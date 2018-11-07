Week 9: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Observations: With Cooper Kupp back, Josh Reynolds expectedly returned to a sparse reserve role. He ran one route on two snaps. Todd Gurley also shored up 19-of-20 backfield touches. It was pure coincidence that backup RB Malcolm Brown was targeted (and scored) on the one play he gave Gurley a breather. Brown ran five routes on just six snaps Sunday. In competitive game scripts, the Big Four remain the only viable skill players in the Rams’ offense.

Observations: Without Geronimo Allison (hamstring, groin) available, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Randall Cobb mirrored each other in targets and routes run (40) Sunday. MVS continues to trend upward as he managed 3/101, outright out-performing Cobb (5/24). With Allison hitting injured reserve, the rookie projects as a high-end WR3 the rest of the way. Aaron Jones was leaned on slightly more without Ty Montgomery , too, handling a team-high 14 carries on 43 snaps. Williams received half as many carries, but played 31 snaps. Jones’ 26 carries and 59.8% snap rate post-bye are still encouraging for his future outlook (and potential ensuing run in the fantasy playoffs).

Observations: Kenny Golladay ’s and Marvin Jones ’ roles were always entrenched sans Golden Tate , and the duo expectedly ran 49 and 47 routes respectively against the Vikings. T.J. Jones was the team’s primary slot replacement, receiving two targets on 36 snaps. It’s still inexplicable why Golladay received just four targets Sunday, or why he’s seen only seven (including no red zone targets) in Detroit’s last three games. Warren Sharp’s dynamic Strength of Schedule projects the Lions face the league’s toughest slate of pass defenses from Week 10 on, giving valid reason to sell Golladay at cost if there are takers. With Theo Riddick healthy, Detroit’s backfield returned to a three-headed committee, as expected. Riddick got eight targets on 39 snaps. Kerryon Johnson out-carried LeGarrette Blount 12 to 5 on 39 snaps, but ultimately had his floor siphoned due to Riddick’s 29 routes.

Observations: In his first game donning white and blue, the Cowboys wasted no time in getting Amari Cooper involved. He led all of Dallas’ wideouts in snaps (50, 84.7%), routes (35), and targets, including two inside the 10. His 25% target share was also encouraging. Behind him, Michael Gallup has quietly settled in as the team’s No. 2 wideout (with Cole Beasley manning the slot). It’s come at the expense of Tavon Austin (groin), but Gallup’s played 81.7% of Dallas’ snaps the past three games. Unfortunately, the Cowboys’ run-first approach limits their offense to only one viable fantasy receiver (and sometimes not even that).

Observations: Tarik Cohen outscored Jordan Howard in fantasy in Week 8 due in part to his 70-yard touchdown screen. That’s always a possibility (even on fewer touches) given Cohen’s skillset. Those splash splays are unpredictable, though, whereas we can actually project Howard’s usage according to game script. With the Bears icing fairly large leads over the last two games, Howard's predictably out-touched Cohen 36-13. The latter scored just 2.3 fantasy points on 28 snaps Sunday since he was unable to replicate another long score on his only catch of the day. Week 10 against Detroit again sets up best for Howard, as the Lions rank No. 10 in fewest receptions allowed to running backs (39) but have still been bulldozed for the seventh-most fantasy points per game permitted to that position (23.7).

Observations: D.J. Moore collected two targets in his second consecutive start, disappointing on the day with more yards on the ground (32) than through the air. Since Torrey Smith ’s been sidelined, though, Moore has run 56 routes, second only to Devin Funchess (61) in that stint. Jarius Wright ’s been the next closest with 29 routes run. Moore’s production is tied to Smith’s pending absence, so the latter’s status need be monitored heading into Thursday. Moore would benefit from drawing Coty Sensabaugh across from Joe Haden ’s shadow coverage on Funchess.

Observations: It’s almost as if the Falcons came out of their bye with a concerted approach to involve their running backs more out of the backfield. Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith averaged 19.5 and 17 routes run, respectively, without Devonta Freeman in the two games prior to Atlanta’s bye, but saw a collective total of eight targets in that stretch. On 16 and 12 routes run Sunday -- marks marginally lower than their aforementioned averages -- Coleman and Smith totaled nine targets. Tevin’s three red zone targets in particular were a season-high. It could have been sheer coincidence or an individual one-off gameplan. The duo’s usage will be worth monitoring in upcoming weeks, as that type of involvement would obviously increase the floors of both.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (2, 7, 3, 8, 8, 12), Christian Kirk (8, 5, 4, 7, 6, 7), Ricky Seals-Jones (3, 4, 6, 6, 4, 4), David Johnson (4, 4, 3, 5, 3, 4), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 1, 0, 3, 2), Chad Williams (4, 3, 6, 2, 8, 2)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (7, 78, 48, 63, 36, 109), Christian Kirk (71, 34, 59, 56, 102, 83), David Johnson (11, 11, -2. -8, 6, -13), Ricky Seals-Jones (29, 55, 110, 60, 35, 20), Chad Williams (66, 51, 43, -1, 86, 19), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 1, 0, -5, -4)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (9, 28, 35, 39, 40, 102), Christian Kirk (90, 28, 85, 77, 57, 42), Ricky Seals-Jones (35, 52, 0, 69, 12, 12), David Johnson (30, 41, 16, 15, 31, 41), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 0, 0, 12, 12), Chad Williams (8, 22, 23, 5, 34, 21)

Carries: David Johnson (12, 22, 18, 18, 14, 16), Chase Edmonds (5, 3, 1, 1, 5, 2)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chad Williams (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Christian Kirk (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (0, 3, 5, 5, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (4-37, 1-5, 4-35, 4-42, 1-3, 1-55-1), Budda Baker (6-28, 1-13, 7-103, 6-55, 3-15, 0-0), Jamar Taylor (3-54, 3-33, 1-17, 1-13, 1-12, 2-34), Bene Benwikere (1-7, 4-38, 4-38, 5-61, 3-42-1, 3-25)

Observations: Bye.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (12, 9, 14, 12, BYE, 10), Mohamed Sanu (9, 7, 2, 2, BYE, 5), Austin Hooper (2, 12, 10, 4, BYE, 3), Tevin Coleman (3, 2, 2, 2, BYE, 7), Calvin Ridley (6, 5, 3, 6, BYE, 9), Ito Smith (3, 1, 2, 2, BYE, 2)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (165, 118, 187, 122, BYE, 129), Mohamed Sanu (129, 50, 21, 6, BYE, 31), Austin Hooper (20, 86, 62, 59, BYE, 11), Calvin Ridley (81, 65, 38, 30, BYE, 72), Tevin Coleman (2, 4, 21, 9, BYE, 2), Ito Smith (2, 0, -1, 5, BYE, -3)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (173, 62, 143, 104, BYE, 121), Tevin Coleman (26, 15, 6, 32, BYE, 68), Austin Hooper (19, 77, 71, 48, BYE, 41), Mohamed Sanu (111, 73, 46, 21, BYE, 45), Calvin Ridley (54, 38, 47, 43, BYE, 71), Ito Smith (13, 5, -1, 29, BYE, 4)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (14, 7, 10, 11, BYE, 13), Ito Smith (7, 3, 11, 7, BYE, 10)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Austin Hooper (0, 1, 0, 2, BYE, 0), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Calvin Ridley (2, 2, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Tevin Coleman (2, 0, 0, 2, BYE, 3)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (1, 3, 1, 4, BYE, 1), Tevin Coleman (2, 2, 0, 0, BYE, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (9-108-1, 0-0, 5-86, 5-70, BYE, 3-21), Brian Poole (1-15-1, 3-28, 5-96-1, 1- -8, BYE, 4-40), Robert Alford (5-78, 3-74-1, 5-68, 7-224-1, BYE, X)

Observations: It’s almost as if the Falcons came out of their bye with a concerted approach to involve their running backs more out of the backfield. Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith averaged 19.5 and 17 routes run, respectively, without Devonta Freeman in the two games prior to Atlanta’s bye, but saw a collective total of eight targets in that stretch. On 16 and 12 routes run Sunday -- marks marginally lower than their aforementioned averages -- Coleman and Smith totaled nine targets. Tevin’s three red zone targets in particular were a season-high. It could have been sheer coincidence or an individual one-off gameplan. The duo’s usage will be worth monitoring in upcoming weeks, as that type of involvement would obviously increase the floors of both.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (BYE, 6, 8, 6, 6, 6), Devin Funchess (BYE, 7, 8, 11, 3, 5), Torrey Smith (BYE, 1, 5, 6, X, X), Greg Olsen (BYE, X, 7, 5, 4, 6), D.J. Moore (BYE, 4, 5, 5, 6, 2)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (BYE, 84, 111, 128, 27, 56), Torrey Smith (BYE, 26, 40, 56, X, X), D.J. Moore (BYE, 39, 45, 34, 64, 37), Greg Olsen (BYE, X, 47, 42, 46, 49), Christian McCaffrey (BYE, -6, 34, -13, 8, -4)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (BYE, 35, 46, 51, 11, 78), Devin Funchess (BYE, 53, 74, 62, 27, 44), Greg Olsen (BYE, X, 48, 5, 56, 76), Torrey Smith (BYE, 0, 43, 61, X, X), D.J. Moore (BYE, 49, 59, 29, 90, 16)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (BYE, 17, 8 ,7, 14, 17), Cam Newton (BYE, 8, 9, 7, 10, 11)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (BYE, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Christian McCaffrey (BYE, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Greg Olsen (BYE, X, 0, 1, 1, 1), Torrey Smith (BYE, 0, 2, 0, X, X)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 4, 6), Cam Newton (BYE, 0, 1, 1, 3, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (BYE, 7-114-1, 4-26, 5-65-1, 7-74-1, 1-16), Donte Jackson (BYE, 7-117, 1-6, 1-22, 2-13, 7-115-1), Captain Munnerlyn (BYE, 2-38, 3-15, 5-15, 3-28, 6-48-1)

Observations: D.J. Moore collected two targets in his second consecutive start, disappointing on the day with more yards on the ground (32) than through the air. Since Torrey Smith’s been sidelined, though, Moore has run 56 routes, second only to Devin Funchess (61) in that stint. Jarius Wright’s been the next closest with 29 routes run. Moore’s production is tied to Smith’s pending absence, so the latter’s status need be monitored heading into Thursday. Moore would benefit from drawing Coty Sensabaugh across from Joe Haden’s shadow coverage on Funchess.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (4, BYE, 6, 5, X, X), Tarik Cohen (8, BYE, 9, 12, 3, 2), Taylor Gabriel (7, BYE, 5, 4, 6, 5), Trey Burton (4, BYE, 4, 11, 4, 3), Jordan Howard (2, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (X, BYE, 4, 7, 7, 6)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (64, BYE, 69, 69, X, X), Trey Burton (63, BYE, 3, 105, 2, 47), Taylor Gabriel (74, BYE, 90, 31, 91, 44), Anthony Miller (X, BYE, 99, 124, 80, 62), Tarik Cohen (51, BYE, 55, 52, 9, 15), Jordan Howard (-4, BYE, 3, 5, 2, 0)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (23, BYE, 64, 4, X, X), Taylor Gabriel (104, BYE, 110, 26, 52, 45), Tarik Cohen (121, BYE, 90, 69, 70, 8), Anthony Miller (X, BYE, 29, 35, 37, 49), Jordan Howard (20, 0, BYE, 0, 9, 0), Trey Burton (86, BYE, 23, 126, 18, 28)

Carries: Jordan Howard (11, BYE, 14, 12, 22, 14), Mitchell Trubisky (3, BYE, 8, 6, 6, 1), Tarik Cohen (13, BYE, 5, 6, 5, 6)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, BYE, 1, 1, X, X), Anthony Miller (X, BYE, 0, 1, 1, 1), Taylor Gabriel (2, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, BYE, 1, 2, 1, 1), Tarik Cohen (2, BYE, 2, 2, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, BYE, 3, 3, 4, 3), Tarik Cohen (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mitchell Trubisky (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (X, BYE, 0-0, 2-54, 3-32, 4-32), Kyle Fuller (3-15, BYE, 7-147-1, 4-41, 1-29, 1-0), Bryce Callahan (5-45, BYE, 6-40, 4-41-1, 2-23, 1-4)

Observations: Tarik Cohen outscored Jordan Howard in fantasy in Week 8 due in part to his 70-yard touchdown screen. That’s always a possibility (even on fewer touches) given Cohen’s skillset. Those splash splays are unpredictable, though, whereas we can actually project Howard’s usage according to game script. With the Bears icing fairly large leads over the last two games, Howard's predictably out-touched Cohen 36-13. The latter scored just 2.3 fantasy points on 28 snaps Sunday since he was unable to replicate another long score on his only catch of the day. Week 10 against Detroit again sets up best for Howard, as the Lions rank No. 10 in fewest receptions allowed to running backs (39) but have still been bulldozed for the seventh-most fantasy points per game permitted to that position (23.7).

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, X, BYE, 8), Michael Gallup (5, 3, 2, 5, BYE, 6), Ezekiel Elliott (4, 7, 1, 6, BYE, 5), Cole Beasley (5, 3, 11, 8, BYE, 4), Allen Hurns (5, 3, 5, 6, BYE, 1), Geoff Swaim (5, 3, 2, 3, BYE, X), Tavon Austin (1, 3, 1, X, BYE, X)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, X, BYE, 78), Michael Gallup (74, 25, 41, 101, BYE, 84), Tavon Austin (34, 76, 5, X, BYE, X), Cole Beasley (46, 15, 79, 72, BYE, 29), Allen Hurns (37, 71, 75, 66, BYE, 18), Geoff Swaim (36, -1, 19, 9, BYE, X), Ezekiel Elliott (30, 5, 1, 18, BYE, -17)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, X, BYE, 58), Michael Gallup (45, 6, 27, 81, BYE, 51), Ezekiel Elliott (88, 30, 11, 9, BYE, 51), Tavon Austin (0, 44, 5, X, BYE, X), Cole Beasley (53, 8, 101, 56, BYE, 16), Allen Hurns (30, 3, 0, 74, BYE, 23), Geoff Swaim (39, 55, 21, 25, BYE, X)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (25, 20, 24, 15, BYE, 17), Dak Prescott (3, 6, 11, 6, BYE, 2)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (X, X, X, X, BYE, 4), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 3, 0, 0, BYE, 2), Cole Beasley (1, 0, 3, 0, BYE, 1), Michael Gallup (1, 1, 1, 0, BYE, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, X, BYE, X), Allen Hurns (1, 1, 2, 0, BYE, 0), Geoff Swaim (2, 0, 0, 0, BYE, X)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 2, 0, BYE, 4), Dak Prescott (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (2-26, 3-60, 1-17, 1-15, BYE, 3-55-1), Byron Jones (0-0, 5-74, 0-0, 1-15, BYE, 2-29), Chidobe Awuzie (8-138-1, 3-34, 0-0, 2-36, BYE, 5-52)

Observations: In his first game donning white and blue, the Cowboys wasted no time in getting Amari Cooper involved. He led all of Dallas’ wideouts in snaps (50, 84.7%), routes (35), and targets, including two inside the 10. His 25% target share was also encouraging. Behind him, Michael Gallup has quietly settled in as the team’s No. 2 wideout (with Cole Beasley manning the slot). It’s come at the expense of Tavon Austin (groin), but Gallup’s played 81.7% of Dallas’ snaps the past three games. Unfortunately, the Cowboys’ run-first approach limits their offense to only one viable fantasy receiver (and sometimes not even that).

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (4, 9, BYE, 2, 1, 4), Marvin Jones (6, 4, BYE, 4, 10, 8), Theo Riddick (5, 3, BYE, X, X, 8), Kerryon Johnson (1, 2, BYE, 3, 8, 5)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (53, 82, BYE, 16, 7, 52), Marvin Jones (74, 51, BYE, 44, 186, 73), Theo Riddick (-2, 28, BYE, X, X, -9), Kerryon Johnson (-5, -4, -2, BYE, -1, 10)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (74, 98, BYE, 37, 12, 46), Marvin Jones (56, 8, BYE, 29, 117, 66), Kerryon Johnson (15, BYE, 31, -1, 69, 7), Theo Riddick (20, 20, BYE, X, X, 36)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (9, 12, BYE, 19, 8, 12), LeGarrette Blount (7, 12, BYE, 10, 3, 5), Theo Riddick (1, 3, BYE, X, X, 0)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (1, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (0, 0, BYE, X, X, 1), Kenny Golladay (0, 2, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (2, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 4, BYE, 3, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (1, 0, BYE, 6, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (0, 1, BYE, X, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (2-20, 10-125-2, BYE, 3-37-1, 2-16, 3-18), Nevin Lawson (2-46, 2-27, BYE, 3-39, 1-24-1, 3-11-1), Teez Tabor (0-0, 1-17, BYE, 5-69-1, 4-97-1, 4-69)

Observations: Kenny Golladay’s and Marvin Jones’ roles were always entrenched sans Golden Tate, and the duo expectedly ran 49 and 47 routes respectively against the Vikings. T.J. Jones was the team’s primary slot replacement, receiving two targets on 36 snaps. It’s still inexplicable why Golladay received just four targets Sunday, or why he’s seen only seven (including no red zone targets) in Detroit’s last three games. Warren Sharp’s dynamic Strength of Schedule projects the Lions face the league’s toughest slate of pass defenses from Week 10 on, giving valid reason to sell Golladay at cost if there are takers. With Theo Riddick healthy, Detroit’s backfield returned to a three-headed committee, as expected. Riddick got eight targets on 39 snaps. Kerryon Johnson out-carried LeGarrette Blount 12 to 5 on 39 snaps, but ultimately had his floor siphoned due to Riddick’s 29 routes.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (14, 12, 16, BYE, 7, 9), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3, 10, 6, BYE, 5, 6), Jimmy Graham (6, 11, 9, BYE, 4, 6), Randall Cobb (X, X, X, BYE, 5, 6), Jamaal Williams (0, 4, 3, BYE, 1, 2), Aaron Jones (1, 3, 1, BYE, 2, 4), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 5, 1, BYE, 2, 4)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (157, 151, 176, BYE, 112, 64), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (39, 98, 67, BYE, 38, 127), Jimmy Graham (47, 105, 77, BYE, 53, 62), Randall Cobb (X, X, X, BYE, 22, 33), Jamaal Williams (0, 5, -4, BYE, 1, 12), Aaron Jones (-1, 3, 2, BYE, -3, 1), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 84, 19, BYE, 22, 70)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (81, 140, 132, BYE, 133, 40), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (38, 68, 103, BYE, 45, 101), Jimmy Graham (21, 76, 104, BYE, 21, 55), Randall Cobb (X, X, X, BYE, 40, 24), Jamaal Williams (0, 19, 10, BYE, 0, 20), Aaron Jones (17, 19, 0, BYE, 0, 10), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 89, 19, BYE, 31, 4)

Carries: Aaron Jones (11, 7, 8, BYE, 12, 14), Jamaal Williams (11, 6, 6, BYE, 4, 7)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (1, 2, 4, BYE, 0, 2), Randall Cobb (X, X, X, BYE, 0, 1), Jimmy Graham (2, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 2), Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 2, 3, BYE, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Aaron Jones (2, 0, 3, BYE, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (X, 3-20-1, 1-17, BYE, 3-53, 1-16), Tramon Williams (3-15, 0-0, 4-49-1, BYE, 2-49-1, 1-55-1), Jaire Alexander (1-34, X, X, BYE, 4-80, 2-15), Josh Jackson (4-41, 4-99, 0-0, BYE, 0-0, 2-11)

Observations: Without Geronimo Allison (hamstring, groin) available, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Randall Cobb mirrored each other in targets and routes run (40) Sunday. MVS continues to trend upward as he managed 3/101, outright out-performing Cobb (5/24). With Allison hitting injured reserve, the rookie projects as a high-end WR3 the rest of the way. Aaron Jones was leaned on slightly more without Ty Montgomery, too, handling a team-high 14 carries on 43 snaps. Williams received half as many carries, but played 31 snaps. Jones’ 26 carries and 59.8% snap rate post-bye are still encouraging for his future outlook (and potential ensuing run in the fantasy playoffs).

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (5, 7, 10, 7, 7, 9), Brandin Cooks (8, 0, 6, 5, 8, 8), Cooper Kupp (11, 9, 1, X, X, 6), Todd Gurley (6, 5, 5, 5, 7, 7)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (70, 55, 98, 83, 94, 85), Brandin Cooks (92, 0, 121, 103, 173, 130), Cooper Kupp (74, 114, 0, X, X, 50), Todd Gurley (3, -11, -1, -10, 36, 5)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (116, 0, 53, 64, 74, 114), Cooper Kupp (162, 90, 0, X, X, 89), Todd Gurley (73, 36, 17, 23, 81, 11), Robert Woods (101, 92, 109, 78, 70, 71)

Carries: Todd Gurley (17, 22, 28, 15, 25, 13)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (2, 1, 0, X, X, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (3, 2, 3, 2, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (2, 12, 5, 6, 5, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (7-103-1, 5-83-3, 2-16, 0-0, 7-149, 7-146-1), Nickell Robey-Coleman (3-11, 3-43, 0-0, 2-16-1, 3-13, 1-11), Troy Hill (0-0, 1-5, 8-179-1, 3-29, 3-72-1, 1-4)

Observations: With Cooper Kupp back, Josh Reynolds expectedly returned to a sparse reserve role. He ran one route on two snaps. Todd Gurley also shored up 19-of-20 backfield touches. It was pure coincidence that backup RB Malcolm Brown was targeted (and scored) on the one play he gave Gurley a breather. Brown ran five routes on just six snaps Sunday. In competitive game scripts, the Big Four remain the only viable skill players in the Rams’ offense.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (12, 10, 15, 10, 7, 7), Stefon Diggs (15, 11, 5, 14, 11, X), Dalvin Cook (0, X, X, X, X, 4), Laquon Treadwell (7, 4, 4, 3, 5, 2), Kyle Rudolph (6, 5, 4, 4, 7, 2), Latavius Murray (2, 2, 2, 2, 6, 1), Aldrick Robinson (2, 1, 0, 3, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (109, 81, 119, 98, 77, 44), Stefon Diggs (74, 71, 32, 134, 67, X), Laquon Treadwell (44, 18, 14, 8, 49, 10), Kyle Rudolph (34, 15, 16, 44, 40, 41), Dalvin Cook (0, X, X, X, X, -13), Latavius Murray (5, -5, 4, 2, 13, 2), Aldrick Robinson (33, 4, -3, 79, 12, 55)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (135, 116, 123, 110, 103, 22), Stefon Diggs (123, 91, 33, 34, 119, X), Dalvin Cook (0, X, X, X, X, 20), Kyle Rudolph (57, 41, 37, 16, 39, 28), Laquon Treadwell (47, 21, 38, 11, 25, 37), Latavius Murray (16, 14, 3, 14, 39, 16), Aldrick Robinson (33, 0, 0, 34, 19, 20)

Carries: Latavius Murray (2, 11, 24, 15, 13, 10), Dalvin Cook (10, X, X, X, X, 10)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (3, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2), Stefon Diggs (1, 2, 0, 2, 2, X), Kyle Rudolph (0, 1, 0, 2, 3, 0), Laquon Treadwell (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Aldrick Robinson (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 0, 1, 3, 2, 3), Dalvin Cook (1, X, X, X, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (3-42, 5-83, 3-23, 1-25, X, 4-37), Trae Waynes (3-102-2, X, 2-12, 1-4, 4-37, 3-30), Mackensie Alexander (4-28, 4-61, 7-77, 2-21, 0-0, 5-28), Holton Hill (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 2-19, 1-6, 1-11)

Observations: Dalvin Cook was reportedly expected to be in on “15-20 plays” Sunday. He got 14 touches on 28 snaps (57%). Latavius Murray returned to a secondary role with 11 touches on 22 snaps, running only 10 routes on the day. Note that he averaged 26 routes in the previous four games without Cook. As long as Cook is healthy, this is the role we can realistically expect for Murray moving forward — 9-11 touches and goal-line work. The second-year pro apparently reached 22 MPH on his 70-yard dash in the second quarter, an indication he was already nearing full health even before Minnesota’s extended rest this upcoming week.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (4, 5, BYE, 9, 6, 15), Alvin Kamara (9, 4, BYE, 2, 8, 5), Ben Watson (3, 4, BYE, 6, 0, 4), Josh Hill (3, 2, BYE, 0, 0, 4), Tre'Quan Smith (2, 3, BYE, 6, 4, 3), Mark Ingram (X, 3, BYE, 2, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (26, 42, BYE, 45, 85, 97), Alvin Kamara (7, 3, BYE, -5, -10, 14), Ben Watson (50, 9, BYE, 36, 0, 85), Tre'Quan Smith (21, 42, BYE, 68, 20, 51), Josh Hill (35, -3, BYE, 0, 0, 32), Mark Ingram (X, -8, BYE, 9, -2, 2)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (47, 74, BYE, 69, 81, 211), Alvin Kamara (47, 15, BYE, 11, 31, 34), Ben Watson (23, 30, BYE, 43, 0, 62), Tre'Quan Smith (0, 111, BYE, 44, 18, 23), Josh Hill (63, 24, BYE, 0, 0, 10), Mark Ingram (X, 20, BYE, 10, 29, 3)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (19, 6, BYE, 17, 13, 19), Mark Ingram (X, 16, BYE, 12, 13, 9)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (2, 1, BYE, 2, 0, 1), Alvin Kamara (3, 1, BYE, 0, 2, 2), Ben Watson (1, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 1), Tre’Quan Smith (2, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 1), Josh Hill (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (5, 0, BYE, 5, 3, 3), Mark Ingram (X, 3, BYE, 2, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (5-54, 1-6, BYE, 3-28-1, 4-52, 5-114), Eli Apple (X, X, X, X, 8-79, 7-144-1), P.J. Williams (6-28, 1-24, BYE, 2-25, 8-114-2, 6-54)

Observations: Since their bye three weeks ago, the Saints’ usage has been forecastable for peripheral players. Tre’Quan Smith has stuck as the team’s No. 2 without Ted Ginn, running the second-most routes (73) to Michael Thomas (92) since the team moved the vet to injured reserve. Austin Carr has run just 24 routes as the team’s sporadic slot wideout in that stint. Showing imminent decline in his age-29 season and having not played a single down of football since April, pending addition Dez Bryant isn’t considered a threat to Smith’s usage if he signs. Alvin Kamara’s also led this backfield across the board since receiving extended rest, totaling 15 targets on 48 routes and receiving seven more carries than Ingram in the red zone (11 to 4). He’s notably out-snapped Ingram 118-92 since Week 7.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (10, 11, 14, 10, 11, 11), Saquon Barkley (5, 8, 4, 12, 10, 10), Evan Engram (1, X, X, X, 4, 9), Sterling Shepard (7, 10, 7, 7, 8, 8), Wayne Gallman (1, 3, 0, 5, 0, 0)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (74, 79, 196, 68, 150, 131), Sterling Shepard (47, 48, 67, 51, 132, 93), Evan Engram (4, X, X, X, 15, 22), Wayne Gallman (-6, 14, 0, 2, 0, 0), Saquon Barkley (-1, 5, 31, 6, -31, 16)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (109, 60, 131, 44, 143, 136), Sterling Shepard (80, 77, 75, 37, 167, 34), Saquon Barkley (35, 56, 81, 99, 51, 73), Evan Engram (19, X, X, X, 16, 25), Wayne Gallman (0, 17, 0, 25, 0, 0)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (17, 10, 15, 13, 14, 13), Wayne Gallman (6, 2, 0, 4, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (0, 1, 2, 2, 4, 1), Saquon Barkley (1, 2, 1, 3, 0, 2), Evan Engram (0, X, X, X, 2, 1), Sterling Shepard (2, 3, 0, 3, 3, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (4, 3, 1, 1, 3, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (5-62, 5-53, 4-83-2, 4-24-2, 7-113-1, 3-25), B.W. Webb (2-30, 2-30, 2-3, 5-66, 1-36, 1-9), Grant Haley (X, X, X, X, X, 2-16)

Observations: Bye.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (10, 14, 11, 9, 11, 6), Alshon Jeffery (X, 9, 8, 12, 10, 5), Nelson Agholor (5, 12, 4, 5, 7, 6), Dallas Goedert (7, 2, 2, 1, 5, 1), Corey Clement (4, X, X, 2, 1), Wendell Smallwood (5, 5, 4, 2, 2, 3), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Zach Ertz (84, 81, 67, 54, 152, 33), Alshon Jeffery (X, 98, 112, 109, 123, 35), Nelson Agholor (49, 117, 33, 61, 8, 70), Dallas Goedert (51, 4, 11, 5, 29, 23), Wendell Smallwood (23, 3, 22, -3, -5, -9), Corey Clement (23, X, X, -13, -3, -6), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, -4)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (73, 112, 110, 43, 138, 26), Alshon Jeffery (X, 105, 39, 74, 88, 35), Nelson Agholor (24, 22, 45, 91, 20, 49), Corey Clement (19, X, X, X, 16, -1), Dallas Goedert (73, 13, 16, 7, 43, 32), Wendell Smallwood (35, 15, 44, 0, 5, 42), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Wendell Smallwood (10, 5, 3, 18, 9, 8), Josh Adams (6, 0, 1, 0, 4, 9), Corey Clement (16, X, X, 11, 8, 4)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Zach Ertz (2, 2, 1, 4, 1, 1), Dallas Goedert (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0), Alshon Jeffery (X, 2, 2, 3, 2, 0), Corey Clement (0, X, X, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Corey Clement (4, X, X, 3, 0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (3, 0, 0, 5, 1, 0), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (4-21, 4-40-1, 5-53, 2-20, X, X), Jalen Mills (3-8, 6-112, 5-109, 1-39, 6-92, 0-0), Ronald Darby (6-65-1, 5-42, 7-39-1, 1-0, 4-40-1, 2-7), Dexter McDougle (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-9, 6-77)

Observations: Bye.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (8, 7, 6, 8, 8, 4), Pierre Garcon (7, 12, 6, 1, X, 5), Matt Breida (3, 3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Kendrick Bourne (4, 7, 3, 1, 10, 2), Marquise Goodwin (4, X, 5, 5, 4, 4), Alfred Morris (3, 5, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Air Yards: George Kittle (62, 21, 8, 73, 29, 17), Marquise Goodwin (16, X, 123, 80, 73, 37), Pierre Garcon (64, 95, 10, 5, X, 70), Kendrick Bourne (23, 21, 18, 28, 84, 6), Matt Breida (0, -1, 18, 0, 0, -5), Alfred Morris (-18, 6, 2, 0, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (125, 83, 30, 98, 57, 108), Marquise Goodwin (24, X, 126, 24, 55, 11), Pierre Garcon (52, 47, 37, 5, X, 56), Kendrick Bourne (34, 33, 22, 0, 71, 6), Matt Breida (27, 32, 5, 0, 0, 3), Alfred Morris (4, 30, 0, 5, 0, 0)

Carries: Matt Breida (9, 8, 14, 5, 16, 12), Alfred Morris (4, 18, 0, 9, 6, 7)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (1, 0, 0, 0, X, 0), George Kittle (2, 1, 0, 2, 1, 1), Matt Breida (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, 0, 1, 0, 1), Kendrick Bourne (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Matt Breida (2, 1, 1, 3, 2, 2), Alfred Morris (1, 3, 0, 1, 0, 6)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (X, 0-0, 1-10, X, 4-81, 2-12), Ahkello Witherspoon (5-39-1, 3-31, 0-0, 2-42-1, 5-26, 3-45), K’Waun Williams (3-26, 1-20, 1-13, 3-20, 1-11, 2-23), Jimmie Ward (2-7, 0-0, 4-122, X, 1-20, X)

Observations: Matt Breida toughed out 14 carries on 27 snaps (49.1%) despite playing through his questionable tag on a short week. With Raheem Mostert (arm, injured reserve) out for the season, the incumbent Breida-Alfred Morris duo isn’t being overthrown anytime soon. Breida still projects as an interesting candidate that should out-touch Morris 80-20 in the second half if his ankle ever fully heals. Even with Nick Mullens under center, George Kittle propelled to a 4/108/1 evening. He’s now recorded at least 90 yards and one score with every quarterback the Niners have dished out, locking himself in as a top-three matchup- and QB-proof option at his position for the remainder of the season.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (7, 1, 8, BYE, 3, 4), Tyler Lockett (6, 5, 4, BYE, 2, 4), David Moore (2, 4, 3, BYE, 4, 7), Ed Dickson (X, X, X, X, 2, 1), Chris Carson (X, 1, 0, BYE, 2, 0), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 2, BYE, 0, 3), Mike Davis (4, 2, 3, BYE, 1, 8)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (39, 101, 4, BYE, 31, 18), Doug Baldwin (66, 1, 126, BYE, 23, 40), David Moore (15, 33, 72, BYE, 86, 94), Ed Dickson (X, X, X, BYE, 23, 6), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, -4, BYE, 0, -1), Chris Carson (X, 1, 0, BYE, 12, 0), Mike Davis (-6, 0, 3, BYE, 2, -9)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (53, 98, 13, BYE, 34, 22), Doug Baldwin (41, 1, 91, BYE, 26, 77), David Moore (39, 38, 47, BYE, 97, 16), Ed Dickson (X, X, X, X, 54, 0), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 27, BYE, 0, 13), Chris Carson (X, 11, 0, BYE, 19, 0), Mike Davis (23, 7, 5, BYE, 2, 45)

Carries: Chris Carson (X, 19, 14, BYE, 25, 8), Mike Davis (21, 12, 6, BYE, 10, 15), Rashaad Penny (9, 0, 9, BYE, 0, 4), Russell Wilson (4, 0, 6, BYE, 2, 5)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 3, BYE, 0, 0), Doug Baldwin (1, 0, 1, BYE, 1, 0), David Moore (0, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 2), Chris Carson (X, 1, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Ed Dickson (X, X, X, X, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (X, 1, 4, BYE, 4, 1), Mike Davis (5, 3, 0, BYE, 2, 1), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (2-7, 0-0, 2-5, BYE, 5-57, 2-42-2), Shaquill Griffin (3-48, 6-107, 2-8, BYE, 2-19, 2-66), Justin Coleman (2-14, 6-70-1, 7-42, BYE, 5-45, 1-16)

Observations: Chris Carson (hip) played through his questionable tag and got only 10 snaps in before exiting. From that point on Mike Davis out-touched Rashaad Penny 16-5, eventually totaling 22 touches on 59 snaps (73%). Davis notably led Seattle’s backfield with 28 routes run, too. Penny’s averaged 6.2 snaps over the last month and shouldn’t even be considered a threat to Davis’ inevitable volume if Carson is out in Week 10.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (9, BYE, 5, 11, 13, 10), Chris Godwin (2, BYE, 9, 6, 7, 3), DeSean Jackson (8, BYE, 9, 5, 8, 4), Adam Humphries (7, BYE, 4, 8, 10, 8), O.J. Howard (3, BYE, 4, 9, 4, 6), Cameron Brate (4, BYE, 1, 4, 2, 3), Peyton Barber (2, BYE, 4, 2, 0, 3)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (88, BYE, 64, 168, 212, 127), DeSean Jackson (81, BYE, 180, 78, 183, 101), Chris Godwin (73, BYE, 100, 56, 88, 36), O.J. Howard (36, BYE, 43, 100, 54, 49), Adam Humphries (0, BYE, 44, 96, 85, 29), Cameron Brate (12, BYE, 14, 30, 20, 14), Peyton Barber (0, BYE, 8, 5, 0, -3)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (59, BYE, 58, 107, 179, 16), DeSean Jackson (112, BYE, 77, 25, 68, 32), O.J. Howard (0, BYE, 62, 67, 68, 53), Chris Godwin (22, BYE, 56, 59, 32, 40), Adam Humphries (36, BYE, 82, 37, 76, 82), Peyton Barber (6, BYE, 24, 0, 0, 9), Cameron Brate (29, BYE, 15, 23, 13, 15)

Carries: Peyton Barber (7, BYE, 13, 11, 19, 11)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (0, BYE, 2, 0, 1, 1), Mike Evans (0, BYE, 1, 1, 4, 0), Cameron Brate (1, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (1, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), DeSean Jackson (0, BYE, 1, 1, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (0, BYE, 0, 0, 2, 2), O.J. Howard (1, BYE, 2, 0, 1, 3)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (1, BYE, 4, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (0-0, BYE, 0-0, 1-6, 2-32, 4-40-1), M.J. Stewart (5-102-3, BYE, 2-46-1, 4-24, 5-77, X), Brent Grimes (2-15, BYE, 6-80, 2-26, 2-19, 2-39)

Observations: Mike Evans unsurprisingly led the Bucs in targets and routes run (44) with Ryan Fitzpatrick back at the helm. What was surprising was Adam Humphries’ eight targets on the second-most routes (42) among Tampa Bay’s wideouts. Chris Godwin (25 routes) and DeSean Jackson (23) brought up the rear, working intermittently as the team’s No. 3. Humphries’ recent role (and absurd 18.1% target share) with Jameis Winston under center was thought to change, but the incumbent receiver has now quietly totaled 26 targets on the third-most routes (125) at his position over the last three games. He’s suddenly a viable WR3.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (BYE, 8, X, X, 3, X), Jordan Reed (BYE, 2, 9, 4, 12, 6), Jamison Crowder (BYE, 8, X, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (BYE, 3, 1, 2, 1, 3), Josh Doctson (BYE, X, 6, 6, 5, 6), Maurice Harris (BYE, 8, 4, 3, 2, 12)

Air Yards: Jordan Reed (BYE, 40, 55, 37, 71, 52), Josh Doctson (BYE, X, 79, 131, 35, 53), Jamison Crowder (BYE, 102, X, X, X, X), Chris Thompson (BYE, 12, X, X, 4, X), Adrian Peterson (BYE, 6, 1, 1, 2, 1), Maurice Harris (BYE, 110, 21, 10, 6, 106)

Receiving Yards: Chris Thompson (BYE, 45, X, X, 9, X), Jordan Reed (BYE, 21, 36, 43, 38, 34), Adrian Peterson (BYE, 36, 0, 8, 7, 16), Josh Doctson (BYE, X, 20, 42, 49, 31), Jamison Crowder (BYE, 55, X, X, X, X), Maurice Harris (BYE, 47, 13, 22, 20, 124)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (BYE, 4, 17, 24, 26, 9), Alex Smith (BYE, 2, 6, 4, 3, 1), Chris Thompson (BYE, 8, X, X, 3,X)

RZ Targets: Chris Thompson (BYE, 1, X, X, 0, X), Jordan Reed (BYE, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jamison Crowder (BYE, 1, X, X, X, X), Josh Doctson (BYE, X, 1, 0, 0, 2), Adrian Peterson (BYE, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Maurice Harris (BYE, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (BYE, 1, 4, 2, 2, 1), Chris Thompson (BYE, 1, X, X, 0, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (BYE, 2-63-2, 4-44, 5-63, 3-26, 5-83-1), Greg Stroman (BYE, 2-43-1, X, 4-69-1, 4-78, 0-0), Fabian Moreau (BYE, 4-32, 3-32, 3-45, 4-39, 4-61-1), Danny Johnson (BYE, X, X, 1-6, X, 4-56-1)

Observations: Even with Chris Thompson (ribs) unavailable, Adrian Peterson was forced to come off the field in favor of receiving back Kapri Bibbs once the Redskins fell behind by three scores mid-third quarter. It’s truly a wonder how much longer a 33-year-old can average 17 carries per game. Washington will be without LT Trent Williams (thumb) for “about a month” and starting OGs Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL, injured reserve) and Brandon Scherff (torn pec, injured reserve) for the rest of the year. Having said that, there’s no better time than the present to sell high on All Day. Maurice Harris finally turned his recent on-field usage into 10/124 on a team-high 12 targets Sunday, but this offense (read: Alex Smith) has struggled to support so much as WR2 production with healthy protection. He’s a deep league flier at best.