectedly ran 49 and 47 routes respectively against the Vikings. T.J. Jones was the team’s primary slot replacement, receiving two targets on 36 snaps. It’s still inexplicable why Golladay received just four targets Sunday, or why he’s seen only seven (including no red zone targets) in Detroit’s last three games. Warren Sharp’s dynamic Strength of Schedule projects the Lions face the league’s toughest slate of pass defenses from Week 10 on, giving valid reason to sell Golladay at cost if there are takers. With Theo Riddick healthy, Detroit’s backfield returned to a three-headed committee, as expected. Riddick got eight targets on 39 snaps. Kerryon Johnson out-carried LeGarrette Blount 12 to 5 on 39 snaps, but ultimately had his floor siphoned due to Riddick’s 29 routes.

 

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (14, 12, 16, BYE, 7, 9), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3, 10, 6, BYE, 5, 6), Jimmy Graham (6, 11, 9, BYE, 4, 6), Randall Cobb (X, X, X, BYE, 5, 6), Jamaal Williams (0, 4, 3, BYE, 1, 2), Aaron Jones (1, 3, 1, BYE, 2, 4), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 5, 1, BYE, 2, 4)

 

Air Yards: Davante Adams (157, 151, 176, BYE, 112, 64), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (39, 98, 67, BYE, 38, 127), Jimmy Graham (47, 105, 77, BYE, 53, 62), Randall Cobb (X, X, X, BYE, 22, 33), Jamaal Williams (0, 5, -4, BYE, 1, 12), Aaron Jones (-1, 3, 2, BYE, -3, 1), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 84, 19, BYE, 22, 70)

 

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (81, 140, 132, BYE, 133, 40), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (38, 68, 103, BYE, 45, 101), Jimmy Graham (21, 76, 104, BYE, 21, 55), Randall Cobb (X, X, X, BYE, 40, 24), Jamaal Williams (0, 19, 10, BYE, 0, 20), Aaron Jones (17, 19, 0, BYE, 0, 10), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 89, 19, BYE, 31, 4)

 

Carries: Aaron Jones (11, 7, 8, BYE, 12, 14), Jamaal Williams (11, 6, 6, BYE, 4, 7)

 

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (1, 2, 4, BYE, 0, 2), Randall Cobb (X, X, X, BYE, 0, 1), Jimmy Graham (2, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 2), Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 2, 3, BYE, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Aaron Jones (2, 0, 3, BYE, 0, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (X, 3-20-1, 1-17, BYE, 3-53, 1-16), Tramon Williams (3-15, 0-0, 4-49-1, BYE, 2-49-1, 1-55-1), Jaire Alexander (1-34, X, X, BYE, 4-80, 2-15), Josh Jackson (4-41, 4-99, 0-0, BYE, 0-0, 2-11)

 

Observations: Without Geronimo Allison (hamstring, groin) available, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Randall Cobb mirrored each other in targets and routes run (40) Sunday. MVS continues to trend upward as he managed 3/101, outright out-performing Cobb (5/24). With Allison hitting injured reserve, the rookie projects as a high-end WR3 the rest of the way. Aaron Jones was leaned on slightly more without Ty Montgomery, too, handling a team-high 14 carries on 43 snaps. Williams received half as many carries, but played 31 snaps. Jones’ 26 carries and 59.8% snap rate post-bye are still encouraging for his future outlook (and potential ensuing run in the fantasy playoffs).

 

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (5, 7, 10, 7, 7, 9), Brandin Cooks (8, 0, 6, 5, 8, 8), Cooper Kupp (11, 9, 1, X, X, 6), Todd Gurley (6, 5, 5, 5, 7, 7)

 

Air Yards: Robert Woods (70, 55, 98, 83, 94, 85), Brandin Cooks (92, 0, 121, 103, 173, 130), Cooper Kupp (74, 114, 0, X, X, 50), Todd Gurley (3, -11, -1, -10, 36, 5)

 

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (116, 0, 53, 64, 74, 114), Cooper Kupp (162, 90, 0, X, X, 89), Todd Gurley (73, 36, 17, 23, 81, 11), Robert Woods (101, 92, 109, 78, 70, 71)

 

Carries: Todd Gurley (17, 22, 28, 15, 25, 13)

 

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (2, 1, 0, X, X, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (3, 2, 3, 2, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (2, 12, 5, 6, 5, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (7-103-1, 5-83-3, 2-16, 0-0, 7-149, 7-146-1), Nickell Robey-Coleman (3-11, 3-43, 0-0, 2-16-1, 3-13, 1-11), Troy Hill (0-0, 1-5, 8-179-1, 3-29, 3-72-1, 1-4)

 

Observations: With Cooper Kupp back, Josh Reynolds expectedly returned to a sparse reserve role. He ran one route on two snaps. Todd Gurley also shored up 19-of-20 backfield touches. It was pure coincidence that backup RB Malcolm Brown was targeted (and scored) on the one play he gave Gurley a breather. Brown ran five routes on just six snaps Sunday. In competitive game scripts, the Big Four remain the only viable skill players in the Rams’ offense.


You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


